Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;18;4;.818;—

Philadelphia;14;8;.636;4

Boston;11;10;.524;6½

Brooklyn;8;13;.381;9½

New York;7;15;.318;11

Southeast Division

Charlotte;10;10;.500;—

Orlando;10;11;.476;½

Washington;8;12;.400;2

Miami;7;13;.350;3

Atlanta;5;16;.238;5½

Central Division

Milwaukee;14;6;.700;—

Indiana;13;8;.619;1½

Detroit;11;7;.611;2

Chicago;5;16;.238;9½

Cleveland;4;15;.211;9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;12;8;.600;—

San Antonio;10;10;.500;2

Dallas;9;9;.500;2

New Orleans;10;11;.476;2½

Houston;9;10;.474;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;14;7;.667;—

Okla. City;12;7;.632;1

Portland;12;8;.600;1½

Minnesota;10;11;.476;4

Utah;9;12;.429;5

Pacific Division

Golden State;15;7;.682;—

L.A. Clippers;13;6;.684;½

L.A. Lakers;11;9;.550;3

Sacramento;10;10;.500;4

Phoenix;4;16;.200;10

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 115, New York 108

Atlanta 115, Miami 113

Toronto 122, Memphis 114

Denver 117, L.A. Lakers 85

Indiana 109, Phoenix 104

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 63, South Dakota 57

Oklahoma 73, North Texas 57

BIG TEN

Iowa 69, Pittsburgh 68

Duke 90, Indiana 69

Louisville 82, Michigan St. 78

Notre Dame 76, Illinois

Penn State 63, Virginia Tech 62

Wisconsin 79, NC St. 75

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 83, Boise St. 74

Nevada 79, Loyola 65

Southern Illinois 82, Colorado St. 67

NORTHERN SUN

MSU-Moorhead 94, Mayville St. 73

Wayne St. 87, Neb.-Kearney 58

Winona St. 83, Viterbo 66

Minot St, 61, Valley City St. 47

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 86, Maranatha 72

Nebraska Christian 81, Emmaus 56

EAST

Penn 76, Delaware St. 48

Providence 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Sacred Heart 98, Hartford 89

St. Francis (Pa.) 113, Bloomsburg 59

St. John's 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

UConn 97, Mass.-Lowell 75

SOUTH

American U. 74, VMI 64

Chattanooga 95, Hiwassee 62

Davidson 76, Charlotte 56

ETSU 69, Georgia Southern 64

Elon 92, Central Penn College 59

Florida 98, North Florida 66

Georgia 84, Kennesaw St. 51

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Northwestern St. 52

Mercer 90, Brewton-Parker College 65

N. Kentucky 93, Morehead St. 71

Southern U. 74, Wiley 65

Stony Brook 79, Norfolk St. 73

The Citadel 112, High Point 87

UNC-Greensboro 111, Greensboro 33

UNC-Wilmington 95, East Carolina 86

Vanderbilt 120, Savannah St. 85

Wake Forest 71, W. Carolina 64

MIDWEST

Ball St. 108, Tiffin 62

Cincinnati 105, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Marquette 76, Charleston Southern 55

Ohio 89, Iona 65

SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 69

Temple 79, Missouri 77

Wright St. 58, Cedarville 39

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 90, Howard Payne 53

SMU 79, Lamar 65

Tulsa 72, Texas-Arlington 58

FAR WEST

Idaho 98, West Coast Baptist 44

Montana St. 81, North Dakota 76

San Diego St. 87, Jackson St. 44

Washington 83, E. Washington 59

Washington St. 103, CS Northridge 94

Weber St. 100, Benedictine at Mesa 61

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 60, Wichita St. 47

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 96, Waldorf 63

Sioux Falls 98, Presentation 46

Minot St. 66, Valley City St. 59

IOWA COLLEGES

Augustana 96, Waldorf 63

EAST

Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46

George Washington 76, Towson 63

Providence 61, Boston College 57

Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63

Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57

Yale 74, Wagner 41

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Stetson 47

Jacksonville St. 84, Montevallo 52

Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

SE Louisiana 50, Jackson St. 45

Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54

William & Mary 63, East Carolina 43

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38

W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 74, Murray St. 63

Houston Baptist 100, University of the Southwest 57

FAR WEST

Arizona 84, Incarnate Word 42

Colorado 80, Pepperdine 65

Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53

S. Utah 67, BYU 64

Wyoming 66, Montana St. 58

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo East 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 52

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo East 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 52

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54, Clinton 22

Davenport Central 68, Dubuque Hempstead 62

Iowa City Liberty 63, Washington 55

Iowa City West 72, West Des Moines Dowling 61

IOWA STAR

Baxter 66, GMG 48

Janesville 73, Clarksville 61

Collins-Maxwell 47, Colo-NESCO 35

Dunkerton 75, Don Bosco 66

North Tama 54, Meskwaki Settlement 51

Tripoli 41, Riceville 33

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47

AGWSR 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Pocahontas 67 Webster City 56

Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Charles City at Dike-New Hartford, moved to Jan. 26

Roland-Story 59, East Marshall 27

AGWSR 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Grundy Center 38, Hudson 35

Jesup 67, BCLUW 38

South Hardin 82, Clarion-Goldfield-CAL 69

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City at Dike-New Hartford, moved to Jan. 26

Waterloo East 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 52

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 40

Saint Ansgar 62, Central Springs 31

Forest City 74, Eagle Grove 34

Mason City Newman 57, Osage 54

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 83, North Iowa 40

North Butler 54, Northwood-Kensett 42

Rockford 86, Nashua-Plainfield 54

Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47

Lake Mills 76, West Hancock 68

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 69, Cedar Valley Christian 38

North Linn 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63

Easton Valley 66, Springville 59

Lisbon 69, Starmont 35

UPPER IOWA

Postville 33, Clayton Ridge 31

South Winneshiek 62, Kee High 23

North Fayette Valley 54, Turkey Valley 41

Central Elkader 63, West Central 43

WAMAC

Clear Creek Amana 61, Central DeWitt 59

Benton Community 76, Dyersville Beckman 66

West Delaware 53, Independence 41

Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Marion 64, Williamsburg 39

Mount Vernon 66, South Tama 27

STATE

Akron-Westfield 63, MMCRU 58

Ankeny 84, Des Moines North 78

Ankeny Centennial 62, Southeast Polk 45

B-G-M 50, North Mahaska 41

Ballard 69, Norwalk 66

Bedford 72, Essex 20

Belle Plaine 74, Tri-County 40

Boone 57, Newton 53

Camanche 78, Wilton 37

Carlisle 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 56

Chariton 47, Davis County 31

Des Moines Christian 81, Central Decatur 50

Des Moines Hoover 57, Urbandale 47

Des Moines Lincoln 52, Fort Dodge 45

Des Moines Roosevelt 57, Valley, West Des Moines 52

George-Little Rock 60, Central Lyon 45

Gilbert 79, Pella 75

Glenwood 74, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 52

Greene County 69, Perry 46

Iowa Mennonite 68, Lone Tree 46

Iowa Valley 70, English Valleys 61

Knoxville 64, Albia 58

Lenox 64, Orient-Macksburg 37

Lisbon 69, Starmont 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Interstate 35 49

Mediapolis 58, Columbus Community 24

Monticello 63, Bellevue 53

Murray 53, Lamoni 33

Newell-Fonda 75, Spencer 70

Northeast Goose Lake 81, North Cedar 37

Ogden 74, Woodward Academy 66

Pella Christian 59, ADM, Adel 50

Pleasantville 83, Melcher-Dallas 65

Regina, Iowa City 64, Tipton 62

Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, West Bend-Mallard 34

St. Ansgar 62, Central Springs 31

Seymour 58, Moulton-Udell 45

Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, West Lyon 67

Sigourney 58, Keota 45

Sioux Central 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Hinton 44

Spirit Lake 64, Woodbury Central 41

Tri-Center 59, Riverside, Oakland 39

Underwood 58, Missouri Valley 33

Unity Christian 62, LeMars 58, OT

West Branch 77, Durant 52

West Burlington 77, Van Buren 47

West Sioux 88, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Winterset 69, Atlantic 55

Woodbine 66, Glidden-Ralston 40

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16

Iowa City Liberty 40, Fort Madison 31

IOWA STAR

GMG 55, Baxter 40

Janesville 44, Clarksville 35, OT

Colo-NESCO 67, Collins-Maxwell 44

Dunkerton 57, Don Bosco 28

Meskwaki Settlement 60, North Tama 51

NORTH CENTRAL

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Bondurant-Farrar 42

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21

Webster City 60, Pocahontas Area 47

Clear Lake 62, West Fork 30

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley 23

Dike-New Hartford 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

Roland-Story 65, East Marshall 26

AGWSR 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63

Grundy Center 67, Hudson 43

Jesup 59, BCLUW 34

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21

Denver 67 Union Community 45

NORTHEAST IOWA

Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 53, Belmond-Klemme 32

Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42

Osage 49, Mason City Newman 26

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, North Iowa 16

Northwood-Kensett 30, North Butler 20

Rockford 53, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Clear Lake 62, West Fork 30

West Hancock 75, Lake Mills 31

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace 44

Marquette Catholic 62, Central City 48

East Buchanan 69, Cedar Valley Christian 6

North Linn 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26

Lisbon 44, Starmont 33

UPPER IOWA

Turkey Valley 60, North Fayette Valley 53

Central Elkader 58, West Central 25

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 71, Solon 40

Central DeWitt 46, Clear Creek Amana 41

Dyersville Beckman 52. Benton Community 43

Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Marion 57, Williamsburg 20

South Tama 49, Mount Vernon 44

West Delaware 39, Independence 32

STATE

Ames 54, Mason City 52

Ankeny 63, Des Moines North 24

Ankeny Christian 56, Grand View Christian 25

Ballard 68, Norwalk 27

Bedford 61, Essex 13

Bellevue 41, Monticello 31

CAM, Anita 69, Paton-Churdan 50

Carroll 54, Kuemper Catholic, 41

Central Decatur 68, Des Moines Christian 56

Central Lee 77, New London 39

Central Lyon 72, George-Little Rock 62

Cherokee 73, Emmetsburg 32

Clinton 55, Davenport West 10

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 30

Davenport Assumption 46, Muscatine 35

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Centerville 31

Glenwood 64, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 55

Graettinger-Terril 51, West Bend-Mallard 33

Holy Trinity Catholic 44, Danville 33

IKM-Manning 68, Audubon 44

Iowa Mennonite 58, Lone Tree 55

Johnston 77, Marshalltown 17

Kingsley-Pierson 89, Lawton-Bronson 63

Knoxville 69, Albia 17

Lamoni 48, Murray 42

LeMars 42, Unity Christian 32

Lenox 67, Orient-Macksburg 30

Mediapolis 57, Columbus, Columbus Junction 18

Mid-Prairie 54, West Liberty 40

MMCRU 61, Akron-Westfield 47

Montezuma 69, Lynnville-Sully 35

Newell-Fonda 89, Spencer 40

Nodaway Valley 48, Clarinda 12

Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42

North Mahaska 55, BGM 15

Pekin 52, Winfield-Mt Union 16

Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45

Pleasantville 52, Melcher-Dallas 20

Regina, Iowa City 57, Tipton 55

Roland-Story 65, East Marshall 26

Seymour 62, Moulton-Udell 35

Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41

South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton 25

South O'Brien 67, Hinton 42

Southeast Polk 51, Ankeny Centennial 44

Southeast Warren 59, Mormon Trail 37

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Logan-Magnolia 44

Storm Lake 50, Sioux City, North 34

Treynor 66, AHSTW, Avoca 41

Urbandale 70, Des Moines Hoover 16

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Des Moines Roosevelt 34

Van Buren Community 62, West Burlington 40

Wapello 44, WACO 23

Waukee 55, Des Moines East 43

West Branch 76, Durant 43

West Lyon 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

West Monona 82, West Harrison 24

West Sioux 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments