NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;11;3;.786;—

Toronto;10;4;.714;1

Philadelphia;9;5;.643;2

Brooklyn;6;8;.429;5

New York;4;11;.267;7½

Southeast Division

Miami;10;3;.769;—

Orlando;6;8;.429;4½

Charlotte;6;9;.400;5

Washington;4;8;.333;5½

Atlanta;4;10;.286;6½

Central Division

Milwaukee;11;3;.786;—

Indiana;8;6;.571;3

Chicago;5;10;.333;6½

Cleveland;4;10;.286;7

Detroit;4;10;.286;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;11;4;.733;—

Dallas;9;5;.643;1½

Memphis;5;9;.357;5½

New Orleans;5;9;.357;5½

San Antonio;5;10;.333;6

Northwest Division

Denver;10;3;.769;—

Utah;9;5;.643;1½

Minnesota;8;7;.533;3

Oklahoma City;5;9;.357;5½

Portland;5;10;.333;6

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;12;2;.857;—

L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;2½

Phoenix;7;6;.538;4½

Sacramento;6;7;.462;5½

Golden State;3;13;.188;10

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 109, New York 104

Washington 138, San Antonio 132

Brooklyn 101, Charlotte 91

Dallas 142, Golden State 94

Miami 124, Cleveland 100

Milwaukee 135, Atlanta 127

Toronto 113, Orlando 97

Chicago 109, Detroit 89

Utah 103, Minnesota 95

Denver 105, Houston 95

L.A. Clippers 107, Boston 104, OT

GAMES TODAY

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 75, Stephen F. Austin 62

TCU 57, SMU 56

Texas 85, Rio Grande 69

BIG TEN

Iowa 77, Princeton 75

Maryland 88, George Washington 54

Nebraska 73, Southern U. 39

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 84, W. Illinois 49

Illinois St. 69, N. Illinois 66

Memphis 70, S. Illinois 66

NORTHERN SUN

Sioux Falls 100, SW Minnesota St. 77

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 74, Illinois College 64

Coe 56, Cornell 46

Dubuque 95, Northland 75

IOWA COLLEGES

Central Methodist 87, Clarke 79

Coe 56, Cornell 46

Dordt 94, Northwestern 82

Evangel 63, Graceland 60

Grand View 72, Culver-Stockton 61

Knox 92, Iowa Wesleyan 50

MidAmerica Nazarene 68, William Penn 48

Morningside 99, Doane 45

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Northeast 87, Southeast 58

North Central Missouri 75, Southwestern 74

EAST

Boston U. 60, Albany (NY) 58

Colgate 90, Canisius 69

Fordham 74, Northeastern 58

Holy Cross 87, Bryant 75

Howard 75, Loyola (Md.) 69

Lafayette 65, LIU Brooklyn 60

Mount St. Mary's 71, UMBC 61

New Hampshire 89, Wheaton College (MA) 44

Penn 55, Saint Joseph's 45

Providence 68, Monmouth (NJ) 52

Sacred Heart 77, Bridgeport 63

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Army 64

Temple 72, Bucknell 61

SOUTH

Alabama St. 68, Jacksonville St. 63

Davidson 101, W. Carolina 51

Georgia Tech 69, Georgia St. 28

LSU 62, SE Louisiana 52

Miami (Ohio) 75, E. Kentucky 57

Norfolk St. 72, High Point 58

North Dakota 69, Georgia Southern 56

North Florida 73, Alabama A&M 64

Old Dominion 68, Winthrop 44

Richmond 76, William & Mary 73

UNC-Wilmington 75, Mount Olive 67

VCU 53, East Carolina 40

Wichita St. 88, Louisiana Tech 80

Wofford 79, Longwood 76

MIDWEST

Akron 91, Youngstown St. 62

Ball St. 70, Xavier 49

Butler 64, IUPUI 61

Notre Dame 54, Toledo 51

Saint Louis 68, SIU-Edwardsville 35

W. Michigan 82, Detroit 67

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 91, Belmont 60

North Texas 68, Xavier (LA) 31

FAR WEST

Arizona 83, Prairie View 48

Cal Poly 62, Sacramento St. 43

Pepperdine 72, New Mexico St. 69

Washington St. 80, Boise St. 68

College men

BIG TEN

Illinois 85, The Citadel 57

Indiana 79, Princeton 54

Rutgers 69, Stephen F. Austin 57

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 88, Cornell 66

Loyola 85, IUPUI 62

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 89, Wis.-Parkside 69

AMERICAN RIVERS

Augustana (Ill.l) 88, Loras 59

Bethany Lutheran 88, Luther 62

Buena Vista 93, Crown 59

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff 79, Mount Marty 62

Central Methodist 69, Clarke 66

Dordt 86, Northwestern 68

Eureka 122, Grinnell 115

Evangel 90, Graceland 75

Grand View 66, Culver-Stockton 58

MidAmerica Nazarene 99, William Penn 64

Morningside 69, Doane 32

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Kirkwood 64, John Wood

EAST

Binghamton 77, NJIT 75

Boston College 72, E. Washington 68

Drexel 86, Bryant 74

St. John's 82, Columbia 63

Syracuse 72, Cornell 53

UMass 82, Rider 72

Wagner 81, St. Peter's 77, OT

Yale 100, Siena 89, 3 OTs

SOUTH

Belmont 73, Lipscomb 67

Florida Gulf Coast 72, FAU 70, OT

Florida St. 89, Chattanooga 53

Georgia 82, Georgia Tech 78

James Madison 80, Old Dominion 78

Louisville 76, SC-Upstate 50

Memphis 68, UALR 58

North Carolina 75, Elon 61

Tennessee 76, Alabama St. 41

UAB 58, Mount St. Mary's 51

VMI 96, Christendom 20

Vanderbilt 90, Austin Peay 72

Virginia Tech 100, Delaware St. 64

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 79, North Park 66

Miami (Ohio) 80, Central State 45

Missouri 70, Morehead St. 52

N. Illinois 86, W. Illinois 81

N. Kentucky 59, Ball St. 57

Saint Louis 67, High Point 55

Wright St. 88, Urbana 51

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 88, LeTourneau 58

Texas A&M 56, Troy 52

Tulsa 73, SE Louisiana 66

FAR WEST

Arkansas St. 80, Colorado St. 78

N. Arizona 93, Benedictine at Mesa 56

Sacramento St. 61, UC Davis 51

