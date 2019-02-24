Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;44;17;.721;—

Philadelphia;38;22;.633;5½

Boston;37;23;.617;6½

Brooklyn;31;30;.508;13

New York;12;48;.200;31½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;28;31;.475;—

Orlando;28;33;.459;1

Miami;26;32;.448;1½

Washington;24;36;.400;4½

Atlanta;20;40;.333;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;45;14;.763;—

Indiana;40;20;.667;5½

Detroit;28;30;.483;16½

Chicago;16;44;.267;29½

Cleveland;14;46;.233;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;34;25;.576;—

San Antonio;33;28;.541;2

New Orleans;27;34;.443;8

Dallas;26;33;.441;8

Memphis;23;38;.377;12

Northwest Division

Denver;41;18;.695;—

Okla. City;38;21;.644;3

Portland;36;23;.610;5

Utah;33;26;.559;8

Minnesota;28;31;.475;13

Pacific Division

Golden State;42;17;.712;—

L.A. Clippers;33;28;.541;10

Sacramento;31;28;.525;11

L.A. Lakers;29;30;.492;13

Phoenix;11;50;.180;32

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sacramento 119, Oklahoma City 116

Houston 118, Golden State 112

Milwaukee 140, Minnesota 128

Utah 125, Dallas 109

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 113, Toronto 98

Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96

New York 130, San Antonio 118

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 77, Michigan 70

Rutgers 68, Minnesota 64

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 67, Drake 60

Southern Illinois 63, Loyola 53

EAST

American U. 77, Army 66

Bucknell 118, Lafayette 76

Cincinnati 64, UConn 60

Fairfield 72, Manhattan 59

Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71

Iona 87, Canisius 80

Quinnipiac 68, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Siena 67, Marist 55

St. Peter's 78, Niagara 60

SOUTH

NC State 94, Wake Forest 74

UCF 95, SMU 48

UNC-Greensboro 60, ETSU 59

MIDWEST

IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68

Ill.-Chicago 74, Milwaukee 59

Xavier 66, Villanova 54

FAR WEST

Arizona 70, Stanford 54

Arizona St. 69, California 59

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Kansas St.;11;3;21;6

Texas Tech;10;4;22;5

Kansas;9;5;20;7

Baylor;9;5;18;9

Iowa St.;8;6;19;8

Texas;7;7;15;12

TCU;6;8;18;9

Oklahoma;5;9;17;10

Oklahoma St.;3;11;10;17

W. Virginia;2;12;10;17

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan St.;14;3;23;5

Purdue;13;3;20;7

Michigan;13;4;24;4

Maryland;12;5;21;7

Wisconsin;11;5;19;8

Iowa;10;6;21;6

Ohio St.;7;9;17;10

Minnesota;7;10;17;11

Illinois;6;10;10;17

Rutgers;6;11;13;14

Nebraska;5;12;15;13

Indiana;4;12;13;14

Penn St.;4;12;11;16

Northwestern;3;13;12;15

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;10;6;21;8

Loyola;10;6;17;12

Missouri St.;10;6;16;13

N. Iowa;9;7;14;15

Bradley;8;8;16;13

Illinois St.;8;8;15;14

Southern Ill.;8;8;15;14

Valparaiso;7;9;14;15

Indiana St.;6;10;14;14

Evansville;4;12;10;19

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;18;4;22;6

St. Cloud St.;16;6;21;7

Minn.-Duluth;14;8;17;9

MSU-Moorhead;13;9;19;11

Minot St.;9;13;14;17

U-Mary;9;13;12;16

Minn.-Crookston;9;13;16;15

Bemidji St.;6;16;9;17

South Division

MSU-Mankato;14;8;18;10

Augustana;14;8;18;10

Wayne St.;14;8;19;9

Sioux Falls;13;9;18;10

SW Minn. St.;10;12;15;13

Winona St.;9;13;12;16

Upper Iowa;4;18;7;21

Concordia-S.P.;4;18;9;19

College women

BIG TEN

Penn St. 76, Illinois 64

Michigan St. 74, Michigan 64

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 95, Evansville 46

Drake 96, Indiana St. 77

Missouri St. 85, Loyola 58

Southern Illinois 58, Valparaiso 47

EAST

Canisius 65, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Fairfield 67, Iona 56

Fordham 76, UMass 64

George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44

Georgetown 82, St. John's 80

Hofstra 63, Northeastern 62

Maine 71, Stony Brook 61

Manhattan 62, St. Peter's 46

Rider 79, Niagara 64

Saint Joseph's 55, Rhode Island 48

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68

SOUTH

Auburn 58, Missouri 54

Clemson 73, Virginia Tech 66

Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42

Duke 55, Wake Forest 44

George Mason 54, Dayton 51

Georgia 76, Alabama 67

Houston 59, Memphis 57

James Madison 78, William & Mary 65

Kentucky 57, LSU 52

Louisville 87, Boston College 51

Miami 64, Florida St. 54

Mississippi St. 86, Vanderbilt 70

N. Kentucky 74, Cleveland St. 55

NC State 74, North Carolina 69

Richmond 56, La Salle 51

SMU 64, Tulane 60

South Carolina 82, Tennessee 67

Towson 59, Elon 50

UNC-Wilmington 72, Delaware 64

Virginia 53, Georgia Tech 45

MIDWEST

DePaul 76, Butler 62

Marquette 79, Xavier 53

S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 78

Wright St. 70, Youngstown St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 73, Mississippi 61

UConn 68, Tulsa 49

FAR WEST

California 82, Arizona 76

California Baptist 67, CS Bakersfield 43

Oregon 96, Southern Cal 78

Oregon St. 75, UCLA 72

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 50

Utah 75, Washington St. 67

Washington 60, Colorado 46

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;15;0;25;1

Texas;11;4;21;6

Iowa St.;10;5;20;7

W. Virginia;10;5;19;7

TCU;8;7;18;8

Kansas St.;8;7;17;10

Oklahoma St.;5;10;14;12

Texas Tech;3;12;12;14

Oklahoma;3;12;7;19

Kansas;2;13;12;14

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;13;3;24;3

Iowa;12;4;21;6

Rutgers;10;5;18;8

Michigan;10;7;19;10

Ohio St.;9;7;13;12

Minnesota;8;8;19;8

Michigan St.;8;8;18;9

Purdue;8;8;17;12

Northwestern;8;8;15;12

Nebraska;8;8;13;14

Indiana;7;9;18;10

Penn St.;5;11;12;15

Wisconsin;4;11;13;14

Illinois;2;15;10;18

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;19;3;23;5

Minn.-Duluth;18;4;19;6

U-Mary;15;7;17;8

St. Cloud St.;14;8;17;9

Minot St.;8;14;13;15

Northern St.;7;15;10;18

Minn.-Crookston;5;17;10;18

Bemidji St.;3;19;5;21

South Division

Concordia-S.P.;17;5;21;6

Sioux Falls;16;6;21;7

Augustana;13;9;21;10

Winona St.;12;10;14;12

MSU-Mankato;11;11;14;12

Wayne St.;9;13;14;14

SW Minn. St.;9;13;12;15

Upper Iowa;0;22;3;27

