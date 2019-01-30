NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;37;15;.712;—
Philadelphia;33;18;.647;3½
Boston;32;19;.627;4½
Brooklyn;28;24;.538;9
New York;10;40;.200;26
Southeast Division
Miami;24;25;.490;—
Charlotte;24;26;.480;½
Washington;22;29;.431;3
Orlando;20;31;.392;5
Atlanta;16;34;.320;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;36;13;.735;—
Indiana;32;18;.640;4½
Detroit;21;28;.429;15
Chicago;12;40;.231;25½
Cleveland;11;41;.212;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;29;21;.580;—
San Antonio;30;22;.577;—
Dallas;23;27;.460;6
New Orleans;23;29;.442;7
Memphis;20;32;.385;10
Northwest Division
Denver;35;15;.700;—
Okla. City;32;18;.640;3
Portland;31;20;.608;4½
Utah;29;22;.569;6½
Minnesota;25;26;.490;10½
Pacific Division
Golden State;36;14;.720;—
L.A. Clippers;28;23;.549;8½
L.A. Lakers;26;25;.510;10½
Sacramento;26;25;.510;10½
Phoenix;11;42;.208;26½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 126, Charlotte 94
Chicago 105, Miami 89
Dallas 114, New York 90
Denver 105, New Orleans 99
Minnesota 99, Memphis 97, OT
Washington 107, Indiana 89
Sacramento 135, Atlanta 113
Utah at Portland, late
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68
BIG TEN
Minnesota 86, Illinois 75
Rutgers 66, Indiana 58
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 61, Northern Iowa 60
Bradley 81, Evansville 73
Illinois St. 69, Drake 55
Southern Illinois 88, Indiana St. 73
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque 96, Loras 94
Neb. Wesleyan 95, Central 70
Buena Vista at Coe, ppd. to Jan. 31
Wartburg at Simpson, ppd. to Jan. 31
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 86, Mount Marty 71
Concordia 72, Dordt 69
Morningside 91, Midland 58
Clarke at William Penn, ppd. to Feb. 4
Grinnell at Beloit, ppd. to Jan. 31
Monmouth at Cornell, ppd. to Jan. 31
Mount Mercy at Graceland, ppd. to Jan. 31
St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb. 4
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Southeastern 86, Iowa Western 72
EAST
Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42
American U. 74, Loyola (Md.) 68
Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54
Bucknell 69, Navy 57
Colgate 76, Army 56
Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72
George Washington 79, Fordham 61
Hartford 86, Binghamton 60
La Salle 60, UMass 51
Lehigh 93, Lafayette 86, OT
Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59
NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54
Niagara 78, Canisius 70
Seton Hall 65, Providence 63
Syracuse 77, Boston College 71
UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49
SOUTH
Auburn 92, Missouri 58
Campbell 68, Radford 67
Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84
Florida 90, Mississippi 86, OT
Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67
Hampton 96, Longwood 83
Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64
Lamar 90, Nicholls 69
Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54
Middle Tennessee 71, UAB 65
New Orleans 72, Northwestern St. 64
Sam Houston St. 62, SE Louisiana 52
UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62
Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70
MIDWEST
Marquette 76, Butler 58
Purdue Fort Wayne 102, South Dakota 71
Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81
St. John's 83, Creighton 67
Villanova 86, DePaul 74
Wichita St. 85, SMU 83
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 71
Houston Baptist 96, Incarnate Word 92
LSU 72, Texas A&M 57
Stephen F. Austin 105, Cent. Arkansas 99, OT
Tulsa 95, Memphis 79
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71
Fresno St. 75, Wyoming 62
San Diego St. 66, Air Force 51
UCLA 87, Washington St. 67
Utah St. 103, San Jose St. 73
Utah Valley 79, California Baptist 62
College women
BIG 12
TCU 61, Kansas St. 47
Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 58
Kansas 88, Oklahoma 79
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 104, Dubuque 48
Neb. Wesleyan 63, Central 61
Buena Vista at Coe, ppd. to Jan. 31
Wartburg at Simpson, ppd. to Jan. 31
IOWA COLLEGE
Concordia 90, Dordt 88
Morningside 78, Midland 67
Mount Marty 69, Briar Cliff 60
Clarke at William Penn, ppd. to Feb. 4
Grinnell at Beloit, ppd. to Jan. 31
Monmouth at Cornell, ppd. to Jan. 31
Mount Mercy at Graceland, ppd. to Jan. 31
St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb. 4
Waldorf at North Dakota St. ccd.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 94, Southeastern 65
EAST
Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41
American U. 70, Holy Cross 58
Binghamton 73, Hartford 62
Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44
Bucknell 77, Navy 43
Colgate 70, Army 58
Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42
Maine 79, Mass.-Lowell 45
Rider 68, Marist 58
St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68
Stony Brook 57, UMBC 44
SOUTH
Cincinnati 57, South Florida 56
New Orleans 67, Northwestern St. 62
Tulane 62, Memphis 61
UCF 58, Houston 56
VCU 52, UMass 48
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 67, Ohio 61
Nebraska-Omaha 91, Peru State 44
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 68
Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 59
Lamar 78, Nicholls 65
Oral Roberts 66, Purdue Fort Wayne 56
Sam Houston St. 94, SE Louisiana 63
Stephen F. Austin 59, Cent. Arkansas 53
FAR WEST
Air Force 75, San Diego St. 66
Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 57
Nevada 70, UNLV 62
San Jose St. 68, Utah St. 59
Wyoming 63, Fresno St. 56
