Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;37;15;.712;—

Philadelphia;33;18;.647;3½

Boston;31;19;.620;5

Brooklyn;28;24;.538;9

New York;10;39;.204;25½

Southeast Division

Miami;24;24;.500;—

Charlotte;24;25;.490;½

Washington;21;29;.420;4

Orlando;20;31;.392;5½

Atlanta;16;33;.327;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;36;13;.735;—

Indiana;32;17;.653;4

Detroit;21;28;.429;15

Chicago;11;40;.216;26

Cleveland;11;41;.212;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;29;21;.580;—

San Antonio;30;22;.577;—

New Orleans;23;28;.451;6½

Dallas;22;27;.449;6½

Memphis;20;31;.392;9½

Northwest Division

Denver;34;15;.694;—

Okla. City;32;18;.640;2½

Portland;31;20;.608;4

Utah;29;22;.569;6

Minnesota;24;26;.480;10½

Pacific Division

Golden State;36;14;.720;—

L.A. Clippers;28;23;.549;8½

L.A. Lakers;26;25;.510;10½

Sacramento;25;25;.500;11

Phoenix;11;42;.208;26½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 116, Washington 113

Milwaukee 115, Detroit 105

Oklahoma City 126, Orlando 117

Brooklyn 122, Chicago 117

New Orleans 121, Houston 116

San Antonio 126, Phoenix 124

Philadelphia 121, L.A. Lakers 105

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Texas 73, Kansas 63

BIG TEN

Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

Michigan 65, Ohio St.49

Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 55, Valparaiso 54, OT

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther at Maranatha Baptist, ccd.

IOWA COLLEGE

Emmaus at Moody Bible Institute, ccd.

Iowa Wesleyan 87, Principia 70

EAST

Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59

SOUTH

Alabama 83, Mississippi St. 79

Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69

Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52

Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59

North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70

Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 86, E. Michigan 82

Dayton 75, Saint Joseph's 64

N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60

Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 70, Georgia 60

FAR WEST

Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 68

CS Bakersfield 81, UC Santa Cruz 54

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 105, Texas Tech 66

IOWA COLLEGE

Iowa Wesleyan 87, Principia 34

EAST

Fairfield 59, Siena 55

Florida Gulf Coast 67, NJIT 35

SOUTH

Campbell 66, Longwood 60

Gardner-Webb 75, Charleston Southern 65

Hampton 67, SC-Upstate 43

High Point 56, Winthrop 54

Liberty 77, Lipscomb 60

North Florida 71, Kennesaw St. 60

Stetson 69, Jacksonville 56

Texas-Arlington 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 61

UNC-Asheville 52, Presbyterian 43

MIDWEST

Wichita St. 57, East Carolina 47

SOUTHWEST

Temple 75, Tulsa 61

Prep girls

STATE

Council Bluffs Jefferson 61, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35

East Mills 45, Essex 35

Red Oak 42, Shenandoah 29

Treynor 51, Logan-Magnolia 20

Prep boys

STATE

Treynor 65, Logan-Magnolia 29

Postponements

METRO

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (B), ppd.

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (B), ppd. to Feb. 7

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (B), ppd. to Feb. 11

Hudson at Columbus (B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Hudson at Columbus (G), ppd. to Feb. 2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West (G), ppd. to Feb. 9

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waterloo East (G), ppd. to Feb. 9

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls (G), ppd.

Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco (B&G), ppd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (B), ppd.

Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Dubuque Hempstead at Liberty (B), ppd.

Dubuque Senior at Iowa City High (B), ppd.

Dubuque Wahlert at Iowa City West (B), ppd.

Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (B), ppd. to Feb. 7

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (B), ppd. to Feb. 11

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier (B), ppd.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West (G), ppd. to Feb. 9

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar (G), ppd. to Feb. 2

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waterloo East (G), ppd. to Feb. 9

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls (G), ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Western Dubuque (G), ppd.

Iowa City High at Dubuque Senior (G), ppd.

Iowa City Liberty at Dubuque Hempstead (G), ppd.

Iowa City West at Dubuque Wahlert (G), ppd

IOWA STAR

Baxter at Colo-NESCO (G&B), ccd.

Clarksville at Dunkerton (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 8

GMG at North Tama (G&B), ppd.

Janesville at Tripoli (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 1

Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco (G&B), ppd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Webster City (G&B), ppd. to Jan. 31

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Humboldt (G&B), ppd. to Jan. 31

Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2

Algona at Clear Lake (G), ppd. to Feb. 2

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR at South Hardin (G&B), ppd.

Aplington-Parkersburg at Denver (G&B), ppd

Dike-Hartford at Grundy Center (G&B), ccd.

East Marshall at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2

Hudson at Waterloo Columbus (B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Hudson at Waterloo Columbus (G), ppd. to Feb. 2

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Union Community (G&B), ccd.

West Marshall at BCLUW (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 12

NORTHEAST IOWA

Prairie Du Chien at Waukon (G&B), ccd.

Crestwood at Decorah (B), ppd. to Jan. 31

Lyle-Pacelli at Crestwood (G), ppd.

South Winneshiek at New Hampton (G), ppd.

Oelwein at Decorah (G), ppd.

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan at Forest City (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Central Springs at Mason City Newman (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Eagle Grove at North Union (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2

Lake Mills at North Iowa (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2

North Butler at West Fork (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Osage at Rockford (G), ccd.

Osage at Rockford (B), ppd. to Feb. 8

St Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2

West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett at Edgewood-Colesburg (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Central City at East Buchanan (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace (G&B), ppd.

North Linn at Springville (G&B), ppd

Starmont at Maquoketa Valley (G&B), ppd.

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge at West Central (G&B), ppd.

MFL MarMac at Central Elkader (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 8

North Fayette Valley at Kee High (G&B), ppd.

Postville at Turkey Valley (G&B), ppd.

South Winneshiek at New Hampton (G), ccd.

WAMAC

Clear Creek Amana at Center Point-Urbana (G&B), ppd.

Independence at Williamsburg (B), ppd. to Feb. 4

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt (G&B), ccd.

Marion at Dyersville Beckman (B), ppd. to Jan. 31

Mount Vernon at West Delaware (B), ppd.

South Tama at Solon, (B), ppd.

Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton Community (B), ppd.

Benton Community at Vinton-Shellsburg (G), ppd.

Dyersville Beckman at Marion (G), ppd.

Solon at South Tama (G), ppd.

Williamsburg at Independence (G), ppd. to Feb. 4

West Delaware at Mount Vernon (G), ppd.

Prep standings

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Girls;Conf.;;All

Mississippi Division

;W;L;W;L

I.C. High;10;0;14;0

Cedar Falls;9;1;15;1

C.R. Prairie;8;1;12;2

C.R. Wash.;8;2;12;3

C.R. Xavier;5;5;9;6

Dub. Senior;4;6;7;9

West. Dub.;3;6;8;8

Wat. East;1;8;2;12

Valley Division

;W;L;W;L

I.C. West;8;2;11;3

Wat. West ;6;4;10;6

C.R. Kennedy;5;5;6;9

Linn-Mar;4;6;6;10

Dub. Hemp.;4;6;6;10

Dub. Wahlert;2;7;4;11

C.R. Jefferson;0;8;1;13

I.C. Liberty;0;10;2;13

Boys;Conf.;;All

Mississippi Division

;W;L;W;L

Dub. Senior;9;1;10;2

Cedar Falls;9;2;11;2

C.R. Prairie;8;2;10;3

Wat. East;6;5;9;5

C.R. Wash.;4;7;7;8

C.R. Xavier;3;7;6;7

West. Dub.;2;8;3;10

I.C. High;1;11;3;11

Valley Division

;W;L;W;L

I.C. West;9;2;11;2

Linn-Mar;8;3;8;4

C.R. Jefferson;5;5;6;6

Wat. West ;5;6;7;6

C.R. Kennedy;5;8;6;8

Dub. Wahlert;4;6;7;6

Dub. Hemp.;4;6;5;8

I.C. Liberty;4;7;6;8

IOWA STAR

Girls;Conf.;;All

North Division

;W;L;W;L

Clarksville;9;1;14;2

Janesville;7;2;12;3

Tripoli;7;2;10;4

Dunkerton;6;4;7;7

Riceville;2;7;3;11

Don Bosco;2;8;2;12

Wat. Christian;0;9;0;15

South Division

;W;L;W;L

Colo-Nesco;9;0;15;1

Collins-Max.;6;2;11;4

Meskwaki;5;4;9;7

Baxter;3;5;3;11

GMG;2;6;8;8

North Tama;0;8;2;14

Boys;Conf.;;All

North Division

;W;L;W;L

Dunkerton;9;1;13;3

Don Bosco;9;2;12;4

Janesville;6;3;11;4

Tripoli;5;5;6;10

Clarksville;4;6;7;10

Riceville;2;9;2;13

Wat. Christian;0;9;0;16

South Division

;W;L;W;L

Meskwaki;8;1;11;4

North Tama;7;1;10;6

GMG;4;4;8;7

Baxter;4;4;5;9

Collins-Max.;1;7;4;10

Colo-Nesco;1;8;2;14

NORTH CENTRAL

;Conf.;;All

Girls

;W;L;W;L

Algona;10;1;16;1

Clear Lake;9;1;12;3

IF-Alden;8;2;14;2

Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;6;4;7;9

Clar.-Gold.-Dows;5;6;9;9

Webster City;2;8;4;12

St. Edmond;1;9;2;14

Humboldt;0;10;3;13

Boys

;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;10;0;15;0

Webster City;7;3;9;6

Algona;6;3;8;7

St. Edmond;5;5;7;8

Humboldt;5;3;7;6

IF-Alden;3;6;5;8

Clar.-Gold.-Dows;1;10;3;14

Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;2;9;3;12

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Girls;Conf.;;All

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Apl.-Park.;11;1;16;1

Sum.-Fred.;10;3;13;4

Dike-NH;10;2;12;2

Jesup;7;5;12;5

Denver;5;7;9;7

Hudson;5;8;7;9

Wapsie Val.;5;8;7;9

Union;1;10;3;12

Columbus;0;10;2;13

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Grundy Ctr.;11;0;16;0

W. Marshall;7;2;8;5

AGWSR ;6;4;10;6

BCLUW;4;4;7;9

E. Marshall;2;6;6;9

Glad.-Rein.;2;7;7;10

South Hardin;0;9;0;16

Boys;Conf.;;All

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH;10;1;13;1

Apl.-Park.;10;1;12;3

Denver;7;4;11;4

Wapsie Val.;7;5;8;6

Jesup;7;6;9;8

Sum.-Fred.;5;6;8;7

Hudson;4;9;5;10

Union;1;9;1;13

Columbus;0;10;1;14

West Division

;W;L;W;L

W. Marshall;8;2;11;5

AGWSR ;7;3;9;7

Glad.-Rein.;6;3;10;3

South Hardin;6;3;10;6

Grundy Ctr.;4;8;7;10

BCLUW;2;6;4;11

E. Marshall;0;8;2;13

NORTHEAST IOWA

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Crestwood;8;1;11;4

Waverly-SR;7;1;13;2

Waukon;6;2;12;2

New Hamp.;5;4;9;6

Oelwein;3;5;7;8

Decorah;1;8;2;16

Charles City;0;9;0;15

Boys;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Waverly-SR;7;2;8;7

Charles City;6;3;10;5

Crestwood;6;2;9;6

Oelwein;5;4;10;4

Decorah;3;5;5;10

New Hamp.;3;6;8;9

Waukon;0;8;4;10

TOP OF IOWA

Girls;Conf.;;All

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Osage;13;0;16;0

West Fork;10;3;12;5

St. Ansgar;9;3;13;4

Newman;9;4;11;6

Rockford;7;7;8;9

No. Butler;3;8;4;10

Cen. Springs;3;11;5;12

N'wd-Ken.;3;11;4;13

Nash.-Plain.;1;11;1;14

West Division

;W;L;W;L

W. Hancock;13;0;17;0

Garrigan;10;3;13;4

North Union;9;4;10;6

Forest City;9;4;10;7

Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;9;6;9;9

Lake Mills;5;9;7;11

Eagle Grove;2;11;2;15

Belmond-Kle;2;11;2;13

North Iowa;1;12;2;16

Boys;Conf.;;All

East Division

;W;L;W;L

West Fork;12;1;13;4

Newman;11;1;13;2

Rockford;10;3;13;3

Osage;8;5;11;6

St. Ansgar;6;6;9;6

Nash.-Plain.;5;8;7;8

Cen. Springs;4;10;5;12

N. Butler;2;10;3;10

N'wd-Ken.;0;14;0;16

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Forest City;11;2;14;3

Garrigan;11;2;13;4

Lake Mills;11;3;14;3

Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;11;4;13;5

W. Hancock;7;6;7;10

Belmond-Kle;4;9;4;12

North Iowa;3;10;3;14

North Union;2;11;2;13

Eagle Grove;0;13;1;16

TRI-RIVERS

Girls;Conf.;;All

West Division

;W;L;W;L

North Linn;11;0;16;0

Maq. Valley;10;1;15;2

Alburnett;6;4;10;5

East Buch.;6;5;11;6

Springville;6;5;12;7

Central City;3;8;6;12

Ed-Co;1;10;2;16

Starmont;0;10;1;15

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Marq. Cath.;8;0;15;2

Easton Val.;6;3;12;6

Midland;5;4;7;9

Pr. Of Peace;4;4;5;8

Lisbon;4;6;9;11

Cal.-Wheat.;4;6;6;12

C.V. Christian;0;8;1;15

Boys;Conf.;;All

West Division

;W;L;W;L

North Linn;10;0;15;0

Alburnett;7;2;11;4

Springville;7;3;10;7

Ed-Co;6;4;11;6

Central City;4;6;8;9

Maq. Valley;3;7;8;8

Starmont;1;8;1;14

East Buch.;1;9;4;12

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Pr. of Peace;7;0;14;1

Cal.-Wheat.;7;2;13;3

Easton Val.;6;2;14;3

Marq. Cath.;4;3;4;11

Midland;2;6;3;12

Lisbon;2;7;8;9

C.V. Christian;0;8;0;16

UPPER IOWA

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MFL MarMac;11;0;16;1

Kee High;10;2;13;3

Cent. Elkader;8;4;11;6

Turkey Valley;7;3;9;6

N. Fayette Val.;6;4;7;9

South Winn.;5;6;6;8

Clayton Ridge;3;9;3;13

West Central;1;11;1;14

Postville;0;12;0;15

Boys;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Fayette Val.;9;1;10;4

South Winn.;9;2;9;5

Turkey Valley;8;2;11;4

MFL MarMac;8;4;8;6

Postville;6;6;8;8

Clayton Ridge;6;6;6;9

Kee High;3;9;3;12

Cent. Elkader;1;10;1;15

West Central;1;11;1;15

WAMAC

Girls;Conf.;;All

East Division

;W;L;W;L

DeWitt Cent.;7;1;13;2

Marion;6;0;12;0

Maquoketa ;4;3;10;5

Beckman;4;4;8;8

Mt. Vernon;4;4;7;8

W. Delaware ;1;6;3;11

Solon;0;8;2;15

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;9;0;15;1

S. Tama;6;2;9;6

Cl. Creek-Am.;5;3;9;5

Williamsburg;5;3;7;11

Benton ;2;6;4;10

Vint.-Shell;1;7;2;13

Independence;0;7;1;15

Boys;Conf.;;All

East Division

;W;L;W;L

Maquoketa ;7;1;14;1

Beckman;5;3;10;3

W. Delaware ;4;3;10;4

Solon;3;3;4;8

Marion;3;4;9;4

DeWitt Cent.;2;5;6;6

Mt. Vernon;1;6;5;7

West Division

;W;L;W;L

Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;7;1;9;6

Benton ;6;2;9;6

Cl. Creek-Am.;5;2;8;4

Vint.-Shell;4;3;5;6

Williamsburg;3;5;3;12

Independence;1;5;2;12

S. Tama;0;8;0;14

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments