NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;35;13;.729;—
Philadelphia;31;17;.646;4
Boston;29;18;.617;5½
Brooklyn;25;23;.521;10
New York;10;35;.222;23½
Southeast Division
Miami;22;23;.489;—
Charlotte;22;24;.478;½
Washington;20;26;.435;2½
Orlando;20;27;.426;3
Atlanta;14;32;.304;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;34;12;.739;—
Indiana;31;15;.674;3
Detroit;20;26;.435;14
Chicago;11;36;.234;23½
Cleveland;9;39;.188;26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;26;20;.565;—
San Antonio;27;21;.563;—
New Orleans;22;25;.468;4½
Dallas;20;26;.435;6
Memphis;19;28;.404;7½
Northwest Division
Denver;31;14;.689;—
Okla. City;28;18;.609;3½
Portland;29;19;.604;3½
Utah;26;22;.542;6½
Minnesota;22;24;.478;9½
Pacific Division
Golden State;33;14;.702;—
L.A. Clippers;25;21;.543;7½
L.A. Lakers;25;23;.521;8½
Sacramento;24;23;.511;9
Phoenix;11;37;.229;22½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Lakers at Houston, late
Cleveland at Denver, late
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 120, Charlotte 95
L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95
Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 127, New York 109
Chicago 104, Cleveland 88
Milwaukee 116, Dallas 106
Washington 101, Detroit 87
Orlando 122, Atlanta 103
Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 94
New Orleans 105, Memphis 85
Boston 107, Miami 99
Philadelphia 121, Houston 93
Portland 109, Utah 104
Golden State 130, L.A. Lakers 111
GAMES TODAY
Sacramento at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
College men
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 85, West Virginia 73
Kansas 80, Iowa St. 76
Big Ten
Rutgers 76, Nebraska 69
Michigan St. 69, Maryland 55
American Rivers
Neb. Wesleyan 69, Dubuque 54
Loras 75, Buena Vista 74
Wartburg 69, Coe 54
Iowa college
Fontbonne 90, Iowa Wesleyan 64
Iowa community college
Northeast 96, Hastings JV 73
East
Bryant 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
Creighton 91, Georgetown 87
Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Mount St. Mary's 69
Marist 62, Manhattan 46
Robert Morris 70, CCSU 59
Sacred Heart 62, Wagner 38
St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 70
South
Alcorn St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69
Bethune-Cookman 89, Md.-Eastern Shore 68
Florida A&M 60, Delaware St. 47
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 65
Harvard 84, Howard 71
Liberty 72, North Alabama 47
Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 57
NC A&T 80, Coppin St. 71
NC Central 92, Morgan St. 64
NJIT 76, North Florida 72
Norfolk St. 74, SC State 69
North Carolina 103, Virginia Tech 82
Old Dominion 76, Charlotte 70
Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59
Radford 72, Longwood 59
Southern U. 80, MVSU 56
W. Kentucky 68, Marshall 59
Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45
Southwest
Prairie View 83, Grambling St. 66
Texas Southern 75, Jackson St. 65
Far west
N. Colorado 77, Idaho St. 53
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 95, Illinois 71
Missouri Valley
Bradley 57, S. Illinois 54
Drake 74, Missouri St. 63
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Tennessee (48);16-1;1575;3
2. Duke (11);15-2;1520;1
3. Virginia (3);16-1;1451;4
4. Gonzaga;18-2;1374;5
5. Michigan;17-1;1363;2
6. Mich. St. (2);16-2;1355;6
7. Nevada;18-1;1143;10
8. Kentucky;14-3;1087;12
9. Kansas;15-3;1060;7
10. Va. Tech;15-2;1007;9
11. N. Carolina;14-4;895;13
12. Marquette;16-3;861;15
13. Maryland;16-3;751;19
14. Texas Tech;15-3;743;8
14. Buffalo;17-1;743;16
16. Auburn;13-4;627;14
17. Houston;18-1;544;21
18. Villanova;14-4;450;22
19. Iowa;16-3;332;23
20. Mississippi;14-3;291;18
21. N.C. State;15-3;282;17
22. Miss. St.;14-3;266;24
23. Louisville;13-5;230;—
24. Iowa St.;14-4;156;—
25. LSU;14-3;154;—
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 139, Purdue 111, Kansas St. 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray St. 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, Saint Louis 3, Florida 2, San Francisco 2, Hofstra 1, TCU 1.
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan St.;8;0;17;2
Michigan;6;1;17;1
Maryland;7;2;16;4
Purdue;5;2;12;6
Iowa;5;3;16;3
Minnesota;4;3;14;4
Wisconsin;4;3;12;6
Indiana;3;4;12;6
Ohio St.;2;4;12;5
Nebraska;3;5;13;6
Northwestern;2;5;11;7
Rutgers;2;6;9;9
Illinois;1;6;5;13
Penn St.;0;8;7;12
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loyola;5;1;12;7
Valparaiso;5;1;12;6
Illinois St.;4;2;11;8
Drake;3;3;14;5
Evansville;3;3;9;10
N. Iowa;3;3;8;11
Indiana St.;2;4;10;8
Southern Ill.;2;4;9;10
Missouri St.;2;4;8;11
Bradley;1;5;9;10
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;10;2;14;4
MSU-Moorhead;8;4;14;6
St. Cloud St.;8;4;13;5
Minn.-Duluth;7;5;10;6
Minn.-Crookston;6;6;13;8
U-Mary;4;8;7;11
Minot St.;3;9;8;13
Bemidji St.;2;10;5;11
South Division
Wayne St.;9;3;14;4
Sioux Falls;8;4;13;5
MSU-Mankato;8;4;12;6
Augustana;8;4;12;6
SW Minn. St.;5;7;10;8
Winona St.;4;8;7;11
Concordia-S.P.;3;9;8;10
Upper Iowa;3;9;6;12
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;9;0;18;0
Loras;7;2;15;3
Wartburg;6;3;12;6
Central;4;4;7;10
Dubuque;4;5;11;7
Coe;4;5;10;8
Simpson;3;5;9;7
Buena Vista;2;7;8;10
Luther;0;8;6;10
College women
MONDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Loras 104, Buena Vista 53
Neb. Wesleyan 79, Dubuque 64
Wartburg 89, Coe 65
Iowa college
Clarke 63, Grand View 69
Culver-Stockton 83, Graceland 57
William Penn 72, Missouri Valley 49
Fontbonne 73, Iowa Wesleyan 68
Iowa community college
Northeast 87, Hastings JV 58
Briar Cliff JV 73, DMAAC 68
East
Bryant 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
Marist 76, Iona 36
Mount St. Mary's 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 47
Robert Morris 64, CCSU 57
Sacred Heart 72, Wagner 64
St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 67
South
Ark.-Pine Bluff 59, Alcorn St. 57
Arkansas 80, Tennessee 79
Florida A&M 57, Delaware St. 52
Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Bethune-Cookman 52
Morgan St. 65, NC Central 62
NC A&T 66, Coppin St. 42
Norfolk St. 57, SC State 50
South Carolina 79, Missouri 65
Southern U. 74, MVSU 67
Midwest
Youngstown St. 77, N. Kentucky 66
Southwest
Grambling St. 64, Prairie View 63
Texas Southern 76, Jackson St. 67
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 79, West Virginia 47
Big Ten
Iowa 94, Illinois 75
Maryland 79, Penn St. 67
Michigan 62, Ohio St. 58
Nebraska 63, Minnesota 57
Northwestern 72, Wisconsin 46
Purdue 56, Indiana 53
Rutgers 76, Michigan St. 62
Missouri Valley
Bradley 58, Southern Illinois 53
Loyola 56, Indiana St. 54
Missouri St. 59, Illinois St. 47
Valparaiso 93, Evansville 49
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Not. Dame (22);18-1;735;1
2. Baylor (7);15-1;713;2
3. UConn (1);16-1;703;2
4. Louisville;17-1;651;4
5. Oregon;17-1;623;5
6. Stanford;16-1;608;6
7. Miss. St.;17-1;578;7
8. N.C. State;18-0;549;8
9. Oregon St.;15-3;472;10
10. Marquette;16-3;460;14
11. Maryland;16-2;442;9
12. Texas;15-3;376;11
13. Syracuse;15-3;358;12
14. Rutgers;15-3;343;20
15. Kentucky;16-3;331;16
16. Arizona St.;13-5;265;19
17. Iowa;14-4;261;22
18. Gonzaga;17-2;258;13
19. S. Carolina;12-5;245;15
20. Iowa St.;14-4;145;18
21. Utah;16-1;138;—
22. Florida St.;16-2;134;—
23. Mich. St.;13-5;109;17
24. Texas A&M;14-4;45;—
25. Missouri;15-4;43;—
Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, Clemson 11, South Dakota 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;5;0;15;1
Texas;5;1;15;3
Iowa St.;4;2;14;4
Oklahoma St.;3;2;12;4
W. Virginia;3;3;12;5
Kansas St.;3;3;12;6
TCU;2;4;12;5
Kansas;1;4;11;5
Oklahoma;1;4;5;11
Texas Tech;1;5;10;7
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Rutgers;7;0;15;3
Maryland;5;2;16;2
Iowa;5;2;14;4
Purdue;5;2;14;6
Indiana;4;3;15;4
Northwestern;4;3;11;7
Nebraska;4;3;9;9
Michigan St.;3;4;13;5
Michigan;3;4;12;7
Ohio St.;3;4;7;9
Minnesota;2;5;13;5
Penn St.;2;5;9;9
Wisconsin;1;6;10;9
Illinois;1;6;9;9
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;5;0;13;4
Missouri St.;5;0;9;7
N. Iowa;3;2;10;7
Loyola;3;2;9;7
Bradley;3;3;13;4
Illinois St.;3;3;10;7
Indiana St.;3;3;9;8
Southern Ill.;1;4;8;8
Valparaiso;1;4;5;12
Evansville;0;6;2;15
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;12;0;16;2
Minn.-Duluth;9;3;10;5
U-Mary;8;4;10;5
St. Cloud St.;7;5;10;6
Minn.-Crookston;5;7;10;8
Northern St.;5;7;8;10
Minot St.;2;10;7;11
Bemidji St.;2;10;4;12
South Division
Augustana;9;3;17;4
Concordia-S.P.;9;3;13;4
Wayne St.;7;5;12;6
Sioux Falls;7;5;12;6
Winona St.;6;6;8;8
SW Minn. St.;5;7;8;9
MSU-Mankato;3;9;6;10
Upper Iowa;0;12;3;17
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loras;8;1;15;3
Wartburg;8;1;15;3
Simpson;6;2;14;3
Luther;6;2;7;8
Coe;4;5;10;8
Neb. Wesleyan;4;5;9;9
Central;2;6;6;11
Dubuque;1;8;3;15
Buena Vista;0;9;5;13
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Dubuque Wahlert 33
Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 65
IOWA STAR
Baxter 58, North Tama 52, OT
Tripoli 71, Postville 33
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 50, Humboldt 31
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57
Paton Churdan 47, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38
Clear Lake 62, Webster City 34
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, South Hardin 25
Jesup 55, Hudson 31
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mount Vernon 29
TOP OF IOWA
Lake Mills 57, Eagle Grove 45
Algona Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52
North Iowa 46, West Bend-Mallard 44
West Fork 44, Central Springs 28
West Hancock 61, North Union 51
TRI-RIVERS
North Linn 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 28
UPPER IOWA
Tripoli 71, Postville 33
WAMAC
Center Point Urbana 65, Williamsburg 33
STATE
AHSTW 56, Underwood 38
Bedford 53, Fremont-Mills 26
Belle Plaine 41, Iowa Valley 23
Boyer Valley 46, Woodbine 42
Camanche 48, Mid-Prairie 38
Central Decatur 70, Van Meter 55
Diagonal 44, Ankeny Christian 41
Interstate 35 56, Grand View Christian 38
Kingsley-Pierson 69, West Monona 60
Lamoni 43, Moravia 33
LeMars 64, Estherville Lincoln Central 59, OT
Lenox 38, Southeast Warren 25
Lewis Central 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
Lisbon 57, Prince of Peace 45
Lynnville-Sully 62, North Mahaska 58
Montezuma 72, Colfax-Mingo 31
Mount Pleasant 42, Burlington Notre Dame 41, 2 OTs
Murray 46, Moulton-Udell 34
Ottumwa 63, Washington 24
Panorama 68, Nodaway Valley 42
Regina, Iowa City 61, North Cedar 34
Seymour 79, Mormon Trail 36
Southeast Polk 68, Mason City 64
Twin Cedars 30, Melcher-Dallas 29
Van Buren C39, Fairfield 32
Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite41
Westwood 72, Missouri Valley 26
Late Saturday
MABEL-CANTON 36, DECORAH 34
MABEL-CANTON (5-12) -- Lauren Wyffels 1, Jordyn Newgard 4, Camryn Cox 2, Kenidi McCabe 9, Maddy Michels 4, Payton Danielson 16.
