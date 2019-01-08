Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;31;12;.721;—

Philadelphia;27;14;.659;3

Boston;24;15;.615;5

Brooklyn;20;22;.476;10½

New York;10;31;.244;20

Southeast Division

Miami;19;20;.487;—

Charlotte;19;21;.475;½

Orlando;17;23;.425;2½

Washington;16;25;.390;4

Atlanta;12;28;.300;7½

Central Division

Milwaukee;28;11;.718;—

Indiana;27;13;.675;1½

Detroit;17;21;.447;10½

Chicago;10;30;.250;18½

Cleveland;8;33;.195;21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;23;16;.590;—

San Antonio;24;17;.585;—

New Orleans;19;22;.463;5

Memphis;18;22;.450;5½

Dallas;18;22;.450;5½

Northwest Division

Denver;27;12;.692;—

Okla. City;25;15;.625;2½

Portland;24;17;.585;4

Minnesota;20;21;.488;8

Utah;20;21;.488;8

Pacific Division

Golden State;27;14;.659;—

L.A. Clippers;24;16;.600;2½

L.A. Lakers;22;19;.537;5

Sacramento;20;21;.488;7

Phoenix;10;32;.238;17½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 123, Cleveland 115

Philadelphia 132, Washington 115

Denver 103, Miami 99

Toronto 104, Atlanta 101

Minnesota 119, Oklahoma City 117

Phoenix 115, Sacramento 111

Golden State 122, New York 95

L.A. Clippers 128, Charlotte 109

GAMES TODAY

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Boston at Miami, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 73, Iowa St. 70

Oklahoma St. 61, Texas 58

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 59

BIG TEN

Maryland 82, Minnesota 67

Michigan St. 77, Purdue 59

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 70, Northern Iowa 69

Drake 82, Southern Illinois 70

Missouri St. 72, Indiana St. 57

Valparaiso 61, Bradley 50

Evansville 67, Loyola 48

IOWA COLLEGE

Ripon 94, Cornell 69

Grinnell 106, Illinois College 95

EAST

Brown 97, Canisius 90, OT

Buffalo 110, Toledo 80

Marist 78, Manhattan 63

Villanova 76, St. John's 71

Yale 88, Skidmore 59

SOUTH

Duke 87, Wake Forest 65

Kentucky 85, Texas A&M 74

LSU 88, Alabama 79

NC A&T 104, Mid-Atlantic Christian 56

North Alabama 61, Florida Gulf Coast 56

North Carolina 90, NC State 82

South Carolina 87, Mississippi St. 82, OT

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 82, Ohio 63

Cent. Michigan 88, Akron 86, OT

E. Michigan 84, Ball St. 82, 2OT

Kent St. 88, W. Michigan 73

N. Illinois 83, Miami (Ohio) 70

Tennessee 87, Missouri 63

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 87, Air Force 64

San Diego St. 84, Wyoming 54

UNLV 80, New Mexico 69

College women

BIG TEN

Maryland 81, Nebraska 63

Michigan 79, Northwestern 78

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 57, Illinois College 52

Ripon 59, Cornell 36

EAST

Tulane 66, Temple 57

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 68, North Alabama 52

Gardner-Webb 52, Campbell 38

Hampton 61, UNC-Asheville 58

Kennesaw St. 75, Jacksonville 55

North Florida 68, Lipscomb 53

Presbyterian 81, Longwood 66

Radford 80, High Point 58

Samford 73, Montevallo 47

Stetson 69, Liberty 52

UCF 62, South Florida 49

VCU 68, La Salle 38

Winthrop 57, Charleston Southern 52

Prep girls

METRO

Jesup 52, Columbus 32

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 71, Dubuque Hempstead 60

Dubuque Senior 44, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Linn-Mar 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34

