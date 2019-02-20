NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;43;16;.729;—
Boston;37;21;.638;5½
Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½
Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13
New York;11;47;.190;31½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;27;30;.474;—
Miami;26;30;.464;½
Orlando;27;32;.458;1
Washington;24;34;.414;3½
Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—
Indiana;38;20;.655;5½
Detroit;26;30;.464;16½
Chicago;14;44;.241;29½
Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;24;.579;—
San Antonio;33;26;.559;1
Dallas;26;31;.456;7
New Orleans;26;33;.441;8
Memphis;23;36;.390;11
Northwest Division
Denver;39;18;.684;—
Okla. City;37;20;.649;2
Portland;34;23;.596;5
Utah;32;25;.561;7
Minnesota;27;30;.474;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;41;16;.719;—
L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10
Sacramento;30;27;.526;11
L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13
Phoenix;11;48;.186;31
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 71, Rutgers 60
Ohio St. 63, Northwestern 49
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola 70, Evansville 58
Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 50
Northern Iowa 63, Missouri St. 43
Valparaiso 55, Southern Illinois 52
IOWA COLLEGE
Baker 82, Graceland 74
Culver-Stockton 81, Clarke 54
Mount Mercy 92, William Penn 84
EAST
George Washington 79, UMass 67
Georgetown 85, Villanova 73
Lafayette 70, American U. 68
Lehigh 91, Army 81
NJIT 82, Stetson 77
Providence 78, St. John's 59
St. Bonaventure 62, La Salle 60
Syracuse 69, Louisville 49
Xavier 70, Seton Hall 69
SOUTH
Auburn 79, Arkansas 56
Florida 82, LSU 77, OT
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Lipscomb 61
Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 65
McNeese St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 75, OT
Memphis 102, Tulane 76
Mississippi St. 68, Georgia 67
NC State 89, Boston College 80, OT
New Orleans 89, SE Louisiana 68
North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 61
North Carolina 88, Duke 72
North Florida 80, Jacksonville 73, OT
Richmond 72, Fordham 69
MIDWEST
Creighton 79, DePaul 67
Marquette 79, Butler 69
Neb.-Omaha 77, W. Illinois 63
South Dakota 72, Denver 45
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 92, Northwestern St. 54
Lamar 76, Incarnate Word 58
Sam Houston St. 84, Nicholls 74, OT
Texas A&M-CC 65, Stephen F. Austin 55
Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 60
FAR WEST
Air Force 64, Fresno St. 61
Arizona St. 80, Stanford 62
Colorado St. 91, San Jose St. 70
Long Beach St. 80, CS Northridge 78
Washington St. 76, Colorado 74
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 91, Oklahoma 70
Baylor 80, Kansas 40
West Virginia 77, Oklahoma St. 54
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 75, Illinois 67
IOWA COLLEGE
Baker 83, Graceland 73
Clarke 81, Culver-Stockton 59
William Penn 83, Mount Mercy 41
EAST
American U. 50, Boston U. 48
Army 60, Holy Cross 53
Binghamton 58, Mass.-Lowell 53
Bucknell 87, Loyola (Md.) 55
Duquesne 67, Saint Joseph's 56
George Washington 66, UMass 59
Hartford 56, New Hampshire 49
Lehigh 75, Colgate 63
Navy 65, Lafayette 53
Stony Brook 68, Albany (NY) 52
UConn 102, Memphis 45
Vermont 58, UMBC 50
SOUTH
New Orleans 61, SE Louisiana 58
Nicholls 84, Sam Houston St. 81
South Florida 63, East Carolina 50
MIDWEST
Buffalo 97, Ball St. 58
Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 54
Cincinnati 74, Tulsa 47
Dayton 83, Davidson 69
E. Michigan 67, Akron 60
Kent St. 56, W. Michigan 52
Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 56
S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
UCF 57, Wichita St. 49
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 76, McNeese St. 45
Houston 83, Tulane 82
Lamar 79, Incarnate Word 53
SMU 53, Temple 52
Texas A&M-CC 46, Stephen F. Austin 44
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 77, Air Force 70
Nevada 74, San Diego St. 69
New Mexico 74, Utah St. 56
Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 69
San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70
Wyoming 64, UNLV 49
Prep girls
REGIONAL FINAL
Class 4A
Denison-Schleswig 73, Glenwood 63
State tournament
CLASS 5A
Games Monday
Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.
Iowa City High (19-2) vs. W.D.M. Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.
Waukee (18-4) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Games Tuesday
Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.
Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.
Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Games Monday
North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.
Crestwood (15-5) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.
Game Tuesday
Center Pt.-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Games Tuesday
Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.
Games Wednesday
Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.
Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.
CLASS 1A
Games Wednesday
Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (21-2), 5 p.m.
Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.
