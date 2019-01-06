NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;30;12;.714;—
Philadelphia;26;14;.650;3
Boston;23;15;.605;5
Brooklyn;20;21;.488;9½
New York;10;29;.256;18½
Southeast Division
Miami;19;19;.500;—
Charlotte;19;20;.487;½
Orlando;17;22;.436;2½
Washington;16;24;.400;4
Atlanta;12;27;.308;7½
Central Division
Milwaukee;27;11;.711;—
Indiana;26;13;.667;1½
Detroit;17;20;.459;9½
Chicago;10;30;.250;18
Cleveland;8;32;.200;20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;22;16;.579;—
San Antonio;23;17;.575;—
Memphis;18;21;.462;4½
Dallas;18;21;.462;4½
New Orleans;18;22;.450;5
Northwest Division
Denver;26;11;.703;—
Okla. City;25;14;.641;2
Portland;23;17;.575;4½
Utah;20;20;.500;7½
Minnesota;19;21;.475;8½
Pacific Division
Golden State;26;14;.650;—
L.A. Clippers;23;16;.590;2½
L.A. Lakers;21;19;.525;5
Sacramento;19;20;.487;6½
Phoenix;9;32;.220;17½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
San Antonio 108, Memphis 88
Toronto 123, Milwaukee 116
Golden State 127, Sacramento 123
Portland 110, Houston 101
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 117, Chicago 100
L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 96
Minnesota 108, L.A. Lakers 86
Atlanta 106, Miami 82
Washington 116, Oklahoma City 98
Toronto 121, Indiana 105
Charlotte 119, Phoenix 113
GAMES TODAY
San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa 93, Nebraska 84
Michigan 74, Indiana 63
Northwestern 68, Illinois 66
Wisconsin 71, Penn St. 52
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NIACC 125, Mount Mercy JV 98
EAST
Colgate 73, American U. 69
George Washington 70, Saint Joseph's 56
Lehigh 89, Loyola (Md.) 72
Navy 50, Holy Cross 48
SOUTH
George Mason 68, St. Bonaventure 53
Louisville 90, Miami 73
MIDWEST
Dayton 72, Richmond 48
DePaul 75, Seton Hall 74
Marquette 70, Xavier 52
N. Dakota St. 85, Dickinson State 53
S. Dakota St. 79, South Dakota 61
Saint Louis 60, Rhode Island 53
Temple 85, Wichita St. 81, OT
SOUTHWEST
Houston 90, Memphis 77
FAR WEST
Southern Cal 77, Stanford 66
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Texas Tech;2;0;13;1
Iowa St.;2;0;12;2
Texas;2;0;10;4
TCU;1;0;12;1
Kansas;1;1;12;2
Oklahoma;1;1;12;2
Baylor;0;1;8;5
Kansas St.;0;2;10;4
W. Virginia;0;2;8;6
Oklahoma St.;0;2;6;8
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;4;0;15;0
Michigan St.;4;0;13;2
Indiana;3;1;12;3
Maryland;3;1;12;3
Wisconsin;3;1;11;4
Minnesota;2;1;12;2
Ohio St.;2;1;12;2
Purdue;2;1;9;5
Iowa;1;3;12;3
Nebraska;1;3;11;4
Northwestern;1;3;10;5
Rutgers;0;3;7;6
Penn St.;0;4;7;8
Illinois;0;4;4;11
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Loyola;2;0;9;6
Southern Ill.;2;0;9;6
Valparaiso;2;0;9;6
Indiana St.;1;1;9;5
Illinois St.;1;1;8;7
Evansville;1;1;7;8
North. Iowa;1;1;6;9
Drake;0;2;11;4
Bradley;0;2;8;7
Missouri St.;0;2;6;9
NORTHERN SUN
North Division
;Conf.;All
;W;L;W;L
Northern St.;7;1;11;3
MSU-Moorhead;5;3;11;5
St. Cloud St.;5;3;10;4
Minn.-Crookston;4;4;10;6
Minn.-Duluth;4;4;7;5
U-Mary;3;5;6;8
Minot St.;2;6;7;10
Bemidji St.;1;7;4;8
South Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Mankato;7;1;11;3
Wayne St.;6;2;11;3
Augustana;6;2;10;4
Sioux Falls;5;3;10;4
SW Minn. St.;3;5;8;6
Upper Iowa;3;5;6;8
Winona St.;2;6;5;9
Concordia-SP;1;7;6;8
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;4;0;13;0
Loras;3;2;11;3
Dubuque;3;2;10;4
Simpson;3;2;9;4
Coe;2;2;8;5
Wartburg;2;2;8;5
Buena Vista;2;3;8;6
Central;1;3;4;9
Luther;0;4;6;6
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 73, Texas Tech 56
Oklahoma St. 75, TCU 71
Texas 70, West Virginia 58
BIG TEN
Rutgers 74, Penn St. 61
Illinois 66, Minnesota 62
Indiana 68, Michigan St. 64
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 81, Bradley 78, OT
Missouri st. 88, Evansville 66
Loyola 80, Valparaiso 54
Indiana St. 61, Southern Illinois 58
Drake 82, Illinois St. 64
EAST
American U. 76, Colgate 57
Army 69, Loyola (Md.) 57
Boston U. 70, Bucknell 62
Elon 77, Hofstra 64
James Madison 51, Drexel 35
Lafayette 73, Holy Cross 63
Lehigh 56, Navy 38
NC State 85, Boston College 69
Northeastern 88, William & Mary 74
Providence 67, Villanova 61
Quinnipiac 90, St. Peter's 45
Rider 62, Fairfield 59
Siena 59, Iona 47
Towson 56, Delaware 48
UMass 70, Saint Louis 66
SOUTH
Arkansas 85, Mississippi 55
Auburn 64, Florida 56
Clemson 71, Virginia 65
Columbia 72, Mercer 68
Davidson 67, George Mason 59
Florida St. 64, North Carolina 63
Georgia 71, Vanderbilt 64
LSU 63, Texas A&M 52
Louisville 73, Duke 51
Miami 72, Wake Forest 57
Mississippi St. 86, Kentucky 71
Missouri 66, Tennessee 64
North Greenville 78, Furman 74
Notre Dame 76, Georgia Tech 55
South Carolina 62, Alabama 59
Syracuse 75, Virginia Tech 73
MIDWEST
Butler 66, St. John's 45
Cincinnati 69, SMU 57
Creighton 65, Georgetown 38
Neb.-Omaha 78, N. Dakota St. 61
South Dakota 105, S. Dakota St. 98
Xavier 63, Seton Hall 62
SOUTHWEST
UConn 81, Houston 61
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 76, Colorado 70
California 66, Southern Cal 59
Oregon 98, Washington St. 58
Oregon St. 78, Washington 67
Stanford 86, UCLA 80
Utah 80, Arizona 64
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Iowa St.;2;0;12;2
Texas;2;0;12;2
Baylor;1;0;11;1
TCU;1;1;11;2
Oklahoma St.;1;1;10;3
Kansas St.;1;1;10;4
Oklahoma;1;1;5;8
Kansas;0;1;10;2
Texas Tech;0;2;9;4
W. Virginia;0;2;9;4
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Indiana;3;0;14;1
Rutgers;3;0;11;3
Maryland;2;1;13;1
Purdue;2;1;11;5
Northwestern;2;1;9;5
Nebraska;2;1;7;7
Iowa;1;1;10;3
Minnesota;1;2;12;2
Michigan St.;1;2;11;3
Michigan;1;2;10;5
Wisconsin;1;2;10;5
Illinois;1;2;9;5
Penn St.;1;3;8;7
Ohio St.;0;3;4;8
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;2;0;10;4
Missouri St.;2;0;6;7
Loyola;1;0;7;5
Illinois St.;1;1;8;5
Southern Ill.;1;1;8;5
North. Iowa;1;1;8;6
Indiana St.;1;1;7;6
Valparaiso;0;1;4;9
Bradley;0;2;10;3
Evansville;0;2;2;11
NORTHERN SUN
North Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Moorhead;8;0;12;2
U-Mary;7;1;9;2
Minn.-Duluth;6;2;7;4
St. Cloud St.;5;3;8;4
Minn.-Crookston;4;4;9;5
Northern St.;3;5;6;8
Minot St.;1;7;6;8
Bemidji St.;0;8;2;10
South Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;6;2;14;3
Sioux Falls;5;3;10;4
Concordia-SP;5;3;9;4
Winona St.;5;3;7;5
Wayne St.;4;4;9;5
SW Minn. St.;3;5;6;7
MSU-Mankato;2;6;5;7
Upper Iowa;0;8;3;13
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;4;0;11;2
Loras;4;1;11;3
Neb. Wesleyan;3;1;8;5
Luther;3;1;4;7
Simpson;3;2;11;3
Coe;2;2;8;5
Central;1;3;5;8
Buena Vista;0;5;5;9
Dubuque;0;5;2;12
Prep girls
Late Saturday
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 59, DECORAH 20
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (59) -- Lily Krahn 17, Alex Baxter 3, Makenzie Knapp 9, Macey Banasik 20, Gabby Ritchie 8, Allison Aubree 2.
DECORAH (20) -- Abigail Milburn 2, Amanda Kuehner 3, Emma Nierengarten 11, Abby Halverson 3, Skyler Malone 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.