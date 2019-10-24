NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;1;0;1.000;—
Toronto;1;0;1.000;—
Brooklyn;0;1;.000;1
New York;0;1;.000;1
Boston;0;1;.000;1
Southeast Division
Atlanta;1;0;1.000;—
Orlando;1;0;1.000;—
Charlotte;1;0;1.000;—
Miami;1;0;1.000;—
Washington;0;1;.000;1
Central Division
Milwaukee;1;0;1.000;—
Detroit;1;1;.500;½
Chicago;0;1;.000;1
Cleveland;0;1;.000;1
Indiana;0;1;.000;1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;1;0;1.000;—
Dallas;1;0;1.000;—
Houston;0;1;.000;1
New Orleans;0;1;.000;1
Memphis;0;1;.000;1
Northwest Division
Denver;1;0;1.000;—
Utah;1;0;1.000;—
Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—
Okla. City;0;1;.000;1
Portland;0;1;.000;1
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;2;0;1.000;—
Phoenix;1;0;1.000;½
Golden State;0;1;.000;1½
L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1½
Sacramento;0;1;.000;1½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 117, Detroit 100
Milwaukee 117, Houston 111
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
College women
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 61, Valley City St. 45 (exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Emmaus 82, Neb. Christian 50
College men
NORTHERN SUN
Valley City St. 86, Minot St. 80 (exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Mount Marty 86, Waldorf 82
Neb. Christian 126, Emmaus 53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.