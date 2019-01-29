NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;37;15;.712;—
Philadelphia;33;18;.647;3½
Boston;31;19;.620;5
Brooklyn;28;24;.538;9
New York;10;39;.204;25½
Southeast Division
Miami;24;24;.500;—
Charlotte;24;25;.490;½
Washington;21;29;.420;4
Orlando;20;31;.392;5½
Atlanta;16;33;.327;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;36;13;.735;—
Indiana;32;17;.653;4
Detroit;21;28;.429;15
Chicago;11;40;.216;26
Cleveland;11;41;.212;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;29;21;.580;—
San Antonio;30;22;.577;—
New Orleans;23;28;.451;6½
Dallas;22;27;.449;6½
Memphis;20;31;.392;9½
Northwest Division
Denver;34;15;.694;—
Okla. City;32;18;.640;2½
Portland;31;20;.608;4
Utah;29;22;.569;6
Minnesota;24;26;.480;10½
Pacific Division
Golden State;36;14;.720;—
L.A. Clippers;28;23;.549;8½
L.A. Lakers;26;25;.510;10½
Sacramento;25;25;.500;11
Phoenix;11;42;.208;26½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 116, Washington 113
Milwaukee 115, Detroit 105
Oklahoma City 126, Orlando 117
Brooklyn 122, Chicago 117
New Orleans 121, Houston 116
San Antonio 126, Phoenix 124
Philadelphia 121, L.A. Lakers 105
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Texas 73, Kansas 63
BIG TEN
Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
Michigan 65, Ohio St.49
Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 55, Valparaiso 54, OT
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther at Maranatha Baptist, ccd.
IOWA COLLEGE
Emmaus at Moody Bible Institute, ccd.
Iowa Wesleyan 87, Principia 70
EAST
Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59
SOUTH
Alabama 83, Mississippi St. 79
Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69
Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52
Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59
North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70
Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 86, E. Michigan 82
Dayton 75, Saint Joseph's 64
N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60
Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 70, Georgia 60
FAR WEST
Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 68
CS Bakersfield 81, UC Santa Cruz 54
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 105, Texas Tech 66
IOWA COLLEGE
Iowa Wesleyan 87, Principia 34
EAST
Fairfield 59, Siena 55
Florida Gulf Coast 67, NJIT 35
SOUTH
Campbell 66, Longwood 60
Gardner-Webb 75, Charleston Southern 65
Hampton 67, SC-Upstate 43
High Point 56, Winthrop 54
Liberty 77, Lipscomb 60
North Florida 71, Kennesaw St. 60
Stetson 69, Jacksonville 56
Texas-Arlington 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 61
UNC-Asheville 52, Presbyterian 43
MIDWEST
Wichita St. 57, East Carolina 47
SOUTHWEST
Temple 75, Tulsa 61
Prep girls
STATE
Council Bluffs Jefferson 61, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35
East Mills 45, Essex 35
Red Oak 42, Shenandoah 29
Treynor 51, Logan-Magnolia 20
Prep boys
STATE
Treynor 65, Logan-Magnolia 29
Postponements
METRO
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (B), ppd.
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (B), ppd. to Feb. 7
Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (B), ppd. to Feb. 11
Hudson at Columbus (B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Hudson at Columbus (G), ppd. to Feb. 2
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West (G), ppd. to Feb. 9
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waterloo East (G), ppd. to Feb. 9
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls (G), ppd.
Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco (B&G), ppd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (B), ppd.
Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Dubuque Hempstead at Liberty (B), ppd.
Dubuque Senior at Iowa City High (B), ppd.
Dubuque Wahlert at Iowa City West (B), ppd.
Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (B), ppd. to Feb. 7
Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (B), ppd. to Feb. 11
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier (B), ppd.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West (G), ppd. to Feb. 9
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar (G), ppd. to Feb. 2
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waterloo East (G), ppd. to Feb. 9
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls (G), ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Western Dubuque (G), ppd.
Iowa City High at Dubuque Senior (G), ppd.
Iowa City Liberty at Dubuque Hempstead (G), ppd.
Iowa City West at Dubuque Wahlert (G), ppd
IOWA STAR
Baxter at Colo-NESCO (G&B), ccd.
Clarksville at Dunkerton (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 8
GMG at North Tama (G&B), ppd.
Janesville at Tripoli (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 1
Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco (G&B), ppd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Webster City (G&B), ppd. to Jan. 31
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Humboldt (G&B), ppd. to Jan. 31
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2
Algona at Clear Lake (G), ppd. to Feb. 2
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR at South Hardin (G&B), ppd.
Aplington-Parkersburg at Denver (G&B), ppd
Dike-Hartford at Grundy Center (G&B), ccd.
East Marshall at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2
Hudson at Waterloo Columbus (B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Hudson at Waterloo Columbus (G), ppd. to Feb. 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Union Community (G&B), ccd.
West Marshall at BCLUW (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 12
NORTHEAST IOWA
Prairie Du Chien at Waukon (G&B), ccd.
Crestwood at Decorah (B), ppd. to Jan. 31
Lyle-Pacelli at Crestwood (G), ppd.
South Winneshiek at New Hampton (G), ppd.
Oelwein at Decorah (G), ppd.
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan at Forest City (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Central Springs at Mason City Newman (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Eagle Grove at North Union (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2
Lake Mills at North Iowa (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2
North Butler at West Fork (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Osage at Rockford (G), ccd.
Osage at Rockford (B), ppd. to Feb. 8
St Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2
West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 2
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett at Edgewood-Colesburg (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Central City at East Buchanan (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace (G&B), ppd.
North Linn at Springville (G&B), ppd
Starmont at Maquoketa Valley (G&B), ppd.
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge at West Central (G&B), ppd.
MFL MarMac at Central Elkader (G&B), ppd. to Feb. 8
North Fayette Valley at Kee High (G&B), ppd.
Postville at Turkey Valley (G&B), ppd.
South Winneshiek at New Hampton (G), ccd.
WAMAC
Clear Creek Amana at Center Point-Urbana (G&B), ppd.
Independence at Williamsburg (B), ppd. to Feb. 4
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt (G&B), ccd.
Marion at Dyersville Beckman (B), ppd. to Jan. 31
Mount Vernon at West Delaware (B), ppd.
South Tama at Solon, (B), ppd.
Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton Community (B), ppd.
Benton Community at Vinton-Shellsburg (G), ppd.
Dyersville Beckman at Marion (G), ppd.
Solon at South Tama (G), ppd.
Williamsburg at Independence (G), ppd. to Feb. 4
West Delaware at Mount Vernon (G), ppd.
Prep standings
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Girls;Conf.;;All
Mississippi Division
;W;L;W;L
I.C. High;10;0;14;0
Cedar Falls;9;1;15;1
C.R. Prairie;8;1;12;2
C.R. Wash.;8;2;12;3
C.R. Xavier;5;5;9;6
Dub. Senior;4;6;7;9
West. Dub.;3;6;8;8
Wat. East;1;8;2;12
Valley Division
;W;L;W;L
I.C. West;8;2;11;3
Wat. West ;6;4;10;6
C.R. Kennedy;5;5;6;9
Linn-Mar;4;6;6;10
Dub. Hemp.;4;6;6;10
Dub. Wahlert;2;7;4;11
C.R. Jefferson;0;8;1;13
I.C. Liberty;0;10;2;13
Boys;Conf.;;All
Mississippi Division
;W;L;W;L
Dub. Senior;9;1;10;2
Cedar Falls;9;2;11;2
C.R. Prairie;8;2;10;3
Wat. East;6;5;9;5
C.R. Wash.;4;7;7;8
C.R. Xavier;3;7;6;7
West. Dub.;2;8;3;10
I.C. High;1;11;3;11
Valley Division
;W;L;W;L
I.C. West;9;2;11;2
Linn-Mar;8;3;8;4
C.R. Jefferson;5;5;6;6
Wat. West ;5;6;7;6
C.R. Kennedy;5;8;6;8
Dub. Wahlert;4;6;7;6
Dub. Hemp.;4;6;5;8
I.C. Liberty;4;7;6;8
IOWA STAR
Girls;Conf.;;All
North Division
;W;L;W;L
Clarksville;9;1;14;2
Janesville;7;2;12;3
Tripoli;7;2;10;4
Dunkerton;6;4;7;7
Riceville;2;7;3;11
Don Bosco;2;8;2;12
Wat. Christian;0;9;0;15
South Division
;W;L;W;L
Colo-Nesco;9;0;15;1
Collins-Max.;6;2;11;4
Meskwaki;5;4;9;7
Baxter;3;5;3;11
GMG;2;6;8;8
North Tama;0;8;2;14
Boys;Conf.;;All
North Division
;W;L;W;L
Dunkerton;9;1;13;3
Don Bosco;9;2;12;4
Janesville;6;3;11;4
Tripoli;5;5;6;10
Clarksville;4;6;7;10
Riceville;2;9;2;13
Wat. Christian;0;9;0;16
South Division
;W;L;W;L
Meskwaki;8;1;11;4
North Tama;7;1;10;6
GMG;4;4;8;7
Baxter;4;4;5;9
Collins-Max.;1;7;4;10
Colo-Nesco;1;8;2;14
NORTH CENTRAL
;Conf.;;All
Girls
;W;L;W;L
Algona;10;1;16;1
Clear Lake;9;1;12;3
IF-Alden;8;2;14;2
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;6;4;7;9
Clar.-Gold.-Dows;5;6;9;9
Webster City;2;8;4;12
St. Edmond;1;9;2;14
Humboldt;0;10;3;13
Boys
;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;10;0;15;0
Webster City;7;3;9;6
Algona;6;3;8;7
St. Edmond;5;5;7;8
Humboldt;5;3;7;6
IF-Alden;3;6;5;8
Clar.-Gold.-Dows;1;10;3;14
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;2;9;3;12
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Girls;Conf.;;All
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Apl.-Park.;11;1;16;1
Sum.-Fred.;10;3;13;4
Dike-NH;10;2;12;2
Jesup;7;5;12;5
Denver;5;7;9;7
Hudson;5;8;7;9
Wapsie Val.;5;8;7;9
Union;1;10;3;12
Columbus;0;10;2;13
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Grundy Ctr.;11;0;16;0
W. Marshall;7;2;8;5
AGWSR ;6;4;10;6
BCLUW;4;4;7;9
E. Marshall;2;6;6;9
Glad.-Rein.;2;7;7;10
South Hardin;0;9;0;16
Boys;Conf.;;All
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Dike-NH;10;1;13;1
Apl.-Park.;10;1;12;3
Denver;7;4;11;4
Wapsie Val.;7;5;8;6
Jesup;7;6;9;8
Sum.-Fred.;5;6;8;7
Hudson;4;9;5;10
Union;1;9;1;13
Columbus;0;10;1;14
West Division
;W;L;W;L
W. Marshall;8;2;11;5
AGWSR ;7;3;9;7
Glad.-Rein.;6;3;10;3
South Hardin;6;3;10;6
Grundy Ctr.;4;8;7;10
BCLUW;2;6;4;11
E. Marshall;0;8;2;13
NORTHEAST IOWA
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Crestwood;8;1;11;4
Waverly-SR;7;1;13;2
Waukon;6;2;12;2
New Hamp.;5;4;9;6
Oelwein;3;5;7;8
Decorah;1;8;2;16
Charles City;0;9;0;15
Boys;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Waverly-SR;7;2;8;7
Charles City;6;3;10;5
Crestwood;6;2;9;6
Oelwein;5;4;10;4
Decorah;3;5;5;10
New Hamp.;3;6;8;9
Waukon;0;8;4;10
TOP OF IOWA
Girls;Conf.;;All
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Osage;13;0;16;0
West Fork;10;3;12;5
St. Ansgar;9;3;13;4
Newman;9;4;11;6
Rockford;7;7;8;9
No. Butler;3;8;4;10
Cen. Springs;3;11;5;12
N'wd-Ken.;3;11;4;13
Nash.-Plain.;1;11;1;14
West Division
;W;L;W;L
W. Hancock;13;0;17;0
Garrigan;10;3;13;4
North Union;9;4;10;6
Forest City;9;4;10;7
Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;9;6;9;9
Lake Mills;5;9;7;11
Eagle Grove;2;11;2;15
Belmond-Kle;2;11;2;13
North Iowa;1;12;2;16
Boys;Conf.;;All
East Division
;W;L;W;L
West Fork;12;1;13;4
Newman;11;1;13;2
Rockford;10;3;13;3
Osage;8;5;11;6
St. Ansgar;6;6;9;6
Nash.-Plain.;5;8;7;8
Cen. Springs;4;10;5;12
N. Butler;2;10;3;10
N'wd-Ken.;0;14;0;16
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Forest City;11;2;14;3
Garrigan;11;2;13;4
Lake Mills;11;3;14;3
Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;11;4;13;5
W. Hancock;7;6;7;10
Belmond-Kle;4;9;4;12
North Iowa;3;10;3;14
North Union;2;11;2;13
Eagle Grove;0;13;1;16
TRI-RIVERS
Girls;Conf.;;All
West Division
;W;L;W;L
North Linn;11;0;16;0
Maq. Valley;10;1;15;2
Alburnett;6;4;10;5
East Buch.;6;5;11;6
Springville;6;5;12;7
Central City;3;8;6;12
Ed-Co;1;10;2;16
Starmont;0;10;1;15
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Marq. Cath.;8;0;15;2
Easton Val.;6;3;12;6
Midland;5;4;7;9
Pr. Of Peace;4;4;5;8
Lisbon;4;6;9;11
Cal.-Wheat.;4;6;6;12
C.V. Christian;0;8;1;15
Boys;Conf.;;All
West Division
;W;L;W;L
North Linn;10;0;15;0
Alburnett;7;2;11;4
Springville;7;3;10;7
Ed-Co;6;4;11;6
Central City;4;6;8;9
Maq. Valley;3;7;8;8
Starmont;1;8;1;14
East Buch.;1;9;4;12
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Pr. of Peace;7;0;14;1
Cal.-Wheat.;7;2;13;3
Easton Val.;6;2;14;3
Marq. Cath.;4;3;4;11
Midland;2;6;3;12
Lisbon;2;7;8;9
C.V. Christian;0;8;0;16
UPPER IOWA
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MFL MarMac;11;0;16;1
Kee High;10;2;13;3
Cent. Elkader;8;4;11;6
Turkey Valley;7;3;9;6
N. Fayette Val.;6;4;7;9
South Winn.;5;6;6;8
Clayton Ridge;3;9;3;13
West Central;1;11;1;14
Postville;0;12;0;15
Boys;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Fayette Val.;9;1;10;4
South Winn.;9;2;9;5
Turkey Valley;8;2;11;4
MFL MarMac;8;4;8;6
Postville;6;6;8;8
Clayton Ridge;6;6;6;9
Kee High;3;9;3;12
Cent. Elkader;1;10;1;15
West Central;1;11;1;15
WAMAC
Girls;Conf.;;All
East Division
;W;L;W;L
DeWitt Cent.;7;1;13;2
Marion;6;0;12;0
Maquoketa ;4;3;10;5
Beckman;4;4;8;8
Mt. Vernon;4;4;7;8
W. Delaware ;1;6;3;11
Solon;0;8;2;15
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;9;0;15;1
S. Tama;6;2;9;6
Cl. Creek-Am.;5;3;9;5
Williamsburg;5;3;7;11
Benton ;2;6;4;10
Vint.-Shell;1;7;2;13
Independence;0;7;1;15
Boys;Conf.;;All
East Division
;W;L;W;L
Maquoketa ;7;1;14;1
Beckman;5;3;10;3
W. Delaware ;4;3;10;4
Solon;3;3;4;8
Marion;3;4;9;4
DeWitt Cent.;2;5;6;6
Mt. Vernon;1;6;5;7
West Division
;W;L;W;L
Ctr.-Pt.-Urb;7;1;9;6
Benton ;6;2;9;6
Cl. Creek-Am.;5;2;8;4
Vint.-Shell;4;3;5;6
Williamsburg;3;5;3;12
Independence;1;5;2;12
S. Tama;0;8;0;14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.