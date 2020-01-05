Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;25;8;.758;—

Toronto;24;12;.667;2½

Philadelphia;23;14;.622;4

Brooklyn;16;18;.471;9½

New York;10;26;.278;16½

Southeast Division

Miami;26;10;.722;—

Orlando;16;20;.444;10

Charlotte;15;23;.395;12

Washington;11;24;.314;14½

Atlanta;8;28;.222;18

Central Division

Milwaukee;32;5;.865;—

Indiana;22;14;.611;9½

Chicago;13;23;.361;18½

Detroit;13;24;.351;19

Cleveland;10;26;.278;21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;24;11;.686;—

Dallas;22;13;.629;2

San Antonio;14;20;.412;9½

Memphis;15;22;.405;10

New Orleans;12;24;.333;12½

Northwest Division

Denver;24;11;.686;—

Utah;23;12;.657;1

Oklahoma City;20;15;.571;4

Portland;15;22;.405;10

Minnesota;14;21;.400;10

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;29;7;.806;—

L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4

Phoenix;14;22;.389;15

Sacramento;13;23;.361;16

Golden State;9;28;.243;20½

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

New Orleans 117 Sacramento 115

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132

Miami 122, Portland 111

Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Phoenix 114

L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 63

BIG TEN

Iowa 77, Northwestern 51

Michigan 89, Michigan St. 69

Rutgers 59, Purdue 53

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 91, Indiana St. 75

Illinois St. 81, Evansville 58

Loyola 51, Southern Illinois 49

Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68

EAST

Albany (NY) 56, Binghamton 53

Boston College 79, Pittsburgh 70

Boston U. 59, American U. 44

Bucknell 50, Lafayette 36

Colgate 100, Army 93

Lehigh 55, Loyola (Md.) 53

Marquette 60, Providence 50

Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 64

NYU 77, RPI 56

New Hampshire 72, Hartford 71

Northeastern 74, Hofstra 51

Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 60

Stony Brook 73, Maine 69

Syracuse 74, Notre Dame 63

Villanova 67, St. John's 62

William & Mary 83, Towson 75

SOUTH

Arkansas 86, Auburn 70

Coll. of Charleston 84, Delaware 73

Florida 68, Vanderbilt 60

Florida St. 73, Miami 62

James Madison 61, Elon 48

Kentucky 80, Tennessee 76

Louisville 60, Duke 55

Mississippi St. 73, Georgia 66

NC State 80, Virginia 60

Northwestern St. 69, Houston Baptist 60

South Carolina 93, Alabama 78

South Florida 76, Cincinnati 68

UCF 91, East Carolina 55

Virginia Tech 76, North Carolina 70

Wake Forest 65, Georgia Tech 60

MIDWEST

DePaul 74, Creighton 71

Missouri 69, LSU 65

North Dakota 91, Purdue Fort Wayne 85

South Dakota 104, Denver 61

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Memphis 65

UConn 80, SMU 42

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 63, Southern Cal 54

Oregon 88, Utah 51

Oregon St. 72, Colorado 60

Stanford 77, Washington 56

UCLA 70, Arizona 58

Washington St. 96, California 75

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;1;0;11;1

W. Virginia;1;0;11;1

TCU;1;0;10;2

Oklahoma St.;1;0;10;3

Iowa St.;1;0;9;3

Kansas;0;1;11;1

Texas Tech;0;1;11;1

Texas;0;1;8;5

Oklahoma;0;1;7;6

Kansas St.;0;1;6;6

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Indiana;2;0;12;2

Nebraska;2;1;12;2

Northwestern;2;1;12;2

Rutgers;2;1;12;2

Iowa;2;1;11;3

Michigan;2;1;11;3

Purdue;2;1;11;4

Maryland;1;1;10;3

Ohio St.;1;1;8;5

Minnesota;1;2;11;3

Wisconsin;1;2;9;5

Michigan St.;1;2;8;6

Illinois;0;2;9;4

Penn St.;0;3;6;8

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Missouri St.;2;0;12;2

Bradley;2;0;11;2

Illinois St.;2;0;10;3

Drake;1;0;9;4

Loyola;1;1;10;3

Southern Ill.;1;1;9;4

North. Iowa;0;1;8;4

Valparaiso;0;2;8;5

Evansville;0;2;3;10

Indiana St.;0;2;2;12

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Minn.-Duluth;8;0;11;3

MSU-Moorhead;6;2;11;4

St. Cloud St.;5;3;8;4

U-Mary;5;3;11;6

Northern St.;5;3;9;5

Bemidji St.;3;5;6;6

Minn.-Crookston;1;7;2;10

Minot St.;0;8;3;9

South Division

Sioux Falls;6;2;13;2

MSU-Mankato;6;2;9;3

Winona St.;5;3;9;3

Wayne St.;5;3;10;4

Concordia-SP;5;3;8;6

Augustana;2;6;6;6

SW Minn. St.;1;7;6;7

Upper Iowa;1;7;2;12

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;4;0;12;1

Luther;3;0;5;5

Loras;3;1;12;1

Coe;3;1;8;5

Neb. Wesleyan;2;2;5;6

Simpson;1;2;9;3

Central;0;3;8;4

Dubuque;0;3;4;8

Buena Vista;0;4;1;12

College men

BIG TEN

Illinois 63, Purdue 37

Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69

Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68

EAST

American U. 67, Boston U. 63

Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66

Dayton 80, Saint Joseph's 67

DePauw 63, Allegheny 58

Duquesne 71, Davidson 64

Fairfield 46, Canisius 42

Holy Cross 63, Navy 61

La Salle 66, Fordham 60

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 71

Manhattan 67, Niagara 62

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Iona 61

Richmond 69, Rhode Island 61

Rider 85, Siena 77

St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66

St. Peter's 66, Marist 40

Stony Brook 73, Maine 52

SOUTH

Sewanee 88, Birmingham-Southern 85

VCU 72, George Mason 59

MIDWEST

IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78

Milwaukee 64, UIC 62

N. Dakota St. 97, Northland 43

N. Kentucky 75, Oakland 64

North Dakota 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 69

Notre Dame (Ohio) 80, Salem (WV) 67

Saint Louis 83, UMass 80

Wright St. 70, Detroit 69

Xavier 75, St. John's 67

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;1;0;11;1

Kansas;1;0;11;2

Oklahoma;1;0;10;3

TCU;1;0;10;3

Texas Tech;1;0;10;3

W. Virginia;0;1;11;2

Oklahoma St.;0;1;10;3

Texas;0;1;10;3

Iowa St.;0;1;7;6

Kansas St.;0;1;7;6

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan St.;4;0;12;3

Maryland;2;1;12;2

Penn St.;2;1;12;2

Rutgers;2;1;11;3

Wisconsin;2;1;9;5

Illinois;2;2;10;5

Purdue;2;2;9;6

Minnesota;2;2;8;6

Indiana;1;2;11;3

Ohio St.;1;2;11;3

Iowa;1;2;10;4

Michigan;1;2;10;4

Nebraska;1;2;6;8

Northwestern;0;3;5;8

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loyola;2;0;10;5

North. Iowa;1;1;12;2

Drake;1;1;11;4

Bradley;1;1;10;5

Indiana St.;1;1;8;5

Valparaiso;1;1;8;7

Missouri St.;1;1;7;8

Southern Ill.;1;1;7;8

Illinois St.;1;1;6;8

Evansville;0;2;9;6

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Minn.-Duluth;6;2;11;3

Northern St.;6;2;10;4

Bemidji St.;5;3;8;4

St. Cloud St.;5;3;8;6

MSU-Moorhead;4;4;8;6

Minn.-Crookston;3;5;7;7

U-Mary;2;6;7;7

Minot St.;0;8;6;8

South Division

Sioux Falls;7;1;11;3

Augustana;6;2;11;3

MSU-Mankato;5;3;7;7

Winona St.;4;4;7;7

Upper Iowa;4;4;7;7

Concordia-SP;3;5;5;7

SW Minn. St.;2;6;5;9

Wayne St.;2;6;5;12

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;4;0;11;2

Loras;3;1;10;3

Coe;3;1;8;5

Buena Vista;2;2;11;2

Dubuque;1;2;8;4

Simpson;1;2;7;5

Central;1;2;4;8

Wartburg;1;3;5;8

Luther;0;3;4;8

