Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;12;2;.857;—

Philadelphia;9;6;.600;3½

Boston;7;6;.538;4½

Brooklyn;6;8;.429;6

New York;4;10;.286;8

Southeast Division

Charlotte;7;7;.500;—

Orlando;6;8;.429;1

Miami;5;8;.385;1½

Washington;4;9;.308;2½

Atlanta;3;11;.214;4

Central Division

Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—

Indiana;8;6;.571;2½

Detroit;6;6;.500;3½

Chicago;4;10;.286;6½

Cleveland;2;11;.154;8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;7;5;.583;—

Memphis;7;5;.583;—

New Orleans;7;6;.538;½

Houston;6;7;.462;1½

Dallas;5;8;.385;2½

Northwest Division

Portland;10;3;.769;—

Denver;9;5;.643;1½

Okla. City;8;5;.615;2

Utah;7;6;.538;3

Minnesota;5;9;.357;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;12;3;.800;—

L.A. Clippers;8;5;.615;3

Sacramento;8;6;.571;3½

L.A. Lakers;7;6;.538;4

Phoenix;2;11;.154;9

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 89

Houston 109, Denver 99

Golden State 110, Atlanta 103

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 59, SE Louisiana 40

BIG TEN

Georgetown 88, Illinois 80

Wisconsin 77, Xavier 68

MISSOURI VALLEY

Colorado 100, Drake 71

Illinois 75, Chicago St. 71

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 121, Crown 81

Augustana 83, Chadron St. 69

Northern Michigan 64, Minn.-Duluth 52

Minot St. 85, Yellowstone Christian 58

AMERICAN RIVERS

Millikin 85, Coe 71

Simpson 92, Westminster 86

Wartburg 90, Cornell 77

IOWA COLLEGE

Eureka 131, Grinnell 108

Faith Baptist 65, Union (Neb.) 59

Wartburg 90, Cornell 77

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Highland 76, DMACC 75

Iowa Western 93, Southeast 61

EXHIBITION

MSU-Moorhead 90, Concordia College 66

Wayne St. 84, Waldorf 56

EAST

CCSU 86, Mass.-Lowell 74

Canisius 82, Bucknell 73

Dartmouth 100, Elms 54

Delaware 100, Chestnut Hill 62

Harvard 74, UMass 71

LIU Brooklyn 89, Fairfield 87

Lehigh 78, Marist 72

Longwood 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Loyola (Md.) 91, Delaware St. 62

Penn 91, Lafayette 61

Providence 70, Holy Cross 61

Temple 81, Georgia 77

Wagner 90, SUNY-Cortland 58

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 104, Trinity Baptist 44

Charleston Southern 89, SC State 72

Chattanooga 92, Cumberland 61

Coll. of Charleston 66, Rhode Island 55

E. Kentucky 107, Midway 52

FIU 86, Milwaukee 83

Furman 88, Gardner-Webb 86, OT

Georgia Southern 98, George Mason 89

Georgia St. 62, Mercer 60

Howard 108, Regent University 51

LSU 85, Memphis 76

Liberty 93, Trevecca Nazarene 40

Louisiana Tech 89, Harding 58

Louisville 104, Southern U. 54

Miami 96, Stephen F. Austin 58

NC State 100, UNC-Asheville 49

Savannah St. 97, Tennessee Tech 83

South Carolina 81, Norfolk St. 64

Tennessee 66, Georgia Tech 53

Tulane 81, Coastal Carolina 76

UALR 83, Tennessee St. 67

UNC-Greensboro 82, UNC-Wilmington 61

Winthrop 134, Pfeiffer 99

Wofford 94, Carver 35

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 73, NC Central 51

Cleveland St. 94, Urbana 65

Kent St. 90, Shawnee State 69

Purdue Fort Wayne 111, Manchester 65

Saint Louis 69, North Alabama 58

W. Michigan 85, Oakland 77, OT

SOUTHWEST

California Baptist 70, Oral Roberts 69

Texas State 97, Hardin-Simmons 52

FAR WEST

BYU 82, Northwestern St. 57

California 80, Hampton 66

Loyola Marymount 79, CS Northridge 64

N. Colorado 88, Pepperdine 80

New Mexico 90, Iona 83

Nicholls 83, Idaho 80

Pacific 91, Cal State Stanislaus 66

UC Santa Barbara 88, California Lutheran 32

UNLV 72, UC Riverside 51

Utah St. 94, MVSU 59

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 67, Auburn 64

Kansas 70, Oral Roberts 58

BIG TEN

Iowa 104, Western Kentucky 67

Rutgers 73, Central Connecticut St. 44

Wisconsin 68, Milwaukee 57

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana St. 60, St. Louis 56

Missouri 65, Missouri St. 61

NORTHERN SUN

Bemidji St. 78, Mayville St. 71

Concordia-St. Paul 95, Wis.-Superior 58

Minn.-Crookston 79, Valley City St. 64

Minn.-Duluth 51, Northern Michigan 45

Minot St. 82, Yellowstone Christian 48

IOWA COLLEGE

Faith Baptist 65, Union 29

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Central 81, Marshalltown 58

Kansas City 79, DMACC 52

EAST

Fairfield 71, LIU Brooklyn 43

Georgetown 45, Loyola (Md.) 30

James Madison 103, Delaware St. 57

Lehigh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Maine 74, Bryant 57

Mass.-Lowell 79, Fisher 45

Rhode Island 46, Robert Morris 41

Sacred Heart 72, Siena 50

St. Bonaventure 100, Canisius 94

Stony Brook 77, Hofstra 49

Youngstown St. 64, Pittsburgh 55

SOUTH

Akron 49, NC A&T 36

Alabama A&M 67, Tennessee St. 57

Coastal Carolina 57, SC State 44

Elon 83, NC Central 54

Jackson St. 65, Cent. Arkansas 56

Norfolk St. 93, Cheyney University (PA) 40

North Alabama 70, Blue Mountain 42

North Florida 99, Trinity Baptist 40

SC-Upstate 69, Converse 51

Virginia Tech 72, Liberty 61

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 99, Marshall 76

Butler 86, Murray St. 65

IUPUI 73, UT Martin 72

Miami (Ohio) 60, E. Kentucky 44

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, California Baptist 65

California 70, BYU 52

Gonzaga 70, Idaho St. 51

Loyola Marymount 66, Arizona 64

Santa Clara 60, San Diego St. 43

UC Irvine 57, UNLV 55

Utah 72, Alabama 62

Wyoming 98, UC-Colorado Springs 37

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments