NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;19;7;.731;—
Boston;17;7;.708;1
Toronto;16;8;.667;2
Brooklyn;13;11;.542;5
New York;5;20;.200;13½
Southeast Division
Miami;18;6;.750;—
Orlando;11;13;.458;7
Charlotte;11;16;.407;8½
Washington;7;16;.304;10½
Atlanta;6;19;.240;12½
Central Division
Milwaukee;22;3;.880;—
Indiana;16;9;.640;6
Detroit;10;15;.400;12
Chicago;9;17;.346;13½
Cleveland;6;19;.240;16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;17;7;.708;—
Houston;16;8;.667;1
San Antonio;9;15;.375;8
Memphis;8;16;.333;9
New Orleans;6;19;.240;11½
Northwest Division
Denver;15;8;.652;—
Utah;14;11;.560;2
Oklahoma City;11;13;.458;4½
Minnesota;10;14;.417;5½
Portland;10;16;.385;6½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;22;3;.880;—
L.A. Clippers;19;7;.731;3½
Phoenix;11;13;.458;10½
Sacramento;11;13;.458;10½
Golden State;5;21;.192;17½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 115, Boston 109
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109, OT
Dallas 122, Detroit 111
Denver 114, Portland 99
GAMES TODAY
Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Rutgers 78, Southern 58
Wisconsin 85, Alabama St. 67
SOUTH
Campbell 65, Bluefield 41
Coastal Carolina 132, Wesleyan College 32
NC A&T 57, UNC-Greensboro 48
MIDWEST
Texas A&M-CC 59, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54
FAR WEST
Arizona 77, Tennessee St. 42
Colorado 96, Denver 70
Fresno St. 111, La Verne 56
Wyoming 95, MVSU 22
College men
BIG 12
Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68
West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53
BIG TEN
Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 105, Faith Baptist 52
IOWA COLLEGES
Buena Vista 105, Faith Baptist 52
MIDWEST
Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36
FAR WEST
Portland St. 101, Portland Bible College 48
Prep girls
METRO
New Hampton 54, Columbus 42
IOWA STAR
Baxter 46, Madrid 24
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
New Hampton 54, Waterloo Columbus 42
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 54, Waterloo Columbus 42
TOP OF IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Postville 27
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, North Union 32
TRI-RIVERS
Marquette Catholic 67, Durant 48
Starmont 44, West Central 42
UPPER IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Postville 27
Starmont 44, West Central 42
WAMAC
Clear Creek Amana 76, Grinnell 72
STATE
Bishop Heelan 58, LeMars 42
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lenox 21
East Atchison, Mo. 43, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
Gilbert 57, PCM, Monroe 37
Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 60
Lone Tree 44, New London 36
Newell-Fonda 64, Spirit Lake 32
Newton 44, Marshalltown 32
OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 24
Okoboji, Milford 74, Harris-Lake Park 16
Sioux Center 52, Sheldon 50
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25
Sioux City, East 55, Sioux City, West 46
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 82, Melcher-Dallas 75
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 51, St. Mary's, Remsen 33
Stanton 74, Heartland Christian 30
Treynor 53, Riverside, Oakland 8
West Liberty 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
Prep boys
METRO
New Hampton 65, Columbus 61, OT
IOWA STAR
Madrid 85, Baxter 41
Iowa Valley 56, GMG, Garwin 55
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 61, Forest City 24
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Maquoketa Valley 48
New Hampton 65, Waterloo Columbus 61, OT
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 65, Waterloo Columbus 61, OT
TOP OF IOWA
Postville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 48
Algona 61, Forest City 24
Estherville Lincoln Central 69, North Union 31
TRI-RIVERS
Durant 54, Marquette Catholic 38
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Maquoketa Valley 48
UPPER IOWA
North Crawford 54, Kee High 36
Postville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 48
WAMAC
Clear Creek-Amana 68, Grinnell 55
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 77, Shenandoah 63
Central Decatur, Leon 73, Lenox 41
Durant-Bennett 54, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
East Sac County 75, OA-BCIG 40
Gilbert 71, PCM, Monroe 46
Marshalltown 42, Newton 40
Okoboji, Milford 86, Harris-Lake Park 72
Spirit Lake 63, Newell-Fonda 54
Treynor 72, Riverside, Oakland 29
West Liberty 58, Columbus Community 40
