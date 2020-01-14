Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;27;11;.711;—
Toronto;25;14;.641;2½
Philadelphia;25;16;.610;3½
Brooklyn;18;21;.462;9½
New York;11;30;.268;17½
Southeast Division
Miami;27;12;.692;—
Orlando;19;21;.475;8½
Charlotte;15;28;.349;14
Washington;13;26;.333;14
Atlanta;9;32;.220;19
Central Division
Milwaukee;36;6;.857;—
Indiana;25;15;.625;10
Chicago;14;27;.341;21½
Detroit;14;27;.341;21½
Cleveland;12;29;.293;23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;26;13;.667;—
Dallas;24;15;.615;2
Memphis;19;22;.463;8
San Antonio;17;21;.447;8½
New Orleans;15;26;.366;12
Northwest Division
Utah;28;12;.700;--
Denver;27;12;.692;½
Oklahoma City;23;17;.575;5
Portland;17;24;.415;11½
Minnesota;15;24;.385;12½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;33;7;.825;—
L.A. Clippers;28;13;.683;5½
Phoenix;16;24;.400;17
Sacramento;15;25;.375;18
Golden State;9;32;.220;24½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103
Dallas 124, Golden State 97
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
EAST
Monmouth (NJ) 81, St. Peter's 67
SOUTH
Campbell 63, Winthrop 47
Charleston Southern 60, UNC Asheville 48
Hampton 60, SC-Upstate 40
Presbyterian 56, Gardner-Webb 53
UConn 68, Memphis 56
College men
BIG 12
Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52
West Virginia 81, TCU 49
Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63
BIG TEN
Iowa 75, Northwestern 62
Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68
Wisconsin 56, Maryland 54
EAST
Buffalo 76, Ohio 73
Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68, OT
Villanova 79, DePaul 75, OT
SOUTH
Clemson 79, Duke 72
Florida 71, Mississippi 55
Mississippi St. 72, Missouri 45
Richmond 70, Davidson 64
UCF 74, Tulane 55
Virginia Tech 80, Wake Forest 70
MIDWEST
Akron 72, N. Illinois 49
Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52
Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82
Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67
Dayton 79, VCU 65
Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74
SOUTHWEST
LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT
FAR WEST
Nevada 68, Wyoming 67
Prep girls
A-H-S-T-W 88, Riverside, Oakland 14
AC/GC 55, Madrid 46
AGWSR 39, Aplington-Parkersburg 35
Akron-Westfield 51, West Sioux 47
Alburnett 48, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Assumption, Davenport 57, Davenport Central 53, OT
Atlantic 69, Clarinda 34
Audubon 77, Missouri Valley 35
Ballard 36, Carroll 25
Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 37
Bellevue 69, North Cedar 49
Bellevue Marquette 69, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Benton Community 66, South Tama 30
Bishop Garrigan 76, Belmond-Klemme 39
Boone 56, Perry 28
CAM 64, Boyer Valley 59
Cascade Dubuque 72, Northeast, Goose Lake 32
Cedar Falls 73, Iowa City Liberty19
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Waterloo West 52
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Dubuque Senior 46
Center Point-Urbana 66, Independence 12
Centerville 56, Davis County 38
Central Decatur 70, East Union, Afton 28
Central Elkader 60, Clayton Ridge 20
Central Lee 72, New London 46
Central Lyon 63, George-Little Rock 31
Chariton 47, Clarke, Osceola 37
Clarksville 61, Riceville 45
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 56
Clear Lake 56, Algona 35
Collins-Maxwell 39, Pleasantville 30
Colo-NESCO 51, Baxter 48
Council Bluffs Lincoln 49, Sioux City East 47
Council Bluffs Jefferson 45, Sioux City North 21
Creston 44, Treynor 39
Crestwood 45, Decorah 34
Davenport, North 71, Davenport, West 36
Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 21
Des Moines East 50, Des Moines Lincoln 25
Des Moines Roosevelt 57, Des Moines North 50
Diagonal 41, Twin Cedars 34
Dike-New Hartford 58, Denver 35
Dowling Catholic 77, Ankeny 27
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 45
Dunkerton 45, Don Bosco 29
East Buchanan 46, Central City 37
East Marshall 54, South Hardin 50
Easton Valley 60, Lisbon 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Albia 30
English Valleys 50, B-G-M 49
Epworth, Western Dubuque 50, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Fairfield 57, PCM 41
Forest City 51, Eagle Grove 22
Fremont Mills 57, Essex 29
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, North Iowa 10
Glenwood 81, Harlan 45
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Nevada 50
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35, Trinity Christian 30, OT
Heartland Christian 54, Boys Town, Neb. 48
Holy Trinity 44, Danville 28
Hudson 65, Wapsie Valley 21
Humboldt 38, South Central Calhoun 30
Indianola 63, Oskaloosa 26
Iowa City High 64, Linn-Mar 55
Iowa City West 71, Waterloo East 28
Jesup 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Johnston 62, Ankeny Centennial 57, OT
Kee, Lansing 71, Postville 35
Kingsley-Pierson 65, Lawton-Bronson 47
Lenox 63, Bedford 41
Logan-Magnolia 57, Tri-Center 24
Lone Tree 46, Hillcrest Academy 16
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland, Riverside 42
Lynnville-Sully 60, Tri-County 13
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 16
Maquoketa 64, Central Clinton 29
Maquoketa Valley 64, Starmont 29
MMCRU 73, Harris-Lake Park 8
Marion 83, Beckman, Dyersville 36
Mediapolis 53, Columbus Community 13
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45, Durant-Bennett 32
Monticello 48, Camanche 7
Mormon Trail 50, Ankeny Christian 21
Moulton-Udell 46, Moravia 44
Mount Ayr 64, Southwest Valley 37
Mount Pleasant 48, Fort Madison 30
Mount Vernon 51, West Delaware 32
Murray 43, Melcher-Dallas 34
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 27
New Hampton 72, Charles City 60
Newell-Fonda 85, Kuemper Catholic 29
Newton 64, Pella Christian 51
North Butler 35, Northwood-Kensett 34
North Linn 63, Springville 44
North Mahaska 70, Keota 13
North Scott 51, Muscatine 30
North Union 43, Ruthven-Ayrshire 34
Osage 65, Newman Catholic 37
Panorama 54, Woodward-Granger 49
Paton-Churdan 41, Ar-We-Va 38
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Wahlert, Dubuque 42
Prince of Peace 62, Midland 29
Red Oak 64, Shenandoah 30
Ridge View 62, MVAO-CO-U 49
Saint Ansgar 55, Central Springs 28
Sigourney 59, H-L-V, Victor 11
Sioux City, West 50, LeMars 42
Siouxland Christian 42, River Valley 27
Solon 56, Williamsburg 53, OT
Southeast Polk 83, Marshalltown 16
Spencer 64, Sheldon 55
Spirit Lake 43, Rock Valley 39
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43, Alta-Aurelia 30
Tripoli 52, Waterloo Christian 39
Turkey Valley 67, West Central 37
Underwood 46, Park Christian, Minn. 38
Underwood 54, IKM-Manning 45
Unity Christian 54, Boyden-Hull 42
Urbandale 54, Ames 41
Valley, West Des Moines 57, Mason City 30
Van Buren 71, West Burlington 68, OT
Waukee 70, Fort Dodge 26
Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Oelwein 4
West Branch 45, Regina, Iowa City 20
West Central Valley 59, Ogden 28
West Hancock 72, Lake Mills 31
West Liberty 67, Wilton 40
West Marshall 40, BCLUW 31
West Monona 60, Westwood 47
Winfield-Mount Union 39, Pekin 30
Winterset 68, Bondurant Farrar 63
Woodbine 71, West Harrison 54
Woodbury Central 77, OA-BCIG 37
Prep boys
A-H-S-T-W 73, Riverside 39
Albia 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51
Alta-Aurelia 66, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 27
Ames 47, Urbandale 44
Ankeny 77, Dowling Catholic 73
Ankeny Centennial 78, Johnston 55
Ankeny Christian 87, Mormon Trail 43
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, AGWSR 42
Ar-We-Va 49, Paton-Churdan 37
Assumption, Davenport 73, Davenport Central 62
Atlantic 56, Clarinda 51
Audubon 45, Missouri Valley 29
B-G-M 65, English Valleys 47
Ballard 68, Carroll 42
Baxter 58, Colo-NESCO 28
Bedford 79, Lenox 33
Belle Plaine 48, Colfax-Mingo 43
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian47
Benton Community 34, South Tama 19
Bettendorf 47, Pleasant Valley 35
Bishop Garrigan 76, Belmond-Klemme 44
Boyden-Hull 87, Unity Christian 67
Boyer Valley, 60, CAM 59
Burlington 65, Clinton 49
Camanche 77, Monticello 57
Cascade 52, Northeast, Goose Lake 33
Cedar Falls 63, Iowa City Liberty 51
Centerville 62, Davis County 58, OT
Central City 73, East Buchanan 56
Central Clinton 63, Maquoketa 39
Central Decatur 64, East Union, Afton 30
Central Elkader 46, Clayton Ridge 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52, George-Little Rock 44
Chariton 67, Clarke, Osceola 42
Charles City 66, New Hampton 39
Cherokee, Washington 81, Sioux Center 53
Clear Creek-Amana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 62, OT
Council Bluffs Lincoln 59, Sioux City East 51
Creston 44, Treynor 39
Danville 67, Holy Trinity 43
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 60
Decorah 59, Crestwood, Cresco 45
Des Moines Christian 58, Earlham 36
Des Moines Hoover 48, Ottumwa 30
Des Moines Lincoln 97, Des Moines East 60
Des Moines North 81, Des Moines Roosevelt 75
Diagonal 58, Twin Cedar 47
Don Bosco 43, Dunkerton 41
Dubuque Hempstead 77, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
Dubuque Senior 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47
Durant-Bennett 62, Mid-Prairie 52
East Marshall 55, South Hardin 54
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Alburnett 58
Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18
GMG 67, Valley Lutheran 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Iowa49
Gilbert 81, Nevada 68
Glenwood 74, Harlan 67
Grundy Center 62, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48
Highland 63, Louisa-Muscatine 37
IKM-Manning 63, Underwood 58
Indianola 69, Oskaloosa 47
Iowa City West 63, Waterloo East 39
Kee, Lansing 51, Postville 50
Keota 66, North Mahaska 49
Lake Mills 68, West Hancock 28
Lamoni 64, Orient-Macksburg 22
LeMars 63, Sioux City, West 60
Linn-Mar 65, Iowa City High 62, OT
Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 51
Lynnville-Sully 90, Tri-County 40
Madrid 70, AC/GC 63
MMCRU 63, Harris-Lake Park 58
Marion 83, Beckman, Dyersville 36
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Wayne, Corydon 27
Montezuma 75, Iowa Valley 44
Moravia 56, Moulton-Udell 42
Mount Ayr 67, Southwest Valley 31
Mount Vernon 52, West Delaware 39
Murray 79, Melcher-Dallas 46
New London 69, Central Lee 53
Newton 66, Pella Christian 61
North Cedar, Stanwood 65, Bellevue 58
North Linn, 72, Springville 47
North Scott 70, Muscatine 44
Northwood-Kensett 51, North Butler 48
Norwalk 82, Grinnell 55
OA-BCIG 83, Woodbury Central 50
Ogden 82, West Central Valley49
Osage 74, Newman Catholic 64
Pekin 68, Winfield-Mount Union 44
Pella 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 53
Perry 49, Boone 41
Pleasantville 70, Woodward Academy 59
Riceville 56, Clarksville 34
Ridge View 58, MVAO-CO-U 41
River Valley 47, Siouxland Christian 41
Rock Valley 66, Spirit Lake 57
Rockford 54, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, North Union 38
Saint Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Bishop Heelan 40
Shenandoah 59, Red Oak 45
Sigourney 36, H-L-V 30
South Central Calhoun 85, Humboldt 73
South Winneshiek 70, MFL-Mar-Mac 55
Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 31
Southeast Valley 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44
Spencer 62, Sheldon 33
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Neb. 48
Stanton 60, Sidney 51
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 46
Tri-Center 49, Logan-Magnolia 42
Trinity Christian 34, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 32, OT
Turkey Valley 72, West Central 22
Valley, West Des Moines 83, Mason City 45
Van Meter 68, Interstate 35, Truro 35
Wahlert, Dubuque 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51
Wapsie Valley 50, Hudson 49
Waukee 76, Fort Dodge 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Oelwein 34
Webster City 75, Manson Northwest Webster 36
West Branch 56, Regina, Iowa City 54
West Burlington 57, Van Buren, Keosauqua 50
West Fork 73, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
West Harrison 56, Woodbine 45
West Lyon 53, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48
West Marshall 52, BCLUW 50
West Sioux 114, Akron-Westfield 40
Westwood 68, West Monona 48
Williamsburg 57, Solon 55
Wilton 66, West Liberty 56
Winterset 77, Bondurant Farrar 48
Woodward-Granger 54, Panorama 49