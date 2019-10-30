Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—

Toronto;4;1;.800;½

Boston;3;1;.750;1

Brooklyn;1;3;.250;3

New York;1;4;.200;3½

Southeast Division

Miami;3;1;.750;—

Atlanta;2;2;.500;1

Orlando;2;2;.500;1

Charlotte;2;3;.400;1½

Washington;1;3;.250;2

Central Division

Milwaukee;2;2;.500;—

Cleveland;2;2;.500;—

Detroit;2;3;.400;½

Indiana;1;3;.250;1

Chicago;1;4;.200;1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;3;0;1.000;—

Houston;3;1;.750;½

Dallas;3;1;.750;½

Memphis;1;3;.250;2½

New Orleans;0;4;.000;3½

Northwest Division

Utah;4;1;.800;—

Denver;3;1;.750;½

Minnesota;3;1;.750;½

Portland;3;2;.600;1

Okla. City;1;4;.200;3

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;3;1;.750;—

L.A. Clippers;3;2;.600;½

Phoenix;3;2;.600;½

Golden State;1;3;.250;2

Sacramento;0;5;.000;3½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 117, Chicago 111

Orlando 95, New York 83

Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 95

Boston 116, Milwaukee 105

Indiana 118, Brooklyn 108

Toronto 125, Detroit 113

Houston 159, Washington 158

Portland 102, Oklahoma City 99

Charlotte 118, Sacramento 111

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 96

Phoenix 121, Golden State 110

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 98, Lubbock Christian 63 (exhibition)

Iowa State 87, Missouri Western St. 54 (exhibition)

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 85, Ferris St. 45 (exhibition)

Wisconsin 67, Wis.-Whitewater 34 (exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 89, Lindenwood 61 (exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 93, Concordia (Minn) 50 (exhibition)

St. Cloud St. 85, South Dakota St. 43 (exhibition)

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2019-20 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Oregon (25);33-5;697;7

2. Baylor (3);37-1;675;1

3. Stanford;31-5;631;6

4. Maryland;29-5;596;9

5. UConn;35-3;569;2

6. Texas A&M;26-8;554;14

7. Oregon St.;26-8;525;11

8. S. Carolina;23-10;518;15

9. Louisville;32-4;477;5

10. Mississippi St.;33-3;443;4

11. UCLA;22-13;380;20

12. Florida St.;24-9;354;25

13. Kentucky;25-8;342;17

14. N.C. State;28-6;320;10

15. Texas;23-10;303;23

16. Notre Dame;35-4;290;3

17. Michigan St.;21-12;205;—

18. DePaul;26-8;174;24

18. Miami;25-9;174;19

20. Arizona St.;22-11;118;22

21. Syracuse;25-9;103;12

22. Arkansas;22-15;93;—

23. Minnesota;21-11;90;—

24. Indiana;21-13;86;—

25. Michigan;22-12;77;—

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 71, Iowa St. 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise St. 15, South Dakota 11, Arizona 9, South Florida 9, Iowa 8, LSU 7, S. Dakota St. 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St. 1, Ohio 1.

College men

BIG TEN

Nebraska 91, Doane 63 (exhibition)

Ohio St. 95, Cedarville 52 (exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 76, Washington-St. Louis 59 (exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 85, Bethel 77 (exhibition)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments