NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;8;1;.889;—

Toronto;7;3;.700;1½

Philadelphia;6;3;.667;2

Brooklyn;4;5;.444;4

New York;2;8;.200;6½

Southeast Division

Miami;6;3;.667;—

Charlotte;4;6;.400;2½

Atlanta;3;6;.333;3

Orlando;3;7;.300;3½

Washington;2;6;.250;3½

Central Division

Milwaukee;7;3;.700;—

Indiana;6;4;.600;1

Cleveland;4;5;.444;2½

Detroit;4;7;.364;3½

Chicago;3;7;.300;4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;7;3;.700;—

Dallas;6;4;.600;1

San Antonio;5;5;.500;2

Memphis;3;7;.300;4

New Orleans;2;8;.200;5

Northwest Division

Denver;7;2;.778;—

Utah;7;3;.700;½

Minnesota;6;4;.600;1½

Portland;4;6;.400;3½

Okla. City;4;6;.400;3½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;7;2;.778;—

L.A. Clippers;7;3;.700;½

Phoenix;6;3;.667;1

Sacramento;3;6;.333;4

Golden State;2;9;.182;6

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Denver 100, Minnesota 98, OT

Indiana 109, Orlando 102

Philadelphia 114, Charlotte 106

Milwaukee 121, Oklahoma City 119

Cleveland 108, New York 87

Phoenix 138, Brooklyn 112

Portland 124, Atlanta 113, OT

Toronto 113, L.A. Lakers 104

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 120, Detroit 114

Boston 116, Dallas 106

Memphis 113, San Antonio 109

Houston 122, New Orleans 116

L.A. Clippers 98, Toronto 88

Utah 122, Golden State 108

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 40

NORTHERN SUN

Drury 80, Minn.-Duluth 68

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Central-Columbus 65, Little Priest Tribal 56

Southeastern 57, Carl Sandburg 41

Southwestern 73, Marshalltown 65

EAST

Brown 76, Maine 70

Mount St. Mary's 94, Frostburg State 40

Pittsburgh 81, CCSU 73

Saint Joseph's 67, Temple 63

SOUTH

Chattanooga 71, Liberty 54

FIU 70, Georgia St. 63

Mississippi St. 82, UT Martin 46

Morgan St. 84, Washington Adventist University 52

North Carolina 80, Navy 40

Southern U. 78, Wiley 55

MIDWEST

DePaul 81, Drexel 57

Neb.-Omaha 92, Peru St. 58

Oakland 76, Concordia (MI) 42

Tennessee 74, Notre Dame 63

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 101, McNeese St. 58

Lamar 96, Howard Payne 36

North Texas 67, Alcorn St. 31

Oral Roberts 79, Wichita St. 66

UTSA 63, Incarnate Word 56

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 73, Seattle 48

Montana St. 67, Carroll 33

Oregon 89, Northeastern 47

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Oregon (28);0-0;748;1

2. Baylor (2);2-0;721;2

3. Stanford;2-0;681;3

4. UConn;1-0;620;5

5. Texas A&M;2-0;617;6

6. South Carolina;2-0;609;8

7. Oregon St.;1-0;579;7

8. Maryland;1-1;533;4

9. Louisville;2-0;516;9

10. Mississippi St.;1-0;480;10

11. UCLA;2-0;426;11

12. Florida St.;2-0;398;12

13. Kentucky;2-0;386;13

14. N.C. State;2-0;371;14

15. Notre Dame;2-0;308;16

16. Michigan St.;2-0;269;17

17. Miami;1-0;245;18

18. DePaul;1-0;226;18

19. Arizona St.;2-0;165;20

20. Syracuse;1-0;129;21

21. Indiana;2-0;114;24

22. Texas;0-1;113;15

23. Arkansas;1-0;111;22

24. Michigan;2-0;102;25

25. South Florida;2-0;60;—

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.

College men

BIG TEN

DePaul 93, Iowa 78

MISSOURI VALLEY

Cincinnati 81, Drake 59

EAST

Buffalo 109, Nazareth (NY) 72

Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49

Kent St. 84, Towson 80, OT

Stony Brook 91, Farmingdale State 44

SOUTH

Alabama 78, FAU 59

Belmont 95, Samford 63

Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59

Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41

McNeese St. 104, Southern University 33

Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62

NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64

North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77

Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT

SE Louisiana 77, Xavier (La.) 70

UAB 74, Alabama A&M 52

UNC-Greensboro 109, Averett 51

Vanderbilt 71, Texas A&M-CC 66

MIDWEST

IUPUI 72, Anderson (IN) 55

N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67

Nebraska-Omaha 90, Bethune-Cookman 61

Rio Grande 93, Howard Payne 42

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 63, Louisiana-Monroe 57

FAR WEST

San Francisco 84, Yale 79, OT

Winthrop 61, Saint Mary's (Cal) 59

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Kentucky (64);2-0;1622;2

2. Duke;2-0;1538;4

3. Michigan St.;1-1;1451;1

4. Louisville (1);2-0;1425;5

5. Kansas;1-1;1354;3

6. North Carolina;2-0;1187;9

7. Maryland;2-0;1166;7

8. Gonzaga;2-0;1136;8

9. Virginia;2-0;1134;11

10. Villanova;1-0;1064;10

11. Texas Tech;2-0;888;13

12. Seton Hall;2-0;869;12

13. Memphis;2-0;828;14

14. Oregon;2-0;804;15

15. Florida;1-1;616;6

16. Ohio St.;2-0;544;18

17. Utah St.;2-0;507;17

18. St. Mary's;1-0;438;20

19. Arizona;2-0;415;21

20. Washington;1-0;373;—

21. Xavier;2-0;370;19

22. Auburn;2-0;247;24

23. LSU;1-0;237;22

24. Baylor;1-1;179;16

25. Colorado;1-0;151;—

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.

