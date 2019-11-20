NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;11;3;.786;—
Toronto;10;4;.714;1
Philadelphia;9;5;.643;2
Brooklyn;6;8;.429;5
New York;4;11;.267;7½
Southeast Division
Miami;10;3;.769;—
Orlando;6;8;.429;4½
Charlotte;6;9;.400;5
Washington;4;8;.333;5½
Atlanta;4;10;.286;6½
Central Division
Milwaukee;11;3;.786;—
Indiana;8;6;.571;3
Chicago;5;10;.333;6½
Cleveland;4;10;.286;7
Detroit;4;10;.286;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;11;4;.733;—
Dallas;9;5;.643;1½
Memphis;5;9;.357;5½
New Orleans;5;9;.357;5½
San Antonio;5;10;.333;6
Northwest Division
Denver;10;3;.769;—
Utah;9;5;.643;1½
Minnesota;8;7;.533;3
Oklahoma City;5;9;.357;5½
Portland;5;10;.333;6
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;12;2;.857;—
L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;2½
Phoenix;7;6;.538;4½
Sacramento;6;7;.462;5½
Golden State;3;13;.188;10
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 109, New York 104
Washington 138, San Antonio 132
Brooklyn 101, Charlotte 91
Dallas 142, Golden State 94
Miami 124, Cleveland 100
Milwaukee 135, Atlanta 127
Toronto 113, Orlando 97
Chicago 109, Detroit 89
Utah 103, Minnesota 95
Denver 105, Houston 95
L.A. Clippers 107, Boston 104, OT
GAMES TODAY
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma 75, Stephen F. Austin 62
TCU 57, SMU 56
Texas 85, Rio Grande 69
BIG TEN
Iowa 77, Princeton 75
Maryland 88, George Washington 54
Nebraska 73, Southern U. 39
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 84, W. Illinois 49
Illinois St. 69, N. Illinois 66
Memphis 70, S. Illinois 66
NORTHERN SUN
Sioux Falls 100, SW Minnesota St. 77
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 74, Illinois College 64
Coe 56, Cornell 46
Dubuque 95, Northland 75
IOWA COLLEGES
Central Methodist 87, Clarke 79
Coe 56, Cornell 46
Dordt 94, Northwestern 82
Evangel 63, Graceland 60
Grand View 72, Culver-Stockton 61
Knox 92, Iowa Wesleyan 50
MidAmerica Nazarene 68, William Penn 48
Morningside 99, Doane 45
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Northeast 87, Southeast 58
North Central Missouri 75, Southwestern 74
EAST
Boston U. 60, Albany (NY) 58
Colgate 90, Canisius 69
Fordham 74, Northeastern 58
Holy Cross 87, Bryant 75
Howard 75, Loyola (Md.) 69
Lafayette 65, LIU Brooklyn 60
Mount St. Mary's 71, UMBC 61
New Hampshire 89, Wheaton College (MA) 44
Penn 55, Saint Joseph's 45
Providence 68, Monmouth (NJ) 52
Sacred Heart 77, Bridgeport 63
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Army 64
Temple 72, Bucknell 61
SOUTH
Alabama St. 68, Jacksonville St. 63
Davidson 101, W. Carolina 51
Georgia Tech 69, Georgia St. 28
LSU 62, SE Louisiana 52
Miami (Ohio) 75, E. Kentucky 57
Norfolk St. 72, High Point 58
North Dakota 69, Georgia Southern 56
North Florida 73, Alabama A&M 64
Old Dominion 68, Winthrop 44
Richmond 76, William & Mary 73
UNC-Wilmington 75, Mount Olive 67
VCU 53, East Carolina 40
Wichita St. 88, Louisiana Tech 80
Wofford 79, Longwood 76
MIDWEST
Akron 91, Youngstown St. 62
Ball St. 70, Xavier 49
Butler 64, IUPUI 61
Notre Dame 54, Toledo 51
Saint Louis 68, SIU-Edwardsville 35
W. Michigan 82, Detroit 67
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 91, Belmont 60
North Texas 68, Xavier (LA) 31
FAR WEST
Arizona 83, Prairie View 48
Cal Poly 62, Sacramento St. 43
Pepperdine 72, New Mexico St. 69
Washington St. 80, Boise St. 68
College men
BIG TEN
Illinois 85, The Citadel 57
Indiana 79, Princeton 54
Rutgers 69, Stephen F. Austin 57
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 88, Cornell 66
Loyola 85, IUPUI 62
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 89, Wis.-Parkside 69
AMERICAN RIVERS
Augustana (Ill.l) 88, Loras 59
Bethany Lutheran 88, Luther 62
Buena Vista 93, Crown 59
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff 79, Mount Marty 62
Central Methodist 69, Clarke 66
Dordt 86, Northwestern 68
Eureka 122, Grinnell 115
Evangel 90, Graceland 75
Grand View 66, Culver-Stockton 58
MidAmerica Nazarene 99, William Penn 64
Morningside 69, Doane 32
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Kirkwood 64, John Wood
EAST
Binghamton 77, NJIT 75
Boston College 72, E. Washington 68
Drexel 86, Bryant 74
St. John's 82, Columbia 63
Syracuse 72, Cornell 53
UMass 82, Rider 72
Wagner 81, St. Peter's 77, OT
Yale 100, Siena 89, 3 OTs
SOUTH
Belmont 73, Lipscomb 67
Florida Gulf Coast 72, FAU 70, OT
Florida St. 89, Chattanooga 53
Georgia 82, Georgia Tech 78
James Madison 80, Old Dominion 78
Louisville 76, SC-Upstate 50
Memphis 68, UALR 58
North Carolina 75, Elon 61
Tennessee 76, Alabama St. 41
UAB 58, Mount St. Mary's 51
VMI 96, Christendom 20
Vanderbilt 90, Austin Peay 72
Virginia Tech 100, Delaware St. 64
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 79, North Park 66
Miami (Ohio) 80, Central State 45
Missouri 70, Morehead St. 52
N. Illinois 86, W. Illinois 81
N. Kentucky 59, Ball St. 57
Saint Louis 67, High Point 55
Wright St. 88, Urbana 51
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 88, LeTourneau 58
Texas A&M 56, Troy 52
Tulsa 73, SE Louisiana 66
FAR WEST
Arkansas St. 80, Colorado St. 78
N. Arizona 93, Benedictine at Mesa 56
Sacramento St. 61, UC Davis 51
