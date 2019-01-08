NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;31;12;.721;—
Philadelphia;27;14;.659;3
Boston;24;15;.615;5
Brooklyn;20;22;.476;10½
New York;10;31;.244;20
Southeast Division
Miami;19;20;.487;—
Charlotte;19;21;.475;½
Orlando;17;23;.425;2½
Washington;16;25;.390;4
Atlanta;12;28;.300;7½
Central Division
Milwaukee;28;11;.718;—
Indiana;27;13;.675;1½
Detroit;17;21;.447;10½
Chicago;10;30;.250;18½
Cleveland;8;33;.195;21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;23;16;.590;—
San Antonio;24;17;.585;—
New Orleans;19;22;.463;5
Memphis;18;22;.450;5½
Dallas;18;22;.450;5½
Northwest Division
Denver;27;12;.692;—
Okla. City;25;15;.625;2½
Portland;24;17;.585;4
Minnesota;20;21;.488;8
Utah;20;21;.488;8
Pacific Division
Golden State;27;14;.659;—
L.A. Clippers;24;16;.600;2½
L.A. Lakers;22;19;.537;5
Sacramento;20;21;.488;7
Phoenix;10;32;.238;17½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 123, Cleveland 115
Philadelphia 132, Washington 115
Denver 103, Miami 99
Toronto 104, Atlanta 101
Minnesota 119, Oklahoma City 117
Phoenix 115, Sacramento 111
Golden State 122, New York 95
L.A. Clippers 128, Charlotte 109
GAMES TODAY
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Boston at Miami, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 73, Iowa St. 70
Oklahoma St. 61, Texas 58
Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 59
BIG TEN
Maryland 82, Minnesota 67
Michigan St. 77, Purdue 59
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 70, Northern Iowa 69
Drake 82, Southern Illinois 70
Missouri St. 72, Indiana St. 57
Valparaiso 61, Bradley 50
Evansville 67, Loyola 48
IOWA COLLEGE
Ripon 94, Cornell 69
Grinnell 106, Illinois College 95
EAST
Brown 97, Canisius 90, OT
Buffalo 110, Toledo 80
Marist 78, Manhattan 63
Villanova 76, St. John's 71
Yale 88, Skidmore 59
SOUTH
Duke 87, Wake Forest 65
Kentucky 85, Texas A&M 74
LSU 88, Alabama 79
NC A&T 104, Mid-Atlantic Christian 56
North Alabama 61, Florida Gulf Coast 56
North Carolina 90, NC State 82
South Carolina 87, Mississippi St. 82, OT
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 63
Cent. Michigan 88, Akron 86, OT
E. Michigan 84, Ball St. 82, 2OT
Kent St. 88, W. Michigan 73
N. Illinois 83, Miami (Ohio) 70
Tennessee 87, Missouri 63
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 87, Air Force 64
San Diego St. 84, Wyoming 54
UNLV 80, New Mexico 69
College women
BIG TEN
Maryland 81, Nebraska 63
Michigan 79, Northwestern 78
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 57, Illinois College 52
Ripon 59, Cornell 36
EAST
Tulane 66, Temple 57
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 68, North Alabama 52
Gardner-Webb 52, Campbell 38
Hampton 61, UNC-Asheville 58
Kennesaw St. 75, Jacksonville 55
North Florida 68, Lipscomb 53
Presbyterian 81, Longwood 66
Radford 80, High Point 58
Samford 73, Montevallo 47
Stetson 69, Liberty 52
UCF 62, South Florida 49
VCU 68, La Salle 38
Winthrop 57, Charleston Southern 52
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 46, Cedar Falls 41
Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Waterloo East 46
Waterloo West 58, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Jesup 52, Columbus 32
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 46, Cedar Falls 41
Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Waterloo East 46
Waterloo West 58, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Iowa City West 71, Dubuque Hempstead 60
Dubuque Senior 44, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Linn-Mar 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34
Iowa City High 68, Western Dubuque 51
IOWA STAR
Colo-NESCO 49, Collins-Maxwell 40
Dunkerton 49, Don Bosco 30
Baxter 56, GMG 53
Clarksville 54, Janesville 45
Meskwaki Settlement 74, North Tama 35
Tripoli 54, Riceville 49
NORTH CENTRAL
South Central Calhoun 65, Humboldt 42
Webster City 59, Manson NW Webster 53
Newell-Fonda 83, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Southeast Valley 36
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
West Marshall 35, AGWSR 25
Denver 52, Union Community 39
Grundy Center 64, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20
Hudson 52, East Marshall 37
Jesup 52, Waterloo Columbus 32
BCLUW 52, South Hardin 27
Dike-New Hartford 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 40, Wapsie Valley 16
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 56, Charles City 26
Crestwood 44, Decorah 23,
Waukon 44, MFL MarMac 25
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Oelwein 26
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 60, Belmond-Klemme 26
Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Iowa 45
West Hancock 41, Lake Mills 25
Rockford 52, Nashua-Plainfield 36
North Butler 43, Northwood-Kensett 25
G-T/R-A 56, North Union 47
Osage 60, Mason City Newman 42
Saint Ansgar 48, Central Springs 27
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 56, East Buchanan 48
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 50
North Linn 104, Central City 34
Easton Valley 37, Midland 34
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, Starmont 34
Maquoketa Valley at Springville
Marquette Catholic 51, Prince of Peace 37
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 52, West Central 29
Clayton Ridge 48, Postville 12
Kee High 29, South Winneshiek 26
Turkey Valley 48, North Fayette Valley 45
Waukon 44, MFL MarMac 35
WAMAC
South Tama 39, Benton Community 35
Central DeWitt 74, Maquoketa 72
Center Point-Urbana 56, Independence 16
Marion 68, Dyersville Beckman 34
Mount Vernon 38, West Delaware 27
Williamsburg 51, Solon 50
STATE
AC/GC 54, Madrid 42
Ankeny 53, Ottumwa 36
Ankeny Centennial 70, Marshalltown 19
Assumption, Davenport 41, Muscatine 33
B-G-M 47, English Valleys 42
Ballard 66, Carroll 44
Bedford 63, Lenox 42
Belle Plaine 54, Colfax-Mingo 41
Bellevue 65, North Cedar 26
Bettendorf 51, Davenport North 46
Boone 60, Perry 23
Boyer Valley 70, Ar-We-Va 43
Burlington Notre Dame 77, Eldon Cardinal 46
CAM, Anita 61, Paton-Churdan 35
Cascade 59, Northeast, Goose Lake 29
Centerville 77, Davis County 64
Central Decatur 78, East Union 16
Central Lee 59, New London 21
Clinton 46, Davenport West 23
Council Bluffs Jefferson 73, Sioux City North 37
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49
Des Moines Christian 48, Earlham 36
Des Moines Roosevelt 61, Fort Dodge 35
Diagonal 34, Twin Cedars 19
Dowling Catholic 67, Des Moines Hoover 23
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Albia 24
Essex 44, College Springs South Page 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 27
Fairfield 62, PCM, Monroe 49
Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, East Mills 22
Glenwood 69, Atlantic 37
Grinnell 72, Gilbert 70
Harlan 50, Kuemper Catholic 40
Highland 60, Louisa-Muscatine 49
Hinton 59, St. Mary's, Remsen 45
Holy Trinity 29, Danville 26
IKM-Manning 64, Audubon 46
Iowa Mennonite 57, Lone Tree 46
Johnston 81, Mason City 63
Keota 56, H-L-V 28
Lamoni 64, Orient-Macksburg 32
LeMars 53, Sioux Center 49, OT
Lynnville-Sully 57, Iowa Valley 40
MMCRU 62, Trinity Christian 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 49, Wayne 13
Mediapolis 68, Columbus Community 20
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Durant-Bennett 52
Monticello 38, Camanche 15
Mount Ayr 72, Southwest Valley 62
Nevada 42, Newton 39
Newell-Fonda 83, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25
Nodaway Valley 51, Shenandoah 39
North Mahaska 61, Sigourney 38
North Scott 64, Burlington 14
Ogden 48, West Central Valley 42
Panorama 44, Woodward-Granger 23
Pekin 45, Winfield-Mount Union 24
Pella 67, ADM, Adel 54
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 23
Red Oak 70, Clarinda 43
Ridge View 63, MVAO-CO-U 26
Rock Valley 44, Spirit Lake 41
Roland-Story 58, Grand View Christian 20
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, North Union 47
Sheldon 60, Spencer 51
Sidney 74, Heartland Christian 9
Sioux City East 59, Council Bluffs Lincoln 46
Sioux City West 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 87, 2OT
Siouxland Community 56, River Valley 28
South Central Calhoun 65, Humboldt 42
Southeast Polk 61, Ames 56
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50, Alta-Aurelia 26
Treynor 60, A-H-S-T-W 33
Underwood 65, Missouri Valley 29
Unity Christian 63, Boyden-Hull 36
Urbandale 58, Indianola 40
Valley, West Des Moines 67, Des Moines East 46
Van Buren, Keosauqua 39, West Burlington 30
Van Meter 51, Interstate 35 20
Waukee 103, Des Moines Lincoln 26
West Branch 37, Regina, Iowa City 28
West Hancock 61, Lake Mills 25
West Harrison 81, Whiting 57
West Sioux 57, Akron-Westfield 49
Western Christian 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 32
Westwood 60, West Monona 40
Wilton 70, West Liberty 46
Winterset 50, Bondurant Farrar 47
Woodbury Central 63, OA-BCIG 35
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Waterloo West 54
Cedar Rapids Prairie 73, Cedar Falls 65, 2 OTs
Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Waterloo East 46
Jesup 45, Columbus 33
Lisbon 80, Waterloo Christian 53
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60,West 54
Cedar Rapids Prairie 73, Cedar Falls 65, 2OT
Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Waterloo East 46
Dubuque, Senior 72, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44
Western Dubuque 47, Iowa City High 44
Iowa City Liberty 76, Dubuque Wahlert 73
Iowa City West 66, Dubuque Hempstead 40
IOWA STAR
Colo-Nesco 43, Collins-Maxwell 29
Dunkerton 73, Don Bosco 67
Baxter 77, GMG 47
Janesville 63, Clarksville 48
North Tama 63, Meskwaki 49
Tripoli 48, Riceville 42
Lisbon 80, Waterloo Christian 53
NORTH CENTRAL
South Central Calhoun 65, Humboldt 42
Webster City 59, Manson Northwest Webster 53
Newell-Fonda 84, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 65
Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
West Marshall, State Center 53, AGWSR, Ackley 40
Denver 66, Union 59
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Grundy Center 41
Hudson 35, East Marshall 23
Jesup 45, Waterloo Columbus 33
South Hardin 86, BCLUW 56
Dike-New Hartford 61, Sumner-Fredericksburg 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Wapsie Valley 55
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 69, New Hampton 62
Crestwood 57, Decorah 55
Van Meter 74, Interstate 35, Truro 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Oelwein 39
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 70, Belmond-Klemme 40
Forest City 80, Eagle Grove 29
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa 42
Lake Mills 75, West Hancock 53
Rockford 58, Nashua-Plainfield 46
North Butler 43, Northwood-Kensett 33
G-Tl/R-A 62, North Union 34
Mason City Newman 69, Osage 41
Saint Ansgar 70, Central Springs 43
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 76, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24
Calamus-Wheatland 83, Cedar Valley Christian 36
North Linn 104, Central City 36
Easton Valley 69, Midland, Wyoming 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 83, Starmont 66
Springville 47, Maquoketa Valley 27
Marquette Catholic 51, Prince of Peace 37
Lisbon 80, Waterloo Christian 53
UPPER IOWA
West Central 43, Central Elkader 41, OT
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 49, Postville 42
South Winneshiek 69, Kee High 44
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 48
Van Meter 74, Interstate 35, Truro 23
WAMAC
Maquoketa 81, Central DeWitt 64
Dyersville Beckman 58, Marion 57
Benton Communty 67, South Tama 39
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 51
West Delaware 71, Mount Vernon 59
Solon 47, Williamsburg 39
STATE
Ankeny 68, Ottumwa 33
Ankeny Christian 80, Mormon Trail 61
Ar-We-Va 63, Boyer Valley 51
Assumption, Davenport 53, Muscatine 36
B-G-M 75, English Valleys 50
Bedford 57, Lenox 35
Belle Plaine 76, Colfax-Mingo 48
Bettendorf 79, Davenport North 71
Bishop Heelan 68, South Sioux City, Neb. 55
Bondurant Farrar 66, Winterset 59
Boone 71, Perry 32
Boyden-Hull 69, Unity Christian 49
CAM, Anita 64, Paton-Churdan 34
Carroll 73, Ballard 61
Centerville 71, Davis County 59
Central Decatur 51, East Union 35
Clarinda 67, Red Oak 44
Clarinda Academy 73, Essex 25
Danville 65, Holy Trinity 46
Davenport Central 68, Pleasant Valley 55
Davenport West 52, Clinton 48
Des Moines Christian 48, Earlham 36
Des Moines Hoover 51, Dowling Catholic 42
Diagonal 50, Twin Cedars 32
East Mills 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, OT
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 56, Albia 48
Elkhorn Mount Michael, Neb. 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 27
Fairfield 63, PCM 52
Fort Dodge 63, Des Moines Roosevelt 50
Glenwood 73, Atlantic 65
Grand View Christian 64, Roland-Story 41
Gretna, Neb. 54, Lewis Central 44
Harlan 50, Kuemper Catholic48
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 85, Clay Central-Everly 46
IKM-Manning 55, Audubon 38
Indianola 69, Urbandale 65
Johnston 81, Mason City 63
Keota 69, H-L-V, Victor 28
Lamoni 65, Orient-Macksburg 18
Lawton-Bronson 59, Kingsley-Pierson 57
Lone Tree 57, Iowa Mennonite 55
Lynnville-Sully 66, Iowa Valley 47
MVAO-CO-U 41, Ridge View 37
Madrid 78, AC/GC 56
Marshalltown 63, Ankeny Centennial 60, 2OT
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Wayne 30
Mediapolis 72, Columbus Community 35
Mid-Prairie 65, Durant-Bennett 52
Montezuma 68, Tri-County 42
Mount Ayr 73, Southwest Valley 45
Murray 85, Melcher-Dallas 68
Nevada 70, Newton 47
New London 73, Central Lee 29
Newell-Fonda 84, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65
Nodaway Valley 51, Shenandoah 39
North Cedar 65, Bellevue 49
North Mahaska 61, Sigourney 38
North Scott 55, Burlington 39
OA-BCIG 79, Woodbury Central 36
Ogden 77, West Central Valley 21
Pekin 45, Winfield-Mount Union 24
Pella 65, ADM, Adel 62
Pleasantville 61, Woodward Academy 48
Regina, Iowa City 63, West Branch 55
Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, North Union 34
Sidney 69, Heartland Christian 38
Sioux Center 72, LeMars 68
Sioux City East 73, Council Bluff Lincoln 66
Sioux City North 89, Council Bluffs Jefferson 74
Sioux City West 82, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 80
Siouxland Community 59, River Valley 51
South Central Calhoun 65, Humboldt 42
South O'Brien 60, Harris-Lake Park 42
Southeast Polk 53, Ames 52
Spencer 67, Sheldon 50
Spirit Lake 68, Rock Valley 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 63, Hinton 48
Stanton 73, Griswold 26
Treynor 77, A-H-S-T-W 30
Tri-Center 54, Riverside 38
Trinity Christian 52, MMCRU 42
Underwood 60, Missouri Valley 27
Van Meter 74, Interstate 35 23
Waukee 76, Des Moines Lincoln 41
West Burlington 54, Van Buren 39
West Monona 44, Westwood, Sloan 40
West Sioux 85, Akron-Westfield 55
Western Christian 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 49
Wilton 55, West Liberty 50
Woodbine 58, Glidden-Ralston 28
Keokuk 65, Augusta Southeastern, Ill. 28
