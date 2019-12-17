Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;20;8;.714;—

Boston;17;7;.708;1

Toronto;18;8;.692;1

Brooklyn;15;12;.556;4½

New York;7;21;.250;13

Southeast Division

Miami;19;8;.704;—

Orlando;12;15;.444;7

Charlotte;13;17;.433;7½

Washington;8;17;.320;10

Atlanta;6;22;.214;13½

Central Division

Milwaukee;24;4;.857;—

Indiana;19;9;.679;5

Detroit;11;16;.407;12½

Chicago;10;19;.345;14½

Cleveland;6;21;.222;17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;18;8;.692;—

Houston;18;9;.667;½

San Antonio;10;16;.385;8

Memphis;10;17;.370;8½

New Orleans;6;22;.214;13

Northwest Division

Denver;17;8;.680;—

Utah;16;11;.593;2

Oklahoma City;12;14;.462;5½

Portland;11;16;.407;7

Minnesota;10;15;.400;7

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;4;.857;—

L.A. Clippers;21;8;.724;3½

Sacramento;12;15;.444;11½

Phoenix;11;16;.407;12½

Golden State;5;23;.179;19

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102

Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102

New York 143, Atlanta 120

Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101, OT

Utah 109, Orlando 102

L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 93, Drake 84

Oklahoma St. 72, Southern 59

Texas Tech 82, Prairie 48

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 104, Sacramento St. 74

MISSOURI VALLEY

Oklahoma 93, Drake 84

Valparaiso 55, Morehead St. 63

AMERICAN RIVERS

Elmhurst 61, Coe 53

Dubuque 88, Rockford 49

IOWA COLLEGES

Crowley’s Ridge 64, Faith Baptist 36

Mount Mercy 63, Viterbo 58

EAST

Buffalo 67, Dayton 59

Drexel 69, La Salle 31

Miami (Ohio) 80, Pittsburgh 71

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 60

SOUTH

Alabama 60, Bethune-Cookman 49

Charlotte 61, Delaware 57

Elon 73, Newberry 53

Florida 71, Mercer 50

Florida Gulf Coast 94, CCSU 60

Jacksonville 88, Florida A&M 54

James Madison 83, Delaware St. 64

Miami 79, Binghamton 56

NC Central 83, Washington Adventist University 48

Niagara 82, Coppin St. 67

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 60

South Alabama 68, William Carey 52

Tennessee Tech 62, W. Carolina 58

UCF 80, Quinnipiac 58

Winthrop 75, UNC-Wilmington 63

Wofford 100, Erskine 38

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 62, Alabama A&M 47

Marquette 65, S. Dakota St. 58

W. Illinois 97, SE Missouri 91

SOUTHWEST

Memphis 68, UALR 50

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 65, Wyoming 54

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 46

College men

BIG 12

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 80, Southeast Missouri St. 48

Purdue 69, Ohio 51

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 92, Mount Marty 74

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 84, UC-Santa Cruz 83

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 105, Briar Cliff 86

Northwestern 86, Thompson Rivers 56

Waldorf 92, Calumet of St. Joseph 83

Southwestern (Kan.) 101, Faith Baptist 53

Mount Mercy 86, Viterbo 66

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC 98, Quakerdale Prep Academy 49

