NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;20;8;.714;—
Boston;17;7;.708;1
Toronto;18;8;.692;1
Brooklyn;15;12;.556;4½
New York;7;21;.250;13
Southeast Division
Miami;19;8;.704;—
Orlando;12;15;.444;7
Charlotte;13;17;.433;7½
Washington;8;17;.320;10
Atlanta;6;22;.214;13½
Central Division
Milwaukee;24;4;.857;—
Indiana;19;9;.679;5
Detroit;11;16;.407;12½
Chicago;10;19;.345;14½
Cleveland;6;21;.222;17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;18;8;.692;—
Houston;18;9;.667;½
San Antonio;10;16;.385;8
Memphis;10;17;.370;8½
New Orleans;6;22;.214;13
Northwest Division
Denver;17;8;.680;—
Utah;16;11;.593;2
Oklahoma City;12;14;.462;5½
Portland;11;16;.407;7
Minnesota;10;15;.400;7
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;4;.857;—
L.A. Clippers;21;8;.724;3½
Sacramento;12;15;.444;11½
Phoenix;11;16;.407;12½
Golden State;5;23;.179;19
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102
Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102
New York 143, Atlanta 120
Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101, OT
Utah 109, Orlando 102
L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma 93, Drake 84
Oklahoma St. 72, Southern 59
Texas Tech 82, Prairie 48
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 104, Sacramento St. 74
MISSOURI VALLEY
Oklahoma 93, Drake 84
Valparaiso 55, Morehead St. 63
AMERICAN RIVERS
Elmhurst 61, Coe 53
Dubuque 88, Rockford 49
IOWA COLLEGES
Crowley’s Ridge 64, Faith Baptist 36
Mount Mercy 63, Viterbo 58
EAST
Buffalo 67, Dayton 59
Drexel 69, La Salle 31
Miami (Ohio) 80, Pittsburgh 71
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 60
SOUTH
Alabama 60, Bethune-Cookman 49
Charlotte 61, Delaware 57
Elon 73, Newberry 53
Florida 71, Mercer 50
Florida Gulf Coast 94, CCSU 60
Jacksonville 88, Florida A&M 54
James Madison 83, Delaware St. 64
Miami 79, Binghamton 56
NC Central 83, Washington Adventist University 48
Niagara 82, Coppin St. 67
North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 60
South Alabama 68, William Carey 52
Tennessee Tech 62, W. Carolina 58
UCF 80, Quinnipiac 58
Winthrop 75, UNC-Wilmington 63
Wofford 100, Erskine 38
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 62, Alabama A&M 47
Marquette 65, S. Dakota St. 58
W. Illinois 97, SE Missouri 91
SOUTHWEST
Memphis 68, UALR 50
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 65, Wyoming 54
Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 46
College men
BIG 12
Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 80, Southeast Missouri St. 48
Purdue 69, Ohio 51
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 92, Mount Marty 74
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson 84, UC-Santa Cruz 83
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 105, Briar Cliff 86
Northwestern 86, Thompson Rivers 56
Waldorf 92, Calumet of St. Joseph 83
Southwestern (Kan.) 101, Faith Baptist 53
Mount Mercy 86, Viterbo 66
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC 98, Quakerdale Prep Academy 49
Iowa Western 93, Cloud County 88
Southeastern 78, at Southwestern 62
EAST
American U. 82, Mount St. Mary's 76
Florida 83, Providence 51
Georgetown 81, UMBC 55
Miami 78, Temple 77
Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT
Robert Morris 83, Cent. Michigan 79
St. Francis (Pa.) 115, Franciscan University of Steubenville 66
SOUTH
Austin Peay 80, McKendree 61
Campbell 60, Elon 46
East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Florida St. 98, North Florida 81
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60
Louisiana Tech 69, NC Central 60
South Alabama 89, Alabama A&M 79
UAB 63, North Alabama 56
UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76
Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73
MIDWEST
Dayton 71, North Texas 58
E. Michigan 60, Northeastern 55
Kent St. 85, NC A&T 71, OT
Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72
North Dakota 109, Northland College 50
Oral Roberts 97, Chicago St. 59
Saint Louis 82, Maryville (MO) 69
UMKC 72, Toledo 57
Wright St. 92, MVSU 50
SOUTHWEST
UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61
FAR WEST
Air Force 99, Johnson & Wales (CO) 42
E. Washington 97, Omaha 56
N. Colorado 86, Denver 64
New Mexico 91, Grand Canyon 71
Stanford 64, San Francisco 56
Weber St. 109, Bethesda 62
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Waterloo East 38
Dunkerton 46, Waterloo Christian 26
OTHERS
ADM 64, Carlisle 59
AGWSR 45, East Marshall 34
AHSTW 76, Missouri Valley 33
Akron-Westfield 62, Remsen St. Mary's 24
Algona 60, St. Edmond 23
Ames 83, Des Moines Lincoln 26
Ankeny Centennial 62, Des Moines Roosevelt 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Wapsie Valley 16
Audubon 73, Riverside 27
Ballard 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 24
BCLUW 45, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23
Beckman Catholic 57, West Delaware 33
Belle Plaine 49, Tri-County 30
Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 52
Bishop Garrigan 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
Boyden-Hull 41, West Lyon 40
Burlington Notre Dame 64, New London 38
CAM 53, Glidden-Ralston 50
Cascade 74, North Cedar 21
Center Point-Urbana 57, South Tama 13
Centerville 56, Chariton 42
Central Decatur 63, Southeast Warren 29
Central DeWitt 55, Solon 39
Central Elkader 39, Kee 32
Cherokee Washington 86, Estherville Lincoln Central 68
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
Clarksville 64, Tripoli 32
Colo-Nesco 70, Meskwaki Settlement 30
Council Bluffs Lincoln 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
Creston 45, Shenandoah 35
Crestwood 57, Waukon 56
Danville 29, WACO 24
Davenport Assumption 50, Muscatine 33
Des Moines Christian 44, Madrid 13
Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 33
Dubuque Senior 56, Iowa City West 48
East Buchanan 54, Calamus-Wheatland 32
East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20
Easton Valley 41, Alburnett 39
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Grand View Christian 31
Fremont-Mills 38, Sidney 35
Gilbert 44, Roland-Story 38
Glenwood 76, Lewis Central 71
GMG 41, North Tama 37
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, Humboldt 42
Hudson 44, Union Community 26
Indianola 58, Des Moines North 49
Iowa City High 60, Wahlert Catholic 48
Iowa Valley 66, English Valleys 37
Johnston 71, Des Moines East 25
Keokuk 61, Winchester West Central 31
Kingsley-Pierson 86, Siouxland Christian 56
Knoxville 71, Davis County 36
Lake Mills 68, Eagle Grove 42
LeMars 46, Council Bluffs Jefferson 29
Manson-NW Webster 51, Southeast Valley 38
Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24
Maquoketa Valley 62, Lisbon 26
Marion 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
Marquette Catholic 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 22
Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47
MMCRU 58, Trinity Christian 12
Montezuma 79, Lynnville-Sully 47
Murray 49, Ankeny Christian 18
Newman Catholic 59, Rockford 21
Nodaway Valley 67, Bedford 32
North Fayette Valley 67, Postville 17
North Linn 114, Cedar Valley Christian 11
North Polk 57, Nevada 29
North Scott 74, Clinton 19
North Union 72, Belmond-Klemme 50
OABCIG 61, River Valley 43
Okoboji 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41
Osage 69, North Butler 33
Paton-Churdan 56, West Harrison 34
PCM 67, Greene County 32
Pella 54, Fairfield 52
Pocahontas Area 53, East Sac County 41
Regina Catholic 58, Durant 18
Riceville 40, Janesville 35
Rock Valley 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Seymour 59, Mormon Trail 44
Sheldon 73, George-Little Rock 43
Sioux Central 63, Storm Lake St. Mary's 43
Southeast Polk 74, Ankeny 61
Southwest Valley 63, Lenox 31
Spirit Lake 63, Storm Lake 26
Springville 60, Prince of Peace 51
Treynor 47, Tri-Center 15
Unity Christian 80, Hinton 38
Van Buren 66, Holy Trinity Catholic 17
Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20
Waukee 92, Ottumwa 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, New Hampton 31
Wayne 57, East Union 35
West Branch 67, Wilton 26
West Burlington 73, Central Lee 44
West Fork 57, Central Springs 28
West Liberty 44, Tipton 36
West Marshall 62, South Hardin 27
West Monona 59, Ridge View 41
Western Christian 78, South Central Calhoun 26
Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty 49
Winfield-Mt Union 43, Highland 25
Woodbury Central 61, MVAOCOU 35
Woodward-Granger 28, Interstate 35 27
Xavier 70, Dubuque Hempstead 64
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 78, Waterloo East 57
Waterloo West 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 45
Dunkerton 45, Waterloo Christian School 40
OTHERS
AHSTW, Avoca 78, Missouri Valley 48
Albia 64, Clarke, Osceola 49
Algona 46, St. Edmond 40
Ames 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 43
Ankeny Christian 76, Murray 58
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Wapsie Valley 45
Atlantic 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41
Beckman Catholic 55, West Delaware 36
Belle Plaine 73, Tri-County 54
Belmond-Klemme 64, North Union 42
Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54
Boyer Valley 42, Woodbine 36
CAM, Anita 74, Glidden-Ralston 51
Calamus-Wheatland 71, East Buchanan 67
Camanche 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 46
Central DeWitt 62, Solon 38
Central Decatur, 75, Southeast Warren 29
Clear Creek-Amana 56, Independence 45
Council Bluffs Lincoln 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43, OT
Creston 68, Shenandoah 34
Crestwood, Cresco 64, Waukon 38
Dallas Center-Grimes 59, Ballard 43
Davenport, Central 51, Bettendorf 44
Decorah 74, Oelwein 47
Dike-New Hartford 60, Jesup 44
Dowling Catholic 64, Marshalltown 23
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 55
East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50
East Sac County 69, Pocahontas Area 46
Easton Valley 72, Alburnett 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Marquette Catholic 40
English Valleys 56, Iowa Valley 52
George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 37
Gilbert 78, Roland-Story 48
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 51, BCLUW 44
Grand View Christian 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, West Bend-Mallard 35
Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mt. Union 61
Indianola 75, Bondurant-Farrar 49
Iowa City High 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59
Janesville 57, Riceville 41
Keota 81, Sigourney 53
Knoxville 79, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Lake Mills 65, Eagle Grove 39
Lawton-Bronson 73, Westwood, Sloan 44
Lisbon 53, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50
Logan-Magnolia 46, Underwood 40
MFL MarMac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 30
Madrid 65, Des Moines Christian 62
Meskwaki Settlement 81, Colo-Nesco 43
Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 40
Monticello 72, Anamosa 47
Mount Vernon 62, Maquoketa 42
Newman Catholic 62, Rockford 58
Nodaway Valley 60, Bedford 43
North Cedar 45, Cascade 44
North Linn 92, Cedar Valley Christian 31
North Polk 69, Nevada 46
Omaha Roncalli, NE 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47
Osage 62, North Butler, Greene 17
PCM, Monroe 70, Greene County 40
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 45
Pella 66, Fairfield 31
Postville 52, North Fayette Valley 44
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Linn-Mar 44
Regina, Iowa City 57, Durant 40
Sioux Central 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37
Sioux City East 92, Sioux City North 61
South Hamilton 61, Saydel 11
South Hardin 66, West Marshall 50
South O'Brien 71, Harris-Lake Park 39
Southeast Valley 71, Manson Northwest Webster 52
Springville 84, Prince of Peace 54
Tipton 66, West Liberty 48
Treynor 50, Tri-Center, Neola 41
Trinity Christian, Hull 56, MMCRU 46
Tripoli 52, Clarksville 31
Unity Christian 71, Hinton 45
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Des Moines North 53
Van Meter 67, Panorama 52
WACO 55, Danville 51
Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43
Waukee 62, Ottumwa 42
West Branch 60, Wilton 43
West Burlington 77, Central Lee 63
West Hancock, Britt 54, North Iowa 50
Williamsburg 54, Benton Community 42
