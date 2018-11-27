NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;18;4;.818;—
Philadelphia;14;8;.636;4
Boston;11;10;.524;6½
Brooklyn;8;13;.381;9½
New York;7;15;.318;11
Southeast Division
Charlotte;10;10;.500;—
Orlando;10;11;.476;½
Washington;8;12;.400;2
Miami;7;13;.350;3
Atlanta;5;16;.238;5½
Central Division
Milwaukee;14;6;.700;—
Indiana;13;8;.619;1½
Detroit;11;7;.611;2
Chicago;5;16;.238;9½
Cleveland;4;15;.211;9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;12;8;.600;—
San Antonio;10;10;.500;2
Dallas;9;9;.500;2
New Orleans;10;11;.476;2½
Houston;9;10;.474;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;14;7;.667;—
Okla. City;12;7;.632;1
Portland;12;8;.600;1½
Minnesota;10;11;.476;4
Utah;9;12;.429;5
Pacific Division
Golden State;15;7;.682;—
L.A. Clippers;13;6;.684;½
L.A. Lakers;11;9;.550;3
Sacramento;10;10;.500;4
Phoenix;4;16;.200;10
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 115, New York 108
Atlanta 115, Miami 113
Toronto 122, Memphis 114
Denver 117, L.A. Lakers 85
Indiana 109, Phoenix 104
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 63, South Dakota 57
Oklahoma 73, North Texas 57
BIG TEN
Iowa 69, Pittsburgh 68
Duke 90, Indiana 69
Louisville 82, Michigan St. 78
Notre Dame 76, Illinois
Penn State 63, Virginia Tech 62
Wisconsin 79, NC St. 75
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 83, Boise St. 74
Nevada 79, Loyola 65
Southern Illinois 82, Colorado St. 67
NORTHERN SUN
MSU-Moorhead 94, Mayville St. 73
Wayne St. 87, Neb.-Kearney 58
Winona St. 83, Viterbo 66
Minot St, 61, Valley City St. 47
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 86, Maranatha 72
Nebraska Christian 81, Emmaus 56
EAST
Penn 76, Delaware St. 48
Providence 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
Sacred Heart 98, Hartford 89
St. Francis (Pa.) 113, Bloomsburg 59
St. John's 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
UConn 97, Mass.-Lowell 75
SOUTH
American U. 74, VMI 64
Chattanooga 95, Hiwassee 62
Davidson 76, Charlotte 56
ETSU 69, Georgia Southern 64
Elon 92, Central Penn College 59
Florida 98, North Florida 66
Georgia 84, Kennesaw St. 51
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Northwestern St. 52
Mercer 90, Brewton-Parker College 65
N. Kentucky 93, Morehead St. 71
Southern U. 74, Wiley 65
Stony Brook 79, Norfolk St. 73
The Citadel 112, High Point 87
UNC-Greensboro 111, Greensboro 33
UNC-Wilmington 95, East Carolina 86
Vanderbilt 120, Savannah St. 85
Wake Forest 71, W. Carolina 64
MIDWEST
Ball St. 108, Tiffin 62
Cincinnati 105, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49
Marquette 76, Charleston Southern 55
Ohio 89, Iona 65
SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 69
Temple 79, Missouri 77
Wright St. 58, Cedarville 39
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 90, Howard Payne 53
SMU 79, Lamar 65
Tulsa 72, Texas-Arlington 58
FAR WEST
Idaho 98, West Coast Baptist 44
Montana St. 81, North Dakota 76
San Diego St. 87, Jackson St. 44
Washington 83, E. Washington 59
Washington St. 103, CS Northridge 94
Weber St. 100, Benedictine at Mesa 61
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 60, Wichita St. 47
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 96, Waldorf 63
Sioux Falls 98, Presentation 46
Minot St. 66, Valley City St. 59
IOWA COLLEGES
Augustana 96, Waldorf 63
EAST
Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46
George Washington 76, Towson 63
Providence 61, Boston College 57
Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63
Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57
Yale 74, Wagner 41
SOUTH
Alabama 59, Stetson 47
Jacksonville St. 84, Montevallo 52
Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71
SE Louisiana 50, Jackson St. 45
Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54
William & Mary 63, East Carolina 43
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38
W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 74, Murray St. 63
Houston Baptist 100, University of the Southwest 57
FAR WEST
Arizona 84, Incarnate Word 42
Colorado 80, Pepperdine 65
Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53
S. Utah 67, BYU 64
Wyoming 66, Montana St. 58
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo East 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 52
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waterloo East 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 52
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54, Clinton 22
Davenport Central 68, Dubuque Hempstead 62
Iowa City Liberty 63, Washington 55
Iowa City West 72, West Des Moines Dowling 61
IOWA STAR
Baxter 66, GMG 48
Janesville 73, Clarksville 61
Collins-Maxwell 47, Colo-NESCO 35
Dunkerton 75, Don Bosco 66
North Tama 54, Meskwaki Settlement 51
Tripoli 41, Riceville 33
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47
AGWSR 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Pocahontas 67 Webster City 56
Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Charles City at Dike-New Hartford, moved to Jan. 26
Roland-Story 59, East Marshall 27
AGWSR 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Grundy Center 38, Hudson 35
Jesup 67, BCLUW 38
South Hardin 82, Clarion-Goldfield-CAL 69
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City at Dike-New Hartford, moved to Jan. 26
Waterloo East 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 52
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 40
Saint Ansgar 62, Central Springs 31
Forest City 74, Eagle Grove 34
Mason City Newman 57, Osage 54
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 83, North Iowa 40
North Butler 54, Northwood-Kensett 42
Rockford 86, Nashua-Plainfield 54
Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47
Lake Mills 76, West Hancock 68
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan 69, Cedar Valley Christian 38
North Linn 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63
Easton Valley 66, Springville 59
Lisbon 69, Starmont 35
UPPER IOWA
Postville 33, Clayton Ridge 31
South Winneshiek 62, Kee High 23
North Fayette Valley 54, Turkey Valley 41
Central Elkader 63, West Central 43
WAMAC
Clear Creek Amana 61, Central DeWitt 59
Benton Community 76, Dyersville Beckman 66
West Delaware 53, Independence 41
Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Marion 64, Williamsburg 39
Mount Vernon 66, South Tama 27
STATE
Akron-Westfield 63, MMCRU 58
Ankeny 84, Des Moines North 78
Ankeny Centennial 62, Southeast Polk 45
B-G-M 50, North Mahaska 41
Ballard 69, Norwalk 66
Bedford 72, Essex 20
Belle Plaine 74, Tri-County 40
Boone 57, Newton 53
Camanche 78, Wilton 37
Carlisle 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 56
Chariton 47, Davis County 31
Des Moines Christian 81, Central Decatur 50
Des Moines Hoover 57, Urbandale 47
Des Moines Lincoln 52, Fort Dodge 45
Des Moines Roosevelt 57, Valley, West Des Moines 52
George-Little Rock 60, Central Lyon 45
Gilbert 79, Pella 75
Glenwood 74, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 52
Greene County 69, Perry 46
Iowa Mennonite 68, Lone Tree 46
Iowa Valley 70, English Valleys 61
Knoxville 64, Albia 58
Lenox 64, Orient-Macksburg 37
Lisbon 69, Starmont 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Interstate 35 49
Mediapolis 58, Columbus Community 24
Monticello 63, Bellevue 53
Murray 53, Lamoni 33
Newell-Fonda 75, Spencer 70
Northeast Goose Lake 81, North Cedar 37
Ogden 74, Woodward Academy 66
Pella Christian 59, ADM, Adel 50
Pleasantville 83, Melcher-Dallas 65
Regina, Iowa City 64, Tipton 62
Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, West Bend-Mallard 34
St. Ansgar 62, Central Springs 31
Seymour 58, Moulton-Udell 45
Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, West Lyon 67
Sigourney 58, Keota 45
Sioux Central 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 58
South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Hinton 44
Spirit Lake 64, Woodbury Central 41
Tri-Center 59, Riverside, Oakland 39
Underwood 58, Missouri Valley 33
Unity Christian 62, LeMars 58, OT
West Branch 77, Durant 52
West Burlington 77, Van Buren 47
West Sioux 88, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Winterset 69, Atlantic 55
Woodbine 66, Glidden-Ralston 40
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16
Iowa City Liberty 40, Fort Madison 31
IOWA STAR
GMG 55, Baxter 40
Janesville 44, Clarksville 35, OT
Colo-NESCO 67, Collins-Maxwell 44
Dunkerton 57, Don Bosco 28
Meskwaki Settlement 60, North Tama 51
NORTH CENTRAL
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Bondurant-Farrar 42
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21
Webster City 60, Pocahontas Area 47
Clear Lake 62, West Fork 30
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley 23
Dike-New Hartford 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
Roland-Story 65, East Marshall 26
AGWSR 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63
Grundy Center 67, Hudson 43
Jesup 59, BCLUW 34
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21
Denver 67 Union Community 45
NORTHEAST IOWA
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 53, Belmond-Klemme 32
Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42
Osage 49, Mason City Newman 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, North Iowa 16
Northwood-Kensett 30, North Butler 20
Rockford 53, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Clear Lake 62, West Fork 30
West Hancock 75, Lake Mills 31
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace 44
Marquette Catholic 62, Central City 48
East Buchanan 69, Cedar Valley Christian 6
North Linn 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26
Lisbon 44, Starmont 33
UPPER IOWA
Turkey Valley 60, North Fayette Valley 53
Central Elkader 58, West Central 25
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 71, Solon 40
Central DeWitt 46, Clear Creek Amana 41
Dyersville Beckman 52. Benton Community 43
Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25
Marion 57, Williamsburg 20
South Tama 49, Mount Vernon 44
West Delaware 39, Independence 32
STATE
Ames 54, Mason City 52
Ankeny 63, Des Moines North 24
Ankeny Christian 56, Grand View Christian 25
Ballard 68, Norwalk 27
Bedford 61, Essex 13
Bellevue 41, Monticello 31
CAM, Anita 69, Paton-Churdan 50
Carroll 54, Kuemper Catholic, 41
Central Decatur 68, Des Moines Christian 56
Central Lee 77, New London 39
Central Lyon 72, George-Little Rock 62
Cherokee 73, Emmetsburg 32
Clinton 55, Davenport West 10
Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 30
Davenport Assumption 46, Muscatine 35
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Centerville 31
Glenwood 64, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 55
Graettinger-Terril 51, West Bend-Mallard 33
Holy Trinity Catholic 44, Danville 33
IKM-Manning 68, Audubon 44
Iowa Mennonite 58, Lone Tree 55
Johnston 77, Marshalltown 17
Kingsley-Pierson 89, Lawton-Bronson 63
Knoxville 69, Albia 17
Lamoni 48, Murray 42
LeMars 42, Unity Christian 32
Lenox 67, Orient-Macksburg 30
Mediapolis 57, Columbus, Columbus Junction 18
Mid-Prairie 54, West Liberty 40
MMCRU 61, Akron-Westfield 47
Montezuma 69, Lynnville-Sully 35
Newell-Fonda 89, Spencer 40
Nodaway Valley 48, Clarinda 12
Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42
North Mahaska 55, BGM 15
Pekin 52, Winfield-Mt Union 16
Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45
Pleasantville 52, Melcher-Dallas 20
Regina, Iowa City 57, Tipton 55
Roland-Story 65, East Marshall 26
Seymour 62, Moulton-Udell 35
Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41
South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton 25
South O'Brien 67, Hinton 42
Southeast Polk 51, Ankeny Centennial 44
Southeast Warren 59, Mormon Trail 37
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Logan-Magnolia 44
Storm Lake 50, Sioux City, North 34
Treynor 66, AHSTW, Avoca 41
Urbandale 70, Des Moines Hoover 16
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Des Moines Roosevelt 34
Van Buren Community 62, West Burlington 40
Wapello 44, WACO 23
Waukee 55, Des Moines East 43
West Branch 76, Durant 43
West Lyon 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37
West Monona 82, West Harrison 24
West Sioux 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
Wilton 58, Camanche 43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.