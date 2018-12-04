Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;20;5;.800;—

Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3

Boston;13;10;.565;6

Brooklyn;8;17;.320;12

New York;8;17;.320;12

Southeast Division

Orlando;12;12;.500;—

Charlotte;11;12;.478;½

Washington;10;14;.417;2

Miami;9;14;.391;2½

Atlanta;5;19;.208;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;15;7;.682;—

Detroit;13;8;.619;1½

Indiana;14;10;.583;2

Cleveland;5;18;.217;10½

Chicago;5;20;.200;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;13;9;.591;—

Dallas;12;10;.545;1

New Orleans;12;13;.480;2½

Houston;11;12;.478;2½

San Antonio;11;13;.458;3

Northwest Division

Denver;16;7;.696;—

Okla. City;15;7;.682;½

Portland;13;11;.542;3½

Minnesota;12;12;.500;4½

Utah;12;13;.480;5

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;16;7;.696;—

Golden State;16;9;.640;1

L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;2

Sacramento;12;11;.522;4

Phoenix;4;20;.167;12½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 96, Chicago 90

Orlando 105, Miami 90

Dallas 111, Portland 102

Sacramento 122, Phoenix 105

Utah 139, San Antonio 105<

GAMES TODAY

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Florida 66, West Virginia 56

Kansas 72, Wofford 47

Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80

BIG TEN

Indiana 64, Penn St. 62

Michigan 62, Northwestern 60

MISSOURI VALLEY

High Point 55, Valparaiso 53

Arkansas St. 87, Evansville 77

Bradley 68, Ark.-Little Rock 62

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NIACC 108, Luther JV 70

Iowa Western 80, Southeast 71

EAST

American U. 95, St. Francis (Pa.) 82

Boston U. 79, Mass.-Lowell 60

Bucknell 92, La Salle 79

Holy Cross 82, UMass 78

Maine 75, Fordham 68, 2OT

NJIT 77, Army 72

Penn 89, Miami 75

Providence 100, Boston College 95, OT

Seton Hall 77, New Hampshire 57

Syracuse 72, Northeastern 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 100, Howard 86

Auburn 67, UNC-Asheville 41

Belmont 76, Lipscomb 74

Clemson 65, St. Peter's 60

Davidson 99, Winthrop 81

Furman 98, Elon 77

Georgia St. 83, Alabama 80

Grambling St. 81, Centenary College of Louisiana 57

Jacksonville 94, Presbyterian 88

James Madison 73, Radford 66

Louisiana Tech 82, Prairie View 68

Memphis 88, S. Dakota St. 80

Mississippi St. 90, McNeese St. 77

SE Missouri 77, MVSU 57

UAB 73, North Alabama 67

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 100, Youngstown St. 94, 3 OTs

Cincinnati 78, N. Kentucky 65

Dayton 98, Detroit 59

E. Illinois 90, Fontbonne 37

Marquette 76, UTEP 69

Missouri 65, Texas-Arlington 45

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 83, Campbell 68

Houston 79, Lamar 56

Incarnate Word 82, Trinity (TX) 57

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 67, UC Merced 53

Colorado 82, South Dakota 58

New Mexico St. 100, New Mexico 65

St. Mary's (Calif.) 93, Bethune-Cookman 61

College women

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 67, Marshall 49

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 64, North Dakota 60

Bradley 82, Western Illinois 68

Illinois St. 61, Austin Peay 49

South Dakota 85, Missouri St. 74

IOWA COLLEGE

Emmaus 64, Faith Bible 23

Iowa Wesleyan 59, Robert Morris-Springfield 49

Grand View 89, Peru St. 79

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 69, ND St. College of Science 49

EXHIBITION

Drake 91, Clarke 43

EAST

Buffalo 84, Canisius 66

Maine 67, Harvard 60

Manhattan 60, Lafayette 49

Stony Brook 73, Sacred Heart 58

Towson 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

Yale 72, St. Peter's 56

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Lipscomb 43

Georgia 61, Furman 38

Liberty 89, ETSU 86

Louisville 102, UT Martin 62

Middle Tennessee 67, Troy 64

New Orleans 66, Memphis 59

S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 54

Tulane 71, Nicholls 46

Virginia Tech 55, Radford 44

W. Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 64

Wofford 107, Warren Wilson 30

MIDWEST

SE Missouri 82, Illinois at Springfield 46

UConn 98, Saint Louis 42

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 65, Tennessee Tech 42

Rio Grande 70, Texas A&M-CC 57

Texas State 92, St. Thomas (TX) 39

FAR WEST

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 59

Wyoming 78, Denver 74

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo East 89, Waterloo West 72

Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Columbus 39

Tripoli 80, Waterloo Christian 35

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo East 89, Waterloo West 72

Dubuque Wahlert 74, Decorah 50

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 59, Janesville 47

GMG 71, Collins-Maxwell 47

Clarksville 35, Riceville 26

Tripoli 80, Waterloo Christian 35

NORTH CENTRAL

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76, Southeast Valley 64

South Central Calhoun 56, Webster City 44

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 43

AGWSR 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 37

Grundy Center 62, East Marshall 53

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Hudson 28

Denver 83, Wapsie Valley 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Waterloo Columbus 39

West Marshall 59, South Hardin 58

NORTHEAST IOWA

Dubuque Wahlert 74, Decorah 50

New Hampton 64, North Tama 46

Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Oelwein 60

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 64, Lake Mills 52

Belmond-Klemme 64, Eagle Grove 32

Central Springs 37, North Butler 36

Forest City 70, North Union 36

West Fork 74, Northwood-Kensett 33

Osage 41, St. Ansgar 38

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, West Hancock 46

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 74, Cedar Valley Christian 23

Central City at Lisbon, ppd.

Easton Valley 87, East Buchanan 43

Maquoketa Valley 58, Marquette Catholic 46

North Linn 78, Prince of Peace 52

Calamus-Wheatland 72, Springville 68

Midland 55, Starmont 50

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge 53, Kee High 51

MFL MarMac 46, Postville 38

North Fayette Valley 50, South Winneshiek 43

Turkey Valley 64, Central Elkader 47

WAMAC

Maquoketa 66, Center Point-Urbana 56

Central DeWitt 61, Benton Community 59

Clear Creek Amana at West Delaware, ppd.

Independence 61, Solon 41

Mount Vernon 60, Williamsburg 43

Marion 72, South Tama 18

STATE

Albia 55, Chariton 44

Alburnett 74, Cedar Valley Christian 23

Ames 55, Fort Dodge 31

Ankeny 55, Des Moines Lincoln 44

Ankeny Christian 90, Orient-Macksburg 19

Ar-We-Va, 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65

Atlantic 61, Red Oak 34

Audubon 70, Missouri Valley 42

Belle Plaine 52, Sigourney 39

Bettendorf 74, Clinton 47

Blair, Neb. 54, Harlan 49

Boyden-Hull 71, George-Little Rock 66

Burlington Notre Dame 60, Danville 57

Camanche 51, North Cedar 39

Cascade 54, Bellevue 28

Cherokee 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 50

Clarinda Academy 74, Essex 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, CAM 43

Council Bluffs Lincoln 68, Council Bluffs Jefferson 42

Creston 60, Shenandoah 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Perry 26

Davenport Central 72, Davenport West 47

Davenport North 79, Burlington 48

Denison-Schleswig 74, Carroll 69

Des Moines Christian 79, AC/GC 63

Des Moines Hoover 41, Southeast Polk 39

Dowling Catholic 61, Des Moines Roosevelt 60

Durant-Bennett 72, Wilton 44

East Mills 52, Fremont Mills 43

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69, Davis County 38

Fairfield 54, Ottumwa 51

Gilbert 95, Greene County 61

IKM-Manning 41, Logan-Magnolia 36

Iowa Valley 51, Tri-County 37

Keota 76, English Valleys 35

Kingsley-Pierson 61, Westwood 34

Knoxville 74, Clarke, Osceola 64

Kuemper Catholic 60, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Lawton-Bronson 62, Woodbury Central 56

