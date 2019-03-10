NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;48;19;.716;—
Philadelphia;42;25;.627;6
Boston;41;26;.612;7
Brooklyn;35;33;.515;13½
New York;13;54;.194;35
Southeast Division
Miami;31;35;.470;—
Orlando;31;37;.456;1
Charlotte;30;36;.455;1
Washington;27;39;.409;4
Atlanta;23;45;.338;9
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;50;17;.746;—
Indiana;42;25;.627;8
Detroit;34;31;.523;15
Chicago;19;49;.279;31½
Cleveland;16;50;.242;33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;41;25;.621;—
San Antonio;38;29;.567;3½
New Orleans;30;39;.435;12½
Memphis;28;40;.412;14
Dallas;27;39;.409;14
Northwest Division
Denver;43;22;.662;—
Okla. City;40;26;.606;3½
Portland;40;26;.606;3½
Utah;37;28;.569;6
Minnesota;32;35;.478;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;45;21;.682;—
L.A. Clippers;38;29;.567;7½
Sacramento;33;32;.508;11½
L.A. Lakers;30;36;.455;15
Phoenix;16;52;.235;30
x-clinched playoff spot
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Boston 120, L.A. Lakers 107
Milwaukee 131, Charlotte 114
Portland 127, Phoenix 120
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 131, Chicago 108
Philadelphia 106, Indiana 89
Toronto 125, Miami 104
Atlanta 128, New Orleans 116
Memphis 105, Orlando 97
Houston 94, Dallas 93
Minnesota 103, New York 92
San Antonio 121, Milwaukee 114
Phoenix 115, Golden State 111
GAMES TODAY
Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT
Penn St. 72, Illinois 56
Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT
Indiana 89, Rutgers 73
MISSOURI VALLEY
MVC tournament
Championship
Bradley 57, Northern Iowa 54
SOUTH
SMU 77, South Florida 71
UConn 82, East Carolina 73
UNC-Greensboro 66, Furman 62
MIDWEST
Houston 85, Cincinnati 69
FAR WEST
San Diego 80, BYU 57
TOURNAMENTS
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship
Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68
Big South Conference
Championship
Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65
Colonial Athletic
Quarterfinals
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 61
Delaware 85, William & Mary 79
Hofstra 76, James Madison 67
Northeastern 80, UNC Wilmington 59
Conference Carolinas
Championship
Emmanuel (Ga.) 75, Belmont Abbey 72
GLIAC Conference
Championship
Grand Valley St. 80, Davenport 70
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Semifinals
Iona 73, Siena 57
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Canisius 59
Patriot League
Semifinals
Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75
Colgate 80, Navy 70
Southern Conference
Semifinals
Wofford 81, ETSU 72
Summit League
First Round
N. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 73
Purdue Fort Wayne 96, South Dakota 70
Standings
BIG TEN (final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan St.;16;4;25;6
Purdue;16;4;23;8
Michigan;15;5;26;5
Wisconsin;14;6;22;9
Maryland;13;7;22;9
Iowa;10;10;21;10
Minnesota;9;11;19;12
Ohio St.;8;12;18;13
Indiana;8;12;17;14
Rutgers;7;13;14;16
Penn St.;7;13;14;17
Illinois;7;13;11;20
Nebraska;6;14;16;15
Northwestern;4;16;13;18
BIG 12 (final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Texas Tech;14;4;26;5
Kansas St.;14;4;24;7
Kansas;12;6;23;8
Baylor;10;8;19;12
Iowa St.;9;9;20;11
Texas;8;10;16;15
Oklahoma;7;11;19;12
TCU;7;11;19;12
Oklahoma St.;5;13;12;19
W. Virginia;4;14;12;19
College women
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Baylor 88, Kansas St. 60
Iowa St. 75, Texas 69
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Championship
Iowa 90, Maryland 76
EAST
Maine 66, Albany (NY) 51
TOURNAMENTS
America East
Semifinals
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 59
American Athletic
Semifinals
UCF 66, Cincinnati 58
UConn 81, South Florida 45
Atlantic 10 Conference
Championship
Fordham 62, VCU 47
Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship
Notre Dame 99, Louisville 79
Big East Conference
Quarterfinals
DePaul 85, Providence 60
Georgetown 76, Villanova 67
Marquette 88, St. John's 57
GLIAC Conference
Championship
Ashland 65, N. Michigan 58
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Semifinals
Marist 62, Rider 52
Quinnipiac 80, Monmouth (NJ) 42
Mountain West
First Round
Nevada 78, San Jose St. 68
San Diego St. 63, Air Force 55
Pacific-12 Conference
Championship
Stanford 64, Oregon 57
Southeastern Conference
Championship
Mississippi St. 101, Arkansas 70
Southern Conference
Championship
Mercer 66, Furman 63
Summit League
First Round
North Dakota 80, Denver 67
Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64
NCAA automatic bids
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference
Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