Iowa City High 68, Western Dubuque 51

IOWA STAR

Colo-NESCO 49, Collins-Maxwell 40

Dunkerton 49, Don Bosco 30

Baxter 56, GMG 53

Clarksville 54, Janesville 45

Meskwaki Settlement 74, North Tama 35

Tripoli 54, Riceville 49

NORTH CENTRAL

South Central Calhoun 65, Humboldt 42

Webster City 59, Manson NW Webster 53

Newell-Fonda 83, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Southeast Valley 36

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

West Marshall 35, AGWSR 25

Denver 52, Union Community 39

Grundy Center 64, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20

Hudson 52, East Marshall 37

Jesup 52, Waterloo Columbus 32

BCLUW 52, South Hardin 27

Dike-New Hartford 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 40, Wapsie Valley 16

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 56, Charles City 26

Crestwood 44, Decorah 23,

Waukon 44, MFL MarMac 25

Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Oelwein 26

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 60, Belmond-Klemme 26

Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Iowa 45

West Hancock 41, Lake Mills 25

Rockford 52, Nashua-Plainfield 36

North Butler 43, Northwood-Kensett 25

G-T/R-A 56, North Union 47

Osage 60, Mason City Newman 42

Saint Ansgar 48, Central Springs 27

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 56, East Buchanan 48

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 50

North Linn 104, Central City 34

Easton Valley 37, Midland 34

Edgewood-Colesburg 43, Starmont 34

Maquoketa Valley at Springville

Marquette Catholic 51, Prince of Peace 37

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 52, West Central 29

Clayton Ridge 48, Postville 12

Kee High 29, South Winneshiek 26

Turkey Valley 48, North Fayette Valley 45

Waukon 44, MFL MarMac 35

WAMAC

South Tama 39, Benton Community 35

Central DeWitt 74, Maquoketa 72

Center Point-Urbana 56, Independence 16

Marion 68, Dyersville Beckman 34

Mount Vernon 38, West Delaware 27

Williamsburg 51, Solon 50

STATE

AC/GC 54, Madrid 42

Ankeny 53, Ottumwa 36

Ankeny Centennial 70, Marshalltown 19

Assumption, Davenport 41, Muscatine 33

B-G-M 47, English Valleys 42

Ballard 66, Carroll 44

Bedford 63, Lenox 42

Belle Plaine 54, Colfax-Mingo 41

Bellevue 65, North Cedar 26

Bettendorf 51, Davenport North 46

Boone 60, Perry 23

Boyer Valley 70, Ar-We-Va 43

Burlington Notre Dame 77, Eldon Cardinal 46

CAM, Anita 61, Paton-Churdan 35

Cascade 59, Northeast, Goose Lake 29

Centerville 77, Davis County 64

Central Decatur 78, East Union 16

Central Lee 59, New London 21

Clinton 46, Davenport West 23

Council Bluffs Jefferson 73, Sioux City North 37

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49

Des Moines Christian 48, Earlham 36

Des Moines Roosevelt 61, Fort Dodge 35

Diagonal 34, Twin Cedars 19

Dowling Catholic 67, Des Moines Hoover 23

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Albia 24

Essex 44, College Springs South Page 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 27