LeMars 75, Spencer 69

Lewis Central 75, Glenwood 59

Lone Tree 67, Louisa-Muscatine 57

Lynnville-Sully 78, Colfax-Mingo 72

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sheldon 33

Madrid 79, Woodward Academy 66

Martensdale-St. Marys 93, East Union, Afton 31

Mediapolis 66, Iowa Mennonite 48

Montezuma 73, B-G-M 43

Monticello 52, West Liberty 50, 2OT

Mount Ayr 56, Lenox 28

Murray 62, Seymour 42

Nevada 74, Saydel 57

New London 67, Holy Trinity 37

Newell-Fonda 74, PAC-LM 66

Nodaway Valley 68, Southwest Valley 60

North Mahaska 49, H-L-V 34

North Scott 77, Muscatine 42

Northeast, Goose Lake 58, Anamosa 53

Norwalk 85, Winterset 60

OA-BCIG 52, MVAO-CO-U 41

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 82, Whiting 20

Oskaloosa 86, Centerville 41

PCM 78, North Polk 52

Panorama 57, Pleasantville 43

Pella 60, Ballard 53

Pella Christian 70, Carlisle 41

Pleasant Valley 46, Assumption, Davenport 45, OT

Regina, Iowa City 61, Mid-Prairie 40

Ridge View 53, River Valley, Correctionville 45

Rock Valley 65, Okoboji, Milford 62

Ruthven-Ayrshire 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68, Bishop Heelan 53

Sidney 65, Heartland Christian 26

Sioux Center 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60

Sioux Central 47, Alta-Aurelia 36

Sioux City West 89, Sioux City North 64

South Hamilton 63, Roland-Story 39

South O'Brien 71, Harris-Lake Park 50

St. Mary's, Remsen 59, Hinton 32

Stanton 92, Griswold 27

Treynor 84, Underwood 55

Tri-Center, Neola 41, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37

Trinity Christian 56, MMMCRU 42

Twin Cedars 49, Moulton-Udell 42

Unity Christian 70, Gehlen Catholic 61

Urbandale 62, Des Moines East 60

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ankeny Centennial 60

Van Meter 67, Ogden 44

WACO 67, Eldon Cardinal 42

Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 69, Fort Madison 40

Waukee 52, Johnston 37

Wayne 60, Southeast Warren 39

West Branch 71, Tipton 55

West Burlington 53, Mount Pleasant 38

West Lyon 64, Central Lyon 41

West Sioux 90, Akron-Westfield 42

Western Christian 60, Spirit Lake 36

Woodbine 89, Paton-Churdan 56

Woodward-Granger 59, Earlham 57, OT

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35

Waterloo West 57, Waterloo East 23

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Columbus 20

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35

Iowa City High 66, Dubuque Hempstead 57

Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque Wahlert 44

Iowa City High 66, Dubuque Hempstead 57

Iowa City West 64, Western Dubuque 50

Dubuque Senior 58, Iowa City Liberty 37

Cedar Rapids Washington 60, Linn-Mar 43

Waterloo West 57, Waterloo East 23

IOWA STAR

Janesville 74, Don Bosco 15

Clarksville 69, Riceville 19

Collins-Maxwell 56, GMG 36

Meskwaki Settlement 48, Baxter 39

NORTH CENTRAL

South Central Calhoun 54, Webster City 43

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Waterloo Columbus 20

AGWSR 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 37

Grundy Center 59, East Marshall 21

West Marshall 66, South Hardin 19

Jesup 55, Dike-New Hartford 40

Hudson 50, Sumner-Fredricksburg 42

Wapsie Valley 50, Denver 49

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 60, Decorah 35

New Hampton 60, Charles City 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 70, Oelwein 11

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 48, Lake Mills 40

Central Springs 25, North Butler 24

North Union 55, Forest City 47

Osage 50, St. Ansgar 48

West Fork 49, Northwood-Kensett 31

West Hancock 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52

TRI-RIVERS

Central City at Lisbon, ppd.

East Buchanan 56, Easton Valley 32

Marquette Catholic 77, Maquoketa Valley 64

North Linn 61, Prince of Peace 31

Springville 55, Calamus-Wheatland 51

Midland 51, Starmont 42

UPPER IOWA

Kee High 35, Clayton Ridge 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 79, Postville 9

North Fayette Valley 59, South Winneshiek 58

Turkey Valley 51, Central Elkader 36

WAMAC

DeWitt Central 43, Benton Community 30

Dyersville Beckman 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 31

Center Point-Urbana 71, Maquoketa 32

Solon 51, Independence 44

West Delaware at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.

