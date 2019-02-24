NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;44;17;.721;—
Philadelphia;38;22;.633;5½
Boston;37;23;.617;6½
Brooklyn;31;30;.508;13
New York;12;48;.200;31½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;28;31;.475;—
Orlando;28;33;.459;1
Miami;26;32;.448;1½
Washington;24;36;.400;4½
Atlanta;20;40;.333;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;45;14;.763;—
Indiana;40;20;.667;5½
Detroit;28;30;.483;16½
Chicago;16;44;.267;29½
Cleveland;14;46;.233;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;34;25;.576;—
San Antonio;33;28;.541;2
New Orleans;27;34;.443;8
Dallas;26;33;.441;8
Memphis;23;38;.377;12
Northwest Division
Denver;41;18;.695;—
Okla. City;38;21;.644;3
Portland;36;23;.610;5
Utah;33;26;.559;8
Minnesota;28;31;.475;13
Pacific Division
Golden State;42;17;.712;—
L.A. Clippers;33;28;.541;10
Sacramento;31;28;.525;11
L.A. Lakers;29;30;.492;13
Phoenix;11;50;.180;32
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Sacramento 119, Oklahoma City 116
Houston 118, Golden State 112
Milwaukee 140, Minnesota 128
Utah 125, Dallas 109
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 113, Toronto 98
Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96
New York 130, San Antonio 118
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 77, Michigan 70
Rutgers 68, Minnesota 64
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 67, Drake 60
Southern Illinois 63, Loyola 53
EAST
American U. 77, Army 66
Bucknell 118, Lafayette 76
Cincinnati 64, UConn 60
Fairfield 72, Manhattan 59
Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71
Iona 87, Canisius 80
Quinnipiac 68, Monmouth (NJ) 56
Siena 67, Marist 55
St. Peter's 78, Niagara 60
SOUTH
NC State 94, Wake Forest 74
UCF 95, SMU 48
UNC-Greensboro 60, ETSU 59
MIDWEST
IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68
Ill.-Chicago 74, Milwaukee 59
Xavier 66, Villanova 54
FAR WEST
Arizona 70, Stanford 54
Arizona St. 69, California 59
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Kansas St.;11;3;21;6
Texas Tech;10;4;22;5
Kansas;9;5;20;7
Baylor;9;5;18;9
Iowa St.;8;6;19;8
Texas;7;7;15;12
TCU;6;8;18;9
Oklahoma;5;9;17;10
Oklahoma St.;3;11;10;17
W. Virginia;2;12;10;17
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan St.;14;3;23;5
Purdue;13;3;20;7
Michigan;13;4;24;4
Maryland;12;5;21;7
Wisconsin;11;5;19;8
Iowa;10;6;21;6
Ohio St.;7;9;17;10
Minnesota;7;10;17;11
Illinois;6;10;10;17
Rutgers;6;11;13;14
Nebraska;5;12;15;13
Indiana;4;12;13;14
Penn St.;4;12;11;16
Northwestern;3;13;12;15
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;10;6;21;8
Loyola;10;6;17;12
Missouri St.;10;6;16;13
N. Iowa;9;7;14;15
Bradley;8;8;16;13
Illinois St.;8;8;15;14
Southern Ill.;8;8;15;14
Valparaiso;7;9;14;15
Indiana St.;6;10;14;14
Evansville;4;12;10;19
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;18;4;22;6
St. Cloud St.;16;6;21;7
Minn.-Duluth;14;8;17;9
MSU-Moorhead;13;9;19;11
Minot St.;9;13;14;17
U-Mary;9;13;12;16
Minn.-Crookston;9;13;16;15
Bemidji St.;6;16;9;17
South Division
MSU-Mankato;14;8;18;10
Augustana;14;8;18;10
Wayne St.;14;8;19;9
Sioux Falls;13;9;18;10
SW Minn. St.;10;12;15;13
Winona St.;9;13;12;16
Upper Iowa;4;18;7;21
Concordia-S.P.;4;18;9;19
College women
BIG TEN
Penn St. 76, Illinois 64
Michigan St. 74, Michigan 64
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 95, Evansville 46
Drake 96, Indiana St. 77
Missouri St. 85, Loyola 58
Southern Illinois 58, Valparaiso 47
EAST
Canisius 65, Monmouth (NJ) 56
Fairfield 67, Iona 56
Fordham 76, UMass 64
George Washington 57, St. Bonaventure 44
Georgetown 82, St. John's 80
Hofstra 63, Northeastern 62
Maine 71, Stony Brook 61
Manhattan 62, St. Peter's 46
Rider 79, Niagara 64
Saint Joseph's 55, Rhode Island 48
Villanova 73, Seton Hall 68
SOUTH
Auburn 58, Missouri 54
Clemson 73, Virginia Tech 66
Drexel 65, Coll. of Charleston 42
Duke 55, Wake Forest 44
George Mason 54, Dayton 51
Georgia 76, Alabama 67
Houston 59, Memphis 57
James Madison 78, William & Mary 65
Kentucky 57, LSU 52
Louisville 87, Boston College 51
Miami 64, Florida St. 54
Mississippi St. 86, Vanderbilt 70
N. Kentucky 74, Cleveland St. 55
NC State 74, North Carolina 69
Richmond 56, La Salle 51
SMU 64, Tulane 60
South Carolina 82, Tennessee 67
Towson 59, Elon 50
UNC-Wilmington 72, Delaware 64
Virginia 53, Georgia Tech 45
MIDWEST
DePaul 76, Butler 62
Marquette 79, Xavier 53
S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 78
Wright St. 70, Youngstown St. 65
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 73, Mississippi 61
UConn 68, Tulsa 49
FAR WEST
California 82, Arizona 76
California Baptist 67, CS Bakersfield 43
Oregon 96, Southern Cal 78
Oregon St. 75, UCLA 72
Stanford 71, Arizona St. 50
Utah 75, Washington St. 67
Washington 60, Colorado 46
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;15;0;25;1
Texas;11;4;21;6
Iowa St.;10;5;20;7
W. Virginia;10;5;19;7
TCU;8;7;18;8
Kansas St.;8;7;17;10
Oklahoma St.;5;10;14;12
Texas Tech;3;12;12;14
Oklahoma;3;12;7;19
Kansas;2;13;12;14
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;13;3;24;3
Iowa;12;4;21;6
Rutgers;10;5;18;8
Michigan;10;7;19;10
Ohio St.;9;7;13;12
Minnesota;8;8;19;8
Michigan St.;8;8;18;9
Purdue;8;8;17;12
Northwestern;8;8;15;12
Nebraska;8;8;13;14
Indiana;7;9;18;10
Penn St.;5;11;12;15
Wisconsin;4;11;13;14
Illinois;2;15;10;18
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;19;3;23;5
Minn.-Duluth;18;4;19;6
U-Mary;15;7;17;8
St. Cloud St.;14;8;17;9
Minot St.;8;14;13;15
Northern St.;7;15;10;18
Minn.-Crookston;5;17;10;18
Bemidji St.;3;19;5;21
South Division
Concordia-S.P.;17;5;21;6
Sioux Falls;16;6;21;7
Augustana;13;9;21;10
Winona St.;12;10;14;12
MSU-Mankato;11;11;14;12
Wayne St.;9;13;14;14
SW Minn. St.;9;13;12;15
Upper Iowa;0;22;3;27
