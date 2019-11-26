Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;12;4;.750;—

Toronto;12;4;.750;—

Philadelphia;11;6;.647;1½

Brooklyn;9;8;.529;3½

New York;4;13;.235;8½

Southeast Division

Miami;12;4;.750;—

Orlando;6;10;.375;6

Washington;5;10;.333;6½

Charlotte;6;12;.333;7

Atlanta;4;13;.235;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;14;3;.824;—

Indiana;10;6;.625;3½

Detroit;6;11;.353;8

Chicago;6;12;.333;8½

Cleveland;5;12;.294;9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;11;6;.647;—

Houston;11;6;.647;—

New Orleans;6;11;.353;5

San Antonio;6;12;.333;5½

Memphis;5;11;.313;5½

Northwest Division

Denver;13;3;.813;—

Utah;11;6;.647;2½

Minnesota;9;8;.529;4½

Oklahoma City;6;10;.375;7

Portland;6;12;.333;8

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;15;2;.882;—

L.A. Clippers;13;5;.722;2½

Phoenix;8;8;.500;6½

Sacramento;7;9;.438;7½

Golden State;3;15;.167;12½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 114, Dallas 99

Denver 117, Washington 104

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

No games scheduled

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 78, Abilene Christian 65

TCU 66, Army 52

BIG TEN

Minnesota 101, Bryant 56

Wisconsin 63, Eastern Illinois 55

MISSOURI VALLEY

Colorado 59, Indiana St. 46

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. 70, Valley City St. 57

North Central at Upper Iowa, ppd.

Sioux Falls at Hawaii Pacific, late

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe at Buena Vista, ppd.

Loras 88, Central 72

Simpson 101, Dubuque 59

Wis.-La Crosse 77, Luther 69

IOWA COLLEGES

Waldorf at Northwestern, ppd.

Clarke 75, Culver-Stockton 62

Grand View 60, William Penn 53

Mount Mercy 82, Graceland 79

Grinnell 84, Iowa Wesleyan 59

Dakota State at Dordt, ppd. to Dec. 2

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Johnson County 97, Southwestern 67

Black Hawk-Moline 73, DMACC 69

Little Priest Tribal at Southeast, ppd.

EAST

Duquesne 72, CCSU 33

Harvard 66, Boston U. 39

La Salle 79, Coppin St. 46

Lafayette 60, Manhattan 53

Merrimack 72, Brown 57

NJIT 88, St. Francis (NY) 69

St. Peter's 78, Morgan St. 77

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 67, Georgia St. 52

Alcorn St. 85, Tougaloo 61

Bethune-Cookman 81, Charleston Southern 41

East Carolina 64, Longwood 61

Florida St. 66, Florida 55

Georgia 67, SC-Upstate 53

Georgia Southern 91, Winthrop 47

Kentucky 81, Grambling St. 35

Louisiana Tech 71, Loyola (NO) 52

Mississippi 75, Sam Houston St. 69

Mount St. Mary's 75, Radford 58

Murray St. 77, Arkansas St. 62

NC A&T 74, Morehead St. 56

South Alabama 103, Mobile 59

Tennessee 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

UMKC 64, George Mason 58

UNC-Greensboro 106, Erskine 44

William & Mary 61, Hartford 44

Wofford 67, Presbyterian 60

MIDWEST

DePaul 94, Milwaukee 65

Miami (Ohio) 85, UIC 35

North Dakota 118, Northland College 35

Rio Grande 66, Texas A&M-Kingsville 45

UConn 75, Dayton 37

W. Illinois 90, Missouri Baptist 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 63, Huston-Tillotson 49

FAR WEST

BYU 67, Utah St. 50

Boise St. 77, Utah Valley 69

CS Bakersfield 61, North Texas 52

California Baptist 93, Life Pacific College 48

Colorado St. 75, Incarnate Word 47

Seattle 75, Central Washington 65

UC Davis 77, Sacramento St. 75

UC Santa Barbara 64, San Diego St. 52

UCLA 100, Yale 65

WBCA D3 Top 25

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Amherst (7);2-0;199;1

2. Tufts;4-0;190;2

3. St. Thomas (Minn.) (1);4-0;183;4

4. Scranton;4-0;174;5

5. Bowdoin;4-0;166;6

6. Hope;6-0;155;7

7. Wartburg;3-1;147;3

8. DeSales;4-0;135;10

9. Transylvania;3-0;119;11

10. Marymount (Va.);5-0;115;14

T11. DePauw;4-1;102;9

T11. Messiah;5-1;102;8

13. M.H.-Baylor;2-1;101;13

14. Whitman;4-0;96;17

15. George Fox;5-1;84;18

16. SUNY-Geneseo;4-0;73;20

17. Loras;4-0;62;22

18. Wheaton;4-1;56;16

19. St. John Fisher;4-1;36;15

20. Oglethorpe;4-1;35;NR

21. Trinity (Texas);3-1;34;NR

T22. Chicago;4-2;33;NR

T22. Wash. St. Louis;2-1;33;21

24. Ill. Wesleyan;4-1;28;18

25. Wis.-Whitewater;4-1;23;NR

Others receiving votes: Bethel 18, Wis.-Platteville 14,, Christopher Newport 12, Cabrini 11, Gettysburg 11, Clarmont-Mudd-Scripps 10, Texas-Dallas 9, Guilford 8, SUNY New Paltz 6, Vassar 6, Albright 5, Ohio Northern 5, Emory 2, Berea 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 1.

College men

BIG 12

Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66

TCU 64, Wyoming 47

West Virginia 60, Northern Iowa 55

Kansas 71, BYU 56

BIG TEN

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Illinois 117, Lindenwood 65

Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

MISSOURI VALLEY

West Virginia 60, Northern Iowa 55

Colorado St. 61, Loyola 60

Drake 59, Northeastern 56

Southern Illinois 64, North Carolina Central 48

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 75, Northland 61

Minn.-Crookston 94, Sioux Falls 69

Minot St. 81, Valley City St. 64

Wayne St. at Neb.-Kearney, ppd.

Winona St. 75, Viterbo 66

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe at Buena Vista, ppd.

Dubuque 77, Simpson 68

Loras 96, Central 93

Luther 91, Crown 83

Wis.-Eau Claire 79, Wartburg 70

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 78, Culver-Stockton 59

Graceland 101, Mount Mercy 77

Grinnell 139, Westminster 94

Monmouth 90, Iowa Wesleyan 71

Waldorf at Northwestern, ppd.

William Penn 101, Grand View 71

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Western 91, Southwestern 85

Kirkwood 98, College of Lake County 64

Iowa Central 71, Marshalltown 67

EAST

American U. 86, Howard 69

Arizona St. 67, Princeton 65

Binghamton 90, SUNY-Oneonta 69

Delaware St. 90, Saint Elizabeth 53

Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63

Mount St. Mary's 64, Utah Valley 61

Navy 72, Cornell 61

New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT

St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51

Wofford 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Yale 81, Bucknell 61

SOUTH

Auburn 79, Richmond 65

Caldwell 64, Norfolk St. 54

Coppin St. 94, James Madison 78

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

ETSU 78, Appalachian St. 69

FIU 96, Keiser 82

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Florida Institute of Technology 59

Furman 97, Elon 61

Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64

High Point 90, Greensboro 73

Louisiana-Monroe 77, Northwestern St. 69

New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45

Nicholls 102, Blue Mountain 56

South Alabama 82, Miami (Ohio) 71

Southern U. 83, IUPUI 77

Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83, OT

Stetson 72, Florida College 60

The Citadel 90, Brevard College 47

UAB 57, Lamar 48

UNC-Wilmington 122, Emory & Henry 66

VMI 98, Goucher 32

Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47

William & Mary 95, Morehead St. 84

MIDWEST

Butler 68, Stanford 67

Canisius 94, UIC 64

Colgate 99, Green Bay 81

DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75

La Salle 72, Wright St. 70

North Dakota 115, North Central University 50

Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Omaha 70, Loyola (Md.) 65

W. Illinois 69, Ball St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73

UALR 67, St. Francis (NY) 56

FAR WEST

E. Washington 87, Belmont 82

Montana St. 82, Colorado Christian 46

Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68

N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55

N. Dakota St. 70, Idaho 53

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Pacific 78, SIU-Edwardsville 50

Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74

San Francisco 89, Hampton 73

Seattle 59, W. Michigan 55

UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

UCLA 74, Chaminade 48

UNLV 80, Jackson St. 57

Washington St. 66, Old Dominion 50

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 65

Waterloo West 66, Iowa City Liberty 46

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Bettendorf 45, Linn-Mar 34

Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 45

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28, Clinton 27

Cedar Rapids Prairie 41, Muscatine 30

Davenport Assumption 52, Xavier 51

Dubuque Senior 60, Davenport Central 49

Davenport North 61, Cedar Rapids Washington 60

JV: North 76, Washigton 25

North Scott 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61

Platteville 76, Dubuque Hempstead 48

Waterloo West 66, Iowa City Liberty 46

IOWA STAR

BCLUW 56, Baxter 40

Collins-Maxwell 55, South Hamilton 36

Hudson 56, Janesville 26

Meskwaki Settlement 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25

Roland-Story 59, Grundy Center 34

Tripoli 45, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Wapsie Valley 30, Don Bosco 27

West Marshall 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona at Forest City, ppd.

Clear Lake 63, Charles City 27

Humboldt at Pocahontas Area, ppd.

West Marshall 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

BCLUW 56, Baxter 40

East Marshall 58, Colfax-Mingo 46

Hudson 56, Janesville 26

Meskwaki Settlement 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25

Saint Ansgar at Riceville, ppd.

Tripoli 45, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Wapsie Valley 30, Don Bosco 27

West Marshall 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

NORTHEAST IOWA

Clear Lake 63, Charles City 27

Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 45

Decorah 58, Mabel-Canton 27

Mason City 57, Waverly-Shell Rock 49

Waukon 53, Spring Grove 27

TOP OF IOWA

Algona at Forest City, ppd.

Mason City Newman at Lake Mills, ppd.

North Union at West Bend-Mallard, ppd. to Dec. 2

Saint Ansgar at Riceville, ppd.

Tripoli 45, Nashua-Plainfield 42

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 67, Starmont 12

Lisbon 51, Midland 34

Maquoketa Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 19

Marquette Catholic, 43, Easton Valley 33

North Linn 66, Alburnett 25

Prince of Peace 53, Calamus-Wheatland 47

Springville 46, Central City 33

UPPER IOWA

North Fayette Valley 36, MFL MarMac 34

Kee High 44, West Central 21

Turkey Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 18

Central Elkader 59, South Winneshiek 22

WAMAC

Central DeWitt 83, South Tama 16

Clear Creek-Amana 58, Solon 43

Dyersville Beckman 57, Independence 24

Maquoketa 62, Williamsburg 44

Marion 61, Benton Community 24

Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana, ppd. to Dec. 3

Vinton-Shellsburg 46, West Delaware 30

STATE

ADM 69, Van Meter 43

AHSTW 56, CAM 43

Belle Plaine 43, HLV 36

Bellevue 70, North Cedar 25

Cascade 59, Northeast 27

Central Lee 55, Holy Trinity Catholic 37

Clear Creek-Amana 58, Solon 43

Council Bluffs Lincoln 58, Shenandoah 22

Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Winterset 37

Davenport Assumption 52, Xavier 51

Davenport North 61, Cedar Rapids Washington 60

Davis County 48, Grand View Christian 47

Des Moines Christian 48, Grinnell 37

Durant 48, Mid-Prairie 45

Earlham 63, Southeast Warren 27

Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Manson-NW Webster 38

Glenwood 65, Council Bluffs Jefferson 37

Hillcrest Academy 34, Tri-County 28

Hudson 56, Janesville 26

Johnston 74, Valley 40

Knoxville 60, PCM 37

Lone Tree 54, Highland 37

Louisa-Muscatine 58, Columbus 15

Marshalltown 48, Des Moines Hoover 37

Martensdale-St Marys 74, Clarke 47

Montezuma 63, Pella Christian 40

New London 64, Cardinal 30

Newton 79, Perry 77 (OT)

Okoboji 58, Boyden-Hull 39

Orient-Macksburg 47, Twin Cedars 34

Ottumwa 64, Fort Madison 32

Pella 57, Mount Pleasant 35

Pleasantville 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47

Quincy Notre Dame 59, Keokuk 29

Southeast Polk 83, Indianola 50

St. Albert 68, Tri-Center 20

Van Buren 74, WACO 10

Waukee 61, Ames 42

Wayne 50, Melcher-Dallas 37

