NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;33;12;.733;—
Philadelphia;29;16;.644;4
Boston;25;18;.581;7
Brooklyn;22;23;.489;11
New York;10;33;.233;22
Southeast Division
Miami;21;21;.500;—
Charlotte;20;23;.465;1½
Orlando;19;24;.442;2½
Washington;18;26;.409;4
Atlanta;14;30;.318;8
Central Division
Milwaukee;31;12;.721;—
Indiana;29;14;.674;2
Detroit;18;24;.429;12½
Chicago;10;34;.227;21½
Cleveland;9;35;.205;22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;25;18;.581;—
San Antonio;25;20;.556;1
New Orleans;21;23;.477;4½
Dallas;20;23;.465;5
Memphis;19;24;.442;6
Northwest Division
Denver;29;14;.674;—
Okla. City;26;17;.605;3
Portland;26;19;.578;4
Utah;24;21;.533;6
Minnesota;21;23;.477;8½
Pacific Division
Golden State;30;14;.682;—
L.A. Clippers;24;19;.558;5½
L.A. Lakers;24;21;.533;6½
Sacramento;23;21;.523;7
Phoenix;11;34;.244;19½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 131, Phoenix 97
Philadelphia 149, Minnesota 107
Atlanta 142, Oklahoma City 126
Milwaukee 124, Miami 86
Golden State 142, Denver 111
L.A. Lakers 107, Chicago 100
GAMES TODAY
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
New York vs. Washington at London, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
TCU 98, West Virginia 67
BIG TEN
Purdue 89, Rutgers 54
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 59, Southern Illinois 58
Loyola 71, Valparaiso 54
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston 79, Jamestown 63
IOWA COLLEGE
Faith Baptist 69, Union College 58
EAST
Marquette 74, Georgetown 71
Providence 72, Seton Hall 63
Saint Joseph's 61, Davidson 60
Saint Louis 63, Fordham 60
SOUTH
Kentucky 69, Georgia 49
LSU 83, Mississippi 69
Mississippi St. 71, Florida 68
Morgan St. 89, Howard 86, OT
North Carolina 75, Notre Dame 69
Tennessee 106, Arkansas 87
Virginia 81, Virginia Tech 59
Wake Forest 71, NC State 67
MIDWEST
Akron 51, E. Michigan 49
Bowling Green 79, Ball St. 78
Buffalo 88, W. Michigan 79
Cent. Michigan 78, N. Illinois 69
Cincinnati 82, South Florida 74
Concordia (Wis.) 65, Lakeland 64
Kent St. 66, Ohio 52
Toledo 71, Miami (Ohio) 59
FAR WEST
Nevada 72, Boise St. 71
College women
IOWA COLLEGE
Faith 64, Union College 21
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Grand View JV 86, Marshalltown 62
Northeast 74, Concordia 60
EAST
NJIT 80, Lipscomb 67
St. Peter's 68, Fairfield 65
SOUTH
Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 58
Hampton 66, Longwood 40
Howard 79, Morgan St. 56
Liberty 67, Kennesaw St. 61
North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 59
North Florida 71, Stetson 57
Radford 67, Charleston Southern 41
UNC Asheville 93, SC-Upstate 86
Winthrop 59, Campbell 46
SOUTHWEST
SMU 78, Wichita St. 50
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 70, Iowa City Liberty 37
Iowa City West 79, East 32
JV: I.C. West 41, East 30
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, West 39
Tripoli 56, Waterloo Christian 17
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Dubuque Hempstead 58
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 46, Dubuque Senior 41
JV: Kennedy 50, Senior 31
Iowa City High 77, Linn-Mar 40
Cedar Falls 70, Iowa City Liberty 37
Iowa City West 79, Waterloo East 32
Western Dubuque 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Waterloo West 39
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd.
IOWA STAR
Clarksville 59, Riceville 27
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG 49
Colo-Nesco 66, Dunkerton 49
Janesville 55, Don Bosco 18
Meskwaki Settlement 52, Baxter 38
Tripoli 56, Waterloo Christian 17
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 47, Webster City 35
Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, St. Edmond 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Humboldt 49
TOP OF IOWA
Belmond-Klemme 68, Eagle Grove 61
West Hancock 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46
Algona Garrigan 64, Lake Mills 43
Mason City Newman 68, Nashua-Plainfield 21
North Butler 43, Central Springs 34
Forest City 53, North Union 46
Osage 63, St. Ansgar 34
West Fork 47, Northwood-Kensett 14
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 75, Central City 49
Maquoketa Valley 64, East Buchanan 53
Easton Valley 63, Cedar Valley Christian 29
Calamus-Wheatland 40, Lisbon 35
Marquette Catholic 59, Midland 32
North Linn at Starmont, ppd.
