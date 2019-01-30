Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;37;15;.712;—

Philadelphia;33;18;.647;3½

Boston;32;19;.627;4½

Brooklyn;28;24;.538;9

New York;10;40;.200;26

Southeast Division

Miami;24;25;.490;—

Charlotte;24;26;.480;½

Washington;22;29;.431;3

Orlando;20;31;.392;5

Atlanta;16;34;.320;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;36;13;.735;—

Indiana;32;18;.640;4½

Detroit;21;28;.429;15

Chicago;12;40;.231;25½

Cleveland;11;41;.212;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;29;21;.580;—

San Antonio;30;22;.577;—

Dallas;23;27;.460;6

New Orleans;23;29;.442;7

Memphis;20;32;.385;10

Northwest Division

Denver;35;15;.700;—

Okla. City;32;18;.640;3

Portland;31;20;.608;4½

Utah;29;22;.569;6½

Minnesota;25;26;.490;10½

Pacific Division

Golden State;36;14;.720;—

L.A. Clippers;28;23;.549;8½

L.A. Lakers;26;25;.510;10½

Sacramento;26;25;.510;10½

Phoenix;11;42;.208;26½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 126, Charlotte 94

Chicago 105, Miami 89

Dallas 114, New York 90

Denver 105, New Orleans 99

Minnesota 99, Memphis 97, OT

Washington 107, Indiana 89

Sacramento 135, Atlanta 113

Utah at Portland, late

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68

BIG TEN

Minnesota 86, Illinois 75

Rutgers 66, Indiana 58

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 61, Northern Iowa 60

Bradley 81, Evansville 73

Illinois St. 69, Drake 55

Southern Illinois 88, Indiana St. 73

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 96, Loras 94

Neb. Wesleyan 95, Central 70

Buena Vista at Coe, ppd. to Jan. 31

Wartburg at Simpson, ppd. to Jan. 31

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 86, Mount Marty 71

Concordia 72, Dordt 69

Morningside 91, Midland 58

Clarke at William Penn, ppd. to Feb. 4

Grinnell at Beloit, ppd. to Jan. 31

Monmouth at Cornell, ppd. to Jan. 31

Mount Mercy at Graceland, ppd. to Jan. 31

St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb. 4

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Southeastern 86, Iowa Western 72

EAST

Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42

American U. 74, Loyola (Md.) 68

Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54

Bucknell 69, Navy 57

Colgate 76, Army 56

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72

George Washington 79, Fordham 61

Hartford 86, Binghamton 60

La Salle 60, UMass 51

Lehigh 93, Lafayette 86, OT

Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59

NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54

Niagara 78, Canisius 70

Seton Hall 65, Providence 63

Syracuse 77, Boston College 71

UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49

SOUTH

Auburn 92, Missouri 58

Campbell 68, Radford 67

Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84

Florida 90, Mississippi 86, OT

Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67

Hampton 96, Longwood 83

Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64

Lamar 90, Nicholls 69

Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54

Middle Tennessee 71, UAB 65

New Orleans 72, Northwestern St. 64

Sam Houston St. 62, SE Louisiana 52

UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62

Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Marquette 76, Butler 58

Purdue Fort Wayne 102, South Dakota 71

Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81

St. John's 83, Creighton 67

Villanova 86, DePaul 74

Wichita St. 85, SMU 83

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 71

Houston Baptist 96, Incarnate Word 92

LSU 72, Texas A&M 57

Stephen F. Austin 105, Cent. Arkansas 99, OT

Tulsa 95, Memphis 79

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71

Fresno St. 75, Wyoming 62

San Diego St. 66, Air Force 51

UCLA 87, Washington St. 67

Utah St. 103, San Jose St. 73

Utah Valley 79, California Baptist 62

College women

BIG 12

TCU 61, Kansas St. 47

Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 58

Kansas 88, Oklahoma 79

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 104, Dubuque 48

Neb. Wesleyan 63, Central 61

Buena Vista at Coe, ppd. to Jan. 31

Wartburg at Simpson, ppd. to Jan. 31

IOWA COLLEGE

Concordia 90, Dordt 88

Morningside 78, Midland 67

Mount Marty 69, Briar Cliff 60

Clarke at William Penn, ppd. to Feb. 4

Grinnell at Beloit, ppd. to Jan. 31

Monmouth at Cornell, ppd. to Jan. 31

Mount Mercy at Graceland, ppd. to Jan. 31

St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb. 4

Waldorf at North Dakota St. ccd.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 94, Southeastern 65

EAST

Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41

American U. 70, Holy Cross 58

Binghamton 73, Hartford 62

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44

Bucknell 77, Navy 43

Colgate 70, Army 58

Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42

Maine 79, Mass.-Lowell 45

Rider 68, Marist 58

St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68

Stony Brook 57, UMBC 44

SOUTH

Cincinnati 57, South Florida 56

New Orleans 67, Northwestern St. 62

Tulane 62, Memphis 61

UCF 58, Houston 56

VCU 52, UMass 48

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 67, Ohio 61

Nebraska-Omaha 91, Peru State 44

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 68

Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 59

Lamar 78, Nicholls 65

Oral Roberts 66, Purdue Fort Wayne 56

Sam Houston St. 94, SE Louisiana 63

Stephen F. Austin 59, Cent. Arkansas 53

FAR WEST

Air Force 75, San Diego St. 66

Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 57

Nevada 70, UNLV 62

San Jose St. 68, Utah St. 59

Wyoming 63, Fresno St. 56

