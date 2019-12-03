NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;15;5;.750;—
Boston;14;5;.737;½
Philadelphia;15;6;.714;½
Brooklyn;10;10;.500;5
New York;4;17;.190;11½
Southeast Division
Miami;15;5;.750;—
Orlando;9;11;.450;6
Charlotte;8;14;.364;8
Washington;6;13;.316;8½
Atlanta;5;16;.238;10½
Central Division
Milwaukee;18;3;.857;—
Indiana;13;7;.650;4½
Detroit;8;13;.381;10
Chicago;7;14;.333;11
Cleveland;5;15;.250;12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;14;6;.700;—
Houston;13;7;.650;1
San Antonio;8;14;.364;7
Memphis;6;14;.300;8
New Orleans;6;15;.286;8½
Northwest Division
Denver;13;5;.722;—
Utah;12;9;.571;2½
Minnesota;10;9;.526;3½
Oklahoma City;8;11;.421;5½
Portland;8;13;.381;6½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;18;3;.857;—
L.A. Clippers;16;6;.727;2½
Phoenix;9;10;.474;8
Sacramento;8;11;.421;9
Golden State;4;18;.182;14½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 127, Cleveland 94
Orlando 127, Washington 120
Dallas 118, New Orleans 97
Miami 121, Toronto 110, OT
San Antonio 135, Houston 133, 2 OTs
L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas St. 85, Incarnate Word 41
MISSOURI VALLEY
Marshall 72, Indiana St. 60
Murray St. 61, Evansville 59
Southern Illinois 70, Tenn.-Martin 59
IOWA COLLEGES
Kansas Christian 59, Faith Baptist 46
EAST
Lehigh 91, Bloomsburg 43
Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Greensboro 48
Stony Brook 66, Molloy 49
Yale 82, Providence 79
SOUTH
Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 64
LSU 63, Nicholls 32
Liberty 81, East Carolina 66
Stetson 80, Florida National 37
UAB 76, Samford 69
Youngstown St. 72, E. Kentucky 63
MIDWEST
Kent St. 81, St. Bonaventure 58
Saint Louis 76, SE Missouri 61
Toledo 53, Belmont 48
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 114, Jarvis Christian 46
FAR WEST
Colorado 74, Texas Southern 50
Fresno St. 72, UNLV 66
Idaho St. 88, Utah Valley 61
S. Utah 72, Oral Roberts 58
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
TCU 81, Illinois St. 69
Texas 67, UAB 57
BIG TEN
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Louisville 58, Michigan 43
Duke 87, Michigan St. 75
Indiana 80, Florida St. 64
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 56, Milwaukee 53
Eastern Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79
Indiana St. 71, North Dakota St. 60
Loyola 70, Ball St. 58
Memphis 71, Bradley 56
Missouri St. 71, Murray St. 69
TCU 81, Illinois St. 69
IOWA COLLEGES
Kansas Christian 91, Faith Baptist 79
EAST
American U. 85, UMBC 61
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Quinnipiac 77
Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph's 71
Rider 89, Bucknell 69
St. John's 79, St. Peter's 69
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58
Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75
Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75
Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59
George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Georgia St. 83, Dartmouth 80, OT
LSU 90, New Orleans 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 98, SE Louisiana 81
McNeese St. 107, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 61
Middle Tennessee 86, Columbia International 38
Richmond 80, Hampton 63
SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67
Samford 97, Auburn-Montgomery 64
Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67
UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75
Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76
W. Carolina 87, Chattanooga 77
William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46
MIDWEST
Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60
Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73
Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60
Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68
Kent St. 92, Detroit 57
N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54
Oakland 72, W. Michigan 62
Rio Grande 90, Sam Houston St. 86, 2 OTs
Wright St. 76, W. Kentucky 74
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61
Arkansas St. 78, Omaha 73
SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51
UTSA 89, Texas A&M-CC 67
FAR WEST
Denver 67, Jackson St. 58
Grand Canyon 75, Mount St. Mary's 67, OT
New Mexico St. 59, UTEP 56
Sacramento St. 72, UC Merced 36
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 29
North Tama 69, Valley Lutheran 14
Columbus 39, Union Community 35
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 29
Keokuk 40, Iowa City Liberty 31
Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Washington 13
IOWA STAR
Janesville 48, Dunkerton30
Baxter 67, GMG 29
Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 49
North Tama 69, Valley Lutheran 14
NORTH CENTRAL
Webster City 57, Pocahontas Area 47
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, South Hardin 29
Waterloo Columbus 39, Union Community 35
Dike-New Hartford 58, Denver 24
Grundy Center 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18
Jesup 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 38
Roland-Story 65, East Marshall 45
Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley 22
NORTHEAST IOWA
Decorah 47, Spring Grove (Minn.) 38
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 80, Belmond-Klemme 32
Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 19
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, North Iowa 28
Rockford 47, Nashua-Plainfield 43
North Butler 45, Northwood-Kensett 28
Osage 67, Mason City Newman 11
Saint Ansgar 49, Central Springs 22
TRI-RIVERS
North Linn 65, Calamus-Wheatland 22
East Buchanan 69, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Springville 71, Easton Valley 41
Marquette Catholic 54, Central City 22
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Midland 32
Prince of Peace 45, Alburnett 38
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 42, Clayton Ridge 30
Kee High 60, Postville 28
MFL MarMac 64, South Winneshiek 22
Turkey Valley 57, West Central 30
WAMAC
Central DeWitt 52, Clear Creek-Amana 47
Benton Community 50, Dyersville Beckman 48
Marion 78, Williamsburg 45
Center Point-Urbana 53, Solon 23
Independence 46, West Delaware 42
Mount Vernon 60, South Tama 6
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 89, Riverside, Oakland 20
ADM, Adel 44, Pella Christian 29
Akron-Westfield 74, Harris-Lake Park 15
Ar-We-Va 46, Paton-Churdan 42
Audubon 58, Missouri Valley 10
Ballard 56, Norwalk 25
Bedford 64, Essex 25
Bettendorf 54, Assumption, Davenport 41
Boone 66, Gilbert 45
Boyden-Hull 40, MOC-Floyd Valley 36
Carroll 81, Kuemper Catholic 39
Cascade 73, Anamosa 38
Central Decatur 50, Des Moines Christian 23
Central Lee 39, New London 31
Central Lyon 77, George-Little Rock 40
Cherokee 59, Emmetsburg 55
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Saydel 15
Creston 55, Atlantic 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 42
Davenport West 51, Clinton 35
Denison-Schleswig 53, MVAO-CO-U 19
East Union 60, Diagonal 40
English Valleys 61, Keota 7
Fairfield 56, Oskaloosa 17
Fort Dodge 68, Des Moines Lincoln 31
Fort Madison 45, Davis County 35
Gehlen Catholic 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Glenwood 73, Council Bluffs Lincoln 69, OT
Harlan 46, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42
Heartland Christian 52, Whiting 47
Hinton 45, Trinity Christian 30
IKM-Manning 70, Underwood 66
Iowa Valleyo 36, Belle Plaine 26
Knoxville 63, Van Meter 56
Lamoni 56, Murray 27
Lenox 58, Orient-Macksburg 26
Lynnville-Sully 83, Colfax-Mingo 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Interstate 35 38
Mason City 74, Ames 65
Mediapolis 70, Columbus Community 25
Montezuma 79, North Mahaska 48
Monticello 42, Bellevue 35
Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27
Newell-Fonda 62, Western Christian 52
Newton 55, Chariton 38
Nodaway Valley 68, Griswold 18
North Polk 61, Pella 34
North Scott 63, Davenport North 43
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, North Cedar 29
Okoboji, Milford 49, Sioux Center 44
Pekin 42, Winfield-Mount Union 40
Perry 81, Greene County 38
Pleasantville 52, Melcher-Dallas 23
Red Oak 78, Clarinda 13
Regina, Iowa City 47, Tipton 34
Rock Valley 76, Sheldon 56
Sigourney 56, Tri-County 10
Sioux City East 85, Spencer 47
Sioux City North 70, Storm Lake 59
South Central Calhoun 51, South Hamilton 29
Southeast Polk 53, Ankeny Centennial 44
Southeast Warren 63, Mormon Trail 31
Southwest Valley 47, Shenandoah 42
Spirit Lake 55, Worthington, Minn. 43
Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 41
Tri-Center 66, Logan-Magnolia 38
Valley, West Des Moines 53, Des Moines Roosevelt 52
Van Buren 63, West Burlington 43
Waukee 88, Des Moines East 23
Wayne 50, Twin Cedars 31
Webster City 57, PAC-LM 47, OT
West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 36
West Liberty 63, Mid-Prairie 61
West Sioux 64, South O'Brien 54
Woodbine 46, West Harrison 31
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 53
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 88, Clinton 58
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Mount Pleasant 43
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Davenport North 54
Dubuque Wahlert 70, Decorah 65
Iowa City West 43, Dowling Catholic 28
Dubuque Hempstead 58, Davenport Central 45
North Scott 63, Iowa City High 57
Iowa City Liberty 74, Washington 50
Waterloo West 78, Waterloo East 53
IOWA STAR
Colo-NESCO 45, Collins-Maxwell 42
Baxter 68, GMG 45
Grand View Christian 57, Meskwaki Settlement 49
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, AGWSR 38
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, South Hardin 45
Humboldt 57, Manson NW Webster 33
Webster City 77, Pocahontas Area 54
Iowa Falls-Alden 67, West Marshall 40
West Fork, 76, Clear Lake 70
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, AGWSR 38
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, South Hardin 45
Dike-New Hartford 85, Charles City
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 61, Grundy Center 59, OT
Jesup 71, Oelwein 22
Denver 71, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
Iowa Falls-Alden 67, West Marshall 40
NORTHEAST IOWA
Dubuque Wahlert 70, Decorah 65
Dike-New Hartford 85, Charles City
Jesup 71, Oelwein 22
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 27
West Fork, 76, Clear Lake 70
Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, North Iowa 45
Lake Mills 67, West Hancock 53
Rockford 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52
North Butler 52, Northwood-Kensett 42
Osage 73, Mason City Newman 19
Saint Ansgar 50, Central Springs 42
TRI-RIVERS
North Linn 87, Calamus-Wheatland 30
East Buchanan 62, Cedar Valley Christian 35
Easton Valley 70, Springville 60
Central City 62, Marquette Catholic 49
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Midland 55
Alburnett 51, Prince of Peace 37
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 42, Clayton Ridge 30
Postville 54, Kee High 40
South Winneshiek 54, MFL MarMac 39
Turkey Valley 70, West Central 25
WAMAC
Dyersville Beckman 64, Benton Community 25
Center Point-Urbana at Solon, ppd. to Dec. 14
Mount Vernon 62, South Tama 46
West Delaware 64, Independence 47
Marion 65, Williamsburg 41
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 73, Riverside, Oakland 33
Ankeny 60, Des Moines, North 57
Ankeny Centennial 65, Southeast Polk 44
Assumption, Davenport 72, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 36
Audubon 42, Missouri Valley 40
Bedford 65, Essex 13
Belle Plaine 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
Carroll 76, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Anamosa 38
Central City 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49
Central Elkader 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 30
Cherokee, Washington 52, Emmetsburg 43
Clarinda 67, Red Oak 41
Creston 55, Atlantic 41
Danville 55, Holy Trinity 52, OT
Denison-Schleswig 61, MVAO-CO-U 27
Des Moines Christian 83, Central Decatur, Leon 45
Des Moines, Lincoln 64, Fort Dodge 31
East Sac County 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 58
East Union, Afton 72, Diagonal 67, OT
Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 38
Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 35
Glenwood 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45
Glidden-Ralston 52, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51
Grand View Christian 57, Meskwaki Settlement School 49
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56
Heartland Christian 46, Whiting 38
Highland, Riverside 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42
Hinton 61, Trinity Christian High School 40
IKM-Manning 47, Underwood 29
Johnston 70, Marshalltown 35
Keota 83, English Valleys, North English 50
Lamoni 64, Murray 56
Lawton-Bronson 61, Kingsley-Pierson 50
Lenox 64, Orient-Macksburg 24
Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 31
Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Interstate 35,Truro 53
Mason City 65, Ames 57
Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, West Liberty 55
Montezuma 79, North Mahaska, New Sharon 48
Monticello 71, Bellevue 52
New London 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 35
Newell-Fonda 56, Western Christian 52
Newton 53, Chariton 46
Northeast, Goose Lake 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 38
Norwalk 79, Ballard 56
Oskaloosa 67, Fairfield 45
Ottumwa 75, Fort Madison 37
PCM, Monroe 48, Knoxville 45
Paton-Churdan 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 47
Pekin 56, Winfield-Mount Union 38
Pella 97, North Polk, Alleman 69
Pella Christian 55, ADM, Adel 53
Pleasant Valley 57, Burlington 46
Pleasantville 73, Melcher-Dallas 24
Regina, Iowa City 63, Tipton 39
Rock Valley 69, Sheldon 61
Ruthven-Ayrshire 51, West Bend-Mallard 34
Saydel 36, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Seymour 50, Moulton-Udell 41
Shenandoah 70, Southwest Valley 53
Sigourney 62, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Sioux Center 85, Okoboji, Milford 77
Sioux City, East 78, Spencer 64
St. Mary's, Remsen 76, MMCRU 31
Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 35
Storm Lake 82, Sioux City North 78
Treynor 56, Bishop Heelan 46
Tri-Center, 66, Logan-Magnolia 28
Urbandale 57, Des Moines, Hoover 37
Waukee 70, Des Moines East 35
West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 37
West Burlington 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38
West Sioux 55, South O'Brien, Paullina 54
Woodbine 44, West Harrison 40
