Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;36;14;.720;--
Boston;34;15;.694;1½
Philadelphia;31;20;.608;5½
Brooklyn;22;27;.449;13½
New York;15;36;.294;21½
Southeast Division
Miami;34;15;.694;—
Orlando;22;28;.440;12½
Washington;17;32;.347;17
Charlotte;16;35;.314;19
Atlanta;13;38;.255;22
Central Division
Milwaukee;43;7;.860;—
Indiana;31;19;.620;12
Chicago;19;33;.365;25
Detroit;18;34;.346;26
Cleveland;13;38;.255;30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;32;18;.640;--
Dallas;31;19;.620;1
Memphis;25;25;.500;7
San Antonio;22;28;.440;10
New Orleans;20;31;.302;12½
Northwest Division
Denver;35;16;.686;--
Utah;32;17;.653;2
Oklahoma City;30;20;.600;4½
Portland;23;28;.451;12
Minnesota;15;34;.306;19
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;38;11;.776;—
L.A. Clippers;35;15;.700;3½
Phoenix;20;30;.400;18½
Sacramento;19;31;.380;19½
Golden State;12;39;.235;27
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108
Houston 125, Charlotte 110
Denver 127, Portland 99
L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102
GAMES TODAY
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
IOWA COLLEGES
Emmaus 90, Faith Baptist 48
EAST
Marist 73, Iona 56
SOUTH
High Point 74, Hampton 59
Longwood 54, UNC-Asheville 51
Memphis 64, Tulane 62
Radford 65, Gardner-Webb 51
SC-Upstate 70, Presbyterian 60
Winthrop 56, Charleston Southern 46
MIDWEST
W. Illinois 83, Fort Wayne 74
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61
BIG TEN
Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58
Penn St. 75, Michigan St. 70
IOWA COLLEGES
Faith Baptist 83, Emmaus 72
EAST
Duke 63, Boston College 55
Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53
Ithaca 88, Rochester 50
Rhode Island 73, UMass 67
SOUTH
Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57
Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72
Methodist 84, Greensboro 75
Tennessee 69, Alabama 68
MIDWEST
Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54
Benedictine (Ill.) 82, Aurora 45
Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 82
Concordia (Wis.) 85, Milwaukee Engineering 71
E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62
N. Illinois 66, Toledo 61
South Dakota 106, Peru St. 45
W. Michigan 64, Miami (Ohio) 60
Xavier 67, DePaul 59
SOUTHWEST
Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT
Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51
FAR WEST
Boise St. 67, Wyoming 62
Colorado St. 80, Fresno St. 70
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 34
Waterloo West 66, Dubuque Wahlert 52
Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo East 36
Clarksville 59, Waterloo Christian 8
Colo-Nesco 69, Valley Lutheran 14
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 34
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty 35
Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 51
Linn-Mar 35, Dubuque Hempstead 34
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
Waterloo West 66, Dubuque Wahlert 52
Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo, East 36
Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 32
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51
ADM 68, Carroll 53
Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Algona 48, Clear Lake 45
Ames 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53
Anamosa 62, North Cedar 33
Ankeny 72, Marshalltown 41
Ankeny Centennial 66, Des Moines East 23
Assumption, Davenport 42, Burlington 27
BCLUW 53, East Marshall47
Ballard 39, Carlisle 25
Bedford 44, Southwest Valley 41
Bellevue 55, Camanche 19
Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37
Bettendorf 68, Clinton 26
Bishop Garrigan 79, Forest City 56
Bishop Heelan 63, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 38
Bondurant Farrar 44, Boone 38
Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42
Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midlandming 29
Centerville 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 38
Central City 49, Edgewood-Colesburg 35
Central DeWitt 48, Maquoketa 44
Central Decatur 61, Wayne 35
Central Lee, Donnellson 67, Fort Madison 37
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50
Cherokee 59, Spirit Lake 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Webster City 42
Clarksville 59, Waterloo Christian 8
Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 43
Colo-NESCO 69, Valley Lutheran 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53, West Harrison 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City West 46
Crestwood 72, Charles City 51
Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Indianola 44
Davenport North 57, Muscatine 55, 2OT
Davis County, Bloomfield 73, Chariton 51
Denison-Schleswig 61, Creston 44
Durant-Bennett 55, Tipton 47
East Mills 35, Griswold 18
English Valleys 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 7
Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Storm Lake 24
Fort Dodge 61, Des Moines, North 58
Gilbert 75, Saydel 19
Glenwood 70, Shenandoah 36
Grinnell 57, Pella Christian 35
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
Harlan 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 28
Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
Hinton 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 25
Holy Trinity 63, West Burlington 56
Hudson 47, New Hampton 42
IKM-Manning 54, Missouri Valley 20
Interstate 35,Truro 42, Pleasantville 37
Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51
Janesville 47, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27
Jesup 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 48
Johnston 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 5
Keokuk 43, Kirksville, Mo. 28
Knoxville 60, Albia 33
Lake Mills 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29
LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44
Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 34
Logan-Magnolia 38, Audubon 23
Lynnville-Sully 57, H-L-V, Victor 25
MFL-Mar-Mac 62, Kee, Lansing 42
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Alburnett 36
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38
Mediapolis 56, Pekin 38
Montezuma 76, B-G-M 9
Monticello 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 54
Nevada 57, Greene County 13
Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38
Newman Catholic, Mason City 46, Central Springs 36
Nodaway Valley 61, Mount Ayr 46
North Fayette Valley 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, East Buchanan, Winthrop 39
North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, Colfax-Mingo 11
North Polk, Alleman 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 32
North Scott, Eldridge 72, Davenport, Central 57
Norwalk 53, Oskaloosa 34
Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 49, Heartland Christian 35
Orient-Macksburg 53, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 29
Osage 84, Rockford 18
PAC-LM 50, East Sac County 43
Panorama, Panora 53, Ogden 31
Paton-Churdan 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40
Pella 60, Newton 49
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 55, Decorah 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46, Easton Valley 44
Red Oak 66, Atlantic 31
Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32
Roland-Story, Story City 53, PCM, Monroe 36
Saint Ansgar 65, Northwood-Kensett 30
Seymour 44, Moravia 36
Sidney 74, Essex 31
Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44
Solon 71, South Tama County, Tama 26
South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 36
South O'Brien, Paullina 54, Trinity Christian High School 26
Southeast Polk 49, Urbandale 44
Springville 72, Starmont 38
Stanton 38, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33
Stanton 38, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33
Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT
Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13
Underwood 54, Tri-Center, Neola 48
Union Community, LaPorte City 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36, OT
Van Buren, Keosauqua 53, Burlington Notre Dame 25
WACO, Wayland 48, New London 44
Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51, Oelwein 25
Waterloo, West 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 52
Waukee 101, Des Moines, Hoover 28
West Branch 58, West Liberty 41
West Central Valley, Stuart 62, AC/GC 49
West Central, Maynard 45, Postville 37
West Delaware, Manchester 25, Mount Vernon 24
West Fork, Sheffield 56, North Butler, Greene 40
West Hancock, Britt 61, Belmond-Klemme 31
West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39
West Marshall, State Center 36, Grundy Center 23
Williamsburg 65, Independence 29
Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42
Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38
Winterset 64, Perry 24
Woodbine 61, CAM, Anita 58
Woodward-Granger 44, Madrid 27
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 57, Dubuque Senior 52
Waterloo West 58, Dubuque Wahlert 45
Waterloo Christian 67, Clarksville 56
Western Dubuque 66, Waterloo East 64
Colo-NESCO 76, Valley Lutheran 39
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 57, Dubuque Senior 52
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty 47
Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
Waterloo West 58, Dubuque Wahlert 45
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
Dubuque Hempstead 60, Marion 48
STATE
Albia 70, Knoxville 32
Alburnett 77, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Ames 39, Des Moines, Roosevelt 33
Anamosa 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 60
Ankeny 96, Marshalltown 50
Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, East 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 43
Assumption, Davenport 63, Burlington 44
Atlantic 63, Red Oak 40
Ballard 57, Carlisle 36
Baxter 68, Collins-Maxwell 65
Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 37
Bettendorf 46, Clinton 31
Bishop Garrigan 68, Forest City 61
Bondurant Farrar 55, Boone 43
Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71
Burlington Notre Dame 82, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35
CAM, Anita 44, Woodbine 38
Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland, Wyoming 58
Camanche 72, Bellevue 37
Carroll 65, ADM, Adel 61
Centerville 78, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71
Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61
Central Decatur, Leon 70, Wayne, Corydon 27
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Sheldon 59
Chariton 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 46
Cherokee, Washington 68, Spirit Lake 51
Clear Creek-Amana 66, Center Point-Urbana 64
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 48
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 67
Danville 75, Eldon Cardinal 54
Davenport, North 54, Muscatine 47
Decorah 54, Crestwood, Cresco 37
Denison-Schleswig 63, Creston 46
Des Moines, North 86, Fort Dodge 66
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 91, Mason City 42
Earlham 90, Woodward Academy 58
East Mills 53, Griswold 14
Easton Valley 49, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43
Elkhorn, Neb. 40, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 26
Emmetsburg 55, Alta-Aurelia 53
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59, OT
Fort Madison 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 44
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44
Gilbert 73, Saydel 24
Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59
Grand View Christian 85, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53
Grinnell 74, Pella Christian 72
Grundy Center 58, West Marshall, State Center 46
H-L-V, Victor 65, Lynnville-Sully 56
Harlan 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58
Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 36
Humboldt 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 41
IKM-Manning 67, Missouri Valley 47
Indianola 83, Dallas Center-Grimes 46
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60
Janesville 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46
Johnston 74, Des Moines, Lincoln 54
Keokuk 59, Kirksville, Mo. 47
Keota 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31
Lake Mills 86, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50
Lamoni 64, Clarke, Osceola 35
LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44
Logan-Magnolia 68, Audubon 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Kee, Lansing 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, GMG, Garwin 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51, Wilton 42
Montezuma 79, B-G-M 44
Monticello 39, Northeast, Goose Lake 20
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Orient-Macksburg 46
Mount Ayr 52, Nodaway Valley 51
Mount Vernon 69, West Delaware, Manchester 48
Nevada 74, Greene County 60
Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
Newman Catholic, Mason City 61, Central Springs 35
North Fayette Valley 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 87, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54
North Scott, Eldridge 44, Davenport, Central 37
North Union 70, Eagle Grove 67, OT
Norwalk 94, Oskaloosa 83
Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 72, Heartland Christian 49
Osage 61, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 31
PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 68
Panorama, Panora 77, Ogden 49
Pekin 60, Mediapolis 37
Pella 69, Newton 47
Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport, West 41
Pleasantville 66, Interstate 35,Truro 44
Postville 48, West Central, Maynard 31
Riceville 61, Dunkerton 44
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 50
Roland-Story, Story City 55, PCM, Monroe 47
Saint Ansgar 42, Northwood-Kensett 36
Seymour 63, Moravia 56
Sidney 79, Essex 32
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 30
Sioux City, East 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63
Solon 71, South Tama County, Tama 26
South Central Calhoun 91, Southeast Valley 62
South Hamilton, Jewell 65, North Polk, Alleman 51
Springville 72, Starmont 30
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Hinton 35
Stanton 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 44
Storm Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 59
Tipton 90, Durant-Bennett 83
Treynor 76, Riverside, Oakland 53
Tri-Center, Neola 57, Underwood 41
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, South Winneshiek, Calmar 42
Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36
Vinton-Shellsburg 39, Benton Community 37
WACO, Wayland 70, New London 44
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45
Waukee 81, Des Moines, Hoover 45
Waukon 66, Oelwein 57
Webster City 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64
West Bend-Mallard 56, Manson Northwest Webster 45
West Branch 55, West Liberty 36
West Burlington 49, Holy Trinity 42
West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 22
West Hancock, Britt 65, Belmond-Klemme 42
West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77
Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38
Westwood, Sloan 54, MVAO-CO-U 48
Williamsburg 65, Independence 29
Winterset 61, Perry 28
Woodward-Granger 72, Madrid 60