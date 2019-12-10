Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;17;5;.773;—

Philadelphia;18;7;.720;½

Toronto;16;7;.696;1½

Brooklyn;13;10;.565;4½

New York;4;20;.167;14

Southeast Division

Miami;18;6;.750;—

Orlando;11;12;.478;6½

Charlotte;10;16;.385;9

Washington;7;16;.304;10½

Atlanta;6;18;.250;12

Central Division

Milwaukee;21;3;.875;—

Indiana;15;9;.625;6

Detroit;10;14;.417;11

Chicago;8;17;.320;13½

Cleveland;5;18;.217;15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;16;7;.696;—

Houston;15;8;.652;1

San Antonio;9;14;.391;7

Memphis;7;16;.304;9

New Orleans;6;18;.250;10½

Northwest Division

Denver;14;8;.636;—

Utah;13;11;.542;2

Oklahoma City;11;12;.478;3½

Minnesota;10;13;.435;4½

Portland;10;15;.400;5½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;21;3;.875;—

L.A. Clippers;18;7;.720;3½

Phoenix;11;12;.478;9½

Sacramento;10;13;.435;10½

Golden State;5;20;.200;16½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 114, Washington 107

Miami 135, Atlanta 121, OT

Philadelphia 97, Denver 92

Portland 115, New York 87

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Illinois 75, Merrimack 72

Minnesota 83, George Washington 50

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 78, Jackson St. 69

Northern Iowa 81, Omaha 45

IOWA COLLEGES

Dordt 94, Bellevue 72

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Southeastern 71, Carl Sandburg 49

EAST

Dartmouth 57, Maine 41

Duquesne 72, Cornell 62

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 59

Princeton 73, Hartford 42

Temple 74, Villanova 69

SOUTH

Nicholls 74, Louisiana-Monroe 59

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 64, Fort Wayne 40

FAR WEST

Nevada 80, Cal State Stanislaus 62

New Mexico 92, Northern New Mexico 44

College men

BIG 12

Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57

Baylor 53, Butler 52

BIG TEN

Indiana 57, UConn 54

Penn St. 76, Maryland 69

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 79, Colorado 76

Bradley 91, Maryville (Mo.) 58

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff 86, Grand View 71

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Ellsworth 85, Quakerdale Prep 69

Iowa Western 95, Southeast 79

Indian Hills 95, Southwestern 61

EAST

Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51

Bryant 69, Fordham 61

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63

Massachusetts-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66

St. Francis (NY) 64, Presbyterian 63

St. John's 82, Brown 71

Temple 108, Saint Joseph's 61

Towson 77, UMBC 71

SOUTH

Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52

Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61

McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73

The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83

UCF 79, Green Bay 66

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33

IUPUI 80, Indiana University South Bend 60

Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71

SOUTHWEST

UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62

FAR WEST

BYU 75, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 72, S. Dakota St. 68

New Mexico St. 72, Denver 67

Utah St. 94, Saint Katherine 49

Prep girls

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, IKM-Manning 43

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 21

Ames 60, Fort Dodge 41

Ankeny 54, Des Moines, Lincoln 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Union Community, LaPorte City 20

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 37

Assumption, Davenport 56, Davenport, West 21

Atlantic 78, Clarinda 23

Audubon 48, Treynor 39

Ballard 63, Pella 34

Beckman, Dyersville 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Belmond-Klemme 66, Eagle Grove 32

Bishop Garrigan 88, Lake Mills 28

CAM, Anita 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 20

Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, Bellevue 44

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 40

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 67, Waterloo, East 18

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58, Cedar Falls 57

Center Point-Urbana 66, Maquoketa 45

Central City 43, Lisbon 31

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Benton Community 34

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, West Lyon, Inwood 41

Central Springs 47, North Butler, Greene 39

Chariton 70, Albia 42

Clear Creek-Amana 49, West Delaware, Manchester 25

Colfax-Mingo 42, B-G-M 38

Collins-Maxwell 57, North Tama, Traer 26

Colo-NESCO 60, GMG, Garwin 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 46

