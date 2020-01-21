Basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;29;14;.674;--
Boston;28;14;.667;½
Philadelphia;29;16;.644;1
Brooklyn;18;24;.429;10½
New York;12;32;.273;17½
Southeast Division
Miami;30;13;.698;—
Orlando;21;23;.477;9½
Washington;14;28;.333;15½
Charlotte;15;30;.333;16
Atlanta;10;34;.227;20½
Central Division
Milwaukee;39;6;.867;—
Indiana;28;16;.636;10½
Detroit;16;28;.364;22½
Chicago;16;29;.356;23
Cleveland;12;32;.273;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;27;16;.628;--
Houston;26;16;.619;½
Memphis;20;23;.465;7
San Antonio;19;23;.452;7½
New Orleans;17;27;.386;10½
Northwest Division
Denver;30;13;.698;--
Utah;30;13;.698;--
Oklahoma City;25;19;.568;5½
Portland;19;26;.422;12
Minnesota;15;28;.349;15
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;34;9;.791;—
L.A. Clippers;31;13;.705;3½
Phoenix;18;25;.419;16
Sacramento;15;28;.349;19
Golden State;10;35;.222;25
TUESDAY'S RESULT
L.A. Clippers 110, Dallas 107
GAMES TODAY
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College women
IOWA COLLEGES
Emmaus 89, Faith Baptist 44
Grinnell 55, Cornell 53
SOUTH
Campbell 61, Charleston Southern 36
Gardner-Webb 65, UNC Asheville 59
High Point 60, Presbyterian 55
Memphis 57, SMU 52
Radford 57, SC-Upstate 41
Winthrop 74, Longwood 63
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 58, East Carolina 56
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82
Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60
TCU 65, Texas Tech 65
BIG TEN
Illinois 79, Purdue 62
Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68
IOWA COLLEGES
Faith Baptist 89, Emmaus 55
Grinnell 99, Cornell 96
EAST
Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79
VCU 73, Saint Joseph's 60
Villanova 76, Butler 61
SOUTH
Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68
Duke 89, Miami 59
Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
LSU 84, Florida 82
Tennessee 73, Mississippi 48
Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43
MIDWEST
Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60
Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59
Marquette 82, St. John's 68
N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69
Texas A&M 66, Missouri 64
Toledo 83, Ohio 74
FAR WEST
New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59
Prep girls
METRO
Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo East 13
Waterloo West 66, Iowa City West 47
Meskwaki Settlement 55, Valley Lutheran 16
Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian 20
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 42, Dubuque Senior 38
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo East 13
Dubuque Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73, OT
Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City Liberty 51
Waterloo West 66, Iowa City West 47
STATE
ACGC 60, Ogden 31
ADM 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
AHSTW 50, IKM-Manning 48
Ames 77, Des Moines Hoover 33
Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines North 23
Ballard 58, Harlan 20
Baxter 56, North Tama 35
Beckman Catholic 68, West Delaware 50
BGM 58, Tri-County 18
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34
Bishop Heelan 69, Unity Christian 56
Bondurant-Farrar 76, Perry 35
Boone 59, Newton 48
CAM 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48
Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34
Cascade 46, Camanche 15
Centerville 65, Albia 25
Central Decatur 49, Bedford 14
Central DeWitt 60, Solon 35
Central Elkader 49, Turkey Valley 44
Central Lyon 57, Rock Valley 43
Central Springs 40, North Butler 36
Clarksville 67, Janesville 35
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG 24
Council Bluffs Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 41
Creston 57, Shenandoah 14
Crestwood 59, Oelwein 10
Davenport Assumption 60, Clinton 38
Davenport North 59, Bettendorf 43
Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29
Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36
East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37
English Valleys 68, HLV 39
Graettinger-Terril 60, Alta-Aurelia 44
Grinnell 65, Fairfield 37
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond 30
Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy 36
Holy Trinity Catholic 45, New London 38
Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73 (OT)
Keokuk 43, Washington 30
Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley 38
Knoxville 35, Pella 32
Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City Liberty 51
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37
Marquette Catholic 61, Easton Valley 48
Marshalltown 56, Des Moines Lincoln 38
Martensdale-St Marys 59, East Union 22
Mason City 66, Des Moines Roosevelt 52
Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Postville 25
Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian 16
Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30
Muscatine 41, Davenport Central 9
Newell-Fonda 93, Storm Lake St. Mary's 28
Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek 22
North Linn 66, Alburnett 26
North Mahaska 60, Belle Plaine 20
North Polk 69, Gilbert 57
North Scott 73, Davenport West 35
North Union 43, Forest City 36
Okoboji 77, Sheldon 43
Orient-Macksburg 49, Diagonal 45
Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55
PCM 67, Saydel 21
Pekin 56, Highland 31
Pocahontas Area 78, South Central Calhoun 72
Regina Catholic 59, Wilton 40
Roland-Story 65, Nevada 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45
Seymour 58, Twin Cedars 37
Sibley-Ocheyedan 68, Boyden-Hull 60
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46
South Hamilton 51, Greene County 32
Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines East 21
Southeast Warren 58, Wayne 43
Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35
Springville 49, Central City 32
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie 41
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
Urbandale 63, Indianola 42
Valley 62, Ankeny 59
Van Buren 51, Central Lee 47
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama 32
Wapello 59, Columbus 17
West Burlington 68, Winfield-Mt Union 25
West Fork 60, Northwood-Kensett 31
West Hancock 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
West Liberty 56, Durant 24
West Lyon 53, George-Little Rock 33
Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Westwood 70, OABCIG 64 (OT)
Woodbine 41, Glidden-Ralston 24
Woodbury Central 57, West Monona 50
Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley 41
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, East 50
Iowa City West 53, West 32
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City, City High 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59 (OT
Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Western Dubuque 52
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo East 50
Dubuque Senior 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 49
Iowa City Liberty 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Iowa City West 53, Waterloo West 32
STATE
ACGC 68, Ogden 50
Alta/Aurelia 80, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Ankeny Christian 76, Moravia 37
Atlantic 64, Red Oak 52
B-G-M, Brooklyn 78, Tri-County 32
Ballard 78, Harlan 54
Beckman Catholic 58, West Delaware 35
Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska 38
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54
Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Camanche 59, Cascade 52
Carroll 79, Storm Lake 39
Cedar Valley Christian 67, West Central 57
Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24
Central Decatur, Leon 72, Bedford 69
Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley 30
College View Academy, NE 63, Heartland Christian 51
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, CAM, Anita 44
Davenport North 57, Bettendorf 45
Des Moines Christian 73, Grand View Christian 50
Des Moines Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48
Durant 63, West Liberty 40
Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 29
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 51
East Mills 60, Griswold 23
East Sac County 72, West Bend-Mallard 29
Easton Valley 81, Marquette Catholic 38
Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central 46
Exira/EH-K 44, Paton-Churdan 35
Forest City 73, North Union 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock 50
Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42
Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52
Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54
Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38
Humboldt 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 73
Indianola 55, Urbandale 36
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49
Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14
Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38
MFL MarMac 49, Postville 34
Marion 68, Independence 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union 33
Montezuma 76, Keota 68
Mount Ayr 76, Lenox 26
Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40
Nevada 51, Roland-Story 47
Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32
Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25
North Butler, Greene 58, Central Springs 45
North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61
Notre Dame, Burlington 59, Danville 46
Osage 45, Saint Ansgar 37
Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61
Pella 77, Knoxville 47
Pleasantville 77, Earlham 71
Regina, Iowa City 76, Wilton 52
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37
Sigourney 63, Lynnville-Sully 62
Sioux City East 63, Bishop Heelan 35
South Central Calhoun 102, Pocahontas Area 69
Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines East 13
Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52
Springville 75, Central City 53
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont 49
St. Mary's, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34
Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28
Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama 25
Wapello 51, Columbus Community 39
Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic 54
West Monona 59, Woodbury Central 57
West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic 61
Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50
Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29
Woodward-Granger 74, West Central Valley 13