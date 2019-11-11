NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;8;1;.889;—
Toronto;7;3;.700;1½
Philadelphia;6;3;.667;2
Brooklyn;4;5;.444;4
New York;2;8;.200;6½
Southeast Division
Miami;6;3;.667;—
Charlotte;4;6;.400;2½
Atlanta;3;6;.333;3
Orlando;3;7;.300;3½
Washington;2;6;.250;3½
Central Division
Milwaukee;7;3;.700;—
Indiana;6;4;.600;1
Cleveland;4;5;.444;2½
Detroit;4;7;.364;3½
Chicago;3;7;.300;4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;7;3;.700;—
Dallas;6;4;.600;1
San Antonio;5;5;.500;2
Memphis;3;7;.300;4
New Orleans;2;8;.200;5
Northwest Division
Denver;7;2;.778;—
Utah;7;3;.700;½
Minnesota;6;4;.600;1½
Portland;4;6;.400;3½
Okla. City;4;6;.400;3½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;7;2;.778;—
L.A. Clippers;7;3;.700;½
Phoenix;6;3;.667;1
Sacramento;3;6;.333;4
Golden State;2;9;.182;6
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Denver 100, Minnesota 98, OT
Indiana 109, Orlando 102
Philadelphia 114, Charlotte 106
Milwaukee 121, Oklahoma City 119
Cleveland 108, New York 87
Phoenix 138, Brooklyn 112
Portland 124, Atlanta 113, OT
Toronto 113, L.A. Lakers 104
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 120, Detroit 114
Boston 116, Dallas 106
Memphis 113, San Antonio 109
Houston 122, New Orleans 116
L.A. Clippers 98, Toronto 88
Utah 122, Golden State 108
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 40
NORTHERN SUN
Drury 80, Minn.-Duluth 68
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Central-Columbus 65, Little Priest Tribal 56
Southeastern 57, Carl Sandburg 41
Southwestern 73, Marshalltown 65
EAST
Brown 76, Maine 70
Mount St. Mary's 94, Frostburg State 40
Pittsburgh 81, CCSU 73
Saint Joseph's 67, Temple 63
SOUTH
Chattanooga 71, Liberty 54
FIU 70, Georgia St. 63
Mississippi St. 82, UT Martin 46
Morgan St. 84, Washington Adventist University 52
North Carolina 80, Navy 40
Southern U. 78, Wiley 55
MIDWEST
DePaul 81, Drexel 57
Neb.-Omaha 92, Peru St. 58
Oakland 76, Concordia (MI) 42
Tennessee 74, Notre Dame 63
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 101, McNeese St. 58
Lamar 96, Howard Payne 36
North Texas 67, Alcorn St. 31
Oral Roberts 79, Wichita St. 66
UTSA 63, Incarnate Word 56
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 73, Seattle 48
Montana St. 67, Carroll 33
Oregon 89, Northeastern 47
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Oregon (28);0-0;748;1
2. Baylor (2);2-0;721;2
3. Stanford;2-0;681;3
4. UConn;1-0;620;5
5. Texas A&M;2-0;617;6
6. South Carolina;2-0;609;8
7. Oregon St.;1-0;579;7
8. Maryland;1-1;533;4
9. Louisville;2-0;516;9
10. Mississippi St.;1-0;480;10
11. UCLA;2-0;426;11
12. Florida St.;2-0;398;12
13. Kentucky;2-0;386;13
14. N.C. State;2-0;371;14
15. Notre Dame;2-0;308;16
16. Michigan St.;2-0;269;17
17. Miami;1-0;245;18
18. DePaul;1-0;226;18
19. Arizona St.;2-0;165;20
20. Syracuse;1-0;129;21
21. Indiana;2-0;114;24
22. Texas;0-1;113;15
23. Arkansas;1-0;111;22
24. Michigan;2-0;102;25
25. South Florida;2-0;60;—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.
College men
BIG TEN
DePaul 93, Iowa 78
MISSOURI VALLEY
Cincinnati 81, Drake 59
EAST
Buffalo 109, Nazareth (NY) 72
Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49
Kent St. 84, Towson 80, OT
Stony Brook 91, Farmingdale State 44
SOUTH
Alabama 78, FAU 59
Belmont 95, Samford 63
Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59
Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41
McNeese St. 104, Southern University 33
Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62
NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64
North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77
Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT
SE Louisiana 77, Xavier (La.) 70
UAB 74, Alabama A&M 52
UNC-Greensboro 109, Averett 51
Vanderbilt 71, Texas A&M-CC 66
MIDWEST
IUPUI 72, Anderson (IN) 55
N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67
Nebraska-Omaha 90, Bethune-Cookman 61
Rio Grande 93, Howard Payne 42
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 63, Louisiana-Monroe 57
FAR WEST
San Francisco 84, Yale 79, OT
Winthrop 61, Saint Mary's (Cal) 59
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Kentucky (64);2-0;1622;2
2. Duke;2-0;1538;4
3. Michigan St.;1-1;1451;1
4. Louisville (1);2-0;1425;5
5. Kansas;1-1;1354;3
6. North Carolina;2-0;1187;9
7. Maryland;2-0;1166;7
8. Gonzaga;2-0;1136;8
9. Virginia;2-0;1134;11
10. Villanova;1-0;1064;10
11. Texas Tech;2-0;888;13
12. Seton Hall;2-0;869;12
13. Memphis;2-0;828;14
14. Oregon;2-0;804;15
15. Florida;1-1;616;6
16. Ohio St.;2-0;544;18
17. Utah St.;2-0;507;17
18. St. Mary's;1-0;438;20
19. Arizona;2-0;415;21
20. Washington;1-0;373;—
21. Xavier;2-0;370;19
22. Auburn;2-0;247;24
23. LSU;1-0;237;22
24. Baylor;1-1;179;16
25. Colorado;1-0;151;—
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.
