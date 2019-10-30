NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—
Toronto;4;1;.800;½
Boston;3;1;.750;1
Brooklyn;1;3;.250;3
New York;1;4;.200;3½
Southeast Division
Miami;3;1;.750;—
Atlanta;2;2;.500;1
Orlando;2;2;.500;1
Charlotte;2;3;.400;1½
Washington;1;3;.250;2
Central Division
Milwaukee;2;2;.500;—
Cleveland;2;2;.500;—
Detroit;2;3;.400;½
Indiana;1;3;.250;1
Chicago;1;4;.200;1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;3;0;1.000;—
Houston;3;1;.750;½
Dallas;3;1;.750;½
Memphis;1;3;.250;2½
New Orleans;0;4;.000;3½
Northwest Division
Utah;4;1;.800;—
Denver;3;1;.750;½
Minnesota;3;1;.750;½
Portland;3;2;.600;1
Okla. City;1;4;.200;3
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;3;1;.750;—
L.A. Clippers;3;2;.600;½
Phoenix;3;2;.600;½
Golden State;1;3;.250;2
Sacramento;0;5;.000;3½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 117, Chicago 111
Orlando 95, New York 83
Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 95
Boston 116, Milwaukee 105
Indiana 118, Brooklyn 108
Toronto 125, Detroit 113
Houston 159, Washington 158
Portland 102, Oklahoma City 99
Charlotte 118, Sacramento 111
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 96
Phoenix 121, Golden State 110
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 98, Lubbock Christian 63 (exhibition)
Iowa State 87, Missouri Western St. 54 (exhibition)
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 85, Ferris St. 45 (exhibition)
Wisconsin 67, Wis.-Whitewater 34 (exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 89, Lindenwood 61 (exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston 93, Concordia (Minn) 50 (exhibition)
St. Cloud St. 85, South Dakota St. 43 (exhibition)
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2019-20 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Oregon (25);33-5;697;7
2. Baylor (3);37-1;675;1
3. Stanford;31-5;631;6
4. Maryland;29-5;596;9
5. UConn;35-3;569;2
6. Texas A&M;26-8;554;14
7. Oregon St.;26-8;525;11
8. S. Carolina;23-10;518;15
9. Louisville;32-4;477;5
10. Mississippi St.;33-3;443;4
11. UCLA;22-13;380;20
12. Florida St.;24-9;354;25
13. Kentucky;25-8;342;17
14. N.C. State;28-6;320;10
15. Texas;23-10;303;23
16. Notre Dame;35-4;290;3
17. Michigan St.;21-12;205;—
18. DePaul;26-8;174;24
18. Miami;25-9;174;19
20. Arizona St.;22-11;118;22
21. Syracuse;25-9;103;12
22. Arkansas;22-15;93;—
23. Minnesota;21-11;90;—
24. Indiana;21-13;86;—
25. Michigan;22-12;77;—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 71, Iowa St. 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise St. 15, South Dakota 11, Arizona 9, South Florida 9, Iowa 8, LSU 7, S. Dakota St. 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St. 1, Ohio 1.
College men
BIG TEN
Nebraska 91, Doane 63 (exhibition)
Ohio St. 95, Cedarville 52 (exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 76, Washington-St. Louis 59 (exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston 85, Bethel 77 (exhibition)