Fairfield 62, PCM, Monroe 49

Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, East Mills 22

Glenwood 69, Atlantic 37

Grinnell 72, Gilbert 70

Harlan 50, Kuemper Catholic 40

Highland 60, Louisa-Muscatine 49

Hinton 59, St. Mary's, Remsen 45

Holy Trinity 29, Danville 26

IKM-Manning 64, Audubon 46

Iowa Mennonite 57, Lone Tree 46

Johnston 81, Mason City 63

Keota 56, H-L-V 28

Lamoni 64, Orient-Macksburg 32

LeMars 53, Sioux Center 49, OT

Lynnville-Sully 57, Iowa Valley 40

MMCRU 62, Trinity Christian  23

Martensdale-St. Marys 49, Wayne 13

Mediapolis 68, Columbus Community 20

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Durant-Bennett 52

Monticello 38, Camanche 15

Mount Ayr 72, Southwest Valley 62

Nevada 42, Newton 39

Newell-Fonda 83, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25

Nodaway Valley 51, Shenandoah 39

North Mahaska 61, Sigourney 38

North Scott 64, Burlington 14

Ogden 48, West Central Valley 42

Panorama 44, Woodward-Granger 23

Pekin 45, Winfield-Mount Union 24

Pella 67, ADM, Adel 54

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 23

Red Oak 70, Clarinda 43

Ridge View 63, MVAO-CO-U 26

Rock Valley 44, Spirit Lake 41

Roland-Story 58, Grand View Christian 20

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, North Union 47

Sheldon 60, Spencer 51

Sidney 74, Heartland Christian 9

Sioux City East 59, Council Bluffs Lincoln 46

Sioux City West 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 87, 2OT

Siouxland Community 56, River Valley 28

South Central Calhoun 65, Humboldt 42

Southeast Polk 61, Ames 56

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50, Alta-Aurelia 26

Treynor 60, A-H-S-T-W 33

Underwood 65, Missouri Valley 29

Unity Christian 63, Boyden-Hull 36

Urbandale 58, Indianola 40

Valley, West Des Moines 67, Des Moines East 46

Van Buren, Keosauqua 39, West Burlington 30

Van Meter 51, Interstate 35 20

Waukee 103, Des Moines Lincoln 26

West Branch 37, Regina, Iowa City 28

West Hancock 61, Lake Mills 25

West Harrison 81, Whiting 57

West Sioux 57, Akron-Westfield 49

Western Christian 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 32

Westwood 60, West Monona 40

Wilton 70, West Liberty 46

Winterset 50, Bondurant Farrar 47

Woodbury Central 63, OA-BCIG 35

Prep boys

METRO

Jesup 45, Columbus 33

Lisbon 80, Waterloo Christian 53

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Dubuque, Senior 72, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44

Western Dubuque 47, Iowa City High 44

Iowa City Liberty 76, Dubuque Wahlert 73

Iowa City West 66, Dubuque Hempstead 40

IOWA STAR

Colo-Nesco 43, Collins-Maxwell 29

Dunkerton 73, Don Bosco 67

Baxter 77, GMG 47

Janesville 63, Clarksville 48

North Tama 63, Meskwaki 49

Tripoli 48, Riceville 42

Lisbon 80, Waterloo Christian 53

NORTH CENTRAL

Webster City 59, Manson Northwest Webster 53

Newell-Fonda 84, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 65

Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

West Marshall, State Center 53, AGWSR, Ackley 40

Denver 66, Union 59

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Grundy Center 41

Hudson 35, East Marshall 23

Jesup 45, Waterloo Columbus 33

South Hardin 86, BCLUW 56

Dike-New Hartford 61, Sumner-Fredericksburg 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Wapsie Valley 55

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 69, New Hampton 62

Crestwood 57, Decorah 55

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Oelwein 39

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 70, Belmond-Klemme 40

Forest City 80, Eagle Grove 29

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa 42

Lake Mills 75, West Hancock 53

Rockford 58, Nashua-Plainfield 46

North Butler 43, Northwood-Kensett 33

G-Tl/R-A 62, North Union 34

Mason City Newman 69, Osage 41

Saint Ansgar 70, Central Springs 43

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 76, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24

Calamus-Wheatland 83, Cedar Valley Christian 36

North Linn 104, Central City 36

Easton Valley 69, Midland, Wyoming 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 83, Starmont 66

