NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;45;17;.726;—
Philadelphia;39;22;.639;5½
Boston;37;24;.607;7½
Brooklyn;32;30;.516;13
New York;13;48;.213;31½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;28;32;.467;—
Orlando;28;34;.452;1
Miami;26;33;.441;1½
Washington;24;36;.400;4
Atlanta;20;41;.328;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;46;14;.767;—
Indiana;40;21;.656;6½
Detroit;29;30;.492;16½
Chicago;16;45;.262;30½
Cleveland;14;47;.230;32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;35;25;.583;—
San Antonio;33;29;.532;3
New Orleans;27;35;.435;9
Dallas;26;34;.433;9
Memphis;24;38;.387;12
Northwest Division
Denver;42;18;.700;—
Okla. City;38;22;.633;4
Portland;37;23;.617;5
Utah;33;26;.559;8½
Minnesota;29;31;.483;13
Pacific Division
Golden State;43;17;.717;—
L.A. Clippers;34;28;.548;10
Sacramento;31;29;.517;12
L.A. Lakers;29;31;.483;14
Phoenix;12;50;.194;32
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
New York 108, Orlando 103
Toronto 118, Boston 95
Denver 121, Oklahoma City 112
GAMES TODAY
Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3 OTs
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70
Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2 OTs
EAST
Buffalo 77, Akron 64
Dayton 72, UMass 48
Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53
SOUTH
Alabama 68, South Carolina 62
Kentucky 70, Arkansas 66
LSU 66, Texas A&M 55
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59
Memphis 81, Temple 73
Mississippi St. 68, Missouri 49
North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55
North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85
North Florida 77, Stetson 67
VCU 71, Saint Louis 65
Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72
Wake Forest 76, Miami 75
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 77, E. Michigan 66
Kent St. 78, Ohio 73
Miami (Ohio) 82, Bowling Green 69
N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 65
Providence 73, Butler 67, OT
Toledo 80, Ball St. 72
FAR WEST
Utah St. 70, San Diego St. 54
Utah Valley 77, Seattle 68
San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 82
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 64, Texas Tech 62
BIG TEN
Northwestern 69, Indiana 49
EAST
Princeton 68, Penn 53
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 66, Gardner-Webb 58
Hampton 82, Presbyterian 68
High Point 70, Longwood 47
Liberty 68, Kennesaw St. 55
Radford 45, UNC-Asheville 44
SC-Upstate 58, Winthrop 49
MIDWEST
UConn 84, Wichita St. 47
Prep boys
Substate finals
CLASS 1A
Bishop Garrigan 56, Janesville 35
Sioux Central 80, Exira/EH-K 69
CLASS 2A
Boyden-Hull 68, Pocahontas Area 56
Des Moines Christian 34, Treynor 33
CLASS 3A
Clear Lake 63, Charles City 53
Norwalk 80, Gilbert 60
CLASS 4A
Ames 63, Des Moines North 54
Cedar Falls 56, Linn-Mar 42
Dowling Catholic 44, Southeast Polk 40
Dubuque Senior 64, Bettendorf 55
Iowa City West 72, Davenport Central 46
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 40
Sioux City East 67, Sioux City West 62
Waukee 45, Des Moines Hoover 38
