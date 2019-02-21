Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;43;16;.729;—

Philadelphia;38;21;.644;5

Boston;37;22;.627;6

Brooklyn;30;30;.500;13½

New York;11;47;.190;31½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;27;30;.474;—

Orlando;27;32;.458;1

Miami;26;31;.456;1

Washington;24;34;.414;3½

Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;44;14;.759;—

Indiana;38;20;.655;6

Detroit;26;30;.464;17

Chicago;14;44;.241;30

Cleveland;13;46;.220;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;25;.568;—

San Antonio;33;26;.559;½

Dallas;26;31;.456;6½

New Orleans;26;33;.441;7½

Memphis;23;36;.390;10½

Northwest Division

Denver;39;18;.684;—

Okla. City;37;20;.649;2

Portland;35;23;.603;4½

Utah;32;25;.561;7

Minnesota;27;30;.474;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;42;16;.724;—

L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10½

Sacramento;30;28;.517;12

L.A. Lakers;29;29;.500;13

Phoenix;11;49;.183;32

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 111, Phoenix 98

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102

Portland 113, Brooklyn 99

Milwaukee 98, Boston 97

L.A. Lakers 111, Houston 106

Golden State 125, Sacramento 123

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Portland at Philadelphia, noon

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan 69, Minnesota 60

AMERICAN RIVERS

Tournament semifinals

Neb. Wesleyan 85, Simpson 80

Loras 93, Dubuque 78

EAST

Albany (NY) 74, Stony Brook 70

Binghamton 81, Mass.-Lowell 66

Bryant 67, Wagner 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 81, Sacred Heart 63

Hartford 70, New Hampshire 50

Hofstra 91, Towson 82, 2OT

Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 70

Mount St. Mary's 79, CCSU 66

Northeastern 76, James Madison 60

Robert Morris 62, LIU Brooklyn 49

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 71

UMBC 65, Vermont 56

SOUTH

Austin Peay 83, SE Missouri 70

Belmont 99, E. Illinois 58

Campbell 61, High Point 48

Charleston Southern 92, SC-Upstate 60

Chattanooga 68, The Citadel 65

E. Kentucky 67, Tennessee Tech 66

ETSU 94, VMI 70

Elon 84, UNC-Wilmington 77

Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Asheville 55

Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 74

Georgia St. 80, Appalachian St. 75

Hampton 86, Longwood 66

Jacksonville St. 65, Morehead St. 64

Mercer 65, Samford 62

Murray St. 85, UT Martin 75

N. Kentucky 76, Youngstown St. 69

Radford 87, Winthrop 81

SIU-Edwardsville 85, Tennessee St. 84

UNC-Greensboro 79, W. Carolina 76, OT

William & Mary 86, Coll. of Charleston 84, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 60, UCF 55

S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 83

Wright St. 87, Cleveland St. 61

SOUTHWEST

La.-Lafayette 76, Texas-Arlington 64

La.-Monroe 63, Texas State 60

SMU 77, UConn 59

FAR WEST

Arizona 76, California 51

Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 64

Grand Canyon 91, California Baptist 58

N. Arizona 75, Idaho 54

S. Utah 76, E. Washington 62

Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 76

Saint Mary's (Cal) 58, Pacific 32

San Diego 63, Portland 52

San Francisco 77, BYU 71

Southern Cal 66, Oregon 49

UC Irvine 74, Cal Poly 47

Utah Valley 103, Chicago St. 71

College women

BIG TEN

Indiana 75, Iowa 73

Maryland 71, Minnesota 69

Michigan 86, Rutgers 76

Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64

Ohio St. 77, Michigan St. 70

Penn St. 72, Purdue 61

AMERICAN RIVERS

Tournament semifinals

Loras 88, Simpson 83

Wartburg 78, Luther 67

EAST

Quinnipiac 66, Rider 60

St. Bonaventure 62, Rhode Island 61

Syracuse 90, Pittsburgh 63

SOUTH

Alabama 84, Vanderbilt 65

Austin Peay 56, SE Missouri 54

Belmont 98, E. Illinois 57

Chattanooga 61, Samford 56

Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 73

George Mason 67, Richmond 52

Georgia 93, Arkansas 83

Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 75

Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 53

Jacksonville St. 68, Morehead St. 57

Kentucky 65, South Carolina 57

LSU 69, Florida 51

Louisville 71, Virginia 49

Mercer 83, ETSU 77

Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 66

Murray St. 76, UT Martin 73

NC State 80, Wake Forest 46

North Carolina 93, Boston College 78

Northwestern St. 63, Houston Baptist 46

SIU-Edwardsville 66, Tennessee St. 55

Tennessee Tech 77, E. Kentucky 57

Texas State 62, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Virginia Tech 73, Miami 65

MIDWEST

Green Bay 72, Oakland 32

Milwaukee 59, Detroit 34

Notre Dame 89, Duke 61

South Dakota 73, Denver 58

UMKC 83, Seattle 66

Utah Valley 70, Chicago St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 79, Tennessee 62

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 60, Long Beach St. 45

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 62

California Baptist 93, Grand Canyon 50

E. Washington 80, S. Utah 66

Gonzaga 74, Santa Clara 61

Idaho 90, N. Arizona 72

Idaho St. 72, Portland St. 54

Loyola Marymount 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 56

Pepperdine 96, Pacific 76

Portland 69, San Francisco 66

Prep boys

DISTRICT FINALS

Class 1A

Alburnett 71, Calamus-Wheatland 64, OT

Ankeny Christian 62, Earlham 39

Bishop Garrigan 71, St. Edmond 53

Dunkerton 61, Don Bosco 50

Exira/EH-K 69, Ar-We-Va 50

Grand View Christian 74, North Mahaska 34

Grundy Center 79, West Fork 63

Janesville 75, Rockford 45

Montezuma 61, B-G-M 49

Mormon Trail 93, Bedford 65

Prince of Peace 60, Easton Valley 49

Sioux Central 54, Newell-Fonda 44

South O'Brien 56, George-Little Rock 50

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, East Mills 39

St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Lawton-Bronson 29

WACO 41, New London 37

Class 3A

Davenport Assumption 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 38

Ballard 47, Bondurant-Farrar 39

Charles City 70, Webster City 45

Clear Lake 53, Algona 49

Denison-Schleswig 47, Creston 43

Fairfield 51, Mount Pleasant 30

Gilbert 60, ADM 54

Maquoketa 55, Central DeWitt 47

Marion 72, Dubuque Wahlert 66

Norwalk 68, Dallas Center-Grimes 48

Oskaloosa 78, Washington 53

Pella 80, Carlisle 51

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, Spencer 41

Spirit Lake 68, Storm Lake 62

West Delaware 45, Center Point-Urbana 44

Winterset 55, Carroll 48

Prep girls

All-Region

CLASS 3A, REGION 3 -- Sharon Goodman, jr. (Crestwood), Rylie Olson, sr. (Osage), Maddi Moorman, sr. (New Hampton), Danielle Johnson, soph. (Osage), Ali Vesely, soph. (Waterloo Columbus), Laken Lienhard, jr. (Crestwood). Coach of year -- Dale Dennler (Crestwood).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments