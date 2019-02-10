Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;41;16;.719;—

Philadelphia;36;20;.643;4½

Boston;35;21;.625;5½

Brooklyn;29;28;.509;12

New York;10;45;.182;30

Southeast Division

Charlotte;27;28;.491;—

Miami;25;29;.463;1½

Orlando;25;32;.439;3

Washington;24;32;.429;3½

Atlanta;18;38;.321;9½

Central Division

Milwaukee;41;14;.745;—

Indiana;37;19;.661;4½

Detroit;25;29;.463;15½

Chicago;13;43;.232;28½

Cleveland;11;45;.196;30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;32;23;.582;—

San Antonio;32;26;.552;1½

Dallas;26;29;.473;6

New Orleans;25;32;.439;8

Memphis;23;34;.404;10

Northwest Division

Denver;37;18;.673;—

Oklahoma City;36;19;.655;1

Portland;33;22;.600;4

Utah;32;24;.571;5½

Minnesota;25;30;.455;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;40;15;.727;—

L.A. Clippers;31;26;.544;10

Sacramento;30;26;.536;10½

L.A. Lakers;28;28;.500;12½

Phoenix;11;47;.190;30½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112

Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 102, Portland 101

Philadelphia 143, L.A. Lakers 120

Sacramento 117, Phoenix 104

Orlando 124, Atlanta 108

Golden State 120, Miami 118

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Iowa 80, Northwestern 79

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 66, Illinois St. 65

Loyola 56, Valparaiso 51

EAST

Canisius 64, St. Peter's 60

Iona 79, Niagara 76

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 67

Siena 59, Rider 57

UMBC 67, Maine 66

SOUTH

George Mason 84, La Salle 76

Memphis 78, UConn 71

South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59

Oral Roberts 86, South Dakota 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 65, Cincinnati 58

UCF 71, SMU 65

FAR WEST

Oregon 69, Stanford 46

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Kansas St.;8;2;18;5

Texas Tech;7;4;19;5

Iowa St.;7;4;18;6

Kansas;7;4;18;6

Baylor;6;4;15;8

Texas;6;5;14;10

TCU;5;5;17;6

Oklahoma;3;8;15;9

Oklahoma St.;2;8;9;14

W. Virginia;2;9;10;14

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;11;2;22;2

Purdue;10;2;17;6

Michigan St.;10;3;19;5

Maryland;9;4;18;6

Wisconsin;9;4;17;7

Iowa;8;5;19;5

Ohio St.;6;6;16;7

Minnesota;6;7;16;8

Illinois;5;8;9;15

Indiana;4;9;13;11

Rutgers;4;9;11;12

Northwestern;3;9;12;11

Nebraska;3;10;13;11

Penn St.;1;11;8;15

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loyola;9;3;16;9

Drake;7;5;18;7

Illinois St.;7;5;14;11

Missouri St.;7;5;13;12

Valparaiso;6;6;13;12

Southern Ill.;6;6;13;12

Bradley;5;7;13;12

N. Iowa;5;7;10;15

Indiana St.;4;8;12;12

Evansville;4;8;10;15

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;15;3;19;5

MSU-Moorhead;12;6;18;8

St. Cloud St.;12;6;17;7

Minn.-Duluth;11;7;14;8

Minn.-Crookston;8;10;15;12

U-Mary;8;10;11;13

Minot St.;7;11;12;15

Bemidji St.;5;13;8;14

South Division

Wayne St.;12;6;17;7

MSU-Mankato;12;6;16;8

Sioux Falls;10;8;15;9

Augustana;10;8;14;10

SW Minn. St.;8;10;13;11

Winona St.;8;10;11;13

Concordia-S.P.;3;15;8;16

Upper Iowa;3;15;6;18

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

x-Neb. Wes.;13;1;22;1

Loras;10;4;18;5

Wartburg;9;5;15;8

Coe;8;6;14;9

Simpson;7;7;13;9

Dubuque;6;9;13;11

Central;5;9;8;15

Buena Vista;5;10;11;13

Luther;1;13;7;15

x-clinched conference championship

College women

BIG 12

Kansas St. 83, Oklahoma 75

BIG TEN

Iowa 78, Ohio St. 52

Illinois 78, Wisconsin 68

Maryland 62, Rutgers 48

Michigan 66, Penn St. 62

Minnesota 73, Northwestern 64

Nebraska 67, Purdue 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56

Bradley 81, Evansville 63

Drake 83, Loyola 55

Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 70

EAST

Drexel 58, Delaware 41

Duquesne 85, Dayton 57

Fordham 64, George Mason 53

James Madison 59, Hofstra 44

Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51

Northeastern 77, Towson 68

Saint Joseph's 41, George Washington 38

St. John's 60, Providence 57

Syracuse 96, Boston College 69

UMass 56, Rhode Island 34

SOUTH

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52

Georgia 93, Florida 58

Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46

Houston 54, South Florida 52

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63

Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63

North Carolina 70, Clemson 64

UNC-Wilmington 66, William & Mary 58

Virginia 53, Duke 47

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54

Creighton 80, Seton Hall 71

DePaul 76, Georgetown 71

IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36

Marquette 93, Villanova 55

Missouri 69, Vanderbilt 46

Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70

Saint Louis 69, La Salle 58

Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 75, Arkansas 72

Tulsa 72, Tulane 67

FAR WEST

Colorado 81, Southern Cal 76

Oregon 88, Stanford 48

Oregon St. 82, California 74

UCLA 100, Utah 90

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;11;0;21;1

Texas;9;3;19;5

Iowa St.;8;3;18;5

W. Virginia;7;4;16;6

TCU;7;5;17;6

Kansas St.;6;6;15;9

Oklahoma St.;4;7;13;9

Kansas;2;9;12;10

Texas Tech;2;10;11;12

Oklahoma;1;10;5;17

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;11;2;22;2

Iowa;10;3;19;5

Rutgers;9;3;17;6

Michigan St.;6;5;16;6

Michigan;7;6;16;9

Purdue;7;6;16;10

Northwestern;7;6;14;10

Indiana;6;6;17;7

Minnesota;6;7;17;7

Nebraska;6;7;11;13

Ohio St.;6;7;10;12

Penn St.;3;9;10;13

Wisconsin;2;10;11;13

Illinois;2;11;10;14

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Missouri St.;10;0;14;7

Drake;10;1;18;5

N. Iowa;8;3;15;8

Bradley;7;4;17;5

Illinois St.;6;5;13;9

Indiana St.;4;7;10;12

Loyola;4;7;10;12

Southern Ill.;3;7;10;11

Valparaiso;2;9;6;17

Evansville;0;11;2;20

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;15;3;19;5

Minn.-Duluth;15;3;16;5

U-Mary;12;6;14;7

St. Cloud St.;11;7;14;8

Minot St.;6;12;11;13

Northern St.;6;12;9;15

Minn.-Crookston;5;13;10;14

Bemidji St.;3;15;5;17

South Division

Concordia-S.P.;13;5;17;6

Sioux Falls;12;6;17;7

Augustana;11;7;19;8

Winona St.;11;7;13;9

Wayne St.;8;10;13;11

MSU-Mankato;8;10;11;11

SW Minn. St.;8;10;11;12

Upper Iowa;0;18;3;23

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;13;1;20;3

Loras;12;2;19;4

Simpson;9;5;17;6

Luther;9;5;10;11

Coe;8;6;14;9

Neb. Wes.;7;7;12;11

Central;3;11;7;16

Buena Vista;2;13;7;17

Dubuque;1;14;3;21

