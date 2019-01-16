NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;33;13;.717;—
Philadelphia;29;16;.644;3½
Boston;26;18;.591;6
Brooklyn;23;23;.500;10
New York;10;33;.233;21½
Southeast Division
Miami;21;21;.500;—
Charlotte;20;23;.465;1½
Orlando;19;25;.432;3
Washington;18;26;.409;4
Atlanta;14;30;.318;8
Central Division
Milwaukee;32;12;.727;—
Indiana;29;14;.674;2½
Detroit;19;24;.442;12½
Chicago;10;34;.227;22
Cleveland;9;36;.200;23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;25;19;.568;—
San Antonio;26;20;.565;—
New Orleans;21;24;.467;4½
Dallas;20;24;.455;5
Memphis;19;25;.432;6
Northwest Division
Denver;29;14;.674;—
Okla. City;26;17;.605;3
Portland;27;19;.587;3½
Utah;25;21;.543;5½
Minnesota;21;23;.477;8½
Pacific Division
Golden State;31;14;.689;—
L.A. Clippers;24;20;.545;6½
L.A. Lakers;24;21;.533;7
Sacramento;23;21;.523;7½
Phoenix;11;34;.244;20
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 120, Orlando 115, OT
Boston 117, Toronto 108
Brooklyn 145, Houston 142, OT
Milwaukee 111, Memphis 101
San Antonio 105, Dallas 101
Portland 129, Cleveland 112
Golden State 147, New Orleans 140
Utah 129, L.A. Clippers 109
GAMES TODAY
New York vs. Washington at London, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 68, Texas Tech 64
Kansas St. 74, Oklahoma 61
BIG TEN
Iowa 89, Penn St. 82
Illinois 95, Minnesota 68
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 68, Indiana St. 64
Drake 69, Bradley 52
Evansville 70, Missouri St., 64
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 87, Simpson 84
Loras 86, Luther 78
Neb. Wesleyan 80, Coe 72
Wartburg 95, Buena Vista 76
IOWA COLLEGE
Culver-Stockton 93, William Penn 92, OT
Dordt 95, Mount Marty 64
Eureka 82, Iowa Wesleyan 73
Graceland 91, MidAmerica Nazarene 85
Grinnell 123, Cornell 75
Morningside 90, Nebraska Christian 50
Mount Mercy 88, Clarke 80
Peru St. 73, Grand View 70
St. Ambrose 78, Judson 67
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills 91, Marshalltown 71
Iowa Lakes 80, Southwestern 76
Kirkwood 86, Bryant & Stratton 77
Little Priest Tribal 81, Iowa Central 74
Southeastern 95, Northeast 88
EAST
Army 91, Colgate 81
George Mason 68, UMass 63
George Washington 59, La Salle 56
Hartford 77, Maine 76
Lehigh 83, American U. 76
Lipscomb 70, NJIT 52
Loyola (Md.) 81, Boston U. 73, OT
Mass.-Lowell 84, Albany (NY) 72
Navy 85, Lafayette 77
Rhode Island 75, St. Bonaventure 63
St. John's 81, Creighton 66
UMBC 68, Binghamton 49
Vermont 73, New Hampshire 59
SOUTH
Campbell 70, UNC-Asheville 53
Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 60
Duquesne 74, Richmond 68
High Point 71, SC-Upstate 54
Liberty 62, Kennesaw St. 41
Longwood 75, Winthrop 61
Louisville 80, Boston College 70
McNeese St. 86, Nicholls 75
New Orleans 68, Stephen F. Austin 61
North Alabama 91, Jacksonville 88
North Florida 87, Stetson 77
Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70
SE Louisiana 76, Lamar 69
South Carolina 74, Vanderbilt 71
Temple 85, East Carolina 74
VCU 76, Dayton 71
MIDWEST
Alabama 70, Missouri 60
Butler 87, DePaul 69
S. Dakota St. 78, North Dakota 74
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 75, Houston Baptist 68
Auburn 85, Texas A&M 66
Cent. Arkansas 77, Incarnate Word 60
Houston 69, SMU 58
Sam Houston St. 72, Texas A&M-CC 50
Tulsa 89, UConn 83
FAR WEST
Denver 80, N. Dakota St. 65
Long Beach St. 80, UC Irvine 70
Utah St. 81, San Jose St. 63
Standings
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;7;0;16;0
Loras;5;2;13;3
Dubuque;4;3;11;5
Wartburg;4;3;10;6
Central;4;3;7;9
Simpson;3;4;9;6
Coe;3;4;9;7
Buena Vista;2;6;8;9
Luther;0;7;6;9
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 94, Kansas 68
Kansas St. 87, Texas 69
TCU 78, Texas Tech 70
West Virginia 73, Iowa St. 64
BIG TEN
Northwestern 75, Indiana 69
Rutgers 65, Purdue 63
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 85, Neb. Wesleyan 82
Loras 75, Luther 66
Simpson 61, Central 48
Wartburg 97, Buena Vista 72
IOWA COLLEGE
Clarke 64, Mount Mercy 56
Cornell 60, Grinnell 40
Dordt 81, Mount Marty 66
Eureka 73, Iowa Wesleyan 56
Grand View 71, Peru St. 67
Judson 65, St. Ambrose 49
MidAmerica Nazarene 84, Graceland 69
Morningside 79, College of Saint Mary 63
William Penn 55, Culver-Stockton 47
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Central 80, Little Priest Tribal 50
Iowa Lakes 81, Southwestern 55
Kirkwood 70, Southeastern 48
NIACC 110, DMACC 86
EAST
Albany (NY) 63, Mass.-Lowell 56
American U. 82, Loyola (Md.) 38
Army 65, Lafayette 50
Binghamton 67, UMBC 45
Bucknell 71, Lehigh 53
Buffalo 77, Ball St. 65
Colgate 81, Boston U. 72
Dayton 62, St. Bonaventure 49
Duquesne 81, Saint Joseph's 73
George Mason 70, UMass 52
George Washington 67, La Salle 59
Hartford 49, Maine 46
Navy 54, Holy Cross 47
Rider 66, Iona 58
VCU 47, Fordham 44
Vermont 69, New Hampshire 60
Villanova 58, Penn 50
SOUTH
Davidson 78, Richmond 55
ETSU 75, Furman 70
McNeese St. 69, Nicholls 68
Notre Dame 80, Virginia Tech 51
Tennessee Tech 76, Tennessee St. 65
UCF 60, Tulsa 44
UConn 75, Tulane 33
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 72, Temple 52
E. Michigan 72, Akron 60
Miami (Ohio) 70, Cent. Michigan 67
N. Illinois 66, Bowling Green 52
Ohio 83, Kent St. 81
Rhode Island 68, St. Louis 56
Toledo 80, W. Michigan 57
W. Illinois 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 74, Incarnate Word 43
Lamar 94, SE Louisiana 54
Stephen F. Austin 97, New Orleans 38
Texas A&M-CC 76, Sam Houston St. 61
FAR WEST
Boise St. 75, Nevada 74
New Mexico 70, San Diego St. 62
UNLV 66, Air Force 56
Utah St. 82, San Jose St. 49
Standings
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loras;6;1;13;3
Wartburg;6;1;13;3
Simpson;5;2;13;3
Luther;5;2;6;8
Coe;4;3;10;6
Neb. Wesleyan;3;4;8;8
Central;2;5;6;10
Dubuque;1;6;3;13
Buena Vista;0;8;5;12
