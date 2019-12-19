NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;18;7;.720;—
Toronto;19;8;.704;—
Philadelphia;20;9;.690;—
Brooklyn;15;13;.536;4½
New York;7;21;.250;12½
Southeast Division
Miami;20;8;.714;—
Orlando;12;16;.429;8
Charlotte;13;18;.419;8½
Washington;8;18;.308;11
Atlanta;6;23;.207;14½
Central Division
Milwaukee;25;4;.862;—
Indiana;19;9;.679;5½
Detroit;11;17;.393;13½
Chicago;11;19;.367;14½
Cleveland;7;21;.250;17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;19;9;.679;—
Dallas;18;9;.667;½
San Antonio;11;16;.407;7½
Memphis;10;18;.357;9
New Orleans;7;22;.241;12½
Northwest Division
Denver;18;8;.692;—
Utah;17;11;.607;2
Oklahoma City;13;14;.481;5
Portland;12;16;.429;7
Minnesota;10;16;.385;8
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;5;.828;—
L.A. Clippers;21;9;.700;3½
Sacramento;12;15;.444;11
Phoenix;11;16;.407;12
Golden State;5;24;.172;19
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Utah 111, Atlanta 106
Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105
Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117, OT
GAMES TODAY
Memphis at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Utah at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 77, Jackson St, 55
Southern Illinois 79, Western Illinois 65
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 62, Shenandoah 32
IOWA COLLEGES
Sterling 83, Briar Cliff 81
Clarke 79, Viterbo 55
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58
George Mason 67, Navy 58
Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40
SOUTH
Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63
Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44
Catawba 78, UNC-Wilmington 75
Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65
FIU 56, Grambling St. 55
Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary's 60
LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Louisville 71, UT Martin 63
Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55
NC State 74, Chattanooga 38
Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51
SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49
South Carolina 89, Duke 46
Stetson 68, Canisius 52
UCLA 59, Georgia 50
MIDWEST
Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48
N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48
Troy 71, Toledo 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60
Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57
SMU 60, UTEP 56
FAR WEST
Ball St. 52, Providence 51
Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57
Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72
Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61
Oregon St. 91, N. Arizona 57
Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62
Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67
Portland 82, Willamette 42
S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68
Sacramento St. 94, Pacific Union College 35
San Diego St. 80, California Baptist 68
Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61
College men
BIG TEN
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
EAST
Hofstra 87, Princeton 72
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69
Saint Joseph's 84, William & Mary 69
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71
Auburn 79, NC State 73
Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Duke 86, Wofford 57
FAU 84, Tampa 35
FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74
Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
MIDWEST
N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60
Northeastern 74, Detroit 61
SOUTHWEST
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70
FAR WEST
Cal St. Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72
Colorado 83, Prairie View 64
Jackson St. 73, Portland 63
N. Arizona 83, UC Riverside 56
Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66
S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63
Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73
Prep girls
IOWA STAR
Collins-Maxwell 54, Dunkerton 44
North Butler 53, Janesville 41
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
East Marshall 68, Ankeny Christian 26
TOP OF IOWA
North Butler 53, Janesville 41
TRI-RIVERS
Central City 50, Midland 16
STATE
ADM 68, Perry 38
AHSTW 48, Logan-Magnolia 45
Audubon 45, Underwood 42
Cascade 76, Mid-Prairie 34
Central Lee 66, Cardinal 35
Clarinda 40, Bedford 28
Danville 51, Highland 33
Denison-Schleswig 49, Atlantic 43
East Union 42, Moravia 33
Kingsley-Pierson 61, George-Little Rock 47
LeMars 70, Sioux City North 30
Lenox 51, Murray 34
Montezuma 67, Sigourney 35
Mount Ayr 68, Wayne 50
Newell-Fonda 84, Cherokee Washington 40
Nodaway Valley 72, Martensdale-St Marys 67 (OT)
North Mahaska 83, Tri-County 14
Rock Valley 50, Boyden-Hull 41
Storm Lake St. Mary's 47, River Valley 31
West Sioux 51, Woodbury Central 45
Westwood 75, Ar-We-Va 39
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 7-0-, 2. Newell-Fonda 5-0, 3. Bellevue Marquette 7-1, 4. North Mahaska 5-2, 5. Clarksville 5-0, 6. Algona Garrigan 7-0, 7. Sigourney 5-1, 8. East Buchanan 6-1, 9. MMCRU 6-0, 10. St. Ansgar 4-1, 11. Kingsley-Pierson 7-1, 12. Springville 6-0, 13. Burlington Notre Dame 5-0, 14. Exira-EHK 6-1, 15. Central Decatur 5-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 6-0, 2. West Hancock 7-0, 3. North Linn 5-1, 4. Van Buren 7-1, 5. Osage 3-1, 6. MFL/MarMac 7-2, 7. West Branch 6-2, 8. Maquoketa Valley 7-0, 9. Mount Ayr 4-1, 10. Logan-Magnolia 7-0, 11. Hudson 7-1, 12. AHSTW 7-1, 13. Mediapolis 6-1, 14. Western Christian 4-2, 15. Emmetsburg 4-2.
Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 5-2, 2. Clear Lake 5-0, 3. Red Oak 7-0, 4. Sioux City Heelan 3-2, 5. Crestwood 8-1, 6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1, 7. Roland-Story 6-1, 8. Okoboji 7-0, 9. Davenport Assumption 6-1, 10. Cherokee 6-1, 11. Des Moines Christian 7-1, 12. West Liberty 6-0, 13. West Marshall 5-0, 14. West Burlington 5-1, 15. Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6-0.
Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 7-0, 2. Marion 5-0,, 3. Center Point-Urbana 5-0, 4. Glenwood 7-0, 5. Gilbert 7-2, 6. Ballard 5-1, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2, 8. Mason City 5-2, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-2, 10. Central DeWitt 7-0, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2, 12. Maquoketa 6-1, 13. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2, 14. Knoxville 6-0, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 5-2.
Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 4-0, 2. Southeast Polk 7-0, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1, 4. Johnston 6-1, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0, 6. Waukee 5-1, 7, Cedar Falls 5-2, 8. Ames 5-2, 9. Urbandale 6-1, 10. Waterloo West 6-1, 11. Sioux City East 6-0, 12. West Des Moines Valley 2-4, 13. Ankeny Centennial 3-3, 14. Davenport North 4-2, 15. Dubuque Senior 4-2.
Prep boys
IOWA STAR
Dunkerton 66, Collins-Maxwell 62
Janesville 64, North Butler 44
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt 77, Eagle Grove 59
TOP OF IOWA
Humboldt 77, Eagle Grove 59
North Iowa 78, West Bend-Mallard 36
Janesville 64, North Butler 44
TRI-RIVERS
Central City 64, Midland 29
STATE
ADM, Adel 81, Perry 52
AHSTW, Avoca 60, Logan-Magnolia 58
Audubon 54, Underwood 46
Cascade 56, Mid-Prairie 33
Chariton 79, Interstate 35, Truro 58
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, Pekin 62
George-Little Rock 53, Kingsley-Pierson 32
H-L-V 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
Highland, Riverside 69, Danville 57
Lamoni 51, North Harrison, MO 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 50
Montezuma 64, Sigourney 28
Murray 75, Lenox 59
North Mahaska 81, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Okoboji 74, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 45
Tri-Center 68, Missouri Valley 28
West Sioux 91, Woodbury Central 62
Wilton 67, Columbus Community 56
