Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;38;16;.704;—

Boston;34;19;.642;3½

Philadelphia;34;19;.642;3½

Brooklyn;28;26;.519;10

New York;10;42;.192;27

Southeast Division

Charlotte;26;26;.500;—

Miami;24;27;.471;1½

Washington;22;30;.423;4

Orlando;22;31;.415;4½

Atlanta;17;35;.327;9

Central Division

Milwaukee;38;13;.745;—

Indiana;33;19;.635;5½

Detroit;22;29;.431;16

Chicago;12;41;.226;27

Cleveland;11;42;.208;28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;32;22;.593;—

Houston;30;22;.577;1

Dallas;24;28;.462;7

New Orleans;23;30;.434;8½

Memphis;21;33;.389;11

Northwest Division

Denver;37;15;.712;—

Okla. City;33;19;.635;4

Portland;32;20;.615;5

Utah;30;24;.556;8

Minnesota;25;27;.481;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;37;15;.712;—

L.A. Clippers;29;25;.537;9

Sacramento;27;25;.519;10

L.A. Lakers;27;26;.509;10½

Phoenix;11;43;.204;27

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 101

San Antonio 113, New Orleans 108

Atlanta 118, Phoenix 112

Denver 107, Minnesota 106

Houston 125, Utah 98

Sacramento 115, Philadelphia 108

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Memphis 96, New York 84

Boston 134, Oklahoma City 129

Toronto 121, L.A. Clippers 103

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Purdue 73, Minnesota 63

EAST

Maine 62, New Hampshire 53

Quinnipiac 84, Niagara 73

UConn 76, East Carolina 52

Villanova 77, Georgetown 65

SOUTH

Clemson 64, Wake Forest 37

MIDWEST

Creighton 76, Xavier 54

Ill.-Chicago 69, N. Kentucky 67

Neb.-Omaha 90, North Dakota 72

Wright St. 79, IUPUI 74

FAR WEST

S. Dakota St. 92, Denver 82

Stanford 84, California 81

UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Kansas St.;6;2;16;5

Baylor;6;2;15;6

Iowa St.;6;3;17;5

Texas Tech;5;3;17;4

Kansas;5;3;16;5

Texas;4;5;12;10

TCU;3;5;15;6

Oklahoma;3;6;15;7

Oklahoma St.;2;6;9;12

W. Virginia;2;7;10;12

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;9;2;20;2

Michigan St.;9;2;18;4

Purdue;8;2;15;6

Wisconsin;8;3;16;6

Maryland;8;4;17;6

Minnesota;6;4;16;5

Iowa;6;5;17;5

Ohio St.;4;6;14;7

Indiana;4;7;13;9

Rutgers;4;7;11;10

Northwestern;3;7;12;9

Nebraska;3;8;13;9

Illinois;3;8;7;15

Penn St.;0;10;7;14

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Illinois St.;7;3;14;9

Loyola;7;3;14;9

Drake;6;4;17;6

Southern Ill.;5;5;12;11

Valparaiso;5;5;12;11

Missouri St.;5;5;11;12

N. Iowa;5;5;10;13

Evansville;4;6;10;13

Indiana St.;3;7;11;11

Bradley;3;7;11;12

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;13;3;17;5

St. Cloud St.;11;5;16;6

MSU-Moorhead;10;6;16;8

Minn.-Duluth;9;7;12;8

U-Mary;7;9;10;12

Minn.-Crookston;6;10;13;12

Minot St.;5;11;10;15

Bemidji St.;4;12;7;13

South Division

Wayne St.;12;4;17;5

MSU-Mankato;11;5;15;7

Sioux Falls;10;6;15;7

Augustana;9;7;13;9

SW Minn. St.;8;8;13;9

Winona St.;7;9;10;12

Concordia-S.P.;3;13;8;14

Upper Iowa;3;13;6;16

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;11;1;20;1

Loras;9;4;17;5

Wartburg;8;4;14;7

Coe;7;5;13;8

Simpson;6;6;12;8

Dubuque;6;7;13;9

Central;4;8;7;14

Buena Vista;3;10;9;13

Luther;1;10;7;12

College women

BIG 12

TCU 69, Oklahoma St. 55

West Virginia 77, Kansas 50

BIG TEN

Iowa 81, Penn St. 61

Indiana 82, Nebraska 78

Michigan 76, Wisconsin 70

Michigan St. 74, Purdue 66

Minnesota 60, Rutgers 46

Northwestern 76, Ohio St. 59

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 69, Loyola 56

Illinois St. 70, Valparaiso 67

Missouri St. 63, Northern Iowa 58

Drake 94, Southern Illinois 66

EAST

Dayton 74, Rhode Island 62

Fordham 57, Duquesne 46

Georgetown 61, Providence 56

Manhattan 52, Siena 48

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Fairfield 63

Quinnipiac 72, Rider 56

Seton Hall 83, Butler 62

St. Bonaventure 64, George Mason 55

St. John's 70, Xavier 41

VCU 65, Saint Joseph's 47

Villanova 67, Creighton 62

Virginia Tech 95, Boston College 86

SOUTH

Auburn 59, Georgia 58

Coll. of Charleston 70, Hofstra 62

Davidson 80, La Salle 61

Delaware 74, Elon 63

Drexel 62, William & Mary 58

Duke 74, Pittsburgh 55

Florida St. 85, Wake Forest 61

James Madison 71, Towson 59

Kentucky 62, Florida 51

Miami 72, Virginia 59

Mississippi St. 65, Alabama 49

North Carolina 64, NC State 51

Richmond 62, UMass 58

Tennessee 82, Vanderbilt 65

Texas A&M 72, Mississippi 60

UCF 66, South Florida 63

UNC-Wilmington 83, Northeastern 70

MIDWEST

Marquette 93, DePaul 87

North Dakota 69, Neb.-Omaha 68

Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 50

Saint Louis 60, George Washington 44

W. Illinois 82, N. Dakota St. 70

SOUTHWEST

South Carolina 87, Arkansas 79

FAR WEST

Oregon 102, Colorado 43

Oregon St. 71, Utah 63

Southern Cal 81, Washington St. 73

UCLA 76, Washington 60

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;9;0;19;1

Texas;8;2;18;4

Iowa St.;7;3;17;5

W. Virginia;7;3;16;5

TCU;6;4;16;5

Kansas St.;4;6;13;9

Oklahoma St.;3;6;12;8

Kansas;2;7;12;8

Oklahoma;1;8;5;15

Texas Tech;1;9;10;11

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;14;2;18;4

Minn.-Duluth;13;3;14;5

U-Mary;11;5;13;6

St. Cloud St.;9;7;12;8

Minn.-Crookston;5;11;10;12

Minot St.;5;11;10;12

Northern St.;5;11;8;14

Bemidji St.;3;13;5;15

South Division

Augustana;11;5;19;6

Concordia-S.P.;11;5;15;6

Sioux Falls;10;6;15;7

Winona St.;9;7;11;9

Wayne St.;8;8;13;9

SW Minn. St.;8;8;11;10

MSU-Mankato;6;10;9;11

Upper Iowa;0;16;3;21

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;11;1;18;3

Loras;11;2;18;4

Luther;8;3;9;9

Simpson;8;4;16;5

Coe;7;5;13;8

Neb. Wesleyan;6;6;11;10

Central;3;9;7;14

Dubuque;1;12;3;19

Buena Vista;0;13;5;17

Prep girls

IOWA STAR

GMG 56, North Tama 54

TRI-RIVERS

Maquoketa Valley 60, North Linn 52

Prep boys

TRI-RIVERS

North Linn 101, Maquoketa Valley 28

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments