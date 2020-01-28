Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;33;14;.702;--

Boston;31;15;.674;1½

Philadelphia;31;17;.646;2½

Brooklyn;19;26;.422;13

New York;13;35;.271;20½

Southeast Division

Miami;32;15;.681;—

Orlando;21;27;.438;11½

Charlotte;16;31;.340;16

Washington;15;31;.326;16½

Atlanta;12;36;.250;20½

Central Division

Milwaukee;41;6;.872;—

Indiana;30;17;.638;11

Chicago;19;30;.388;23

Detroit;17;31;.354;24½

Cleveland;13;35;.271;28½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;29;17;.630;--

Dallas;29;18;.617;½

Memphis;23;24;.489;6½

San Antonio;20;26;.435;9

New Orleans;19;29;.396;11

Northwest Division

Utah;32;14;.696;--

Denver;32;15;.681;½

Oklahoma City;28;20;.583;5

Portland;20;27;.426;12½

Minnesota;15;32;.319;17½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;36;10;.783;—

L.A. Clippers;33;14;.702;3½

Phoenix;20;27;.426;16½

Sacramento;17;29;.370;19

Golden State;10;38;.208;27

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104

Charlotte 97, New York 92

Toronto 130, Atlanta 114

Boston 109, Miami 101

New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111

Memphis 104, Denver 96

Milwaukee 151, Washington 131

Phoenix 133, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd.

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 83, Iowa St. 62

Texas 70, Oklahoma 53

IOWA COLLEGES

Maranatha Baptist 74, Emmaus 66

EAST

Rider 60, Fairfield 52

SOUTH

Campbell 43, Radford 32

East Carolina 71, Memphis 65

Gardner-Webb 70, High Point 57

Hampton 72, Longwood 55

Presbyterian 67, Charleston Southern 46

UNC Asheville 50, Winthrop 43

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

IOWA COLLEGES

Maranatha Baptist 90, Emmaus 60

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC 74, Central-Columbus 62

Indian Hills 104, Black Hawk-Moline 47

EAST

Butler 69, Georgetown 64

Villanova 79, St. John's 59

SOUTH

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23

Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Waterloo East 11

Hudson 52, Columbus Waterloo 35

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids Washington 49

Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23

Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Waterloo East 11

Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Western Dubuque 30

Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Wahlert 53

Dubuque Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty 48

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 14

Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53

Algona 53, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21

Ankeny 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45

Audubon 67, Riverside, Oakland 36

Ballard 63, Boone 39

Baxter 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8

Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Lisbon 38

Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35

Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33

Bondurant Farrar 63, Carlisle 46

Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 35

Camanche 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 55

Carroll 70, Perry 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Bellevue 26

Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

Centerville 62, Clarke, Osceola 27

Central City 63, Starmont 27

Central Clinton 56, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Central Decatur, Leon 61, Southeast Warren 33

Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Clear Creek-Amana 73, South Tama 18

Clear Lake 65, Webster City 28

Collins-Maxwell 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 42

Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40

Council Bluffs Lincoln 44, Council Bluffs Jefferson 30

Crestwood, Cresco 69, Waukon 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 28

Danville 46, WACO, Wayland 39

Davenport Central 52, Clinton 38

Davenport North 66, Burlington 41

Davis County 41, Albia 37

Decorah 68, Oelwein 17

Des Moines Christian 56, Interstate 35,Truro 45

Dike-New Hartford 56, Grundy Center 45

Dowling Catholic 84, Des Moines East 27

East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47

Easton Valley 52, Calamus-Wheatland 40

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee 49

Gehlen Catholic 57, St. Mary's, Remsen 31

Gilbert 41, Roland-Story 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, South Hardin 25

Glenwood 87, Creston 46

Glidden-Ralston 47, CAM, Anita 36

Grinnell 79, Newton 61

Harlan 37, Denison-Schleswig 33

Hudson 52, Columbus Catholic 35

Humboldt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

IKM-Manning 63, OA-BCIG 38

Indianola 60, Pella 46

Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29

Iowa City West 61, Wahlert, Dubuque 53

Iowa Valley 55, Tri-County 36

Jesup 46, Denver 44

Keokuk 45, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 43

Knoxville 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30

Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40

Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47

Lynnville-Sully 67, B-G-M 51

MFL-Mar-Mac 64, Clayton Ridge 27

Maquoketa 61, West Delaware 45

Marion 74, Solon 30

Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27

Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 19

Mount Ayr 62, Van Meter 24

Muscatine 57, Davenport West 32

Nevada 70, North Polk, Alleman 30

Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44

Newman Catholic 48, Rockford 30

Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 26

North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20

North Linn 47, Maquoketa Valley 37

North Mahaska 75, H-L-V 13

North Scott 65, Bettendorf 39

North Union 51, Belmond-Klemme 30

Northeast, Goose Lake 69, Anamosa 45

Norwalk 48, Pella Christian 36

Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35

Osage 63, North Butler, Greene 25

Ottumwa 70, Marshalltown 36

PAC-LM 65, Southeast Valley 44

PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 18

Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison 29

Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54

Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption, Davenport 43

Pleasantville 58, Chariton 53

Prince of Peace 67, Cedar Valley Christian 27

Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie 34

Saint Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City North 36

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44

Sidney 49, Griswold 14

Sigourney 43, English Valleys 39

Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41

Sioux Central 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT

South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Saydel 43

South O'Brien 46, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26

Southeast Polk 66, Des Moines North 43

Southwest Valley 50, Lenox 46

Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34

Springville 43, Alburnett 36

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43

Stanton 49, East Mills 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

Treynor 52, Tri-Center, Neola 18

Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Wapsie Valley 39

Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45

Urbandale 88, Des Moines Lincoln 9

Valley, West Des Moines 57, Ames 43

Van Buren 63, Holy Trinity 34

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 39

Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17

Waukee 55, Ankeny Centennial 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36

Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 43

West Branch 50, Tipton 13

West Burlington 66, Central Lee 60

West Central 47, South Winneshiek 23

West Fork 53, Central Springs 22

West Hancock, Britt 79, North Iowa 10

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39

West Marshall 48, BCLUW 38

Wilton 55, Durant-Bennett 42

Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland, Riverside 30

Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 59

Woodbury Central 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Woodward-Granger 44, AC/GC 40

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids Washington 46

Waterloo Christian 64, Janesville 50

Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48

Baxter 92, Valley Lutheran 29

Hudson 51, Columbus 30

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Western Dubuque 43

Dubuque Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty 66, OT

Dubuque Senior 91, Iowa City High 68

Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

Linn-Mar Marion 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70

Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48

Iowa City West 71, Dubuque Wahlert 57

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 80, Missouri Valley 54

Albia 52, Davis County 48

Algona 50, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43

Ankeny Centennial 78, Waukee 70

Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54

Assumption, Davenport 47, Pleasant Valley 45

Audubon 53, Riverside, Oakland 46

B-G-M 59, Lynnville-Sully 40

Ballard 87, Boone 42

Beckman, Dyersville 56, Central Clinton 39

Belle Plaine 72, Keota 66

Belmond-Klemme 59, North Union 44

Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53

Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon 47

Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 63

CAM, Anita 66, Glidden-Ralston 54

Camanche 83, North Cedar 44

Carlisle 56, Bondurant Farrar 42

Carroll 73, Perry 44

Cascade 62, Bellevue 40

Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27

Centerville 72, Clarke, Osceola 62

Central City 65, Starmont 50

Central Decatur 67, Southeast Warren 32

Chariton 71, Pleasantville 57

Cherokee 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama 22

Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va 35

Council Bluffs Lincoln 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 47

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Oskaloosa 39

Davenport Central 70, Clinton 65

Davenport North 73, Burlington 53

Decorah 49, Oelwein 19

Denver 84, Jesup 50

Des Moines Christian 71, Interstate 35,Truro 28

Des Moines Lincoln 55, Urbandale 53

Des Moines North 88, Southeast Polk 75

Des Moines Roosevelt 65, Ankeny 60

Dike-New Hartford 71, Grundy Center 36

Don Bosco 62, Riceville 37

Dunkerton 49, Tripoli 42

Durant-Bennett 61, Wilton 51

East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57

East Union, Afton 48, Wayne 34

Easton Valley 100, Calamus-Wheatland 68

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan 52

Fort Madison 60, Clark County, Mo. 49

Fremont Mills 58, Clarinda Academy 29

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61

Glenwood 71, Creston 51

Grand View Christian 84, Woodward Academy 69

Harlan 54, Denison-Schleswig 48

Harris-Lake Park 59, Trinity Christian 53

Highland, Riverside 63, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40

Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73

Holy Trinity 39, Van Buren, Keosauqua 32

Hudson 51, Waterloo Columbus 30

Indianola 87, Pella 85

Iowa Falls-Alden 91, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58

Iowa Valley 57, Tri-County 35

Johnston 66, Fort Dodge 47

Knoxville 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47

Kuemper Catholic 64, Atlantic 60

Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 43

Lawton-Bronson 75, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 63

LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Clayton Ridge 61

MOC-Floyd Valley 76, Okoboji, Milford 56

Madrid 99, West Central Valley 28

Marion 65, Solon 63

Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49

Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37

Muscatine 65, Davenport, West 59

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Saint Ansgar 36

Nevada 51, North Polk 49

Newell-Fonda 59, Emmetsburg 50

Newton 50, Grinnell 38

Nodaway Valley 62, Bedford 54

North Linn 73, Maquoketa Valley37

North Mahaska 79, H-L-V 73, OT

North Scott 38, Bettendorf 35, OT

North Tama 59, Colo-NESCO 50

Northeast, Goose Lake 54, Anamosa 40

OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT

Osage 50, North Butler 17

Ottumwa 57, Marshalltown 50

PCM, Monroe 57, Greene County 50

Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57

Pella Christian 71, Norwalk 68

Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47

Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie 34

Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Rockford 66, Newman Catholic 48

Ruthven-Ayrshire 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48

Savannah, Mo. 62, Clarinda 51

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29

Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Sidney 59, Griswold 26

Sigourney 51, English Valleys 44

Sioux Central 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT

Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56

Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48

South Hamilton 53, Saydel 27

South Hardin 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

South O'Brien 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

South Winneshiek 57, West Central 38

Southeast Valley 57, PAC-LM 42

Southwest Valley 58, Lenox 32

Springville 69, Alburnett 59

St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic 43

Stanton 42, East Mills 38

Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59

Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 44

Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 49

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ames 46

Van Meter 48, Mount Ayr 43

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42

WACO, Wayland 72, Danville 45

Wapsie Valley 70, Union Community 57

Washington 62, Fairfield 46

Waukon 60, Crestwood 57

Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47

West Branch 83, Tipton 66

West Burlington 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 59

West Delaware 55, Maquoketa 41

West Fork, Sheffield 84, Central Springs 37

West Hancock 58, North Iowa 50

West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66

Winterset 64, ADM, Adel 61

Woodward-Granger 70, AC/GC 53

