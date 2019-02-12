NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;42;16;.724;—
Boston;36;21;.632;5½
Philadelphia;36;21;.632;5½
Brooklyn;29;29;.500;13
New York;10;46;.179;31
Southeast Division
Charlotte;27;29;.482;—
Miami;25;30;.455;1½
Orlando;26;32;.448;2
Washington;24;33;.421;3½
Atlanta;19;38;.333;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;42;14;.750;—
Indiana;38;19;.667;4½
Detroit;26;29;.473;15½
Chicago;13;44;.228;29½
Cleveland;12;45;.211;30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;23;.589;—
San Antonio;33;26;.559;1½
Dallas;26;30;.464;7
New Orleans;25;33;.431;9
Memphis;23;35;.397;11
Northwest Division
Denver;38;18;.679;—
Okla. City;37;19;.661;1
Portland;33;23;.589;5
Utah;32;25;.561;6½
Minnesota;26;30;.464;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;41;15;.732;—
Sacramento;30;26;.536;11
L.A. Clippers;31;27;.534;11
L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13½
Phoenix;11;47;.190;31
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 117, L.A. Lakers 113
Boston 112, Philadelphia 109
Orlando 118, New Orleans 88
San Antonio 108, Memphis 107
Golden State 115, Utah 108
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
NBA All-Stars
GAME SUNDAY
At Charlotte, N.C.
(c-captain; i-injured; r-replacement)
Team LeBron
Starters -- Kevin Durant, Golden State, James Harden, Houston, Kyrie Irving, Boston, c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, Kawhi Leonard, Toronto.
Reserves -- LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, Bradley Beal, Washington, Anthony Davis, New Orleans, Damian Lillard, Portland, Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, Klay Thompson, Golden State, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, Dwyane Wade, Miami.
Coach — Michael Malone, Denver
Team Giannis
Starters -- c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, Stephen Curry, Golden State, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, Paul George, Oklahoma City, Kemba Walker, Charlotte.
Reserves -- Blake Griffin, Detroit, Nikola Jokic, Denver, Kyle Lowry, Toronto, Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana, r-D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn, Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City.
Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee
College men
BIG 12
Kansas St. 71, Texas 64
BIG TEN
Penn St. 75, Michigan 69
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59
Maryland 70, Purdue 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 72, Southern Illinois 69
EAST
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57
Davidson 79, Fordham 69
Quinnipiac 98, Rider 88, OT
St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph's 51
St. John's 77, Butler 73, OT
SOUTH
Duke 71, Louisville 69
LSU 73, Kentucky 71
Mississippi St. 81, Alabama 62
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 79, Cent. Michigan 72
Buffalo 76, Akron 70
E. Michigan 66, Ohio 57
Marquette 92, DePaul 73
Missouri 79, Arkansas 78
W. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 74
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 73, Georgia 56
FAR WEST
UNLV 77, Air Force 72
College women
BIG 12
Texas 61, Oklahoma St. 55
EAST
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Manhattan 63
Rider 75, Iona 64
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 61, NJIT 42
Gardner-Webb 65, Winthrop 52
Hampton 61, Campbell 50
High Point 69, Charleston Southern 62
Liberty 74, Lipscomb 60
Longwood 80, SC-Upstate 58
North Florida 74, Kennesaw St. 66
Stetson 54, Jacksonville 46
UNC-Asheville 51, Presbyterian 45
Prep boys
METRO
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, ccd.
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ccd.
Waterloo West at Western Dubuque, ccd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City High, ppd. to today
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, ccd.
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ccd.
Waterloo West at Western Dubuque, ccd.
Liberty at Cedar Rapids Washington, ccd.
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Senior, ccd.
Dubuque Wahlert at Iowa City West, ppd. to today
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona at Clear Lake, ppd. to Thursday
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood at Decorah, ppd
Mt. Vernon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to today
WAMAC
Independence at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Central DeWitt at West Delaware, ccd.
Mt. Vernon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to today
Solon at Maquoketa, ppd.
Vinton-Shellsburg at Marion, ccd.
STATE
Ankeny 97, Des Moines East 66
Assumption, Davenport 67, Muscatine 43
Bettendorf 59, Davenport North 47
Bishop Heelan 49, Council Bluffs Jefferson 38
Des Moines Lincoln 57, Dowling Catholic 55
LeMars 75, Sioux City North 63
Lewis Central 71, Glenwood 63
North Scott 63, Burlington 46
Norwalk 75, ADM 59
Pleasant Valley 51, Davenport Central 41
Sioux City West 93, Dakota Valley, SD 67
Urbandale 66, Des Moines Roosevelt 61
Valley, West Des Moines 43, Johnston 28
CLASS 1A DISTRICTS
(All other games postponed to today)
Cardinal, Eldon 55, Winfield-Mt. Union 53
Heartland Christian 52, Essex 37
Orient-Macksburg 56, Iowa Christian 41
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
(All other games postponed to today)
Clarinda 41, Shenandoah 29
Tri-Center, Neola 52, Red Oak 23
Prep girls
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
(All other games postponed to today)
Kingsley Pierson 72, Akron-Westfield 61
Holy Trinity 55, Burlington Notre Dame 51
Newell-Fonda 92, Siouxland Christian 46
Westwood 76, Boyer Valley 38
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
(All other games postponed to today)
Mediapolis 48, Danville 36
Woodward-Granger at Panorama
Van Meter 43, Earlham 38
Treynor 72, Council Bluffs St. Albert 37
Sidney 53, AHSTW 48
Woodbury Central 52, West Monona 37
IKM-Manning 44, Logan Magnolia 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.