NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;20;5;.800;—
Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3
Boston;13;10;.565;6
Brooklyn;8;17;.320;12
New York;8;17;.320;12
Southeast Division
Orlando;12;12;.500;—
Charlotte;11;12;.478;½
Washington;10;14;.417;2
Miami;9;14;.391;2½
Atlanta;5;19;.208;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;15;7;.682;—
Detroit;13;8;.619;1½
Indiana;14;10;.583;2
Cleveland;5;18;.217;10½
Chicago;5;20;.200;11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;13;9;.591;—
Dallas;12;10;.545;1
New Orleans;12;13;.480;2½
Houston;11;12;.478;2½
San Antonio;11;13;.458;3
Northwest Division
Denver;16;7;.696;—
Okla. City;15;7;.682;½
Portland;13;11;.542;3½
Minnesota;12;12;.500;4½
Utah;12;13;.480;5
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;16;7;.696;—
Golden State;16;9;.640;1
L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;2
Sacramento;12;11;.522;4
Phoenix;4;20;.167;12½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 96, Chicago 90
Orlando 105, Miami 90
Dallas 111, Portland 102
Sacramento 122, Phoenix 105
Utah 139, San Antonio 105<
GAMES TODAY
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Florida 66, West Virginia 56
Kansas 72, Wofford 47
Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80
BIG TEN
Indiana 64, Penn St. 62
Michigan 62, Northwestern 60
MISSOURI VALLEY
High Point 55, Valparaiso 53
Arkansas St. 87, Evansville 77
Bradley 68, Ark.-Little Rock 62
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NIACC 108, Luther JV 70
Iowa Western 80, Southeast 71
EAST
American U. 95, St. Francis (Pa.) 82
Boston U. 79, Mass.-Lowell 60
Bucknell 92, La Salle 79
Holy Cross 82, UMass 78
Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT
NJIT 77, Army 72
Penn 89, Miami 75
Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT
Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57
Syracuse 72, Northeastern 49
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 100, Howard 86
Auburn 67, UNC-Asheville 41
Belmont 76, Lipscomb 74
Clemson 65, St. Peter's 60
Davidson 99, Winthrop 81
Furman 98, Elon 77
Georgia St. 83, Alabama 80
Grambling St. 81, Centenary College of Louisiana 57
Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88
James Madison 73, Radford 66
Louisiana Tech 82, Prairie View 68
Memphis 88, S. Dakota St. 80
Mississippi St. 90, McNeese St. 77
SE Missouri 77, MVSU 57
UAB 73, North Alabama 67
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 100, Youngstown St. 94, 3 OTs
Cincinnati 78, N. Kentucky 65
Dayton 98, Detroit 59
E. Illinois 90, Fontbonne 37
Marquette 76, UTEP 69
Missouri 65, Texas-Arlington 45
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 83, Campbell 68
Houston 79, Lamar 56
Incarnate Word 82, Trinity (TX) 57
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 67, UC Merced 53
Colorado 82, South Dakota 58
New Mexico St. 100, New Mexico 65
St. Mary's (Calif.) 93, Bethune-Cookman 61
College women
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 67, Marshall 49
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 64, North Dakota 60
Bradley 82, Western Illinois 68
Illinois St. 61, Austin Peay 49
South Dakota 85, Missouri St. 74
IOWA COLLEGE
Emmaus 64, Faith Bible 23
Iowa Wesleyan 59, Robert Morris-Springfield 49
Grand View 89, Peru St. 79
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 69, ND St. College of Science 49
EXHIBITION
Drake 91, Clarke 43
EAST
Buffalo 84, Canisius 66
Maine 67, Harvard 60
Manhattan 60, Lafayette 49
Stony Brook 73, Sacred Heart 58
Towson 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
Yale 72, St. Peter's 56
SOUTH
Belmont 83, Lipscomb 43
Georgia 61, Furman 38
Liberty 89, ETSU 86
Louisville 102, UT Martin 62
Middle Tennessee 67, Troy 64
New Orleans 66, Memphis 59
S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 54
Tulane 71, Nicholls 46
Virginia Tech 55, Radford 44
W. Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 64
Wofford 107, Warren Wilson 30
MIDWEST
SE Missouri 82, Illinois at Springfield 46
UConn 98, Saint Louis 42
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 65, Tennessee Tech 42
Rio Grande 70, Texas A&M-CC 57
Texas State 92, St. Thomas (TX) 39
FAR WEST
S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 59
Wyoming 78, Denver 74
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo East 89, Waterloo West 72
Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Columbus 39
Tripoli 80, Waterloo Christian 35
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waterloo East 89, Waterloo West 72
Dubuque Wahlert 74, Decorah 50
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 59, Janesville 47
GMG 71, Collins-Maxwell 47
Clarksville 35, Riceville 26
Tripoli 80, Waterloo Christian 35
NORTH CENTRAL
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76, Southeast Valley 64
South Central Calhoun 56, Webster City 44
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 43
AGWSR 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 37
Grundy Center 62, East Marshall 53
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Hudson 28
Denver 83, Wapsie Valley 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Waterloo Columbus 39
West Marshall 59, South Hardin 58
NORTHEAST IOWA
Dubuque Wahlert 74, Decorah 50
New Hampton 64, North Tama 46
Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Oelwein 60
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 64, Lake Mills 52
Belmond-Klemme 64, Eagle Grove 32
Central Springs 37, North Butler 36
Forest City 70, North Union 36
West Fork 74, Northwood-Kensett 33
Osage 41, St. Ansgar 38
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, West Hancock 46
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 74, Cedar Valley Christian 23
Central City at Lisbon, ppd.
Easton Valley 87, East Buchanan 43
Maquoketa Valley 58, Marquette Catholic 46
North Linn 78, Prince of Peace 52
Calamus-Wheatland 72, Springville 68
Midland 55, Starmont 50
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge 53, Kee High 51
MFL MarMac 46, Postville 38
North Fayette Valley 50, South Winneshiek 43
Turkey Valley 64, Central Elkader 47
WAMAC
Maquoketa 66, Center Point-Urbana 56
Central DeWitt 61, Benton Community 59
Clear Creek Amana at West Delaware, ppd.
Independence 61, Solon 41
Mount Vernon 60, Williamsburg 43
Marion 72, South Tama 18
STATE
Albia 55, Chariton 44
Alburnett 74, Cedar Valley Christian 23
Ames 55, Fort Dodge 31
Ankeny 55, Des Moines Lincoln 44
Ankeny Christian 90, Orient-Macksburg 19
Ar-We-Va, 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65
Atlantic 61, Red Oak 34
Audubon 70, Missouri Valley 42
Belle Plaine 52, Sigourney 39
Bettendorf 74, Clinton 47
Blair, Neb. 54, Harlan 49
Boyden-Hull 71, George-Little Rock 66
Burlington Notre Dame 60, Danville 57
Camanche 51, North Cedar 39
Cascade 54, Bellevue 28
Cherokee 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
Clarinda Academy 74, Essex 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, CAM 43
Council Bluffs Lincoln 68, Council Bluffs Jefferson 42
Creston 60, Shenandoah 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Perry 26
Davenport Central 72, Davenport West 47
Davenport North 79, Burlington 48
Denison-Schleswig 74, Carroll 69
Des Moines Christian 79, AC/GC 63
Des Moines Hoover 41, Southeast Polk 39
Dowling Catholic 61, Des Moines Roosevelt 60
Durant-Bennett 72, Wilton 44
East Mills 52, Fremont Mills 43
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69, Davis County 38
Fairfield 54, Ottumwa 51
Gilbert 95, Greene County 61
IKM-Manning 41, Logan-Magnolia 36
Iowa Valley 51, Tri-County 37
Keota 76, English Valleys 35
Kingsley-Pierson 61, Westwood 34
Knoxville 74, Clarke, Osceola 64
Kuemper Catholic 60, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Lawton-Bronson 62, Woodbury Central 56
LeMars 75, Spencer 69
Lewis Central 75, Glenwood 59
Lone Tree 67, Louisa-Muscatine 57
Lynnville-Sully 78, Colfax-Mingo 72
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sheldon 33
Madrid 79, Woodward Academy 66
Martensdale-St. Marys 93, East Union, Afton 31
Mediapolis 66, Iowa Mennonite 48
Montezuma 73, B-G-M 43
Monticello 52, West Liberty 50, 2OT
Mount Ayr 56, Lenox 28
Murray 62, Seymour 42
Nevada 74, Saydel 57
New London 67, Holy Trinity 37
Newell-Fonda 74, PAC-LM 66
Nodaway Valley 68, Southwest Valley 60
North Mahaska 49, H-L-V 34
North Scott 77, Muscatine 42
Northeast, Goose Lake 58, Anamosa 53
Norwalk 85, Winterset 60
OA-BCIG 52, MVAO-CO-U 41
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 82, Whiting 20
Oskaloosa 86, Centerville 41
PCM 78, North Polk 52
Panorama 57, Pleasantville 43
Pella 60, Ballard 53
Pella Christian 70, Carlisle 41
Pleasant Valley 46, Assumption, Davenport 45, OT
Regina, Iowa City 61, Mid-Prairie 40
Ridge View 53, River Valley, Correctionville 45
Rock Valley 65, Okoboji, Milford 62
Ruthven-Ayrshire 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68, Bishop Heelan 53
Sidney 65, Heartland Christian 26
Sioux Center 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60
Sioux Central 47, Alta-Aurelia 36
Sioux City West 89, Sioux City North 64
South Hamilton 63, Roland-Story 39
South O'Brien 71, Harris-Lake Park 50
St. Mary's, Remsen 59, Hinton 32
Stanton 92, Griswold 27
Treynor 84, Underwood 55
Tri-Center, Neola 41, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37
Trinity Christian 56, MMMCRU 42
Twin Cedars 49, Moulton-Udell 42
Unity Christian 70, Gehlen Catholic 61
Urbandale 62, Des Moines East 60
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ankeny Centennial 60
Van Meter 67, Ogden 44
WACO 67, Eldon Cardinal 42
Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 69, Fort Madison 40
Waukee 52, Johnston 37
Wayne 60, Southeast Warren 39
West Branch 71, Tipton 55
West Burlington 53, Mount Pleasant 38
West Lyon 64, Central Lyon 41
West Sioux 90, Akron-Westfield 42
Western Christian 60, Spirit Lake 36
Woodbine 89, Paton-Churdan 56
Woodward-Granger 59, Earlham 57, OT
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35
Waterloo West 57, Waterloo East 23
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Columbus 20
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35
Iowa City High 66, Dubuque Hempstead 57
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque Wahlert 44
Iowa City High 66, Dubuque Hempstead 57
Iowa City West 64, Western Dubuque 50
Dubuque Senior 58, Iowa City Liberty 37
Cedar Rapids Washington 60, Linn-Mar 43
Waterloo West 57, Waterloo East 23
IOWA STAR
Janesville 74, Don Bosco 15
Clarksville 69, Riceville 19
Collins-Maxwell 56, GMG 36
Meskwaki Settlement 48, Baxter 39
NORTH CENTRAL
South Central Calhoun 54, Webster City 43
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Waterloo Columbus 20
AGWSR 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 37
Grundy Center 59, East Marshall 21
West Marshall 66, South Hardin 19
Jesup 55, Dike-New Hartford 40
Hudson 50, Sumner-Fredricksburg 42
Wapsie Valley 50, Denver 49
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 60, Decorah 35
New Hampton 60, Charles City 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 70, Oelwein 11
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 48, Lake Mills 40
Central Springs 25, North Butler 24
North Union 55, Forest City 47
Osage 50, St. Ansgar 48
West Fork 49, Northwood-Kensett 31
West Hancock 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52
TRI-RIVERS
Central City at Lisbon, ppd.
East Buchanan 56, Easton Valley 32
Marquette Catholic 77, Maquoketa Valley 64
North Linn 61, Prince of Peace 31
Springville 55, Calamus-Wheatland 51
Midland 51, Starmont 42
UPPER IOWA
Kee High 35, Clayton Ridge 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 79, Postville 9
North Fayette Valley 59, South Winneshiek 58
Turkey Valley 51, Central Elkader 36
WAMAC
DeWitt Central 43, Benton Community 30
Dyersville Beckman 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 31
Center Point-Urbana 71, Maquoketa 32
Solon 51, Independence 44
West Delaware at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.