Springville 47, Maquoketa Valley 27

Marquette Catholic 51, Prince of Peace 37

UPPER IOWA

West Central 43, Central Elkader 41, OT

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 49, Postville 42

South Winneshiek 69, Kee High 44

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 48

WAMAC

Maquoketa 81, Central DeWitt 64

Dyersville Beckman 58, Marion 57

Benton Communty 67, South Tama 39

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 51

West Delaware 71, Mount Vernon 59

Solon 47, Williamsburg 39

STATE

Ankeny 68, Ottumwa 33

Ankeny Christian 80, Mormon Trail 61

Ar-We-Va 63, Boyer Valley 51

Assumption, Davenport 53, Muscatine 36

B-G-M 75, English Valleys 50

Bedford 57, Lenox 35

Belle Plaine 76, Colfax-Mingo 48

Bettendorf 79, Davenport North 71

Bishop Heelan 68, South Sioux City, Neb. 55

Bondurant Farrar 66, Winterset 59

Boone 71, Perry 32

Boyden-Hull 69, Unity Christian 49

CAM, Anita 64, Paton-Churdan 34

Carroll 73, Ballard 61

Centerville 71, Davis County 59

Central Decatur 51, East Union 35

Clarinda 67, Red Oak 44

Clarinda Academy 73, Essex 25

Danville 65, Holy Trinity 46

Davenport Central 68, Pleasant Valley 55

Davenport West 52, Clinton 48

Des Moines Christian 48, Earlham 36

Des Moines Hoover 51, Dowling Catholic 42

Diagonal 50, Twin Cedars 32

East Mills 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, OT

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 56, Albia 48

Elkhorn Mount Michael, Neb. 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Fairfield 63, PCM 52

Fort Dodge 63, Des Moines Roosevelt 50

Glenwood 73, Atlantic 65

Grand View Christian 64, Roland-Story 41

Gretna, Neb. 54, Lewis Central 44

Harlan 50, Kuemper Catholic48

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 85, Clay Central-Everly 46

IKM-Manning 55, Audubon 38

Indianola 69, Urbandale 65

Johnston 81, Mason City 63

Keota 69, H-L-V, Victor 28

Lamoni 65, Orient-Macksburg 18

Lawton-Bronson 59, Kingsley-Pierson 57

Lone Tree 57, Iowa Mennonite 55

Lynnville-Sully 66, Iowa Valley 47

MVAO-CO-U 41, Ridge View 37

Madrid 78, AC/GC 56

Marshalltown 63, Ankeny Centennial 60, 2OT

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Wayne 30

Mediapolis 72, Columbus Community 35

Mid-Prairie 65, Durant-Bennett 52

Montezuma 68, Tri-County 42

Mount Ayr 73, Southwest Valley 45

Murray 85, Melcher-Dallas 68

Nevada 70, Newton 47

New London 73, Central Lee 29

Nodaway Valley 51, Shenandoah 39

North Cedar 65, Bellevue 49

North Mahaska 61, Sigourney 38

North Scott 55, Burlington 39

OA-BCIG 79, Woodbury Central 36

Ogden 77, West Central Valley 21

Pekin 45, Winfield-Mount Union 24

Pella 65, ADM, Adel 62

Pleasantville 61, Woodward Academy 48

Regina, Iowa City 63, West Branch 55

Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, North Union 34

Sidney 69, Heartland Christian 38

Sioux Center 72, LeMars 68

Sioux City East 73, Council Bluff Lincoln 66

Sioux City North 89, Council Bluffs Jefferson 74

Sioux City West 82, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 80

Siouxland Community 59, River Valley 51

South O'Brien 60, Harris-Lake Park 42

Southeast Polk 53, Ames 52

Spencer 67, Sheldon 50

Spirit Lake 68, Rock Valley 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 63, Hinton 48

Stanton 73, Griswold 26

Treynor 77, A-H-S-T-W 30

Tri-Center 54, Riverside 38

Trinity Christian 52, MMCRU 42

Underwood 60, Missouri Valley 27

Waukee 76, Des Moines Lincoln 41

West Burlington 54, Van Buren 39

West Monona 44, Westwood, Sloan 40

West Sioux 85, Akron-Westfield 55

Western Christian 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Wilton 55, West Liberty 50

Woodbine 58, Glidden-Ralston 28

Keokuk 65, Augusta Southeastern, Ill. 28

