NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;41;16;.719;—
Philadelphia;36;20;.643;4½
Boston;35;21;.625;5½
Brooklyn;29;28;.509;12
New York;10;45;.182;30
Southeast Division
Charlotte;27;28;.491;—
Miami;25;29;.463;1½
Orlando;25;32;.439;3
Washington;24;32;.429;3½
Atlanta;18;38;.321;9½
Central Division
Milwaukee;41;14;.745;—
Indiana;37;19;.661;4½
Detroit;25;29;.463;15½
Chicago;13;43;.232;28½
Cleveland;11;45;.196;30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;32;23;.582;—
San Antonio;32;26;.552;1½
Dallas;26;29;.473;6
New Orleans;25;32;.439;8
Memphis;23;34;.404;10
Northwest Division
Denver;37;18;.673;—
Oklahoma City;36;19;.655;1
Portland;33;22;.600;4
Utah;32;24;.571;5½
Minnesota;25;30;.455;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;40;15;.727;—
L.A. Clippers;31;26;.544;10
Sacramento;30;26;.536;10½
L.A. Lakers;28;28;.500;12½
Phoenix;11;47;.190;30½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112
Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 102, Portland 101
Philadelphia 143, L.A. Lakers 120
Sacramento 117, Phoenix 104
Orlando 124, Atlanta 108
Golden State 120, Miami 118
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Iowa 80, Northwestern 79
Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 66, Illinois St. 65
Loyola 56, Valparaiso 51
EAST
Canisius 64, St. Peter's 60
Iona 79, Niagara 76
Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 67
Siena 59, Rider 57
UMBC 67, Maine 66
SOUTH
George Mason 84, La Salle 76
Memphis 78, UConn 71
South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59
Oral Roberts 86, South Dakota 72
SOUTHWEST
Houston 65, Cincinnati 58
UCF 71, SMU 65
FAR WEST
Oregon 69, Stanford 46
UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Kansas St.;8;2;18;5
Texas Tech;7;4;19;5
Iowa St.;7;4;18;6
Kansas;7;4;18;6
Baylor;6;4;15;8
Texas;6;5;14;10
TCU;5;5;17;6
Oklahoma;3;8;15;9
Oklahoma St.;2;8;9;14
W. Virginia;2;9;10;14
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;11;2;22;2
Purdue;10;2;17;6
Michigan St.;10;3;19;5
Maryland;9;4;18;6
Wisconsin;9;4;17;7
Iowa;8;5;19;5
Ohio St.;6;6;16;7
Minnesota;6;7;16;8
Illinois;5;8;9;15
Indiana;4;9;13;11
Rutgers;4;9;11;12
Northwestern;3;9;12;11
Nebraska;3;10;13;11
Penn St.;1;11;8;15
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loyola;9;3;16;9
Drake;7;5;18;7
Illinois St.;7;5;14;11
Missouri St.;7;5;13;12
Valparaiso;6;6;13;12
Southern Ill.;6;6;13;12
Bradley;5;7;13;12
N. Iowa;5;7;10;15
Indiana St.;4;8;12;12
Evansville;4;8;10;15
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;15;3;19;5
MSU-Moorhead;12;6;18;8
St. Cloud St.;12;6;17;7
Minn.-Duluth;11;7;14;8
Minn.-Crookston;8;10;15;12
U-Mary;8;10;11;13
Minot St.;7;11;12;15
Bemidji St.;5;13;8;14
South Division
Wayne St.;12;6;17;7
MSU-Mankato;12;6;16;8
Sioux Falls;10;8;15;9
Augustana;10;8;14;10
SW Minn. St.;8;10;13;11
Winona St.;8;10;11;13
Concordia-S.P.;3;15;8;16
Upper Iowa;3;15;6;18
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
x-Neb. Wes.;13;1;22;1
Loras;10;4;18;5
Wartburg;9;5;15;8
Coe;8;6;14;9
Simpson;7;7;13;9
Dubuque;6;9;13;11
Central;5;9;8;15
Buena Vista;5;10;11;13
Luther;1;13;7;15
x-clinched conference championship
College women
BIG 12
Kansas St. 83, Oklahoma 75
BIG TEN
Iowa 78, Ohio St. 52
Illinois 78, Wisconsin 68
Maryland 62, Rutgers 48
Michigan 66, Penn St. 62
Minnesota 73, Northwestern 64
Nebraska 67, Purdue 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56
Bradley 81, Evansville 63
Drake 83, Loyola 55
Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 70
EAST
Drexel 58, Delaware 41
Duquesne 85, Dayton 57
Fordham 64, George Mason 53
James Madison 59, Hofstra 44
Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51
Northeastern 77, Towson 68
Saint Joseph's 41, George Washington 38
St. John's 60, Providence 57
Syracuse 96, Boston College 69
UMass 56, Rhode Island 34
SOUTH
Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52
Georgia 93, Florida 58
Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46
Houston 54, South Florida 52
Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63
Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63
North Carolina 70, Clemson 64
UNC-Wilmington 66, William & Mary 58
Virginia 53, Duke 47
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54
Creighton 80, Seton Hall 71
DePaul 76, Georgetown 71
IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36
Marquette 93, Villanova 55
Missouri 69, Vanderbilt 46
Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70
Saint Louis 69, La Salle 58
Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59
SOUTHWEST
Auburn 75, Arkansas 72
Tulsa 72, Tulane 67
FAR WEST
Colorado 81, Southern Cal 76
Oregon 88, Stanford 48
Oregon St. 82, California 74
UCLA 100, Utah 90
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;11;0;21;1
Texas;9;3;19;5
Iowa St.;8;3;18;5
W. Virginia;7;4;16;6
TCU;7;5;17;6
Kansas St.;6;6;15;9
Oklahoma St.;4;7;13;9
Kansas;2;9;12;10
Texas Tech;2;10;11;12
Oklahoma;1;10;5;17
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;11;2;22;2
Iowa;10;3;19;5
Rutgers;9;3;17;6
Michigan St.;6;5;16;6
Michigan;7;6;16;9
Purdue;7;6;16;10
Northwestern;7;6;14;10
Indiana;6;6;17;7
Minnesota;6;7;17;7
Nebraska;6;7;11;13
Ohio St.;6;7;10;12
Penn St.;3;9;10;13
Wisconsin;2;10;11;13
Illinois;2;11;10;14
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Missouri St.;10;0;14;7
Drake;10;1;18;5
N. Iowa;8;3;15;8
Bradley;7;4;17;5
Illinois St.;6;5;13;9
Indiana St.;4;7;10;12
Loyola;4;7;10;12
Southern Ill.;3;7;10;11
Valparaiso;2;9;6;17
Evansville;0;11;2;20
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;15;3;19;5
Minn.-Duluth;15;3;16;5
U-Mary;12;6;14;7
St. Cloud St.;11;7;14;8
Minot St.;6;12;11;13
Northern St.;6;12;9;15
Minn.-Crookston;5;13;10;14
Bemidji St.;3;15;5;17
South Division
Concordia-S.P.;13;5;17;6
Sioux Falls;12;6;17;7
Augustana;11;7;19;8
Winona St.;11;7;13;9
Wayne St.;8;10;13;11
MSU-Mankato;8;10;11;11
SW Minn. St.;8;10;11;12
Upper Iowa;0;18;3;23
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;13;1;20;3
Loras;12;2;19;4
Simpson;9;5;17;6
Luther;9;5;10;11
Coe;8;6;14;9
Neb. Wes.;7;7;12;11
Central;3;11;7;16
Buena Vista;2;13;7;17
Dubuque;1;14;3;21
