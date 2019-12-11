NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;17;6;.739;—
Philadelphia;18;7;.720;—
Toronto;16;8;.667;1½
Brooklyn;13;11;.542;4½
New York;5;20;.200;13
Southeast Division
Miami;18;6;.750;—
Orlando;11;13;.458;7
Charlotte;11;16;.407;8½
Washington;7;16;.304;10½
Atlanta;6;19;.240;12½
Central Division
Milwaukee;22;3;.880;—
Indiana;16;9;.640;6
Detroit;10;14;.417;11½
Chicago;9;17;.346;13½
Cleveland;5;19;.208;16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;16;7;.696;—
Houston;16;8;.667;½
San Antonio;9;14;.391;7
Memphis;8;16;.333;8½
New Orleans;6;19;.240;11
Northwest Division
Denver;14;8;.636;—
Utah;14;11;.560;1½
Oklahoma City;11;13;.458;4
Minnesota;10;14;.417;5
Portland;10;15;.400;5½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;22;3;.880;—
L.A. Clippers;19;7;.731;3½
Phoenix;11;13;.458;10½
Sacramento;11;13;.458;10½
Golden State;5;21;.192;17½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 116, Cleveland 110
Indiana 122, Boston 117
L.A. Clippers 112, Toronto 92
L.A. Lakers 96, Orlando 87
Charlotte 113, Brooklyn 108
Chicago 136, Atlanta 102
Utah 127, Minnesota 116
Memphis 115, Phoenix 108
Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112
Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 93
New York 124, Golden State 122, OT
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69
Texas A&M 70, TCU 68
BIG TEN
Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69
Indiana 64, Butler 53
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 80, Wis.-Stout 56
IOWA COLLEGES
Wheaton 72, Cornell 45
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Lakes 67, Marshalltown 49
Kansas City 91, Southwestern 61
Northeast 59, North Dakota St. Col. of Science 57
EAST
UMass 58, Boston U. 45
SOUTH
Belmont 69, Lipscomb 68
Kentucky 91, Winthrop 36
Tennessee 79, Colorado St. 41
Troy 79, ETSU 61
MIDWEST
DePaul 105, Notre Dame 94
IUPUI 103, Indiana-Northwest 45
S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 56
South Dakota 110, Mount Marty 39
Wright St. 64, Marian 60
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41
FAR WEST
Boise St. 66, BYU 55
CS Bakersfield 100, Westcliff 44
College men
BIG 12
Kansas St. 86, Alabama St. 41
TCU 70, Winthrop 60
BIG TEN
Illinois 71, Michigan 62
Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 75, Arkansas St. 53
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 134, Grinnell 102
IOWA COLLEGES
Central 134, Grinnell 102
Cornell 81, Iowa Wesleyan 71
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Kirkwood 75, Southeastern 56
Iowa Lakes 88, Marshalltown 77
North Dakota St. Col. of Science 85, Northeast 61
EAST
Colgate 66, Cornell 58
Dartmouth 77, Maine 44
Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50
Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66
Merrimack 69, Army 60
St. Peter's 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Yale 83, UMass 80, OT
SOUTH
Belmont 105, Carson-Newman 56
Furman 90, North Greenville 65
NC Central 109, Christendom 28
Nicholls 118, Carver 44
SC State 90, UNC-Asheville 85, OT
Troy 60, Jacksonville St. 55
VMI 78, Ferrum 60
Virginia Tech 63, Chattanooga 58
SOUTHWEST
Houston 71, Texas-Arlington 63
Lamar 73, Southern University 56
Tulsa 69, Boise St. 56
FAR WEST
Arizona 99, Omaha 49
N. Dakota St. 71, CS Northridge 62
San Diego 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.