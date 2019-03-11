Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;48;20;.706;—

Philadelphia;42;25;.627;5½

Boston;41;27;.603;7

Brooklyn;36;33;.522;12½

New York;13;54;.194;34½

Southeast Division

Miami;31;35;.470;—

Orlando;31;37;.456;1

Charlotte;30;37;.448;1½

Washington;28;39;.418;3½

Atlanta;23;45;.338;9

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;50;17;.746;—

Indiana;42;25;.627;8

Detroit;34;32;.515;15½

Chicago;19;49;.279;31½

Cleveland;17;50;.254;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;42;25;.627;—

San Antonio;38;29;.567;4

New Orleans;30;39;.435;13

Memphis;28;40;.412;14½

Dallas;27;39;.409;14½

Northwest Division

Denver;43;22;.662;—

Okla. City;41;26;.612;3

Portland;40;26;.606;3½

Utah;37;29;.561;6½

Minnesota;32;35;.478;12

Pacific Division

Golden State;45;21;.682;—

L.A. Clippers;39;29;.574;7

Sacramento;33;33;.500;12

L.A. Lakers;30;36;.455;15

Phoenix;16;52;.235;30

x-clinched playoff spot

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 126, Toronto 101

Washington 121, Sacramento 115

Brooklyn 103, Detroit 75

Houston 118, Charlotte 106

Oklahoma City 98, Utah 89

L.A. Clippers 140, Boston 115

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

College men

TOURNAMENTS

Colonial Athletic

Semifinals

Hofstra 78, Delaware 74, OT

Northeastern 70, Coll. of Charleston 67

Horizon League

Semifinals

N. Kentucky 64, Oakland 63

Wright St. 66, Green Bay 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Championship

Iona 81, Monmouth (NJ) 60

Mid-American Conference

First Round

Akron 80, Miami (Ohio) 51

Ball St. 61, E. Michigan 43

Cent. Michigan 81, W. Michigan 67

N. Illinois 80, Ohio 61

Mid-Eastern Athletic

First Round

Delaware St. 71, Savannah St. 67

Southern Conference

Championship

Wofford 70, UNC Greensboro 58

Summit League

Semifinals

N. Dakota St. 76, W. Illinois 73

Omaha 61, Purdue Fort Wayne 60

West Coast Conf.

Semifinals

Gonzaga 100, Pepperdine 74

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Gonzaga (41);29-2;1572;1

2. Virginia (23);28-2;1559;2

3. N. Carolina;26-5;1474;3

4. Kentucky;26-5;1373;6

5. Duke;26-5;1298;4

6. Michigan St.;25-6;1226;9

7. Texas Tech;26-5;1211;8

8. Tennessee;27-4;1200;5

9. LSU;26-5;1089;10

10. Michigan;26-5;1041;7

11. Houston;29-2;963;12

12. Florida St.;25-6;856;14

13. Purdue;23-8;831;11

14. Nevada;28-3;684;17

15. Kansas St.;24-7;680;18

16. Virginia Tech;23-7;625;15

17. Kansas;23-8;602;13

18. Buffalo;28-3;539;19

19. Wisconsin;22-9;466;21

20. Wofford;28-4;387;22

21. Maryland;22-9;319;24

22. Auburn;22-9;268;—

23. Marquette;23-8;109;16

24. Cincinnati;25-6;108;20

25. Villanova;22-9;80;23

Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.

College women

TOURNAMENTS

American Athletic

Championship

UConn 66, UCF 45

Big 12 Conference

Championship

Baylor 67, Iowa St. 49

Big East Conference

Semifinals

DePaul 80, Creighton 69

Big Sky Conference

First Round

N. Arizona 74, Sacramento St. 69

S. Utah 64, Montana 56

Horizon League

Semifinals

Green Bay 55, Georgetown 53

Wright St. 60, IUPUI 51

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Championship

Quinnipiac 81, Marist 51

Mid-American Conference

First Round

E. Michigan 61, Akron 59

Kent St. 86, Bowling Green 62

N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 69

Toledo 67, Ball St. 63

Mid-Eastern Athletic

First Round

Coppin St. 50, Morgan St. 48

Howard 59, Florida A&M 53

Mountain West 

Quarterfinals

Boise St. 72, Nevada 67

Fresno St. 66, UNLV 55

San Diego St. 70, New Mexico 61

Northeast Conference

First Round

Mount St. Mary's 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 74

Robert Morris 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 38

Sacred Heart 68, Wagner 51

St. Francis (Pa.) 91, Bryant 78

Patriot League

Quarterfinals

American U. 67, Lafayette 47

Bucknell 88, Loyola (Md.) 63

Holy Cross 72, Boston U. 70

Lehigh 78, Colgate 68

Summit League

Semifinals

S. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 55

South Dakota 84, North Dakota 61

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

Coastal Carolina 63, Arkansas St. 49

South Alabama 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 61

West Coast Conf.

Semifinals

BYU 68, Pepperdine 63

Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 77

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (28);30-1;700;1

2. UConn;30-2;663;2

3. Notre Dame;30-3;652;4

4. Miss. St.;30-2;609;5

5. Louisville;29-3;578;3

6. Stanford;28-4;568;7

7. Oregon;29-4;533;6

8. Iowa;26-6;508;10

9. Maryland;28-4;454;8

10. N.C. State;26-5;447;9

11. Oregon St.;24-7;360;11

12. Gonzaga;27-3;357;14

13. Iowa St.;25-7;309;19

13. Marquette;25-6;309;17

15. Syracuse;24-8;287;18

16. S. Carolina;21-9;284;12

17. Texas A&M;24-7;279;15

18. Kentucky;24-7;262;13

19. Miami;24-8;234;16

20. UCLA;20-12;114;25

21. Drake;25-5;110;22

22. Texas;23-9;94;21

23. Arizona St.;20-10;91;20

24. Rice;25-3;85;24

25. Florida St.;23-8;77;22

Others receiving votes: DePaul 34, South Dakota St. 33, South Dakota 22, Missouri 13, Florida Gulf Coast 10, BYU 9, Kansas St. 8, UCF 3, Boise St. 1, Quinnipiac 1, Rutgers 1, Wright St. 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments