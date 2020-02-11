Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;40;14;.741;--
Boston;37;16;.698;2½
Philadelphia;34;21;.618;6½
Brooklyn;24;28;.462;15
New York;17;37;.315;23
Southeast Division
Miami;35;18;.660;—
Orlando;23;31;.426;12½
Washington;19;33;.365;15½
Charlotte;17;36;.321;18
Atlanta;15;40;.273;21
Central Division
Milwaukee;46;7;.868;—
Indiana;31;23;.574;15½
Chicago;19;36;.345;28
Detroit;19;37;.339;28½
Cleveland;13;40;.245;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;34;20;.630;--
Dallas;32;22;.593;2
Memphis;27;26;.509;6½
San Antonio;23;31;.426;11
New Orleans;23;31;.426;11
Northwest Division
Denver;38;16;.704;--
Utah;35;18;.660;2½
Oklahoma City;32;22;.593;6
Portland;25;30;.455;13½
Minnesota;16;36;.308;21
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;40;12;.769;—
L.A. Clippers;37;17;.685;4
Sacramento;21;32;.396;19½
Phoenix;21;33;.389;20
Golden State;12;42;.222;29
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Houston 116, Boston 105
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55
Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69
EAST
Marist 63, Rider 58
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Iona 50
SOUTH
Campbell 68, High Point 66
Gardner-Webb 73, Longwood 70
Hampton 62, Winthrop 48
Kennesaw St. 94, Shorter 55
SC-Upstate 71, Charleston Southern 64
UNC-Asheville 64, Presbyterian 48
SOUTHWEST
SMU 53, East Carolina 45
College men
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 64, Kansas St. 59
BIG TEN
Maryland 72, Nebraska 70
Michigan St. 70, Illinois 69
Penn St. 88, Purdue 76
EAST
NC State 79, Syracuse 74
St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph's 56
SOUTH
Davidson 79, Fordham 49
Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64
LSU 82, Missouri 78
Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58
Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61
Virginia 50, Notre Dame 49, OT
Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57
MIDWEST
Akron 74, Bowling Green 59
Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59
Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70
Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61
Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, Air Force 57
San Diego St. 82, New Mexico 59
Utah St. 75, Colorado St. 72
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49
Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo East 37
Columbus 51, Wapsie Valley 31
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 63, Iowa City Liberty 22
Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49
Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49
Washington 62, Iowa City West 51
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo East 37
Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar 49
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49, Tri-Center, Neola 27
ADM, Adel 69, Carlisle 54
AGWSR, Ackley 47, Colo-NESCO 44
Ames 67, Marshalltown 37
Ankeny 78, Des Moines, Hoover 46
Ankeny Centennial 63, Mason City 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Hudson 35
Audubon 49, IKM-Manning 36
Ballard 61, Carroll 31
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 42, Anamosa 38
Boone 74, Perry 38
Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 31
Camanche 29, Tipton 27
Cascade 55, North Fayette Valley 25
Cedar Falls 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Iowa City West 51
Center Point-Urbana 73, Beckman, Dyersville 37
Centerville 67, Putnam County, Mo. 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Algona 44
Clarksville 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 12
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Benton Community 53
Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Council Bluffs Lincoln 62, Bishop Heelan 55
Crestwood, Cresco 67, New Hampton 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Pella 45
Danville 53, Hillcrest Academy 32
Davenport, Central 79, Davenport, West 31
Davenport, North 64, Assumption, Davenport 47
East Buchanan, Winthrop 43, Alburnett 19
Easton Valley 37, Lisbon 27
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 67, Kingsley-Pierson 48
Essex 38, Griswold 32
Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Spencer 42
Fairfield 81, Knoxville 52
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Eagle Grove 35
Gilbert 63, PCM, Monroe 30
Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46
Grand View Christian 45, Des Moines North 43, OT
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 58, Harris-Lake Park 11
Humboldt 47, Webster City 31
Indianola 66, Oskaloosa 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Johnston 79, Southeast Polk 70
Kee, Lansing 63, Spring Grove, Minn. 28
LeMars 60, Sioux City, East 54
Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 29
Maquoketa 69, Solon 56
