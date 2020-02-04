Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;36;14;.720;--

Boston;34;15;.694;1½

Philadelphia;31;20;.608;5½

Brooklyn;22;27;.449;13½

New York;15;36;.294;21½

Southeast Division

Miami;34;15;.694;—

Orlando;22;28;.440;12½

Washington;17;32;.347;17

Charlotte;16;35;.314;19

Atlanta;13;38;.255;22

Central Division

Milwaukee;43;7;.860;—

Indiana;31;19;.620;12

Chicago;19;33;.365;25

Detroit;18;34;.346;26

Cleveland;13;38;.255;30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;32;18;.640;--

Dallas;31;19;.620;1

Memphis;25;25;.500;7

San Antonio;22;28;.440;10

New Orleans;20;31;.302;12½

Northwest Division

Denver;35;16;.686;--

Utah;32;17;.653;2

Oklahoma City;30;20;.600;4½

Portland;23;28;.451;12

Minnesota;15;34;.306;19

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;38;11;.776;—

L.A. Clippers;35;15;.700;3½

Phoenix;20;30;.400;18½

Sacramento;19;31;.380;19½

Golden State;12;39;.235;27

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108

Houston 125, Charlotte 110

Denver 127, Portland 99

L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102

GAMES TODAY

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

IOWA COLLEGES

Emmaus 90, Faith Baptist 48

EAST

Marist 73, Iona 56

SOUTH

High Point 74, Hampton 59

Longwood 54, UNC-Asheville 51

Memphis 64, Tulane 62

Radford 65, Gardner-Webb 51

SC-Upstate 70, Presbyterian 60

Winthrop 56, Charleston Southern 46

MIDWEST

W. Illinois 83, Fort Wayne 74

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61

BIG TEN

Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58

Penn St. 75, Michigan St. 70

IOWA COLLEGES

Faith Baptist 83, Emmaus 72

EAST

Duke 63, Boston College 55

Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53

Ithaca 88, Rochester 50

Rhode Island 73, UMass 67

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57

Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72

Methodist 84, Greensboro 75

Tennessee 69, Alabama 68

MIDWEST

Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54

Benedictine (Ill.) 82, Aurora 45

Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 82

Concordia (Wis.) 85, Milwaukee Engineering 71

E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62

N. Illinois 66, Toledo 61

South Dakota 106, Peru St. 45

W. Michigan 64, Miami (Ohio) 60

Xavier 67, DePaul 59

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51

FAR WEST

Boise St. 67, Wyoming 62

Colorado St. 80, Fresno St. 70

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 34

Waterloo West 66, Dubuque Wahlert 52

Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo East 36

Clarksville 59, Waterloo Christian 8

Colo-Nesco 69, Valley Lutheran 14

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty 35

Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 51

Linn-Mar 35, Dubuque Hempstead 34

Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42

Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 32

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51

ADM 68, Carroll 53

Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Algona 48, Clear Lake 45

Ames 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53

Anamosa 62, North Cedar 33

Ankeny 72, Marshalltown 41

Ankeny Centennial 66, Des Moines East 23

Assumption, Davenport 42, Burlington 27

BCLUW 53, East Marshall47

Ballard 39, Carlisle 25

Bedford 44, Southwest Valley 41

Bellevue 55, Camanche 19

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

Bettendorf 68, Clinton 26

Bishop Garrigan 79, Forest City 56

Bishop Heelan 63, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 38

Bondurant Farrar 44, Boone 38

Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42

Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midlandming 29

Centerville 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 38

Central City 49, Edgewood-Colesburg 35

Central DeWitt 48, Maquoketa 44

Central Decatur 61, Wayne 35

Central Lee, Donnellson 67, Fort Madison 37

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50

Cherokee 59, Spirit Lake 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Webster City 42

Clarksville 59, Waterloo Christian 8

Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 43

Colo-NESCO 69, Valley Lutheran 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53, West Harrison 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City West 46

