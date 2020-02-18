Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;40;15;.727;--
Boston;38;16;.704;1½
Philadelphia;34;21;.618;6
Brooklyn;25;28;.472;14
New York;17;38;.309;23
Southeast Division
Miami;35;19;.648;—
Orlando;24;31;.436;11½
Washington;20;33;.377;14½
Charlotte;18;36;.333;17
Atlanta;15;41;.268;21
Central Division
Milwaukee;46;8;.852;—
Indiana;32;23;.582;14½
Chicago;19;36;.345;27½
Detroit;19;38;.333;28½
Cleveland;14;40;.259;32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;34;20;.630;--
Dallas;33;22;.600;1½
Memphis;28;26;.519;6
San Antonio;23;31;.426;11
New Orleans;23;32;.418;11½
Northwest Division
Denver;38;17;.691;--
Utah;36;18;.667;1½
Oklahoma City;33;22;.600;5
Portland;25;31;.446;13½
Minnesota;16;37;.302;21
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;41;12;.774;—
L.A. Clippers;37;18;.673;5
Phoenix;22;33;.400;20
Sacramento;21;33;.389;20½
Golden State;12;43;.218;30
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES THURSDAY
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 70, Monmouth 65
Grinnell 63, Beloit 52
EAST
St. Peter's 66, Fairfield 63, OT
SOUTH
Campbell 61, Winthrop 58
Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54
Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73
Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49
Radford 88, Longwood 76
SOUTHWEST
Cincinnati 74, Houston 65
College men
BIG 12
West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47
Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54
BIG TEN
Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
Illinois 62, Penn St. 56
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 76, Monmouth 72, OT
Grinnell 107, Beloit 94
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Western 102, North Central Missouri 91
EAST
Bryant 61, Merrimack 52
Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Saint Joseph's 73, Davidson 72
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71
St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU 77
UMass 67, Saint Louis 63
Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary's 61
SOUTH
Dayton 66, VCU 61
Florida 73, Arkansas 59
Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67
Kentucky 79, LSU 76
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61
MIDWEST
Akron 71, W. Michigan 67
Creighton 73, Marquette 65
E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49
Missouri 71, Mississippi 68
Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69
Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80
FAR WEST
Nevada 88, New Mexico 74
Prep girls
REGIONAL SCORES
AGWSR 49, BCLUW 31
AHSTW 52, Underwood 50
Akron-Westfield 46, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Hudson 47
Beckman Catholic 55, Alburnett 36
Bellevue 62, Northeast 50
Bishop Garrigan 83, Newman Catholic 29
Boyden-Hull 57, West Sioux 40
Burlington Notre Dame 71, Winfield-Mt Union 25
Calamus-Wheatland 47, Central City 39
CAM 59, Riverside 28
Cascade 63, Clayton Ridge 14
Central Decatur 57, Lenox 17
Central Elkader 71, Tripoli 50
Central Lyon 77, South O'Brien 40
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, South Central Calhoun 43
Clarksville 75, Riceville 36
Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement 23
Colo-Nesco 44, Dunkerton 27
Denver 39, Maquoketa Valley 31
East Buchanan 69, North Butler 24
Emmetsburg 56, Manson-NW Webster 19
Exira-EHK 66, Sidney 49
Gehlen Catholic 60, Storm Lake St. Mary's 51
Grundy Center 49, South Hamilton 27
IKM-Manning 66, East Sac County 53
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Siouxland Christian 47
Lamoni 57, Seymour 29
Logan-Magnolia 68, Tri-Center 31
Lone Tree 59, Holy Trinity Catholic 52
Lynnville-Sully 61, Grand View Christian 34
Marquette Catholic 62, Prince of Peace 45
Martensdale-St Marys 60, Wayne 41
Mediapolis 57, Danville 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 62, West Fork 35
MMCRU 71, GTRA 34
Montezuma 68, Baxter 44
Mount Ayr 73, Earlham 51
Newell-Fonda 84, Westwood 36
Nodaway Valley 56, Treynor 50
North Linn 65, East Marshall 22
North Mahaska 60, Southeast Warren 28
North Union 61, Pocahontas Area 51
Osage 62, Lake Mills 28
Panorama 58, ACGC 53
Paton-Churdan 48, Glidden-Ralston 39
Pella Christian 36, Pleasantville 29
Regina Catholic 53, Durant 46
Saint Ansgar 48, Janesville 41
Sigourney 61, English Valleys 23
Sioux Central 46, Ridge View 41
Springville 62, Iowa Valley 33
St. Albert 52, East Mills 47
Stanton 50, Audubon 38
Turkey Valley 55, Kee 52
Van Buren 65, Louisa-Muscatine 30
Van Meter 44, Interstate 35 25
Wapello 44, Pekin 20
West Branch 60, Wilton 16
West Hancock 75, Belmond-Klemme 29
West Monona 77, Hinton 53
Western Christian 61, Rock Valley 52
Woodbury Central 59, Woodbine 35
Woodward-Granger 27, Madrid 24
Prep boys
REGULAR-SEASON
Algona 64, Clear Lake 53
Ankeny 99, Des Moines, East 54
Ankeny Centennial 83, Fort Dodge 51
Assumption 49, Bettendorf 37
Carroll 78, Humboldt 65
Cedar Falls 62, Dubuque Hempstead 50
Center Point-Urbana 61, Independence 16
Clear Creek-Amana 74, Benton Community 58
Decorah 39, Prairie du Chien, WI 38
Des Moines North 81, Mason City 54
Dubuque Senior 67, Linn-Mar 49
Gilbert 67, Bondurant-Farrar 65, OT
Indianola 82, Southeast Polk 53
Johnston 73, Valley, West Des Moines 69, OT
Maquoketa 53, Anamosa 42
Marion 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 33
Mount Vernon 61, Waverly-Shell Rock 42
Norwalk 80, ADM, Adel 69
Pella 94, Mount Pleasant 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88, South Sioux City, NE 65
Sioux City, East 79, Storm Lake 51
Wahlert, Dubuque 78, Waterloo East 60
Waterloo West 58, Western Dubuque 44
Waukee 68, Ames 53
Winterset 57, Newton 48