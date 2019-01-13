Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;33;12;.733;—

Philadelphia;28;16;.636;4½

Boston;25;17;.595;6½

Brooklyn;21;23;.477;11½

New York;10;33;.233;22

Southeast Division

Miami;21;20;.512;—

Charlotte;19;23;.452;2½

Orlando;19;24;.442;3

Washington;18;26;.409;4½

Atlanta;13;30;.302;9

Central Division

Milwaukee;30;12;.714;—

Indiana;28;14;.667;2

Detroit;18;23;.439;11½

Chicago;10;33;.233;20½

Cleveland;9;35;.205;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;24;18;.571;—

San Antonio;25;19;.568;—

New Orleans;20;23;.465;4½

Dallas;20;23;.465;4½

Memphis;19;23;.452;5

Northwest Division

Denver;29;13;.690;—

Okla. City;26;16;.619;3

Portland;26;18;.591;4

Utah;23;21;.523;7

Minnesota;21;22;.488;8½

Pacific Division

Golden State;29;14;.674;—

L.A. Clippers;24;18;.571;4½

L.A. Lakers;23;21;.523;6½

Sacramento;22;21;.512;7

Phoenix;11;33;.250;18½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Phoenix 102, Denver 93

Sacramento 104, Charlotte 97

Utah 110, Chicago 102

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 108, New York 105

Toronto 140, Washington 138, 2OT

Milwaukee 133, Atlanta 114

Orlando 116, Houston 109

Golden State 119, Dallas 114

Denver 116, Portland 113

Cleveland 101, L.A. Lakers 95

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 71, Penn St. 56

Michigan 80, Northwestern 60

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 57, Drake 54

IOWA COLLEGES

Baker 82, Grand View 66

EAST

George Mason 84, Rhode Island 67

Iona 88, Canisius 70

Quinnipiac 80, Fairfield 78

Rider 104, Niagara 84

St. Peter's 72, Marist 63

SOUTH

Memphis 83, Tulane 79

South Carolina 85, Missouri 75

UCF 76, East Carolina 65

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, UMass 67

South Dakota 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 73

Villanova 90, Creighton 78

Xavier 70, Butler 69

FAR WEST

Oregon 81, Southern Cal 60

Oregon St. 79, UCLA 66

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas Tech;4;0;15;1

Kansas;3;1;14;2

Oklahoma;2;2;13;3

Iowa St.;2;2;12;4

Kansas St.;2;2;12;4

Texas;2;2;10;6

Oklahoma St.;2;2;8;8

TCU;1;2;12;3

Baylor;1;2;9;6

W. Virginia;0;4;8;8

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;6;0;17;0

Michigan St.;6;0;15;2

Maryland;5;1;14;3

Minnesota;3;2;13;3

Indiana;3;2;12;4

Wisconsin;3;2;11;5

Purdue;3;2;10;6

Iowa;3;3;14;3

Nebraska;2;3;12;4

Ohio St.;2;3;12;4

Rutgers;1;4;8;7

Northwestern;1;5;10;7

Illinois;0;5;4;12

Penn St.;0;6;7;10

NORTHERN SUN

North Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northern St.;9;1;13;3

MSU-Moorhead;7;3;13;5

St. Cloud St.;7;3;12;4

Minn.-Duluth;5;5;8;6

Minn.-Crookston;4;6;10;8

U-Mary;4;6;7;9

Minot St.;2;8;7;12

Bemidji St.;1;9;4;10

South Division

Wayne St.;8;2;13;3

MSU-Mankato;8;2;12;4

Sioux Falls;7;3;12;4

Augustana;7;3;11;5

SW Minn. St.;3;7;8;8

Upper Iowa;3;7;6;10

Winona St.;3;7;6;10

Concordia-SP;2;8;7;9

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;6;0;15;0

Loras;4;2;12;3

Dubuque;4;3;11;5

Simpson;3;3;9;5

Coe;3;3;9;6

Wartburg;3;3;9;6

Central;3;3;6;9

Buena Vista;2;5;8;8

Luther;0;6;6;8

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54

West Virginia 66, Oklahoma 55

BIG TEN

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 68

Purdue 57, Northwestern 54

Rutgers 62, Nebraska 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 64, Loyola 52

Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45

Drake 84, Valparaiso 53

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 61

Missouri St. 66, Southern Illinois 51

IOWA COLLEGES

Baker 77, Grand View 66

EAST

Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55

Creighton 65, St. John's 63

DePaul 66, Villanova 59

Drexel 57, Delaware 40

Marquette 72, Georgetown 62

Rider 55, Siena 52

Saint Joseph's 66, St. Bonaventure 41

Seton Hall 79, Providence 73

Syracuse 90, North Carolina 77

Towson 92, Hofstra 68

UConn 63, South Florida 46

UMass 74, La Salle 60

SOUTH

Clemson 57, Florida St. 45

Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54

Duquesne 60, George Mason 57

Florida 58, Missouri 56

Georgia 66, Tennessee 62

James Madison 84, Northeastern 49

Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44

Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49

NC State 66, Virginia 38

South Carolina 76, LSU 53

UCF 56, Cincinnati 55

UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 70

MIDWEST

Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36

Fordham 56, Saint Louis 53

IUPUI 82, Oakland 53

Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48

W. Illinois 92, North Dakota 80

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 62

Texas A&M 70, Alabama 43

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 62, California 61

Oregon 72, UCLA 52

Oregon St. 76, Southern Cal 52

Stanford 78, Arizona 48

Utah 58, Washington 43

Washington St. 74, Colorado 48

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas;4;0;14;2

Baylor;3;0;13;1

Iowa St.;3;1;13;3

Oklahoma St.;2;2;11;4

W. Virginia;2;2;11;4

Kansas;1;2;11;3

TCU;1;3;11;4

Texas Tech;1;3;10;5

Kansas St.;1;3;10;6

Oklahoma;1;3;5;10

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Rutgers;5;0;13;3

Maryland;4;1;15;1

Indiana;4;1;15;2

Purdue;4;1;13;5

Michigan St.;2;2;12;3

Iowa;2;2;11;4

Michigan;2;3;11;6

Northwestern;2;3;9;7

Penn St.;2;3;9;7

Nebraska;2;3;7;9

Minnesota;1;3;12;3

Ohio St.;1;3;5;8

Wisconsin;1;4;10;7

Illinois;1;4;9;7

NORTHERN SUN

North Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Moorhead;10;0;14;2

Minn.-Duluth;8;2;9;4

St. Cloud St.;7;3;10;4

U-Mary;7;3;9;4

Northern St.;5;5;8;8

Minn.-Crookston;4;6;9;7

Minot St.;1;9;6;10

Bemidji St.;0;10;2;12

South Division

Augustana;8;2;16;3

Concordia-SP;7;3;11;4

Sioux Falls;6;4;11;5

Wayne St.;6;4;11;5

Winona St.;5;5;7;7

SW Minn. St.;4;6;7;8

MSU-Mankato;2;8;5;9

Upper Iowa;0;10;3;15

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loras;5;1;12;3

Wartburg;5;1;12;3

Luther;5;1;6;7

Simpson;4;2;12;3

Coe;3;3;9;6

Neb. Wesleyan;3;3;8;7

Central;2;4;6;9

Dubuque;1;6;3;13

Buena Vista;0;7;5;11

