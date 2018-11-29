Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;19;4;.826;—

Philadelphia;15;8;.652;4

Boston;11;10;.524;7

Brooklyn;8;14;.364;10½

New York;7;16;.304;12

Southeast Division

Charlotte;11;10;.524;—

Orlando;10;12;.455;1½

Washington;8;13;.381;3

Miami;7;13;.350;3½

Atlanta;5;17;.227;6½

Central Division

Milwaukee;15;6;.714;—

Detroit;11;7;.611;2½

Indiana;13;9;.591;2½

Chicago;5;17;.227;10½

Cleveland;4;16;.200;10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;12;8;.600;—

Dallas;10;9;.526;1½

New Orleans;11;11;.500;2

San Antonio;10;11;.476;2½

Houston;9;11;.450;3

Northwest Division

Denver;14;7;.667;—

Okla. City;13;7;.650;½

Portland;13;8;.619;1

Minnesota;11;11;.500;3½

Utah;10;12;.455;4½

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;15;6;.714;—

Golden State;15;8;.652;1

L.A. Lakers;12;9;.571;3

Sacramento;10;11;.476;5

Phoenix;4;17;.190;11

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 131, Golden State 128, OT

L.A. Clippers 133, Sacramento 121

L.A. Lakers 104, Indiana 96

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Milwaukee at New York, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

Mount Mercy 85, Graceland 77

Benedictine 67, Grand View 48

William Penn 78, Clarke 72

EAST

Boston College 81, Sacred Heart 73

LIU Brooklyn 80, Albany (NY) 77

Marist 76, Dartmouth 58

SOUTH

Austin Peay 79, Troy 74, OT

Belmont 99, Samford 93, OT

Campbell 79, Trinity Baptist 29

Hannibal-LaGrange 75, Freed-Hardeman 53

James Madison 81, Coppin St. 71, OT

Lane 79, Central St. (Ohio) 76

NC A&T 72, CCSU 60

Norfolk St. 94, Hampton 89, 2OT

North Florida 81, Florida A&M 62

UAB 67, Alabama A&M 57

UCF 70, Alabama 64

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 90, East-West 67

Grand Valley St. 88, Wis.-Parkside 77

Northwood (Mich.) 76, N. Michigan 64

Wayne (Mich.) 90, Ferris St. 89

SOUTHWEST

SMU 91, McNeese St. 59

Texas Southern 81, Huston-Tillotson 76

FAR WEST

Arizona 100, Georgia Southern 70

Cal Baptist 80, UC Riverside 70

Idaho St. 74, Montana-Western 66

Loyola Marymount 106, Bethesda 50

S. Utah 111, San Diego Christian 64

Santa Clara 81, Jackson St. 70

UC Davis 73, N. Arizona 57

UC Santa Barbara 75, Sacramento St. 58

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 68, LSU 61

TCU 55, Ole Miss 50

BIG TEN

Notre Dame 105, Iowa 71

Florida St. 87, Penn St. 58

Louisville 85, Nebraska 68

Maryland 67, Georgia Tech 54

Minnesota 72, Syracuse 68

North Carolina St. 66, Michigan 55

Ohio St. 76, North Carolina 69

Pittsburg 52, Northwestern 49

Purdue 74, Miami 63

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 62, Oakland 56

Indiana St. 62, Southeast Missouri 51

Loyola 81, Purdue Fort Wayne 67

Marshall 72, Evansville 65

Saint Louis 62, Southern Illinois 58

Valparaiso 76, Chicago St. 70

IOWA COLLEGE

Benedictine 70, Grand View 64

Graceland 93, Mount Mercy 81

William Penn 84, Clarke 68

EAST

Bucknell 77, St. Bonaventure 46

Georgetown 58, Fordham 38

Lehigh 67, Cornell 54

Mass.-Lowell 69, LIU Brooklyn 64

Providence 59, Yale 42

Sacred Heart 70, Hofstra 64

Saint Joseph's 68, Columbia 61

Siena 55, Colgate 53

St. John's 82, Delaware St. 44

SOUTH

Austin Peay 70, Lipscomb 58

Dillard 63, Southern U. 61

ETSU 95, Appalachian St. 64

High Point 102, Greensboro 50

James Madison 74, Liberty 53

Maryland 67, Georgia Tech 54

Middle Tennessee 69, Georgia St. 54

NC A&T 69, W. Carolina 51

North Florida 82, Charleston Southern 76

South Alabama 78, Tennessee St. 56

TCU 55, Mississippi 50

Toledo 78, Belmont 69

Troy 116, Alabama St. 46

Winthrop 71, Coll. of Charleston 64

Wofford 59, Gardner-Webb 53

MIDWEST

Nebraska-Omaha 51, Detroit 42

S. Dakota St. 77, Green Bay 47

UMKC 98, Peru State 62

Xavier 65, Bowling Green 49

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 74, Texas A&M 68

FAR WEST

BYU 77, Utah Valley 51

California Baptist 91, La Sierra 44

Idaho St. 88, Benedictine at Mesa 51

Pacific 91, San Jose St. 67

Saint Mary's (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 55

UC Irvine 85, CS Bakersfield 78

Washington St. 91, San Francisco 61

Prep boys

METRO

Crestwood 65, North Fayette Valley 44

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 62, Davenport Assumption 61

Iowa City High 58, Muscatine 15

IOWA STAR

GMG 80, Waterloo Christian 26

Janesville 61, BCLUW 37

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls-Alden 61, North Polk 52

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Charles City 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 66

Janesville 61, BCLUW 37

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 66

Crestwood 65, North Fayette Valley 44

Mason City 80, New Hampton 73

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 56, Iowa Valley 13

UPPER IOWA

Crestwood 65, North Fayette Valley 44

STATE

Highland 65, Holy Trinity 35

Hinton 67, Woodbury Central 55

Johnson-Brock, Neb. 56, Sidney 40

Keota 86, Lone Tree 74

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, Neb. 91, Siouxland Community 60

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Woodward-Granger 59

North Scott, Eldridge 62, Clinton 25

Spirit Lake 65, Bishop Heelan 53

Stanton 74, Riverside 34

Storm Lake 78, Denison-Schleswig 66

Tri-Center 62, West Harrison 24

Woodbine 89, Whiting 33

Prep girls

METRO

GMG 55, Waterloo Christian 24

IOWA STAR

GMG 55, Waterloo Christian 24

Oelwein 47, Dunkerton 23

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25

NORTHEAST IOWA

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25

Crestwood 69, North Fayette Valley 23

MFL MarMac 54, Decorah 36

Oelwein 47, Dunkerton 23

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Center Point-Urbana 25

UPPER IOWA

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25

Crestwood 69, North Fayette Valley 23

MFL MarMac 54, Decorah 36

WAMAC

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Center Point-Urbana 25

STATE

Bedford 49, Murray 45

Bishop Heelan54, Spirit Lake 41

Denison-Schleswig 59, Storm Lake 33

Holy Trinity 56, Highland 51

Keota 49, Lone Tree 20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, Neb. 58, Siouxland Community 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 35, Woodward-Granger 33

North Scott 62, Clinton 35

Okoboji, Milford 72, Harris-Lake Park 41

Pleasantville 32, Twin Cedars 23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, Sioux City North 24

Sidney 56, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 43

Stanton 39, Riverside, Oakland 27

Woodbine 67, Whiting 51

Woodbury Central 73, Hinton 37