DECORAH (1-15) -- Ambria Pipho 5, Abigail Milburn 6, Amanda Kuehner 2, Emma Nierengarten 18, Ashley Schneberger 3.
Prep boys
IOWA STAR
Postville 48, Tripoli 46
NORTH CENTRAL
Humboldt at Algona, ppd.
Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52
Clear Lake 52, Webster City 51
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Jesup 50, Hudson 46
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 87, MFL MarMac 58
TOP OF IOWA
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 32
Algona Garrigan 76, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58
West Fork 76, Central Springs 34
West Hancock 60, North Union 49
TRI-RIVERS
Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 27
North Linn 107, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Easton Valley 80, Calamus-Wheatland 55
Springville 66, East Buchanan 36
UPPER IOWA
Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 27
New Hampton 87, MFL MarMac 58
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 12
STATE
Bedford 67, Fremont-Mills 43
Belle Plaine 80, Iowa Valley 38
Camanche 72, Mid-Prairie 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 59, Newton 49
Fairfield 78, Davis County 43
Grand View Christian 78, Interstate 35 39
Iowa Mennonite 58, Wapello 51
LeMars 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 55
Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Durant 33
Regina, Iowa City 76, North Cedar 55
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Lewis Central 51
Sioux Central 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50
Underwood 58, AHSTW 38
Van Meter 74, Central Decatur 28
West Branch 75, Tipton 68
Winterset 64, Creston 52
Woodbine 48, Boyer Valley 40
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukee (6);12-0;95;1
2. North Scott (4);13-0;86;2
3. S.C. East;12-0;73;3
4. Bettendorf;11-1;66;4
5. I.C. West;9-2;58;5
6. Dav. Central;11-2;40;7
7. Cedar Falls;9-2;36;6
8. W.D.M. Valley;12-2;33;8
9. Dub. Senior;9-2;31;9
10. D.M. North;11-2;23;10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 2. Ankeny 2. Lewis Central 2. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Ankeny Centennial 1. Johnston 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Maquoketa (7);14-0;94;1
2. Clear Lake (2);13-0;88;2
3. Pella (1);11-2;59;4
4. Norwalk;11-3;57;5
5. Oskaloosa;9-3;55;3
6. Carroll;10-1;51;6
7. Gilbert;12-2;45;8
8. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;9-3;44;7
9. Glenwood;11-2;25;9
10. W. Delaware;10-4;9;10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8. Wahlert, Dubuque 7. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Marion 2. Storm Lake 2. Assumption, Davenport 1. Boone 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. North Linn (9);13-0;99;1
2. Boyden-Hull (1);13-0;81;3
3. Van Meter;12-0;76;4
4. West Sioux;14-0;64;5
5. Treynor;13-1;56;2
6. S. Hamilton;12-1;47;7
7. W. Christian;9-3;30;8
8. S. Cent. Calhoun;13-1;29;9
T9. Camanche;11-2;18;6
T9. Dike-N. Hart.;11-1;18;10
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 14. West Branch 5. Lake Mills 4. Pella Christian 3. Sioux Center 3. OA-BCIG 3.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. G.V. Christian (8);14-1;98;1
2. Montezuma (2);14-0;81;3
3. George-L.R.;13-1;79;2
4. New London;15-0;66;5
5. Ank. Christian;12-0;52;4
6. Stanton;15-0;51;6
7. Ar-We-Va;14-0;41;7
8. Prince of Peace;12-1;38;8
9. Sioux Central;12-1;22;9
10. Cal.-Wheat;12-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 4. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 4. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 1. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 1.