MMCRU 43, South O'Brien 40
Marion 57, Mount Vernon 32
Montezuma 73, Grundy Center 55
Moravia 36, Melcher-Dallas 20
Mount Ayr 73, Bedford 25
Murray 52, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 20
Muscatine 49, Bettendorf 45
Nevada 51, South Hamilton, Jewell 31
Newell-Fonda 77, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41
Newton 58, Pella Christian 51
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Central City 50
North Polk, Alleman 68, Greene County 19
Norwalk 57, Grinnell 48
Ogden 47, Madrid 37
PAC-LM 76, Manson Northwest Webster 75
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 19
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City Liberty 43
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51, Midland, Wyoming 34
River Valley, Correctionville 53, West Harrison 38
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, George-Little Rock 52
Sidney 42, East Mills 40
Sioux Center 53, Rock Valley 41
South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 48
South Tama 36, Independence 27
Southeast Valley 54, Paton-Churdan 51
Springville 51, Maquoketa Valley 42
Twin Cedars 43, Orient-Macksburg 38
Underwood 32, Treynor 29
Unity Christian 54, Akron-Westfield 43
Urbandale 61, Ottumwa 18
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Des Moines Lincoln 13
Van Meter 41, Pleasantville 40
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 48
Waukee 61, Des Moines Roosevelt 49
Waukon 53, Decorah 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37
West Branch 52, Regina, Iowa City 31
West Burlington 61, Burlington Notre Dame 51
West Liberty 65, Wilton 44
Western Christian 39, Spirit Lake 33
Winterset 50, Bondurant Farrar 46
Woodbine 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 34
Woodbury Central 54, St. Mary's, Remsen 27
Woodward-Granger 49, AC/GC 40
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48
Waterloo West 51, Dubuque Senior 50
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55
Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 44
Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, Iowa City Liberty 54
STATE
ADM, Adel 74, Carlisle 43
Alburnett 67, East Buchanan 58
Algona 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40
Anamosa 81, Tipton 68
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Hudson 57
B-G-M, 55, BCLUW 50
Ballard 72, Carroll 59
Center Point-Urbana 55, Beckman Catholic 39
Central Decatur 65, Clarke, Osceola 36
Chariton 67, Fairfield 60
Columbus Community 54, Louisa-Muscatine 37
Council Bluffs Lincoln 69, Sioux City Heelan 40
Crestwood,73, New Hampton 53
Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Pella 66
Decorah 82, Waukon 40
Denver 73, Dike-New Hartford 64
Don Bosco 74, Clarksville 42
Dowling Catholic 84, Des Moines North 83
East Mills 62, Sidney 47
East Sac County 79, South Central Calhoun 77
Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 46
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Lynnville-Sully 49
Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Starmont 34
English Valleys 51, Collins-Maxwell 48
Fort Dodge 71, Des Moines East 54
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Eagle Grove 34
George-Little Rock 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Gilbert 62, PCM 52
Highland, 54, Lone Tree 50
Hillcrest Academy 60, Danville 56
Indianola 87, Oskaloosa 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 55
Johnston 57, Southeast Polk 52
Kee Hugh 71, West Central 43
Keota 69, Davis County 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Central Lyon 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Knoxville 55
Mid-Prairie 67, Durant 56
Montezuma 61, Grundy Center 54
Monticello 49, Camanche 45
Mount Vernon 71, Marion 62
New London 87, Cardinal 49
Newell-Fonda 93, Sioux Central 89 (OT)
North Cedar 77, Bellevue 50
North Linn 79, Central City 38
North Polk, Alleman 71, Greene County 68
Norwalk 87, Grinnell 61
Notre Dame, Burlington 52, West Burlington 41
Omaha Skutt, NE 76, Glenwood 46
Pekin 63, Wapello 41
Pella Christian 56, Newton 47
Roland-Story, Story City 46, Saydel 35
Sheldon 60, Boyden-Hull 57
South Hamilton 57, Nevada 38
South O'Brien 89, MMCRU 32
Southeast Valley 71, Paton-Churdan 38
Springville 69, Maquoketa Valley 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Jesup 41
Treynor 70, Underwood 53
Unity Christian, Orange City 81, Akron-Westfield 35
Van Meter 72, Pleasantville 43
WACO 57, Van Buren Community 28
Wapsie Valley 67, Oelwein 41
Waterloo, West 51, Dubuque, Senior 50
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44
West Bend-Mallard 64, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50
West Branch 56, Iowa City Regina 50
Williamsburg 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Wilton 45, West Liberty 44
Winterset 70, Bondurant-Farrar 44
Woodbine 47, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 37
Woodward-Granger 69, ACGC 61