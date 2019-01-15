Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;33;12;.733;—

Philadelphia;29;16;.644;4

Boston;25;18;.581;7

Brooklyn;22;23;.489;11

New York;10;33;.233;22

Southeast Division

Miami;21;21;.500;—

Charlotte;20;23;.465;1½

Orlando;19;24;.442;2½

Washington;18;26;.409;4

Atlanta;14;30;.318;8

Central Division

Milwaukee;31;12;.721;—

Indiana;29;14;.674;2

Detroit;18;24;.429;12½

Chicago;10;34;.227;21½

Cleveland;9;35;.205;22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;25;18;.581;—

San Antonio;25;20;.556;1

New Orleans;21;23;.477;4½

Dallas;20;23;.465;5

Memphis;19;24;.442;6

Northwest Division

Denver;29;14;.674;—

Okla. City;26;17;.605;3

Portland;26;19;.578;4

Utah;24;21;.533;6

Minnesota;21;23;.477;8½

Pacific Division

Golden State;30;14;.682;—

L.A. Clippers;24;19;.558;5½

L.A. Lakers;24;21;.533;6½

Sacramento;23;21;.523;7

Phoenix;11;34;.244;19½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 131, Phoenix 97

Philadelphia 149, Minnesota 107

Atlanta 142, Oklahoma City 126

Milwaukee 124, Miami 86

Golden State 142, Denver 111

L.A. Lakers 107, Chicago 100

GAMES TODAY

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

New York vs. Washington at London, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

TCU 98, West Virginia 67

BIG TEN

Purdue 89, Rutgers 54

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 59, Southern Illinois 58

Loyola 71, Valparaiso 54

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 79, Jamestown 63

IOWA COLLEGE

Faith Baptist 69, Union College 58

EAST

Marquette 74, Georgetown 71

Providence 72, Seton Hall 63

Saint Joseph's 61, Davidson 60

Saint Louis 63, Fordham 60

SOUTH

Kentucky 69, Georgia 49

LSU 83, Mississippi 69

Mississippi St. 71, Florida 68

Morgan St. 89, Howard 86, OT

North Carolina 75, Notre Dame 69

Tennessee 106, Arkansas 87

Virginia 81, Virginia Tech 59

Wake Forest 71, NC State 67

MIDWEST

Akron 51, E. Michigan 49

Bowling Green 79, Ball St. 78

Buffalo 88, W. Michigan 79

Cent. Michigan 78, N. Illinois 69

Cincinnati 82, South Florida 74

Concordia (Wis.) 65, Lakeland 64

Kent St. 66, Ohio 52

Toledo 71, Miami (Ohio) 59

FAR WEST

Nevada 72, Boise St. 71

College women

IOWA COLLEGE

Faith 64, Union College 21

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Grand View JV 86, Marshalltown 62

Northeast 74, Concordia 60

EAST

NJIT 80, Lipscomb 67

St. Peter's 68, Fairfield 65

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 58

Hampton 66, Longwood 40

Howard 79, Morgan St. 56

Liberty 67, Kennesaw St. 61

North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 71, Stetson 57

Radford 67, Charleston Southern 41

UNC Asheville 93, SC-Upstate 86

Winthrop 59, Campbell 46

SOUTHWEST

SMU 78, Wichita St. 50

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 70, Iowa City Liberty 37

Iowa City West 79, East 32

JV: I.C. West 41, East 30

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, West 39

Tripoli 56, Waterloo Christian 17

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Dubuque Hempstead 58

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 46, Dubuque Senior 41

JV: Kennedy 50, Senior 31

Iowa City High 77, Linn-Mar 40

Cedar Falls 70, Iowa City Liberty 37

Iowa City West 79, Waterloo East 32

Western Dubuque 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Waterloo West 39

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd.

IOWA STAR

Clarksville 59, Riceville 27

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG 49

Colo-Nesco 66, Dunkerton 49

Janesville 55, Don Bosco 18

Meskwaki Settlement 52, Baxter 38

Tripoli 56, Waterloo Christian 17

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 47, Webster City 35

Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, St. Edmond 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Humboldt 49

TOP OF IOWA

Belmond-Klemme 68, Eagle Grove 61

West Hancock 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46

Algona Garrigan 64, Lake Mills 43

Mason City Newman 68, Nashua-Plainfield 21

North Butler 43, Central Springs 34

Forest City 53, North Union 46

Osage 63, St. Ansgar 34

West Fork 47, Northwood-Kensett 14

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 75, Central City 49

Maquoketa Valley 64, East Buchanan 53

Easton Valley 63, Cedar Valley Christian 29

Calamus-Wheatland 40, Lisbon 35

Marquette Catholic 59, Midland 32

North Linn at Starmont, ppd.

Springville at Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd.

Kee High at Clayton Ridge, ppd.

MFL MarMac at Postville, ppd.

North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ppd.

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 60, Benton Community 21

Central DeWitt 44, Solon 26

Williamsburg 46, Clear Creek Amana 41, OT

Dyersville Beckman, Dyersville 44, West Delaware 25

Maquoketa 38, Mount Vernon 36

South Tama 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Independence at Marion, ppd.

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 58, Tri-Center 51

Ames 79, Des Moines Hoover 30

Ankeny Centennial 67, Des Moines North 19

Audubon 60, Missouri Valley 46

Ballard 53, Harlan 31

Bellevue 66, Anamosa 55

Bishop Heelan 63, Unity Christian 56, OT

Bondurant Farrar 44, Oskaloosa 23

Boone 48, Newton 47

Boyden-Hull 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28

CAM 74, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Carlisle 56, Norwalk 55

Carroll 54, Storm Lake 29

Cascade 51, Camanche 34

Central Lyon 56, Rock Valley 53

Cherokee 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 39

Creston 66, Clarinda 34

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, ADM 51

Danville 44, Burlington Notre Dame 37

Denison-Schleswig 39, Lewis Central 37

Des Moines Christian 64, Interstate 35 18

Des Moines Lincoln 69, Marshalltown 62

Diagonal 41, Orient-Macksburg 29

Dowling Catholic 57, Waukee 53

East Sac County 58, West Bend-Mallard 34

Emmetsburg 63, Sioux Central 53

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Ar-We-Va 57

Gilbert 78, Saydel 13

Holy Trinity 63, New London 34

Kingsley-Pierson 72, River Valley 24

Kuemper Catholic 64, Atlantic 63

Lamoni 44, Moulton-Udell 40

Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 33

LeMars 52, Spencer 18

Louisa-Muscatine 63, Lone Tree 42

MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Sioux Center 44

MMCRU 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34

Mason City 78, Des Moines Roosevelt 68

Mediapolis 78, Iowa Mennonite 42

Mid-Prairie 54, Tipton 47

Montezuma 53, Lynnville-Sully 49

Monticello 56, North Cedar 22

Mount Ayr 51, Lenox 35

Nevada 40, Greene County 25

Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 34

North Mahaska 66, B-G-M, Brooklyn 24

North Polk 60, South Hamilton 17

Ogden 41, AC/GC 40

Okoboji, Milford 63, Sheldon 41

Panorama 69, Madrid 21

Paton-Churdan 45, Woodbine 39

Pekin 50, Highland 39

Pella 50, Knoxville 44

Red Oak 61, Glenwood 41

Ridge View 63, Siouxland Community 36

Roland-Story 58, PCM 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Council Bluffs Lincoln 44

Sigourney 40, Keota 26

South Central Calhoun 44, PAC-LM 35

Southwest Valley 60, Nodaway Valley 52

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 60, Shenandoah 59, OT

Treynor 76, Underwood 53

Valley, West Des Moines 71, Ankeny 43

Van Buren 45, Central Lee 31

WACO 46, Eldon Cardinal 43

Wapello 50, Columbus Community 8

West Burlington 60, Winfield-Mount Union 33

West Lyon 48, George-Little Rock 28

West Sioux 57, St. Mary's, Remsen 25

Western Christian 47, Spirit Lake 32

Westwood 62, OA-BCIG 28

Wilton 49, Regina, Iowa City 39

Woodward-Granger 41, West Central Valley 28

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City Liberty 50

Iowa City West 74, Waterloo East 61

Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59

Tripoli 51, Waterloo Christian 49

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City Liberty 50

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54, Western Dubuque 51

Dubuque Hempstead 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 59

Dubuque Senior 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 39

Iowa City West 74, Waterloo East 61

Linn-Mar 59, Iowa City High 48

Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59

Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd.

IOWA STAR

Clarksville 49, Riceville 38

GMG 65, Collins-Maxwell 38

Don Bosco 68, Janesville 65

Meskwaki Settlement 71, Baxter 51

Tripoli 51, Waterloo Christian 49

Dunkerton 79, Colo-NESCO 32

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

St. Edmond 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Humboldt 49

Algona 50, Webster City 45

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 69, New Hampton 54

Marion at Oelwein, ppd.

TOP OF IOWA

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock 39

Lake Mills 61, Algona Garrigan 54

Mason City Newman 78, Nashua-Plainfield 72

Central Springs 48, North Butler 44

Forest City 64, North Union 25

St. Ansgar 45, Osage 42

West Fork 78, Northwood-Kensett 28

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 75, Central City 37

East Buchanan 63, Maquoketa Valley 62

Easton Valley 85, Cedar Valley Christian 33

Calamus-Wheatland 75, Lisbon 56

Marquette Catholic 66, Midland 53

Prince of Peace 62, Davenport North 53

North Linn at Starmont, ppd.

