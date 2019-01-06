Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;30;12;.714;—

Philadelphia;26;14;.650;3

Boston;23;15;.605;5

Brooklyn;20;21;.488;9½

New York;10;29;.256;18½

Southeast Division

Miami;19;19;.500;—

Charlotte;19;20;.487;½

Orlando;17;22;.436;2½

Washington;16;24;.400;4

Atlanta;12;27;.308;7½

Central Division

Milwaukee;27;11;.711;—

Indiana;26;13;.667;1½

Detroit;17;20;.459;9½

Chicago;10;30;.250;18

Cleveland;8;32;.200;20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;22;16;.579;—

San Antonio;23;17;.575;—

Memphis;18;21;.462;4½

Dallas;18;21;.462;4½

New Orleans;18;22;.450;5

Northwest Division

Denver;26;11;.703;—

Okla. City;25;14;.641;2

Portland;23;17;.575;4½

Utah;20;20;.500;7½

Minnesota;19;21;.475;8½

Pacific Division

Golden State;26;14;.650;—

L.A. Clippers;23;16;.590;2½

L.A. Lakers;21;19;.525;5

Sacramento;19;20;.487;6½

Phoenix;9;32;.220;17½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Antonio 108, Memphis 88

Toronto 123, Milwaukee 116

Golden State 127, Sacramento 123

Portland 110, Houston 101

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 117, Chicago 100

L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 96

Minnesota 108, L.A. Lakers 86

Atlanta 106, Miami 82

Washington 116, Oklahoma City 98

Toronto 121, Indiana 105

Charlotte 119, Phoenix 113

GAMES TODAY

San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa 93, Nebraska 84

Michigan 74, Indiana 63

Northwestern 68, Illinois 66

Wisconsin 71, Penn St. 52

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NIACC 125, Mount Mercy JV 98

