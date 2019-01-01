Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;28;11;.718;—

Philadelphia;24;14;.632;3½

Boston;21;15;.583;5½

Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10½

New York;9;29;.237;18½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;18;18;.500;—

Miami;17;18;.486;½

Orlando;16;20;.444;2

Washington;14;23;.378;4½

Atlanta;11;25;.306;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;26;10;.722;—

Indiana;25;12;.676;1½

Detroit;16;19;.457;9½

Chicago;10;27;.270;16½

Cleveland;8;29;.216;18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;21;15;.583;—

San Antonio;21;17;.553;1

Memphis;18;18;.500;3

Dallas;17;19;.472;4

New Orleans;17;21;.447;5

Northwest Division

Denver;24;11;.686;—

Okla. City;23;13;.639;1½

Portland;22;16;.579;3½

Utah;18;20;.474;7½

Minnesota;17;20;.459;8

Pacific Division

Golden State;25;13;.658;—

L.A. Clippers;21;16;.568;3½

L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3½

Sacramento;19;18;.514;5½

Phoenix;9;29;.237;16

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 116, Atlanta 108

Charlotte 125, Orlando 100

Houston 113, Memphis 101

San Antonio 120, Boston 111

New Orleans 123, Minnesota 114

Oklahoma City 122, Dallas 102

Golden State 132, Phoenix 109

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 122, Utah 116

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 98

Denver 115, New York 108

Portland 113, Sacramento 108, OT

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Toronto at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

EAST

St. John's 89, Marquette 69

SOUTH

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Radford 80, Mars Hill 51

Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60

Washington 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (35);11-1;1530;1

2. Michigan (9);13-0;1478;2

3. Tennessee (12);11-1;1469;3

4. Virginia (4);11-0;1428;4

5. Kansas (4);11-1;1378;5

6. Nevada;13-0;1317;6

7. Gonzaga;12-2;1200;7

8. Michigan St.;11-2;1146;8

9. Florida St.;11-1;1063;9

10. Virginia Tech;11-1;934;10

11. Texas Tech;11-1;893;11

12. Auburn;11-2;820;12

13. Kentucky;10-2;799;16

14. Ohio St.;12-1;769;13

15. N. Carolina;9-3;744;14

16. Marquette;11-2;595;18

17. Miss. St.;12-1;572;19

18. N.C. State;12-1;424;20

19. Houston;13-0;368;22

20. Buffalo;12-1;353;21

21. Indiana;11-2;330;23

22. Wisconsin;10-3;250;15

23. Oklahoma;11-1;244;25

24. Nebraska;11-2;204;—

25. Iowa;11-2;182;24

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 116, Kansas St. 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John's 1.

College women

EAST

George Washington 51, Memphis 38

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. UConn (31);11-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;12-1;741;2

3. Louisville;12-0;714;3

4. Maryland;12-0;645;4

5. Oregon;11-1;641;5

6. Stanford;10-1;622;6

7. Miss. St.;12-1;586;8

8. Baylor;8-1;584;7

9. N.C. State;13-0;527;9

10. Tennessee;11-1;499;10

11. Oregon St.;10-2;452;11

12. Minnesota;12-0;427;12

13. Texas;10-2;402;13

14. Syracuse;11-2;369;15

15. Michigan St.;11-1;304;21

16. Kentucky;13-1;295;18

17. Gonzaga;12-1;234;20

18. California;9-2;201;14

19. Iowa;9-3;185;16

20. Marquette;10-3;183;22

21. Texas A&M;11-2;173;23

22. Arizona St.;9-3;97;17

23. South Carolina;8-4;76;25

24. DePaul;9-4;72;19

25. Iowa St.;10-2;66;—

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.

