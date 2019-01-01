NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;28;11;.718;—
Philadelphia;24;14;.632;3½
Boston;21;15;.583;5½
Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10½
New York;9;29;.237;18½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;18;18;.500;—
Miami;17;18;.486;½
Orlando;16;20;.444;2
Washington;14;23;.378;4½
Atlanta;11;25;.306;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;26;10;.722;—
Indiana;25;12;.676;1½
Detroit;16;19;.457;9½
Chicago;10;27;.270;16½
Cleveland;8;29;.216;18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;21;15;.583;—
San Antonio;21;17;.553;1
Memphis;18;18;.500;3
Dallas;17;19;.472;4
New Orleans;17;21;.447;5
Northwest Division
Denver;24;11;.686;—
Okla. City;23;13;.639;1½
Portland;22;16;.579;3½
Utah;18;20;.474;7½
Minnesota;17;20;.459;8
Pacific Division
Golden State;25;13;.658;—
L.A. Clippers;21;16;.568;3½
L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3½
Sacramento;19;18;.514;5½
Phoenix;9;29;.237;16
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 116, Atlanta 108
Charlotte 125, Orlando 100
Houston 113, Memphis 101
San Antonio 120, Boston 111
New Orleans 123, Minnesota 114
Oklahoma City 122, Dallas 102
Golden State 132, Phoenix 109
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 122, Utah 116
Milwaukee 121, Detroit 98
Denver 115, New York 108
Portland 113, Sacramento 108, OT
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Toronto at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
EAST
St. John's 89, Marquette 69
SOUTH
Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76
Radford 80, Mars Hill 51
Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60
Washington 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 76
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (35);11-1;1530;1
2. Michigan (9);13-0;1478;2
3. Tennessee (12);11-1;1469;3
4. Virginia (4);11-0;1428;4
5. Kansas (4);11-1;1378;5
6. Nevada;13-0;1317;6
7. Gonzaga;12-2;1200;7
8. Michigan St.;11-2;1146;8
9. Florida St.;11-1;1063;9
10. Virginia Tech;11-1;934;10
11. Texas Tech;11-1;893;11
12. Auburn;11-2;820;12
13. Kentucky;10-2;799;16
14. Ohio St.;12-1;769;13
15. N. Carolina;9-3;744;14
16. Marquette;11-2;595;18
17. Miss. St.;12-1;572;19
18. N.C. State;12-1;424;20
19. Houston;13-0;368;22
20. Buffalo;12-1;353;21
21. Indiana;11-2;330;23
22. Wisconsin;10-3;250;15
23. Oklahoma;11-1;244;25
24. Nebraska;11-2;204;—
25. Iowa;11-2;182;24
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 116, Kansas St. 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John's 1.
College women
EAST
George Washington 51, Memphis 38
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. UConn (31);11-0;775;1
2. Notre Dame;12-1;741;2
3. Louisville;12-0;714;3
4. Maryland;12-0;645;4
5. Oregon;11-1;641;5
6. Stanford;10-1;622;6
7. Miss. St.;12-1;586;8
8. Baylor;8-1;584;7
9. N.C. State;13-0;527;9
10. Tennessee;11-1;499;10
11. Oregon St.;10-2;452;11
12. Minnesota;12-0;427;12
13. Texas;10-2;402;13
14. Syracuse;11-2;369;15
15. Michigan St.;11-1;304;21
16. Kentucky;13-1;295;18
17. Gonzaga;12-1;234;20
18. California;9-2;201;14
19. Iowa;9-3;185;16
20. Marquette;10-3;183;22
21. Texas A&M;11-2;173;23
22. Arizona St.;9-3;97;17
23. South Carolina;8-4;76;25
24. DePaul;9-4;72;19
25. Iowa St.;10-2;66;—
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.
