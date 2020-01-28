Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;33;14;.702;--
Boston;31;15;.674;1½
Philadelphia;31;17;.646;2½
Brooklyn;19;26;.422;13
New York;13;35;.271;20½
Southeast Division
Miami;32;15;.681;—
Orlando;21;27;.438;11½
Charlotte;16;31;.340;16
Washington;15;31;.326;16½
Atlanta;12;36;.250;20½
Central Division
Milwaukee;41;6;.872;—
Indiana;30;17;.638;11
Chicago;19;30;.388;23
Detroit;17;31;.354;24½
Cleveland;13;35;.271;28½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;29;17;.630;--
Dallas;29;18;.617;½
Memphis;23;24;.489;6½
San Antonio;20;26;.435;9
New Orleans;19;29;.396;11
Northwest Division
Utah;32;14;.696;--
Denver;32;15;.681;½
Oklahoma City;28;20;.583;5
Portland;20;27;.426;12½
Minnesota;15;32;.319;17½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;36;10;.783;—
L.A. Clippers;33;14;.702;3½
Phoenix;20;27;.426;16½
Sacramento;17;29;.370;19
Golden State;10;38;.208;27
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104
Charlotte 97, New York 92
Toronto 130, Atlanta 114
Boston 109, Miami 101
New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111
Memphis 104, Denver 96
Milwaukee 151, Washington 131
Phoenix 133, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd.
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 83, Iowa St. 62
Texas 70, Oklahoma 53
IOWA COLLEGES
Maranatha Baptist 74, Emmaus 66
EAST
Rider 60, Fairfield 52
SOUTH
Campbell 43, Radford 32
East Carolina 71, Memphis 65
Gardner-Webb 70, High Point 57
Hampton 72, Longwood 55
Presbyterian 67, Charleston Southern 46
UNC Asheville 50, Winthrop 43
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan 79, Nebraska 68
Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
IOWA COLLEGES
Maranatha Baptist 90, Emmaus 60
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC 74, Central-Columbus 62
Indian Hills 104, Black Hawk-Moline 47
EAST
Butler 69, Georgetown 64
Villanova 79, St. John's 59
SOUTH
Clemson 71, Syracuse 70
Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67
Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54
Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61
Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71
Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64
Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58
VCU 87, Richmond 68
Virginia 61, Florida St. 56
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61
Buffalo 77, Akron 74
Cincinnati 65, SMU 43
Kent St. 83, Toledo 70
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Missouri 72, Georgia 69
N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23
Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Waterloo East 11
Hudson 52, Columbus Waterloo 35
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids Washington 49
Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23
Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Waterloo East 11
Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Western Dubuque 30
Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Wahlert 53
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty 48
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 14
Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53
Algona 53, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21
Ankeny 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45
Audubon 67, Riverside, Oakland 36
Ballard 63, Boone 39
Baxter 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8
Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Lisbon 38
Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35
Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33
Bondurant Farrar 63, Carlisle 46
Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 35
Camanche 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 55
Carroll 70, Perry 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Bellevue 26
Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38
Centerville 62, Clarke, Osceola 27
Central City 63, Starmont 27
Central Clinton 56, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Central Decatur, Leon 61, Southeast Warren 33
Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 45
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
Clear Creek-Amana 73, South Tama 18
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 28
Collins-Maxwell 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 42
Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40
Council Bluffs Lincoln 44, Council Bluffs Jefferson 30
Crestwood, Cresco 69, Waukon 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 28
Danville 46, WACO, Wayland 39
Davenport Central 52, Clinton 38
Davenport North 66, Burlington 41
Davis County 41, Albia 37
Decorah 68, Oelwein 17
Des Moines Christian 56, Interstate 35,Truro 45
Dike-New Hartford 56, Grundy Center 45
Dowling Catholic 84, Des Moines East 27
East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47
Easton Valley 52, Calamus-Wheatland 40
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee 49
Gehlen Catholic 57, St. Mary's, Remsen 31
Gilbert 41, Roland-Story 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, South Hardin 25
Glenwood 87, Creston 46
Glidden-Ralston 47, CAM, Anita 36
Grinnell 79, Newton 61
Harlan 37, Denison-Schleswig 33
Hudson 52, Columbus Catholic 35
Humboldt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
IKM-Manning 63, OA-BCIG 38
Indianola 60, Pella 46
Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29
Iowa City West 61, Wahlert, Dubuque 53
Iowa Valley 55, Tri-County 36
Jesup 46, Denver 44
Keokuk 45, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 43
Knoxville 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30
Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40
Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47
Lynnville-Sully 67, B-G-M 51
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, Clayton Ridge 27
Maquoketa 61, West Delaware 45
Marion 74, Solon 30
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27
Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 19
Mount Ayr 62, Van Meter 24
Muscatine 57, Davenport West 32
Nevada 70, North Polk, Alleman 30
Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44
Newman Catholic 48, Rockford 30
Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 26
North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20
North Linn 47, Maquoketa Valley 37
North Mahaska 75, H-L-V 13
North Scott 65, Bettendorf 39
North Union 51, Belmond-Klemme 30
Northeast, Goose Lake 69, Anamosa 45
Norwalk 48, Pella Christian 36
Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35
Osage 63, North Butler, Greene 25
Ottumwa 70, Marshalltown 36
PAC-LM 65, Southeast Valley 44
PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 18
Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison 29
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54
Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption, Davenport 43
Pleasantville 58, Chariton 53
Prince of Peace 67, Cedar Valley Christian 27
Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie 34
Saint Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City North 36
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44
Sidney 49, Griswold 14
Sigourney 43, English Valleys 39
Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41
Sioux Central 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT
South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Saydel 43
South O'Brien 46, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26
Southeast Polk 66, Des Moines North 43
Southwest Valley 50, Lenox 46
Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34
Springville 43, Alburnett 36
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43
Stanton 49, East Mills 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
Treynor 52, Tri-Center, Neola 18
Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Wapsie Valley 39
Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45
Urbandale 88, Des Moines Lincoln 9
Valley, West Des Moines 57, Ames 43
Van Buren 63, Holy Trinity 34
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 39
Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17
Waukee 55, Ankeny Centennial 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36
Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 43
West Branch 50, Tipton 13
West Burlington 66, Central Lee 60
West Central 47, South Winneshiek 23
West Fork 53, Central Springs 22
West Hancock, Britt 79, North Iowa 10
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39
West Marshall 48, BCLUW 38
Wilton 55, Durant-Bennett 42
Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland, Riverside 30
Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 59
Woodbury Central 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Woodward-Granger 44, AC/GC 40
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids Washington 46
Waterloo Christian 64, Janesville 50
Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48
Baxter 92, Valley Lutheran 29
Hudson 51, Columbus 30
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Western Dubuque 43
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty 66, OT
Dubuque Senior 91, Iowa City High 68
Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
Linn-Mar Marion 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70
Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48
Iowa City West 71, Dubuque Wahlert 57
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 80, Missouri Valley 54
Albia 52, Davis County 48
Algona 50, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43
Ankeny Centennial 78, Waukee 70
Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54
Assumption, Davenport 47, Pleasant Valley 45
Audubon 53, Riverside, Oakland 46
B-G-M 59, Lynnville-Sully 40
Ballard 87, Boone 42
Beckman, Dyersville 56, Central Clinton 39
Belle Plaine 72, Keota 66
Belmond-Klemme 59, North Union 44
Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon 47
Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 63
CAM, Anita 66, Glidden-Ralston 54
Camanche 83, North Cedar 44
Carlisle 56, Bondurant Farrar 42
Carroll 73, Perry 44
Cascade 62, Bellevue 40
Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27
Centerville 72, Clarke, Osceola 62
Central City 65, Starmont 50
Central Decatur 67, Southeast Warren 32
Chariton 71, Pleasantville 57
Cherokee 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama 22
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va 35
Council Bluffs Lincoln 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 47
Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Oskaloosa 39
Davenport Central 70, Clinton 65
Davenport North 73, Burlington 53
Decorah 49, Oelwein 19
Denver 84, Jesup 50
Des Moines Christian 71, Interstate 35,Truro 28
Des Moines Lincoln 55, Urbandale 53
Des Moines North 88, Southeast Polk 75
Des Moines Roosevelt 65, Ankeny 60
Dike-New Hartford 71, Grundy Center 36
Don Bosco 62, Riceville 37
Dunkerton 49, Tripoli 42
Durant-Bennett 61, Wilton 51
East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57
East Union, Afton 48, Wayne 34
Easton Valley 100, Calamus-Wheatland 68
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan 52
Fort Madison 60, Clark County, Mo. 49
Fremont Mills 58, Clarinda Academy 29
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61
Glenwood 71, Creston 51
Grand View Christian 84, Woodward Academy 69
Harlan 54, Denison-Schleswig 48
Harris-Lake Park 59, Trinity Christian 53
Highland, Riverside 63, Winfield-Mount Union 40
Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40
Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73
Holy Trinity 39, Van Buren, Keosauqua 32
Hudson 51, Waterloo Columbus 30
Indianola 87, Pella 85
Iowa Falls-Alden 91, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58
Iowa Valley 57, Tri-County 35
Johnston 66, Fort Dodge 47
Knoxville 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47
Kuemper Catholic 64, Atlantic 60
Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 43
Lawton-Bronson 75, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 63
LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Clayton Ridge 61
MOC-Floyd Valley 76, Okoboji, Milford 56
Madrid 99, West Central Valley 28
Marion 65, Solon 63
Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49
Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37
Muscatine 65, Davenport, West 59
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Saint Ansgar 36
Nevada 51, North Polk 49
Newell-Fonda 59, Emmetsburg 50
Newton 50, Grinnell 38
Nodaway Valley 62, Bedford 54
North Linn 73, Maquoketa Valley37
North Mahaska 79, H-L-V 73, OT
North Scott 38, Bettendorf 35, OT
North Tama 59, Colo-NESCO 50
Northeast, Goose Lake 54, Anamosa 40
OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT
Osage 50, North Butler 17
Ottumwa 57, Marshalltown 50
PCM, Monroe 57, Greene County 50
Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57
Pella Christian 71, Norwalk 68
Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47
Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie 34
Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Rockford 66, Newman Catholic 48
Ruthven-Ayrshire 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48
Savannah, Mo. 62, Clarinda 51
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29
Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Sidney 59, Griswold 26
Sigourney 51, English Valleys 44
Sioux Central 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT
Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56
Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48
South Hamilton 53, Saydel 27
South Hardin 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
South O'Brien 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
South Winneshiek 57, West Central 38
Southeast Valley 57, PAC-LM 42
Southwest Valley 58, Lenox 32
Springville 69, Alburnett 59
St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic 43
Stanton 42, East Mills 38
Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59
Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 44
Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 49
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ames 46
Van Meter 48, Mount Ayr 43
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42
WACO, Wayland 72, Danville 45
Wapsie Valley 70, Union Community 57
Washington 62, Fairfield 46
Waukon 60, Crestwood 57
Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47
West Branch 83, Tipton 66
West Burlington 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 59
West Delaware 55, Maquoketa 41
West Fork, Sheffield 84, Central Springs 37
West Hancock 58, North Iowa 50
West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66
Winterset 64, ADM, Adel 61
Woodward-Granger 70, AC/GC 53