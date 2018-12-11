NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;22;7;.759;—
Philadelphia;19;9;.679;2½
Boston;16;10;.615;4½
Brooklyn;10;18;.357;11½
New York;8;20;.286;13½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;13;13;.500;—
Orlando;12;15;.444;1½
Miami;11;15;.423;2
Washington;11;16;.407;2½
Atlanta;6;20;.231;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;18;8;.692;—
Indiana;17;10;.630;1½
Detroit;13;12;.520;4½
Cleveland;6;21;.222;12½
Chicago;6;22;.214;13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;15;11;.577;—
Dallas;14;11;.560;½
San Antonio;14;14;.500;2
New Orleans;14;15;.483;2½
Houston;12;14;.462;3
Northwest Division
Okla. City;17;8;.680;—
Denver;18;9;.667;—
Portland;15;12;.556;3
Minnesota;13;14;.481;5
Utah;13;15;.464;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;19;9;.679;—
L.A. Clippers;17;10;.630;1½
L.A. Lakers;17;10;.630;1½
Sacramento;14;12;.538;4
Phoenix;4;24;.143;15
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 111, Portland 104
San Antonio 111, Phoenix 86
Toronto 123, L.A. Clippers 99
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago vs. Orlando at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Illinois 84, Murray St. 53
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Southeastern 65, Carl Sandburg 53
EAST
Fordham 68, Columbia 49
Hartford 65, Rhode Island 51
Princeton 79, Monmouth (NJ) 47
Stony Brook 53, Iona 51
Yale 62, Army 51
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 74, Erskine 50
Jackson St. 105, Spring Hill 57
Johnson C. Smith 53, NC A&T 50
LSU 86, McNeese St. 36
North Florida 62, FIU 53
Southern Miss. 66, Alcorn St. 45
UNC Asheville 56, ETSU 55
MIDWEST
Wichita St. 70, Grambling St. 61
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 70, North Central (Minn.) 67
Wis.-Stout 66, Ripon 55
Wis.-Whitewater 48, Milwaukee Engineering 42
FAR WEST
Nevada 75, Cal State Stanislaus 52
New Mexico St. 66, Denver 64
Portland St. 60, Grand Canyon 55
College men
BIG TEN
Minnesota 80, North Florida 71
Maryland 94 Loyola (MD) 71
EAST
NJIT 53, Fordham 50
Penn 78, Villanova 75
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Mass.-Lowell 69
Towson 80, UMBC 76, 2OT
Yale 71, Albany (NY) 63
SOUTH
Furman 77, Charleston Southern 69
Jackson St. 77, Fisk 56
Liberty 79, SC State 55
Louisiana Tech 96, MVSU 80
Louisiana-Lafayette 122, Prairie View 90
Louisiana-Monroe 72, Grambling St. 67
Southern Miss. 81, Millsaps 47
MIDWEST
Augsburg 99, Minn.-Morris 67
Carthage 84, Beloit 67
Green Bay 112, Wis.-Stout 46
S. Dakota St. 139, Savannah St. 72
SOUTHWEST
UALR 67, Miles 47
FAR WEST
Colorado 78, New Mexico 75
Denver 90, Wyoming 87, OT
N. Colorado 118, JW, Col. 52
Sacramento St. 81, Holy Names 56
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36
Cedar Rapids Washington 63, Waterloo West 50
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Waterloo East 51
JV: Kennedy 57, East 38
Dunkerton 49, Waterloo Christian 24
Union Community 41, Waterloo Columbus 36
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36
Cedar Rapids Prairie 52, Linn-Mar 36
Cedar Rapids Washington 63, Waterloo West 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Dubuque Hempstead 41
Iowa City West 51, Dubuque Senior 41
Iowa City High 74, Dubuque Wahlert 46
Western Dubuque 64, Iowa City Liberty 49
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Waterloo East 51
IOWA STAR
Baxter 38, North Tama 21
Clarksville 58, Tripoli 46
Meskwaki 46, GMG 43
Janesville 68, Riceville 32
Dunkerton 49, Waterloo Christian 24
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls-Alden 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Clear Lake 60, Webster City 27
Algona 57, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 45
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, Humboldt 29
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR 53, BCLUW 50
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Dike-New Hartford 35
East Marshall 42, South Hardin 31
Grundy Center 54, West Marshall 32
Denver 70, Jesup 62
Hudson 35, Wapsie Valley 30
Union Community 41, Waterloo Columbus 36
NORTHEAST IOWA
Oelwein 44, Decorah 32
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, New Hampton 36
Waukon 42, Crestwood 31
TOP OF IOWA
North Union 70, Belmond-Klemme 37
West Fork 74, Central Springs 40
Lake Mills 61, Eagle Grove 20
Mason City Newman 43, Rockford 39
Forest City 55, Northwood-Kensett 15
Osage 61, North Butler 24
West Hancock 87, North Iowa 28
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 71, Central City 50
Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Springville 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 33
Bellevue Marquette 60, Lisbon 33
Maquoketa Valley 58, East Buchanan 40
North Linn 81, Starmont 29
UPPER IOWA
North Fayette Valley 58, Central Elkader 53
MFL MarMac 78, West Central 19
South Winneshiek 64, Postville 10
Kee High (Lansing) 38, Turkey Valley 37
WAMAC
Clear Creek Amana 67, Independence 31
Dyersville Beckman 47, West Delaware 20
Marion 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 11
Mount Vernon 43, Maquoketa 33
Central DeWitt 71, Solon 36
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 63, Underwood 38
ADM 7, Carlisle 37
Albia 69, Clarke 59
Ankeny Centennial 57, Des Moines Roosevelt 26
Assumption, Davenport 76, Davenport West 6
Ballard 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 53, 2 OTs
Belle Plaine 39, Keota 18
Bettendorf 68, Burlington 20
Burlington Notre Dame 76, New London 44
CAM, Anita 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Camanche 45, Northeast, Goose Lake 25
Cascade 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 35
Center Point-Urbana 58, South Tama 20
Centerville 58, Chariton 50
Central Decatur 75, Southeast Warren 17
Central Lee 68, West Burlington 62, OT
Central Lyon 58, Sioux Center 57
Cherokee82, Storm Lake 35
Clinton 65, Davenport Central 54
Council Bluffs Lincoln 70, Sioux City North 36
Creston 47, Harlan 38
Davenport North 49, Muscatine 42
Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 31
Des Moines Hoover 40, Fort Dodge 39
Earlham 64, AC/GC 56, OT
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hinton 37
George-Little Rock 60, Sheldon 52, OT
Gilbert 58, Roland-Story 35
Glenwood 67, Atlantic 39
Grand View Christian 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41
Grinnell 72, Boone 35
Griswold 44, College Springs 23
Harris-Lake Park 37, Trinity Christian 26
Highland 54, Winfield-Mount Union 21
IKM-Manning 59, Riverside 12
Johnston 55, Des Moines East 48
Knoxville 63, Davis County 30
LeMars 66, Estherville Lincoln Central 48
Lewis Central 47, Shenandoah 31
Logan-Magnolia 54, Missouri Valley 29
Lynnville-Sully 52, B-G-M 32
Mediapolis 68, Louisa-Muscatine 44
Montezuma 55, H-L-V 29
Moravia 44, Twin Cedars 41
Murray 57, Ankeny Christian 0
Nodaway Valley 61, Bedford 29
North Polk 60, Nevada 19
Norwalk 57, Perry 22
OA-BCIG 70, River Valley 38
Okoboji, Milford 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
PAC-LM 52, East Sac County 45
PCM 53, Greene County 25
Panorama 45, Van Meter 33
Paton-Churdan 63, West Harrison 36
Pekin 72, Lone Tree 28
Pella 54, Fairfield 36
Pleasant Valley 42, North Scott 38
Pleasantville 52, West Central Valley 49
Regina, Iowa City 64, Durant-Bennett 43
Rock Valley 47, MOC-Floyd Valley 36
Sidney 62, Fremont Mills, Tabor 28
Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley 28
Sioux Central 43, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42
South Hamilton 56, Saydel 23
South O'Brien 67, Clay Central-Everly 28
Southeast Polk 71, Ankeny 47
Southwest Valley 56, Lenox 42
Spirit Lake 59, Jackson County Central, Minn. 49
Stanton 51, Essex 33
Tipton 44, West Liberty 41
Treynor 56, Audubon 25
Unity Christian 74, Akron-Westfield 60
Valley, West Des Moines 75, Des Moines North 20
Van Buren 71, Holy Trinity 36
Wapello 47, Iowa Mennonite 43
Waukee 68, Ottumwa 44
West Branch 40, Wilton 38
West Lyon 56, Boyden-Hull 42
West Monona 65, Ridge View 49
West Sioux 53, St. Mary's, Remsen 32
Western Christian 50, Spencer 17
Westwood 71, Lawton-Bronson 40
Woodbine 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50
Woodbury Central 67, MVAO-CO-U 14
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, East 84
Waterloo West 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 61
Sophs: C.R. Washington 38, West 36, 2 OTs
Dunkerton 99, Waterloo Christian 43
Union Community 70, Columbus 68, 2 OTs
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, Waterloo East 84 2OT
Cedar Rapids Prairie 59, Linn-Mar 55
Cedar Rapids Xavier 68, Dubuque Hempstead 57
Dubuque Wahlert 56, Iowa City High 48
Iowa City Liberty 61 Western Dubuque 59
Iowa City West 53, Dubuque Senior 51
Waterloo West 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 61
IOWA STAR
North Tama 66, Baxter 43
Tripoli 66, Clarksville 53
Meskwaki 74, GMG 64
Janesville 80, Riceville 36
Dunkerton 99, Waterloo Christian 43
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls-Alden 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 52
Algona 68, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 62
Humboldt 60, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR 66, BCLUW 60
Dike-New Hartford 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 47
East Marshall 42, South Hardin 31
West Marshall 68, Grundy Center 57
Denver 54, Jesup 53
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Clayton Ridge 45
Wapsie Valley 64, Hudson 47
Union Community 70, Waterloo Columbus 68, 2 OTs
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 56, Waukon 51
Waverly-Shell Rock 60, New Hampton 30
Oelwein 57, Decorah 52
TOP OF IOWA
Belmond-Klemme 46, North Union 35
West Fork 74, Central Springs 40
Lake Mills 96, Eagle Grove 27
Mason City Newman 72, Rockford 55
Forest City 70, Northwood-Kensett 34
Osage 70, North Butler 22
West Hancock 75, North Iowa 38
TRI-RIVERS
Central City 65, Alburnett 56
Calamus-Wheatland 76, Easton Valley 75
Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 67
Marquette Catholic 46, Lisbon 32
Maquoketa Valley 58, East Buchanan 40
North Linn 107, Starmont 36
UPPER IOWA
North Fayette Valley 56, Central Elkader 38
MFL MarMac 82, West Central 48
South Winneshiek 58, Postville 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Clayton Ridge 45
Turkey Valley 65, Kee High 22
WAMAC
Central DeWitt 53, Solon 48
Clear Creek Amana 69, Independence 56
Maquoketa 51, Mount Vernon 44
Center Point-Urbana 71, South Tama 44
West Delaware 55, Dyersville Beckman 42
Benton 74, Williamsburg 52
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 60, Underwood 49
ADM 66, Carlisle 60
Albia 69, Clarke 58
Ames 65, Des Moines Lincoln 45
Anamosa 45, Monticello 41
Ankeny 67, Southeast Polk 57
Ankeny Centennial 57, Des Moines Roosevelt 26
Ankeny Christian A89, Murray 61
Assumption, Davenport 59, Davenport West 51
Atlantic 85, Glenwood 74
Ballard 57, Dallas Center-Grimes 53
Bettendorf 75, Burlington 49
Boone 65, Grinnell 41
Boyden-Hull 74, West Lyon 43
Boyer Valley 56, Glidden-Ralston 18
Camanche 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 48
Cascade 67, North Cedar 46
Central Decatur 67, Southeast Warren 36
Chariton 51, Centerville 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Woodbine 45
Council Bluffs Lincoln 62, Sioux City North 46
Danville 66, WACO 62
Davenport Central 67, Clinton 47
Davenport North 52, Muscatine 40
Des Moines Christian 65, Madrid 50
Des Moines Hoover 47, Fort Dodge 39
Earlham 68, AC/GC 42
East Mills 67, Heartland Christian 30
English Valleys 65, Tri-County 59, 2OT
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, CAM 52
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Hinton 53
George-Little Rock 55, Sheldon 49
Gilbert 82, Roland-Story 36
Grand View Christian 89, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67
Harlan 63, Creston 55
IKM-Manning 70, Riverside, Oakland 22
Indianola 73, Bondurant Farrar 50
Iowa Mennonite 37, Wapello 28
Johnston 86, Des Moines East 41
Keota 63, Belle Plaine 35
Knoxville 61, Davis County 48
LeMars 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 43
Lewis Central 83, Shenandoah 36
Logan-Magnolia 46, Missouri Valley 39
Louisa-Muscatine 62, Mediapolis 48
Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 57
MVAO-CO-U 63, Woodbury Central 53
MMCRU 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42
Marshalltown 43, Dowling Catholic 42
Melcher-Dallas 76, Diagonal 56
Montezuma 68, H-L-V 47
Moravia 51, Twin Cedars 48
New London 75, Burlington Notre Dame 67
Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 45
North Mahaska 64, Colfax-Mingo 44
North Polk 60, Nevada 34
North Scott 50, Pleasant Valley 39
Norwalk 97, Perry 21
OA-BCIG 62, River Valley 45
Ogden 68, Woodward Academy 63
PAC-LM 64, East Sac County 61
PCM 83, Greene County 41
Paton-Churdan 60, West Harrison 42
Pekin 67, Lone Tree 61
Pella 50, Fairfield 37
Pleasantville 68, West Central Valley 27
Regina, Iowa City 83, Durant-Bennett 59
Ridge View 46, West Monona 22
Rock Valley 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, Okoboji, Milford 57, OT
Sidney 50, Fremont Mills 38
Sigourney 78, Iowa Valley 42
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon 57
Sioux Central 72, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32
Sioux City East 93, Bishop Heelan 51
Sioux City West 77, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27
South Hamilton 73, Saydel 41
South O'Brien 76, Clay Central-Everly 42
Southeast Valley 63, Manson Northwest Webster 49
Southwest Valley 54, Lenox 38
Spirit Lake 69, Newell-Fonda 61
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Clarinda 42
Stanton 77, Essex 29
Storm Lake 101, Cherokee 87
Tipton 58, West Liberty 31
Treynor 70, Audubon 62
Trinity Christian 57, Harris-Lake Park 52
Unity Christian 69, Akron-Westfield 39
Valley, West Des Moines 74, Des Moines North 58
Van Buren 61, Holy Trinity 55
Van Meter 67, Panorama 27
Waukee 66, Ottumwa 42
West Branch 68, Wilton 39
West Burlington 69, Central Lee 48
West Sioux 70, St. Mary's, Remsen 62
Western Christian 53, Spencer 48
Westwood 43, Lawton-Bronson 41
Woodward-Granger 64, Interstate 35 41
