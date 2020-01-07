NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;25;9;.735;—
Toronto;24;13;.649;2½
Philadelphia;24;14;.632;3
Brooklyn;16;20;.444;10
New York;10;27;.270;16½
Southeast Division
Miami;26;10;.722;—
Orlando;17;20;.459;9½
Charlotte;15;24;.385;12½
Washington;12;24;.333;14
Atlanta;8;29;.216;18½
Central Division
Milwaukee;32;6;.842;—
Indiana;23;14;.622;8½
Detroit;14;24;.368;18
Chicago;13;24;.351;18½
Cleveland;10;27;.270;21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;24;11;.686;—
Dallas;23;13;.639;1½
San Antonio;15;20;.429;9
Memphis;16;22;.421;9½
New Orleans;12;25;.324;13
Northwest Division
Denver;25;11;.694;—
Utah;24;12;.667;1
Oklahoma City;21;16;.568;4½
Portland;16;22;.421;10
Minnesota;14;22;.389;11
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;30;7;.811;—
L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4½
Sacramento;15;23;.395;15½
Phoenix;14;23;.378;16
Golden State;9;29;.237;21½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 115, Cleveland 113
Portland 101, Toronto 99
Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103, OT
Memphis 119, Minnesota 112
Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103
L.A. Lakers 118, New York 87
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
College women
IOWA COLLEGES
Morningside 95, Bellevue 67
Maranatha Baptist 67, Emmaus 58
EAST
Rhode Island 76, Richmond 70
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52
TCU 59, Kansas St. 57
BIG TEN
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55
Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60
Drake 65, Loyola 62
Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63
Southern Illinois 63, Valparaiso 50
IOWA COLLEGES
Maranatha Baptist 105, Emmaus 68
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Western 97, Southeast 88
EAST
Boston College 60, Virginia 53
Houston 78, Temple 74
Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61
Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63
SOUTH
East Carolina 62, South Florida 59
Florida 81, South Carolina 68
Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
Louisville 74, Miami 58
MIDWEST
Akron 84, W. Michigan 69
Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68
Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76
Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67
Kent St. 84, Toledo 77
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68
Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT
Tennessee 69, Missouri 59
Villanova 64, Creighton 59
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 57, Mississippi 47
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Falls 53
Waterloo West 59, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44
Cedar Rapids Washington 72, Waterloo East 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus 42
Collins-Maxwell 74, Valley Lutheran 11
STATE
AGWSR 73, Grundy Center 72, OT
Alburnett 61, Starmont 27
Ankeny 57, Ottumwa 47
Ankeny Centennial 67, Marshalltown 34
Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Moulton-Udell 32
B-G-M 67, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42
BCLUW 48, Jesup 38
Ballard 49, Carlisle 38
Bedford 71, Southwest Valley 43
Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 44
Bettendorf 51, Davenport, West 45
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 62
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42 A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Treynor 39
Alburnett 56, Starmont 33
Alta-Aurelia 46, MVAO-CO-U 45
Anamosa 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
Ankeny 62, Ottumwa 45
Ankeny Centennial 60, Marshalltown 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42
Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Woodbine 31
Ballard 64, Carlisle 30
Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 36
Bellevue 65, Camanche 44
Bettendorf 64, Davenport, West 24
Bishop Garrigan 48, Forest City 38
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42
Bondurant Farrar 61, Boone 37
Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 40
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 26
Burlington Notre Dame 62, WACO, Wayland 44
Calamus-Wheatland 58, Midland, Wyoming 10
Carroll 57, ADM, Adel 36
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Regina, Iowa City 19
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque, Senior 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 72, Waterloo, East 40
Center Point-Urbana 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 47
Central Decatur, Leon 60, Wayne, Corydon 20
Central Elkader 50, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19
Central Lee, Donnellson 53, Danville 24
Cherokee, Washington 70, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Webster City 38
Clear Creek-Amana 58, Benton Community 38
Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 30
Collins-Maxwell 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11
Colo-NESCO 69, Tripoli 47
Crestwood, Cresco 59, New Hampton 39
Davenport, North 72, Clinton 32
Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Clarke, Osceola 43
Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 26
Denver 55, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Des Moines Christian 75, Ogden 18
Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Fort Dodge 43
Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 25
Dunkerton 53, Oelwein 22
Durant-Bennett 38, Tipton 37
Earlham 31, Madrid 19
East Buchanan, Winthrop 61, Springville 45
East Mills 58, Essex 22
East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 43
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47, Chariton 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 24
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, CAM, Anita 32
Fremont Mills, Tabor 49, Griswold 27
Gilbert 76, Saydel 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25
Glidden-Ralston 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Grinnell 75, Pella Christian 36
Grundy Center 43, AGWSR, Ackley 38
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Grand View Christian 30
Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 48
Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 33
Highland, Riverside 56, Hillcrest Academy 18
Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 55
Holy Trinity 47, Eldon Cardinal 18
Hudson 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
Humboldt 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30
IKM-Manning 64, Logan-Magnolia 58
Independence 49, South Tama County, Tama 36
Indianola 47, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
Iowa City High 81, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, B-G-M 34
Jesup 53, BCLUW, Conrad 39
Johnston 76, Mason City 52
Kee, Lansing 54, West Central, Maynard 21
Knoxville 67, Centerville 45
Lake Mills 46, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34
LeMars 74, Unity Christian 61
Lewis Central 58, Harlan 34
Linn-Mar, Marion 67, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Lisbon 53, Cedar Valley Christian School 21
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 39
MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56
Maquoketa 65, Beckman, Dyersville 51
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Central City 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46, South O'Brien, Paullina 29
Marion 51, West Delaware, Manchester 17
Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Mediapolis 59, Mount Pleasant 34
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 44
Montezuma 84, Tri-County, Thornburg 7
Monticello 56, Northeast, Goose Lake 39
Moulton-Udell 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 9
Mount Ayr 65, Nodaway Valley 42
Murray 45, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 23
Muscatine 39, Burlington 22
Nevada 57, Greene County 12
Newell-Fonda 80, Spencer 44
Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Central Springs 31
North Butler, Greene 43, West Fork, Sheffield 29
North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Sigourney 28
North Polk, Alleman 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 23
North Scott, Eldridge 62, Assumption, Davenport 34
North Tama, Traer 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 25
North Union 69, Eagle Grove 49
Norwalk 47, Oskaloosa 26
Okoboji, Milford 45, West Lyon, Inwood 37
Orient-Macksburg 48, Moravia 33
Osage 64, Rockford 18
Pella 72, Newton 43
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, Central 38
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 62, Waukon 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Cedar Falls 53
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57, Easton Valley 41
Riceville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 49
Roland-Story, Story City 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 18
Saint Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52, Dakota Valley, S.D. 35
Seymour 48, Melcher-Dallas 39
Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, George-Little Rock 42
Sioux Center 44, Rock Valley 42
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, Ridge View 34
Sioux City, North 65, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 32
Solon 33, Mount Vernon 17
South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 45
Southeast Polk 62, Ames 53
Southwest Valley 51, Bedford 31
Spirit Lake 60, PAC-LM 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Red Oak 44
Tri-Center, Neola 46, Riverside, Oakland 31
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26
Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 40
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Des Moines, East 28
Van Meter 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Williamsburg 45
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44
Waukee 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 12
West Bend-Mallard 40, Paton-Churdan 20
West Branch 55, West Liberty 43
West Burlington 55, New London 34
West Hancock, Britt 71, Belmond-Klemme 23
West Marshall, State Center 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 16
West Monona 67, Trinity Christian High School 22
West Sioux 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 26
Westwood, Sloan 46, Akron-Westfield 44
Whiting 39, Parkview Christian, Neb. 21
Winterset 54, Perry 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 75, Siouxland Christian 38
Woodward-Granger 44, Pleasantville 16
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 70, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Columbus 56
Waterloo East 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Waterloo Christian 54, GMG 37
Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53
STATE
Bondurant Farrar 72, Boone 46
Boyden-Hull 83, Sheldon 55
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 56
Burlington 66, Muscatine 51
CAM, Anita 58, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48
Camanche 72, Bellevue 34
Carroll 72, ADM, Adel 59
Center Point-Urbana 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 47
Central Decatur 71, Wayne, 33
Chariton 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61
Cherokee 86, Manson Northwest Webster 50
Clear Creek-Amana 62, Benton Community 42
Clear Lake 67, Charles City 60
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 35
Dakota Valley, S.D. 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68
Danville 64, Central Lee 60, OT
Davenport Central 39, Pleasant Valley 19
Davenport North 70, Clinton 33
Davis County 62, Clarke 38
Decorah 54, Spring Grove, Minn. 33
Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34
Denver 57, Wapsie Valley 51
Des Moines Christian 85, Ogden 51
Des Moines Roosevelt 56, Fort Dodge 54
Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community 39
Don Bosco 54, North Tama 48
Dowling Catholic 42, Des Moines Hoover 27
Dubuque Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44
Durant-Bennett 67, Tipton 58
Eagle Grove 45, North Union 36
Easton Valley 69, Prince of Peace 50
Eldon Cardinal 63, Holy Trinity 61, OT
Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31
Fremont Mills, Tabor 48, Griswold 24
George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 45
Gilbert 65, Saydel 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25
Harlan 76, Lewis Central 67
Highland, Riverside 65, Hillcrest Academy 58
Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic 60
Hudson 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 42
Humboldt 65, Garner-Hayfield 61
IKM-Manning 54, Logan-Magnolia 49
Independence 56, South Tama 36
Indianola 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 53
Iowa City Liberty High 65, Dubuque Wahlert 59
Iowa City West 54, Dubuque Hempstead 53
Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Roland-Story, Story City 50
Janesville 52, Meskwaki Settlement 50
Johnston 83, Mason City 52
Kee High 66, West Central 34
Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 43
Knoxville 65, Centerville 56
Lake Mills 97, North Iowa 70
Lamoni 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 17
LeMars 72, Unity Christian 48
Linn-Mar 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54
Lone Tree 71, Columbus Community 50
Lynnville-Sully 67, English Valleys 57
MFL MarMac 60, North Fayette Valley 54
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 51
Madrid 72, Earlham 55
Maquoketa Valley 46, Central City 44
Marion 57, West Delaware 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 89, Southeast Warren 31
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 43
Montezuma 83, Tri-County 31
Monticello 48, Northeast, Goose Lake 33
Mount Vernon 76, Solon 64
Murray 75, Mormon Trail 42
Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46, OT
Nevada 89, Greene County 74
New London 80, West Burlington 50
Newell-Fonda 59, Spencer 55
Newman Catholic 65, Central Springs 35
Nodaway Valley 67, Mount Ayr 54
North Cedar 66, Anamosa 44
North Linn 83, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
North Scott, Eldridge 48, Assumption, Davenport 30
Norwalk 73, Oskaloosa 64
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 42, Heartland Christian 41
Osage 65, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 47
Panorama 68, Woodward Academy 61
Parkview Christian, Neb. 96, Whiting 27
Pella 63, Newton 41
Pella Christian 59, Grinnell 44
Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade 43
Rock Valley 57, Sioux Center 53
Saint Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21
Sidney 84, Clarinda Academy 48
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Ridge View 38
Siouxland Christian 67, Woodbury Central 54
South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 43
South Hamilton, Jewell 67, North Polk, Alleman 50
South O'Brien, Paullina 93, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 18
Southeast Polk 60, Ames 47
Southeast Valley 42, East Sac County 40
Spirit Lake 80, PAC-LM 62
Springville 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, Red Oak 28
Treynor 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Riverside, Oakland 33
Tripoli 65, Colo-NESCO 45
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 40
Underwood 47, Missouri Valley 29
Van Meter 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 10
WACO, Wayland 48, Burlington Notre Dame 45, OT
Washington 60, Albia 53
Waukee 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 46
Waukon 66, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 65
West Branch 49, West Liberty 31
West Hancock, Britt 44, Belmond-Klemme 36
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Okoboji, Milford 69
West Sioux 72, St. Mary's, Remsen 58
Western Christian 51, Harrisburg, S.D. 38
Williamsburg 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Winterset 70, Perry 31
Woodbine 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40
Woodward-Granger 62, Pleasantville 59, OT
Yankton, S.D. 65, Sioux City, East 63, OT