Iowa Western 93, Cloud County 88

Southeastern 78, at Southwestern 62

EAST

American U. 82, Mount St. Mary's 76

Florida 83, Providence 51

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Miami 78, Temple 77

Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT

Robert Morris 83, Cent. Michigan 79

St. Francis (Pa.) 115, Franciscan University of Steubenville 66

SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, McKendree 61

Campbell 60, Elon 46

East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60

Louisiana Tech 69, NC Central 60

South Alabama 89, Alabama A&M 79

UAB 63, North Alabama 56

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73

MIDWEST

Dayton 71, North Texas 58

E. Michigan 60, Northeastern 55

Kent St. 85, NC A&T 71, OT

Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72

North Dakota 109, Northland College 50

Oral Roberts 97, Chicago St. 59

Saint Louis 82, Maryville (MO) 69

UMKC 72, Toledo 57

Wright St. 92, MVSU 50

SOUTHWEST

UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61

FAR WEST

Air Force 99, Johnson & Wales (CO) 42

E. Washington 97, Omaha 56

N. Colorado 86, Denver 64

New Mexico 91, Grand Canyon 71

Stanford 64, San Francisco 56

Weber St. 109, Bethesda 62

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 47

Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Waterloo East 38

Dunkerton 46, Waterloo Christian 26

OTHERS

ADM 64, Carlisle 59

AGWSR 45, East Marshall 34

AHSTW 76, Missouri Valley 33

Akron-Westfield 62, Remsen St. Mary's 24

Algona 60, St. Edmond 23

Ames 83, Des Moines Lincoln 26

Ankeny Centennial 62, Des Moines Roosevelt 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Wapsie Valley 16

Audubon 73, Riverside 27

Ballard 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 24

BCLUW 45, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23

Beckman Catholic 57, West Delaware 33

Belle Plaine 49, Tri-County 30

Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 52

Bishop Garrigan 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

Boyden-Hull 41, West Lyon 40

Burlington Notre Dame 64, New London 38

CAM 53, Glidden-Ralston 50

Cascade 74, North Cedar 21

Center Point-Urbana 57, South Tama 13

Centerville 56, Chariton 42

Central Decatur 63, Southeast Warren 29

Central DeWitt 55, Solon 39

Central Elkader 39, Kee 32

Cherokee Washington 86, Estherville Lincoln Central 68

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

Clarksville 64, Tripoli 32

Colo-Nesco 70, Meskwaki Settlement 30

Council Bluffs Lincoln 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27

Creston 45, Shenandoah 35

Crestwood 57, Waukon 56

Danville 29, WACO 24

Davenport Assumption 50, Muscatine 33

Des Moines Christian 44, Madrid 13

Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 33

Dubuque Senior 56, Iowa City West 48

East Buchanan 54, Calamus-Wheatland 32

East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20

Easton Valley 41, Alburnett 39

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Grand View Christian 31

Fremont-Mills 38, Sidney 35

Gilbert 44, Roland-Story 38

Glenwood 76, Lewis Central 71

GMG 41, North Tama 37

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, Humboldt 42

Hudson 44, Union Community 26

Indianola 58, Des Moines North 49

Iowa City High 60, Wahlert Catholic 48

Iowa Valley 66, English Valleys 37

Johnston 71, Des Moines East 25

Keokuk 61, Winchester West Central 31

Kingsley-Pierson 86, Siouxland Christian 56

Knoxville 71, Davis County 36

Lake Mills 68, Eagle Grove 42

LeMars 46, Council Bluffs Jefferson 29

Manson-NW Webster 51, Southeast Valley 38

Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24

Maquoketa Valley 62, Lisbon 26

Marion 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

Marquette Catholic 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 22

Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47

MMCRU 58, Trinity Christian 12

Montezuma 79, Lynnville-Sully 47

Murray 49, Ankeny Christian 18

Newman Catholic 59, Rockford 21

Nodaway Valley 67, Bedford 32

North Fayette Valley 67, Postville 17

North Linn 114, Cedar Valley Christian 11

North Polk 57, Nevada 29

North Scott 74, Clinton 19

North Union 72, Belmond-Klemme 50

OABCIG 61, River Valley 43

Okoboji 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Osage 69, North Butler 33

Paton-Churdan 56, West Harrison 34

PCM 67, Greene County 32

Pella 54, Fairfield 52

Pocahontas Area 53, East Sac County 41

Regina Catholic 58, Durant 18

Riceville 40, Janesville 35

Rock Valley 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

Seymour 59, Mormon Trail 44

Sheldon 73, George-Little Rock 43

Sioux Central 63, Storm Lake St. Mary's 43

Southeast Polk 74, Ankeny 61

Southwest Valley 63, Lenox 31

Spirit Lake 63, Storm Lake 26

Springville 60, Prince of Peace 51

Treynor 47, Tri-Center 15

Unity Christian 80, Hinton 38

Van Buren 66, Holy Trinity Catholic 17

Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20

Waukee 92, Ottumwa 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, New Hampton 31

Wayne 57, East Union 35

West Branch 67, Wilton 26

West Burlington 73, Central Lee 44

West Fork 57, Central Springs 28

West Liberty 44, Tipton 36

West Marshall 62, South Hardin 27

West Monona 59, Ridge View 41

Western Christian 78, South Central Calhoun 26

Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty 49

Winfield-Mt Union 43, Highland 25

Woodbury Central 61, MVAOCOU 35

Woodward-Granger 28, Interstate 35 27

Xavier 70, Dubuque Hempstead 64

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 78, Waterloo East 57

Waterloo West 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 45

Dunkerton 45, Waterloo Christian School 40

OTHERS

AHSTW, Avoca 78, Missouri Valley 48

Albia 64, Clarke, Osceola 49

Algona 46, St. Edmond 40

Ames 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 43

Ankeny Christian  76, Murray 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Wapsie Valley 45

Atlantic 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Beckman Catholic 55, West Delaware 36

Belle Plaine 73, Tri-County 54

Belmond-Klemme 64, North Union 42

Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54

Boyer Valley 42, Woodbine 36

CAM, Anita 74, Glidden-Ralston 51

Calamus-Wheatland 71, East Buchanan 67

Camanche 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Central DeWitt 62, Solon 38

Central Decatur, 75, Southeast Warren 29

Clear Creek-Amana 56, Independence 45

Council Bluffs Lincoln 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43, OT

Creston 68, Shenandoah 34

Crestwood, Cresco 64, Waukon 38

Dallas Center-Grimes 59, Ballard 43

Davenport, Central 51, Bettendorf 44

Decorah 74, Oelwein 47

Dike-New Hartford 60, Jesup 44

Dowling Catholic 64, Marshalltown 23

Dubuque Hempstead 69, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 55

East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50

East Sac County 69, Pocahontas Area 46

Easton Valley 72, Alburnett 53

Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Marquette Catholic 40

English Valleys 56, Iowa Valley 52

George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 37

Gilbert 78, Roland-Story 48

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 51, BCLUW 44

Grand View Christian 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, West Bend-Mallard 35

Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mt. Union 61

Indianola 75, Bondurant-Farrar 49

Iowa City High 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59

Janesville 57, Riceville 41

Keota 81, Sigourney 53

Knoxville 79, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Lake Mills 65, Eagle Grove 39

Lawton-Bronson 73, Westwood, Sloan 44

Lisbon 53, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50

Logan-Magnolia 46, Underwood 40

MFL MarMac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 30

Madrid 65, Des Moines Christian 62

Meskwaki Settlement 81, Colo-Nesco 43

Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 40

Monticello 72, Anamosa 47

Mount Vernon 62, Maquoketa 42

Newman Catholic 62, Rockford 58

Nodaway Valley 60, Bedford 43

North Cedar 45, Cascade 44

North Linn 92, Cedar Valley Christian 31

North Polk 69, Nevada 46

Omaha Roncalli, NE 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47

Osage 62, North Butler, Greene 17

PCM, Monroe 70, Greene County 40

Pekin 66, Lone Tree 45

Pella 66, Fairfield 31

Postville 52, North Fayette Valley 44

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Linn-Mar 44

Regina, Iowa City 57, Durant 40

Sioux Central 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

Sioux City East 92, Sioux City North 61

South Hamilton 61, Saydel 11

South Hardin 66, West Marshall 50

South O'Brien 71, Harris-Lake Park 39

Southeast Valley 71, Manson Northwest Webster 52

Springville 84, Prince of Peace 54

Tipton 66, West Liberty 48

Treynor 50, Tri-Center, Neola 41

Trinity Christian, Hull 56, MMCRU 46

Tripoli 52, Clarksville 31

Unity Christian 71, Hinton 45

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Des Moines North 53

Van Meter 67, Panorama 52

WACO 55, Danville 51

Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43

Waukee 62, Ottumwa 42

West Branch 60, Wilton 43

West Burlington 77, Central Lee 63

West Hancock, Britt 54, North Iowa 50

Williamsburg 54, Benton Community 42

