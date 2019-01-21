Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;35;13;.729;—

Philadelphia;31;17;.646;4

Boston;29;18;.617;5½

Brooklyn;25;23;.521;10

New York;10;35;.222;23½

Southeast Division

Miami;22;23;.489;—

Charlotte;22;24;.478;½

Washington;20;26;.435;2½

Orlando;20;27;.426;3

Atlanta;14;32;.304;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;34;12;.739;—

Indiana;31;15;.674;3

Detroit;20;26;.435;14

Chicago;11;36;.234;23½

Cleveland;9;39;.188;26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;26;20;.565;—

San Antonio;27;21;.563;—

New Orleans;22;25;.468;4½

Dallas;20;26;.435;6

Memphis;19;28;.404;7½

Northwest Division

Denver;31;14;.689;—

Okla. City;28;18;.609;3½

Portland;29;19;.604;3½

Utah;26;22;.542;6½

Minnesota;22;24;.478;9½

Pacific Division

Golden State;33;14;.702;—

L.A. Clippers;25;21;.543;7½

L.A. Lakers;25;23;.521;8½

Sacramento;24;23;.511;9

Phoenix;11;37;.229;22½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Lakers at Houston, late

Cleveland at Denver, late

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 120, Charlotte 95

L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95

Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 127, New York 109

Chicago 104, Cleveland 88

Milwaukee 116, Dallas 106

Washington 101, Detroit 87

Orlando 122, Atlanta 103

Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 94

New Orleans 105, Memphis 85

Boston 107, Miami 99

Philadelphia 121, Houston 93

Portland 109, Utah 104

Golden State 130, L.A. Lakers 111

GAMES TODAY

Sacramento at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

College men

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 85, West Virginia 73

Kansas 80, Iowa St. 76

Big Ten

Rutgers 76, Nebraska 69

Michigan St. 69, Maryland 55

American Rivers

Neb. Wesleyan 69, Dubuque 54

Loras 75, Buena Vista 74

Wartburg 69, Coe 54

Iowa college

Fontbonne 90, Iowa Wesleyan 64

Iowa community college

Northeast 96, Hastings JV 73

East

Bryant 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Creighton 91, Georgetown 87

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Mount St. Mary's 69

Marist 62, Manhattan 46

Robert Morris 70, CCSU 59

Sacred Heart 62, Wagner 38

St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 70

South

Alcorn St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

Bethune-Cookman 89, Md.-Eastern Shore 68

Florida A&M 60, Delaware St. 47

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 65

Harvard 84, Howard 71

Liberty 72, North Alabama 47

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 57

NC A&T 80, Coppin St. 71

NC Central 92, Morgan St. 64

NJIT 76, North Florida 72

Norfolk St. 74, SC State 69

North Carolina 103, Virginia Tech 82

Old Dominion 76, Charlotte 70

Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59

Radford 72, Longwood 59

Southern U. 80, MVSU 56

W. Kentucky 68, Marshall 59

Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45

Southwest

Prairie View 83, Grambling St. 66

Texas Southern 75, Jackson St. 65

Far west

N. Colorado 77, Idaho St. 53

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 95, Illinois 71

Missouri Valley

Bradley 57, S. Illinois 54

Drake 74, Missouri St. 63

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Tennessee (48);16-1;1575;3

2. Duke (11);15-2;1520;1

3. Virginia (3);16-1;1451;4

4. Gonzaga;18-2;1374;5

5. Michigan;17-1;1363;2

6. Mich. St. (2);16-2;1355;6

7. Nevada;18-1;1143;10

8. Kentucky;14-3;1087;12

9. Kansas;15-3;1060;7

10. Va. Tech;15-2;1007;9

11. N. Carolina;14-4;895;13

12. Marquette;16-3;861;15

13. Maryland;16-3;751;19

14. Texas Tech;15-3;743;8

14. Buffalo;17-1;743;16

16. Auburn;13-4;627;14

17. Houston;18-1;544;21

18. Villanova;14-4;450;22

19. Iowa;16-3;332;23

20. Mississippi;14-3;291;18

21. N.C. State;15-3;282;17

22. Miss. St.;14-3;266;24

23. Louisville;13-5;230;—

24. Iowa St.;14-4;156;—

25. LSU;14-3;154;—

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 139, Purdue 111, Kansas St. 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray St. 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, Saint Louis 3, Florida 2, San Francisco 2, Hofstra 1, TCU 1.

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan St.;8;0;17;2

Michigan;6;1;17;1

Maryland;7;2;16;4

Purdue;5;2;12;6

Iowa;5;3;16;3

Minnesota;4;3;14;4

Wisconsin;4;3;12;6

Indiana;3;4;12;6

Ohio St.;2;4;12;5

Nebraska;3;5;13;6

Northwestern;2;5;11;7

Rutgers;2;6;9;9

Illinois;1;6;5;13

Penn St.;0;8;7;12

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loyola;5;1;12;7

Valparaiso;5;1;12;6

Illinois St.;4;2;11;8

Drake;3;3;14;5

Evansville;3;3;9;10

N. Iowa;3;3;8;11

Indiana St.;2;4;10;8

Southern Ill.;2;4;9;10

Missouri St.;2;4;8;11

Bradley;1;5;9;10

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;10;2;14;4

MSU-Moorhead;8;4;14;6

St. Cloud St.;8;4;13;5

Minn.-Duluth;7;5;10;6

Minn.-Crookston;6;6;13;8

U-Mary;4;8;7;11

Minot St.;3;9;8;13

Bemidji St.;2;10;5;11

South Division

Wayne St.;9;3;14;4

Sioux Falls;8;4;13;5

MSU-Mankato;8;4;12;6

Augustana;8;4;12;6

SW Minn. St.;5;7;10;8

Winona St.;4;8;7;11

Concordia-S.P.;3;9;8;10

Upper Iowa;3;9;6;12

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;9;0;18;0

Loras;7;2;15;3

Wartburg;6;3;12;6

Central;4;4;7;10

Dubuque;4;5;11;7

Coe;4;5;10;8

Simpson;3;5;9;7

Buena Vista;2;7;8;10

Luther;0;8;6;10

College women

MONDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Loras 104, Buena Vista 53

Neb. Wesleyan 79, Dubuque 64

Wartburg 89, Coe 65

Iowa college

Clarke 63, Grand View 69

Culver-Stockton 83, Graceland 57

William Penn 72, Missouri Valley 49

Fontbonne 73, Iowa Wesleyan 68

Iowa community college

Northeast 87, Hastings JV 58

Briar Cliff JV 73, DMAAC 68

East

Bryant 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Marist 76, Iona 36

Mount St. Mary's 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 47

Robert Morris 64, CCSU 57

Sacred Heart 72, Wagner 64

St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 67

South

Ark.-Pine Bluff 59, Alcorn St. 57

Arkansas 80, Tennessee 79

Florida A&M 57, Delaware St. 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Bethune-Cookman 52

Morgan St. 65, NC Central 62

NC A&T 66, Coppin St. 42

Norfolk St. 57, SC State 50

South Carolina 79, Missouri 65

Southern U. 74, MVSU 67

Midwest

Youngstown St. 77, N. Kentucky 66

Southwest

Grambling St. 64, Prairie View 63

Texas Southern 76, Jackson St. 67

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 79, West Virginia 47

Big Ten

Iowa 94, Illinois 75

Maryland 79, Penn St. 67

Michigan 62, Ohio St. 58

Nebraska 63, Minnesota 57

Northwestern 72, Wisconsin 46

Purdue 56, Indiana 53

Rutgers 76, Michigan St. 62

Missouri Valley

Bradley 58, Southern Illinois 53

Loyola 56, Indiana St. 54

Missouri St. 59, Illinois St. 47

Valparaiso 93, Evansville 49

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Not. Dame (22);18-1;735;1

2. Baylor (7);15-1;713;2

3. UConn (1);16-1;703;2

4. Louisville;17-1;651;4

5. Oregon;17-1;623;5

6. Stanford;16-1;608;6

7. Miss. St.;17-1;578;7

8. N.C. State;18-0;549;8

9. Oregon St.;15-3;472;10

10. Marquette;16-3;460;14

11. Maryland;16-2;442;9

12. Texas;15-3;376;11

13. Syracuse;15-3;358;12

14. Rutgers;15-3;343;20

15. Kentucky;16-3;331;16

16. Arizona St.;13-5;265;19

17. Iowa;14-4;261;22

18. Gonzaga;17-2;258;13

19. S. Carolina;12-5;245;15

20. Iowa St.;14-4;145;18

21. Utah;16-1;138;—

22. Florida St.;16-2;134;—

23. Mich. St.;13-5;109;17

24. Texas A&M;14-4;45;—

25. Missouri;15-4;43;—

Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, Clemson 11, South Dakota 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;5;0;15;1

Texas;5;1;15;3

Iowa St.;4;2;14;4

Oklahoma St.;3;2;12;4

W. Virginia;3;3;12;5

Kansas St.;3;3;12;6

TCU;2;4;12;5

Kansas;1;4;11;5

Oklahoma;1;4;5;11

Texas Tech;1;5;10;7

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Rutgers;7;0;15;3

Maryland;5;2;16;2

Iowa;5;2;14;4

Purdue;5;2;14;6

Indiana;4;3;15;4

Northwestern;4;3;11;7

Nebraska;4;3;9;9

Michigan St.;3;4;13;5

Michigan;3;4;12;7

Ohio St.;3;4;7;9

Minnesota;2;5;13;5

Penn St.;2;5;9;9

Wisconsin;1;6;10;9

Illinois;1;6;9;9

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;5;0;13;4

Missouri St.;5;0;9;7

N. Iowa;3;2;10;7

Loyola;3;2;9;7

Bradley;3;3;13;4

Illinois St.;3;3;10;7

Indiana St.;3;3;9;8

Southern Ill.;1;4;8;8

Valparaiso;1;4;5;12

Evansville;0;6;2;15

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;12;0;16;2

Minn.-Duluth;9;3;10;5

U-Mary;8;4;10;5

St. Cloud St.;7;5;10;6

Minn.-Crookston;5;7;10;8

Northern St.;5;7;8;10

Minot St.;2;10;7;11

Bemidji St.;2;10;4;12

South Division

Augustana;9;3;17;4

Concordia-S.P.;9;3;13;4

Wayne St.;7;5;12;6

Sioux Falls;7;5;12;6

Winona St.;6;6;8;8

SW Minn. St.;5;7;8;9

MSU-Mankato;3;9;6;10

Upper Iowa;0;12;3;17

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loras;8;1;15;3

Wartburg;8;1;15;3

Simpson;6;2;14;3

Luther;6;2;7;8

Coe;4;5;10;8

Neb. Wesleyan;4;5;9;9

Central;2;6;6;11

Dubuque;1;8;3;15

Buena Vista;0;9;5;13

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Dubuque Wahlert 33

Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 65

IOWA STAR

Baxter 58, North Tama 52, OT

Tripoli 71, Postville 33

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 50, Humboldt 31

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57

Paton Churdan 47, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38

Clear Lake 62, Webster City 34

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, South Hardin 25

Jesup 55, Hudson 31

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mount Vernon 29

TOP OF IOWA

Lake Mills 57, Eagle Grove 45

Algona Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52

North Iowa 46, West Bend-Mallard 44

West Fork 44, Central Springs 28

West Hancock 61, North Union 51

TRI-RIVERS

North Linn 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 28

UPPER IOWA

Tripoli 71, Postville 33

WAMAC

Center Point Urbana 65, Williamsburg 33

STATE

AHSTW 56, Underwood 38

Bedford 53, Fremont-Mills 26

Belle Plaine 41, Iowa Valley 23

Boyer Valley 46, Woodbine 42

Camanche 48, Mid-Prairie 38

Central Decatur 70, Van Meter 55

Diagonal 44, Ankeny Christian 41

Interstate 35 56, Grand View Christian 38

Kingsley-Pierson 69, West Monona 60

Lamoni 43, Moravia 33

LeMars 64, Estherville Lincoln Central 59, OT

Lenox 38, Southeast Warren 25

Lewis Central 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38

Lisbon 57, Prince of Peace 45

Lynnville-Sully 62, North Mahaska 58

Montezuma 72, Colfax-Mingo 31

Mount Pleasant 42, Burlington Notre Dame 41, 2 OTs

Murray 46, Moulton-Udell 34

Ottumwa 63, Washington 24

Panorama 68, Nodaway Valley 42

Regina, Iowa City 61, North Cedar 34

Seymour 79, Mormon Trail 36

Southeast Polk 68, Mason City 64

Twin Cedars 30, Melcher-Dallas 29

Van Buren C39, Fairfield 32

Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite41

Westwood 72, Missouri Valley 26

Late Saturday

MABEL-CANTON 36, DECORAH 34

MABEL-CANTON (5-12) -- Lauren Wyffels 1, Jordyn Newgard 4, Camryn Cox 2, Kenidi McCabe 9, Maddy Michels 4, Payton Danielson 16.

DECORAH (1-15) -- Ambria Pipho 5, Abigail Milburn 6, Amanda Kuehner 2, Emma Nierengarten 18, Ashley Schneberger 3.

Prep boys

