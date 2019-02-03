NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;38;16;.704;—
Boston;34;19;.642;3½
Philadelphia;34;19;.642;3½
Brooklyn;28;26;.519;10
New York;10;42;.192;27
Southeast Division
Charlotte;26;26;.500;—
Miami;24;27;.471;1½
Washington;22;30;.423;4
Orlando;22;31;.415;4½
Atlanta;17;35;.327;9
Central Division
Milwaukee;38;13;.745;—
Indiana;33;19;.635;5½
Detroit;22;29;.431;16
Chicago;12;41;.226;27
Cleveland;11;42;.208;28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;32;22;.593;—
Houston;30;22;.577;1
Dallas;24;28;.462;7
New Orleans;23;30;.434;8½
Memphis;21;33;.389;11
Northwest Division
Denver;37;15;.712;—
Okla. City;33;19;.635;4
Portland;32;20;.615;5
Utah;30;24;.556;8
Minnesota;25;27;.481;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;37;15;.712;—
L.A. Clippers;29;25;.537;9
Sacramento;27;25;.519;10
L.A. Lakers;27;26;.509;10½
Phoenix;11;43;.204;27
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 101
San Antonio 113, New Orleans 108
Atlanta 118, Phoenix 112
Denver 107, Minnesota 106
Houston 125, Utah 98
Sacramento 115, Philadelphia 108
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Memphis 96, New York 84
Boston 134, Oklahoma City 129
Toronto 121, L.A. Clippers 103
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Purdue 73, Minnesota 63
EAST
Maine 62, New Hampshire 53
Quinnipiac 84, Niagara 73
UConn 76, East Carolina 52
Villanova 77, Georgetown 65
SOUTH
Clemson 64, Wake Forest 37
MIDWEST
Creighton 76, Xavier 54
Ill.-Chicago 69, N. Kentucky 67
Neb.-Omaha 90, North Dakota 72
Wright St. 79, IUPUI 74
FAR WEST
S. Dakota St. 92, Denver 82
Stanford 84, California 81
UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Kansas St.;6;2;16;5
Baylor;6;2;15;6
Iowa St.;6;3;17;5
Texas Tech;5;3;17;4
Kansas;5;3;16;5
Texas;4;5;12;10
TCU;3;5;15;6
Oklahoma;3;6;15;7
Oklahoma St.;2;6;9;12
W. Virginia;2;7;10;12
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;9;2;20;2
Michigan St.;9;2;18;4
Purdue;8;2;15;6
Wisconsin;8;3;16;6
Maryland;8;4;17;6
Minnesota;6;4;16;5
Iowa;6;5;17;5
Ohio St.;4;6;14;7
Indiana;4;7;13;9
Rutgers;4;7;11;10
Northwestern;3;7;12;9
Nebraska;3;8;13;9
Illinois;3;8;7;15
Penn St.;0;10;7;14
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Illinois St.;7;3;14;9
Loyola;7;3;14;9
Drake;6;4;17;6
Southern Ill.;5;5;12;11
Valparaiso;5;5;12;11
Missouri St.;5;5;11;12
N. Iowa;5;5;10;13
Evansville;4;6;10;13
Indiana St.;3;7;11;11
Bradley;3;7;11;12
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;13;3;17;5
St. Cloud St.;11;5;16;6
MSU-Moorhead;10;6;16;8
Minn.-Duluth;9;7;12;8
U-Mary;7;9;10;12
Minn.-Crookston;6;10;13;12
Minot St.;5;11;10;15
Bemidji St.;4;12;7;13
South Division
Wayne St.;12;4;17;5
MSU-Mankato;11;5;15;7
Sioux Falls;10;6;15;7
Augustana;9;7;13;9
SW Minn. St.;8;8;13;9