Springville at Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 24

Kee High at Clayton Ridge, ppd.

MFL MarMac at Postville, ppd.

North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ppd.

WAMAC

Benton Community 48, Center Point-Urbana 44

Dyersville Beckman 43, West Delaware 39

Maquoketa 67, Mount Vernon 39

Solon 71, Central DeWitt 62

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, South Tama 39

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Williamsburg 57

Marion at Oelwein, ppd.

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 53, Tri-Center 50

Alta-Aurelia 76, Ruthven-Ayrshire 39

Anamosa 55, Bellevue 43

Ar-We-Va 58, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Assumption, Davenport 59, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 44

Audubon 62, Missouri Valley 49

B-G-M 64, North Mahaska 51

Belle Plaine 79, Tri-County 33

Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

CAM 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28

Carroll 68, Storm Lake 67

Cascade 54, Camanche 47

Cherokee 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 60

Creston 62, Clarinda 60, OT

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, ADM 42

Danville 72, Burlington Notre Dame 63

Des Moines Christian 54, Interstate 35 40

Des Moines Hoover 58, Ames 44

Des Moines Lincoln 54, Marshalltown 45

Des Moines North 82, Ankeny Centennial 68

Diagonal 63, Orient-Macksburg 47

Durant-Bennett 68, West Liberty 51

Earlham 59, Pleasantville 43

East Sac County 53, West Bend-Mallard 28

Gehlen Catholic 55, Hinton 52

George-Little Rock 66, West Lyon 44

Gilbert 79, Saydel 53

Glenwood 74, Red Oak 38

Grand View Christian 86, Bedford 55

H-L-V, Victor 59, Colfax-Mingo 48

Harlan 59, Ballard 54

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 28

Holy Trinity 63, New London 34

Iowa Valley 63, English Valleys 62

Keota 60, Sigourney 25

Kingsley-Pierson 72, River Valley 24

Kuemper Catholic 52, Atlantic 51

Lamoni 71, Moulton-Udell 28

Lawton-Bronson 57, MVAO-CO-U 54

LeMars 59, Spencer 50

Lewis Central 58, Denison-Schleswig 48

Logan-Magnolia 58, IKM-Manning 38

Lone Tree 70, Louisa-Muscatine 44

Madrid 70, Panorama 48

Mason City 78, Des Moines Roosevelt 68

Mediapolis 58, Iowa Mennonite 46

Mid-Prairie 71, Tipton 67

Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 45

Monticello 69, North Cedar 50

Mount Ayr 78, Lenox 50

Murray 69, Iowa Christian 16

Nevada 68, Greene County 60

Newell-Fonda 91, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39

Nodaway Valley 57, Southwest Valley 39

Norwalk 65, Carlisle 61

OA-BCIG 74, Westwood 35

Ogden 81, AC/GC 50

PCM 57, Roland-Story 53, OT

Pekin 76, Highland 53

Pella 68, Knoxville 47

Regina, Iowa City 56, Wilton 42

Ridge View 62, Siouxland Community 55

Rock Valley 79, Central Lyon 64

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs Lincoln 35

Sheldon 56, Okoboji, Milford 49, 2 OT

Sioux Center 44, MOC-Floyd Valley 34

Sioux Central 49, Emmetsburg 39

Sioux City East 65, Sioux City West 64

South Central Calhoun 84, PAC-LM 68

South Hamilton 70, North Polk 53

Southeast Valley 57, Manson Northwest Webster 50

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Shenandoah 45

Treynor 76, Underwood 53

Trinity Christian 57, Harris-Lake Park 47

Unity Christian 82, Bishop Heelan  74

Valley, West Des Moines 76, Ankeny 67

Van Buren 75, Central Lee 52

Van Meter 72, Woodward Academy 61

WACO 82, Eldon Cardinal 60

Wapello 50, Columbus Community 8

Washington 63, Davis County 41

Waukee 72, Dowling Catholic 47

West Harrison 63, Glidden-Ralston 27

West Sioux 54, St. Mary's, Remsen 48

Western Christian 57, Spirit Lake 32

Woodbine 72, Paton-Churdan 37

Woodward-Granger 82, West Central Valley 12

Corner Conference Tournament

First Round

East Mills 67, Heartland Christian 33

Fremont Mills 48, Clarinda Academy 44

Sidney 53, Griswold 30

Stanton 69, Essex 25

