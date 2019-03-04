Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;46;18;.719;—

Philadelphia;40;23;.635;5½

Boston;38;26;.594;8

Brooklyn;33;33;.500;14

New York;13;51;.203;33

Southeast Division

Orlando;30;35;.462;—

Charlotte;29;34;.460;—

Miami;29;34;.460;—

Washington;26;37;.413;3

Atlanta;22;43;.338;8

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;48;16;.750;—

Indiana;41;23;.641;7

Detroit;31;31;.500;16

Chicago;18;46;.281;30

Cleveland;16;48;.250;32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;38;25;.603;—

San Antonio;36;29;.554;3

New Orleans;30;36;.455;9½

Dallas;27;36;.429;11

Memphis;25;40;.385;14

Northwest Division

Denver;42;21;.667;—

Okla. City;39;24;.619;3

Portland;39;24;.619;3

Utah;36;27;.571;6

Minnesota;29;34;.460;13

Pacific Division

Golden State;44;19;.698;—

L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8½

Sacramento;32;31;.508;12

L.A. Lakers;30;34;.469;14½

Phoenix;14;51;.215;31

x-clinched playoff spot

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 127, Dallas 88

Miami 114, Atlanta 113

San Antonio 104, Denver 103

New Orleans 115, Utah 112

Phoenix 114, Milwaukee 105

Sacramento 115, New York 108

L.A. Clippers 113, L.A. Lakers 105

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Kansas St. 64, TCU 52

Texas Tech 70, Texas 51

EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Morgan St. 73

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Virginia 79, Syracuse 53

SOUTH

Grambling St. 77, MVSU 75

Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71

NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 78

North Florida 76, North Alabama 66

Prairie View 96, Alabama St. 69

Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 61

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74

Montana 66, N. Arizona 64

Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Gonzaga (42);29-2;1578;1

2. Virginia (21);26-2;1553;2

3. N. Carolina;24-5;1428;5

4. Duke (1);25-4;1399;3

5. Tennessee;26-3;1366;7

6. Kentucky;24-5;1274;4

7. Michigan;26-4;1216;9

8. Texas Tech;24-5;1100;11

9. Michigan St.;23-6;1039;6

10. LSU;24-5;1005;13

11. Purdue;22-7;999;14

12. Houston;27-2;895;8

13. Kansas;22-7;798;15

14. Florida St.;23-6;702;18

15. Virginia Tech;22-6;668;20

16. Marquette;23-6;626;10

17. Nevada;26-3;579;12

18. Kansas St.;22-7;499;16

19. Buffalo;26-3;437;21

20. Cincinnati;25-4;408;23

21. Wisconsin;20-9;322;19

22. Wofford;26-4;269;24

23. Villanova;22-8;214;—

24. Maryland;21-9;207;17

25. UCF;22-6;48;—

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 69, Kansas 49

Baylor 63, West Virginia 57

Kansas St. 68, Oklahoma St. 58

EAST

Bryant 69, LIU Brooklyn 54

Delaware St. 59, Norfolk St. 56

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 63

Morgan St. 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Sacred Heart 54, Robert Morris 45

St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Wagner 58

St. Francis Brooklyn 69, Mount St. Mary's 65

SOUTH

Alabama St. 67, Prairie View 59

Cincinnati 80, Tulane 65

East Carolina 67, SMU 61

MVSU 79, Grambling St. 61

Old Dominion 69, Longwood 48

Temple 84, Memphis 53

Texas Southern 56, Alabama A&M 45

UConn 57, South Florida 47

MIDWEST

Wichita St. 71, Tulsa 49

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 61, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

UCF 59, Houston 50

FAR WEST

Boise St. 70, New Mexico 66

Montana St. 70, S. Utah 55

N. Arizona 82, Montana 65

Nevada 79, Air Force 54

San Diego St. 59, Fresno St. 58

Utah St. 70, Colorado St. 59

Wyoming 85, San Jose St. 56

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (28);27-1;700;1

2. UConn;27-2;663;2

3. Louisville;27-2;638;3

4. Notre Dame;27-3;625;4

5. Miss. St.;27-2;580;5

6. Oregon;27-3;567;6

7. Stanford;25-4;518;7

8. Maryland;26-3;508;8

9. N.C. State;25-4;442;10

10. Iowa;23-6;431;12

11. Oregon St.;24-6;428;9

12. S. Carolina;21-8;348;14

13. Kentucky;24-6;326;11

14. Gonzaga;27-3;320;16

15. Texas A&M;23-6;307;19

16. Miami;24-7;289;15

17. Marquette;24-6;268;13

18. Syracuse;22-7;239;17

19. Iowa St.;22-7;235;20

20. Arizona St.;19-9;151;21

21. Texas;21-8;119;18

22. Florida St.;22-7;82;22

22. Drake;23-5;82;23

24. Rice;24-3;75;24

25. UCLA;19-11;62;25

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Kansas St. 7, Rutgers 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.

