NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;45;17;.726;—

Philadelphia;39;22;.639;5½

Boston;37;24;.607;7½

Brooklyn;32;30;.516;13

New York;13;48;.213;31½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;28;32;.467;—

Orlando;28;34;.452;1

Miami;26;33;.441;1½

Washington;24;36;.400;4

Atlanta;20;41;.328;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;46;14;.767;—

Indiana;40;21;.656;6½

Detroit;29;30;.492;16½

Chicago;16;45;.262;30½

Cleveland;14;47;.230;32½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;35;25;.583;—

San Antonio;33;29;.532;3

New Orleans;27;35;.435;9

Dallas;26;34;.433;9

Memphis;24;38;.387;12

Northwest Division

Denver;42;18;.700;—

Okla. City;38;22;.633;4

Portland;37;23;.617;5

Utah;33;26;.559;8½

Minnesota;29;31;.483;13

Pacific Division

Golden State;43;17;.717;—

L.A. Clippers;34;28;.548;10

Sacramento;31;29;.517;12

L.A. Lakers;29;31;.483;14

Phoenix;12;50;.194;32

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

New York 108, Orlando 103

Toronto 118, Boston 95

Denver 121, Oklahoma City 112

GAMES TODAY

Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3 OTs

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2 OTs

EAST

Buffalo 77, Akron 64

Dayton 72, UMass 48

Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53

SOUTH

Alabama 68, South Carolina 62

Kentucky 70, Arkansas 66

LSU 66, Texas A&M 55

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59

Memphis 81, Temple 73

Mississippi St. 68, Missouri 49

North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55

North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85

North Florida 77, Stetson 67

VCU 71, Saint Louis 65

Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72

Wake Forest 76, Miami 75

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 77, E. Michigan 66

Kent St. 78, Ohio 73

Miami (Ohio) 82, Bowling Green 69

N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 65

Providence 73, Butler 67, OT

Toledo 80, Ball St. 72

FAR WEST

Utah St. 70, San Diego St. 54

Utah Valley 77, Seattle 68

San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 82

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 64, Texas Tech 62

BIG TEN

Northwestern 69, Indiana 49

EAST

Princeton 68, Penn 53

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 66, Gardner-Webb 58

Hampton 82, Presbyterian 68

High Point 70, Longwood 47

Liberty 68, Kennesaw St. 55

Radford 45, UNC-Asheville 44

SC-Upstate 58, Winthrop 49

MIDWEST

UConn 84, Wichita St. 47

Prep boys

Substate finals

CLASS 1A

Bishop Garrigan 56, Janesville 35

Sioux Central 80, Exira/EH-K 69

CLASS 2A

Boyden-Hull 68, Pocahontas Area 56

Des Moines Christian 34, Treynor 33

CLASS 3A

Clear Lake 63, Charles City 53

Norwalk 80, Gilbert 60

CLASS 4A

Ames 63, Des Moines North 54

Cedar Falls 56, Linn-Mar 42

Dowling Catholic 44, Southeast Polk 40

Dubuque Senior 64, Bettendorf 55

Iowa City West 72, Davenport Central 46

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 40

Sioux City East 67, Sioux City West 62

Waukee 45, Des Moines Hoover 38

