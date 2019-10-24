Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;1;0;1.000;—

Toronto;1;0;1.000;—

Brooklyn;0;1;.000;1

New York;0;1;.000;1

Boston;0;1;.000;1

Southeast Division

Atlanta;1;0;1.000;—

Orlando;1;0;1.000;—

Charlotte;1;0;1.000;—

Miami;1;0;1.000;—

Washington;0;1;.000;1

Central Division

Milwaukee;1;0;1.000;—

Detroit;1;1;.500;½

Chicago;0;1;.000;1

Cleveland;0;1;.000;1

Indiana;0;1;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;1;0;1.000;—

Dallas;1;0;1.000;—

Houston;0;1;.000;1

New Orleans;0;1;.000;1

Memphis;0;1;.000;1

Northwest Division

Denver;1;0;1.000;—

Utah;1;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—

Okla. City;0;1;.000;1

Portland;0;1;.000;1

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;2;0;1.000;—

Phoenix;1;0;1.000;½

Golden State;0;1;.000;1½

L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1½

Sacramento;0;1;.000;1½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 117, Detroit 100

Milwaukee 117, Houston 111

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

College women

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. 61, Valley City St. 45 (exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Emmaus 82, Neb. Christian 50

College men

NORTHERN SUN

Valley City St. 86, Minot St. 80 (exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Mount Marty 86, Waldorf 82

Neb. Christian 126, Emmaus 53

