NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;15;5;.750;—

Boston;14;5;.737;½

Philadelphia;15;6;.714;½

Brooklyn;10;10;.500;5

New York;4;17;.190;11½

Southeast Division

Miami;15;5;.750;—

Orlando;9;11;.450;6

Charlotte;8;14;.364;8

Washington;6;13;.316;8½

Atlanta;5;16;.238;10½

Central Division

Milwaukee;18;3;.857;—

Indiana;13;7;.650;4½

Detroit;8;13;.381;10

Chicago;7;14;.333;11

Cleveland;5;15;.250;12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;14;6;.700;—

Houston;13;7;.650;1

San Antonio;8;14;.364;7

Memphis;6;14;.300;8

New Orleans;6;15;.286;8½

Northwest Division

Denver;13;5;.722;—

Utah;12;9;.571;2½

Minnesota;10;9;.526;3½

Oklahoma City;8;11;.421;5½

Portland;8;13;.381;6½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;18;3;.857;—

L.A. Clippers;16;6;.727;2½

Phoenix;9;10;.474;8

Sacramento;8;11;.421;9

Golden State;4;18;.182;14½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 127, Cleveland 94

Orlando 127, Washington 120

Dallas 118, New Orleans 97

Miami 121, Toronto 110, OT

San Antonio 135, Houston 133, 2 OTs

L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas St. 85, Incarnate Word 41

MISSOURI VALLEY

Marshall 72, Indiana St. 60

Murray St. 61, Evansville 59

Southern Illinois 70, Tenn.-Martin 59

IOWA COLLEGES

Kansas Christian 59, Faith Baptist 46

EAST

Lehigh 91, Bloomsburg 43

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Greensboro 48

Stony Brook 66, Molloy 49

Yale 82, Providence 79

SOUTH

Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 64

LSU 63, Nicholls 32

Liberty 81, East Carolina 66

Stetson 80, Florida National 37

UAB 76, Samford 69

Youngstown St. 72, E. Kentucky 63

MIDWEST

Kent St. 81, St. Bonaventure 58

Saint Louis 76, SE Missouri 61

Toledo 53, Belmont 48

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 114, Jarvis Christian 46

FAR WEST

Colorado 74, Texas Southern 50

Fresno St. 72, UNLV 66

Idaho St. 88, Utah Valley 61

S. Utah 72, Oral Roberts 58

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

TCU 81, Illinois St. 69

Texas 67, UAB 57

BIG TEN

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Louisville 58, Michigan 43

Duke 87, Michigan St. 75

Indiana 80, Florida St. 64

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 56, Milwaukee 53

Eastern Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79

Indiana St. 71, North Dakota St. 60

Loyola 70, Ball St. 58

Memphis 71, Bradley 56

Missouri St. 71, Murray St. 69

TCU 81, Illinois St. 69

IOWA COLLEGES

Kansas Christian 91, Faith Baptist 79

EAST

American U. 85, UMBC 61

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Quinnipiac 77

Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph's 71

Rider 89, Bucknell 69

St. John's 79, St. Peter's 69

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58

Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75

Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75

Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59

George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Georgia St. 83, Dartmouth 80, OT

LSU 90, New Orleans 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 98, SE Louisiana 81

McNeese St. 107, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 61

Middle Tennessee 86, Columbia International 38

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67

Samford 97, Auburn-Montgomery 64

Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67

UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75

Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76

W. Carolina 87, Chattanooga 77

William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46

MIDWEST

Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73

Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60

Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

Kent St. 92, Detroit 57

N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54

Oakland 72, W. Michigan 62

Rio Grande 90, Sam Houston St. 86, 2 OTs

Wright St. 76, W. Kentucky 74

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61

Arkansas St. 78, Omaha 73

SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51

UTSA 89, Texas A&M-CC 67

FAR WEST

Denver 67, Jackson St. 58

Grand Canyon 75, Mount St. Mary's 67, OT

New Mexico St. 59, UTEP 56

Sacramento St. 72, UC Merced 36

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 29

North Tama 69, Valley Lutheran 14

Columbus 39, Union Community 35

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 29

Keokuk 40, Iowa City Liberty 31

Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Washington 13

IOWA STAR

Janesville 48, Dunkerton30

Baxter 67, GMG 29

Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 49

North Tama 69, Valley Lutheran 14

NORTH CENTRAL

Webster City 57, Pocahontas Area 47

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, South Hardin 29

Waterloo Columbus 39, Union Community 35

Dike-New Hartford 58, Denver 24

Grundy Center 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18

Jesup 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 38

Roland-Story 65, East Marshall 45

Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley 22

NORTHEAST IOWA

Decorah 47, Spring Grove (Minn.) 38

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 80, Belmond-Klemme 32

Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 19

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, North Iowa 28

Rockford 47, Nashua-Plainfield 43

North Butler 45, Northwood-Kensett 28

Osage 67, Mason City Newman 11

Saint Ansgar 49, Central Springs 22

TRI-RIVERS

North Linn 65, Calamus-Wheatland 22

East Buchanan 69, Cedar Valley Christian 18

Springville 71, Easton Valley 41

Marquette Catholic 54, Central City 22

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Midland 32

Prince of Peace 45, Alburnett 38

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 42, Clayton Ridge 30

Kee High 60, Postville 28

MFL MarMac 64, South Winneshiek 22

Turkey Valley 57, West Central 30

WAMAC

Central DeWitt 52, Clear Creek-Amana 47

Benton Community 50, Dyersville Beckman 48

Marion 78, Williamsburg 45

Center Point-Urbana 53, Solon 23

Independence 46, West Delaware 42

Mount Vernon 60, South Tama 6

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 89, Riverside, Oakland 20

ADM, Adel 44, Pella Christian 29

Akron-Westfield 74, Harris-Lake Park 15

Ar-We-Va 46, Paton-Churdan 42

Audubon 58, Missouri Valley 10

Ballard 56, Norwalk 25

Bedford 64, Essex 25

Bettendorf 54, Assumption, Davenport 41

Boone 66, Gilbert 45

Boyden-Hull 40, MOC-Floyd Valley 36

Carroll 81, Kuemper Catholic 39

Cascade 73, Anamosa 38

Central Decatur 50, Des Moines Christian 23

Central Lee 39, New London 31

Central Lyon 77, George-Little Rock 40

Cherokee 59, Emmetsburg 55

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Saydel 15

Creston 55, Atlantic 21

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 42

Davenport West 51, Clinton 35

Denison-Schleswig 53, MVAO-CO-U 19

East Union 60, Diagonal 40

English Valleys 61, Keota 7

Fairfield 56, Oskaloosa 17

Fort Dodge 68, Des Moines Lincoln 31

Fort Madison 45, Davis County 35

Gehlen Catholic 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Glenwood 73, Council Bluffs Lincoln 69, OT

Harlan 46, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42

Heartland Christian 52, Whiting 47

Hinton 45, Trinity Christian 30

IKM-Manning 70, Underwood 66

Iowa Valleyo 36, Belle Plaine 26

Knoxville 63, Van Meter 56

Lamoni 56, Murray 27

Lenox 58, Orient-Macksburg 26

Lynnville-Sully 83, Colfax-Mingo 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Interstate 35 38

Mason City 74, Ames 65

Mediapolis 70, Columbus Community 25

Montezuma 79, North Mahaska 48

Monticello 42, Bellevue 35

Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27

Newell-Fonda 62, Western Christian 52

Newton 55, Chariton 38

Nodaway Valley 68, Griswold 18

North Polk 61, Pella 34

North Scott 63, Davenport North 43

Northeast, Goose Lake 64, North Cedar 29

Okoboji, Milford 49, Sioux Center 44

Pekin 42, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Perry 81, Greene County 38

Pleasantville 52, Melcher-Dallas 23

Red Oak 78, Clarinda 13

Regina, Iowa City 47, Tipton 34

Rock Valley 76, Sheldon 56

Sigourney 56, Tri-County 10

Sioux City East 85, Spencer 47

Sioux City North 70, Storm Lake 59

South Central Calhoun 51, South Hamilton 29

Southeast Polk 53, Ankeny Centennial 44

Southeast Warren 63, Mormon Trail 31

Southwest Valley 47, Shenandoah 42

Spirit Lake 55, Worthington, Minn. 43

Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 41

Tri-Center 66, Logan-Magnolia 38

Valley, West Des Moines 53, Des Moines Roosevelt 52

Van Buren 63, West Burlington 43

Waukee 88, Des Moines East 23

Wayne 50, Twin Cedars 31

Webster City 57, PAC-LM 47, OT

West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 36

West Liberty 63, Mid-Prairie 61

West Sioux 64, South O'Brien 54

Woodbine 46, West Harrison 31

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 53

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 88, Clinton 58

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Mount Pleasant 43

Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Davenport North 54

Dubuque Wahlert 70, Decorah 65

Iowa City West 43, Dowling Catholic 28

Dubuque Hempstead 58, Davenport Central 45

North Scott 63, Iowa City High 57

Iowa City Liberty 74, Washington 50

Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 53

IOWA STAR

Colo-NESCO 45, Collins-Maxwell 42

Baxter 68, GMG 45

Grand View Christian 57, Meskwaki Settlement 49

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, AGWSR 38

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, South Hardin 45

Humboldt 57, Manson NW Webster 33

Webster City 77, Pocahontas Area 54

Iowa Falls-Alden 67, West Marshall 40

West Fork, 76, Clear Lake 70

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, AGWSR 38

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, South Hardin 45

Dike-New Hartford 85, Charles City

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 61, Grundy Center 59, OT

Jesup 71, Oelwein 22

Denver 71, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41

Iowa Falls-Alden 67, West Marshall 40

NORTHEAST IOWA

Dubuque Wahlert 70, Decorah 65

Dike-New Hartford 85, Charles City

Jesup 71, Oelwein 22

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 27

West Fork, 76, Clear Lake 70

Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 35

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, North Iowa 45

Lake Mills 67, West Hancock 53

Rockford 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52

North Butler 52, Northwood-Kensett 42

Osage 73, Mason City Newman 19

Saint Ansgar 50, Central Springs 42

TRI-RIVERS

North Linn 87, Calamus-Wheatland 30

East Buchanan 62, Cedar Valley Christian 35

Easton Valley 70, Springville 60

Central City 62, Marquette Catholic 49

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Midland 55

Alburnett 51, Prince of Peace 37

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 42, Clayton Ridge 30

Postville 54, Kee High 40

South Winneshiek 54, MFL MarMac 39

Turkey Valley 70, West Central 25

WAMAC

Dyersville Beckman 64, Benton Community 25

Center Point-Urbana at Solon, ppd. to Dec. 14

Mount Vernon 62, South Tama 46

West Delaware 64, Independence 47

Marion 65, Williamsburg 41

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 73, Riverside, Oakland 33

Ankeny 60, Des Moines, North 57

Ankeny Centennial 65, Southeast Polk 44

Assumption, Davenport 72, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 36

Audubon 42, Missouri Valley 40

Bedford 65, Essex 13

Belle Plaine 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

Carroll 76, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Anamosa 38

Central City 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49

Central Elkader 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 30

Cherokee, Washington 52, Emmetsburg 43

Clarinda 67, Red Oak 41

Creston 55, Atlantic 41

Danville 55, Holy Trinity 52, OT

Denison-Schleswig 61, MVAO-CO-U 27

Des Moines Christian 83, Central Decatur, Leon 45

Des Moines, Lincoln 64, Fort Dodge 31

East Sac County 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 58

East Union, Afton 72, Diagonal 67, OT

Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 38

Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 35

Glenwood 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45

Glidden-Ralston 52, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51

Grand View Christian 57, Meskwaki Settlement School 49

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56

Heartland Christian 46, Whiting 38

Highland, Riverside 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42

Hinton 61, Trinity Christian High School 40

IKM-Manning 47, Underwood 29

Johnston 70, Marshalltown 35

Keota 83, English Valleys, North English 50

Lamoni 64, Murray 56

Lawton-Bronson 61, Kingsley-Pierson 50

Lenox 64, Orient-Macksburg 24

Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 31

Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Interstate 35,Truro 53

Mason City 65, Ames 57

Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, West Liberty 55

Montezuma 79, North Mahaska, New Sharon 48

Monticello 71, Bellevue 52

New London 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 35

Newell-Fonda 56, Western Christian 52

Newton 53, Chariton 46

Northeast, Goose Lake 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 38

Norwalk 79, Ballard 56

Oskaloosa 67, Fairfield 45

Ottumwa 75, Fort Madison 37

PCM, Monroe 48, Knoxville 45

Paton-Churdan 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 47

Pekin 56, Winfield-Mount Union 38

Pella 97, North Polk, Alleman 69

Pella Christian 55, ADM, Adel 53

Pleasant Valley 57, Burlington 46

Pleasantville 73, Melcher-Dallas 24

Regina, Iowa City 63, Tipton 39

Rock Valley 69, Sheldon 61

Ruthven-Ayrshire 51, West Bend-Mallard 34

Saydel 36, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Seymour 50, Moulton-Udell 41

Shenandoah 70, Southwest Valley 53

Sigourney 62, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Sioux Center 85, Okoboji, Milford 77

Sioux City, East 78, Spencer 64

St. Mary's, Remsen 76, MMCRU 31

Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 35

Storm Lake 82, Sioux City North 78

Treynor 56, Bishop Heelan 46

Tri-Center, 66, Logan-Magnolia 28

Urbandale 57, Des Moines, Hoover 37

Waukee 70, Des Moines East 35

West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 37

West Burlington 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38

West Sioux 55, South O'Brien, Paullina 54

Woodbine 44, West Harrison 40