EAST

Colgate 73, American U. 69

George Washington 70, Saint Joseph's 56

Lehigh 89, Loyola (Md.) 72

Navy 50, Holy Cross 48

SOUTH

George Mason 68, St. Bonaventure 53

Louisville 90, Miami 73

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, Richmond 48

DePaul 75, Seton Hall 74

Marquette 70, Xavier 52

N. Dakota St. 85, Dickinson State 53

S. Dakota St. 79, South Dakota 61

Saint Louis 60, Rhode Island 53

Temple 85, Wichita St. 81, OT

SOUTHWEST

Houston 90, Memphis 77

FAR WEST

Southern Cal 77, Stanford 66

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas Tech;2;0;13;1

Iowa St.;2;0;12;2

Texas;2;0;10;4

TCU;1;0;12;1

Kansas;1;1;12;2

Oklahoma;1;1;12;2

Baylor;0;1;8;5

Kansas St.;0;2;10;4

W. Virginia;0;2;8;6

Oklahoma St.;0;2;6;8

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;4;0;15;0

Michigan St.;4;0;13;2

Indiana;3;1;12;3

Maryland;3;1;12;3

Wisconsin;3;1;11;4

Minnesota;2;1;12;2

Ohio St.;2;1;12;2

Purdue;2;1;9;5

Iowa;1;3;12;3

Nebraska;1;3;11;4

Northwestern;1;3;10;5

Rutgers;0;3;7;6

Penn St.;0;4;7;8

Illinois;0;4;4;11

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Loyola;2;0;9;6

Southern Ill.;2;0;9;6

Valparaiso;2;0;9;6

Indiana St.;1;1;9;5

Illinois St.;1;1;8;7

Evansville;1;1;7;8

North. Iowa;1;1;6;9

Drake;0;2;11;4

Bradley;0;2;8;7

Missouri St.;0;2;6;9

NORTHERN SUN

North Division

;Conf.;All

;W;L;W;L

Northern St.;7;1;11;3

MSU-Moorhead;5;3;11;5

St. Cloud St.;5;3;10;4

Minn.-Crookston;4;4;10;6

Minn.-Duluth;4;4;7;5

U-Mary;3;5;6;8

Minot St.;2;6;7;10

Bemidji St.;1;7;4;8

South Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Mankato;7;1;11;3

Wayne St.;6;2;11;3

Augustana;6;2;10;4

Sioux Falls;5;3;10;4

SW Minn. St.;3;5;8;6

Upper Iowa;3;5;6;8

Winona St.;2;6;5;9

Concordia-SP;1;7;6;8

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;4;0;13;0

Loras;3;2;11;3

Dubuque;3;2;10;4

Simpson;3;2;9;4

Coe;2;2;8;5

Wartburg;2;2;8;5

Buena Vista;2;3;8;6

Central;1;3;4;9

Luther;0;4;6;6

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 73, Texas Tech 56

Oklahoma St. 75, TCU 71

Texas 70, West Virginia 58

BIG TEN

Rutgers 74, Penn St. 61

Illinois 66, Minnesota 62

Indiana 68, Michigan St. 64

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 81, Bradley 78, OT

Missouri st. 88, Evansville 66

Loyola 80, Valparaiso 54

Indiana St. 61, Southern Illinois 58

Drake 82, Illinois St. 64

EAST

American U. 76, Colgate 57

Army 69, Loyola (Md.) 57

Boston U. 70, Bucknell 62

Elon 77, Hofstra 64

James Madison 51, Drexel 35

Lafayette 73, Holy Cross 63

Lehigh 56, Navy 38

NC State 85, Boston College 69

Northeastern 88, William & Mary 74

Providence 67, Villanova 61

Quinnipiac 90, St. Peter's 45

Rider 62, Fairfield 59

Siena 59, Iona 47

Towson 56, Delaware 48

UMass 70, Saint Louis 66

SOUTH

Arkansas 85, Mississippi 55

Auburn 64, Florida 56

Clemson 71, Virginia 65

Columbia 72, Mercer 68

Davidson 67, George Mason 59

Florida St. 64, North Carolina 63

Georgia 71, Vanderbilt 64

LSU 63, Texas A&M 52

Louisville 73, Duke 51

Miami 72, Wake Forest 57

Mississippi St. 86, Kentucky 71

Missouri 66, Tennessee 64

North Greenville 78, Furman 74

Notre Dame 76, Georgia Tech 55

South Carolina 62, Alabama 59

Syracuse 75, Virginia Tech 73

MIDWEST

Butler 66, St. John's 45

Cincinnati 69, SMU 57

Creighton 65, Georgetown 38

Neb.-Omaha 78, N. Dakota St. 61

South Dakota 105, S. Dakota St. 98

Xavier 63, Seton Hall 62

SOUTHWEST

UConn 81, Houston 61

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 76, Colorado 70

California 66, Southern Cal 59

Oregon 98, Washington St. 58

Oregon St. 78, Washington 67

Stanford 86, UCLA 80

Utah 80, Arizona 64

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Iowa St.;2;0;12;2

Texas;2;0;12;2

Baylor;1;0;11;1

TCU;1;1;11;2

Oklahoma St.;1;1;10;3

Kansas St.;1;1;10;4

Oklahoma;1;1;5;8

Kansas;0;1;10;2

Texas Tech;0;2;9;4

W. Virginia;0;2;9;4

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Indiana;3;0;14;1

Rutgers;3;0;11;3

Maryland;2;1;13;1

Purdue;2;1;11;5

Northwestern;2;1;9;5

Nebraska;2;1;7;7

Iowa;1;1;10;3

Minnesota;1;2;12;2

Michigan St.;1;2;11;3

Michigan;1;2;10;5

Wisconsin;1;2;10;5

Illinois;1;2;9;5

Penn St.;1;3;8;7

Ohio St.;0;3;4;8

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;2;0;10;4

Missouri St.;2;0;6;7

Loyola;1;0;7;5

Illinois St.;1;1;8;5

Southern Ill.;1;1;8;5

North. Iowa;1;1;8;6

Indiana St.;1;1;7;6

Valparaiso;0;1;4;9

Bradley;0;2;10;3

Evansville;0;2;2;11

NORTHERN SUN

North Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Moorhead;8;0;12;2

U-Mary;7;1;9;2

Minn.-Duluth;6;2;7;4

St. Cloud St.;5;3;8;4

Minn.-Crookston;4;4;9;5

Northern St.;3;5;6;8

Minot St.;1;7;6;8

Bemidji St.;0;8;2;10

South Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;6;2;14;3

Sioux Falls;5;3;10;4

Concordia-SP;5;3;9;4

Winona St.;5;3;7;5

Wayne St.;4;4;9;5

SW Minn. St.;3;5;6;7

MSU-Mankato;2;6;5;7

Upper Iowa;0;8;3;13

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;4;0;11;2

Loras;4;1;11;3

Neb. Wesleyan;3;1;8;5

Luther;3;1;4;7

Simpson;3;2;11;3

Coe;2;2;8;5

Central;1;3;5;8

Buena Vista;0;5;5;9

Dubuque;0;5;2;12

Prep girls

Late Saturday

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 59, DECORAH 20

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (59) -- Lily Krahn 17, Alex Baxter 3, Makenzie Knapp 9, Macey Banasik 20, Gabby Ritchie 8, Allison Aubree 2.

DECORAH (20) -- Abigail Milburn 2, Amanda Kuehner 3, Emma Nierengarten 11, Abby Halverson 3, Skyler Malone 1.