Creston 51, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Crestwood, Cresco 57, Decorah 34

Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55

Des Moines Christian 62, AC/GC 39

Dike-New Hartford 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Des Moines, Roosevelt 64

Dubuque, Senior 54, Iowa City Liberty High School 49

East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Easton Valley 29

East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24

Eldon Cardinal 27, WACO, Wayland 24

Emmetsburg 74, Storm Lake 24

English Valleys, North English 42, Belle Plaine 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, Western Christian 43

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, Paton-Churdan 39

Forest City 46, North Union 26

Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 47

Gilbert 85, Greene County 15

Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 57

Harlan 69, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33, Trinity Christian High School 29

Hinton 51, St. Mary's, Remsen 39

Holy Trinity 55, New London 43

Hudson 44, Jesup 42

Iowa City High 80, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Iowa City West 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 31

Johnston 67, Waukee 57

Kee, Lansing 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27

Keota 37, Tri-County, Thornburg 13

Knoxville 62, Clarke, Osceola 21

Lamoni 67, Melcher-Dallas 40

Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Washington 52

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Postville 16

MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sheldon 35

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 53, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 73, Harris-Lake Park 17

Marion 95, South Tama County, Tama 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, East Union, Afton 30

Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Baxter 49

Midland, Wyoming 54, Starmont 39

Moline, Ill. 55, Bettendorf 51

Montezuma 71, H-L-V, Victor 13

Moulton-Udell 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34

Mount Ayr 75, Lenox 19

Mount Vernon 43, Williamsburg 33

Muscatine 39, Clinton 29

Nevada 62, Saydel 13

New Hampton 54, Charles City 45

Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 23

Newman Catholic, Mason City 58, Nashua-Plainfield 44

Nodaway Valley 62, Southwest Valley 40

North Fayette Valley 57, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49

North Mahaska, New Sharon 58, Lynnville-Sully 31

North Polk, Alleman 66, PCM, Monroe 27

North Scott, Eldridge 70, Pleasant Valley 33

Norwalk 59, Winterset 50

OA-BCIG 70, MVAO-CO-U 41

Okoboji, Milford 57, Rock Valley 45

Orient-Macksburg 51, Ankeny Christian Academy 30

Ottumwa 60, Fairfield 35

Pekin 43, Highland, Riverside 37

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Waterloo, West 48

Red Oak 57, Shenandoah 24

Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

Riceville 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 6

Ridge View 49, River Valley, Correctionville 15

Rockford 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 39

Roland-Story, Story City 67, South Hamilton, Jewell 37

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39

Saint Ansgar 50, Osage 49, OT

Seymour 60, Murray 38

Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 41

Sioux Center 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Sioux City, West 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61

Solon 60, Independence 12

South Central Calhoun 43, Webster City 36

Southeast Polk 81, Des Moines, Hoover 18

Southeast Valley 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Spirit Lake 58, Spencer 41

Springville 47, Calamus-Wheatland 26

Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39

Tripoli 50, Janesville 40

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, Central Elkader 37

Underwood 84, Riverside, Oakland 15

Unity Christian 73, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 41

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 44

Van Buren, Keosauqua 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 32

Van Meter 48, Ogden 40

Wapello 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9

Waukon 46, Caledonia, Minn. 45

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Oelwein 5

Wayne, Corydon 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

West Branch 72, Tipton 24

West Burlington 64, Mount Pleasant 31

West Central Valley, Stuart 60, Interstate 35,Truro 42

West Fork, Sheffield 42, Northwood-Kensett 20

West Hancock, Britt 77, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43

West Liberty 38, Monticello 28

West Sioux 60, Akron-Westfield 45

Westwood, Sloan 60, Kingsley-Pierson 52

Wilton 49, Durant-Bennett 43

Woodbury Central, Moville 44, Lawton-Bronson 32

Woodward-Granger 56, Earlham 46

Prep boys

Albia 57, Chariton 42

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 22

Ames 47, Fort Dodge 39

Ankeny 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 60, OT

Ankeny Centennial 59, Valley, West Des Moines 51

Ankeny Christian Academy 80, Orient-Macksburg 22

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Atlantic 60, Clarinda 56

Beckman, Dyersville 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Belle Plaine 61, English Valleys, North English 39

