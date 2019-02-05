NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;39;16;.709;—
Boston;35;19;.648;3½
Philadelphia;34;20;.630;4½
Brooklyn;28;27;.509;11
New York;10;43;.189;28
Southeast Division
Charlotte;26;27;.491;—
Miami;25;27;.481;½
Washington;22;31;.415;4
Orlando;22;32;.407;4½
Atlanta;18;35;.340;8
Central Division
Milwaukee;39;13;.750;—
Indiana;35;19;.648;5
Detroit;24;29;.453;15½
Chicago;12;41;.226;27½
Cleveland;11;43;.204;29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;31;22;.585;—
San Antonio;32;23;.582;—
Dallas;24;28;.462;6½
New Orleans;23;31;.426;8½
Memphis;22;33;.400;10
Northwest Division
Denver;37;16;.698;—
Okla. City;34;19;.642;3
Portland;32;21;.604;5
Utah;30;24;.556;7½
Minnesota;25;28;.472;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;37;15;.712;—
L.A. Clippers;30;25;.545;8½
Sacramento;28;25;.528;9½
L.A. Lakers;27;27;.500;11
Phoenix;11;44;.200;27½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 103, Cleveland 96
Indiana 136, L.A. Lakers 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Charlotte 115
Detroit 105, New York 92
Memphis 108, Minnesota 106
Oklahoma City 132, Orlando 122
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 107
Miami 118, Portland 108
GAMES TODAY
Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Kansas St. 74, Kansas St. 67
BIG TEN
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Michigan 77, Rutgers 65
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 86, Drake 64
Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 53
IOWA COLLEGE
Emmaus Bible 80, Faith Baptist 67
Ripon 84, Cornell 65
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 93, Central CC-Columbus 57
Coe JV vs. Kirkwood, ccd.
EAST
Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph's 69
Manhattan 73, Rider 66
SOUTH
Auburn 76, Florida 62
Duke 80, Boston College 55
Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48
Liberty 57, Stetson 54
North Carolina 113, NC State 96
Tennessee 72, Missouri 60
Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT
MIDWEST
Ball St. 72, N. Illinois 71
Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 72
Kent St. 70, Miami (Ohio) 67
Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60
St. John's 70, Marquette 69
Toledo 63, Akron 52
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 69, Vanderbilt 66
College women
IOWA COLLEGE
Emmaus Bible 66, Faith Baptist 38
Ripon 51, Cornell 47
EAST
Temple 76, Houston 65
SOUTH
Campbell 61, SC-Upstate 41
Charleston Southern 70, UNC-Asheville 59
Florida Gulf Coast 76, North Alabama 51
Hampton 79, Presbyterian 62
High Point 65, Longwood 54
Jacksonville 68, Kennesaw St. 53
North Florida 72, Lipscomb 66
Radford 79, Gardner-Webb 69
Stetson 68, Liberty 56
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Thursday
East at Western Dubuque, ppd.
West at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd., ppd. to Thursday
Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd.
Collins-Maxwell 57, Waterloo Christian 20
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Thursday
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Iowa City West, ccd.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City Liberty, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Washington at Iowa City High, ccd.
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd.
Waterloo West at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd. to Thursday
IOWA STAR
Clarksville at GMG, ccd.
Collins-Maxwell 57, Waterloo Christian 20
Colo-NESCO at Janesville, ppd. to Jan. 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Meskwaki, ppd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, St. Edmond 39
Webster City 42, Humboldt 31
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
BCLUW at Hudson, ccd.
Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Union, ccd.
Wapsie Valley at Oelwein, ppd.
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Grand View Christian 32
Montezuma at Grundy Center, ppd. to Feb. 9
NORTHEAST IOWA
Wapsie Valley at Oelwein, ppd.
Waukon 60, Decorah 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Charles City 25
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan at West Fork, ccd.
Central Springs 34, Belmond-Klemme 26
Forest City 59, St. Ansgar 54
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, Rockford 53
North Union at Mason City Newman, ccd.
Northwood-Kensett 45, North Iowa 34
Osage 62, West Hancock 53
TRI-RIVERS
North Linn at Springville, ppd. to Feb. 6
Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, ppd.
UPPER IOWA
South Winneshiek 43, Central Elkadfer 33
MFL MarMac 46, North Fayette Valley 45
Turkey Valley at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Feb. 9
West Central at Kee High, ppd.
WAMAC
Benton Community at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.
Center Point-Urbana at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Feb 7
Maquoketa at Solon, ppd.
Marion at Mount Vernon, ccd.
South Tama at Independence, ccd.
Vinton-Shellsburg at Williamsburg, ccd.
West Delaware at Central DeWitt, ccd.
STATE
AHSTW 72, Audubon 48
Akron-Westfield 67, Gehlen Catholic 60
Ames 60, Marshalltown 23
Ankeny 58, Des Moines Hoover 26
Ankeny Centennial 73, Mason City 55
Atlantic 52, Clarinda 31
Ballard 47, Carroll 32
Bishop Heelan 81, Sioux City North 47
Boone 62, Perry 29
Carlisle 58, ADM 46
Central Lyon 44, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Cherokee 60, Spirit Lake 33
Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic 45
Des Moines Christian 48, Creston 41
Earlham 54, Interstate 35, Truro 49
East Sac County 68, South Central Calhoun 64
Essex 34, Diagonal 29
Estherville Lincoln Central 60, Storm Lake 52
Fremont-Mills 43, Griswold 42
Glenwood 68, Shenandoah 63
IKM-Manning 64, Boyer Valley 36
Johnston 89, Southeast Polk 67
Kingsley-Pierson 55, Elk Point Jefferson 48
LeMars 50, Western Christian 40
Lewis Central 43, Council Bluffs Lincoln 26
Madrid 47, Ogden 46
Manson-NW Webster 62, Pocahontas Area 51
Martensdale-St Marys 52, Lenox 50
Mount Ayr 61, Nodaway Valley 52
Murray 58, Mormon Trail 13
Newell-Fonda 79, Sioux Central 41
North Polk 79, Greene County 23
Okoboji 62, West Lyon 59, OT
Orient-Macksburg 49, East Union 45
Paton-Churdan 35, Southeast Valley 34
Pella 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 48
Roland-Story 75, Saydel 16
Sheldon 53, Boyden-Hull 29
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Harlan 51
St. Mary, Storm Lake 37, West Bend-Mallard 33
Treynor 57, Riverside 15
Unity Christian 60, St. Mary's, Remsen 19
Valley, West Des Moines 89, Des Moines Lincoln 34
Van Meter 58, Pleasantville 23
Waukee 77, Des Moines Roosevelt 38
West Sioux 59, Hinton 35
Winterset 62, Bondurant-Farrar 48
Woodward-Granger 46, ACGC 36
Prep boys
METRO
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls, ppd.
Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo West, ppd. to Saturday
Collins-Maxwell 55, Waterloo Christian 48
Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd. to today
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd.
Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, ppd.
Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo West, ppd. to Saturday
Iowa City High at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd. to today
Iowa City West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ccd.
Liberty at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd. to today
Western Dubuque at Waterloo East, ppd.
IOWA STAR
Clarksville at GMG, ccd.
Collins-Maxwell 55,Waterloo Christian 48
Colo-NESCO at Janesville, ppd. to Feb. 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Meskwaki, ppd.
Don Bosco at Baxter, ccd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 76, St. Edmond 56
Webster City 53, Humboldt 38
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
BCLUW at Hudson, ppd.
Dike-New Hartford 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 40
Grand View Christian 57, Aplington-Parkersburg 44
Union Community at Denver, ppd.
Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd. to today
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 55
Decorah 70, Waukon 68
Wapsie Valley at Oelwein, ppd. to Feb. 9
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan at West Fork, ppd.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Rockford 50
Lake Mills 50, Osage 46
Mason City Newman 76, Forest City 50
North Iowa 60, Central Springs 40
North Union at North Butler, ccd.
Northwood-Kensett 50 Eagle Grove 45
West Hancock at Saint Ansgar, ppd.
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan at Starmont, ppd.
Cedar Valley Christian at Midland, ppd.
Central City at Springville, ppd. to Feb. 6
North Linn at Alburnett, ppd. to Feb. 7
Edgewood-Colesburg at Maquoketa Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8
Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Feb. 9
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 57, North Fayette Valley 50
South Winneshiek 79, Central Elkader 42
Turkey Valley at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Feb. 9
West Central at Kee High, ppd.
WAMAC
Dyersville Beckman at Center Point-Urbana, ccd.
Independence at South Tama, ppd.
Mount Vernon at Marion, ppd. to Feb. 9
Vinton-Shellsburg at Williamsburg, ccd.
STATE
ADM 75, Carlisle 58
Ankeny Centennial 83, Mason City 56
Atlantic 51, Clarinda 42
Boyden-Hull 65, Sheldon 51
Carroll 55, Ballard 48
Des Moines Christian 77, Woodward Academy 60
Dowling Catholic 69, Des Moines North 67
Earlham 50, Interstate 35, Truro 34
Fort Dodge 60, Des Moines East 46
Gehlen Catholic 64, Akron-Westfield 61
George-Little Rock 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Central Lyon 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Lenox 31
Mount Ayr 50, Nodaway Valley 44
Murray 53, Mormon Trail 49
Nebraska City, Neb. 55, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 43
Orient-Macksburg 64, Iowa Christian 19
Pella 68, Dallas Center-Grimes 43
Pella Christian 69, Newton 51
Pocahontas Area 65, Manson Northwest Webster 46
Sioux Central 68, Newell-Fonda 64
South Central Calhoun 68, East Sac County 60
South O'Brien 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25
Southeast Valley 57, Paton-Churdan 41
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 49, West Bend-Mallard 48
Storm Lake 66, Estherville Lincoln Central 61
Tri-Center 50, Missouri Valley 43
Unity Christian 63, St. Mary's, Remsen 40
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Des Moines Lincoln 45
Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 44
West Sioux 71, Hinton 59
Winterset 62, Bondurant-Farrar 49
Woodbine 46, Coon Rapids-Bayard 41
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.