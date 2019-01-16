Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;33;13;.717;—

Philadelphia;29;16;.644;3½

Boston;26;18;.591;6

Brooklyn;23;23;.500;10

New York;10;33;.233;21½

Southeast Division

Miami;21;21;.500;—

Charlotte;20;23;.465;1½

Orlando;19;25;.432;3

Washington;18;26;.409;4

Atlanta;14;30;.318;8

Central Division

Milwaukee;32;12;.727;—

Indiana;29;14;.674;2½

Detroit;19;24;.442;12½

Chicago;10;34;.227;22

Cleveland;9;36;.200;23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;25;19;.568;—

San Antonio;26;20;.565;—

New Orleans;21;24;.467;4½

Dallas;20;24;.455;5

Memphis;19;25;.432;6

Northwest Division

Denver;29;14;.674;—

Okla. City;26;17;.605;3

Portland;27;19;.587;3½

Utah;25;21;.543;5½

Minnesota;21;23;.477;8½

Pacific Division

Golden State;31;14;.689;—

L.A. Clippers;24;20;.545;6½

L.A. Lakers;24;21;.533;7

Sacramento;23;21;.523;7½

Phoenix;11;34;.244;20

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 120, Orlando 115, OT

Boston 117, Toronto 108

Brooklyn 145, Houston 142, OT

Milwaukee 111, Memphis 101

San Antonio 105, Dallas 101

Portland 129, Cleveland 112

Golden State 147, New Orleans 140

Utah 129, L.A. Clippers 109

GAMES TODAY

New York vs. Washington at London, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 68, Texas Tech 64

Kansas St. 74, Oklahoma 61

BIG TEN

Iowa 89, Penn St. 82

Illinois 95, Minnesota 68

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 68, Indiana St. 64

Drake 69, Bradley 52

Evansville 70, Missouri St., 64

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 87, Simpson 84

Loras 86, Luther 78

Neb. Wesleyan 80, Coe 72

Wartburg 95, Buena Vista 76

IOWA COLLEGE

Culver-Stockton 93, William Penn 92, OT

Dordt 95, Mount Marty 64

Eureka 82, Iowa Wesleyan 73

Graceland 91, MidAmerica Nazarene 85

Grinnell 123, Cornell 75

Morningside 90, Nebraska Christian 50

Mount Mercy 88, Clarke 80

Peru St. 73, Grand View 70

St. Ambrose 78, Judson 67

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills 91, Marshalltown 71

Iowa Lakes 80, Southwestern 76

Kirkwood 86, Bryant & Stratton 77

Little Priest Tribal 81, Iowa Central 74

Southeastern 95, Northeast 88

EAST

Army 91, Colgate 81

George Mason 68, UMass 63

George Washington 59, La Salle 56

Hartford 77, Maine 76

Lehigh 83, American U. 76

Lipscomb 70, NJIT 52

Loyola (Md.) 81, Boston U. 73, OT

Mass.-Lowell 84, Albany (NY) 72

Navy 85, Lafayette 77

Rhode Island 75, St. Bonaventure 63

St. John's 81, Creighton 66

UMBC 68, Binghamton 49

Vermont 73, New Hampshire 59

SOUTH

Campbell 70, UNC-Asheville 53

Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 60

Duquesne 74, Richmond 68

High Point 71, SC-Upstate 54

Liberty 62, Kennesaw St. 41

Longwood 75, Winthrop 61

Louisville 80, Boston College 70

McNeese St. 86, Nicholls 75

New Orleans 68, Stephen F. Austin 61

North Alabama 91, Jacksonville 88

North Florida 87, Stetson 77

Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70

SE Louisiana 76, Lamar 69

South Carolina 74, Vanderbilt 71

Temple 85, East Carolina 74

VCU 76, Dayton 71

MIDWEST

Alabama 70, Missouri 60

Butler 87, DePaul 69

S. Dakota St. 78, North Dakota 74

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 75, Houston Baptist 68

Auburn 85, Texas A&M 66

Cent. Arkansas 77, Incarnate Word 60

Houston 69, SMU 58

Sam Houston St. 72, Texas A&M-CC 50

Tulsa 89, UConn 83

FAR WEST

Denver 80, N. Dakota St. 65

Long Beach St. 80, UC Irvine 70

Utah St. 81, San Jose St. 63

Standings

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;7;0;16;0

Loras;5;2;13;3

Dubuque;4;3;11;5

Wartburg;4;3;10;6

Central;4;3;7;9

Simpson;3;4;9;6

Coe;3;4;9;7

Buena Vista;2;6;8;9

Luther;0;7;6;9

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 94, Kansas 68

Kansas St. 87, Texas 69

TCU 78, Texas Tech 70

West Virginia 73, Iowa St. 64

BIG TEN

Northwestern 75, Indiana 69

Rutgers 65, Purdue 63

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 85, Neb. Wesleyan 82

Loras 75, Luther 66

Simpson 61, Central 48

Wartburg 97, Buena Vista 72

IOWA COLLEGE

Clarke 64, Mount Mercy 56

Cornell 60, Grinnell 40

Dordt 81, Mount Marty 66

Eureka 73, Iowa Wesleyan 56

Grand View 71, Peru St. 67

Judson 65, St. Ambrose 49

MidAmerica Nazarene 84, Graceland 69

Morningside 79, College of Saint Mary 63

William Penn 55, Culver-Stockton 47

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Central 80, Little Priest Tribal 50

Iowa Lakes 81, Southwestern 55

Kirkwood 70, Southeastern 48

NIACC 110, DMACC 86

EAST

Albany (NY) 63, Mass.-Lowell 56

American U. 82, Loyola (Md.) 38

Army 65, Lafayette 50

Binghamton 67, UMBC 45

Bucknell 71, Lehigh 53

Buffalo 77, Ball St. 65

Colgate 81, Boston U. 72

Dayton 62, St. Bonaventure 49

Duquesne 81, Saint Joseph's 73

George Mason 70, UMass 52

George Washington 67, La Salle 59

Hartford 49, Maine 46

Navy 54, Holy Cross 47

Rider 66, Iona 58

VCU 47, Fordham 44

Vermont 69, New Hampshire 60

Villanova 58, Penn 50

SOUTH

Davidson 78, Richmond 55

ETSU 75, Furman 70

McNeese St. 69, Nicholls 68

Notre Dame 80, Virginia Tech 51

Tennessee Tech 76, Tennessee St. 65

UCF 60, Tulsa 44

UConn 75, Tulane 33

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 72, Temple 52

E. Michigan 72, Akron 60

Miami (Ohio) 70, Cent. Michigan 67

N. Illinois 66, Bowling Green 52

Ohio 83, Kent St. 81

Rhode Island 68, St. Louis 56

Toledo 80, W. Michigan 57

W. Illinois 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 74, Incarnate Word 43

Lamar 94, SE Louisiana 54

Stephen F. Austin 97, New Orleans 38

Texas A&M-CC 76, Sam Houston St. 61

FAR WEST

Boise St. 75, Nevada 74

New Mexico 70, San Diego St. 62

UNLV 66, Air Force 56

Utah St. 82, San Jose St. 49

Standings

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loras;6;1;13;3

Wartburg;6;1;13;3

Simpson;5;2;13;3

Luther;5;2;6;8

Coe;4;3;10;6

Neb. Wesleyan;3;4;8;8

Central;2;5;6;10

Dubuque;1;6;3;13

Buena Vista;0;8;5;12

