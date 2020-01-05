NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;25;8;.758;—
Toronto;24;12;.667;2½
Philadelphia;23;14;.622;4
Brooklyn;16;18;.471;9½
New York;10;26;.278;16½
Southeast Division
Miami;26;10;.722;—
Orlando;16;20;.444;10
Charlotte;15;23;.395;12
Washington;11;24;.314;14½
Atlanta;8;28;.222;18
Central Division
Milwaukee;32;5;.865;—
Indiana;22;14;.611;9½
Chicago;13;23;.361;18½
Detroit;13;24;.351;19
Cleveland;10;26;.278;21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;24;11;.686;—
Dallas;22;13;.629;2
San Antonio;14;20;.412;9½
Memphis;15;22;.405;10
New Orleans;12;24;.333;12½
Northwest Division
Denver;24;11;.686;—
Utah;23;12;.657;1
Oklahoma City;20;15;.571;4
Portland;15;22;.405;10
Minnesota;14;21;.400;10
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;29;7;.806;—
L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4
Phoenix;14;22;.389;15
Sacramento;13;23;.361;16
Golden State;9;28;.243;20½
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
New Orleans 117 Sacramento 115
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132
Miami 122, Portland 111
Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Phoenix 114
L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 63
BIG TEN
Iowa 77, Northwestern 51
Michigan 89, Michigan St. 69
Rutgers 59, Purdue 53
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 91, Indiana St. 75
Illinois St. 81, Evansville 58
Loyola 51, Southern Illinois 49
Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68
EAST
Albany (NY) 56, Binghamton 53
Boston College 79, Pittsburgh 70
Boston U. 59, American U. 44
Bucknell 50, Lafayette 36
Colgate 100, Army 93
Lehigh 55, Loyola (Md.) 53
Marquette 60, Providence 50
Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 64
NYU 77, RPI 56
New Hampshire 72, Hartford 71
Northeastern 74, Hofstra 51
Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 60
Stony Brook 73, Maine 69
Syracuse 74, Notre Dame 63
Villanova 67, St. John's 62
William & Mary 83, Towson 75
SOUTH
Arkansas 86, Auburn 70
Coll. of Charleston 84, Delaware 73
Florida 68, Vanderbilt 60
Florida St. 73, Miami 62
James Madison 61, Elon 48
Kentucky 80, Tennessee 76
Louisville 60, Duke 55
Mississippi St. 73, Georgia 66
NC State 80, Virginia 60
Northwestern St. 69, Houston Baptist 60
South Carolina 93, Alabama 78
South Florida 76, Cincinnati 68
UCF 91, East Carolina 55
Virginia Tech 76, North Carolina 70
Wake Forest 65, Georgia Tech 60
MIDWEST
DePaul 74, Creighton 71
Missouri 69, LSU 65
North Dakota 91, Purdue Fort Wayne 85
South Dakota 104, Denver 61
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Memphis 65
UConn 80, SMU 42
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 63, Southern Cal 54
Oregon 88, Utah 51
Oregon St. 72, Colorado 60
Stanford 77, Washington 56
UCLA 70, Arizona 58
Washington St. 96, California 75
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;1;0;11;1
W. Virginia;1;0;11;1
TCU;1;0;10;2
Oklahoma St.;1;0;10;3
Iowa St.;1;0;9;3
Kansas;0;1;11;1
Texas Tech;0;1;11;1
Texas;0;1;8;5
Oklahoma;0;1;7;6
Kansas St.;0;1;6;6
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Indiana;2;0;12;2
Nebraska;2;1;12;2
Northwestern;2;1;12;2
Rutgers;2;1;12;2
Iowa;2;1;11;3
Michigan;2;1;11;3
Purdue;2;1;11;4
Maryland;1;1;10;3
Ohio St.;1;1;8;5
Minnesota;1;2;11;3
Wisconsin;1;2;9;5
Michigan St.;1;2;8;6
Illinois;0;2;9;4
Penn St.;0;3;6;8
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Missouri St.;2;0;12;2
Bradley;2;0;11;2
Illinois St.;2;0;10;3
Drake;1;0;9;4
Loyola;1;1;10;3
Southern Ill.;1;1;9;4
North. Iowa;0;1;8;4
Valparaiso;0;2;8;5
Evansville;0;2;3;10
Indiana St.;0;2;2;12
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Minn.-Duluth;8;0;11;3
MSU-Moorhead;6;2;11;4
St. Cloud St.;5;3;8;4
U-Mary;5;3;11;6
Northern St.;5;3;9;5
Bemidji St.;3;5;6;6
Minn.-Crookston;1;7;2;10
Minot St.;0;8;3;9
South Division
Sioux Falls;6;2;13;2
MSU-Mankato;6;2;9;3
Winona St.;5;3;9;3
Wayne St.;5;3;10;4
Concordia-SP;5;3;8;6
Augustana;2;6;6;6
SW Minn. St.;1;7;6;7
Upper Iowa;1;7;2;12
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;4;0;12;1
Luther;3;0;5;5
Loras;3;1;12;1
Coe;3;1;8;5
Neb. Wesleyan;2;2;5;6
Simpson;1;2;9;3
Central;0;3;8;4
Dubuque;0;3;4;8
Buena Vista;0;4;1;12
College men
BIG TEN
Illinois 63, Purdue 37
Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69
Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68
EAST
American U. 67, Boston U. 63
Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66
Dayton 80, Saint Joseph's 67
DePauw 63, Allegheny 58
Duquesne 71, Davidson 64
Fairfield 46, Canisius 42
Holy Cross 63, Navy 61
La Salle 66, Fordham 60
Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 71
Manhattan 67, Niagara 62
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Iona 61
Richmond 69, Rhode Island 61
Rider 85, Siena 77
St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66
St. Peter's 66, Marist 40
Stony Brook 73, Maine 52
SOUTH
Sewanee 88, Birmingham-Southern 85
VCU 72, George Mason 59
MIDWEST
IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78
Milwaukee 64, UIC 62
N. Dakota St. 97, Northland 43
N. Kentucky 75, Oakland 64
North Dakota 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 69
Notre Dame (Ohio) 80, Salem (WV) 67
Saint Louis 83, UMass 80
Wright St. 70, Detroit 69
Xavier 75, St. John's 67
FAR WEST
Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;1;0;11;1
Kansas;1;0;11;2
Oklahoma;1;0;10;3
TCU;1;0;10;3
Texas Tech;1;0;10;3
W. Virginia;0;1;11;2
Oklahoma St.;0;1;10;3
Texas;0;1;10;3
Iowa St.;0;1;7;6
Kansas St.;0;1;7;6
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan St.;4;0;12;3
Maryland;2;1;12;2
Penn St.;2;1;12;2
Rutgers;2;1;11;3
Wisconsin;2;1;9;5
Illinois;2;2;10;5
Purdue;2;2;9;6
Minnesota;2;2;8;6
Indiana;1;2;11;3
Ohio St.;1;2;11;3
Iowa;1;2;10;4
Michigan;1;2;10;4
Nebraska;1;2;6;8
Northwestern;0;3;5;8
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loyola;2;0;10;5
North. Iowa;1;1;12;2
Drake;1;1;11;4
Bradley;1;1;10;5
Indiana St.;1;1;8;5
Valparaiso;1;1;8;7
Missouri St.;1;1;7;8
Southern Ill.;1;1;7;8
Illinois St.;1;1;6;8
Evansville;0;2;9;6
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Minn.-Duluth;6;2;11;3
Northern St.;6;2;10;4
Bemidji St.;5;3;8;4
St. Cloud St.;5;3;8;6
MSU-Moorhead;4;4;8;6
Minn.-Crookston;3;5;7;7
U-Mary;2;6;7;7
Minot St.;0;8;6;8
South Division
Sioux Falls;7;1;11;3
Augustana;6;2;11;3
MSU-Mankato;5;3;7;7
Winona St.;4;4;7;7
Upper Iowa;4;4;7;7
Concordia-SP;3;5;5;7
SW Minn. St.;2;6;5;9
Wayne St.;2;6;5;12
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;4;0;11;2
Loras;3;1;10;3
Coe;3;1;8;5
Buena Vista;2;2;11;2
Dubuque;1;2;8;4
Simpson;1;2;7;5
Central;1;2;4;8
Wartburg;1;3;5;8
Luther;0;3;4;8
