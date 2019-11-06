NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;5;1;.833;—
Philadelphia;5;2;.714;½
Toronto;5;2;.714;½
Brooklyn;3;4;.429;2½
New York;1;7;.125;5
Southeast Division
Miami;5;2;.714;—
Charlotte;4;3;.571;1
Atlanta;3;4;.429;2
Washington;2;5;.286;3
Orlando;2;6;.250;3½
Central Division
Milwaukee;6;2;.750;—
Indiana;4;4;.500;2
Detroit;4;5;.444;2½
Chicago;3;6;.333;3½
Cleveland;2;5;.286;3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;5;2;.714;—
Houston;5;3;.625;½
San Antonio;4;3;.571;1
Memphis;2;5;.286;3
New Orleans;1;6;.143;4
Northwest Division
Denver;5;2;.714;—
Utah;5;3;.625;½
Minnesota;4;3;.571;1
Portland;3;4;.429;2
Okla. City;3;4;.429;2
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;6;1;.857;—
Phoenix;5;2;.714;1
L.A. Clippers;5;3;.625;1½
Golden State;2;6;.250;4½
Sacramento;2;6;.250;4½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 122, New York 102
Indiana 121, Washington 106
Chicago 113, Atlanta 93
Houston 129, Golden State 112
Toronto 124, Sacramento 120
Memphis 137, Minnesota 121
Dallas 107, Orlando 106
Utah 106, Philadelphia 104
Milwaukee 129, L.A. Clippers 124
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Nebraska 68, Alabama A&M 46
Northwestern 89, Lewis 34 (exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 95, North Dakota St. 63
IOWA COLLEGES
Columbia 71, William Penn 68
EAST
George Washington 68, Villanova 56
Hofstra 43, Hartford 41
Lehigh 68, Delaware St. 38
Seton Hall 95, Sacred Heart 69
SOUTH
Auburn 84, Wofford 82
Belmont 63, Chattanooga 50
Clemson 77, Furman 71
E. Kentucky 69, N. Kentucky 62
George Mason 72, Coll. of Charleston 61
Hampton 64, Alabama 61
James Madison 93, Longwood 53
Middle Tennessee 68, East Carolina 66
NC State 80, NC A&T 44
UCF 74, Pittsburgh 58
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 89, Cleveland St. 62
Green Bay 111, Cent. Michigan 105
Milwaukee 84, UW-Parkside 77
St. Louis 56, UT Martin 50
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 88, Central Baptist College 63
Sam Houston St. 91, Howard Payne 49
UTSA 73, Concordia (Texas) 44
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 79, Cal Poly 52
Hawaii 61, San Diego St. 58
San Diego 84, Cal State San Bernardino 32
Seattle 91, St. Martin's 81
Wyoming 70, Colorado Christian 31
College men
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 80, Oral Roberts 75
BIG TEN
Purdue 79, Green Bay 57
Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 79, Belmont 72
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Southwestern 73, Quakerdale 49
EAST
Boston College 77, Wake Forest 70
Colgate 80, NJIT 75
Georgetown 81, Mount St. Mary's 68
Maine 84, Merrimack 64
Pittsburgh 63, Florida St. 61
San Jose St. 79, Hofstra 71
St. John's 109, Mercer 79
Virginia 48, Syracuse 34
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 110, Johnson (FL) 68
ETSU 79, Newberry 50
Georgia St. 104, Brewton-Parker College 35
Grambling St. 102, East Texas Baptist 70
Hampton 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 52
James Madison 79, Charlotte 74
Morgan St. 71, Central Penn College 44
North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 65
South Alabama 82, University of Pikeville 51
South Carolina 77, North Alabama 55
Southern U. 87, Loyola (NO) 70
Tulane 76, SE Louisiana 55
Vanderbilt 83, SE Missouri 65
MIDWEST
Butler 80, IUPUI 47
DePaul 84, University of Chicago 55
Kent St. 97, Hiram 58
Missouri 82, Incarnate Word 42
W. Michigan 75, McNeese St. 65
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 65, Arkansas-Monticello 49
Louisiana Tech 82, Texas A&M-CC 49
Stephen F. Austin 89, LeTourneau 70
Texas A&M 77, Northwestern St. 63
FAR WEST
Arizona 91, N. Arizona 52
New Mexico 92, Eastern New Mexico 71
Stanford 73, Montana 62
UC Santa Barbara 83, Jackson St. 62
