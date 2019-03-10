Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;48;19;.716;—

Philadelphia;42;25;.627;6

Boston;41;26;.612;7

Brooklyn;35;33;.515;13½

New York;13;54;.194;35

Southeast Division

Miami;31;35;.470;—

Orlando;31;37;.456;1

Charlotte;30;36;.455;1

Washington;27;39;.409;4

Atlanta;23;45;.338;9

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;50;17;.746;—

Indiana;42;25;.627;8

Detroit;34;31;.523;15

Chicago;19;49;.279;31½

Cleveland;16;50;.242;33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;41;25;.621;—

San Antonio;38;29;.567;3½

New Orleans;30;39;.435;12½

Memphis;28;40;.412;14

Dallas;27;39;.409;14

Northwest Division

Denver;43;22;.662;—

Okla. City;40;26;.606;3½

Portland;40;26;.606;3½

Utah;37;28;.569;6

Minnesota;32;35;.478;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;45;21;.682;—

L.A. Clippers;38;29;.567;7½

Sacramento;33;32;.508;11½

L.A. Lakers;30;36;.455;15

Phoenix;16;52;.235;30

x-clinched playoff spot

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Boston 120, L.A. Lakers 107

Milwaukee 131, Charlotte 114

Portland 127, Phoenix 120

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 131, Chicago 108

Philadelphia 106, Indiana 89

Toronto 125, Miami 104

Atlanta 128, New Orleans 116

Memphis 105, Orlando 97

Houston 94, Dallas 93

Minnesota 103, New York 92

San Antonio 121, Milwaukee 114

Phoenix 115, Golden State 111

GAMES TODAY

Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT

Penn St. 72, Illinois 56

Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT

Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

MISSOURI VALLEY

MVC tournament

Championship

Bradley 57, Northern Iowa 54

SOUTH

SMU 77, South Florida 71

UConn 82, East Carolina 73

UNC-Greensboro 66, Furman 62

MIDWEST

Houston 85, Cincinnati 69

FAR WEST

San Diego 80, BYU 57

TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic Sun Conference

Championship

Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68

Big South Conference

Championship

Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65

Colonial Athletic 

Quarterfinals

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 61

Delaware 85, William & Mary 79

Hofstra 76, James Madison 67

Northeastern 80, UNC Wilmington 59

Conference Carolinas

Championship

Emmanuel (Ga.) 75, Belmont Abbey 72

GLIAC Conference

Championship

Grand Valley St. 80, Davenport 70

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Semifinals

Iona 73, Siena 57

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Canisius 59

Patriot League

Semifinals

Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75

Colgate 80, Navy 70

Southern Conference

Semifinals

Wofford 81, ETSU 72

Summit League

First Round

N. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 73

Purdue Fort Wayne 96, South Dakota 70

Standings

BIG TEN (final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan St.;16;4;25;6

Purdue;16;4;23;8

Michigan;15;5;26;5

Wisconsin;14;6;22;9

Maryland;13;7;22;9

Iowa;10;10;21;10

Minnesota;9;11;19;12

Ohio St.;8;12;18;13

Indiana;8;12;17;14

Rutgers;7;13;14;16

Penn St.;7;13;14;17

Illinois;7;13;11;20

Nebraska;6;14;16;15

Northwestern;4;16;13;18

BIG 12 (final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas Tech;14;4;26;5

Kansas St.;14;4;24;7

Kansas;12;6;23;8

Baylor;10;8;19;12

Iowa St.;9;9;20;11

Texas;8;10;16;15

Oklahoma;7;11;19;12

TCU;7;11;19;12

Oklahoma St.;5;13;12;19

W. Virginia;4;14;12;19

College women

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Baylor 88, Kansas St. 60

Iowa St. 75, Texas 69

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Championship

Iowa 90, Maryland 76

EAST

Maine 66, Albany (NY) 51

TOURNAMENTS

America East

Semifinals

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 59

American Athletic

Semifinals

UCF 66, Cincinnati 58

UConn 81, South Florida 45

Atlantic 10 Conference

Championship

Fordham 62, VCU 47

Atlantic Coast Conference

Championship

Notre Dame 99, Louisville 79

Big East Conference

Quarterfinals

DePaul 85, Providence 60

Georgetown 76, Villanova 67

Marquette 88, St. John's 57

GLIAC Conference

Championship

Ashland 65, N. Michigan 58

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Semifinals

Marist 62, Rider 52

Quinnipiac 80, Monmouth (NJ) 42

Mountain West 

First Round

Nevada 78, San Jose St. 68

San Diego St. 63, Air Force 55

Pacific-12 Conference

Championship

Stanford 64, Oregon 57

Southeastern Conference

Championship

Mississippi St. 101, Arkansas 70

Southern Conference

Championship

Mercer 66, Furman 63

Summit League

First Round

North Dakota 80, Denver 67

Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64

NCAA automatic bids

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

