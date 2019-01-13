NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;33;12;.733;—
Philadelphia;28;16;.636;4½
Boston;25;17;.595;6½
Brooklyn;21;23;.477;11½
New York;10;33;.233;22
Southeast Division
Miami;21;20;.512;—
Charlotte;19;23;.452;2½
Orlando;19;24;.442;3
Washington;18;26;.409;4½
Atlanta;13;30;.302;9
Central Division
Milwaukee;30;12;.714;—
Indiana;28;14;.667;2
Detroit;18;23;.439;11½
Chicago;10;33;.233;20½
Cleveland;9;35;.205;22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;24;18;.571;—
San Antonio;25;19;.568;—
New Orleans;20;23;.465;4½
Dallas;20;23;.465;4½
Memphis;19;23;.452;5
Northwest Division
Denver;29;13;.690;—
Okla. City;26;16;.619;3
Portland;26;18;.591;4
Utah;23;21;.523;7
Minnesota;21;22;.488;8½
Pacific Division
Golden State;29;14;.674;—
L.A. Clippers;24;18;.571;4½
L.A. Lakers;23;21;.523;6½
Sacramento;22;21;.512;7
Phoenix;11;33;.250;18½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Phoenix 102, Denver 93
Sacramento 104, Charlotte 97
Utah 110, Chicago 102
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 108, New York 105
Toronto 140, Washington 138, 2OT
Milwaukee 133, Atlanta 114
Orlando 116, Houston 109
Golden State 119, Dallas 114
Denver 116, Portland 113
Cleveland 101, L.A. Lakers 95
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 71, Penn St. 56
Michigan 80, Northwestern 60
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 57, Drake 54
IOWA COLLEGES
Baker 82, Grand View 66
EAST
George Mason 84, Rhode Island 67
Iona 88, Canisius 70
Quinnipiac 80, Fairfield 78
Rider 104, Niagara 84
St. Peter's 72, Marist 63
SOUTH
Memphis 83, Tulane 79
South Carolina 85, Missouri 75
UCF 76, East Carolina 65
MIDWEST
Dayton 72, UMass 67
South Dakota 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 73
Villanova 90, Creighton 78
Xavier 70, Butler 69
FAR WEST
Oregon 81, Southern Cal 60
Oregon St. 79, UCLA 66
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Texas Tech;4;0;15;1
Kansas;3;1;14;2
Oklahoma;2;2;13;3
Iowa St.;2;2;12;4
Kansas St.;2;2;12;4
Texas;2;2;10;6
Oklahoma St.;2;2;8;8
TCU;1;2;12;3
Baylor;1;2;9;6
W. Virginia;0;4;8;8
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;6;0;17;0
Michigan St.;6;0;15;2
Maryland;5;1;14;3
Minnesota;3;2;13;3
Indiana;3;2;12;4
Wisconsin;3;2;11;5
Purdue;3;2;10;6
Iowa;3;3;14;3
Nebraska;2;3;12;4
Ohio St.;2;3;12;4
Rutgers;1;4;8;7
Northwestern;1;5;10;7
Illinois;0;5;4;12
Penn St.;0;6;7;10
NORTHERN SUN
North Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northern St.;9;1;13;3
MSU-Moorhead;7;3;13;5
St. Cloud St.;7;3;12;4
Minn.-Duluth;5;5;8;6
Minn.-Crookston;4;6;10;8
U-Mary;4;6;7;9
Minot St.;2;8;7;12
Bemidji St.;1;9;4;10
South Division
Wayne St.;8;2;13;3
MSU-Mankato;8;2;12;4
Sioux Falls;7;3;12;4
Augustana;7;3;11;5
SW Minn. St.;3;7;8;8
Upper Iowa;3;7;6;10
Winona St.;3;7;6;10
Concordia-SP;2;8;7;9
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;6;0;15;0
Loras;4;2;12;3
Dubuque;4;3;11;5
Simpson;3;3;9;5
Coe;3;3;9;6
Wartburg;3;3;9;6
Central;3;3;6;9
Buena Vista;2;5;8;8
Luther;0;6;6;8
College women
BIG 12
Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54
West Virginia 66, Oklahoma 55
BIG TEN
Indiana 75, Wisconsin 68
Purdue 57, Northwestern 54
Rutgers 62, Nebraska 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 64, Loyola 52
Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45
Drake 84, Valparaiso 53
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 61
Missouri St. 66, Southern Illinois 51
IOWA COLLEGES
Baker 77, Grand View 66
EAST
Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55
Creighton 65, St. John's 63
DePaul 66, Villanova 59
Drexel 57, Delaware 40
Marquette 72, Georgetown 62
Rider 55, Siena 52
Saint Joseph's 66, St. Bonaventure 41
Seton Hall 79, Providence 73
Syracuse 90, North Carolina 77
Towson 92, Hofstra 68
UConn 63, South Florida 46
UMass 74, La Salle 60
SOUTH
Clemson 57, Florida St. 45
Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54
Duquesne 60, George Mason 57
Florida 58, Missouri 56
Georgia 66, Tennessee 62
James Madison 84, Northeastern 49
Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44
Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49
NC State 66, Virginia 38
South Carolina 76, LSU 53
UCF 56, Cincinnati 55
UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 70
MIDWEST
Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36
Fordham 56, Saint Louis 53
IUPUI 82, Oakland 53
Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48
W. Illinois 92, North Dakota 80
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 62
Texas A&M 70, Alabama 43
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 62, California 61
Oregon 72, UCLA 52
Oregon St. 76, Southern Cal 52
Stanford 78, Arizona 48
Utah 58, Washington 43
Washington St. 74, Colorado 48
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Texas;4;0;14;2
Baylor;3;0;13;1
Iowa St.;3;1;13;3
Oklahoma St.;2;2;11;4
W. Virginia;2;2;11;4
Kansas;1;2;11;3
TCU;1;3;11;4
Texas Tech;1;3;10;5
Kansas St.;1;3;10;6
Oklahoma;1;3;5;10
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Rutgers;5;0;13;3
Maryland;4;1;15;1
Indiana;4;1;15;2
Purdue;4;1;13;5
Michigan St.;2;2;12;3
Iowa;2;2;11;4
Michigan;2;3;11;6
Northwestern;2;3;9;7
Penn St.;2;3;9;7
Nebraska;2;3;7;9
Minnesota;1;3;12;3
Ohio St.;1;3;5;8
Wisconsin;1;4;10;7
Illinois;1;4;9;7
NORTHERN SUN
North Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Moorhead;10;0;14;2
Minn.-Duluth;8;2;9;4
St. Cloud St.;7;3;10;4
U-Mary;7;3;9;4
Northern St.;5;5;8;8
Minn.-Crookston;4;6;9;7
Minot St.;1;9;6;10
Bemidji St.;0;10;2;12
South Division
Augustana;8;2;16;3
Concordia-SP;7;3;11;4
Sioux Falls;6;4;11;5
Wayne St.;6;4;11;5
Winona St.;5;5;7;7
SW Minn. St.;4;6;7;8
MSU-Mankato;2;8;5;9
Upper Iowa;0;10;3;15
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loras;5;1;12;3
Wartburg;5;1;12;3
Luther;5;1;6;7
Simpson;4;2;12;3
Coe;3;3;9;6
Neb. Wesleyan;3;3;8;7
Central;2;4;6;9
Dubuque;1;6;3;13
Buena Vista;0;7;5;11
