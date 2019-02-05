Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;39;16;.709;—

Boston;35;19;.648;3½

Philadelphia;34;20;.630;4½

Brooklyn;28;27;.509;11

New York;10;43;.189;28

Southeast Division

Charlotte;26;27;.491;—

Miami;25;27;.481;½

Washington;22;31;.415;4

Orlando;22;32;.407;4½

Atlanta;18;35;.340;8

Central Division

Milwaukee;39;13;.750;—

Indiana;35;19;.648;5

Detroit;24;29;.453;15½

Chicago;12;41;.226;27½

Cleveland;11;43;.204;29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;31;22;.585;—

San Antonio;32;23;.582;—

Dallas;24;28;.462;6½

New Orleans;23;31;.426;8½

Memphis;22;33;.400;10

Northwest Division

Denver;37;16;.698;—

Okla. City;34;19;.642;3

Portland;32;21;.604;5

Utah;30;24;.556;7½

Minnesota;25;28;.472;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;37;15;.712;—

L.A. Clippers;30;25;.545;8½

Sacramento;28;25;.528;9½

L.A. Lakers;27;27;.500;11

Phoenix;11;44;.200;27½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 103, Cleveland 96

Indiana 136, L.A. Lakers 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Charlotte 115

Detroit 105, New York 92

Memphis 108, Minnesota 106

Oklahoma City 132, Orlando 122

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 107

Miami 118, Portland 108

GAMES TODAY

Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Kansas St. 74, Kansas St. 67

BIG TEN

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Michigan 77, Rutgers 65

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 86, Drake 64

Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 53

IOWA COLLEGE

Emmaus Bible 80, Faith Baptist 67

Ripon 84, Cornell 65

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 93, Central CC-Columbus 57

Coe JV vs. Kirkwood, ccd.

EAST

Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph's 69

Manhattan 73, Rider 66

SOUTH

Auburn 76, Florida 62

Duke 80, Boston College 55

Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48

Liberty 57, Stetson 54

North Carolina 113, NC State 96

Tennessee 72, Missouri 60

Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT

MIDWEST

Ball St. 72, N. Illinois 71

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 72

Kent St. 70, Miami (Ohio) 67

Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60

St. John's 70, Marquette 69

Toledo 63, Akron 52

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 69, Vanderbilt 66

College women

IOWA COLLEGE

Emmaus Bible 66, Faith Baptist 38

Ripon 51, Cornell 47

EAST

Temple 76, Houston 65

SOUTH

Campbell 61, SC-Upstate 41

Charleston Southern 70, UNC-Asheville 59

Florida Gulf Coast 76, North Alabama 51

Hampton 79, Presbyterian 62

High Point 65, Longwood 54

Jacksonville 68, Kennesaw St. 53

North Florida 72, Lipscomb 66

Radford 79, Gardner-Webb 69

Stetson 68, Liberty 56

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Thursday

East at Western Dubuque, ppd.

West at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd., ppd. to Thursday

Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd.

Collins-Maxwell 57, Waterloo Christian 20

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Thursday

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Iowa City West, ccd.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City Liberty, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Iowa City High, ccd.

Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd.

Waterloo West at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd. to Thursday

IOWA STAR

Clarksville at GMG, ccd.

Collins-Maxwell 57, Waterloo Christian 20

Colo-NESCO at Janesville, ppd. to Jan. 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Meskwaki, ppd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41

Iowa Falls-Alden 68, St. Edmond 39

Webster City 42, Humboldt 31

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

BCLUW at Hudson, ccd.

Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Union, ccd.

Wapsie Valley at Oelwein, ppd.

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Grand View Christian 32

Montezuma at Grundy Center, ppd. to Feb. 9

NORTHEAST IOWA

Wapsie Valley at Oelwein, ppd.

Waukon 60, Decorah 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Charles City 25

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan at West Fork, ccd.

Central Springs 34, Belmond-Klemme 26

Forest City 59, St. Ansgar 54

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, Rockford 53

North Union at Mason City Newman, ccd.

Northwood-Kensett 45, North Iowa 34

Osage 62, West Hancock 53

TRI-RIVERS

North Linn at Springville, ppd. to Feb. 6

Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, ppd.

UPPER IOWA

South Winneshiek 43, Central Elkadfer 33

MFL MarMac 46, North Fayette Valley 45

Turkey Valley at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Feb. 9

West Central at Kee High, ppd.

WAMAC

Benton Community at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.

Center Point-Urbana at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Feb 7

Maquoketa at Solon, ppd.

Marion at Mount Vernon, ccd.

South Tama at Independence, ccd.

Vinton-Shellsburg at Williamsburg, ccd.

West Delaware at Central DeWitt, ccd.

STATE

AHSTW 72, Audubon 48

Akron-Westfield 67, Gehlen Catholic 60

Ames 60, Marshalltown 23

Ankeny 58, Des Moines Hoover 26

Ankeny Centennial 73, Mason City 55

Atlantic 52, Clarinda 31

Ballard 47, Carroll 32

Bishop Heelan 81, Sioux City North 47

Boone 62, Perry 29

Carlisle 58, ADM 46

Central Lyon 44, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Cherokee 60, Spirit Lake 33

Denison-Schleswig 58, Kuemper Catholic 45

Des Moines Christian 48, Creston 41

Earlham 54, Interstate 35, Truro 49

East Sac County 68, South Central Calhoun 64

Essex 34, Diagonal 29

Estherville Lincoln Central 60, Storm Lake 52

Fremont-Mills 43, Griswold 42

Glenwood 68, Shenandoah 63

IKM-Manning 64, Boyer Valley 36

Johnston 89, Southeast Polk 67

Kingsley-Pierson 55, Elk Point Jefferson 48

LeMars 50, Western Christian 40

Lewis Central 43, Council Bluffs Lincoln 26

Madrid 47, Ogden 46

Manson-NW Webster 62, Pocahontas Area 51

Martensdale-St Marys 52, Lenox 50

Mount Ayr 61, Nodaway Valley 52

Murray 58, Mormon Trail 13

Newell-Fonda 79, Sioux Central 41

North Polk 79, Greene County 23

Okoboji 62, West Lyon 59, OT

Orient-Macksburg 49, East Union 45

Paton-Churdan 35, Southeast Valley 34

Pella 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 48

Roland-Story 75, Saydel 16

Sheldon 53, Boyden-Hull 29

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Harlan 51

St. Mary, Storm Lake 37, West Bend-Mallard 33

Treynor 57, Riverside 15

Unity Christian 60, St. Mary's, Remsen 19

Valley, West Des Moines 89, Des Moines Lincoln 34

Van Meter 58, Pleasantville 23

Waukee 77, Des Moines Roosevelt 38

West Sioux 59, Hinton 35

Winterset 62, Bondurant-Farrar 48

Woodward-Granger 46, ACGC 36

Prep boys

METRO

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls, ppd.

Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo West, ppd. to Saturday

Collins-Maxwell 55, Waterloo Christian 48

Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd. to today

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd.

Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, ppd.

Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo West, ppd. to Saturday

Iowa City High at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd. to today

Iowa City West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ccd.

Liberty at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd. to today

Western Dubuque at Waterloo East, ppd.

IOWA STAR

Clarksville at GMG, ccd.

Collins-Maxwell 55,Waterloo Christian 48

Colo-NESCO at Janesville, ppd. to Feb. 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Meskwaki, ppd.

Don Bosco at Baxter, ccd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 76, St. Edmond 56

Webster City 53, Humboldt 38

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

BCLUW at Hudson, ppd.

Dike-New Hartford 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 40

Grand View Christian 57, Aplington-Parkersburg 44

Union Community at Denver, ppd.

Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, ppd. to today

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 55

Decorah 70, Waukon 68

Wapsie Valley at Oelwein, ppd. to Feb. 9

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan at West Fork, ppd.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Rockford 50

Lake Mills 50, Osage 46

Mason City Newman 76, Forest City 50

North Iowa 60, Central Springs 40

North Union at North Butler, ccd.

Northwood-Kensett 50 Eagle Grove 45

West Hancock at Saint Ansgar, ppd.

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan at Starmont, ppd.

Cedar Valley Christian at Midland, ppd.

Central City at Springville, ppd. to Feb. 6

North Linn at Alburnett, ppd. to Feb. 7

Edgewood-Colesburg at Maquoketa Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8

Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Feb. 9

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 57, North Fayette Valley 50

South Winneshiek 79, Central Elkader 42

Turkey Valley at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Feb. 9

West Central at Kee High, ppd.

WAMAC

Dyersville Beckman at Center Point-Urbana, ccd.

Independence at South Tama, ppd.

Mount Vernon at Marion, ppd. to Feb. 9

Vinton-Shellsburg at Williamsburg, ccd.

STATE

ADM 75, Carlisle 58

Ankeny Centennial 83, Mason City 56

Atlantic 51, Clarinda 42

Boyden-Hull 65, Sheldon 51

Carroll 55, Ballard 48

Des Moines Christian 77, Woodward Academy 60

Dowling Catholic 69, Des Moines North 67

Earlham 50, Interstate 35, Truro 34

Fort Dodge 60, Des Moines East 46

Gehlen Catholic 64, Akron-Westfield 61

George-Little Rock 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Central Lyon 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Lenox 31

Mount Ayr 50, Nodaway Valley 44

Murray 53, Mormon Trail 49

Nebraska City, Neb. 55, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 43

Orient-Macksburg 64, Iowa Christian 19

Pella 68, Dallas Center-Grimes 43

Pella Christian 69, Newton 51

Pocahontas Area 65, Manson Northwest Webster 46

Sioux Central 68, Newell-Fonda 64

South Central Calhoun 68, East Sac County 60

South O'Brien 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25

Southeast Valley 57, Paton-Churdan 41

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 49, West Bend-Mallard 48

Storm Lake 66, Estherville Lincoln Central 61

Tri-Center 50, Missouri Valley 43

Unity Christian 63, St. Mary's, Remsen 40

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Des Moines Lincoln 45

Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 44

West Sioux 71, Hinton 59

Winterset 62, Bondurant-Farrar 49

Woodbine 46, Coon Rapids-Bayard 41

