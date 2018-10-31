Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;7;1;.875;—

Boston;5;2;.714;1½

Philadelphia;4;4;.500;3

Brooklyn;3;5;.375;4

New York;2;6;.250;5

Southeast Division

Charlotte;4;4;.500;—

Miami;3;4;.429;½

Orlando;2;5;.286;1½

Atlanta;2;5;.286;1½

Washington;1;6;.143;2½

Central Division

Milwaukee;7;0;1.000;—

Indiana;5;3;.625;2½

Detroit;4;3;.571;3

Chicago;2;6;.250;5½

Cleveland;1;6;.143;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;5;2;.714;—

Memphis;4;2;.667;½

New Orleans;4;3;.571;1

Dallas;2;6;.250;3½

Houston;1;5;.167;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;6;1;.857;—

Portland;5;2;.714;1

Utah;4;3;.571;2

Minnesota;4;4;.500;2½

Okla. City;2;4;.333;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;8;1;.889;—

Sacramento;5;3;.625;2½

L.A. Clippers;4;3;.571;3

L.A. Lakers;3;5;.375;4½

Phoenix;1;6;.143;6

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 120, Detroit 119, OT

Denver 108, Chicago 107, OT

Indiana 107, New York 101

Minnesota 128, Utah 125

Golden State 131, New Orleans 121

L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 113

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90

GAMES TODAY

Denver at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

IOWA COLLEGE

Mount Marty 65, Waldorf 57

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017-18 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last season's final ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Not. Dame (31);35-3;775;5

2. UConn;36-1;728;1

3. Oregon;33-5;712;6

4. Baylor;33-2;679;2

5. Louisville;36-3;664;3

6. Mississippi St.;37-2;563;4

7. Stanford;24-11;559;15

8. Oregon St.;26-8;517;13

9. Maryland;26-8;500;16

10. South Carolina;29-7;479;7

11. Tennessee;25-8;448;12

11. Texas;28-7;448;8

13. Iowa;24-8;383;—

14. Georgia;26-7;374;18

15. DePaul;27-8;306;—

16. Missouri;24-8;294;17

17. N.C. State;26-9;288;21

18. Syracuse;22-9;238;—

19. Marquette;24-10;231;—

20. Texas A&M;26-10;149;14

21. Duke;24-9;131;20

22. S. Florida;26-8;123;19

23. Arizona St.;22-13;122;—

24. California;21-11;103;—

25. Miami;21-11;84;—

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 38, West Virginia 35, UCLA 29, Cent. Michigan 24, Nebraska 13, Florida St. 12, Michigan 9, Boise St. 4, Buffalo 3, Belmont 2, Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 2, Drake 1, Duquesne 1, Green Bay 1, TCU 1.

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

Waldorf 74, Mount Marty 69

William Penn 74, Lincoln 73

