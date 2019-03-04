NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;46;18;.719;—
Philadelphia;40;23;.635;5½
Boston;38;26;.594;8
Brooklyn;33;33;.500;14
New York;13;51;.203;33
Southeast Division
Orlando;30;35;.462;—
Charlotte;29;34;.460;—
Miami;29;34;.460;—
Washington;26;37;.413;3
Atlanta;22;43;.338;8
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;48;16;.750;—
Indiana;41;23;.641;7
Detroit;31;31;.500;16
Chicago;18;46;.281;30
Cleveland;16;48;.250;32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;38;25;.603;—
San Antonio;36;29;.554;3
New Orleans;30;36;.455;9½
Dallas;27;36;.429;11
Memphis;25;40;.385;14
Northwest Division
Denver;42;21;.667;—
Okla. City;39;24;.619;3
Portland;39;24;.619;3
Utah;36;27;.571;6
Minnesota;29;34;.460;13
Pacific Division
Golden State;44;19;.698;—
L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8½
Sacramento;32;31;.508;12
L.A. Lakers;30;34;.469;14½
Phoenix;14;51;.215;31
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 127, Dallas 88
Miami 114, Atlanta 113
San Antonio 104, Denver 103
New Orleans 115, Utah 112
Phoenix 114, Milwaukee 105
Sacramento 115, New York 108
L.A. Clippers 113, L.A. Lakers 105
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Kansas St. 64, TCU 52
Texas Tech 70, Texas 51
EAST
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Morgan St. 73
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Virginia 79, Syracuse 53
SOUTH
Grambling St. 77, MVSU 75
Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58
Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71
NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 78
North Florida 76, North Alabama 66
Prairie View 96, Alabama St. 69
Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 61
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74
Montana 66, N. Arizona 64
Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Gonzaga (42);29-2;1578;1
2. Virginia (21);26-2;1553;2
3. N. Carolina;24-5;1428;5
4. Duke (1);25-4;1399;3
5. Tennessee;26-3;1366;7
6. Kentucky;24-5;1274;4
7. Michigan;26-4;1216;9
8. Texas Tech;24-5;1100;11
9. Michigan St.;23-6;1039;6
10. LSU;24-5;1005;13
11. Purdue;22-7;999;14
12. Houston;27-2;895;8
13. Kansas;22-7;798;15
14. Florida St.;23-6;702;18
15. Virginia Tech;22-6;668;20
16. Marquette;23-6;626;10
17. Nevada;26-3;579;12
18. Kansas St.;22-7;499;16
19. Buffalo;26-3;437;21
20. Cincinnati;25-4;408;23
21. Wisconsin;20-9;322;19
22. Wofford;26-4;269;24
23. Villanova;22-8;214;—
24. Maryland;21-9;207;17
25. UCF;22-6;48;—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 69, Kansas 49
Baylor 63, West Virginia 57
Kansas St. 68, Oklahoma St. 58
EAST
Bryant 69, LIU Brooklyn 54
Delaware St. 59, Norfolk St. 56
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 63
Morgan St. 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Sacred Heart 54, Robert Morris 45
St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Wagner 58
St. Francis Brooklyn 69, Mount St. Mary's 65
SOUTH
Alabama St. 67, Prairie View 59
Cincinnati 80, Tulane 65
East Carolina 67, SMU 61
MVSU 79, Grambling St. 61
Old Dominion 69, Longwood 48
Temple 84, Memphis 53
Texas Southern 56, Alabama A&M 45
UConn 57, South Florida 47
MIDWEST
Wichita St. 71, Tulsa 49
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 61, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
UCF 59, Houston 50
FAR WEST
Boise St. 70, New Mexico 66
Montana St. 70, S. Utah 55
N. Arizona 82, Montana 65
Nevada 79, Air Force 54
San Diego St. 59, Fresno St. 58
Utah St. 70, Colorado St. 59
Wyoming 85, San Jose St. 56
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (28);27-1;700;1
2. UConn;27-2;663;2
3. Louisville;27-2;638;3
4. Notre Dame;27-3;625;4
5. Miss. St.;27-2;580;5
6. Oregon;27-3;567;6
7. Stanford;25-4;518;7
8. Maryland;26-3;508;8
9. N.C. State;25-4;442;10
10. Iowa;23-6;431;12
11. Oregon St.;24-6;428;9
12. S. Carolina;21-8;348;14
13. Kentucky;24-6;326;11
14. Gonzaga;27-3;320;16
15. Texas A&M;23-6;307;19
16. Miami;24-7;289;15
17. Marquette;24-6;268;13
18. Syracuse;22-7;239;17
19. Iowa St.;22-7;235;20
20. Arizona St.;19-9;151;21
21. Texas;21-8;119;18
22. Florida St.;22-7;82;22
22. Drake;23-5;82;23
24. Rice;24-3;75;24
25. UCLA;19-11;62;25
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Kansas St. 7, Rutgers 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.