Winona St.;7;9;10;12
Concordia-S.P.;3;13;8;14
Upper Iowa;3;13;6;16
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;11;1;20;1
Loras;9;4;17;5
Wartburg;8;4;14;7
Coe;7;5;13;8
Simpson;6;6;12;8
Dubuque;6;7;13;9
Central;4;8;7;14
Buena Vista;3;10;9;13
Luther;1;10;7;12
College women
BIG 12
TCU 69, Oklahoma St. 55
West Virginia 77, Kansas 50
BIG TEN
Iowa 81, Penn St. 61
Indiana 82, Nebraska 78
Michigan 76, Wisconsin 70
Michigan St. 74, Purdue 66
Minnesota 60, Rutgers 46
Northwestern 76, Ohio St. 59
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 69, Loyola 56
Illinois St. 70, Valparaiso 67
Missouri St. 63, Northern Iowa 58
Drake 94, Southern Illinois 66
EAST
Dayton 74, Rhode Island 62
Fordham 57, Duquesne 46
Georgetown 61, Providence 56
Manhattan 52, Siena 48
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Fairfield 63
Quinnipiac 72, Rider 56
Seton Hall 83, Butler 62
St. Bonaventure 64, George Mason 55
St. John's 70, Xavier 41
VCU 65, Saint Joseph's 47
Villanova 67, Creighton 62
Virginia Tech 95, Boston College 86
SOUTH
Auburn 59, Georgia 58
Coll. of Charleston 70, Hofstra 62
Davidson 80, La Salle 61
Delaware 74, Elon 63
Drexel 62, William & Mary 58
Duke 74, Pittsburgh 55
Florida St. 85, Wake Forest 61
James Madison 71, Towson 59
Kentucky 62, Florida 51
Miami 72, Virginia 59
Mississippi St. 65, Alabama 49
North Carolina 64, NC State 51
Richmond 62, UMass 58
Tennessee 82, Vanderbilt 65
Texas A&M 72, Mississippi 60
UCF 66, South Florida 63
UNC-Wilmington 83, Northeastern 70
MIDWEST
Marquette 93, DePaul 87
North Dakota 69, Neb.-Omaha 68
Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 50
Saint Louis 60, George Washington 44
W. Illinois 82, N. Dakota St. 70
SOUTHWEST
South Carolina 87, Arkansas 79
FAR WEST
Oregon 102, Colorado 43
Oregon St. 71, Utah 63
Southern Cal 81, Washington St. 73
UCLA 76, Washington 60
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;9;0;19;1
Texas;8;2;18;4
Iowa St.;7;3;17;5
W. Virginia;7;3;16;5
TCU;6;4;16;5
Kansas St.;4;6;13;9
Oklahoma St.;3;6;12;8
Kansas;2;7;12;8
Oklahoma;1;8;5;15
Texas Tech;1;9;10;11
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;14;2;18;4
Minn.-Duluth;13;3;14;5
U-Mary;11;5;13;6
St. Cloud St.;9;7;12;8
Minn.-Crookston;5;11;10;12
Minot St.;5;11;10;12
Northern St.;5;11;8;14
Bemidji St.;3;13;5;15
South Division
Augustana;11;5;19;6
Concordia-S.P.;11;5;15;6
Sioux Falls;10;6;15;7
Winona St.;9;7;11;9
Wayne St.;8;8;13;9
SW Minn. St.;8;8;11;10
MSU-Mankato;6;10;9;11
Upper Iowa;0;16;3;21
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;11;1;18;3
Loras;11;2;18;4
Luther;8;3;9;9
Simpson;8;4;16;5
Coe;7;5;13;8
Neb. Wesleyan;6;6;11;10
Central;3;9;7;14
Dubuque;1;12;3;19
Buena Vista;0;13;5;17
Prep girls
IOWA STAR
GMG 56, North Tama 54
TRI-RIVERS
Maquoketa Valley 60, North Linn 52
Prep boys
TRI-RIVERS
North Linn 101, Maquoketa Valley 28
