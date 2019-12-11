Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;17;6;.739;—

Philadelphia;18;7;.720;—

Toronto;16;8;.667;1½

Brooklyn;13;11;.542;4½

New York;5;20;.200;13

Southeast Division

Miami;18;6;.750;—

Orlando;11;13;.458;7

Charlotte;11;16;.407;8½

Washington;7;16;.304;10½

Atlanta;6;19;.240;12½

Central Division

Milwaukee;22;3;.880;—

Indiana;16;9;.640;6

Detroit;10;14;.417;11½

Chicago;9;17;.346;13½

Cleveland;5;19;.208;16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;16;7;.696;—

Houston;16;8;.667;½

San Antonio;9;14;.391;7

Memphis;8;16;.333;8½

New Orleans;6;19;.240;11

Northwest Division

Denver;14;8;.636;—

Utah;14;11;.560;1½

Oklahoma City;11;13;.458;4

Minnesota;10;14;.417;5

Portland;10;15;.400;5½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;22;3;.880;—

L.A. Clippers;19;7;.731;3½

Phoenix;11;13;.458;10½

Sacramento;11;13;.458;10½

Golden State;5;21;.192;17½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 116, Cleveland 110

Indiana 122, Boston 117

L.A. Clippers 112, Toronto 92

L.A. Lakers 96, Orlando 87

Charlotte 113, Brooklyn 108

Chicago 136, Atlanta 102

Utah 127, Minnesota 116

Memphis 115, Phoenix 108

Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112

Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 93

New York 124, Golden State 122, OT

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69

Texas A&M 70, TCU 68

BIG TEN

Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69

Indiana 64, Butler 53

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 80, Wis.-Stout 56

IOWA COLLEGES

Wheaton 72, Cornell 45

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Lakes 67, Marshalltown 49

Kansas City 91, Southwestern 61

Northeast 59, North Dakota St. Col. of Science 57

EAST

UMass 58, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Belmont 69, Lipscomb 68

Kentucky 91, Winthrop 36

Tennessee 79, Colorado St. 41

Troy 79, ETSU 61

MIDWEST

DePaul 105, Notre Dame 94

IUPUI 103, Indiana-Northwest 45

S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 56

South Dakota 110, Mount Marty 39

Wright St. 64, Marian 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41

FAR WEST

Boise St. 66, BYU 55

CS Bakersfield 100, Westcliff 44

College men

BIG 12

Kansas St. 86, Alabama St. 41

TCU 70, Winthrop 60

BIG TEN

Illinois 71, Michigan 62

Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 75, Arkansas St. 53

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 134, Grinnell 102

IOWA COLLEGES

Central 134, Grinnell 102

Cornell 81, Iowa Wesleyan 71

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Kirkwood 75, Southeastern 56

Iowa Lakes 88, Marshalltown 77

North Dakota St. Col. of Science 85, Northeast 61

EAST

Colgate 66, Cornell 58

Dartmouth 77, Maine 44

Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50

Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66

Merrimack 69, Army 60

St. Peter's 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Yale 83, UMass 80, OT

SOUTH

Belmont 105, Carson-Newman 56

Furman 90, North Greenville 65

NC Central 109, Christendom 28

Nicholls 118, Carver 44

SC State 90, UNC-Asheville 85, OT

Troy 60, Jacksonville St. 55

VMI 78, Ferrum 60

Virginia Tech 63, Chattanooga 58

SOUTHWEST

Houston 71, Texas-Arlington 63

Lamar 73, Southern University 56

Tulsa 69, Boise St. 56

FAR WEST

Arizona 99, Omaha 49

N. Dakota St. 71, CS Northridge 62

San Diego 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

