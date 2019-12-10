NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;17;5;.773;—
Philadelphia;18;7;.720;½
Toronto;16;7;.696;1½
Brooklyn;13;10;.565;4½
New York;4;20;.167;14
Southeast Division
Miami;18;6;.750;—
Orlando;11;12;.478;6½
Charlotte;10;16;.385;9
Washington;7;16;.304;10½
Atlanta;6;18;.250;12
Central Division
Milwaukee;21;3;.875;—
Indiana;15;9;.625;6
Detroit;10;14;.417;11
Chicago;8;17;.320;13½
Cleveland;5;18;.217;15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;16;7;.696;—
Houston;15;8;.652;1
San Antonio;9;14;.391;7
Memphis;7;16;.304;9
New Orleans;6;18;.250;10½
Northwest Division
Denver;14;8;.636;—
Utah;13;11;.542;2
Oklahoma City;11;12;.478;3½
Minnesota;10;13;.435;4½
Portland;10;15;.400;5½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;21;3;.875;—
L.A. Clippers;18;7;.720;3½
Phoenix;11;12;.478;9½
Sacramento;10;13;.435;10½
Golden State;5;20;.200;16½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 114, Washington 107
Miami 135, Atlanta 121, OT
Philadelphia 97, Denver 92
Portland 115, New York 87
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Illinois 75, Merrimack 72
Minnesota 83, George Washington 50
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 78, Jackson St. 69
Northern Iowa 81, Omaha 45
IOWA COLLEGES
Dordt 94, Bellevue 72
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Southeastern 71, Carl Sandburg 49
EAST
Dartmouth 57, Maine 41
Duquesne 72, Cornell 62
Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 59
Princeton 73, Hartford 42
Temple 74, Villanova 69
SOUTH
Nicholls 74, Louisiana-Monroe 59
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 64, Fort Wayne 40
FAR WEST
Nevada 80, Cal State Stanislaus 62
New Mexico 92, Northern New Mexico 44
College men
BIG 12
Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68
Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57
Baylor 53, Butler 52
BIG TEN
Indiana 57, UConn 54
Penn St. 76, Maryland 69
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 79, Colorado 76
Bradley 91, Maryville (Mo.) 58
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff 86, Grand View 71
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Ellsworth 85, Quakerdale Prep 69
Iowa Western 95, Southeast 79
Indian Hills 95, Southwestern 61
EAST
Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51
Bryant 69, Fordham 61
Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63
Massachusetts-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66
St. Francis (NY) 64, Presbyterian 63
St. John's 82, Brown 71
Temple 108, Saint Joseph's 61
Towson 77, UMBC 71
SOUTH
Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52
Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61
McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73
The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83
UCF 79, Green Bay 66
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33
IUPUI 80, Indiana University South Bend 60
Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71
SOUTHWEST
UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62
FAR WEST
BYU 75, Nevada 42
Colorado St. 72, S. Dakota St. 68
New Mexico St. 72, Denver 67
Utah St. 94, Saint Katherine 49
Prep girls
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, IKM-Manning 43
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 21
Ames 60, Fort Dodge 41
Ankeny 54, Des Moines, Lincoln 18
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Union Community, LaPorte City 20
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 37
Assumption, Davenport 56, Davenport, West 21
Atlantic 78, Clarinda 23
Audubon 48, Treynor 39
Ballard 63, Pella 34
Beckman, Dyersville 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Belmond-Klemme 66, Eagle Grove 32
Bishop Garrigan 88, Lake Mills 28
CAM, Anita 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 20
Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, Bellevue 44
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 40
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 67, Waterloo, East 18
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58, Cedar Falls 57
Center Point-Urbana 66, Maquoketa 45
Central City 43, Lisbon 31
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Benton Community 34
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, West Lyon, Inwood 41
Central Springs 47, North Butler, Greene 39
Chariton 70, Albia 42
Clear Creek-Amana 49, West Delaware, Manchester 25
Colfax-Mingo 42, B-G-M 38
Collins-Maxwell 57, North Tama, Traer 26
Colo-NESCO 60, GMG, Garwin 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 46
Creston 51, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Crestwood, Cresco 57, Decorah 34
Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55
Des Moines Christian 62, AC/GC 39
Dike-New Hartford 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Des Moines, Roosevelt 64
Dubuque, Senior 54, Iowa City Liberty High School 49
East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Easton Valley 29
East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24
Eldon Cardinal 27, WACO, Wayland 24
Emmetsburg 74, Storm Lake 24
English Valleys, North English 42, Belle Plaine 37
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, Western Christian 43
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, Paton-Churdan 39
Forest City 46, North Union 26
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 47
Gilbert 85, Greene County 15
Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 57
Harlan 69, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33, Trinity Christian High School 29
Hinton 51, St. Mary's, Remsen 39
Holy Trinity 55, New London 43
Hudson 44, Jesup 42
Iowa City High 80, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Iowa City West 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 31
Johnston 67, Waukee 57
Kee, Lansing 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27
Keota 37, Tri-County, Thornburg 13
Knoxville 62, Clarke, Osceola 21
Lamoni 67, Melcher-Dallas 40
Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Washington 52
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Postville 16
MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sheldon 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 53, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 73, Harris-Lake Park 17
Marion 95, South Tama County, Tama 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, East Union, Afton 30
Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Baxter 49
Midland, Wyoming 54, Starmont 39
Moline, Ill. 55, Bettendorf 51
Montezuma 71, H-L-V, Victor 13
Moulton-Udell 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34
Mount Ayr 75, Lenox 19
Mount Vernon 43, Williamsburg 33
Muscatine 39, Clinton 29
Nevada 62, Saydel 13
New Hampton 54, Charles City 45
Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 23
Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Nashua-Plainfield 44
Nodaway Valley 62, Southwest Valley 40
North Fayette Valley 57, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49
North Mahaska, New Sharon 58, Lynnville-Sully 31
North Polk, Alleman 66, PCM, Monroe 27
North Scott, Eldridge 70, Pleasant Valley 33
Norwalk 59, Winterset 50
OA-BCIG 70, MVAO-CO-U 41
Okoboji, Milford 57, Rock Valley 45
Orient-Macksburg 51, Ankeny Christian Academy 30
Ottumwa 60, Fairfield 35
Pekin 43, Highland, Riverside 37
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Waterloo, West 48
Red Oak 57, Shenandoah 24
Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
Riceville 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 6
Ridge View 49, River Valley, Correctionville 15
Rockford 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 39
Roland-Story, Story City 67, South Hamilton, Jewell 37
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39
Saint Ansgar 50, Osage 49, OT
Seymour 60, Murray 38
Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 41
Sioux Center 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Sioux City, West 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Solon 60, Independence 12
South Central Calhoun 43, Webster City 36
Southeast Polk 81, Des Moines, Hoover 18
Southeast Valley 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Spirit Lake 58, Spencer 41
Springville 47, Calamus-Wheatland 26
Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39
Tripoli 50, Janesville 40
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, Central Elkader 37
Underwood 84, Riverside, Oakland 15
Unity Christian 73, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 41
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 44
Van Buren, Keosauqua 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 32
Van Meter 48, Ogden 40
Wapello 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9
Waukon 46, Caledonia, Minn. 45
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Oelwein 5
Wayne, Corydon 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
West Branch 72, Tipton 24
West Burlington 64, Mount Pleasant 31
West Central Valley, Stuart 60, Interstate 35,Truro 42
West Fork, Sheffield 42, Northwood-Kensett 20
West Hancock, Britt 77, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43
West Liberty 38, Monticello 28
West Sioux 60, Akron-Westfield 45
Westwood, Sloan 60, Kingsley-Pierson 52
Wilton 49, Durant-Bennett 43
Woodbury Central, Moville 44, Lawton-Bronson 32
Woodward-Granger 56, Earlham 46
Prep boys
Albia 57, Chariton 42
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 22
Ames 47, Fort Dodge 39
Ankeny 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 60, OT
Ankeny Centennial 59, Valley, West Des Moines 51
Ankeny Christian Academy 80, Orient-Macksburg 22
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Atlantic 60, Clarinda 56
Beckman, Dyersville 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Belle Plaine 61, English Valleys, North English 39
Bishop Garrigan 72, Lake Mills 65
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sioux City, North 39
Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 58
CAM, Anita 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 29
Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Bellevue 35
Center Point-Urbana 68, Maquoketa 41
Central City 62, Lisbon 35
Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Benton Community 56
Central Lee, Donnellson 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41
Central Springs 55, North Butler, Greene 47, OT
Charles City 57, New Hampton 45
Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 62
Clinton 58, Muscatine 55
Colfax-Mingo 57, B-G-M 45
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 37
Creston 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55
Des Moines, North 87, Marshalltown 64
Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 83, Waterloo Christian School 54
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Waterloo, East 49
Durant-Bennett 58, Wilton 39
Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 39
East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 43
East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24
East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 43
Easton Valley 84, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54
Eldon Cardinal 73, WACO, Wayland 39
Emmetsburg 74, Storm Lake 62
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Paton-Churdan 44
Forest City 66, North Union 37
GMG, Garwin 34, Colo-NESCO 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 51
Gilbert 95, Greene County 46
Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 58
Harlan 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46
Harris-Lake Park 68, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 43
Holy Trinity 43, New London 42
Hudson 55, Jesup 47
Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38
Janesville 58, Tripoli 50
Kee, Lansing 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
Keota 100, Tri-County, Thornburg 44
Kingsley-Pierson 57, Westwood, Sloan 27
Knoxville 79, Clarke, Osceola 49
Lamoni 74, Melcher-Dallas 51
Lawton-Bronson 58, Woodbury Central, Moville 42
Logan-Magnolia 57, Missouri Valley 43
Lone Tree 65, Louisa-Muscatine 26
MFL-Mar-Mac 77, Postville 63
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Sheldon 76
Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 60
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 35
Marion 60, South Tama County, Tama 16
Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 35
Mediapolis 56, Hillcrest Academy 52
Meskwaki Settlement School 71, Baxter 41
Midland, Wyoming 53, Starmont 51
Montezuma 78, H-L-V, Victor 42
Moulton-Udell 54, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40
Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 54
Mount Pleasant 57, West Burlington 38
Mount Vernon 54, Williamsburg 42
Murray 61, Seymour 44
Nevada 51, Saydel 39
Newell-Fonda 75, PAC-LM 60
Newman Catholic, Mason City 66, Nashua-Plainfield 63
Nodaway Valley 87, Southwest Valley 34
North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31
North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Lynnville-Sully 51
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 21
Northeast, Goose Lake 59, Anamosa 52
Oskaloosa 83, Centerville 36
Ottumwa 48, Fairfield 41
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 43
Pella 91, Ballard 75
Pella Christian 83, Grand View Christian 62
Red Oak 67, Shenandoah 64
Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
Riceville 53, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
River Valley, Correctionville 46, Ridge View 32
Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 66
Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 58
Sigourney 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 36
Sioux Center 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Alta-Aurelia 56
Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15
Siouxland Christian 83, West Monona 69
South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Roland-Story, Story City 38
South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, North Fayette Valley 29
Southeast Valley 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45
Spencer 51, Spirit Lake 45
Springville 76, Calamus-Wheatland 63
St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Hinton 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45
Treynor 69, Audubon 47
Underwood 48, Riverside, Oakland 33
Urbandale 84, Des Moines, East 29
Van Meter 71, Ogden 36
Wapello 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39
Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 54, Fort Madison 25
Waterloo, West 79, Cedar Falls 55
Waukee 68, Johnston 61
Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Oelwein 43
Webster City 78, South Central Calhoun 73
West Branch 75, Tipton 49
West Fork, Sheffield 63, Northwood-Kensett 49
West Sioux 124, Akron-Westfield 41
Western Christian 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 52
Winterset 58, Norwalk 57
