NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;18;7;.720;—

Toronto;19;8;.704;—

Philadelphia;20;9;.690;—

Brooklyn;15;13;.536;4½

New York;7;21;.250;12½

Southeast Division

Miami;20;8;.714;—

Orlando;12;16;.429;8

Charlotte;13;18;.419;8½

Washington;8;18;.308;11

Atlanta;6;23;.207;14½

Central Division

Milwaukee;25;4;.862;—

Indiana;19;9;.679;5½

Detroit;11;17;.393;13½

Chicago;11;19;.367;14½

Cleveland;7;21;.250;17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;19;9;.679;—

Dallas;18;9;.667;½

San Antonio;11;16;.407;7½

Memphis;10;18;.357;9

New Orleans;7;22;.241;12½

Northwest Division

Denver;18;8;.692;—

Utah;17;11;.607;2

Oklahoma City;13;14;.481;5

Portland;12;16;.429;7

Minnesota;10;16;.385;8

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;5;.828;—

L.A. Clippers;21;9;.700;3½

Sacramento;12;15;.444;11

Phoenix;11;16;.407;12

Golden State;5;24;.172;19

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Utah 111, Atlanta 106

Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105

Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117, OT

GAMES TODAY

Memphis at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Utah at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 77, Jackson St, 55

Southern Illinois 79, Western Illinois 65

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 62, Shenandoah 32

IOWA COLLEGES

Sterling 83, Briar Cliff 81

Clarke 79, Viterbo 55

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58

George Mason 67, Navy 58

Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40

SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63

Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44

Catawba 78, UNC-Wilmington 75

Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65

FIU 56, Grambling St. 55

Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary's 60

LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Louisville 71, UT Martin 63

Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55

NC State 74, Chattanooga 38

Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51

SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49

South Carolina 89, Duke 46

Stetson 68, Canisius 52

UCLA 59, Georgia 50

MIDWEST

Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48

N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48

Troy 71, Toledo 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60

Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57

SMU 60, UTEP 56

FAR WEST

Ball St. 52, Providence 51

Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57

Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72

Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61

Oregon St. 91, N. Arizona 57

Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67

Portland 82, Willamette 42

S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68

Sacramento St. 94, Pacific Union College 35

San Diego St. 80, California Baptist 68

Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61

College men

BIG TEN

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

EAST

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69

Saint Joseph's 84, William & Mary 69

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Duke 86, Wofford 57

FAU 84, Tampa 35

FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74

Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70

FAR WEST

Cal St. Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

Jackson St. 73, Portland 63

N. Arizona 83, UC Riverside 56

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73

Prep girls

IOWA STAR

Collins-Maxwell 54, Dunkerton 44

North Butler 53, Janesville 41

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

East Marshall 68, Ankeny Christian 26

TOP OF IOWA

North Butler 53, Janesville 41

TRI-RIVERS

Central City 50, Midland 16

STATE

ADM 68, Perry 38

AHSTW 48, Logan-Magnolia 45

Audubon 45, Underwood 42

Cascade 76, Mid-Prairie 34

Central Lee 66, Cardinal 35

Clarinda 40, Bedford 28

Danville 51, Highland 33

Denison-Schleswig 49, Atlantic 43

East Union 42, Moravia 33

Kingsley-Pierson 61, George-Little Rock 47

LeMars 70, Sioux City North 30

Lenox 51, Murray 34

Montezuma 67, Sigourney 35

Mount Ayr 68, Wayne 50

Newell-Fonda 84, Cherokee Washington 40

Nodaway Valley 72, Martensdale-St Marys 67 (OT)

North Mahaska 83, Tri-County 14

Rock Valley 50, Boyden-Hull 41

Storm Lake St. Mary's 47, River Valley 31

West Sioux 51, Woodbury Central 45

Westwood 75, Ar-We-Va 39

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 7-0-, 2. Newell-Fonda 5-0, 3. Bellevue Marquette 7-1, 4. North Mahaska 5-2, 5. Clarksville 5-0, 6. Algona Garrigan 7-0, 7. Sigourney 5-1, 8. East Buchanan 6-1, 9. MMCRU 6-0, 10. St. Ansgar 4-1, 11. Kingsley-Pierson 7-1, 12. Springville 6-0, 13. Burlington Notre Dame 5-0, 14. Exira-EHK 6-1, 15. Central Decatur 5-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 6-0, 2. West Hancock 7-0, 3. North Linn 5-1, 4. Van Buren 7-1, 5. Osage 3-1, 6. MFL/MarMac 7-2, 7. West Branch 6-2, 8. Maquoketa Valley 7-0, 9. Mount Ayr 4-1, 10. Logan-Magnolia 7-0, 11. Hudson 7-1, 12. AHSTW 7-1, 13. Mediapolis 6-1, 14. Western Christian 4-2, 15. Emmetsburg 4-2.

Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 5-2, 2. Clear Lake 5-0, 3. Red Oak 7-0, 4. Sioux City Heelan 3-2, 5. Crestwood 8-1, 6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1, 7. Roland-Story 6-1, 8. Okoboji 7-0, 9. Davenport Assumption 6-1, 10. Cherokee 6-1, 11. Des Moines Christian 7-1, 12. West Liberty 6-0, 13. West Marshall 5-0, 14. West Burlington 5-1, 15. Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6-0.

Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 7-0, 2. Marion 5-0,, 3. Center Point-Urbana 5-0, 4. Glenwood 7-0, 5. Gilbert 7-2, 6. Ballard 5-1, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2, 8. Mason City 5-2, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-2, 10. Central DeWitt 7-0, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2, 12. Maquoketa 6-1, 13. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2, 14. Knoxville 6-0, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 5-2.

Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 4-0, 2. Southeast Polk 7-0, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1, 4. Johnston 6-1, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0, 6. Waukee 5-1, 7, Cedar Falls 5-2, 8. Ames 5-2, 9. Urbandale 6-1, 10. Waterloo West 6-1, 11. Sioux City East 6-0, 12. West Des Moines Valley 2-4, 13. Ankeny Centennial 3-3, 14. Davenport North 4-2, 15. Dubuque Senior 4-2.

Prep boys

IOWA STAR

Dunkerton 66, Collins-Maxwell 62

Janesville 64, North Butler 44

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt 77, Eagle Grove 59

TOP OF IOWA

Humboldt 77, Eagle Grove 59

North Iowa 78, West Bend-Mallard 36

Janesville 64, North Butler 44

TRI-RIVERS

Central City 64, Midland 29

STATE

ADM, Adel 81, Perry 52

AHSTW, Avoca 60, Logan-Magnolia 58

Audubon 54, Underwood 46

Cascade 56, Mid-Prairie 33

Chariton 79, Interstate 35, Truro 58

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, Pekin 62

George-Little Rock 53, Kingsley-Pierson 32

H-L-V 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

Highland, Riverside 69, Danville 57

Lamoni 51, North Harrison, MO 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 50

Montezuma 64, Sigourney 28

Murray 75, Lenox 59

North Mahaska 81, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Okoboji 74, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 45

Tri-Center 68, Missouri Valley 28

West Sioux 91, Woodbury Central 62

Wilton 67, Columbus Community 56

