NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;12;4;.750;—
Toronto;12;4;.750;—
Philadelphia;11;6;.647;1½
Brooklyn;9;8;.529;3½
New York;4;13;.235;8½
Southeast Division
Miami;12;4;.750;—
Orlando;6;10;.375;6
Washington;5;10;.333;6½
Charlotte;6;12;.333;7
Atlanta;4;13;.235;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;14;3;.824;—
Indiana;10;6;.625;3½
Detroit;6;11;.353;8
Chicago;6;12;.333;8½
Cleveland;5;12;.294;9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;11;6;.647;—
Houston;11;6;.647;—
New Orleans;6;11;.353;5
San Antonio;6;12;.333;5½
Memphis;5;11;.313;5½
Northwest Division
Denver;13;3;.813;—
Utah;11;6;.647;2½
Minnesota;9;8;.529;4½
Oklahoma City;6;10;.375;7
Portland;6;12;.333;8
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;15;2;.882;—
L.A. Clippers;13;5;.722;2½
Phoenix;8;8;.500;6½
Sacramento;7;9;.438;7½
Golden State;3;15;.167;12½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 114, Dallas 99
Denver 117, Washington 104
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
No games scheduled
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma 78, Abilene Christian 65
TCU 66, Army 52
BIG TEN
Minnesota 101, Bryant 56
Wisconsin 63, Eastern Illinois 55
MISSOURI VALLEY
Colorado 59, Indiana St. 46
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 70, Valley City St. 57
North Central at Upper Iowa, ppd.
Sioux Falls at Hawaii Pacific, late
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe at Buena Vista, ppd.
Loras 88, Central 72
Simpson 101, Dubuque 59
Wis.-La Crosse 77, Luther 69
IOWA COLLEGES
Waldorf at Northwestern, ppd.
Clarke 75, Culver-Stockton 62
Grand View 60, William Penn 53
Mount Mercy 82, Graceland 79
Grinnell 84, Iowa Wesleyan 59
Dakota State at Dordt, ppd. to Dec. 2
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Johnson County 97, Southwestern 67
Black Hawk-Moline 73, DMACC 69
Little Priest Tribal at Southeast, ppd.
EAST
Duquesne 72, CCSU 33
Harvard 66, Boston U. 39
La Salle 79, Coppin St. 46
Lafayette 60, Manhattan 53
Merrimack 72, Brown 57
NJIT 88, St. Francis (NY) 69
St. Peter's 78, Morgan St. 77
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 67, Georgia St. 52
Alcorn St. 85, Tougaloo 61
Bethune-Cookman 81, Charleston Southern 41
East Carolina 64, Longwood 61
Florida St. 66, Florida 55
Georgia 67, SC-Upstate 53
Georgia Southern 91, Winthrop 47
Kentucky 81, Grambling St. 35
Louisiana Tech 71, Loyola (NO) 52
Mississippi 75, Sam Houston St. 69
Mount St. Mary's 75, Radford 58
Murray St. 77, Arkansas St. 62
NC A&T 74, Morehead St. 56
South Alabama 103, Mobile 59
Tennessee 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51
UMKC 64, George Mason 58
UNC-Greensboro 106, Erskine 44
William & Mary 61, Hartford 44
Wofford 67, Presbyterian 60
MIDWEST
DePaul 94, Milwaukee 65
Miami (Ohio) 85, UIC 35
North Dakota 118, Northland College 35
Rio Grande 66, Texas A&M-Kingsville 45
UConn 75, Dayton 37
W. Illinois 90, Missouri Baptist 69
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 63, Huston-Tillotson 49
FAR WEST
BYU 67, Utah St. 50
Boise St. 77, Utah Valley 69
CS Bakersfield 61, North Texas 52
California Baptist 93, Life Pacific College 48
Colorado St. 75, Incarnate Word 47
Seattle 75, Central Washington 65
UC Davis 77, Sacramento St. 75
UC Santa Barbara 64, San Diego St. 52
UCLA 100, Yale 65
WBCA D3 Top 25
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Amherst (7);2-0;199;1
2. Tufts;4-0;190;2
3. St. Thomas (Minn.) (1);4-0;183;4
4. Scranton;4-0;174;5
5. Bowdoin;4-0;166;6
6. Hope;6-0;155;7
7. Wartburg;3-1;147;3
8. DeSales;4-0;135;10
9. Transylvania;3-0;119;11
10. Marymount (Va.);5-0;115;14
T11. DePauw;4-1;102;9
T11. Messiah;5-1;102;8
13. M.H.-Baylor;2-1;101;13
14. Whitman;4-0;96;17
15. George Fox;5-1;84;18
16. SUNY-Geneseo;4-0;73;20
17. Loras;4-0;62;22
18. Wheaton;4-1;56;16
19. St. John Fisher;4-1;36;15
20. Oglethorpe;4-1;35;NR
21. Trinity (Texas);3-1;34;NR
T22. Chicago;4-2;33;NR
T22. Wash. St. Louis;2-1;33;21
24. Ill. Wesleyan;4-1;28;18
25. Wis.-Whitewater;4-1;23;NR
Others receiving votes: Bethel 18, Wis.-Platteville 14,, Christopher Newport 12, Cabrini 11, Gettysburg 11, Clarmont-Mudd-Scripps 10, Texas-Dallas 9, Guilford 8, SUNY New Paltz 6, Vassar 6, Albright 5, Ohio Northern 5, Emory 2, Berea 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 1.
College men
BIG 12
Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66
TCU 64, Wyoming 47
West Virginia 60, Northern Iowa 55
Kansas 71, BYU 56
BIG TEN
George Mason 85, Nebraska 66
Illinois 117, Lindenwood 65
Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85
New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50
Rutgers 85, NJIT 58
MISSOURI VALLEY
West Virginia 60, Northern Iowa 55
Colorado St. 61, Loyola 60
Drake 59, Northeastern 56
Southern Illinois 64, North Carolina Central 48
NORTHERN SUN
Concordia-St. Paul 75, Northland 61
Minn.-Crookston 94, Sioux Falls 69
Minot St. 81, Valley City St. 64
Wayne St. at Neb.-Kearney, ppd.
Winona St. 75, Viterbo 66
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe at Buena Vista, ppd.
Dubuque 77, Simpson 68
Loras 96, Central 93
Luther 91, Crown 83
Wis.-Eau Claire 79, Wartburg 70
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 78, Culver-Stockton 59
Graceland 101, Mount Mercy 77
Grinnell 139, Westminster 94
Monmouth 90, Iowa Wesleyan 71
Waldorf at Northwestern, ppd.
William Penn 101, Grand View 71
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Western 91, Southwestern 85
Kirkwood 98, College of Lake County 64
Iowa Central 71, Marshalltown 67
EAST
American U. 86, Howard 69
Arizona St. 67, Princeton 65
Binghamton 90, SUNY-Oneonta 69
Delaware St. 90, Saint Elizabeth 53
Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63
Mount St. Mary's 64, Utah Valley 61
Navy 72, Cornell 61
New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT
St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51
Wofford 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Yale 81, Bucknell 61
SOUTH
Auburn 79, Richmond 65
Caldwell 64, Norfolk St. 54
Coppin St. 94, James Madison 78
Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62
ETSU 78, Appalachian St. 69
FIU 96, Keiser 82
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Florida Institute of Technology 59
Furman 97, Elon 61
Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64
High Point 90, Greensboro 73
Louisiana-Monroe 77, Northwestern St. 69
New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45
Nicholls 102, Blue Mountain 56
South Alabama 82, Miami (Ohio) 71
Southern U. 83, IUPUI 77
Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83, OT
Stetson 72, Florida College 60
The Citadel 90, Brevard College 47
UAB 57, Lamar 48
UNC-Wilmington 122, Emory & Henry 66
VMI 98, Goucher 32
Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47
William & Mary 95, Morehead St. 84
MIDWEST
Butler 68, Stanford 67
Canisius 94, UIC 64
Colgate 99, Green Bay 81
DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75
La Salle 72, Wright St. 70
North Dakota 115, North Central University 50
Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Omaha 70, Loyola (Md.) 65
W. Illinois 69, Ball St. 62
SOUTHWEST
Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73
UALR 67, St. Francis (NY) 56
FAR WEST
E. Washington 87, Belmont 82
Montana St. 82, Colorado Christian 46
Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68
N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55
N. Dakota St. 70, Idaho 53
New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50
Pacific 78, SIU-Edwardsville 50
Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74
San Francisco 89, Hampton 73
Seattle 59, W. Michigan 55
UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67
UCLA 74, Chaminade 48
UNLV 80, Jackson St. 57
Washington St. 66, Old Dominion 50
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 65
Waterloo West 66, Iowa City Liberty 46
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Bettendorf 45, Linn-Mar 34
Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 45
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28, Clinton 27
Cedar Rapids Prairie 41, Muscatine 30
Davenport Assumption 52, Xavier 51
Dubuque Senior 60, Davenport Central 49
Davenport North 61, Cedar Rapids Washington 60
JV: North 76, Washigton 25
North Scott 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61
Platteville 76, Dubuque Hempstead 48
Waterloo West 66, Iowa City Liberty 46
IOWA STAR
BCLUW 56, Baxter 40
Collins-Maxwell 55, South Hamilton 36
Hudson 56, Janesville 26
Meskwaki Settlement 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25
Roland-Story 59, Grundy Center 34
Tripoli 45, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Wapsie Valley 30, Don Bosco 27
West Marshall 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona at Forest City, ppd.
Clear Lake 63, Charles City 27
Humboldt at Pocahontas Area, ppd.
West Marshall 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
BCLUW 56, Baxter 40
East Marshall 58, Colfax-Mingo 46
Hudson 56, Janesville 26
Meskwaki Settlement 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25
Saint Ansgar at Riceville, ppd.
Tripoli 45, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Wapsie Valley 30, Don Bosco 27
West Marshall 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
NORTHEAST IOWA
Clear Lake 63, Charles City 27
Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 45
Decorah 58, Mabel-Canton 27
Mason City 57, Waverly-Shell Rock 49
Waukon 53, Spring Grove 27
TOP OF IOWA
Algona at Forest City, ppd.
Mason City Newman at Lake Mills, ppd.
North Union at West Bend-Mallard, ppd. to Dec. 2
Saint Ansgar at Riceville, ppd.
Tripoli 45, Nashua-Plainfield 42
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan 67, Starmont 12
Lisbon 51, Midland 34
Maquoketa Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 19
Marquette Catholic, 43, Easton Valley 33
North Linn 66, Alburnett 25
Prince of Peace 53, Calamus-Wheatland 47
Springville 46, Central City 33
UPPER IOWA
North Fayette Valley 36, MFL MarMac 34
Kee High 44, West Central 21
Turkey Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 18
Central Elkader 59, South Winneshiek 22
WAMAC
Central DeWitt 83, South Tama 16
Clear Creek-Amana 58, Solon 43
Dyersville Beckman 57, Independence 24
Maquoketa 62, Williamsburg 44
Marion 61, Benton Community 24
Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana, ppd. to Dec. 3
Vinton-Shellsburg 46, West Delaware 30
STATE
ADM 69, Van Meter 43
AHSTW 56, CAM 43
Belle Plaine 43, HLV 36
Bellevue 70, North Cedar 25
Cascade 59, Northeast 27
Central Lee 55, Holy Trinity Catholic 37
Clear Creek-Amana 58, Solon 43
Council Bluffs Lincoln 58, Shenandoah 22
Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Winterset 37
Davenport Assumption 52, Xavier 51
Davenport North 61, Cedar Rapids Washington 60
Davis County 48, Grand View Christian 47
Des Moines Christian 48, Grinnell 37
Durant 48, Mid-Prairie 45
Earlham 63, Southeast Warren 27
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Manson-NW Webster 38
Glenwood 65, Council Bluffs Jefferson 37
Hillcrest Academy 34, Tri-County 28
Hudson 56, Janesville 26
Johnston 74, Valley 40
Knoxville 60, PCM 37
Lone Tree 54, Highland 37
Louisa-Muscatine 58, Columbus 15
Marshalltown 48, Des Moines Hoover 37
Martensdale-St Marys 74, Clarke 47
Montezuma 63, Pella Christian 40
New London 64, Cardinal 30
Newton 79, Perry 77 (OT)
Okoboji 58, Boyden-Hull 39
Orient-Macksburg 47, Twin Cedars 34
Ottumwa 64, Fort Madison 32
Pella 57, Mount Pleasant 35
Pleasantville 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Keokuk 29
Southeast Polk 83, Indianola 50
St. Albert 68, Tri-Center 20
Van Buren 74, WACO 10
Waukee 61, Ames 42
Wayne 50, Melcher-Dallas 37
