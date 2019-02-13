Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;43;16;.729;—

Boston;37;21;.638;5½

Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½

Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13

New York;10;47;.175;32

Southeast Division

Charlotte;27;29;.482;—

Miami;26;30;.464;1

Orlando;26;32;.448;2

Washington;24;34;.414;4

Atlanta;19;38;.333;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—

Indiana;38;20;.655;5½

Detroit;26;30;.464;16½

Chicago;14;44;.241;29½

Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;24;.579;—

San Antonio;33;26;.559;1

Dallas;26;31;.456;7

New Orleans;25;33;.431;8½

Memphis;23;36;.390;11

Northwest Division

Denver;39;18;.684;—

Okla. City;37;19;.661;1½

Portland;34;23;.596;5

Utah;32;25;.561;7

Minnesota;27;30;.474;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;41;16;.719;—

L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10

Sacramento;30;27;.526;11

L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13

Phoenix;11;48;.186;31

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 148, Cleveland 139, 3 OTs

Milwaukee 106, Indiana 97

Boston 118, Detroit 110

Philadelphia 126, New York 111

Toronto 129, Washington 120

Chicago 122, Memphis 110

Minnesota 121, Houston 111

Miami 112, Dallas 101

Denver 120, Sacramento 118

L.A. Clippers 134, Phoenix 107

Portland 129, Golden State 107

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY

Team World vs. Team USA at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 50

BIG TEN

Nebraska 62, Minnesota 61

Rutgers 59, Northwestern 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 77, Illinois St. 64

Bradley 61, Loyola 54

Indiana St. 87, Valparaiso 82

Missouri St. 68, Evansville 56

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 93, Simpson 87

Loras 87, Luther 84

Neb. Wesleyan 78, Coe 45

Wartburg 103, Buena Vista 81

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 95, Dordt 92

Clarke 93, Graceland 91, 2OT

Grand View 89, Mount Mercy 68

Grinnell 121, Beloit 104

Iowa Wesleyan 87, Fontbonne 79

Jamestown 98, Northwestern 85

Monmouth 69, Cornell 67

Morningside 73, Doane 62

St. Ambrose 75, Trinity Christian 53

William Penn 76, Central Methodist 66

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 98, Sunrise Christian 88

Kirkwood 84, Iowa Central 78

Ellsworth 76, Southwestern 60

Indian Hills 99, North Central Missouri 84

EAST

Army 71, Boston U. 61

Colgate 74, Holy Cross 70

Hartford 81, Maine 73

Iona 57, Siena 52

La Salle 73, Duquesne 72

Lafayette 80, Navy 74

Loyola (Md.) 86, American U. 84

Mass.-Lowell 86, Albany (NY) 54

Saint Louis 73, George Washington 58

Seton Hall 90, Georgetown 75

Temple 82, SMU 74

UMBC 64, Binghamton 50

Vermont 73, New Hampshire 44

Villanova 85, Providence 67

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 64, Nicholls 48

Campbell 87, Hampton 84

Florida 66, Vanderbilt 57

Florida Gulf Coast 57, NJIT 55

Florida St. 88, Wake Forest 66

Gardner-Webb 77, Charleston Southern 74

George Mason 80, UMass 75, OT

Georgia Southern 75, South Alabama 65

Georgia St. 77, Troy 63

Jacksonville 93, Stetson 70

Liberty 74, Lipscomb 66

Longwood 62, High Point 59

Memphis 79, East Carolina 69

Miami 65, Clemson 64

Mississippi 60, Auburn 55

NC State 73, Syracuse 58

North Florida 80, Kennesaw St. 57

SE Louisiana 70, Incarnate Word 64

Tennessee 85, South Carolina 73

UCF 78, South Florida 65

UNC-Asheville 57, SC-Upstate 53

VCU 81, Richmond 60

Virginia Tech 76, Georgia Tech 68

Winthrop 93, Presbyterian 85

MIDWEST

Xavier 64, Creighton 61, OT

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 75, Cent. Arkansas 71

Lamar 75, Northwestern St. 70

Sam Houston St. 70, Texas A&M-CC 69

Stephen F. Austin 67, McNeese St. 57

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 85, Long Beach St. 82

Fresno St. 65, Boise St. 63

New Mexico 92, San Jose St. 60

UC Davis 76, CS Northridge 59

UCLA 75, California 67, OT

Utah St. 76, Wyoming 59

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 71, Kansas St. 48

Oklahoma 78, Kansas 67

TCU 76, Iowa St. 69

West Virginia 75, Texas Tech 72

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 74, Neb. Wesleyan 73

Loras 67, Luther 60

Simpson 92, Central 71

Wartburg 68, Buena Vista 54

IOWA COLLEGE

Beloit 70, Grinnell 73

Clarke 75, Graceland 72

Cornell 70, Monmouth 64

Dordt 83, Briar Cliff 35

Fontbonne 81, Iowa Wesleyan 55

Grand View 83, Mount Mercy 74

Morningside 83, Doane 53

Northwestern 88. Jamestown 58

Saint Ambrose 75, Trinity Christian 54

William Penn 70, Central Methodist 56

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DMACC 77, Iowa Lakes 68

John Wood 65, Marshalltown 61

Kirkwood 48, Iowa Central 36

NIACC 101, Little Priest Tribal 66

Southwestern 82, Ellsworth 51

EAST

Albany (NY) 56, Mass.-Lowell 53

American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 56

Army 64, Lafayette 40

Binghamton 58, UMBC 46

Boston U. 61, Colgate 53

Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68

Holy Cross 47, Navy 44

Maine 78, Hartford 58

NC State 77, Syracuse 73

Niagara 74, Canisius 52

Notre Dame 97, Boston College 47

Saint Joseph's 55, UMass 54

Saint Louis 67, Duquesne 63

Vermont 51, New Hampshire 50

SOUTH

Belmont 89, Tennessee St. 65

Cincinnati 89, Memphis 69

Fordham 58, Davidson 42

Lamar 94, Northwestern St. 70

Richmond 57, St. Bonaventure 49

Stephen F. Austin 97, McNeese St. 48

Tulane 61, UCF 59

MIDWEST

Akron 91, Ball St. 61

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 72

Cent. Michigan 87, W. Michigan 53

Kent St. 67, E. Michigan 54

Miami (Ohio) 70, N. Illinois 45

Oral Roberts 65, N. Dakota St. 54

S. Dakota St. 82, Nebraska-Omaha 38

Toledo 76, Ohio 50

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 76, Nicholls 66

Cent. Arkansas 77, Houston Baptist 58

Incarnate Word 76, SE Louisiana 69

Sam Houston St. 61, Texas A&M-CC 59

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, Fresno St. 76

Denver 82, Purdue Fort Wayne 62

New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 60

San Diego St. 54, Colorado St. 45

UNLV 62, Air Force 47

Wyoming 53, Utah St. 35

Prep girls

Postseason

REGIONALS

ADM, Adel 60, Carlisle 48

AGWSR, Ackley 74, North Tama 21

Aplington-Parkersburg 64, St. Edmond 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, West Harrison 44

Beckman Catholic 42, Bellevue 37

Bedford 59, Lamoni 47

Bishop Garrigan 58, Newman Catholic 35

Bondurant-Farrar 51, Newton 37

Boone 60, Perry 32

Boyden-Hull 43, South O'Brien 42

Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 46

CAM, Anita 73, Audubon 67

Cascade, Western Dubuque 64, Belle Plaine 33

Center Point-Urbana 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 30

Central Decatur 71, Mount Ayr 48

Central Elkader 56, Dunkerton 41

Central Lee, Donnellson 44, West Burlington 40

Central Lyon 58, West Sioux, Hawarden 43

Cherokee, Washington 74, West Lyon 48

Clarksville 69, Rockford 33

Clear Creek-Amana 56, Mount Pleasant 48

Clear Lake 72, Kuemper Catholic 42

Collins-Maxwell 61, Baxter 46

Colo-Nesco 61, Paton-Churdan 50

Council Bluffs, Lincoln 38, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Crestwood 28, New Hampton 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 77, Winterset 28

Davenport Assumption 47, Monticello 36

Davenport, North 86, Davenport, Central 58

Decorah 47, Independence 16

Des Moines Christian 59, Creston 39

Des Moines, East 69, Des Moines, North 33

Dike-New Hartford 57, Ogden 34

East Marshall 48, Martensdale-St Marys 45

Emmetsburg 47, North Union 42

Epworth, Western Dubuque 59, Iowa City, Liberty 25

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Algona 54

Exira-EHK 61, Glidden-Ralston 51

Fort Madison 46, Burlington 44

Fremont-Mills 51, Griswold 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Janesville 44

Glenwood 49, Harlan 35

Graettinger-Terril 49, George-Little Rock 36

Grundy Center 70, Lake Mills 15

Iowa City, City High 60, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

Iowa Falls-Alden 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44

Jesup 59, Hudson 49

Kee, Lansing 31, Turkey Valley 30

Keota 50, Moulton-Udell 33

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 45

Lynnville-Sully 56, Iowa Mennonite School 42

Maquoketa 46, Clinton 38

Maquoketa Valley 57, East Buchanan 41

Marquette Catholic 57, Prince of Peace 29

Meskwaki Settlement School 66, HLV, Victor 41

MMCRU 65, Gehlen Catholic 60

Montezuma 82, Moravia 16

Murray 29, Diagonal 27

Nodaway Valley 53, Southwest Valley 42

North Butler 44, Tripoli 36

North Linn 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 21

North Mahaska 68, Southeast Warren 17

North Polk 64, PCM, Monroe 35

Norwalk 50, Knoxville 45

Osage 55, Forest City 40

Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, Hoover 14

Panorama 39, Woodward-Granger 23

Pella Christian 66, Pekin 53

Regina Catholic 54, West Branch 50

Ridge View 70, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 39

Roland-Story 50, Carroll 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Spencer 43

Seymour 69, Lenox 53

Shenandoah 71, Red Oak 58

Sigourney 41, Winfield-Mt Union 17

Sioux City, East 69, Sioux City, North 35

Sioux City, West 76, Fort Dodge 54

South Central Calhoun 57, East Sac County 43

South Tama 69, Centerville 35

South Winneshiek 54, MFL-Mar-Mac 42

Springville 58, Central City 51

Sumner-Fredricksburg 52, Wapsie Valley 37

Unity Christian 72, Rock Valley 63

Van Buren Community 56, Wayne 23

Wahlert Catholic 48, West Delaware, Manchester 32

Washington 44, Oskaloosa 28

Waterloo, East 68, Charles City 49

Waterloo, West 49, Dubuque Senior 30

Webster City 51, Storm Lake 46

West Fork 56, Saint Ansgar 49

West Hancock 70, West Bend-Mallard 17

Wilton 88, Highland, Riverside 30

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 30

Sophs: Cedar Falls 62, C.R. Washington 43

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Iowa City High 60, OT

Iowa City West 73, Dubuque Wahlert 59

Linn-Mar 53, Iowa City Liberty 48

NORTHEAST IOWA

Mount Vernon 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

WAMAC

Mount Vernon 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

Center Point-Urbana 67, Independence 44

STATE

Carlisle 73, Knoxville 46

Davenport West 55, Clinton 49

Des Moines North 83, Fort Dodge 53

Indianola 72, Pella 65

Oskaloosa 63, Grinnell 49

West Hancock, IL 56, Keokuk 50

Postseason

CLASS 1A DISTRICTS

BCLUW 77, GMG 69

Central Elkader 51, Midland 50 (OT)

Clarksville 45, West Central 39

Colo-Nesco 61, Tri-County 46

Iowa Valley 59, English Valleys 51

Lenox 46, Diagonal 43

Lisbon 59, Cedar Valley Christian 38

MMCRU 68, Clay Central-Everly 44

Moulton-Udell 55, Southeast Warren 48

North Union 64, Northwood-Kensett 39

Riceville 49, North Butler 38

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 71, Glidden-Ralston 36

Starmont 56, Kee 50

CLASS 2A DISTRICTS

Albia 66, Williamsburg 64

Alta/Aurelia 66, Missouri Valley 30

Beckman Catholic 68, Union, La Porte City 38

Chariton 38, Interstate 35, Truro 29

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47, Roland-Story 46

Danville 62, Central Lee 26

Davis County 64, Van Buren 47

Jesup 61, North Cedar 49

Mount Ayr 67, ACGC 40

New Hampton 78, Waukon 73

Ogden 107, Woodward Academy 87

Panorama 70, West Central Valley 33

Pleasantville 76, Colfax-Mingo 45

South Hardin 77, Eagle Grove 37

Southeast Valley 64, Greene County 55

Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, East Marshall 32

Tipton 80, Durant 65

Wapello 56, Columbus Community 33

West Burlington 58, Mid-Prairie 45

West Marshall 56, Columbus Catholic 44

Wilton 60, Louisa-Muscatine 48

