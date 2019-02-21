NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;43;16;.729;—
Philadelphia;38;21;.644;5
Boston;37;22;.627;6
Brooklyn;30;30;.500;13½
New York;11;47;.190;31½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;27;30;.474;—
Orlando;27;32;.458;1
Miami;26;31;.456;1
Washington;24;34;.414;3½
Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;44;14;.759;—
Indiana;38;20;.655;6
Detroit;26;30;.464;17
Chicago;14;44;.241;30
Cleveland;13;46;.220;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;25;.568;—
San Antonio;33;26;.559;½
Dallas;26;31;.456;6½
New Orleans;26;33;.441;7½
Memphis;23;36;.390;10½
Northwest Division
Denver;39;18;.684;—
Okla. City;37;20;.649;2
Portland;35;23;.603;4½
Utah;32;25;.561;7
Minnesota;27;30;.474;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;42;16;.724;—
L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10½
Sacramento;30;28;.517;12
L.A. Lakers;29;29;.500;13
Phoenix;11;49;.183;32
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 111, Phoenix 98
Philadelphia 106, Miami 102
Portland 113, Brooklyn 99
Milwaukee 98, Boston 97
L.A. Lakers 111, Houston 106
Golden State 125, Sacramento 123
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Portland at Philadelphia, noon
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan 69, Minnesota 60
AMERICAN RIVERS
Tournament semifinals
Neb. Wesleyan 85, Simpson 80
Loras 93, Dubuque 78
EAST
Albany (NY) 74, Stony Brook 70
Binghamton 81, Mass.-Lowell 66
Bryant 67, Wagner 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 81, Sacred Heart 63
Hartford 70, New Hampshire 50
Hofstra 91, Towson 82, 2OT
Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 70
Mount St. Mary's 79, CCSU 66
Northeastern 76, James Madison 60
Robert Morris 62, LIU Brooklyn 49
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 71
UMBC 65, Vermont 56
SOUTH
Austin Peay 83, SE Missouri 70
Belmont 99, E. Illinois 58
Campbell 61, High Point 48
Charleston Southern 92, SC-Upstate 60
Chattanooga 68, The Citadel 65
E. Kentucky 67, Tennessee Tech 66
ETSU 94, VMI 70
Elon 84, UNC-Wilmington 77
Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Asheville 55
Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 74
Georgia St. 80, Appalachian St. 75
Hampton 86, Longwood 66
Jacksonville St. 65, Morehead St. 64
Mercer 65, Samford 62
Murray St. 85, UT Martin 75
N. Kentucky 76, Youngstown St. 69
Radford 87, Winthrop 81
SIU-Edwardsville 85, Tennessee St. 84
UNC-Greensboro 79, W. Carolina 76, OT
William & Mary 86, Coll. of Charleston 84, OT
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 60, UCF 55
S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 83
Wright St. 87, Cleveland St. 61
SOUTHWEST
La.-Lafayette 76, Texas-Arlington 64
La.-Monroe 63, Texas State 60
SMU 77, UConn 59
FAR WEST
Arizona 76, California 51
Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 64
Grand Canyon 91, California Baptist 58
N. Arizona 75, Idaho 54
S. Utah 76, E. Washington 62
Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 76
Saint Mary's (Cal) 58, Pacific 32
San Diego 63, Portland 52
San Francisco 77, BYU 71
Southern Cal 66, Oregon 49
UC Irvine 74, Cal Poly 47
Utah Valley 103, Chicago St. 71
College women
BIG TEN
Indiana 75, Iowa 73
Maryland 71, Minnesota 69
Michigan 86, Rutgers 76
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
Ohio St. 77, Michigan St. 70
Penn St. 72, Purdue 61
AMERICAN RIVERS
Tournament semifinals
Loras 88, Simpson 83
Wartburg 78, Luther 67
EAST
Quinnipiac 66, Rider 60
St. Bonaventure 62, Rhode Island 61
Syracuse 90, Pittsburgh 63
SOUTH
Alabama 84, Vanderbilt 65
Austin Peay 56, SE Missouri 54
Belmont 98, E. Illinois 57
Chattanooga 61, Samford 56
Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 73
George Mason 67, Richmond 52
Georgia 93, Arkansas 83
Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 75
Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 53
Jacksonville St. 68, Morehead St. 57
Kentucky 65, South Carolina 57
LSU 69, Florida 51
Louisville 71, Virginia 49
Mercer 83, ETSU 77
Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 66
Murray St. 76, UT Martin 73
NC State 80, Wake Forest 46
North Carolina 93, Boston College 78
Northwestern St. 63, Houston Baptist 46
SIU-Edwardsville 66, Tennessee St. 55
Tennessee Tech 77, E. Kentucky 57
Texas State 62, Louisiana-Monroe 51
Virginia Tech 73, Miami 65
MIDWEST
Green Bay 72, Oakland 32
Milwaukee 59, Detroit 34
Notre Dame 89, Duke 61
South Dakota 73, Denver 58
UMKC 83, Seattle 66
Utah Valley 70, Chicago St. 65
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 79, Tennessee 62
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 60, Long Beach St. 45
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 62
California Baptist 93, Grand Canyon 50
E. Washington 80, S. Utah 66
Gonzaga 74, Santa Clara 61
Idaho 90, N. Arizona 72
Idaho St. 72, Portland St. 54
Loyola Marymount 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 56
Pepperdine 96, Pacific 76
Portland 69, San Francisco 66
Prep boys
DISTRICT FINALS
Class 1A
Alburnett 71, Calamus-Wheatland 64, OT
Ankeny Christian 62, Earlham 39
Bishop Garrigan 71, St. Edmond 53
Dunkerton 61, Don Bosco 50
Exira/EH-K 69, Ar-We-Va 50
Grand View Christian 74, North Mahaska 34
Grundy Center 79, West Fork 63
Janesville 75, Rockford 45
Montezuma 61, B-G-M 49
Mormon Trail 93, Bedford 65
Prince of Peace 60, Easton Valley 49
Sioux Central 54, Newell-Fonda 44
South O'Brien 56, George-Little Rock 50
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, East Mills 39
St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Lawton-Bronson 29
WACO 41, New London 37
Class 3A
Davenport Assumption 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 38
Ballard 47, Bondurant-Farrar 39
Charles City 70, Webster City 45
Clear Lake 53, Algona 49
Denison-Schleswig 47, Creston 43
Fairfield 51, Mount Pleasant 30
Gilbert 60, ADM 54
Maquoketa 55, Central DeWitt 47
Marion 72, Dubuque Wahlert 66
Norwalk 68, Dallas Center-Grimes 48
Oskaloosa 78, Washington 53
Pella 80, Carlisle 51
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, Spencer 41
Spirit Lake 68, Storm Lake 62
West Delaware 45, Center Point-Urbana 44
Winterset 55, Carroll 48
Prep girls
All-Region
CLASS 3A, REGION 3 -- Sharon Goodman, jr. (Crestwood), Rylie Olson, sr. (Osage), Maddi Moorman, sr. (New Hampton), Danielle Johnson, soph. (Osage), Ali Vesely, soph. (Waterloo Columbus), Laken Lienhard, jr. (Crestwood). Coach of year -- Dale Dennler (Crestwood).