Marion 65, South Tama 25

Mount Vernon 51, Williamsburg 45

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 51, Tri-Center 41

Ames 78, Fort Dodge 31

Anamosa 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 41

Ankeny 74, Des Moines Lincoln 39

Ankeny Christian 57, Orient-Macksburg 45

Audubon 74, Missouri Valley 28

Ballard 56, Pella 53

Bedford 53, Clarinda 32

Bellevue 50, Cascade 42

Bettendorf 59, Clinton 46

Bishop Heelan  61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51

CAM 80, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47

Camanche 56, North Cedar 44

Carroll 54, Denison-Schleswig 53

Central Lee 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49

Central Lyon 50, West Lyon 31

Chariton 63, Albia 17

Cherokee 78, Estherville Lincoln Central 44

Council Bluffs Jefferson 38, Council Bluffs Lincoln 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Perry 15

Danville 46, Burlington Notre Dame 23

Davenport Central 54, Davenport West 43

Davenport North 67, Burlington 25

Davis County 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45

Des Moines Christian 67, AC/GC 37

Des Moines East 52, Urbandale 48

Earlham 39, Woodward-Granger 25

Essex 62, College Springs44

Fremont Mills 47, East Mills 23

Gilbert 55, Greene County 21

Griswold 43, Stanton 38

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47, Clay Central-Everly 27

Highland, Riverside 48, Pekin 47

Hinton 66, St. Mary's, Remsen 44

Holy Trinity 58, New London 28

IKM-Manning 50, Logan-Magnolia 42

Indianola 67, Des Moines North 19

Johnston 49, Waukee 41

Keota 41, English Valleys 36

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Westwood 64, OT

Knoxville 59, Clarke, Osceola 38

Kuemper Catholic 66, St. Albert Council Bluffs 60

LeMars 64, Spencer 27

Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 47

Louisa-Muscatine 64, Lone Tree 31

Lynnville-Sully 65, Colfax-Mingo 45

MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Sheldon 54

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, East Union 25

Mediapolis 62, Iowa Mennonite 37

Mid-Prairie 51, Regina, Iowa City 44

Montezuma 54, B-G-M 21

Monticello 64, West Liberty 40

Moulton-Udell 50, Twin Cedars 31

Mount Ayr 56, Lenox 28

Nevada 63, Saydel 14

Newell-Fonda 88, PAC-LM 35

Nodaway Valley 68, Southwest Valley 60

North Mahaska 59, H-L-V 23

North Polk 52, PCM, Monroe 33

North Scott 45, Muscatine 28

North Union 55, Forest City 47

Norwalk 39, Winterset 32

OA-BCIG 57, MVAO-CO-U 37

Okoboji, Milford 60, Rock Valley 59

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 74, Whiting 35

Ottumwa 50, Fairfield 46

Panorama 57, Pleasantville 16

Paton-Churdan 61, Woodbine 36

Pleasant Valley 56, Assumption, Davenport 20

Red Oak 54, Atlantic 50

Ridge View 50, River Valley 33

Roland-Story 45, South Hamilton 35

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23

Seymour 71, Murray 37

Shenandoah 60, Creston 52

Sidney 55, Heartland Christian 23

Sigourney 33, Belle Plaine 27

Sioux Center 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Sioux Central 67, Alta-Aurelia 11

South O'Brien 67, Harris-Lake Park 44

Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines Hoover 13

Southeast Warren 47, Wayne 34

Spirit Lake 43, Western Christian 24

Treynor 84, Underwood 55

Unity Christian 68, Gehlen Catholic 35

Valley, West Des Moines 63, Ankeny Centennial 50

Van Meter 41, Ogden 36

Wapello 58, Columbus Community 22

West Branch 60, Tipton 44

West Burlington 53, Mount Pleasant 38

West Sioux 57, Akron-Westfield 51

Wilton 79, Durant-Bennett 52

Woodbury Central 64, Lawton-Bronson 58

