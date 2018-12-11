Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;22;7;.759;—

Philadelphia;19;9;.679;2½

Boston;16;10;.615;4½

Brooklyn;10;18;.357;11½

New York;8;20;.286;13½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;13;13;.500;—

Orlando;12;15;.444;1½

Miami;11;15;.423;2

Washington;11;16;.407;2½

Atlanta;6;20;.231;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;18;8;.692;—

Indiana;17;10;.630;1½

Detroit;13;12;.520;4½

Cleveland;6;21;.222;12½

Chicago;6;22;.214;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;15;11;.577;—

Dallas;14;11;.560;½

San Antonio;14;14;.500;2

New Orleans;14;15;.483;2½

Houston;12;14;.462;3

Northwest Division

Okla. City;17;8;.680;—

Denver;18;9;.667;—

Portland;15;12;.556;3

Minnesota;13;14;.481;5

Utah;13;15;.464;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;19;9;.679;—

L.A. Clippers;17;10;.630;1½

L.A. Lakers;17;10;.630;1½

Sacramento;14;12;.538;4

Phoenix;4;24;.143;15

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 111, Portland 104

San Antonio 111, Phoenix 86

Toronto 123, L.A. Clippers 99

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Orlando at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Illinois 84, Murray St. 53

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Southeastern 65, Carl Sandburg 53

EAST

Fordham 68, Columbia 49

Hartford 65, Rhode Island 51

Princeton 79, Monmouth (NJ) 47

Stony Brook 53, Iona 51

Yale 62, Army 51

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 74, Erskine 50

Jackson St. 105, Spring Hill 57

Johnson C. Smith 53, NC A&T 50

LSU 86, McNeese St. 36

North Florida 62, FIU 53

Southern Miss. 66, Alcorn St. 45

UNC Asheville 56, ETSU 55

MIDWEST

Wichita St. 70, Grambling St. 61

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 70, North Central (Minn.) 67

Wis.-Stout 66, Ripon 55

Wis.-Whitewater 48, Milwaukee Engineering 42

FAR WEST

Nevada 75, Cal State Stanislaus 52

New Mexico St. 66, Denver 64

Portland St. 60, Grand Canyon 55

College men

BIG TEN

Minnesota 80, North Florida 71

Maryland 94 Loyola (MD) 71

EAST

NJIT 53, Fordham 50

Penn 78, Villanova 75

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Mass.-Lowell 69

Towson 80, UMBC 76, 2OT

Yale 71, Albany (NY) 63

SOUTH

Furman 77, Charleston Southern 69

Jackson St. 77, Fisk 56

Liberty 79, SC State 55

Louisiana Tech 96, MVSU 80

Louisiana-Lafayette 122, Prairie View 90

Louisiana-Monroe 72, Grambling St. 67

Southern Miss. 81, Millsaps 47

MIDWEST

Augsburg 99, Minn.-Morris 67

Carthage 84, Beloit 67

Green Bay 112, Wis.-Stout 46

S. Dakota St. 139, Savannah St. 72

SOUTHWEST

UALR 67, Miles 47

FAR WEST

Colorado 78, New Mexico 75

Denver 90, Wyoming 87, OT

N. Colorado 118, JW, Col. 52

Sacramento St. 81, Holy Names 56

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36

Cedar Rapids Washington 63, Waterloo West 50

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Waterloo East 51

JV: Kennedy 57, East 38

Dunkerton 49, Waterloo Christian 24

Union Community 41, Waterloo Columbus 36

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36

Cedar Rapids Prairie 52, Linn-Mar 36

Cedar Rapids Washington 63, Waterloo West 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Dubuque Hempstead 41

Iowa City West 51, Dubuque Senior 41

Iowa City High 74, Dubuque Wahlert 46

Western Dubuque 64, Iowa City Liberty 49

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Waterloo East 51

IOWA STAR

Baxter 38, North Tama 21

Clarksville 58, Tripoli 46

Meskwaki 46, GMG 43

Janesville 68, Riceville 32

Dunkerton 49, Waterloo Christian 24

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls-Alden 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Clear Lake 60, Webster City 27

Algona 57, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 45

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, Humboldt 29

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR 53, BCLUW 50

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Dike-New Hartford 35

East Marshall 42, South Hardin 31

Grundy Center 54, West Marshall 32

Denver 70, Jesup 62

Hudson 35, Wapsie Valley 30

Union Community 41, Waterloo Columbus 36

NORTHEAST IOWA

Oelwein 44, Decorah 32

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, New Hampton 36

Waukon 42, Crestwood 31

TOP OF IOWA

North Union 70, Belmond-Klemme 37

West Fork 74, Central Springs 40

Lake Mills 61, Eagle Grove 20

Mason City Newman 43, Rockford 39

Forest City 55, Northwood-Kensett 15

Osage 61, North Butler 24

West Hancock 87, North Iowa 28

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 71, Central City 50

Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Springville 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 33

Bellevue Marquette 60, Lisbon 33

Maquoketa Valley 58, East Buchanan 40

North Linn 81, Starmont 29

UPPER IOWA

North Fayette Valley 58, Central Elkader 53

MFL MarMac 78, West Central 19

South Winneshiek 64, Postville 10

Kee High (Lansing) 38, Turkey Valley 37

WAMAC

Clear Creek Amana 67, Independence 31

Dyersville Beckman 47, West Delaware 20

Marion 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 11

Mount Vernon 43, Maquoketa 33

Central DeWitt 71, Solon 36

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 63, Underwood 38

ADM 7, Carlisle 37

Albia 69, Clarke 59

Ankeny Centennial 57, Des Moines Roosevelt 26

Assumption, Davenport 76, Davenport West 6

Ballard 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 53, 2 OTs

Belle Plaine 39, Keota 18

Bettendorf 68, Burlington 20

Burlington Notre Dame 76, New London 44

CAM, Anita 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Camanche 45, Northeast, Goose Lake 25

Cascade 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 35

Center Point-Urbana 58, South Tama 20

Centerville 58, Chariton 50

Central Decatur 75, Southeast Warren 17

Central Lee 68, West Burlington 62, OT

Central Lyon 58, Sioux Center 57

Cherokee82, Storm Lake 35

Clinton 65, Davenport Central 54

Council Bluffs Lincoln 70, Sioux City North 36

Creston 47, Harlan 38

Davenport North 49, Muscatine 42

Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 31

Des Moines Hoover 40, Fort Dodge 39

Earlham 64, AC/GC 56, OT

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hinton 37

George-Little Rock 60, Sheldon 52, OT

Gilbert 58, Roland-Story 35

Glenwood 67, Atlantic 39

Grand View Christian 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41

Grinnell 72, Boone 35

Griswold 44, College Springs 23

Harris-Lake Park 37, Trinity Christian 26

Highland 54, Winfield-Mount Union 21

IKM-Manning 59, Riverside 12

Johnston 55, Des Moines East 48

Knoxville 63, Davis County 30

LeMars 66, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

Lewis Central 47, Shenandoah 31

Logan-Magnolia 54, Missouri Valley 29

Lynnville-Sully 52, B-G-M 32

Mediapolis 68, Louisa-Muscatine 44

Montezuma 55, H-L-V 29

Moravia 44, Twin Cedars 41

Murray 57, Ankeny Christian 0

Nodaway Valley 61, Bedford 29

North Polk 60, Nevada 19

Norwalk 57, Perry 22

OA-BCIG 70, River Valley 38

Okoboji, Milford 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

PAC-LM 52, East Sac County 45

PCM 53, Greene County 25

Panorama 45, Van Meter 33

Paton-Churdan 63, West Harrison 36

Pekin 72, Lone Tree 28

Pella 54, Fairfield 36

Pleasant Valley 42, North Scott 38

Pleasantville 52, West Central Valley 49

Regina, Iowa City 64, Durant-Bennett 43

Rock Valley 47, MOC-Floyd Valley 36

Sidney 62, Fremont Mills, Tabor 28

Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley 28

Sioux Central 43, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42

South Hamilton 56, Saydel 23

South O'Brien 67, Clay Central-Everly 28

Southeast Polk 71, Ankeny 47

Southwest Valley 56, Lenox 42

Spirit Lake 59, Jackson County Central, Minn. 49

Stanton 51, Essex 33

Tipton 44, West Liberty 41

Treynor 56, Audubon 25

Unity Christian 74, Akron-Westfield 60

Valley, West Des Moines 75, Des Moines North 20

Van Buren 71, Holy Trinity 36

Wapello 47, Iowa Mennonite 43

Waukee 68, Ottumwa 44

West Branch 40, Wilton 38

West Lyon 56, Boyden-Hull 42

West Monona 65, Ridge View 49

West Sioux 53, St. Mary's, Remsen 32

Western Christian 50, Spencer 17

Westwood 71, Lawton-Bronson 40

Woodbine 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50

Woodbury Central 67, MVAO-CO-U 14

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, East 84

Waterloo West 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 61

Sophs: C.R. Washington 38, West 36, 2 OTs

Dunkerton 99, Waterloo Christian 43

Union Community 70, Columbus 68, 2 OTs

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, Waterloo East 84 2OT

Cedar Rapids Prairie 59, Linn-Mar 55

Cedar Rapids Xavier 68, Dubuque Hempstead 57

Dubuque Wahlert 56, Iowa City High 48

Iowa City Liberty 61 Western Dubuque 59

Iowa City West 53, Dubuque Senior 51

Waterloo West 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 61

IOWA STAR

North Tama 66, Baxter 43

Tripoli 66, Clarksville 53

Meskwaki 74, GMG 64

Janesville 80, Riceville 36

Dunkerton 99, Waterloo Christian 43

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls-Alden 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 52

Algona 68, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 62

Humboldt 60, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR 66, BCLUW 60

Dike-New Hartford 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 47

East Marshall 42, South Hardin 31

West Marshall 68, Grundy Center 57

Denver 54, Jesup 53

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Clayton Ridge 45

Wapsie Valley 64, Hudson 47

Union Community 70, Waterloo Columbus 68, 2 OTs

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 56, Waukon 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 60, New Hampton 30

Oelwein 57, Decorah 52

TOP OF IOWA

Belmond-Klemme 46, North Union 35

West Fork 74, Central Springs 40

Lake Mills 96, Eagle Grove 27

Mason City Newman 72, Rockford 55

Forest City 70, Northwood-Kensett 34

Osage 70, North Butler 22

West Hancock 75, North Iowa 38

TRI-RIVERS

Central City 65, Alburnett 56

Calamus-Wheatland 76, Easton Valley 75

Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 67

Marquette Catholic 46, Lisbon 32

Maquoketa Valley 58, East Buchanan 40

North Linn 107, Starmont 36

UPPER IOWA

North Fayette Valley 56, Central Elkader 38

MFL MarMac 82, West Central 48

South Winneshiek 58, Postville 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Clayton Ridge 45

Turkey Valley 65, Kee High 22

WAMAC

Central DeWitt 53, Solon 48

Clear Creek Amana 69, Independence 56

Maquoketa 51, Mount Vernon 44

Center Point-Urbana 71, South Tama 44

West Delaware 55, Dyersville Beckman 42

Benton 74, Williamsburg 52

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 60, Underwood 49

ADM 66, Carlisle 60

Albia 69, Clarke 58

Ames 65, Des Moines Lincoln 45

Anamosa 45, Monticello 41

Ankeny 67, Southeast Polk 57

Ankeny Centennial 57, Des Moines Roosevelt 26

Ankeny Christian A89, Murray 61

Assumption, Davenport 59, Davenport West 51

Atlantic 85, Glenwood 74

Ballard 57, Dallas Center-Grimes 53

Bettendorf 75, Burlington 49

Boone 65, Grinnell 41

Boyden-Hull 74, West Lyon 43

Boyer Valley 56, Glidden-Ralston 18

Camanche 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 48

Cascade 67, North Cedar 46

Central Decatur 67, Southeast Warren 36

Chariton 51, Centerville 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Woodbine 45

Council Bluffs Lincoln 62, Sioux City North 46

Danville 66, WACO 62

Davenport Central 67, Clinton 47

Davenport North 52, Muscatine 40

Des Moines Christian 65, Madrid 50

Des Moines Hoover 47, Fort Dodge 39

Earlham 68, AC/GC 42

East Mills 67, Heartland Christian 30

English Valleys 65, Tri-County 59, 2OT

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, CAM 52

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Hinton 53

George-Little Rock 55, Sheldon 49

Gilbert 82, Roland-Story 36

Grand View Christian 89, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67

Harlan 63, Creston 55

IKM-Manning 70, Riverside, Oakland 22

Indianola 73, Bondurant Farrar 50

Iowa Mennonite 37, Wapello 28

Johnston 86, Des Moines East 41

Keota 63, Belle Plaine 35

Knoxville 61, Davis County 48

LeMars 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 43

Lewis Central 83, Shenandoah 36

Logan-Magnolia 46, Missouri Valley 39

Louisa-Muscatine 62, Mediapolis 48

Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 57

MVAO-CO-U 63, Woodbury Central 53

MMCRU 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

Marshalltown 43, Dowling Catholic 42

Melcher-Dallas 76, Diagonal 56

Montezuma 68, H-L-V 47

Moravia 51, Twin Cedars 48

New London 75, Burlington Notre Dame 67

Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 45

North Mahaska 64, Colfax-Mingo 44

North Polk 60, Nevada 34

North Scott 50, Pleasant Valley 39

Norwalk 97, Perry 21

OA-BCIG 62, River Valley 45

Ogden 68, Woodward Academy 63

PAC-LM 64, East Sac County 61

PCM 83, Greene County 41

Paton-Churdan 60, West Harrison 42

Pekin 67, Lone Tree 61

Pella 50, Fairfield 37

Pleasantville 68, West Central Valley 27

Regina, Iowa City 83, Durant-Bennett 59

Ridge View 46, West Monona 22

Rock Valley 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, Okoboji, Milford 57, OT

Sidney 50, Fremont Mills 38

Sigourney 78, Iowa Valley 42

Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon 57

Sioux Central 72, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32

Sioux City East 93, Bishop Heelan 51

Sioux City West 77, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27

South Hamilton 73, Saydel 41

South O'Brien 76, Clay Central-Everly 42

Southeast Valley 63, Manson Northwest Webster 49

Southwest Valley 54, Lenox 38

Spirit Lake 69, Newell-Fonda 61

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Clarinda 42

Stanton 77, Essex 29

Storm Lake 101, Cherokee 87

Tipton 58, West Liberty 31

Treynor 70, Audubon 62

Trinity Christian 57, Harris-Lake Park 52

Unity Christian 69, Akron-Westfield 39

Valley, West Des Moines 74, Des Moines North 58

Van Buren 61, Holy Trinity 55

Van Meter 67, Panorama 27

Waukee 66, Ottumwa 42

West Branch 68, Wilton 39

West Burlington 69, Central Lee 48

West Sioux 70, St. Mary's, Remsen 62

Western Christian 53, Spencer 48

Westwood 43, Lawton-Bronson 41

Woodward-Granger 64, Interstate 35 41