IOWA STAR

Postville 48, Tripoli 46

NORTH CENTRAL

Humboldt at Algona, ppd.

Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52

Clear Lake 52, Webster City 51

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Jesup 50, Hudson 46

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 87, MFL MarMac 58

TOP OF IOWA

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 32

Algona Garrigan 76, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58

West Fork 76, Central Springs 34

West Hancock 60, North Union 49

TRI-RIVERS

Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 27

North Linn 107, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Easton Valley 80, Calamus-Wheatland 55

Springville 66, East Buchanan 36

UPPER IOWA

Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 27

New Hampton 87, MFL MarMac 58

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 12

STATE

Bedford 67, Fremont-Mills 43

Belle Plaine 80, Iowa Valley 38

Camanche 72, Mid-Prairie 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 59, Newton 49

Fairfield 78, Davis County 43

Grand View Christian 78, Interstate 35 39

Iowa Mennonite 58, Wapello 51

LeMars 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 55

Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Durant 33

Regina, Iowa City 76, North Cedar 55

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Lewis Central 51

Sioux Central 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

Underwood 58, AHSTW 38

Van Meter 74, Central Decatur 28

West Branch 75, Tipton 68

Winterset 64, Creston 52

Woodbine 48, Boyer Valley 40

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukee (6);12-0;95;1

2. North Scott (4);13-0;86;2

3. S.C. East;12-0;73;3

4. Bettendorf;11-1;66;4

5. I.C. West;9-2;58;5

6. Dav. Central;11-2;40;7

7. Cedar Falls;9-2;36;6

8. W.D.M. Valley;12-2;33;8

9. Dub. Senior;9-2;31;9

10. D.M. North;11-2;23;10

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 2. Ankeny 2. Lewis Central 2. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Ankeny Centennial 1. Johnston 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Maquoketa (7);14-0;94;1

2. Clear Lake (2);13-0;88;2

3. Pella (1);11-2;59;4

4. Norwalk;11-3;57;5

5. Oskaloosa;9-3;55;3

6. Carroll;10-1;51;6

7. Gilbert;12-2;45;8

8. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;9-3;44;7

9. Glenwood;11-2;25;9

10. W. Delaware;10-4;9;10

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8. Wahlert, Dubuque 7. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Marion 2. Storm Lake 2. Assumption, Davenport 1. Boone 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. North Linn (9);13-0;99;1

2. Boyden-Hull (1);13-0;81;3

3. Van Meter;12-0;76;4

4. West Sioux;14-0;64;5

5. Treynor;13-1;56;2

6. S. Hamilton;12-1;47;7

7. W. Christian;9-3;30;8

8. S. Cent. Calhoun;13-1;29;9

T9. Camanche;11-2;18;6

T9. Dike-N. Hart.;11-1;18;10

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 14. West Branch 5. Lake Mills 4. Pella Christian 3. Sioux Center 3. OA-BCIG 3.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. G.V. Christian (8);14-1;98;1

2. Montezuma (2);14-0;81;3

3. George-L.R.;13-1;79;2

4. New London;15-0;66;5

5. Ank. Christian;12-0;52;4

6. Stanton;15-0;51;6

7. Ar-We-Va;14-0;41;7

8. Prince of Peace;12-1;38;8

9. Sioux Central;12-1;22;9

10. Cal.-Wheat;12-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 4. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 4. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 1. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments