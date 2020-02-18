Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;40;15;.727;--

Boston;38;16;.704;1½

Philadelphia;34;21;.618;6

Brooklyn;25;28;.472;14

New York;17;38;.309;23

Southeast Division

Miami;35;19;.648;—

Orlando;24;31;.436;11½

Washington;20;33;.377;14½

Charlotte;18;36;.333;17

Atlanta;15;41;.268;21

Central Division

Milwaukee;46;8;.852;—

Indiana;32;23;.582;14½

Chicago;19;36;.345;27½

Detroit;19;38;.333;28½

Cleveland;14;40;.259;32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;34;20;.630;--

Dallas;33;22;.600;1½

Memphis;28;26;.519;6

San Antonio;23;31;.426;11

New Orleans;23;32;.418;11½

Northwest Division

Denver;38;17;.691;--

Utah;36;18;.667;1½

Oklahoma City;33;22;.600;5

Portland;25;31;.446;13½

Minnesota;16;37;.302;21

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;41;12;.774;—

L.A. Clippers;37;18;.673;5

Phoenix;22;33;.400;20

Sacramento;21;33;.389;20½

Golden State;12;43;.218;30

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES THURSDAY

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 70, Monmouth 65

Grinnell 63, Beloit 52

EAST

St. Peter's 66, Fairfield 63, OT

SOUTH

Campbell 61, Winthrop 58

Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54

Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73

Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49

Radford 88, Longwood 76

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 74, Houston 65

College men

BIG 12

West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47

Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54

BIG TEN

Maryland 76, Northwestern 67

Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65

Illinois 62, Penn St. 56

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 76, Monmouth 72, OT

Grinnell 107, Beloit 94

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Western 102, North Central Missouri 91

EAST

Bryant 61, Merrimack 52

Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59

CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Saint Joseph's 73, Davidson 72

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71

St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU 77

UMass 67, Saint Louis 63

Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary's 61

SOUTH

Dayton 66, VCU 61

Florida 73, Arkansas 59

Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67

Kentucky 79, LSU 76

Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61

MIDWEST

Akron 71, W. Michigan 67

Creighton 73, Marquette 65

E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49

Missouri 71, Mississippi 68

Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69

Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80

FAR WEST

Nevada 88, New Mexico 74

Prep girls

REGIONAL SCORES

AGWSR 49, BCLUW 31

AHSTW 52, Underwood 50

Akron-Westfield 46, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Hudson 47

Beckman Catholic 55, Alburnett 36

Bellevue 62, Northeast 50

Bishop Garrigan 83, Newman Catholic 29

Boyden-Hull 57, West Sioux 40

Burlington Notre Dame 71, Winfield-Mt Union 25

Calamus-Wheatland 47, Central City 39

CAM 59, Riverside 28

Cascade 63, Clayton Ridge 14

Central Decatur 57, Lenox 17

Central Elkader 71, Tripoli 50

Central Lyon 77, South O'Brien 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, South Central Calhoun 43

Clarksville 75, Riceville 36

Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement 23

Colo-Nesco 44, Dunkerton 27

Denver 39, Maquoketa Valley 31

East Buchanan 69, North Butler 24

Emmetsburg 56, Manson-NW Webster 19

Exira-EHK 66, Sidney 49

Gehlen Catholic 60, Storm Lake St. Mary's 51

Grundy Center 49, South Hamilton 27

IKM-Manning 66, East Sac County 53

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Siouxland Christian 47

Lamoni 57, Seymour 29

Logan-Magnolia 68, Tri-Center 31

Lone Tree 59, Holy Trinity Catholic 52

Lynnville-Sully 61, Grand View Christian 34

Marquette Catholic 62, Prince of Peace 45

Martensdale-St Marys 60, Wayne 41

Mediapolis 57, Danville 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 62, West Fork 35

MMCRU 71, GTRA 34

Montezuma 68, Baxter 44

Mount Ayr 73, Earlham 51

Newell-Fonda 84, Westwood 36

Nodaway Valley 56, Treynor 50

North Linn 65, East Marshall 22

North Mahaska 60, Southeast Warren 28

North Union 61, Pocahontas Area 51

Osage 62, Lake Mills 28

Panorama 58, ACGC 53

Paton-Churdan 48, Glidden-Ralston 39

Pella Christian 36, Pleasantville 29

Regina Catholic 53, Durant 46

Saint Ansgar 48, Janesville 41

Sigourney 61, English Valleys 23

Sioux Central 46, Ridge View 41

Springville 62, Iowa Valley 33

St. Albert 52, East Mills 47

Stanton 50, Audubon 38

Turkey Valley 55, Kee 52

Van Buren 65, Louisa-Muscatine 30

Van Meter 44, Interstate 35 25

Wapello 44, Pekin 20

West Branch 60, Wilton 16

West Hancock 75, Belmond-Klemme 29

West Monona 77, Hinton 53

Western Christian 61, Rock Valley 52

Woodbury Central 59, Woodbine 35

Woodward-Granger 27, Madrid 24

Prep boys

REGULAR-SEASON

Algona 64, Clear Lake 53

Ankeny 99, Des Moines, East 54

Ankeny Centennial 83, Fort Dodge 51

Assumption 49, Bettendorf 37

Carroll 78, Humboldt 65

Cedar Falls 62, Dubuque Hempstead 50

Center Point-Urbana 61, Independence 16

Clear Creek-Amana 74, Benton Community 58

Decorah 39, Prairie du Chien, WI 38

Des Moines North 81, Mason City 54

Dubuque Senior 67, Linn-Mar 49

Gilbert 67, Bondurant-Farrar 65, OT

Indianola 82, Southeast Polk 53

Johnston 73, Valley, West Des Moines 69, OT

Maquoketa 53, Anamosa 42

Marion 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 33

Mount Vernon 61, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

Norwalk 80, ADM, Adel 69

Pella 94, Mount Pleasant 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88, South Sioux City, NE 65

Sioux City, East 79, Storm Lake 51

Wahlert, Dubuque 78, Waterloo East 60

Waterloo West 58, Western Dubuque 44

Waukee 68, Ames 53

Winterset 57, Newton 48

