NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;25;9;.735;—

Toronto;24;13;.649;2½

Philadelphia;24;14;.632;3

Brooklyn;16;20;.444;10

New York;10;27;.270;16½

Southeast Division

Miami;26;10;.722;—

Orlando;17;20;.459;9½

Charlotte;15;24;.385;12½

Washington;12;24;.333;14

Atlanta;8;29;.216;18½

Central Division

Milwaukee;32;6;.842;—

Indiana;23;14;.622;8½

Detroit;14;24;.368;18

Chicago;13;24;.351;18½

Cleveland;10;27;.270;21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;24;11;.686;—

Dallas;23;13;.639;1½

San Antonio;15;20;.429;9

Memphis;16;22;.421;9½

New Orleans;12;25;.324;13

Northwest Division

Denver;25;11;.694;—

Utah;24;12;.667;1

Oklahoma City;21;16;.568;4½

Portland;16;22;.421;10

Minnesota;14;22;.389;11

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;30;7;.811;—

L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4½

Sacramento;15;23;.395;15½

Phoenix;14;23;.378;16

Golden State;9;29;.237;21½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 115, Cleveland 113

Portland 101, Toronto 99

Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103, OT

Memphis 119, Minnesota 112

Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103

L.A. Lakers 118, New York 87

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

College women

IOWA COLLEGES

Morningside 95, Bellevue 67

Maranatha Baptist 67, Emmaus 58

EAST

Rhode Island 76, Richmond 70

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52

TCU 59, Kansas St. 57

BIG TEN

Nebraska 76, Iowa 70

Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55

Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60

Drake 65, Loyola 62

Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63

Southern Illinois 63, Valparaiso 50

IOWA COLLEGES

Maranatha Baptist 105, Emmaus 68

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Western 97, Southeast 88

EAST

Boston College 60, Virginia 53

Houston 78, Temple 74

Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61

Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63

SOUTH

East Carolina 62, South Florida 59

Florida 81, South Carolina 68

Kentucky 78, Georgia 69

Louisville 74, Miami 58

MIDWEST

Akron 84, W. Michigan 69

Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68

Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76

Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67

Kent St. 84, Toledo 77

Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68

Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT

Tennessee 69, Missouri 59

Villanova 64, Creighton 59

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 57, Mississippi 47

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Falls 53

Waterloo West 59, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44

Cedar Rapids Washington 72, Waterloo East 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus 42

Collins-Maxwell 74, Valley Lutheran 11

STATE

AGWSR 73, Grundy Center 72, OT

Alburnett 61, Starmont 27

Ankeny 57, Ottumwa 47

Ankeny Centennial 67, Marshalltown 34

Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Moulton-Udell 32

B-G-M 67, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42

BCLUW 48, Jesup 38

Ballard 49, Carlisle 38

Bedford 71, Southwest Valley 43

Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 44

Bettendorf 51, Davenport, West 45

Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 62

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42 A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Treynor 39

Alburnett 56, Starmont 33

Alta-Aurelia 46, MVAO-CO-U 45

Anamosa 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 36

Ankeny 62, Ottumwa 45

Ankeny Centennial 60, Marshalltown 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42

Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Woodbine 31

Ballard 64, Carlisle 30

Belle Plaine 47, H-L-V, Victor 36

Bellevue 65, Camanche 44

Bettendorf 64, Davenport, West 24

Bishop Garrigan 48, Forest City 38

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, South Sioux City, Neb. 42

Bondurant Farrar 61, Boone 37

Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 40

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 26

Burlington Notre Dame 62, WACO, Wayland 44

Calamus-Wheatland 58, Midland, Wyoming 10

Carroll 57, ADM, Adel 36

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Regina, Iowa City 19

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque, Senior 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 72, Waterloo, East 40

Center Point-Urbana 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 47

Central Decatur, Leon 60, Wayne, Corydon 20

Central Elkader 50, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19

Central Lee, Donnellson 53, Danville 24

Cherokee, Washington 70, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Webster City 38

Clear Creek-Amana 58, Benton Community 38

Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 30

Collins-Maxwell 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11

Colo-NESCO 69, Tripoli 47

Crestwood, Cresco 59, New Hampton 39

Davenport, North 72, Clinton 32

Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Clarke, Osceola 43

Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 26

Denver 55, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Des Moines Christian 75, Ogden 18

Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Fort Dodge 43

Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

Dunkerton 53, Oelwein 22

Durant-Bennett 38, Tipton 37

Earlham 31, Madrid 19

East Buchanan, Winthrop 61, Springville 45

East Mills 58, Essex 22

East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 43

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47, Chariton 31

Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 24

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, CAM, Anita 32

Fremont Mills, Tabor 49, Griswold 27

Gilbert 76, Saydel 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25

Glidden-Ralston 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25

Grinnell 75, Pella Christian 36

Grundy Center 43, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Grand View Christian 30

Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 48

Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 33

Highland, Riverside 56, Hillcrest Academy 18

Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 55

Holy Trinity 47, Eldon Cardinal 18

Hudson 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33

Humboldt 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

IKM-Manning 64, Logan-Magnolia 58

Independence 49, South Tama County, Tama 36

Indianola 47, Dallas Center-Grimes 41

Iowa City High 81, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, B-G-M 34

Jesup 53, BCLUW, Conrad 39

Johnston 76, Mason City 52

Kee, Lansing 54, West Central, Maynard 21

Knoxville 67, Centerville 45

Lake Mills 46, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34

LeMars 74, Unity Christian 61

Lewis Central 58, Harlan 34

Linn-Mar, Marion 67, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Lisbon 53, Cedar Valley Christian School 21

Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 39

MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56

Maquoketa 65, Beckman, Dyersville 51

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Central City 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46, South O'Brien, Paullina 29

Marion 51, West Delaware, Manchester 17

Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

Mediapolis 59, Mount Pleasant 34

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 44

Montezuma 84, Tri-County, Thornburg 7

Monticello 56, Northeast, Goose Lake 39

Moulton-Udell 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 9

Mount Ayr 65, Nodaway Valley 42

Murray 45, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 23

Muscatine 39, Burlington 22

Nevada 57, Greene County 12

Newell-Fonda 80, Spencer 44

Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Central Springs 31

North Butler, Greene 43, West Fork, Sheffield 29

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Sigourney 28

North Polk, Alleman 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 23

North Scott, Eldridge 62, Assumption, Davenport 34

North Tama, Traer 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 25

North Union 69, Eagle Grove 49

Norwalk 47, Oskaloosa 26

Okoboji, Milford 45, West Lyon, Inwood 37

Orient-Macksburg 48, Moravia 33

Osage 64, Rockford 18

Pella 72, Newton 43

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, Central 38

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 62, Waukon 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Cedar Falls 53

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57, Easton Valley 41

Riceville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 49

Roland-Story, Story City 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 18

Saint Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52, Dakota Valley, S.D. 35

Seymour 48, Melcher-Dallas 39

Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, George-Little Rock 42

Sioux Center 44, Rock Valley 42

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, Ridge View 34

Sioux City, North 65, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 32

Solon 33, Mount Vernon 17

South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 45

Southeast Polk 62, Ames 53

Southwest Valley 51, Bedford 31

Spirit Lake 60, PAC-LM 39

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Red Oak 44

Tri-Center, Neola 46, Riverside, Oakland 31

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26

Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 40

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Des Moines, East 28

Van Meter 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Williamsburg 45

Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44

Waukee 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 12

West Bend-Mallard 40, Paton-Churdan 20

West Branch 55, West Liberty 43

West Burlington 55, New London 34

West Hancock, Britt 71, Belmond-Klemme 23

West Marshall, State Center 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 16

West Monona 67, Trinity Christian High School 22

West Sioux 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 26

Westwood, Sloan 46, Akron-Westfield 44

Whiting 39, Parkview Christian, Neb. 21

Winterset 54, Perry 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 75, Siouxland Christian 38

Woodward-Granger 44, Pleasantville 16

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 70, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Columbus 56

Waterloo East 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Waterloo Christian 54, GMG 37

Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53

STATE

Bondurant Farrar 72, Boone 46

Boyden-Hull 83, Sheldon 55

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 56

Burlington 66, Muscatine 51

CAM, Anita 58, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48

Camanche 72, Bellevue 34

Carroll 72, ADM, Adel 59

Center Point-Urbana 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 47

Central Decatur 71, Wayne, 33

Chariton 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61

Cherokee 86, Manson Northwest Webster 50

Clear Creek-Amana 62, Benton Community 42

Clear Lake 67, Charles City 60

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 35

Dakota Valley, S.D. 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68

Danville 64, Central Lee 60, OT

Davenport Central 39, Pleasant Valley 19

Davenport North 70, Clinton 33

Davis County 62, Clarke 38

Decorah 54, Spring Grove, Minn. 33

Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34

Denver 57, Wapsie Valley 51

Des Moines Christian 85, Ogden 51

Des Moines Roosevelt 56, Fort Dodge 54

Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community 39

Don Bosco 54, North Tama 48

Dowling Catholic 42, Des Moines Hoover 27

Dubuque Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44

Durant-Bennett 67, Tipton 58

Eagle Grove 45, North Union 36

Easton Valley 69, Prince of Peace 50

Eldon Cardinal 63, Holy Trinity 61, OT

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31

Fremont Mills, Tabor 48, Griswold 24

George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 45

Gilbert 65, Saydel 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, South Hardin 25

Harlan 76, Lewis Central 67

Highland, Riverside 65, Hillcrest Academy 58

Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic 60

Hudson 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 42

Humboldt 65, Garner-Hayfield 61

IKM-Manning 54, Logan-Magnolia 49

Independence 56, South Tama 36

Indianola 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 53

Iowa City Liberty High 65, Dubuque Wahlert 59

Iowa City West 54, Dubuque Hempstead 53

Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Roland-Story, Story City 50

Janesville 52, Meskwaki Settlement 50

Johnston 83, Mason City 52

Kee High 66, West Central 34

Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 43

Knoxville 65, Centerville 56

Lake Mills 97, North Iowa 70

Lamoni 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 17

LeMars 72, Unity Christian 48

Linn-Mar 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54

Lone Tree 71, Columbus Community 50

Lynnville-Sully 67, English Valleys 57

MFL MarMac 60, North Fayette Valley 54

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 51

Madrid 72, Earlham 55

Maquoketa Valley 46, Central City 44

Marion 57, West Delaware 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 89, Southeast Warren 31

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 43

Montezuma 83, Tri-County 31

Monticello 48, Northeast, Goose Lake 33

Mount Vernon 76, Solon 64

Murray 75, Mormon Trail 42

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46, OT

Nevada 89, Greene County 74

New London 80, West Burlington 50

Newell-Fonda 59, Spencer 55

Newman Catholic 65, Central Springs 35

Nodaway Valley 67, Mount Ayr 54

North Cedar 66, Anamosa 44

North Linn 83, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

North Scott, Eldridge 48, Assumption, Davenport 30

Norwalk 73, Oskaloosa 64

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 42, Heartland Christian 41

Osage 65, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 47

Panorama 68, Woodward Academy 61

Parkview Christian, Neb. 96, Whiting 27

Pella 63, Newton 41

Pella Christian 59, Grinnell 44

Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade 43

Rock Valley 57, Sioux Center 53

Saint Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21

Sidney 84, Clarinda Academy 48

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Ridge View 38

Siouxland Christian 67, Woodbury Central 54

South Central Calhoun 52, OA-BCIG 43

South Hamilton, Jewell 67, North Polk, Alleman 50

South O'Brien, Paullina 93, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 18

Southeast Polk 60, Ames 47

Southeast Valley 42, East Sac County 40

Spirit Lake 80, PAC-LM 62

Springville 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, Red Oak 28

Treynor 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Riverside, Oakland 33

Tripoli 65, Colo-NESCO 45

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 40

Underwood 47, Missouri Valley 29

Van Meter 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 10

WACO, Wayland 48, Burlington Notre Dame 45, OT

Washington 60, Albia 53

Waukee 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 46

Waukon 66, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 65

West Branch 49, West Liberty 31

West Hancock, Britt 44, Belmond-Klemme 36

West Lyon, Inwood 71, Okoboji, Milford 69

West Sioux 72, St. Mary's, Remsen 58

Western Christian 51, Harrisburg, S.D. 38

Williamsburg 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Winterset 70, Perry 31

Woodbine 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40

Woodward-Granger 62, Pleasantville 59, OT

Yankton, S.D. 65, Sioux City, East 63, OT

