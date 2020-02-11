Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;40;14;.741;--

Boston;37;16;.698;2½

Philadelphia;34;21;.618;6½

Brooklyn;24;28;.462;15

New York;17;37;.315;23

Southeast Division

Miami;35;18;.660;—

Orlando;23;31;.426;12½

Washington;19;33;.365;15½

Charlotte;17;36;.321;18

Atlanta;15;40;.273;21

Central Division

Milwaukee;46;7;.868;—

Indiana;31;23;.574;15½

Chicago;19;36;.345;28

Detroit;19;37;.339;28½

Cleveland;13;40;.245;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;34;20;.630;--

Dallas;32;22;.593;2

Memphis;27;26;.509;6½

San Antonio;23;31;.426;11

New Orleans;23;31;.426;11

Northwest Division

Denver;38;16;.704;--

Utah;35;18;.660;2½

Oklahoma City;32;22;.593;6

Portland;25;30;.455;13½

Minnesota;16;36;.308;21

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;40;12;.769;—

L.A. Clippers;37;17;.685;4

Sacramento;21;32;.396;19½

Phoenix;21;33;.389;20

Golden State;12;42;.222;29

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116, Boston 105

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55

Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69

EAST

Marist 63, Rider 58

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Iona 50

SOUTH

Campbell 68, High Point 66

Gardner-Webb 73, Longwood 70

Hampton 62, Winthrop 48

Kennesaw St. 94, Shorter 55

SC-Upstate 71, Charleston Southern 64

UNC-Asheville 64, Presbyterian 48

SOUTHWEST

SMU 53, East Carolina 45

College men

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 64, Kansas St. 59

BIG TEN

Maryland 72, Nebraska 70

Michigan St. 70, Illinois 69

Penn St. 88, Purdue 76

EAST

NC State 79, Syracuse 74

St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph's 56

SOUTH

Davidson 79, Fordham 49

Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64

LSU 82, Missouri 78

Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58

Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61

Virginia 50, Notre Dame 49, OT

Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Bowling Green 59

Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59

Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70

Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61

Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, Air Force 57

San Diego St. 82, New Mexico 59

Utah St. 75, Colorado St. 72

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49

Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo East 37

Columbus 51, Wapsie Valley 31

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 63, Iowa City Liberty 22

Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49

Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49

Washington 62, Iowa City West 51

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo East 37

Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar 49

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49, Tri-Center, Neola 27

ADM, Adel 69, Carlisle 54

AGWSR, Ackley 47, Colo-NESCO 44

Ames 67, Marshalltown 37

Ankeny 78, Des Moines, Hoover 46

Ankeny Centennial 63, Mason City 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Hudson 35

Audubon 49, IKM-Manning 36

Ballard 61, Carroll 31

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 42, Anamosa 38

Boone 74, Perry 38

Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 31

Camanche 29, Tipton 27

Cascade 55, North Fayette Valley 25

Cedar Falls 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Iowa City West 51

Center Point-Urbana 73, Beckman, Dyersville 37

Centerville 67, Putnam County, Mo. 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Algona 44

Clarksville 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 12

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Benton Community 53

Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Council Bluffs Lincoln 62, Bishop Heelan 55

Crestwood, Cresco 67, New Hampton 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Pella 45

Danville 53, Hillcrest Academy 32

Davenport, Central 79, Davenport, West 31

Davenport, North 64, Assumption, Davenport 47

East Buchanan, Winthrop 43, Alburnett 19

Easton Valley 37, Lisbon 27

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 67, Kingsley-Pierson 48

Essex 38, Griswold 32

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Spencer 42

Fairfield 81, Knoxville 52

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Eagle Grove 35

Gilbert 63, PCM, Monroe 30

Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46

Grand View Christian 45, Des Moines North 43, OT

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 58, Harris-Lake Park 11

Humboldt 47, Webster City 31

Indianola 66, Oskaloosa 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Johnston 79, Southeast Polk 70

Kee, Lansing 63, Spring Grove, Minn. 28

LeMars 60, Sioux City, East 54

Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 29

Maquoketa 69, Solon 56

MMCRU 43, South O'Brien 40

Marion 57, Mount Vernon 32

Montezuma 73, Grundy Center 55

Moravia 36, Melcher-Dallas 20

Mount Ayr 73, Bedford 25

Murray 52, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 20

Muscatine 49, Bettendorf 45

Nevada 51, South Hamilton, Jewell 31

Newell-Fonda 77, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41

Newton 58, Pella Christian 51

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Central City 50

North Polk, Alleman 68, Greene County 19

Norwalk 57, Grinnell 48

Ogden 47, Madrid 37

PAC-LM 76, Manson Northwest Webster 75

Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 19

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City Liberty 43

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51, Midland, Wyoming 34

River Valley, Correctionville 53, West Harrison 38

Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, George-Little Rock 52

Sidney 42, East Mills 40

Sioux Center 53, Rock Valley 41

South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 48

South Tama 36, Independence 27

Southeast Valley 54, Paton-Churdan 51

Springville 51, Maquoketa Valley 42

Twin Cedars 43, Orient-Macksburg 38

Underwood 32, Treynor 29

Unity Christian 54, Akron-Westfield 43

Urbandale 61, Ottumwa 18

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Des Moines Lincoln 13

Van Meter 41, Pleasantville 40

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 48

Waukee 61, Des Moines Roosevelt 49

Waukon 53, Decorah 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37

West Branch 52, Regina, Iowa City 31

West Burlington 61, Burlington Notre Dame 51

West Liberty 65, Wilton 44

Western Christian 39, Spirit Lake 33

Winterset 50, Bondurant Farrar 46

Woodbine 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 34

Woodbury Central 54, St. Mary's, Remsen 27

Woodward-Granger 49, AC/GC 40

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48

Waterloo West 51, Dubuque Senior 50

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55

Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 44

Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, Iowa City Liberty 54

STATE

ADM, Adel 74, Carlisle 43

Alburnett 67, East Buchanan 58

Algona 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40

Anamosa 81, Tipton 68

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Hudson 57

B-G-M, 55, BCLUW 50

Ballard 72, Carroll 59

Center Point-Urbana 55, Beckman Catholic 39

Central Decatur 65, Clarke, Osceola 36

Chariton 67, Fairfield 60

Columbus Community 54, Louisa-Muscatine 37

Council Bluffs Lincoln 69, Sioux City Heelan 40

Crestwood,73, New Hampton 53

Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Pella 66

Decorah 82, Waukon 40

Denver 73, Dike-New Hartford 64

Don Bosco 74, Clarksville 42

Dowling Catholic 84, Des Moines North 83

East Mills 62, Sidney 47

East Sac County 79, South Central Calhoun 77

Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 46

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Lynnville-Sully 49

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Starmont 34

English Valleys 51, Collins-Maxwell 48

Fort Dodge 71, Des Moines East 54

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Eagle Grove 34

George-Little Rock 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Gilbert 62, PCM 52

Highland, 54, Lone Tree 50

Hillcrest Academy 60, Danville 56

Indianola 87, Oskaloosa 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 72, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 55

Johnston 57, Southeast Polk 52

Kee Hugh 71, West Central 43

Keota 69, Davis County 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Central Lyon 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Knoxville 55

Mid-Prairie 67, Durant 56

Montezuma 61, Grundy Center 54

Monticello 49, Camanche 45

Mount Vernon 71, Marion 62

New London 87, Cardinal 49

Newell-Fonda 93, Sioux Central 89 (OT)

North Cedar 77, Bellevue 50

North Linn 79, Central City 38

North Polk, Alleman 71, Greene County 68

Norwalk 87, Grinnell 61

Notre Dame, Burlington 52, West Burlington 41

Omaha Skutt, NE 76, Glenwood 46

Pekin 63, Wapello 41

Pella Christian 56, Newton 47

Roland-Story, Story City 46, Saydel 35

Sheldon 60, Boyden-Hull 57

South Hamilton 57, Nevada 38

South O'Brien 89, MMCRU 32

Southeast Valley 71, Paton-Churdan 38

Springville 69, Maquoketa Valley 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Jesup 41

Treynor 70, Underwood 53

Unity Christian, Orange City 81, Akron-Westfield 35

Van Meter 72, Pleasantville 43

WACO 57, Van Buren Community 28

Wapsie Valley 67, Oelwein 41

Waterloo, West 51, Dubuque, Senior 50

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44

West Bend-Mallard 64, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50

West Branch 56, Iowa City Regina 50

Williamsburg 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Wilton 45, West Liberty 44

Winterset 70, Bondurant-Farrar 44

Woodbine 47, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 37

Woodward-Granger 69, ACGC 61

