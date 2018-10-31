NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;7;1;.875;—
Boston;5;2;.714;1½
Philadelphia;4;4;.500;3
Brooklyn;3;5;.375;4
New York;2;6;.250;5
Southeast Division
Charlotte;4;4;.500;—
Miami;3;4;.429;½
Orlando;2;5;.286;1½
Atlanta;2;5;.286;1½
Washington;1;6;.143;2½
Central Division
Milwaukee;7;0;1.000;—
Indiana;5;3;.625;2½
Detroit;4;3;.571;3
Chicago;2;6;.250;5½
Cleveland;1;6;.143;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;5;2;.714;—
Memphis;4;2;.667;½
New Orleans;4;3;.571;1
Dallas;2;6;.250;3½
Houston;1;5;.167;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;6;1;.857;—
Portland;5;2;.714;1
Utah;4;3;.571;2
Minnesota;4;4;.500;2½
Okla. City;2;4;.333;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;8;1;.889;—
Sacramento;5;3;.625;2½
L.A. Clippers;4;3;.571;3
L.A. Lakers;3;5;.375;4½
Phoenix;1;6;.143;6
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 120, Detroit 119, OT
Denver 108, Chicago 107, OT
Indiana 107, New York 101
Minnesota 128, Utah 125
Golden State 131, New Orleans 121
L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 113
San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90
GAMES TODAY
Denver at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
IOWA COLLEGE
Mount Marty 65, Waldorf 57
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017-18 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last season's final ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Not. Dame (31);35-3;775;5
2. UConn;36-1;728;1
3. Oregon;33-5;712;6
4. Baylor;33-2;679;2
5. Louisville;36-3;664;3
6. Mississippi St.;37-2;563;4
7. Stanford;24-11;559;15
8. Oregon St.;26-8;517;13
9. Maryland;26-8;500;16
10. South Carolina;29-7;479;7
11. Tennessee;25-8;448;12
11. Texas;28-7;448;8
13. Iowa;24-8;383;—
14. Georgia;26-7;374;18
15. DePaul;27-8;306;—
16. Missouri;24-8;294;17
17. N.C. State;26-9;288;21
18. Syracuse;22-9;238;—
19. Marquette;24-10;231;—
20. Texas A&M;26-10;149;14
21. Duke;24-9;131;20
22. S. Florida;26-8;123;19
23. Arizona St.;22-13;122;—
24. California;21-11;103;—
25. Miami;21-11;84;—
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 38, West Virginia 35, UCLA 29, Cent. Michigan 24, Nebraska 13, Florida St. 12, Michigan 9, Boise St. 4, Buffalo 3, Belmont 2, Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 2, Drake 1, Duquesne 1, Green Bay 1, TCU 1.
College men
IOWA COLLEGE
Waldorf 74, Mount Marty 69
William Penn 74, Lincoln 73