Crestwood 72, Charles City 51

Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Indianola 44

Davenport North 57, Muscatine 55, 2OT

Davis County, Bloomfield 73, Chariton 51

Denison-Schleswig 61, Creston 44

Durant-Bennett 55, Tipton 47

East Mills 35, Griswold 18

English Valleys 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 7

Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Storm Lake 24

Fort Dodge 61, Des Moines, North 58

Gilbert 75, Saydel 19

Glenwood 70, Shenandoah 36

Grinnell 57, Pella Christian 35

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Harlan 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 28

Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30

Hinton 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 25

Holy Trinity 63, West Burlington 56

Hudson 47, New Hampton 42

IKM-Manning 54, Missouri Valley 20

Interstate 35,Truro 42, Pleasantville 37

Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51

Janesville 47, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27

Jesup 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 48

Johnston 81, Des Moines, Lincoln 5

Keokuk 43, Kirksville, Mo. 28

Knoxville 60, Albia 33

Lake Mills 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29

LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44

Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 34

Logan-Magnolia 38, Audubon 23

Lynnville-Sully 57, H-L-V, Victor 25

MFL-Mar-Mac 62, Kee, Lansing 42

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Alburnett 36

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38

Mediapolis 56, Pekin 38

Montezuma 76, B-G-M 9

Monticello 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 54

Nevada 57, Greene County 13

Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38

Newman Catholic, Mason City 46, Central Springs 36

Nodaway Valley 61, Mount Ayr 46

North Fayette Valley 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, East Buchanan, Winthrop 39

North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, Colfax-Mingo 11

North Polk, Alleman 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 32

North Scott, Eldridge 72, Davenport, Central 57

Norwalk 53, Oskaloosa 34

Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 49, Heartland Christian 35

Orient-Macksburg 53, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 29

Osage 84, Rockford 18

PAC-LM 50, East Sac County 43

Panorama, Panora 53, Ogden 31

Paton-Churdan 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40

Pella 60, Newton 49

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 55, Decorah 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46, Easton Valley 44

Red Oak 66, Atlantic 31

Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32

Roland-Story, Story City 53, PCM, Monroe 36

Saint Ansgar 65, Northwood-Kensett 30

Seymour 44, Moravia 36

Sidney 74, Essex 31

Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44

Solon 71, South Tama County, Tama 26

South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 36

South O'Brien, Paullina 54, Trinity Christian High School 26

Southeast Polk 49, Urbandale 44

Springville 72, Starmont 38

Stanton 38, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33

Stanton 38, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33

Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT

Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13

Underwood 54, Tri-Center, Neola 48

Union Community, LaPorte City 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 53, Burlington Notre Dame 25

WACO, Wayland 48, New London 44

Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51, Oelwein 25

Waukee 101, Des Moines, Hoover 28

West Branch 58, West Liberty 41

West Central Valley, Stuart 62, AC/GC 49

West Central, Maynard 45, Postville 37

West Delaware, Manchester 25, Mount Vernon 24

West Fork, Sheffield 56, North Butler, Greene 40

West Hancock, Britt 61, Belmond-Klemme 31

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39

West Marshall, State Center 36, Grundy Center 23

Williamsburg 65, Independence 29

Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42

Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38

Winterset 64, Perry 24

Woodbine 61, CAM, Anita 58

Woodward-Granger 44, Madrid 27

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 57, Dubuque Senior 52

Waterloo West 58, Dubuque Wahlert 45

Waterloo Christian 67, Clarksville 56

Western Dubuque 66, Waterloo East 64

Colo-NESCO 76, Valley Lutheran 39

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty 47

Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids Washington 58

Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53

Dubuque Hempstead 60, Marion 48

STATE

Albia 70, Knoxville 32

Alburnett 77, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Ames 39, Des Moines, Roosevelt 33

Anamosa 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 60

Ankeny 96, Marshalltown 50

Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, East 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 43

