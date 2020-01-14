Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
0 comments
agate

Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;27;11;.711;—

Toronto;25;14;.641;2½

Philadelphia;25;16;.610;3½

Brooklyn;18;21;.462;9½

New York;11;30;.268;17½

Southeast Division

Miami;27;12;.692;—

Orlando;19;21;.475;8½

Charlotte;15;28;.349;14

Washington;13;26;.333;14

Atlanta;9;32;.220;19

Central Division

Milwaukee;36;6;.857;—

Indiana;25;15;.625;10

Chicago;14;27;.341;21½

Detroit;14;27;.341;21½

Cleveland;12;29;.293;23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;26;13;.667;—

Dallas;24;15;.615;2

Memphis;19;22;.463;8

San Antonio;17;21;.447;8½

New Orleans;15;26;.366;12

Northwest Division

Utah;28;12;.700;--

Denver;27;12;.692;½

Oklahoma City;23;17;.575;5

Portland;17;24;.415;11½

Minnesota;15;24;.385;12½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;33;7;.825;—

L.A. Clippers;28;13;.683;5½

Phoenix;16;24;.400;17

Sacramento;15;25;.375;18

Golden State;9;32;.220;24½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103

Dallas 124, Golden State 97

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

EAST

Monmouth (NJ) 81, St. Peter's 67

SOUTH

Campbell 63, Winthrop 47

Charleston Southern 60, UNC Asheville 48

Hampton 60, SC-Upstate 40

Presbyterian 56, Gardner-Webb 53

UConn 68, Memphis 56

College men

BIG 12

Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

West Virginia 81, TCU 49

Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63

BIG TEN

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

Wisconsin 56, Maryland 54

EAST

Buffalo 76, Ohio 73

Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68, OT

Villanova 79, DePaul 75, OT

SOUTH

Clemson 79, Duke 72

Florida 71, Mississippi 55

Mississippi St. 72, Missouri 45

Richmond 70, Davidson 64

UCF 74, Tulane 55

Virginia Tech 80, Wake Forest 70

MIDWEST

Akron 72, N. Illinois 49

Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82

Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67

Dayton 79, VCU 65

Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74

SOUTHWEST

LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT

FAR WEST

Nevada 68, Wyoming 67

Prep girls

A-H-S-T-W 88, Riverside, Oakland 14

AC/GC 55, Madrid 46

AGWSR 39, Aplington-Parkersburg 35

Akron-Westfield 51, West Sioux 47

Alburnett 48, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Assumption, Davenport 57, Davenport Central 53, OT

Atlantic 69, Clarinda 34

Audubon 77, Missouri Valley 35

Ballard 36, Carroll 25

Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 37

Bellevue 69, North Cedar 49

Bellevue Marquette 69, Cedar Valley Christian 18

Benton Community 66, South Tama 30

Bishop Garrigan 76, Belmond-Klemme 39

Boone 56, Perry 28

CAM 64, Boyer Valley 59

Cascade Dubuque 72, Northeast, Goose Lake 32

Cedar Falls 73, Iowa City Liberty19

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Waterloo West 52

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Dubuque Senior 46

Center Point-Urbana 66, Independence 12

Centerville 56, Davis County 38

Central Decatur 70, East Union, Afton 28

Central Elkader 60, Clayton Ridge 20

Central Lee 72, New London 46

Central Lyon 63, George-Little Rock 31

Chariton 47, Clarke, Osceola 37

Clarksville 61, Riceville 45

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 56

Clear Lake 56, Algona 35

Collins-Maxwell 39, Pleasantville 30

Colo-NESCO 51, Baxter 48

Council Bluffs Lincoln 49, Sioux City East 47

Council Bluffs Jefferson 45, Sioux City North 21

Creston 44, Treynor 39

Crestwood 45, Decorah 34

Davenport, North 71, Davenport, West 36

Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 21

Des Moines East 50, Des Moines Lincoln 25

Des Moines Roosevelt 57, Des Moines North 50

Diagonal 41, Twin Cedars 34

Dike-New Hartford 58, Denver 35

Dowling Catholic 77, Ankeny 27

Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 45

Dunkerton 45, Don Bosco 29

East Buchanan 46, Central City 37

East Marshall 54, South Hardin 50

Easton Valley 60, Lisbon 44

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Albia 30

English Valleys 50, B-G-M 49

Epworth, Western Dubuque 50, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Fairfield 57, PCM 41

Forest City 51, Eagle Grove 22

Fremont Mills 57, Essex 29

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, North Iowa 10

Glenwood 81, Harlan 45

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Nevada 50

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35, Trinity Christian 30, OT

Heartland Christian 54, Boys Town, Neb. 48

Holy Trinity 44, Danville 28

Hudson 65, Wapsie Valley 21

Humboldt 38, South Central Calhoun 30

Indianola 63, Oskaloosa 26

Iowa City High 64, Linn-Mar 55

Iowa City West 71, Waterloo East 28

Jesup 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Johnston 62, Ankeny Centennial 57, OT

Kee, Lansing 71, Postville 35

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Lawton-Bronson 47

Lenox 63, Bedford 41

Logan-Magnolia 57, Tri-Center 24

Lone Tree 46, Hillcrest Academy 16

Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland, Riverside 42

Lynnville-Sully 60, Tri-County 13

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 16

Maquoketa 64, Central Clinton 29

Maquoketa Valley 64, Starmont 29

MMCRU 73, Harris-Lake Park 8

Marion 83, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Mediapolis 53, Columbus Community 13

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45, Durant-Bennett 32

Monticello 48, Camanche 7

Mormon Trail 50, Ankeny Christian 21

Moulton-Udell 46, Moravia 44

Mount Ayr 64, Southwest Valley 37

Mount Pleasant 48, Fort Madison 30

Mount Vernon 51, West Delaware 32

Murray 43, Melcher-Dallas 34

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 27

New Hampton 72, Charles City 60

Newell-Fonda 85, Kuemper Catholic 29

Newton 64, Pella Christian 51

North Butler 35, Northwood-Kensett 34

North Linn 63, Springville 44

North Mahaska 70, Keota 13

North Scott 51, Muscatine 30

North Union 43, Ruthven-Ayrshire 34

Osage 65, Newman Catholic 37

Panorama 54, Woodward-Granger 49

Paton-Churdan 41, Ar-We-Va 38

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Wahlert, Dubuque 42

Prince of Peace 62, Midland 29

Red Oak 64, Shenandoah 30

Ridge View 62, MVAO-CO-U 49

Saint Ansgar 55, Central Springs 28

Sigourney 59, H-L-V, Victor 11

Sioux City, West 50, LeMars 42

Siouxland Christian 42, River Valley 27

Solon 56, Williamsburg 53, OT

Southeast Polk 83, Marshalltown 16

Spencer 64, Sheldon 55

Spirit Lake 43, Rock Valley 39

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43, Alta-Aurelia 30

Tripoli 52, Waterloo Christian 39

Turkey Valley 67, West Central 37

Underwood 46, Park Christian, Minn. 38

Underwood 54, IKM-Manning 45

Unity Christian 54, Boyden-Hull 42

Urbandale 54, Ames 41

Valley, West Des Moines 57, Mason City 30

Van Buren 71, West Burlington 68, OT

Waukee 70, Fort Dodge 26

Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Oelwein 4

West Branch 45, Regina, Iowa City 20

West Central Valley 59, Ogden 28

West Hancock 72, Lake Mills 31

West Liberty 67, Wilton 40

West Marshall 40, BCLUW 31

West Monona 60, Westwood 47

Winfield-Mount Union 39, Pekin 30

Winterset 68, Bondurant Farrar 63

Woodbine 71, West Harrison 54

Woodbury Central 77, OA-BCIG 37

Prep boys

A-H-S-T-W 73, Riverside 39

Albia 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51

Alta-Aurelia 66, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 27

Ames 47, Urbandale 44

Ankeny 77, Dowling Catholic 73

Ankeny Centennial 78, Johnston 55

Ankeny Christian 87, Mormon Trail 43

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, AGWSR 42

Ar-We-Va 49, Paton-Churdan 37

Assumption, Davenport 73, Davenport Central 62

Atlantic 56, Clarinda 51

Audubon 45, Missouri Valley 29

B-G-M 65, English Valleys 47

Ballard 68, Carroll 42

Baxter 58, Colo-NESCO 28

Bedford 79, Lenox 33

Belle Plaine 48, Colfax-Mingo 43

Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian47

Benton Community 34, South Tama 19

Bettendorf 47, Pleasant Valley 35

Bishop Garrigan 76, Belmond-Klemme 44

Boyden-Hull 87, Unity Christian 67

Boyer Valley, 60, CAM 59

Burlington 65, Clinton 49

Camanche 77, Monticello 57

Cascade 52, Northeast, Goose Lake 33

Cedar Falls 63, Iowa City Liberty 51

Centerville 62, Davis County 58, OT

Central City 73, East Buchanan 56

Central Clinton 63, Maquoketa 39

Central Decatur 64, East Union, Afton 30

Central Elkader 46, Clayton Ridge 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52, George-Little Rock 44

Chariton 67, Clarke, Osceola 42

Charles City 66, New Hampton 39

Cherokee, Washington 81, Sioux Center 53

Clear Creek-Amana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 62, OT

Council Bluffs Lincoln 59, Sioux City East 51

Creston 44, Treynor 39

Danville 67, Holy Trinity 43

Davenport North 76, Davenport West 60

Decorah 59, Crestwood, Cresco 45

Des Moines Christian 58, Earlham 36

Des Moines Hoover 48, Ottumwa 30

Des Moines Lincoln 97, Des Moines East 60

Des Moines North 81, Des Moines Roosevelt 75

Diagonal 58, Twin Cedar 47

Don Bosco 43, Dunkerton 41

Dubuque Hempstead 77, Cedar Rapids Washington 58

Dubuque Senior 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47

Durant-Bennett 62, Mid-Prairie 52

East Marshall 55, South Hardin 54

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Alburnett 58

Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18

GMG 67, Valley Lutheran 26

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Iowa49

Gilbert 81, Nevada 68

Glenwood 74, Harlan 67

Grundy Center 62, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48

Highland 63, Louisa-Muscatine 37

IKM-Manning 63, Underwood 58

Indianola 69, Oskaloosa 47

Iowa City West 63, Waterloo East 39

Kee, Lansing 51, Postville 50

Keota 66, North Mahaska 49

Lake Mills 68, West Hancock 28

Lamoni 64, Orient-Macksburg 22

LeMars 63, Sioux City, West 60

Linn-Mar 65, Iowa City High 62, OT

Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 51

Lynnville-Sully 90, Tri-County 40

Madrid 70, AC/GC 63

MMCRU 63, Harris-Lake Park 58

Marion 83, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Wayne, Corydon 27

Montezuma 75, Iowa Valley 44

Moravia 56, Moulton-Udell 42

Mount Ayr 67, Southwest Valley 31

Mount Vernon 52, West Delaware 39

Murray 79, Melcher-Dallas 46

New London 69, Central Lee 53

Newton 66, Pella Christian 61

North Cedar, Stanwood 65, Bellevue 58

North Linn, 72, Springville 47

North Scott 70, Muscatine 44

Northwood-Kensett 51, North Butler 48

Norwalk 82, Grinnell 55

OA-BCIG 83, Woodbury Central 50

Ogden 82, West Central Valley49

Osage 74, Newman Catholic 64

Pekin 68, Winfield-Mount Union 44

Pella 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 53

Perry 49, Boone 41

Pleasantville 70, Woodward Academy 59

Riceville 56, Clarksville 34

Ridge View 58, MVAO-CO-U 41

River Valley 47, Siouxland Christian 41

Rock Valley 66, Spirit Lake 57

Rockford 54, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, North Union 38

Saint Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Bishop Heelan 40

Shenandoah 59, Red Oak 45

Sigourney 36, H-L-V 30

South Central Calhoun 85, Humboldt 73

South Winneshiek 70, MFL-Mar-Mac 55

Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 31

Southeast Valley 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44

Spencer 62, Sheldon 33

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Neb. 48

Stanton 60, Sidney 51

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 46

Tri-Center 49, Logan-Magnolia 42

Trinity Christian 34, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 32, OT

Turkey Valley 72, West Central 22

Valley, West Des Moines 83, Mason City 45

Van Meter 68, Interstate 35, Truro 35

Wahlert, Dubuque 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51

Wapsie Valley 50, Hudson 49

Waukee 76, Fort Dodge 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Oelwein 34

Webster City 75, Manson Northwest Webster 36

West Branch 56, Regina, Iowa City 54

West Burlington 57, Van Buren, Keosauqua 50

West Fork 73, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

West Harrison 56, Woodbine 45

West Lyon 53, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48

West Marshall 52, BCLUW 50

West Sioux 114, Akron-Westfield 40

Westwood 68, West Monona 48

Williamsburg 57, Solon 55

Wilton 66, West Liberty 56

Winterset 77, Bondurant Farrar 48

Woodward-Granger 54, Panorama 49

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News