Bishop Garrigan 72, Lake Mills 65

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sioux City, North 39

Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 58

CAM, Anita 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 29

Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Bellevue 35

Center Point-Urbana 68, Maquoketa 41

Central City 62, Lisbon 35

Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Benton Community 56

Central Lee, Donnellson 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41

Central Springs 55, North Butler, Greene 47, OT

Charles City 57, New Hampton 45

Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 62

Clinton 58, Muscatine 55

Colfax-Mingo 57, B-G-M 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 37

Creston 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55

Des Moines, North 87, Marshalltown 64

Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 83, Waterloo Christian School 54

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Waterloo, East 49

Durant-Bennett 58, Wilton 39

Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 39

East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 43

East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24

East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 43

Easton Valley 84, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

Eldon Cardinal 73, WACO, Wayland 39

Emmetsburg 74, Storm Lake 62

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Paton-Churdan 44

Forest City 66, North Union 37

GMG, Garwin 34, Colo-NESCO 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 51

Gilbert 95, Greene County 46

Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 58

Harlan 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46

Harris-Lake Park 68, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 43

Holy Trinity 43, New London 42

Hudson 55, Jesup 47

Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38

Janesville 58, Tripoli 50

Kee, Lansing 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

Keota 100, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Kingsley-Pierson 57, Westwood, Sloan 27

Knoxville 79, Clarke, Osceola 49

Lamoni 74, Melcher-Dallas 51

Lawton-Bronson 58, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

Logan-Magnolia 57, Missouri Valley 43

Lone Tree 65, Louisa-Muscatine 26

MFL-Mar-Mac 77, Postville 63

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Sheldon 76

Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 60

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 35

Marion 60, South Tama County, Tama 16

Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 35

Mediapolis 56, Hillcrest Academy 52

Meskwaki Settlement School 71, Baxter 41

Midland, Wyoming 53, Starmont 51

Montezuma 78, H-L-V, Victor 42

Moulton-Udell 54, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40

Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 54

Mount Pleasant 57, West Burlington 38

Mount Vernon 54, Williamsburg 42

Murray 61, Seymour 44

Nevada 51, Saydel 39

Newell-Fonda 75, PAC-LM 60

Newman Catholic, Mason City 66, Nashua-Plainfield 63

Nodaway Valley 87, Southwest Valley 34

North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31

North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Lynnville-Sully 51

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 21

Northeast, Goose Lake 59, Anamosa 52

Oskaloosa 83, Centerville 36

Ottumwa 48, Fairfield 41

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 43

Pella 91, Ballard 75

Pella Christian 83, Grand View Christian 62

Red Oak 67, Shenandoah 64

Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

Riceville 53, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

River Valley, Correctionville 46, Ridge View 32

Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 66

Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 58

Sigourney 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 36

Sioux Center 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Alta-Aurelia 56

Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15

Siouxland Christian 83, West Monona 69

South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Roland-Story, Story City 38

South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, North Fayette Valley 29

Southeast Valley 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45

Spencer 51, Spirit Lake 45

Springville 76, Calamus-Wheatland 63

St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Hinton 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45

Treynor 69, Audubon 47

Underwood 48, Riverside, Oakland 33

Urbandale 84, Des Moines, East 29

Van Meter 71, Ogden 36

Wapello 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39

Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 54, Fort Madison 25

Waterloo, West 79, Cedar Falls 55

Waukee 68, Johnston 61

Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Oelwein 43

Webster City 78, South Central Calhoun 73

West Branch 75, Tipton 49

West Fork, Sheffield 63, Northwood-Kensett 49

West Sioux 124, Akron-Westfield 41

Western Christian 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 52

Winterset 58, Norwalk 57