Springville at Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd.
Kee High at Clayton Ridge, ppd.
MFL MarMac at Postville, ppd.
North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ppd.
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 60, Benton Community 21
Central DeWitt 44, Solon 26
Williamsburg 46, Clear Creek Amana 41, OT
Dyersville Beckman, Dyersville 44, West Delaware 25
Maquoketa 38, Mount Vernon 36
South Tama 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Independence at Marion, ppd.
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 58, Tri-Center 51
Ames 79, Des Moines Hoover 30
Ankeny Centennial 67, Des Moines North 19
Audubon 60, Missouri Valley 46
Ballard 53, Harlan 31
Bellevue 66, Anamosa 55
Bishop Heelan 63, Unity Christian 56, OT
Bondurant Farrar 44, Oskaloosa 23
Boone 48, Newton 47
Boyden-Hull 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
CAM 74, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Carlisle 56, Norwalk 55
Carroll 54, Storm Lake 29
Cascade 51, Camanche 34
Central Lyon 56, Rock Valley 53
Cherokee 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 39
Creston 66, Clarinda 34
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, ADM 51
Danville 44, Burlington Notre Dame 37
Denison-Schleswig 39, Lewis Central 37
Des Moines Christian 64, Interstate 35 18
Des Moines Lincoln 69, Marshalltown 62
Diagonal 41, Orient-Macksburg 29
Dowling Catholic 57, Waukee 53
East Sac County 58, West Bend-Mallard 34
Emmetsburg 63, Sioux Central 53
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Ar-We-Va 57
Gilbert 78, Saydel 13
Holy Trinity 63, New London 34
Kingsley-Pierson 72, River Valley 24
Kuemper Catholic 64, Atlantic 63
Lamoni 44, Moulton-Udell 40
Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 33
LeMars 52, Spencer 18
Louisa-Muscatine 63, Lone Tree 42
MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Sioux Center 44
MMCRU 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34
Mason City 78, Des Moines Roosevelt 68
Mediapolis 78, Iowa Mennonite 42
Mid-Prairie 54, Tipton 47
Montezuma 53, Lynnville-Sully 49
Monticello 56, North Cedar 22
Mount Ayr 51, Lenox 35
Nevada 40, Greene County 25
Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 34
North Mahaska 66, B-G-M, Brooklyn 24
North Polk 60, South Hamilton 17
Ogden 41, AC/GC 40
Okoboji, Milford 63, Sheldon 41
Panorama 69, Madrid 21
Paton-Churdan 45, Woodbine 39
Pekin 50, Highland 39
Pella 50, Knoxville 44
Red Oak 61, Glenwood 41
Ridge View 63, Siouxland Community 36
Roland-Story 58, PCM 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Council Bluffs Lincoln 44
Sigourney 40, Keota 26
South Central Calhoun 44, PAC-LM 35
Southwest Valley 60, Nodaway Valley 52
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 60, Shenandoah 59, OT
Treynor 76, Underwood 53
Valley, West Des Moines 71, Ankeny 43
Van Buren 45, Central Lee 31
WACO 46, Eldon Cardinal 43
Wapello 50, Columbus Community 8
West Burlington 60, Winfield-Mount Union 33
West Lyon 48, George-Little Rock 28
West Sioux 57, St. Mary's, Remsen 25
Western Christian 47, Spirit Lake 32
Westwood 62, OA-BCIG 28
Wilton 49, Regina, Iowa City 39
Woodward-Granger 41, West Central Valley 28
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City Liberty 50
Iowa City West 74, Waterloo East 61
Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59
Tripoli 51, Waterloo Christian 49
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City Liberty 50
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54, Western Dubuque 51
Dubuque Hempstead 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 59
Dubuque Senior 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 39
Iowa City West 74, Waterloo East 61
Linn-Mar 59, Iowa City High 48
Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59
Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd.
IOWA STAR
Clarksville 49, Riceville 38
GMG 65, Collins-Maxwell 38
Don Bosco 68, Janesville 65
Meskwaki Settlement 71, Baxter 51
Tripoli 51, Waterloo Christian 49
Dunkerton 79, Colo-NESCO 32
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
St. Edmond 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Humboldt 49
Algona 50, Webster City 45
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 69, New Hampton 54
Marion at Oelwein, ppd.
TOP OF IOWA
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock 39
Lake Mills 61, Algona Garrigan 54
Mason City Newman 78, Nashua-Plainfield 72
Central Springs 48, North Butler 44
Forest City 64, North Union 25
St. Ansgar 45, Osage 42
West Fork 78, Northwood-Kensett 28
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 75, Central City 37
East Buchanan 63, Maquoketa Valley 62
Easton Valley 85, Cedar Valley Christian 33
Calamus-Wheatland 75, Lisbon 56
Marquette Catholic 66, Midland 53
Prince of Peace 62, Davenport North 53
North Linn at Starmont, ppd.
Springville at Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 24
Kee High at Clayton Ridge, ppd.
MFL MarMac at Postville, ppd.
North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ppd.
WAMAC
Benton Community 48, Center Point-Urbana 44
Dyersville Beckman 43, West Delaware 39
Maquoketa 67, Mount Vernon 39
Solon 71, Central DeWitt 62
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, South Tama 39
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Williamsburg 57
Marion at Oelwein, ppd.
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 53, Tri-Center 50
Alta-Aurelia 76, Ruthven-Ayrshire 39
Anamosa 55, Bellevue 43
Ar-We-Va 58, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Assumption, Davenport 59, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 44
Audubon 62, Missouri Valley 49
B-G-M 64, North Mahaska 51
Belle Plaine 79, Tri-County 33
Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
CAM 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28
Carroll 68, Storm Lake 67
Cascade 54, Camanche 47
Cherokee 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 60
Creston 62, Clarinda 60, OT
Dallas Center-Grimes 43, ADM 42
Danville 72, Burlington Notre Dame 63
Des Moines Christian 54, Interstate 35 40
Des Moines Hoover 58, Ames 44
Des Moines Lincoln 54, Marshalltown 45
Des Moines North 82, Ankeny Centennial 68
Diagonal 63, Orient-Macksburg 47
Durant-Bennett 68, West Liberty 51
Earlham 59, Pleasantville 43
East Sac County 53, West Bend-Mallard 28
Gehlen Catholic 55, Hinton 52
George-Little Rock 66, West Lyon 44
Gilbert 79, Saydel 53
Glenwood 74, Red Oak 38
Grand View Christian 86, Bedford 55
H-L-V, Victor 59, Colfax-Mingo 48
Harlan 59, Ballard 54
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 28
Holy Trinity 63, New London 34
Iowa Valley 63, English Valleys 62
Keota 60, Sigourney 25
Kingsley-Pierson 72, River Valley 24
Kuemper Catholic 52, Atlantic 51
Lamoni 71, Moulton-Udell 28
Lawton-Bronson 57, MVAO-CO-U 54
LeMars 59, Spencer 50
Lewis Central 58, Denison-Schleswig 48
Logan-Magnolia 58, IKM-Manning 38
Lone Tree 70, Louisa-Muscatine 44
Madrid 70, Panorama 48
Mason City 78, Des Moines Roosevelt 68
Mediapolis 58, Iowa Mennonite 46
Mid-Prairie 71, Tipton 67
Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 45
Monticello 69, North Cedar 50
Mount Ayr 78, Lenox 50
Murray 69, Iowa Christian 16
Nevada 68, Greene County 60
Newell-Fonda 91, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39
Nodaway Valley 57, Southwest Valley 39
Norwalk 65, Carlisle 61
OA-BCIG 74, Westwood 35
Ogden 81, AC/GC 50
PCM 57, Roland-Story 53, OT
Pekin 76, Highland 53
Pella 68, Knoxville 47
Regina, Iowa City 56, Wilton 42
Ridge View 62, Siouxland Community 55
Rock Valley 79, Central Lyon 64
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs Lincoln 35
Sheldon 56, Okoboji, Milford 49, 2 OT
Sioux Center 44, MOC-Floyd Valley 34
Sioux Central 49, Emmetsburg 39
Sioux City East 65, Sioux City West 64
South Central Calhoun 84, PAC-LM 68
South Hamilton 70, North Polk 53
Southeast Valley 57, Manson Northwest Webster 50
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Shenandoah 45
Treynor 76, Underwood 53
Trinity Christian 57, Harris-Lake Park 47
Unity Christian 82, Bishop Heelan 74
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Ankeny 67
Van Buren 75, Central Lee 52
Van Meter 72, Woodward Academy 61
WACO 82, Eldon Cardinal 60
Wapello 50, Columbus Community 8
Washington 63, Davis County 41
Waukee 72, Dowling Catholic 47
West Harrison 63, Glidden-Ralston 27
West Sioux 54, St. Mary's, Remsen 48
Western Christian 57, Spirit Lake 32
Woodbine 72, Paton-Churdan 37
Woodward-Granger 82, West Central Valley 12
Corner Conference Tournament
First Round
East Mills 67, Heartland Christian 33
Fremont Mills 48, Clarinda Academy 44
Sidney 53, Griswold 30
Stanton 69, Essex 25
