NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;5;1;.833;—

Philadelphia;5;2;.714;½

Toronto;5;2;.714;½

Brooklyn;3;4;.429;2½

New York;1;7;.125;5

Southeast Division

Miami;5;2;.714;—

Charlotte;4;3;.571;1

Atlanta;3;4;.429;2

Washington;2;5;.286;3

Orlando;2;6;.250;3½

Central Division

Milwaukee;6;2;.750;—

Indiana;4;4;.500;2

Detroit;4;5;.444;2½

Chicago;3;6;.333;3½

Cleveland;2;5;.286;3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;5;2;.714;—

Houston;5;3;.625;½

San Antonio;4;3;.571;1

Memphis;2;5;.286;3

New Orleans;1;6;.143;4

Northwest Division

Denver;5;2;.714;—

Utah;5;3;.625;½

Minnesota;4;3;.571;1

Portland;3;4;.429;2

Okla. City;3;4;.429;2

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;6;1;.857;—

Phoenix;5;2;.714;1

L.A. Clippers;5;3;.625;1½

Golden State;2;6;.250;4½

Sacramento;2;6;.250;4½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 122, New York 102

Indiana 121, Washington 106

Chicago 113, Atlanta 93

Houston 129, Golden State 112

Toronto 124, Sacramento 120

Memphis 137, Minnesota 121

Dallas 107, Orlando 106

Utah 106, Philadelphia 104

Milwaukee 129, L.A. Clippers 124

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Nebraska 68, Alabama A&M 46

Northwestern 89, Lewis 34 (exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 95, North Dakota St. 63

IOWA COLLEGES

Columbia 71, William Penn 68

EAST

George Washington 68, Villanova 56

Hofstra 43, Hartford 41

Lehigh 68, Delaware St. 38

Seton Hall 95, Sacred Heart 69

SOUTH

Auburn 84, Wofford 82

Belmont 63, Chattanooga 50

Clemson 77, Furman 71

E. Kentucky 69, N. Kentucky 62

George Mason 72, Coll. of Charleston 61

Hampton 64, Alabama 61

James Madison 93, Longwood 53

Middle Tennessee 68, East Carolina 66

NC State 80, NC A&T 44

UCF 74, Pittsburgh 58

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 89, Cleveland St. 62

Green Bay 111, Cent. Michigan 105

Milwaukee 84, UW-Parkside 77

St. Louis 56, UT Martin 50

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 88, Central Baptist College 63

Sam Houston St. 91, Howard Payne 49

UTSA 73, Concordia (Texas) 44

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Cal Poly 52

Hawaii 61, San Diego St. 58

San Diego 84, Cal State San Bernardino 32

Seattle 91, St. Martin's 81

Wyoming 70, Colorado Christian 31

College men

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 80, Oral Roberts 75

BIG TEN

Purdue 79, Green Bay 57

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 79, Belmont 72

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Southwestern 73, Quakerdale 49

EAST

Boston College 77, Wake Forest 70

Colgate 80, NJIT 75

Georgetown 81, Mount St. Mary's 68

Maine 84, Merrimack 64

Pittsburgh 63, Florida St. 61

San Jose St. 79, Hofstra 71

St. John's 109, Mercer 79

Virginia 48, Syracuse 34

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 110, Johnson (FL) 68

ETSU 79, Newberry 50

Georgia St. 104, Brewton-Parker College 35

Grambling St. 102, East Texas Baptist 70

Hampton 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 52

James Madison 79, Charlotte 74

Morgan St. 71, Central Penn College 44

North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 65

South Alabama 82, University of Pikeville 51

South Carolina 77, North Alabama 55

Southern U. 87, Loyola (NO) 70

Tulane 76, SE Louisiana 55

Vanderbilt 83, SE Missouri 65

MIDWEST

Butler 80, IUPUI 47

DePaul 84, University of Chicago 55

Kent St. 97, Hiram 58

Missouri 82, Incarnate Word 42

W. Michigan 75, McNeese St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 65, Arkansas-Monticello 49

Louisiana Tech 82, Texas A&M-CC 49

Stephen F. Austin 89, LeTourneau 70

Texas A&M 77, Northwestern St. 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 91, N. Arizona 52

New Mexico 92, Eastern New Mexico 71

Stanford 73, Montana 62

UC Santa Barbara 83, Jackson St. 62

