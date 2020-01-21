Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
0 comments
agate

Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;29;14;.674;--

Boston;28;14;.667;½

Philadelphia;29;16;.644;1

Brooklyn;18;24;.429;10½

New York;12;32;.273;17½

Southeast Division

Miami;30;13;.698;—

Orlando;21;23;.477;9½

Washington;14;28;.333;15½

Charlotte;15;30;.333;16

Atlanta;10;34;.227;20½

Central Division

Milwaukee;39;6;.867;—

Indiana;28;16;.636;10½

Detroit;16;28;.364;22½

Chicago;16;29;.356;23

Cleveland;12;32;.273;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;27;16;.628;--

Houston;26;16;.619;½

Memphis;20;23;.465;7

San Antonio;19;23;.452;7½

New Orleans;17;27;.386;10½

Northwest Division

Denver;30;13;.698;--

Utah;30;13;.698;--

Oklahoma City;25;19;.568;5½

Portland;19;26;.422;12

Minnesota;15;28;.349;15

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;34;9;.791;—

L.A. Clippers;31;13;.705;3½

Phoenix;18;25;.419;16

Sacramento;15;28;.349;19

Golden State;10;35;.222;25

TUESDAY'S RESULT

L.A. Clippers 110, Dallas 107

GAMES TODAY

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College women

IOWA COLLEGES

Emmaus 89, Faith Baptist 44

Grinnell 55, Cornell 53

SOUTH

Campbell 61, Charleston Southern 36

Gardner-Webb 65, UNC Asheville 59

High Point 60, Presbyterian 55

Memphis 57, SMU 52

Radford 57, SC-Upstate 41

Winthrop 74, Longwood 63

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 58, East Carolina 56

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82

Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

TCU 65, Texas Tech 65

BIG TEN

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68

IOWA COLLEGES

Faith Baptist 89, Emmaus 55

Grinnell 99, Cornell 96

EAST

Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

VCU 73, Saint Joseph's 60

Villanova 76, Butler 61

SOUTH

Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

Duke 89, Miami 59

Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

LSU 84, Florida 82

Tennessee 73, Mississippi 48

Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60

Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59

Marquette 82, St. John's 68

N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69

Texas A&M 66, Missouri 64

Toledo 83, Ohio 74

FAR WEST

New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59

Prep girls

METRO

Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo East 13

Waterloo West 66, Iowa City West 47

Meskwaki Settlement 55, Valley Lutheran 16

Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian 20

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 42, Dubuque Senior 38

Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo East 13

Dubuque Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73, OT

Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City Liberty 51

Waterloo West 66, Iowa City West 47

STATE

ACGC 60, Ogden 31

ADM 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

AHSTW 50, IKM-Manning 48

Ames 77, Des Moines Hoover 33

Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines North 23

Ballard 58, Harlan 20

Baxter 56, North Tama 35

Beckman Catholic 68, West Delaware 50

BGM 58, Tri-County 18

Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34

Bishop Heelan 69, Unity Christian 56

Bondurant-Farrar 76, Perry 35

Boone 59, Newton 48

CAM 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48

Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34

Cascade 46, Camanche 15

Centerville 65, Albia 25

Central Decatur 49, Bedford 14

Central DeWitt 60, Solon 35

Central Elkader 49, Turkey Valley 44

Central Lyon 57, Rock Valley 43

Central Springs 40, North Butler 36

Clarksville 67, Janesville 35

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG 24

Council Bluffs Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 41

Creston 57, Shenandoah 14

Crestwood 59, Oelwein 10

Davenport Assumption 60, Clinton 38

Davenport North 59, Bettendorf 43

Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29

Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36

East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37

English Valleys 68, HLV 39

Graettinger-Terril 60, Alta-Aurelia 44

Grinnell 65, Fairfield 37

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond 30

Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy 36

Holy Trinity Catholic 45, New London 38

Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73 (OT)

