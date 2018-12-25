NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;25;10;.714;—
Philadelphia;22;12;.647;2½
Boston;19;13;.594;4½
Brooklyn;16;19;.457;9
New York;9;26;.257;16
Southeast Division
Charlotte;16;16;.500;—
Miami;16;16;.500;—
Orlando;14;18;.438;2
Washington;13;21;.382;4
Atlanta;9;23;.281;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;23;10;.697;—
Indiana;22;12;.647;1½
Detroit;15;16;.484;7
Chicago;9;25;.265;14½
Cleveland;8;26;.235;15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;18;15;.545;—
San Antonio;18;16;.529;½
Memphis;17;16;.515;1
Dallas;15;17;.469;2½
New Orleans;15;19;.441;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;21;10;.677;—
Okla. City;21;12;.636;1
Portland;19;14;.576;3
Utah;16;18;.471;6½
Minnesota;15;18;.455;7
Pacific Division
Golden State;23;11;.676;—
L.A. Lakers;19;14;.576;3½
L.A. Clippers;19;14;.576;3½
Sacramento;18;15;.545;4½
Phoenix;8;26;.235;15
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 109, New York 95
Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109
Philadelphia at Boston, late
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late
Portland at Utah, late
GAMES TODAY
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (31);11-0;775;1
2. Not. Dame;11-1;740;2
3. Louisville;12-0;714;3
4. Maryland;11-0;647;5
5. Oregon;11-1;642;7
6. Stanford;9-1;618;8
7. Baylor;8-1;588;6
8. Mississippi St.;11-1;584;4
9. N.C. State;12-0;524;10
10. Tennessee;9-1;493;9
11. Oregon St.;9-2;446;11
12. Minnesota;11-0;399;13
13. Texas;9-2;394;12
14. California;9-1;377;14
15. Syracuse;11-2;332;15
16. Iowa;9-2;302;16
17. Arizona St.;9-2;241;17
18. Kentucky;12-1;233;18
19. DePaul;9-3;194;20
20. Gonzaga;11-1;163;21
21. Michigan St.;10-1;152;22
22. Marquette;9-3;142;19
23. Texas A&M;10-2;127;23
24. Miami;11-2;79;24
25. S. Carolina;7-4;59;25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 31, Virginia Tech 28, Florida St. 25, Utah 11, South Dakota 7, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 1, West Virginia 1.
College men
FAR WEST
Colorado 68, Charlotte 53
Hawaii 68, Rhode Island 60
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (35);11-1;1529;2
2. Michigan (9);12-0;1472;4
3. Tennessee (12);10-1;1471;3
4. Virginia (4);11-0;1427;5
5. Kansas (4);10-1;1386;1
6. Nevada;12-0;1316;6
7. Gonzaga;11-2;1199;8
8. Michigan St.;10-2;1146;10
9. Florida St.;11-1;1061;11
10. Virginia Tech;10-1;924;13
11. Texas Tech;10-1;845;12
12. Auburn;10-2;770;7
13. Ohio St.;11-1;737;15
14. N. Carolina;8-3;678;9
15. Wisconsin;10-2;673;16
16. Kentucky;9-2;664;19
17. Arizona St.;9-2;626;18
18. Marquette;10-2;538;20
19. Mississippi St.;11-1;518;17
20. N.C. State;11-1;292;—
21. Buffalo;11-1;279;14
22. Houston;12-0;274;21
23. Indiana;11-2;247;22
24. Iowa;10-2;178;23
25. Oklahoma;11-1;163;—
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.