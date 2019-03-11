NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;48;20;.706;—
Philadelphia;42;25;.627;5½
Boston;41;27;.603;7
Brooklyn;36;33;.522;12½
New York;13;54;.194;34½
Southeast Division
Miami;31;35;.470;—
Orlando;31;37;.456;1
Charlotte;30;37;.448;1½
Washington;28;39;.418;3½
Atlanta;23;45;.338;9
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;50;17;.746;—
Indiana;42;25;.627;8
Detroit;34;32;.515;15½
Chicago;19;49;.279;31½
Cleveland;17;50;.254;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;42;25;.627;—
San Antonio;38;29;.567;4
New Orleans;30;39;.435;13
Memphis;28;40;.412;14½
Dallas;27;39;.409;14½
Northwest Division
Denver;43;22;.662;—
Okla. City;41;26;.612;3
Portland;40;26;.606;3½
Utah;37;29;.561;6½
Minnesota;32;35;.478;12
Pacific Division
Golden State;45;21;.682;—
L.A. Clippers;39;29;.574;7
Sacramento;33;33;.500;12
L.A. Lakers;30;36;.455;15
Phoenix;16;52;.235;30
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 126, Toronto 101
Washington 121, Sacramento 115
Brooklyn 103, Detroit 75
Houston 118, Charlotte 106
Oklahoma City 98, Utah 89
L.A. Clippers 140, Boston 115
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
College men
TOURNAMENTS
Colonial Athletic
Semifinals
Hofstra 78, Delaware 74, OT
Northeastern 70, Coll. of Charleston 67
Horizon League
Semifinals
N. Kentucky 64, Oakland 63
Wright St. 66, Green Bay 54
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Championship
Iona 81, Monmouth (NJ) 60
Mid-American Conference
First Round
Akron 80, Miami (Ohio) 51
Ball St. 61, E. Michigan 43
Cent. Michigan 81, W. Michigan 67
N. Illinois 80, Ohio 61
Mid-Eastern Athletic
First Round
Delaware St. 71, Savannah St. 67
Southern Conference
Championship
Wofford 70, UNC Greensboro 58
Summit League
Semifinals
N. Dakota St. 76, W. Illinois 73
Omaha 61, Purdue Fort Wayne 60
West Coast Conf.
Semifinals
Gonzaga 100, Pepperdine 74
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Gonzaga (41);29-2;1572;1
2. Virginia (23);28-2;1559;2
3. N. Carolina;26-5;1474;3
4. Kentucky;26-5;1373;6
5. Duke;26-5;1298;4
6. Michigan St.;25-6;1226;9
7. Texas Tech;26-5;1211;8
8. Tennessee;27-4;1200;5
9. LSU;26-5;1089;10
10. Michigan;26-5;1041;7
11. Houston;29-2;963;12
12. Florida St.;25-6;856;14
13. Purdue;23-8;831;11
14. Nevada;28-3;684;17
15. Kansas St.;24-7;680;18
16. Virginia Tech;23-7;625;15
17. Kansas;23-8;602;13
18. Buffalo;28-3;539;19
19. Wisconsin;22-9;466;21
20. Wofford;28-4;387;22
21. Maryland;22-9;319;24
22. Auburn;22-9;268;—
23. Marquette;23-8;109;16
24. Cincinnati;25-6;108;20
25. Villanova;22-9;80;23
Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.
College women
TOURNAMENTS
American Athletic
Championship
UConn 66, UCF 45
Big 12 Conference
Championship
Baylor 67, Iowa St. 49
Big East Conference
Semifinals
DePaul 80, Creighton 69
Big Sky Conference
First Round
N. Arizona 74, Sacramento St. 69
S. Utah 64, Montana 56
Horizon League
Semifinals
Green Bay 55, Georgetown 53
Wright St. 60, IUPUI 51
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Championship
Quinnipiac 81, Marist 51
Mid-American Conference
First Round
E. Michigan 61, Akron 59
Kent St. 86, Bowling Green 62
N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 69
Toledo 67, Ball St. 63
Mid-Eastern Athletic
First Round
Coppin St. 50, Morgan St. 48
Howard 59, Florida A&M 53
Mountain West
Quarterfinals
Boise St. 72, Nevada 67
Fresno St. 66, UNLV 55
San Diego St. 70, New Mexico 61
Northeast Conference
First Round
Mount St. Mary's 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 74
Robert Morris 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 38
Sacred Heart 68, Wagner 51
St. Francis (Pa.) 91, Bryant 78
Patriot League
Quarterfinals
American U. 67, Lafayette 47
Bucknell 88, Loyola (Md.) 63
Holy Cross 72, Boston U. 70
Lehigh 78, Colgate 68
Summit League
Semifinals
S. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 55
South Dakota 84, North Dakota 61
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
Coastal Carolina 63, Arkansas St. 49
South Alabama 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 61
West Coast Conf.
Semifinals
BYU 68, Pepperdine 63
Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 77
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (28);30-1;700;1
2. UConn;30-2;663;2
3. Notre Dame;30-3;652;4
4. Miss. St.;30-2;609;5
5. Louisville;29-3;578;3
6. Stanford;28-4;568;7
7. Oregon;29-4;533;6
8. Iowa;26-6;508;10
9. Maryland;28-4;454;8
10. N.C. State;26-5;447;9
11. Oregon St.;24-7;360;11
12. Gonzaga;27-3;357;14
13. Iowa St.;25-7;309;19
13. Marquette;25-6;309;17
15. Syracuse;24-8;287;18
16. S. Carolina;21-9;284;12
17. Texas A&M;24-7;279;15
18. Kentucky;24-7;262;13
19. Miami;24-8;234;16
20. UCLA;20-12;114;25
21. Drake;25-5;110;22
22. Texas;23-9;94;21
23. Arizona St.;20-10;91;20
24. Rice;25-3;85;24
25. Florida St.;23-8;77;22
Others receiving votes: DePaul 34, South Dakota St. 33, South Dakota 22, Missouri 13, Florida Gulf Coast 10, BYU 9, Kansas St. 8, UCF 3, Boise St. 1, Quinnipiac 1, Rutgers 1, Wright St. 1.
