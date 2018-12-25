Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;25;10;.714;—

Philadelphia;22;12;.647;2½

Boston;19;13;.594;4½

Brooklyn;16;19;.457;9

New York;9;26;.257;16

Southeast Division

Charlotte;16;16;.500;—

Miami;16;16;.500;—

Orlando;14;18;.438;2

Washington;13;21;.382;4

Atlanta;9;23;.281;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;23;10;.697;—

Indiana;22;12;.647;1½

Detroit;15;16;.484;7

Chicago;9;25;.265;14½

Cleveland;8;26;.235;15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;18;15;.545;—

San Antonio;18;16;.529;½

Memphis;17;16;.515;1

Dallas;15;17;.469;2½

New Orleans;15;19;.441;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;21;10;.677;—

Okla. City;21;12;.636;1

Portland;19;14;.576;3

Utah;16;18;.471;6½

Minnesota;15;18;.455;7

Pacific Division

Golden State;23;11;.676;—

L.A. Lakers;19;14;.576;3½

L.A. Clippers;19;14;.576;3½

Sacramento;18;15;.545;4½

Phoenix;8;26;.235;15

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 109, New York 95

Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109

Philadelphia at Boston, late

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late

Portland at Utah, late

GAMES TODAY

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (31);11-0;775;1

2. Not. Dame;11-1;740;2

3. Louisville;12-0;714;3

4. Maryland;11-0;647;5

5. Oregon;11-1;642;7

6. Stanford;9-1;618;8

7. Baylor;8-1;588;6

8. Mississippi St.;11-1;584;4

9. N.C. State;12-0;524;10

10. Tennessee;9-1;493;9

11. Oregon St.;9-2;446;11

12. Minnesota;11-0;399;13

13. Texas;9-2;394;12

14. California;9-1;377;14

15. Syracuse;11-2;332;15

16. Iowa;9-2;302;16

17. Arizona St.;9-2;241;17

18. Kentucky;12-1;233;18

19. DePaul;9-3;194;20

20. Gonzaga;11-1;163;21

21. Michigan St.;10-1;152;22

22. Marquette;9-3;142;19

23. Texas A&M;10-2;127;23

24. Miami;11-2;79;24

25. S. Carolina;7-4;59;25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 31, Virginia Tech 28, Florida St. 25, Utah 11, South Dakota 7, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 1, West Virginia 1.

College men

FAR WEST

Colorado 68, Charlotte 53

Hawaii 68, Rhode Island 60

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (35);11-1;1529;2

2. Michigan (9);12-0;1472;4

3. Tennessee (12);10-1;1471;3

4. Virginia (4);11-0;1427;5

5. Kansas (4);10-1;1386;1

6. Nevada;12-0;1316;6

7. Gonzaga;11-2;1199;8

8. Michigan St.;10-2;1146;10

9. Florida St.;11-1;1061;11

10. Virginia Tech;10-1;924;13

11. Texas Tech;10-1;845;12

12. Auburn;10-2;770;7

13. Ohio St.;11-1;737;15

14. N. Carolina;8-3;678;9

15. Wisconsin;10-2;673;16

16. Kentucky;9-2;664;19

17. Arizona St.;9-2;626;18

18. Marquette;10-2;538;20

19. Mississippi St.;11-1;518;17

20. N.C. State;11-1;292;—

21. Buffalo;11-1;279;14

22. Houston;12-0;274;21

23. Indiana;11-2;247;22

24. Iowa;10-2;178;23

25. Oklahoma;11-1;163;—

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments