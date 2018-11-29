NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;19;4;.826;—
Philadelphia;15;8;.652;4
Boston;11;10;.524;7
Brooklyn;8;14;.364;10½
New York;7;16;.304;12
Southeast Division
Charlotte;11;10;.524;—
Orlando;10;12;.455;1½
Washington;8;13;.381;3
Miami;7;13;.350;3½
Atlanta;5;17;.227;6½
Central Division
Milwaukee;15;6;.714;—
Detroit;11;7;.611;2½
Indiana;13;9;.591;2½
Chicago;5;17;.227;10½
Cleveland;4;16;.200;10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;12;8;.600;—
Dallas;10;9;.526;1½
New Orleans;11;11;.500;2
San Antonio;10;11;.476;2½
Houston;9;11;.450;3
Northwest Division
Denver;14;7;.667;—
Okla. City;13;7;.650;½
Portland;13;8;.619;1
Minnesota;11;11;.500;3½
Utah;10;12;.455;4½
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;15;6;.714;—
Golden State;15;8;.652;1
L.A. Lakers;12;9;.571;3
Sacramento;10;11;.476;5
Phoenix;4;17;.190;11
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 131, Golden State 128, OT
L.A. Clippers 133, Sacramento 121
L.A. Lakers 104, Indiana 96
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Milwaukee at New York, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College men
IOWA COLLEGE
Mount Mercy 85, Graceland 77
Benedictine 67, Grand View 48
William Penn 78, Clarke 72
EAST
Boston College 81, Sacred Heart 73
LIU Brooklyn 80, Albany (NY) 77
Marist 76, Dartmouth 58
SOUTH
Austin Peay 79, Troy 74, OT
Belmont 99, Samford 93, OT
Campbell 79, Trinity Baptist 29
Hannibal-LaGrange 75, Freed-Hardeman 53
James Madison 81, Coppin St. 71, OT
Lane 79, Central St. (Ohio) 76
NC A&T 72, CCSU 60
Norfolk St. 94, Hampton 89, 2OT
North Florida 81, Florida A&M 62
UAB 67, Alabama A&M 57
UCF 70, Alabama 64
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 90, East-West 67
Grand Valley St. 88, Wis.-Parkside 77
Northwood (Mich.) 76, N. Michigan 64
Wayne (Mich.) 90, Ferris St. 89
SOUTHWEST
SMU 91, McNeese St. 59
Texas Southern 81, Huston-Tillotson 76
FAR WEST
Arizona 100, Georgia Southern 70
Cal Baptist 80, UC Riverside 70
Idaho St. 74, Montana-Western 66
Loyola Marymount 106, Bethesda 50
S. Utah 111, San Diego Christian 64
Santa Clara 81, Jackson St. 70
UC Davis 73, N. Arizona 57
UC Santa Barbara 75, Sacramento St. 58
College women
BIG 12
Kansas 68, LSU 61
TCU 55, Ole Miss 50
BIG TEN
Notre Dame 105, Iowa 71
Florida St. 87, Penn St. 58
Louisville 85, Nebraska 68
Maryland 67, Georgia Tech 54
Minnesota 72, Syracuse 68
North Carolina St. 66, Michigan 55
Ohio St. 76, North Carolina 69
Pittsburg 52, Northwestern 49
Purdue 74, Miami 63
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 62, Oakland 56
Indiana St. 62, Southeast Missouri 51
Loyola 81, Purdue Fort Wayne 67
Marshall 72, Evansville 65
Saint Louis 62, Southern Illinois 58
Valparaiso 76, Chicago St. 70
IOWA COLLEGE
Benedictine 70, Grand View 64
Graceland 93, Mount Mercy 81
William Penn 84, Clarke 68
EAST
Bucknell 77, St. Bonaventure 46
Georgetown 58, Fordham 38
Lehigh 67, Cornell 54
Mass.-Lowell 69, LIU Brooklyn 64
Providence 59, Yale 42
Sacred Heart 70, Hofstra 64
Saint Joseph's 68, Columbia 61
Siena 55, Colgate 53
St. John's 82, Delaware St. 44
SOUTH
Austin Peay 70, Lipscomb 58
Dillard 63, Southern U. 61
ETSU 95, Appalachian St. 64
High Point 102, Greensboro 50
James Madison 74, Liberty 53
Maryland 67, Georgia Tech 54
Middle Tennessee 69, Georgia St. 54
NC A&T 69, W. Carolina 51
North Florida 82, Charleston Southern 76
South Alabama 78, Tennessee St. 56
TCU 55, Mississippi 50
Toledo 78, Belmont 69
Troy 116, Alabama St. 46
Winthrop 71, Coll. of Charleston 64
Wofford 59, Gardner-Webb 53
MIDWEST
Nebraska-Omaha 51, Detroit 42
S. Dakota St. 77, Green Bay 47
UMKC 98, Peru State 62
Xavier 65, Bowling Green 49
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 74, Texas A&M 68
FAR WEST
BYU 77, Utah Valley 51
California Baptist 91, La Sierra 44
Idaho St. 88, Benedictine at Mesa 51
Pacific 91, San Jose St. 67
Saint Mary's (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 55
UC Irvine 85, CS Bakersfield 78
Washington St. 91, San Francisco 61
Prep boys
METRO
Crestwood 65, North Fayette Valley 44
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 62, Davenport Assumption 61
Iowa City High 58, Muscatine 15
IOWA STAR
GMG 80, Waterloo Christian 26
Janesville 61, BCLUW 37
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls-Alden 61, North Polk 52
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Charles City 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 66
Janesville 61, BCLUW 37
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 66
Crestwood 65, North Fayette Valley 44
Mason City 80, New Hampton 73
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 56, Iowa Valley 13
UPPER IOWA
Crestwood 65, North Fayette Valley 44
STATE
Highland 65, Holy Trinity 35
Hinton 67, Woodbury Central 55
Johnson-Brock, Neb. 56, Sidney 40
Keota 86, Lone Tree 74
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, Neb. 91, Siouxland Community 60
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Woodward-Granger 59
North Scott, Eldridge 62, Clinton 25
Spirit Lake 65, Bishop Heelan 53
Stanton 74, Riverside 34
Storm Lake 78, Denison-Schleswig 66
Tri-Center 62, West Harrison 24
Woodbine 89, Whiting 33
Prep girls
METRO
GMG 55, Waterloo Christian 24
IOWA STAR
GMG 55, Waterloo Christian 24
Oelwein 47, Dunkerton 23
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25
NORTHEAST IOWA
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25
Crestwood 69, North Fayette Valley 23
MFL MarMac 54, Decorah 36
Oelwein 47, Dunkerton 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Center Point-Urbana 25
UPPER IOWA
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25
Crestwood 69, North Fayette Valley 23
MFL MarMac 54, Decorah 36
WAMAC
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Center Point-Urbana 25
STATE
Bedford 49, Murray 45
Bishop Heelan54, Spirit Lake 41
Denison-Schleswig 59, Storm Lake 33
Holy Trinity 56, Highland 51
Keota 49, Lone Tree 20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, Neb. 58, Siouxland Community 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 35, Woodward-Granger 33
North Scott 62, Clinton 35
Okoboji, Milford 72, Harris-Lake Park 41
Pleasantville 32, Twin Cedars 23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, Sioux City North 24
Sidney 56, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 43
Stanton 39, Riverside, Oakland 27
Woodbine 67, Whiting 51
Woodbury Central 73, Hinton 37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.