Keokuk 43, Washington 30

Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley 38

Knoxville 35, Pella 32

Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28

Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City Liberty 51

Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18

Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37

Marquette Catholic 61, Easton Valley 48

Marshalltown 56, Des Moines Lincoln 38

Martensdale-St Marys 59, East Union 22

Mason City 66, Des Moines Roosevelt 52

Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Postville 25

Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian 16

Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30

Muscatine 41, Davenport Central 9

Newell-Fonda 93, Storm Lake St. Mary's 28

Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29

North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek 22

North Linn 66, Alburnett 26

North Mahaska 60, Belle Plaine 20

North Polk 69, Gilbert 57

North Scott 73, Davenport West 35

North Union 43, Forest City 36

Okoboji 77, Sheldon 43

Orient-Macksburg 49, Diagonal 45

Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55

PCM 67, Saydel 21

Pekin 56, Highland 31

Pocahontas Area 78, South Central Calhoun 72

Regina Catholic 59, Wilton 40

Roland-Story 65, Nevada 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45

Seymour 58, Twin Cedars 37

Sibley-Ocheyedan 68, Boyden-Hull 60

Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46

South Hamilton 51, Greene County 32

Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines East 21

Southeast Warren 58, Wayne 43

Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35

Springville 49, Central City 32

Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie 41

Treynor 36, Audubon 33

Urbandale 63, Indianola 42

Valley 62, Ankeny 59

Van Buren 51, Central Lee 47

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama 32

Wapello 59, Columbus 17

West Burlington 68, Winfield-Mt Union 25

West Fork 60, Northwood-Kensett 31

West Hancock 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

West Liberty 56, Durant 24

West Lyon 53, George-Little Rock 33

Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Westwood 70, OABCIG 64 (OT)

Woodbine 41, Glidden-Ralston 24

Woodbury Central 57, West Monona 50

Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley 41

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, East 50

Iowa City West 53, West 32

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City, City High 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59 (OT

Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Western Dubuque 52

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo East 50

Dubuque Senior 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 49

Iowa City Liberty 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Iowa City West 53, Waterloo West 32

STATE

ACGC 68, Ogden 50

Alta/Aurelia 80, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Ankeny Christian 76, Moravia 37

Atlantic 64, Red Oak 52

B-G-M, Brooklyn 78, Tri-County 32

Ballard 78, Harlan 54

Beckman Catholic 58, West Delaware 35

Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska 38

Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54

Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Camanche 59, Cascade 52

Carroll 79, Storm Lake 39

Cedar Valley Christian  67, West Central 57

Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24

Central Decatur, Leon 72, Bedford 69

Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley 30

College View Academy, NE 63, Heartland Christian 51

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, CAM, Anita 44

Davenport North 57, Bettendorf 45

Des Moines Christian 73, Grand View Christian 50

Des Moines Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48

Durant 63, West Liberty 40

Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 29

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 51

East Mills 60, Griswold 23

East Sac County 72, West Bend-Mallard 29

Easton Valley 81, Marquette Catholic 38

Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central 46

Exira/EH-K 44, Paton-Churdan 35

Forest City 73, North Union 45

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock 50

Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42

Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52

Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54

Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38

Humboldt 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 73

Indianola 55, Urbandale 36

Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49

Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14

Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38

MFL MarMac 49, Postville 34

Marion 68, Independence 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union 33

Montezuma 76, Keota 68

Mount Ayr 76, Lenox 26

Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40

Nevada 51, Roland-Story 47

Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32

Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25

North Butler, Greene 58, Central Springs 45

North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61

Notre Dame, Burlington 59, Danville 46

Osage 45, Saint Ansgar 37

Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61

Pella 77, Knoxville 47

Pleasantville 77, Earlham 71

Regina, Iowa City 76, Wilton 52

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37

Sigourney 63, Lynnville-Sully 62

Sioux City East 63, Bishop Heelan 35

South Central Calhoun 102, Pocahontas Area 69

Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines East 13

Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52

Springville 75, Central City 53

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont 49

St. Mary's, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34

Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28

Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37

Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama 25

Wapello 51, Columbus Community 39

Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic 54

West Monona 59, Woodbury Central 57

West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic 61

Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50

Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29

Woodward-Granger 74, West Central Valley 13

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News