NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;37;15;.712;—

Philadelphia;32;18;.640;4

Boston;30;19;.612;5½

Brooklyn;27;23;.540;9

New York;10;38;.208;25

Southeast Division

Miami;24;24;.500;—

Charlotte;23;25;.479;1

Washington;21;28;.429;3½

Orlando;20;30;.400;5

Atlanta;15;33;.313;9

Central Division

Milwaukee;35;13;.729;—

Indiana;32;16;.667;3

Detroit;21;27;.438;14

Chicago;11;39;.220;25

Cleveland;10;41;.196;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;29;20;.592;—

San Antonio;29;22;.569;1

Dallas;22;27;.449;7

New Orleans;22;28;.440;7½

Memphis;20;30;.400;9½

Northwest Division

Denver;33;15;.688;—

Okla. City;31;18;.633;2½

Portland;31;20;.608;3½

Utah;29;22;.569;5½

Minnesota;24;26;.480;10

Pacific Division

Golden State;35;14;.714;—

L.A. Clippers;28;22;.560;7½

L.A. Lakers;26;24;.520;9½

Sacramento;25;25;.500;10½

Phoenix;11;41;.212;25½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State 115, Boston 111

Denver 126, Philadelphia 110

Portland 120, Atlanta 111

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 104, Chicago 101

L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 108

Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112

Houston 103, Orlando 98

San Antonio 132, Washington 119

Toronto 123, Dallas 120

Utah 125, Minnesota 111

Miami 106, New York 97

L.A. Lakers 116, Phoenix 102

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Minnesota 92, Iowa 87

Purdue 73, Michigan St. 63

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 76, Indiana St. 62

Loyola 75, Southern Illinois 50

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 79, Augustana 73

Wayne St. 77, Concordia-St. Paul 68

EAST

Cincinnati 72, Temple 68

Fairfield 80, Iona 68

Georgetown 89, St. John's 78

NJIT 76, North Alabama 70, OT

Princeton 91, Wesley (DE) 62

Providence 70, DePaul 67

Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 58

Rider 86, Marist 85

UMass 77, Rhode Island 70

Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 88, North Florida 80

Florida St. 78, Miami 66

Liberty 69, Jacksonville 59

Lipscomb 88, Stetson 65

Memphis 77, UCF 57

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, Tulsa 65

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60

Oregon 78, Washington St. 58

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Kansas;5;2;16;4

Kansas St.;5;2;15;5

Baylor;4;2;13;6

Texas Tech;4;3;16;4

Iowa St.;4;3;15;5

TCU;3;3;15;4

Oklahoma;3;4;15;5

Texas;3;4;11;9

Oklahoma St.;2;5;9;11

W. Virginia;1;6;9;11

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loyola;6;2;13;8

Drake;5;3;16;5

Illinois St.;5;3;12;9

Valparaiso;5;3;12;9

Missouri St.;4;4;10;11

N. Iowa;4;4;9;12

Indiana St.;3;5;11;9

Southern Ill.;3;5;10;11

Evansville;3;5;9;12

Bradley;2;6;10;11

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;11;3;15;5

MSU-Moorhead;9;5;15;7

St. Cloud St.;9;5;14;6

Minn.-Duluth;8;6;11;7

Minn.-Crookston;6;8;13;10

U-Mary;6;8;9;11

Minot St.;4;10;9;14

Bemidji St.;3;11;6;12

South Division

Wayne St.;10;4;15;5

MSU-Mankato;10;4;14;6

Sioux Falls;9;5;14;6

Augustana;9;5;13;7

SW Minn. St.;6;8;11;9

Winona St.;6;8;9;11

Concordia-S.P.;3;11;8;12

Upper Iowa;3;11;6;14

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;9;1;18;1

Loras;8;3;16;4

Wartburg;8;3;14;6

Simpson;5;5;11;7

Coe;5;5;11;8

Central;4;6;7;12

Dubuque;4;7;11;9

Buena Vista;3;8;9;11

Luther;1;9;7;11

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 74, Oklahoma 53

TCU 58, Kansas 53

BIG TEN

Iowa 72, Purdue 58

Maryland 76, Indiana 56

Michigan St. 77, Michigan 73

Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69

Northwestern 64, Illinois 56

Rutgers 69, Penn St. 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 71, Indiana St. 51

Drake 78, Evansville 47

Missouri St. 108, Valparaiso 63

Southern Illinois 74, Loyola 63

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 68, Minn. St.-Mankato 65

Wayne St. 71, Concordia-St. Paul 49

EAST

Davidson 60, Fordham 56

Delaware 74, Coll. of Charleston 50

Drexel 67, UNC-Wilmington 55

George Washington 55, Duquesne 54

Hofstra 78, Northeastern 61

Maine 95, Binghamton 66

Manhattan 69, Marist 51

North Alabama 77, NJIT 54

Penn 81, Haverford 46

Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63

Siena 50, St. Peter's 46

UConn 93, UCF 57

Villanova 73, St. John's 57

William & Mary 80, Towson 69

SOUTH

Alabama 58, Georgia 53

Arkansas 83, Florida 73

Florida Gulf Coast 80, North Florida 48

Florida St. 56, Virginia Tech 54

George Mason 75, Rhode Island 69

James Madison 82, Elon 30

Louisville 70, Pittsburgh 42

Miami 76, Boston College 73

Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 49

N. Kentucky 72, Oakland 50

NC State 68, Georgia Tech 60

North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73

Syracuse 64, Duke 55

Tennessee 74, LSU 65

VCU 57, Saint Louis 47

Wake Forest 52, Virginia 42

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, Saint Joseph's 65

DePaul 73, Xavier 71

Marquette 87, Butler 58

Missouri 74, Auburn 65

Wright St. 78, Detroit 59

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 73, Kentucky 71

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 68, Southern Cal 59

California 80, Colorado 60

Oregon 76, Washington 57

Oregon St. 52, Washington St. 35

UCLA 98, Arizona 93

Utah 75, Stanford 68

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;7;0;17;1

Texas;7;1;17;3

Iowa St.;5;3;15;5

W. Virginia;5;3;14;5

TCU;4;4;14;5

Kansas St.;4;4;13;7

Oklahoma St.;3;4;12;6

Kansas;1;6;11;7

Oklahoma;1;6;5;13

Texas Tech;1;7;10;9

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;13;1;17;3

Minn.-Duluth;11;3;12;5

U-Mary;9;5;11;6

St. Cloud St.;8;6;11;7

Minn.-Crookston;5;9;10;10

Northern St.;5;9;8;12

Minot St.;4;10;9;11

Bemidji St.;3;11;5;13

South Division

Augustana;10;4;18;5

Concordia-S.P.;10;4;14;5

Sioux Falls;8;6;13;7

Wayne St.;8;6;13;7

Winona St.;8;6;10;8

SW Minn. St.;6;8;9;10

MSU-Mankato;4;10;7;11

Upper Iowa;0;14;3;19

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;10;1;17;3

Loras;9;2;16;4

Simpson;8;2;16;3

Luther;8;2;9;8

Coe;5;5;11;8

Neb. Wesleyan;4;6;9;10

Central;2;8;6;13

Dubuque;1;10;3;17

Buena Vista;0;11;5;15