Marion 65, South Tama 25
Mount Vernon 51, Williamsburg 45
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 51, Tri-Center 41
Ames 78, Fort Dodge 31
Anamosa 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 41
Ankeny 74, Des Moines Lincoln 39
Ankeny Christian 57, Orient-Macksburg 45
Audubon 74, Missouri Valley 28
Ballard 56, Pella 53
Bedford 53, Clarinda 32
Bellevue 50, Cascade 42
Bettendorf 59, Clinton 46
Bishop Heelan 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51
CAM 80, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47
Camanche 56, North Cedar 44
Carroll 54, Denison-Schleswig 53
Central Lee 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49
Central Lyon 50, West Lyon 31
Chariton 63, Albia 17
Cherokee 78, Estherville Lincoln Central 44
Council Bluffs Jefferson 38, Council Bluffs Lincoln 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Perry 15
Danville 46, Burlington Notre Dame 23
Davenport Central 54, Davenport West 43
Davenport North 67, Burlington 25
Davis County 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45
Des Moines Christian 67, AC/GC 37
Des Moines East 52, Urbandale 48
Earlham 39, Woodward-Granger 25
Essex 62, College Springs44
Fremont Mills 47, East Mills 23
Gilbert 55, Greene County 21
Griswold 43, Stanton 38
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47, Clay Central-Everly 27
Highland, Riverside 48, Pekin 47
Hinton 66, St. Mary's, Remsen 44
Holy Trinity 58, New London 28
IKM-Manning 50, Logan-Magnolia 42
Indianola 67, Des Moines North 19
Johnston 49, Waukee 41
Keota 41, English Valleys 36
Kingsley-Pierson 65, Westwood 64, OT
Knoxville 59, Clarke, Osceola 38
Kuemper Catholic 66, St. Albert Council Bluffs 60
LeMars 64, Spencer 27
Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 47
Louisa-Muscatine 64, Lone Tree 31
Lynnville-Sully 65, Colfax-Mingo 45
MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Sheldon 54
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, East Union 25
Mediapolis 62, Iowa Mennonite 37
Mid-Prairie 51, Regina, Iowa City 44
Montezuma 54, B-G-M 21
Monticello 64, West Liberty 40
Moulton-Udell 50, Twin Cedars 31
Mount Ayr 56, Lenox 28
Nevada 63, Saydel 14
Newell-Fonda 88, PAC-LM 35
Nodaway Valley 68, Southwest Valley 60
North Mahaska 59, H-L-V 23
North Polk 52, PCM, Monroe 33
North Scott 45, Muscatine 28
North Union 55, Forest City 47
Norwalk 39, Winterset 32
OA-BCIG 57, MVAO-CO-U 37
Okoboji, Milford 60, Rock Valley 59
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 74, Whiting 35
Ottumwa 50, Fairfield 46
Panorama 57, Pleasantville 16
Paton-Churdan 61, Woodbine 36
Pleasant Valley 56, Assumption, Davenport 20
Red Oak 54, Atlantic 50
Ridge View 50, River Valley 33
Roland-Story 45, South Hamilton 35
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23
Seymour 71, Murray 37
Shenandoah 60, Creston 52
Sidney 55, Heartland Christian 23
Sigourney 33, Belle Plaine 27
Sioux Center 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Sioux Central 67, Alta-Aurelia 11
South O'Brien 67, Harris-Lake Park 44
Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines Hoover 13
Southeast Warren 47, Wayne 34
Spirit Lake 43, Western Christian 24
Treynor 84, Underwood 55
Unity Christian 68, Gehlen Catholic 35
Valley, West Des Moines 63, Ankeny Centennial 50
Van Meter 41, Ogden 36
Wapello 58, Columbus Community 22
West Branch 60, Tipton 44
West Burlington 53, Mount Pleasant 38
West Sioux 57, Akron-Westfield 51
Wilton 79, Durant-Bennett 52
Woodbury Central 64, Lawton-Bronson 58
