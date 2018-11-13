NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;12;2;.857;—
Philadelphia;9;6;.600;3½
Boston;7;6;.538;4½
Brooklyn;6;8;.429;6
New York;4;10;.286;8
Southeast Division
Charlotte;7;7;.500;—
Orlando;6;8;.429;1
Miami;5;8;.385;1½
Washington;4;9;.308;2½
Atlanta;3;11;.214;4
Central Division
Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—
Indiana;8;6;.571;2½
Detroit;6;6;.500;3½
Chicago;4;10;.286;6½
Cleveland;2;11;.154;8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;7;5;.583;—
Memphis;7;5;.583;—
New Orleans;7;6;.538;½
Houston;6;7;.462;1½
Dallas;5;8;.385;2½
Northwest Division
Portland;10;3;.769;—
Denver;9;5;.643;1½
Okla. City;8;5;.615;2
Utah;7;6;.538;3
Minnesota;5;9;.357;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;12;3;.800;—
L.A. Clippers;8;5;.615;3
Sacramento;8;6;.571;3½
L.A. Lakers;7;6;.538;4
Phoenix;2;11;.154;9
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 113, Charlotte 89
Houston 109, Denver 99
Golden State 110, Atlanta 103
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 59, SE Louisiana 40
BIG TEN
Georgetown 88, Illinois 80
Wisconsin 77, Xavier 68
MISSOURI VALLEY
Colorado 100, Drake 71
Illinois 75, Chicago St. 71
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 121, Crown 81
Augustana 83, Chadron St. 69
Northern Michigan 64, Minn.-Duluth 52
Minot St. 85, Yellowstone Christian 58
AMERICAN RIVERS
Millikin 85, Coe 71
Simpson 92, Westminster 86
Wartburg 90, Cornell 77
IOWA COLLEGE
Eureka 131, Grinnell 108
Faith Baptist 65, Union (Neb.) 59
Wartburg 90, Cornell 77
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Highland 76, DMACC 75
Iowa Western 93, Southeast 61
EXHIBITION
MSU-Moorhead 90, Concordia College 66
Wayne St. 84, Waldorf 56
EAST
CCSU 86, Mass.-Lowell 74
Canisius 82, Bucknell 73
Dartmouth 100, Elms 54
Delaware 100, Chestnut Hill 62
Harvard 74, UMass 71
LIU Brooklyn 89, Fairfield 87
Lehigh 78, Marist 72
Longwood 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Loyola (Md.) 91, Delaware St. 62
Penn 91, Lafayette 61
Providence 70, Holy Cross 61
Temple 81, Georgia 77
Wagner 90, SUNY-Cortland 58
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 104, Trinity Baptist 44
Charleston Southern 89, SC State 72
Chattanooga 92, Cumberland 61
Coll. of Charleston 66, Rhode Island 55
E. Kentucky 107, Midway 52
FIU 86, Milwaukee 83
Furman 88, Gardner-Webb 86, OT
Georgia Southern 98, George Mason 89
Georgia St. 62, Mercer 60
Howard 108, Regent University 51
LSU 85, Memphis 76
Liberty 93, Trevecca Nazarene 40
Louisiana Tech 89, Harding 58
Louisville 104, Southern U. 54
Miami 96, Stephen F. Austin 58
NC State 100, UNC-Asheville 49
Savannah St. 97, Tennessee Tech 83
South Carolina 81, Norfolk St. 64
Tennessee 66, Georgia Tech 53
Tulane 81, Coastal Carolina 76
UALR 83, Tennessee St. 67
UNC-Greensboro 82, UNC-Wilmington 61
Winthrop 134, Pfeiffer 99
Wofford 94, Carver 35
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 73, NC Central 51
Cleveland St. 94, Urbana 65
Kent St. 90, Shawnee State 69
Purdue Fort Wayne 111, Manchester 65
Saint Louis 69, North Alabama 58
W. Michigan 85, Oakland 77, OT
SOUTHWEST
California Baptist 70, Oral Roberts 69
Texas State 97, Hardin-Simmons 52
FAR WEST
BYU 82, Northwestern St. 57
California 80, Hampton 66
Loyola Marymount 79, CS Northridge 64
N. Colorado 88, Pepperdine 80
New Mexico 90, Iona 83
Nicholls 83, Idaho 80
Pacific 91, Cal State Stanislaus 66
UC Santa Barbara 88, California Lutheran 32
UNLV 72, UC Riverside 51
Utah St. 94, MVSU 59
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 67, Auburn 64
Kansas 70, Oral Roberts 58
BIG TEN
Iowa 104, Western Kentucky 67
Rutgers 73, Central Connecticut St. 44
Wisconsin 68, Milwaukee 57
MISSOURI VALLEY
Indiana St. 60, St. Louis 56
Missouri 65, Missouri St. 61
NORTHERN SUN
Bemidji St. 78, Mayville St. 71
Concordia-St. Paul 95, Wis.-Superior 58
Minn.-Crookston 79, Valley City St. 64
Minn.-Duluth 51, Northern Michigan 45
Minot St. 82, Yellowstone Christian 48
IOWA COLLEGE
Faith Baptist 65, Union 29
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Central 81, Marshalltown 58
Kansas City 79, DMACC 52
EAST
Fairfield 71, LIU Brooklyn 43
Georgetown 45, Loyola (Md.) 30
James Madison 103, Delaware St. 57
Lehigh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Maine 74, Bryant 57
Mass.-Lowell 79, Fisher 45
Rhode Island 46, Robert Morris 41
Sacred Heart 72, Siena 50
St. Bonaventure 100, Canisius 94
Stony Brook 77, Hofstra 49
Youngstown St. 64, Pittsburgh 55
SOUTH
Akron 49, NC A&T 36
Alabama A&M 67, Tennessee St. 57
Coastal Carolina 57, SC State 44
Elon 83, NC Central 54
Jackson St. 65, Cent. Arkansas 56
Norfolk St. 93, Cheyney University (PA) 40
North Alabama 70, Blue Mountain 42
North Florida 99, Trinity Baptist 40
SC-Upstate 69, Converse 51
Virginia Tech 72, Liberty 61
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 99, Marshall 76
Butler 86, Murray St. 65
IUPUI 73, UT Martin 72
Miami (Ohio) 60, E. Kentucky 44
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, California Baptist 65
California 70, BYU 52
Gonzaga 70, Idaho St. 51
Loyola Marymount 66, Arizona 64
Santa Clara 60, San Diego St. 43
UC Irvine 57, UNLV 55
Utah 72, Alabama 62
Wyoming 98, UC-Colorado Springs 37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.