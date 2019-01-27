NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;37;15;.712;—
Philadelphia;32;18;.640;4
Boston;30;19;.612;5½
Brooklyn;27;23;.540;9
New York;10;38;.208;25
Southeast Division
Miami;24;24;.500;—
Charlotte;23;25;.479;1
Washington;21;28;.429;3½
Orlando;20;30;.400;5
Atlanta;15;33;.313;9
Central Division
Milwaukee;35;13;.729;—
Indiana;32;16;.667;3
Detroit;21;27;.438;14
Chicago;11;39;.220;25
Cleveland;10;41;.196;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;29;20;.592;—
San Antonio;29;22;.569;1
Dallas;22;27;.449;7
New Orleans;22;28;.440;7½
Memphis;20;30;.400;9½
Northwest Division
Denver;33;15;.688;—
Okla. City;31;18;.633;2½
Portland;31;20;.608;3½
Utah;29;22;.569;5½
Minnesota;24;26;.480;10
Pacific Division
Golden State;35;14;.714;—
L.A. Clippers;28;22;.560;7½
L.A. Lakers;26;24;.520;9½
Sacramento;25;25;.500;10½
Phoenix;11;41;.212;25½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Golden State 115, Boston 111
Denver 126, Philadelphia 110
Portland 120, Atlanta 111
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 104, Chicago 101
L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 108
Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112
Houston 103, Orlando 98
San Antonio 132, Washington 119
Toronto 123, Dallas 120
Utah 125, Minnesota 111
Miami 106, New York 97
L.A. Lakers 116, Phoenix 102
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Minnesota 92, Iowa 87
Purdue 73, Michigan St. 63
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 76, Indiana St. 62
Loyola 75, Southern Illinois 50
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 79, Augustana 73
Wayne St. 77, Concordia-St. Paul 68
EAST
Cincinnati 72, Temple 68
Fairfield 80, Iona 68
Georgetown 89, St. John's 78
NJIT 76, North Alabama 70, OT
Princeton 91, Wesley (DE) 62
Providence 70, DePaul 67
Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 58
Rider 86, Marist 85
UMass 77, Rhode Island 70
Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 88, North Florida 80
Florida St. 78, Miami 66
Liberty 69, Jacksonville 59
Lipscomb 88, Stetson 65
Memphis 77, UCF 57
SOUTHWEST
Houston 77, Tulsa 65
FAR WEST
Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60
Oregon 78, Washington St. 58
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Kansas;5;2;16;4
Kansas St.;5;2;15;5
Baylor;4;2;13;6
Texas Tech;4;3;16;4
Iowa St.;4;3;15;5
TCU;3;3;15;4
Oklahoma;3;4;15;5
Texas;3;4;11;9
Oklahoma St.;2;5;9;11
W. Virginia;1;6;9;11
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loyola;6;2;13;8
Drake;5;3;16;5
Illinois St.;5;3;12;9
Valparaiso;5;3;12;9
Missouri St.;4;4;10;11
N. Iowa;4;4;9;12
Indiana St.;3;5;11;9
Southern Ill.;3;5;10;11
Evansville;3;5;9;12
Bradley;2;6;10;11
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;11;3;15;5
MSU-Moorhead;9;5;15;7
St. Cloud St.;9;5;14;6
Minn.-Duluth;8;6;11;7
Minn.-Crookston;6;8;13;10
U-Mary;6;8;9;11
Minot St.;4;10;9;14
Bemidji St.;3;11;6;12
South Division
Wayne St.;10;4;15;5
MSU-Mankato;10;4;14;6
Sioux Falls;9;5;14;6
Augustana;9;5;13;7
SW Minn. St.;6;8;11;9
Winona St.;6;8;9;11
Concordia-S.P.;3;11;8;12
Upper Iowa;3;11;6;14
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;9;1;18;1
Loras;8;3;16;4
Wartburg;8;3;14;6
Simpson;5;5;11;7
Coe;5;5;11;8
Central;4;6;7;12
Dubuque;4;7;11;9
Buena Vista;3;8;9;11
Luther;1;9;7;11
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 74, Oklahoma 53
TCU 58, Kansas 53
BIG TEN
Iowa 72, Purdue 58
Maryland 76, Indiana 56
Michigan St. 77, Michigan 73
Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69
Northwestern 64, Illinois 56
Rutgers 69, Penn St. 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 71, Indiana St. 51
Drake 78, Evansville 47
Missouri St. 108, Valparaiso 63
Southern Illinois 74, Loyola 63
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 68, Minn. St.-Mankato 65
Wayne St. 71, Concordia-St. Paul 49
EAST
Davidson 60, Fordham 56
Delaware 74, Coll. of Charleston 50
Drexel 67, UNC-Wilmington 55
George Washington 55, Duquesne 54
Hofstra 78, Northeastern 61
Maine 95, Binghamton 66
Manhattan 69, Marist 51
North Alabama 77, NJIT 54
Penn 81, Haverford 46
Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39
Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63
Siena 50, St. Peter's 46
UConn 93, UCF 57
Villanova 73, St. John's 57
William & Mary 80, Towson 69
SOUTH
Alabama 58, Georgia 53
Arkansas 83, Florida 73
Florida Gulf Coast 80, North Florida 48
Florida St. 56, Virginia Tech 54
George Mason 75, Rhode Island 69
James Madison 82, Elon 30
Louisville 70, Pittsburgh 42
Miami 76, Boston College 73
Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 49
N. Kentucky 72, Oakland 50
NC State 68, Georgia Tech 60
North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73
Syracuse 64, Duke 55
Tennessee 74, LSU 65
VCU 57, Saint Louis 47
Wake Forest 52, Virginia 42
MIDWEST
Dayton 72, Saint Joseph's 65
DePaul 73, Xavier 71
Marquette 87, Butler 58
Missouri 74, Auburn 65
Wright St. 78, Detroit 59
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 73, Kentucky 71
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 68, Southern Cal 59
California 80, Colorado 60
Oregon 76, Washington 57
Oregon St. 52, Washington St. 35
UCLA 98, Arizona 93
Utah 75, Stanford 68
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;7;0;17;1
Texas;7;1;17;3
Iowa St.;5;3;15;5
W. Virginia;5;3;14;5
TCU;4;4;14;5
Kansas St.;4;4;13;7
Oklahoma St.;3;4;12;6
Kansas;1;6;11;7
Oklahoma;1;6;5;13
Texas Tech;1;7;10;9
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;13;1;17;3
Minn.-Duluth;11;3;12;5
U-Mary;9;5;11;6
St. Cloud St.;8;6;11;7
Minn.-Crookston;5;9;10;10
Northern St.;5;9;8;12
Minot St.;4;10;9;11
Bemidji St.;3;11;5;13
South Division
Augustana;10;4;18;5
Concordia-S.P.;10;4;14;5
Sioux Falls;8;6;13;7
Wayne St.;8;6;13;7
Winona St.;8;6;10;8
SW Minn. St.;6;8;9;10
MSU-Mankato;4;10;7;11
Upper Iowa;0;14;3;19
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;10;1;17;3
Loras;9;2;16;4
Simpson;8;2;16;3
Luther;8;2;9;8
Coe;5;5;11;8
Neb. Wesleyan;4;6;9;10
Central;2;8;6;13
Dubuque;1;10;3;17
Buena Vista;0;11;5;15
