NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;43;16;.729;—

Boston;37;21;.638;5½

Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½

Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13

New York;11;47;.190;31½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;27;30;.474;—

Miami;26;30;.464;½

Orlando;27;32;.458;1

Washington;24;34;.414;3½

Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—

Indiana;38;20;.655;5½

Detroit;26;30;.464;16½

Chicago;14;44;.241;29½

Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;24;.579;—

San Antonio;33;26;.559;1

Dallas;26;31;.456;7

New Orleans;26;33;.441;8

Memphis;23;36;.390;11

Northwest Division

Denver;39;18;.684;—

Okla. City;37;20;.649;2

Portland;34;23;.596;5

Utah;32;25;.561;7

Minnesota;27;30;.474;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;41;16;.719;—

L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10

Sacramento;30;27;.526;11

L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13

Phoenix;11;48;.186;31

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 71, Rutgers 60

Ohio St. 63, Northwestern 49

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 70, Evansville 58

Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 50

Northern Iowa 63, Missouri St. 43

Valparaiso 55, Southern Illinois 52

IOWA COLLEGE

Baker 82, Graceland 74

Culver-Stockton 81, Clarke 54

Mount Mercy 92, William Penn 84

EAST

George Washington 79, UMass 67

Georgetown 85, Villanova 73

Lafayette 70, American U. 68

Lehigh 91, Army 81

NJIT 82, Stetson 77

Providence 78, St. John's 59

St. Bonaventure 62, La Salle 60

Syracuse 69, Louisville 49

Xavier 70, Seton Hall 69

SOUTH

Auburn 79, Arkansas 56

Florida 82, LSU 77, OT

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Lipscomb 61

Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 65

McNeese St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 75, OT

Memphis 102, Tulane 76

Mississippi St. 68, Georgia 67

NC State 89, Boston College 80, OT

New Orleans 89, SE Louisiana 68

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 61

North Carolina 88, Duke 72

North Florida 80, Jacksonville 73, OT

Richmond 72, Fordham 69

MIDWEST

Creighton 79, DePaul 67

Marquette 79, Butler 69

Neb.-Omaha 77, W. Illinois 63

South Dakota 72, Denver 45

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 92, Northwestern St. 54

Lamar 76, Incarnate Word 58

Sam Houston St. 84, Nicholls 74, OT

Texas A&M-CC 65, Stephen F. Austin 55

Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 64, Fresno St. 61

Arizona St. 80, Stanford 62

Colorado St. 91, San Jose St. 70

Long Beach St. 80, CS Northridge 78

Washington St. 76, Colorado 74

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 91, Oklahoma 70

Baylor 80, Kansas 40

West Virginia 77, Oklahoma St. 54

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 75, Illinois 67

IOWA COLLEGE

Baker 83, Graceland 73

Clarke 81, Culver-Stockton 59

William Penn 83, Mount Mercy 41

EAST

American U. 50, Boston U. 48

Army 60, Holy Cross 53

Binghamton 58, Mass.-Lowell 53

Bucknell 87, Loyola (Md.) 55

Duquesne 67, Saint Joseph's 56

George Washington 66, UMass 59

Hartford 56, New Hampshire 49

Lehigh 75, Colgate 63

Navy 65, Lafayette 53

Stony Brook 68, Albany (NY) 52

UConn 102, Memphis 45

Vermont 58, UMBC 50

SOUTH

New Orleans 61, SE Louisiana 58

Nicholls 84, Sam Houston St. 81

South Florida 63, East Carolina 50

MIDWEST

Buffalo 97, Ball St. 58

Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 54

Cincinnati 74, Tulsa 47

Dayton 83, Davidson 69

E. Michigan 67, Akron 60

Kent St. 56, W. Michigan 52

Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 56

S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

UCF 57, Wichita St. 49

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 76, McNeese St. 45

Houston 83, Tulane 82

Lamar 79, Incarnate Word 53

SMU 53, Temple 52

Texas A&M-CC 46, Stephen F. Austin 44

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 77, Air Force 70

Nevada 74, San Diego St. 69

New Mexico 74, Utah St. 56

Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 69

San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70

Wyoming 64, UNLV 49

Prep girls

REGIONAL FINAL

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig 73, Glenwood 63

State tournament

CLASS 5A

Games Monday

Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

Iowa City High (19-2) vs. W.D.M. Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

Waukee (18-4) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Games Tuesday

Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Games Monday

North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

Crestwood (15-5) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

Game Tuesday

Center Pt.-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Games Tuesday

Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

Games Wednesday

Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Games Wednesday

Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (21-2), 5 p.m.

Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

