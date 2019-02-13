NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;43;16;.729;—
Boston;37;21;.638;5½
Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½
Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13
New York;10;47;.175;32
Southeast Division
Charlotte;27;29;.482;—
Miami;26;30;.464;1
Orlando;26;32;.448;2
Washington;24;34;.414;4
Atlanta;19;38;.333;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—
Indiana;38;20;.655;5½
Detroit;26;30;.464;16½
Chicago;14;44;.241;29½
Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;24;.579;—
San Antonio;33;26;.559;1
Dallas;26;31;.456;7
New Orleans;25;33;.431;8½
Memphis;23;36;.390;11
Northwest Division
Denver;39;18;.684;—
Okla. City;37;19;.661;1½
Portland;34;23;.596;5
Utah;32;25;.561;7
Minnesota;27;30;.474;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;41;16;.719;—
L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10
Sacramento;30;27;.526;11
L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13
Phoenix;11;48;.186;31
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 148, Cleveland 139, 3 OTs
Milwaukee 106, Indiana 97
Boston 118, Detroit 110
Philadelphia 126, New York 111
Toronto 129, Washington 120
Chicago 122, Memphis 110
Minnesota 121, Houston 111
Miami 112, Dallas 101
Denver 120, Sacramento 118
L.A. Clippers 134, Phoenix 107
Portland 129, Golden State 107
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY
Team World vs. Team USA at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 50
BIG TEN
Nebraska 62, Minnesota 61
Rutgers 59, Northwestern 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 77, Illinois St. 64
Bradley 61, Loyola 54
Indiana St. 87, Valparaiso 82
Missouri St. 68, Evansville 56
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 93, Simpson 87
Loras 87, Luther 84
Neb. Wesleyan 78, Coe 45
Wartburg 103, Buena Vista 81
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 95, Dordt 92
Clarke 93, Graceland 91, 2OT
Grand View 89, Mount Mercy 68
Grinnell 121, Beloit 104
Iowa Wesleyan 87, Fontbonne 79
Jamestown 98, Northwestern 85
Monmouth 69, Cornell 67
Morningside 73, Doane 62
St. Ambrose 75, Trinity Christian 53
William Penn 76, Central Methodist 66
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 98, Sunrise Christian 88
Kirkwood 84, Iowa Central 78
Ellsworth 76, Southwestern 60
Indian Hills 99, North Central Missouri 84
EAST
Army 71, Boston U. 61
Colgate 74, Holy Cross 70
Hartford 81, Maine 73
Iona 57, Siena 52
La Salle 73, Duquesne 72
Lafayette 80, Navy 74
Loyola (Md.) 86, American U. 84
Mass.-Lowell 86, Albany (NY) 54
Saint Louis 73, George Washington 58
Seton Hall 90, Georgetown 75
Temple 82, SMU 74
UMBC 64, Binghamton 50
Vermont 73, New Hampshire 44
Villanova 85, Providence 67
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 64, Nicholls 48
Campbell 87, Hampton 84
Florida 66, Vanderbilt 57
Florida Gulf Coast 57, NJIT 55
Florida St. 88, Wake Forest 66
Gardner-Webb 77, Charleston Southern 74
George Mason 80, UMass 75, OT
Georgia Southern 75, South Alabama 65
Georgia St. 77, Troy 63
Jacksonville 93, Stetson 70
Liberty 74, Lipscomb 66
Longwood 62, High Point 59
Memphis 79, East Carolina 69
Miami 65, Clemson 64
Mississippi 60, Auburn 55
NC State 73, Syracuse 58
North Florida 80, Kennesaw St. 57
SE Louisiana 70, Incarnate Word 64
Tennessee 85, South Carolina 73
UCF 78, South Florida 65
UNC-Asheville 57, SC-Upstate 53
VCU 81, Richmond 60
Virginia Tech 76, Georgia Tech 68
Winthrop 93, Presbyterian 85
MIDWEST
Xavier 64, Creighton 61, OT
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 75, Cent. Arkansas 71
Lamar 75, Northwestern St. 70
Sam Houston St. 70, Texas A&M-CC 69
Stephen F. Austin 67, McNeese St. 57
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 85, Long Beach St. 82
Fresno St. 65, Boise St. 63
New Mexico 92, San Jose St. 60
UC Davis 76, CS Northridge 59
UCLA 75, California 67, OT
Utah St. 76, Wyoming 59
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 71, Kansas St. 48
Oklahoma 78, Kansas 67
TCU 76, Iowa St. 69
West Virginia 75, Texas Tech 72
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 74, Neb. Wesleyan 73
Loras 67, Luther 60
Simpson 92, Central 71
Wartburg 68, Buena Vista 54
IOWA COLLEGE
Beloit 70, Grinnell 73
Clarke 75, Graceland 72
Cornell 70, Monmouth 64
Dordt 83, Briar Cliff 35
Fontbonne 81, Iowa Wesleyan 55
Grand View 83, Mount Mercy 74
Morningside 83, Doane 53
Northwestern 88. Jamestown 58
Saint Ambrose 75, Trinity Christian 54
William Penn 70, Central Methodist 56
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC 77, Iowa Lakes 68
John Wood 65, Marshalltown 61
Kirkwood 48, Iowa Central 36
NIACC 101, Little Priest Tribal 66
Southwestern 82, Ellsworth 51
EAST
Albany (NY) 56, Mass.-Lowell 53
American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 56
Army 64, Lafayette 40
Binghamton 58, UMBC 46
Boston U. 61, Colgate 53
Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68
Holy Cross 47, Navy 44
Maine 78, Hartford 58
NC State 77, Syracuse 73
Niagara 74, Canisius 52
Notre Dame 97, Boston College 47
Saint Joseph's 55, UMass 54
Saint Louis 67, Duquesne 63
Vermont 51, New Hampshire 50
SOUTH
Belmont 89, Tennessee St. 65
Cincinnati 89, Memphis 69
Fordham 58, Davidson 42
Lamar 94, Northwestern St. 70
Richmond 57, St. Bonaventure 49
Stephen F. Austin 97, McNeese St. 48
Tulane 61, UCF 59
MIDWEST
Akron 91, Ball St. 61
Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 72
Cent. Michigan 87, W. Michigan 53
Kent St. 67, E. Michigan 54
Miami (Ohio) 70, N. Illinois 45
Oral Roberts 65, N. Dakota St. 54
S. Dakota St. 82, Nebraska-Omaha 38
Toledo 76, Ohio 50
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 76, Nicholls 66
Cent. Arkansas 77, Houston Baptist 58
Incarnate Word 76, SE Louisiana 69
Sam Houston St. 61, Texas A&M-CC 59
FAR WEST
Boise St. 83, Fresno St. 76
Denver 82, Purdue Fort Wayne 62
New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 60
San Diego St. 54, Colorado St. 45
UNLV 62, Air Force 47
Wyoming 53, Utah St. 35
Prep girls
Postseason
REGIONALS
ADM, Adel 60, Carlisle 48
AGWSR, Ackley 74, North Tama 21
Aplington-Parkersburg 64, St. Edmond 24
Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, West Harrison 44
Beckman Catholic 42, Bellevue 37
Bedford 59, Lamoni 47
Bishop Garrigan 58, Newman Catholic 35
Bondurant-Farrar 51, Newton 37
Boone 60, Perry 32
Boyden-Hull 43, South O'Brien 42
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 46
CAM, Anita 73, Audubon 67
Cascade, Western Dubuque 64, Belle Plaine 33
Center Point-Urbana 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 30
Central Decatur 71, Mount Ayr 48
Central Elkader 56, Dunkerton 41
Central Lee, Donnellson 44, West Burlington 40
Central Lyon 58, West Sioux, Hawarden 43
Cherokee, Washington 74, West Lyon 48
Clarksville 69, Rockford 33
Clear Creek-Amana 56, Mount Pleasant 48
Clear Lake 72, Kuemper Catholic 42
Collins-Maxwell 61, Baxter 46
Colo-Nesco 61, Paton-Churdan 50
Council Bluffs, Lincoln 38, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
Crestwood 28, New Hampton 20
Dallas Center-Grimes 77, Winterset 28
Davenport Assumption 47, Monticello 36
Davenport, North 86, Davenport, Central 58
Decorah 47, Independence 16
Des Moines Christian 59, Creston 39
Des Moines, East 69, Des Moines, North 33
Dike-New Hartford 57, Ogden 34
East Marshall 48, Martensdale-St Marys 45
Emmetsburg 47, North Union 42
Epworth, Western Dubuque 59, Iowa City, Liberty 25
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Algona 54
Exira-EHK 61, Glidden-Ralston 51
Fort Madison 46, Burlington 44
Fremont-Mills 51, Griswold 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Janesville 44
Glenwood 49, Harlan 35
Graettinger-Terril 49, George-Little Rock 36
Grundy Center 70, Lake Mills 15
Iowa City, City High 60, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Iowa Falls-Alden 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44
Jesup 59, Hudson 49
Kee, Lansing 31, Turkey Valley 30
Keota 50, Moulton-Udell 33
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 45
Lynnville-Sully 56, Iowa Mennonite School 42
Maquoketa 46, Clinton 38
Maquoketa Valley 57, East Buchanan 41
Marquette Catholic 57, Prince of Peace 29
Meskwaki Settlement School 66, HLV, Victor 41
MMCRU 65, Gehlen Catholic 60
Montezuma 82, Moravia 16
Murray 29, Diagonal 27
Nodaway Valley 53, Southwest Valley 42
North Butler 44, Tripoli 36
North Linn 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 21
North Mahaska 68, Southeast Warren 17
North Polk 64, PCM, Monroe 35
Norwalk 50, Knoxville 45
Osage 55, Forest City 40
Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, Hoover 14
Panorama 39, Woodward-Granger 23
Pella Christian 66, Pekin 53
Regina Catholic 54, West Branch 50
Ridge View 70, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 39
Roland-Story 50, Carroll 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Spencer 43
Seymour 69, Lenox 53
Shenandoah 71, Red Oak 58
Sigourney 41, Winfield-Mt Union 17
Sioux City, East 69, Sioux City, North 35
Sioux City, West 76, Fort Dodge 54
South Central Calhoun 57, East Sac County 43
South Tama 69, Centerville 35
South Winneshiek 54, MFL-Mar-Mac 42
Springville 58, Central City 51
Sumner-Fredricksburg 52, Wapsie Valley 37
Unity Christian 72, Rock Valley 63
Van Buren Community 56, Wayne 23
Wahlert Catholic 48, West Delaware, Manchester 32
Washington 44, Oskaloosa 28
Waterloo, East 68, Charles City 49
Waterloo, West 49, Dubuque Senior 30
Webster City 51, Storm Lake 46
West Fork 56, Saint Ansgar 49
West Hancock 70, West Bend-Mallard 17
Wilton 88, Highland, Riverside 30
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 30
Sophs: Cedar Falls 62, C.R. Washington 43
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Iowa City High 60, OT
Iowa City West 73, Dubuque Wahlert 59
Linn-Mar 53, Iowa City Liberty 48
NORTHEAST IOWA
Mount Vernon 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 42
WAMAC
Mount Vernon 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 42
Center Point-Urbana 67, Independence 44
STATE
Carlisle 73, Knoxville 46
Davenport West 55, Clinton 49
Des Moines North 83, Fort Dodge 53
Indianola 72, Pella 65
Oskaloosa 63, Grinnell 49
West Hancock, IL 56, Keokuk 50
Postseason
CLASS 1A DISTRICTS
BCLUW 77, GMG 69
Central Elkader 51, Midland 50 (OT)
Clarksville 45, West Central 39
Colo-Nesco 61, Tri-County 46
Iowa Valley 59, English Valleys 51
Lenox 46, Diagonal 43
Lisbon 59, Cedar Valley Christian 38
MMCRU 68, Clay Central-Everly 44
Moulton-Udell 55, Southeast Warren 48
North Union 64, Northwood-Kensett 39
Riceville 49, North Butler 38
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 71, Glidden-Ralston 36
Starmont 56, Kee 50
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
Albia 66, Williamsburg 64
Alta/Aurelia 66, Missouri Valley 30
Beckman Catholic 68, Union, La Porte City 38
Chariton 38, Interstate 35, Truro 29
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47, Roland-Story 46
Danville 62, Central Lee 26
Davis County 64, Van Buren 47
Jesup 61, North Cedar 49
Mount Ayr 67, ACGC 40
New Hampton 78, Waukon 73
Ogden 107, Woodward Academy 87
Panorama 70, West Central Valley 33
Pleasantville 76, Colfax-Mingo 45
South Hardin 77, Eagle Grove 37
Southeast Valley 64, Greene County 55
Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, East Marshall 32
Tipton 80, Durant 65
Wapello 56, Columbus Community 33
West Burlington 58, Mid-Prairie 45
West Marshall 56, Columbus Catholic 44
Wilton 60, Louisa-Muscatine 48
