Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;42;16;.724;—

Boston;36;21;.632;5½

Philadelphia;36;21;.632;5½

Brooklyn;29;29;.500;13

New York;10;46;.179;31

Southeast Division

Charlotte;27;29;.482;—

Miami;25;30;.455;1½

Orlando;26;32;.448;2

Washington;24;33;.421;3½

Atlanta;19;38;.333;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;42;14;.750;—

Indiana;38;19;.667;4½

Detroit;26;29;.473;15½

Chicago;13;44;.228;29½

Cleveland;12;45;.211;30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;23;.589;—

San Antonio;33;26;.559;1½

Dallas;26;30;.464;7

New Orleans;25;33;.431;9

Memphis;23;35;.397;11

Northwest Division

Denver;38;18;.679;—

Okla. City;37;19;.661;1

Portland;33;23;.589;5

Utah;32;25;.561;6½

Minnesota;26;30;.464;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;41;15;.732;—

Sacramento;30;26;.536;11

L.A. Clippers;31;27;.534;11

L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13½

Phoenix;11;47;.190;31

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 117, L.A. Lakers 113

Boston 112, Philadelphia 109

Orlando 118, New Orleans 88

San Antonio 108, Memphis 107

Golden State 115, Utah 108

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

NBA All-Stars

GAME SUNDAY

At Charlotte, N.C.

(c-captain; i-injured; r-replacement)

Team LeBron

Starters -- Kevin Durant, Golden State, James Harden, Houston, Kyrie Irving, Boston, c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, Kawhi Leonard, Toronto.

Reserves -- LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, Bradley Beal, Washington, Anthony Davis, New Orleans, Damian Lillard, Portland, Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, Klay Thompson, Golden State, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, Dwyane Wade, Miami.

Coach — Michael Malone, Denver

Team Giannis

Starters -- c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, Stephen Curry, Golden State, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, Paul George, Oklahoma City, Kemba Walker, Charlotte.

Reserves -- Blake Griffin, Detroit, Nikola Jokic, Denver, Kyle Lowry, Toronto, Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana, r-D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn, Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City.

Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

College men

BIG 12

Kansas St. 71, Texas 64

BIG TEN

Penn St. 75, Michigan 69

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59

Maryland 70, Purdue 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 72, Southern Illinois 69

EAST

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57

Davidson 79, Fordham 69

Quinnipiac 98, Rider 88, OT

St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph's 51

St. John's 77, Butler 73, OT

SOUTH

Duke 71, Louisville 69

LSU 73, Kentucky 71

Mississippi St. 81, Alabama 62

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, Cent. Michigan 72

Buffalo 76, Akron 70

E. Michigan 66, Ohio 57

Marquette 92, DePaul 73

Missouri 79, Arkansas 78

W. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 74

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 73, Georgia 56

FAR WEST

UNLV 77, Air Force 72

College women

BIG 12

Texas 61, Oklahoma St. 55

EAST

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Manhattan 63

Rider 75, Iona 64

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 61, NJIT 42

Gardner-Webb 65, Winthrop 52

Hampton 61, Campbell 50

High Point 69, Charleston Southern 62

Liberty 74, Lipscomb 60

Longwood 80, SC-Upstate 58

North Florida 74, Kennesaw St. 66

Stetson 54, Jacksonville 46

UNC-Asheville 51, Presbyterian 45

Prep boys

METRO

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, ccd.

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ccd.

Waterloo West at Western Dubuque, ccd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City High, ppd. to today

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, ccd.

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ccd.

Waterloo West at Western Dubuque, ccd.

Liberty at Cedar Rapids Washington, ccd.

Linn-Mar at Dubuque Senior, ccd.

Dubuque Wahlert at Iowa City West, ppd. to today

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona at Clear Lake, ppd. to Thursday

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood at Decorah, ppd

Mt. Vernon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to today

WAMAC

Independence at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Central DeWitt at West Delaware, ccd.

Mt. Vernon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to today

Solon at Maquoketa, ppd.

Vinton-Shellsburg at Marion, ccd.

STATE

Ankeny 97, Des Moines East 66

Assumption, Davenport 67, Muscatine 43

Bettendorf 59, Davenport North 47

Bishop Heelan 49, Council Bluffs Jefferson 38

Des Moines Lincoln 57, Dowling Catholic 55

LeMars 75, Sioux City North 63

Lewis Central 71, Glenwood 63

North Scott 63, Burlington 46

Norwalk 75, ADM 59

Pleasant Valley 51, Davenport Central 41

Sioux City West 93, Dakota Valley, SD 67

Urbandale 66, Des Moines Roosevelt 61

Valley, West Des Moines 43, Johnston 28

CLASS 1A DISTRICTS

(All other games postponed to today)

Cardinal, Eldon 55, Winfield-Mt. Union 53

Heartland Christian 52, Essex 37

Orient-Macksburg 56, Iowa Christian 41

CLASS 2A DISTRICTS

(All other games postponed to today)

Clarinda 41, Shenandoah 29

Tri-Center, Neola 52, Red Oak 23

Prep girls

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

(All other games postponed to today)

Kingsley Pierson 72, Akron-Westfield 61

Holy Trinity 55, Burlington Notre Dame 51

Newell-Fonda 92, Siouxland Christian 46

Westwood 76, Boyer Valley 38

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

(All other games postponed to today)

Mediapolis 48, Danville 36

Woodward-Granger at Panorama

Van Meter 43, Earlham 38

Treynor 72, Council Bluffs St. Albert 37

Sidney 53, AHSTW 48

Woodbury Central 52, West Monona 37

IKM-Manning 44, Logan Magnolia 39

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments