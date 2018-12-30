Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;27;11;.711;—

Philadelphia;23;14;.622;3½

Boston;21;14;.600;4½

Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10

New York;9;28;.243;17½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;17;18;.486;—

Miami;17;18;.486;—

Orlando;16;19;.457;1

Washington;14;23;.378;4

Atlanta;11;24;.314;6

Central Division

Milwaukee;25;10;.714;—

Indiana;24;12;.667;1½

Detroit;16;18;.471;8½

Chicago;10;27;.270;16

Cleveland;8;29;.216;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;20;15;.571;—

San Antonio;20;17;.541;1

Memphis;18;17;.514;2

Dallas;17;18;.486;3

New Orleans;16;21;.432;5

Northwest Division

Denver;23;11;.676;—

Okla. City;22;13;.629;1½

Portland;21;16;.568;3½

Utah;18;19;.486;6½

Minnesota;17;19;.472;7

Pacific Division

Golden State;24;13;.649;—

L.A. Clippers;21;15;.583;2½

L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3

Sacramento;19;17;.528;4½

Phoenix;9;28;.243;15

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 112, Memphis 103

Denver 122, Phoenix 118

Golden State 115, Portland 105

San Antonio 122, L.A. Clippers 111

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 109, Detroit 107

Minnesota 113, Miami 104

Toronto 95, Chicago 89

Dallas 105, Oklahoma City 103

Portland 129, Philadelphia 95

L.A. Lakers 121, Sacramento 114

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New York at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

West Virginia 78, Lehigh 68

BIG TEN

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary's 53

Northwestern 75, Columbia 54

MISSOURI VALLEY

Miami (Ohio) 70, Evansville 67

Missouri St. 110, William Woods 56

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 82, Winona St. 76

Augustana 72, Wayne St. 71

Minn. St.-Mankato 92, Concordia-St. Paul 60

Minot St. 77, U-Mary 61

SW Minnesota St. 79, Sioux Falls 75

Minn.-Duluth 75, St. Cloud St. 60

Minn.-Crookston 72, Bemidji St. 51

AMERICAN RIVERS

Bethel 78, Wartburg 70

Luther 89, Connecticut College 70

Loras 92, Blackburn 81

EAST

Cornell 61, Navy 50

Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68

Delaware 82, Northeastern 80, 2 OTs

Hofstra 89, Drexel 75

Holy Cross 78, Iona 71

LIU Brooklyn 60, Fordham 57

Rhode Island 72, Middle Tennessee 60

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 111, Piedmont International 65

Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67

Elon 68, James Madison 65

Georgia 91, UMass 72

N. Kentucky 73, Ill.-Chicago 58

NC Central 91, Wilberforce 44

Northwestern St. 86, Champion Christian 65

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

VCU 90, Rider 79

William & Mary 71, Towson 61

MIDWEST

Akron 82, Carnegie Mellon 55

Bowling Green 94, UT Martin 80

Cent. Michigan 123, Indiana South Bend 76

Detroit 73, Cleveland St. 61

E. Illinois 81, North Alabama 70

Oakland 76, Youngstown St. 74

Ohio 68, FIU 66

Oral Roberts 87, Neb.-Omaha 84

Purdue Fort Wayne 90, N. Dakota St. 87, OT

SIU-Edwardsville 79, Missouri S&T 66

St. Louis 83, Appalachian St. 55

W. Illinois 78, Denver 60

W. Michigan 73, UC Riverside 64

Wright St. 72, IUPUI 64

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 79, Stephen F. Austin 69

Cent. Arkansas 62, Lyon College 47

FAR WEST

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

New Mexico 103, University of the Southwest 47

New Mexico St. 88, Colorado St. 68

Southern Cal 73, UC Davis 55

Standings

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;5;1;9;3

St. Cloud St.;4;2;9;3

MSU-Moorhead;3;3;9;5

Minn.-Duluth;3;3;6;4

U-Mary;3;3;6;6

Minn.-Crookston;2;4;8;6

Minot St.;1;5;6;9

Bemidji St.;1;5;4;6

South Division

Wayne St.;5;1;10;2

Augustana;5;1;9;3

MSU-Mankato;5;1;9;3

Sioux Falls;3;3;8;4

SW Minn. St.;3;3;8;4

Upper Iowa;3;3;6;6

Winona St.;2;4;5;7

Concordia-SP;0;6;5;7

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 77, Vermont 36

Oklahoma St. 86, Grambling 40

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 84, Iowa 70

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 62, UMKC 55

Indiana St. 79, Davenport 43

Missouri St. 48, Little Rock 44

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 88, Wayne St. 74

Concordia-St. Paul 65, Minn. St.-Mankato 54

Minn.-Crookston 73, Bemidji St. 63

Minn.-Duluth 59, St. Cloud St. 54

Northern 52, Metro St. 41

SW Minnesota St. 77, Sioux Falls 61

U-Mary 67, Minot St. 58

Winona St. 73, Upper Iowa 45

AMERICAN RIVERS

Midland 91, Neb. Wesleyan 61

Wartburg 60, St. Thomas 40

IOWA COLLEGE

Haskell Indian Nations 69, Briar Cliff 64

Morningside 74, Grand View 62

St. Ambrose 80, Viterbo 60

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Illinois Central 71, Kirkwood 59

NIACC 88, Parkland 76

EAST

Army 74, Connecticut College 48

Chattanooga 66, Maine 61

Fordham 61, Middle Tennessee 49

Hartford 84, NJIT 53

Holy Cross 81, Bryant 62

James Madison 57, Robert Morris 36

Seton Hall 77, St. John's 67

Stony Brook 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

Temple 75, La Salle 47

UCF 47, Quinnipiac 45

SOUTH

Campbell 93, Columbia (SC) 46

Cent. Michigan 90, Miami 80

Duke 57, Florida Gulf Coast 41

Florida 70, Charleston Southern 60

Georgia Tech 81, Wofford 40

Houston 61, Southern Miss. 44

Jacksonville 73, FIU 62

LSU 78, South Florida 49

La.-Monroe 70, Ark.-Monticello 39

Mercer 61, UNC-Asheville 47

Mississippi St. 104, La.-Lafayette 36

NC State 75, Davidson 45

South Carolina 66, Furman 53

Tennessee 84, Belmont 76

Tulane 78, Florida A&M 34

UAB 83, Alabama Huntsville 58

UNC-Wilmington 71, East Carolina 68

Virginia 65, Charlotte 61

Wake Forest 63, Norfolk St. 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 99, Urbana 62

Bowling Green 63, Davis & Elkins 28

Brown 90, Chicago St. 65

Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 49

E. Illinois 104, Eureka 48

E. Michigan 53, Northwood (MI) 39

IUPUI 70, N. Kentucky 48

Missouri 70, Arkansas St. 50

North Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 60

Notre Dame 95, Lehigh 68

Oral Roberts 71, Neb.-Omaha 56

SIU-Edwardsville 64, McKendree 63

South Dakota 67, N. Dakota St. 41

W. Illinois 87, Denver 78

Wichita St. 66, Savannah St. 50

Wright St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 46

Youngstown St. 69, Oakland 55

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 76, Jackson St. 57

UTSA 86, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55

FAR WEST

Arizona 51, Arizona St. 39

Harvard 85, California 79

New Mexico St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 73

UCLA 72, Southern Cal 65

Utah 76, Colorado 61

Washington St. 79, Washington 76

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;1;0;12;0

Minnesota;1;0;12;0

Indiana;1;0;12;1

Michigan St.;1;0;11;1

Rutgers;1;0;8;3

Purdue;1;0;10;4

Nebraska;1;0;6;6

Iowa;0;1;9;3

Michigan;0;1;9;4

Wisconsin;0;1;9;4

Illinois;0;1;8;4

Northwestern;0;1;7;5

Penn St.;0;1;7;5

Ohio St.;0;1;4;6

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;6;0;10;2

U-Mary;5;1;7;2

Minn.-Duluth;5;1;6;3

Minn.-Crookston;3;3;8;4

St. Cloud St.;3;3;6;4

Northern St.;2;4;5;7

Minot St.;0;6;5;7

Bemidji St.;0;6;2;8

South Division

Augustana;6;0;14;1

Concordia-SP;4;2;8;3

Winona St.;4;2;6;4

Sioux Falls;3;3;8;4

Wayne St.;3;3;7;4

MSU-Mankato;2;4;5;5

SW Minn. St.;2;4;5;6

Upper Iowa;0;6;3;11

