NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;19;7;.731;—

Boston;17;7;.708;1

Toronto;16;8;.667;2

Brooklyn;13;11;.542;5

New York;5;20;.200;13½

Southeast Division

Miami;18;6;.750;—

Orlando;11;13;.458;7

Charlotte;11;16;.407;8½

Washington;7;16;.304;10½

Atlanta;6;19;.240;12½

Central Division

Milwaukee;22;3;.880;—

Indiana;16;9;.640;6

Detroit;10;15;.400;12

Chicago;9;17;.346;13½

Cleveland;6;19;.240;16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;17;7;.708;—

Houston;16;8;.667;1

San Antonio;9;15;.375;8

Memphis;8;16;.333;9

New Orleans;6;19;.240;11½

Northwest Division

Denver;15;8;.652;—

Utah;14;11;.560;2

Oklahoma City;11;13;.458;4½

Minnesota;10;14;.417;5½

Portland;10;16;.385;6½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;22;3;.880;—

L.A. Clippers;19;7;.731;3½

Phoenix;11;13;.458;10½

Sacramento;11;13;.458;10½

Golden State;5;21;.192;17½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 115, Boston 109

Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109, OT

Dallas 122, Detroit 111

Denver 114, Portland 99

GAMES TODAY

Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Rutgers 78, Southern 58

Wisconsin 85, Alabama St. 67

SOUTH

Campbell 65, Bluefield 41

Coastal Carolina 132, Wesleyan College 32

NC A&T 57, UNC-Greensboro 48

MIDWEST

Texas A&M-CC 59, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

FAR WEST

Arizona 77, Tennessee St. 42

Colorado 96, Denver 70

Fresno St. 111, La Verne 56

Wyoming 95, MVSU 22

College men

BIG 12

Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68

West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53

BIG TEN

Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 105, Faith Baptist 52

IOWA COLLEGES

Buena Vista 105, Faith Baptist 52

MIDWEST

Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36

FAR WEST

Portland St. 101, Portland Bible College 48

Prep girls

METRO

New Hampton 54, Columbus 42

IOWA STAR

Baxter 46, Madrid 24

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

New Hampton 54, Waterloo Columbus 42

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 54, Waterloo Columbus 42

TOP OF IOWA

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Postville 27

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, North Union 32

TRI-RIVERS

Marquette Catholic 67, Durant 48

Starmont 44, West Central 42

UPPER IOWA

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Postville 27

Starmont 44, West Central 42

WAMAC

Clear Creek Amana 76, Grinnell 72

STATE

Bishop Heelan 58, LeMars 42

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lenox 21

East Atchison, Mo. 43, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37

Gilbert 57, PCM, Monroe 37

Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 60

Lone Tree 44, New London 36

Newell-Fonda 64, Spirit Lake 32

Newton 44, Marshalltown 32

OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 24

Okoboji, Milford 74, Harris-Lake Park 16

Sioux Center 52, Sheldon 50

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25

Sioux City, East 55, Sioux City, West 46

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 82, Melcher-Dallas 75

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 51, St. Mary's, Remsen 33

Stanton 74, Heartland Christian 30

Treynor 53, Riverside, Oakland 8

West Liberty 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

Prep boys

METRO

New Hampton 65, Columbus 61, OT

IOWA STAR

Madrid 85, Baxter 41

Iowa Valley 56, GMG, Garwin 55

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 61, Forest City 24

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Maquoketa Valley 48

New Hampton 65, Waterloo Columbus 61, OT

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 65, Waterloo Columbus 61, OT

TOP OF IOWA

Postville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 48

Algona 61, Forest City 24

Estherville Lincoln Central 69, North Union 31

TRI-RIVERS

Durant 54, Marquette Catholic 38

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Maquoketa Valley 48

UPPER IOWA

North Crawford 54, Kee High 36

Postville 56, Nashua-Plainfield 48

WAMAC

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Grinnell 55

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 77, Shenandoah 63

Central Decatur, Leon 73, Lenox 41

Durant-Bennett 54, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

East Sac County 75, OA-BCIG 40

Gilbert 71, PCM, Monroe 46

Marshalltown 42, Newton 40

Okoboji, Milford 86, Harris-Lake Park 72

Spirit Lake 63, Newell-Fonda 54

Treynor 72, Riverside, Oakland 29

West Liberty 58, Columbus Community 40

