NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;27;11;.711;—
Philadelphia;23;14;.622;3½
Boston;21;14;.600;4½
Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10
New York;9;28;.243;17½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;17;18;.486;—
Miami;17;18;.486;—
Orlando;16;19;.457;1
Washington;14;23;.378;4
Atlanta;11;24;.314;6
Central Division
Milwaukee;25;10;.714;—
Indiana;24;12;.667;1½
Detroit;16;18;.471;8½
Chicago;10;27;.270;16
Cleveland;8;29;.216;18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;20;15;.571;—
San Antonio;20;17;.541;1
Memphis;18;17;.514;2
Dallas;17;18;.486;3
New Orleans;16;21;.432;5
Northwest Division
Denver;23;11;.676;—
Okla. City;22;13;.629;1½
Portland;21;16;.568;3½
Utah;18;19;.486;6½
Minnesota;17;19;.472;7
Pacific Division
Golden State;24;13;.649;—
L.A. Clippers;21;15;.583;2½
L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3
Sacramento;19;17;.528;4½
Phoenix;9;28;.243;15
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 112, Memphis 103
Denver 122, Phoenix 118
Golden State 115, Portland 105
San Antonio 122, L.A. Clippers 111
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 109, Detroit 107
Minnesota 113, Miami 104
Toronto 95, Chicago 89
Dallas 105, Oklahoma City 103
Portland 129, Philadelphia 95
L.A. Lakers 121, Sacramento 114
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
West Virginia 78, Lehigh 68
BIG TEN
Michigan 74, Binghamton 52
Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary's 53
Northwestern 75, Columbia 54
MISSOURI VALLEY
Miami (Ohio) 70, Evansville 67
Missouri St. 110, William Woods 56
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 82, Winona St. 76
Augustana 72, Wayne St. 71
Minn. St.-Mankato 92, Concordia-St. Paul 60
Minot St. 77, U-Mary 61
SW Minnesota St. 79, Sioux Falls 75
Minn.-Duluth 75, St. Cloud St. 60
Minn.-Crookston 72, Bemidji St. 51
AMERICAN RIVERS
Bethel 78, Wartburg 70
Luther 89, Connecticut College 70
Loras 92, Blackburn 81
EAST
Cornell 61, Navy 50
Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68
Delaware 82, Northeastern 80, 2 OTs
Hofstra 89, Drexel 75
Holy Cross 78, Iona 71
LIU Brooklyn 60, Fordham 57
Rhode Island 72, Middle Tennessee 60
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 111, Piedmont International 65
Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67
Elon 68, James Madison 65
Georgia 91, UMass 72
N. Kentucky 73, Ill.-Chicago 58
NC Central 91, Wilberforce 44
Northwestern St. 86, Champion Christian 65
Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67
VCU 90, Rider 79
William & Mary 71, Towson 61
MIDWEST
Akron 82, Carnegie Mellon 55
Bowling Green 94, UT Martin 80
Cent. Michigan 123, Indiana South Bend 76
Detroit 73, Cleveland St. 61
E. Illinois 81, North Alabama 70
Oakland 76, Youngstown St. 74
Ohio 68, FIU 66
Oral Roberts 87, Neb.-Omaha 84
Purdue Fort Wayne 90, N. Dakota St. 87, OT
SIU-Edwardsville 79, Missouri S&T 66
St. Louis 83, Appalachian St. 55
W. Illinois 78, Denver 60
W. Michigan 73, UC Riverside 64
Wright St. 72, IUPUI 64
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 79, Stephen F. Austin 69
Cent. Arkansas 62, Lyon College 47
FAR WEST
Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63
New Mexico 103, University of the Southwest 47
New Mexico St. 88, Colorado St. 68
Southern Cal 73, UC Davis 55
Standings
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;5;1;9;3
St. Cloud St.;4;2;9;3
MSU-Moorhead;3;3;9;5
Minn.-Duluth;3;3;6;4
U-Mary;3;3;6;6
Minn.-Crookston;2;4;8;6
Minot St.;1;5;6;9
Bemidji St.;1;5;4;6
South Division
Wayne St.;5;1;10;2
Augustana;5;1;9;3
MSU-Mankato;5;1;9;3
Sioux Falls;3;3;8;4
SW Minn. St.;3;3;8;4
Upper Iowa;3;3;6;6
Winona St.;2;4;5;7
Concordia-SP;0;6;5;7
College women
BIG 12
Kansas 77, Vermont 36
Oklahoma St. 86, Grambling 40
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 84, Iowa 70
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 62, UMKC 55
Indiana St. 79, Davenport 43
Missouri St. 48, Little Rock 44
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 88, Wayne St. 74
Concordia-St. Paul 65, Minn. St.-Mankato 54
Minn.-Crookston 73, Bemidji St. 63
Minn.-Duluth 59, St. Cloud St. 54
Northern 52, Metro St. 41
SW Minnesota St. 77, Sioux Falls 61
U-Mary 67, Minot St. 58
Winona St. 73, Upper Iowa 45
AMERICAN RIVERS
Midland 91, Neb. Wesleyan 61
Wartburg 60, St. Thomas 40
IOWA COLLEGE
Haskell Indian Nations 69, Briar Cliff 64
Morningside 74, Grand View 62
St. Ambrose 80, Viterbo 60
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Illinois Central 71, Kirkwood 59
NIACC 88, Parkland 76
EAST
Army 74, Connecticut College 48
Chattanooga 66, Maine 61
Fordham 61, Middle Tennessee 49
Hartford 84, NJIT 53
Holy Cross 81, Bryant 62
James Madison 57, Robert Morris 36
Seton Hall 77, St. John's 67
Stony Brook 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
Temple 75, La Salle 47
UCF 47, Quinnipiac 45
SOUTH
Campbell 93, Columbia (SC) 46
Cent. Michigan 90, Miami 80
Duke 57, Florida Gulf Coast 41
Florida 70, Charleston Southern 60
Georgia Tech 81, Wofford 40
Houston 61, Southern Miss. 44
Jacksonville 73, FIU 62
LSU 78, South Florida 49
La.-Monroe 70, Ark.-Monticello 39
Mercer 61, UNC-Asheville 47
Mississippi St. 104, La.-Lafayette 36
NC State 75, Davidson 45
South Carolina 66, Furman 53
Tennessee 84, Belmont 76
Tulane 78, Florida A&M 34
UAB 83, Alabama Huntsville 58
UNC-Wilmington 71, East Carolina 68
Virginia 65, Charlotte 61
Wake Forest 63, Norfolk St. 61
MIDWEST
Ball St. 99, Urbana 62
Bowling Green 63, Davis & Elkins 28
Brown 90, Chicago St. 65
Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 49
E. Illinois 104, Eureka 48
E. Michigan 53, Northwood (MI) 39
IUPUI 70, N. Kentucky 48
Missouri 70, Arkansas St. 50
North Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 60
Notre Dame 95, Lehigh 68
Oral Roberts 71, Neb.-Omaha 56
SIU-Edwardsville 64, McKendree 63
South Dakota 67, N. Dakota St. 41
W. Illinois 87, Denver 78
Wichita St. 66, Savannah St. 50
Wright St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 46
Youngstown St. 69, Oakland 55
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 76, Jackson St. 57
UTSA 86, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55
FAR WEST
Arizona 51, Arizona St. 39
Harvard 85, California 79
New Mexico St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 73
UCLA 72, Southern Cal 65
Utah 76, Colorado 61
Washington St. 79, Washington 76
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;1;0;12;0
Minnesota;1;0;12;0
Indiana;1;0;12;1
Michigan St.;1;0;11;1
Rutgers;1;0;8;3
Purdue;1;0;10;4
Nebraska;1;0;6;6
Iowa;0;1;9;3
Michigan;0;1;9;4
Wisconsin;0;1;9;4
Illinois;0;1;8;4
Northwestern;0;1;7;5
Penn St.;0;1;7;5
Ohio St.;0;1;4;6
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;6;0;10;2
U-Mary;5;1;7;2
Minn.-Duluth;5;1;6;3
Minn.-Crookston;3;3;8;4
St. Cloud St.;3;3;6;4
Northern St.;2;4;5;7
Minot St.;0;6;5;7
Bemidji St.;0;6;2;8
South Division
Augustana;6;0;14;1
Concordia-SP;4;2;8;3
Winona St.;4;2;6;4
Sioux Falls;3;3;8;4
Wayne St.;3;3;7;4
MSU-Mankato;2;4;5;5
SW Minn. St.;2;4;5;6
Upper Iowa;0;6;3;11