Assumption, Davenport 63, Burlington 44

Atlantic 63, Red Oak 40

Ballard 57, Carlisle 36

Baxter 68, Collins-Maxwell 65

Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 37

Bettendorf 46, Clinton 31

Bishop Garrigan 68, Forest City 61

Bondurant Farrar 55, Boone 43

Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71

Burlington Notre Dame 82, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35

CAM, Anita 44, Woodbine 38

Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland, Wyoming 58

Camanche 72, Bellevue 37

Carroll 65, ADM, Adel 61

Centerville 78, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71

Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61

Central Decatur, Leon 70, Wayne, Corydon 27

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Sheldon 59

Chariton 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 46

Cherokee, Washington 68, Spirit Lake 51

Clear Creek-Amana 66, Center Point-Urbana 64

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 48

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 67

Danville 75, Eldon Cardinal 54

Davenport, North 54, Muscatine 47

Decorah 54, Crestwood, Cresco 37

Denison-Schleswig 63, Creston 46

Des Moines, North 86, Fort Dodge 66

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 91, Mason City 42

Earlham 90, Woodward Academy 58

East Mills 53, Griswold 14

Easton Valley 49, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43

Elkhorn, Neb. 40, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 26

Emmetsburg 55, Alta-Aurelia 53

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59, OT

Fort Madison 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44

Gilbert 73, Saydel 24

Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59

Grand View Christian 85, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53

Grinnell 74, Pella Christian 72

Grundy Center 58, West Marshall, State Center 46

H-L-V, Victor 65, Lynnville-Sully 56

Harlan 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58

Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 36

Humboldt 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 41

IKM-Manning 67, Missouri Valley 47

Indianola 83, Dallas Center-Grimes 46

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60

Janesville 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46

Johnston 74, Des Moines, Lincoln 54

Keokuk 59, Kirksville, Mo. 47

Keota 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31

Lake Mills 86, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50

Lamoni 64, Clarke, Osceola 35

LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44

Logan-Magnolia 68, Audubon 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Kee, Lansing 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Marion 68, Beckman, Dyersville 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, GMG, Garwin 42

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51, Wilton 42

Montezuma 79, B-G-M 44

Monticello 39, Northeast, Goose Lake 20

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Orient-Macksburg 46

Mount Ayr 52, Nodaway Valley 51

Mount Vernon 69, West Delaware, Manchester 48

Nevada 74, Greene County 60

Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51

Newman Catholic, Mason City 61, Central Springs 35

North Fayette Valley 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 87, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

North Scott, Eldridge 44, Davenport, Central 37

North Union 70, Eagle Grove 67, OT

Norwalk 94, Oskaloosa 83

Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 72, Heartland Christian 49

Osage 61, Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 31

PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 68

Panorama, Panora 77, Ogden 49

Pekin 60, Mediapolis 37

Pella 69, Newton 47

Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport, West 41

Pleasantville 66, Interstate 35,Truro 44

Postville 48, West Central, Maynard 31

Riceville 61, Dunkerton 44

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Roland-Story, Story City 55, PCM, Monroe 47

Saint Ansgar 42, Northwood-Kensett 36

Seymour 63, Moravia 56

Sidney 79, Essex 32

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 30

Sioux City, East 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63

Solon 71, South Tama County, Tama 26

South Central Calhoun 91, Southeast Valley 62

South Hamilton, Jewell 65, North Polk, Alleman 51

Springville 72, Starmont 30

St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Hinton 35

Stanton 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 44

Storm Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 59

Tipton 90, Durant-Bennett 83

Treynor 76, Riverside, Oakland 53

Tri-Center, Neola 57, Underwood 41

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, South Winneshiek, Calmar 42

Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36

Vinton-Shellsburg 39, Benton Community 37

WACO, Wayland 70, New London 44

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45

Waukee 81, Des Moines, Hoover 45

Waukon 66, Oelwein 57

Webster City 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64

West Bend-Mallard 56, Manson Northwest Webster 45

West Branch 55, West Liberty 36

West Burlington 49, Holy Trinity 42

West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 22

West Hancock, Britt 65, Belmond-Klemme 42

West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77

Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38

Westwood, Sloan 54, MVAO-CO-U 48

Williamsburg 65, Independence 29

Winterset 61, Perry 28

Woodward-Granger 72, Madrid 60

